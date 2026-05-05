courtesy Lori McCray

So, yonder (cellphone pouches) helped with the study of schools and cellphones and students self-reported their focus….just sayin..

am rushing to get this out for tomorrow’s events

FEATURED MICROWAVE NEWS: Can an EMF Switch Control Gene Expression? New Paper from Korea Generates Controversy

A paper published last month in the journal Cell appears to be a game changer: It shows that a 4 kHz pulsed EMF signal can activate a switch that controls gene expression.

Now, a physicist has told the New Scientist that the claimed biological response is “incredibly implausible.”

The Korean paper took nearly three years to clear peer review.

Some additional details, including links to the new paper and the New Scientist critique, are here. Louis Slesin, PhD

FEATURED: New Study from Korea Proves that Pulsed EMF's Affects Gene Expression via triggering the Cyb5b Sensor in cells

This new study proves that living cells are affected by pulsed EMFs, because the Cyb5b sensor in the cells get activated by pulsed EMFs.

Furthermore, these pulsed EMFs get translated into biological instructions in the cell. And, the signals change the electron spin (within the heme group)

From the study: https://www.cell.com/cell/abstract/S0092-8674(26)00330-2

“ Cyb5b mediates EMF-specific calcium oscillations for gene switch activation”

The EMF-inducible gene switch was activated by rhythmic oscillatory calcium dynamics rather than generic calcium influx, defining a precisely tuned and bio-orthogonal induction mechanism.

EMF activation of the Oct4-Sox2-Klf4 (OSK) cassette induced in vivo partial reprogramming in aged mice, conditional expression of human mutant amyloid precursor protein (APP) for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) modeling recapitulated pathological features, and EMF-mediated Tph2 expression restored serotonergic activity and ameliorated depressive-like behaviors in Tph2-mutant depression mice. COURTESY AS.

FEATURED: Peter Anthony Cowan Join me for a Livestream Q&A May 5th on the 49ers investigation Hosted by the Meredith Oke and the Quantum Biology Collective

Tuesday, May 5th at 11am PDT I’m doing an hour-long livestream Q&A with Meredith Oke of the Quantum Biology Collective about the 49ers electrical substation investigation and viral event.

Free, on Zoom, no registration. Just drop in: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85183584068 Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more

No formal presentation. The whole hour is Q&A, or whatever I feel like rambling about if people don’t ask enough questions! (Or maybe I’ll just play piano, if that happens).

QBC’s description: Peter Cowan: the quantum biology practitioner, former WiFi firmware engineer, musician, and self-described high school dropout who sparked a global conversation about EMFs and injuries. A single post on X connecting the San Francisco 49ers’ alarming injury rate to the electromagnetic fields generated by a nearby electrical substation exploded to over 22 million views, landed in the Washington Post, and was covered by mainstream media all over the world. Come and ask Peter your questions about EMFs, working with applied quantum biology and going globally viral. Curious about the mechanisms, the media’s response, what it’s like to go massively viral, or what other investigations I have in store? Ask about any topic you want. It’s all fair game. Best, Peter

FEATURED: Does EMF and Wireless Devices Endanger Children’s Health? Gary Null PhD & Richard Gale

When we reflect upon our politicians’ and institutions’ repeated claims that they care about the health and well-being of children, we need to peer behind the words to expose the double-speak. Today, the most aggressive voices want to persuade us that the government is a more responsible parent than children’s own biological kin. Only recently are parents waking up to push back against this collective social conditioning. However, it required over two years of passive obedience for parents to realize they were sheepishly following unjustified government demands to close schools, quarantine children, and mandate mask-wearing and social distancing. When will parents realize they maybe innocently contributing to their kids’ delayed physical, mental and emotional development by giving them free reign on their mobile phones, laptops, tablets and other EMF-emitting devices? This is not an issue based upon class and prestige. Rich or poor, politically left or right, no child is excused from EMF risks. Since the regulatory officials at the EPA and FCC are fully compromised by the private telecom and wireless industries, parents must assume the responsibility to monitor and control their children’s exposure to EMF radiation.

FEATURED Free webinar to shift nervous system from frequencies of stress/fear to heal chronic illness. 5/6 6:30 EDT

Allie Chandler (Founder of Upsell Health, former Head of Marketing at Microbiome Labs) is teaching a fr-ee masterclass covering all of this called The Frequency Shift. She spent a decade in functional medicine AND years as a chronic illness patient. She teaches the biology of magnetism, not the bumper sticker version.

She’ll cover the neuroscience, do a live self-assessment across 5 frequency dimensions (you’ll score yourself in real time), and give you one complete tool you can use that same night. The masterclass has tracks of relevance for patients healing from chronic illness, practitioners who want to protect their energy and improve outcomes, and brand leaders who want their team’s frequency to match their mission.

LIVE BONUS: Attend live and get her “25 Easy Things I Do Daily to Stay Magnetic“ handout, including her three energy-clearing practices, flame ceremony, and daily mantras. (Even the science-minded people in her world love this one. It’s woo with receipts.) Wednesday, May 6 at 6:30 PM ET. Fr-ee. 500 seats.

NEWS AND NOTES

ACHES WEEKLY PICKS: NEWS CURATING FROM THE UK Limiting Energy Consumption via Reduced Internet Usage We live in a world of information, but much of that data comes from AI. In our topsy turvy world where the internet and AI were lauded as the future, this is now taking a reverse turn. What is becoming apparent is that AI is energy hungry—an all-consuming menace in terms of energy and water consumption, according to this recent report. Last year, an article was published showing how an AI data centre was creating an unprecedented crisis in the USA, a trend mirrored in other countries. In Britain, the concerns are becoming so great that it is prompting a plan by telecommunication companies to limit internet usage to reduce energy consumption. We are certainly living in interesting times.

AI: GARY MARCUS The growing AI backlash Nobody should be surprised

CHILDREN PHONES: JOHN HAIDT, Seth Kaplan We Took Away the Phones — Now What? How rebuilding youth community groups can restore a play-based childhood.

CHILDREN CELLPHONES SCHOOL: Did School Cellphone Bans Work? New Study Finds Mixed Results. Banning cellphones was supposed to improve many of the problems ailing American education, including distraction, bullying, declining test scores and absenteeism. https://www.nytimes.com/2026/05/04/us/did-school-cellphone-bans-study.html MAY BE PAYWALLED AND The Effects of School Phone Bans: National Evidence from Lockable Pouches Hunt Allcott, E. Jason Baron, Thomas Dee, Angela L. Duckworth, Matthew Gentzkow & Brian Jacob National Bureau of Economic Research Working Paper 35132 DOI 10.3386/w35132 Issue Date April 2026 Abstract

Schools across the U.S. have sharply restricted student use of phones during the school day. We evaluate one type of restriction—lockable phone pouches—using nationwide data combining large-scale surveys, GPS pings, standardized test scores, and school administrative records, along with sales records from the largest pouch provider. Using a staggered difference-in-differences design, we find that pouch adoption substantially reduces phone use as measured by GPS pings and teacher reports. In the first year after adoption, disciplinary incidents increase and student subjective well-being falls, consistent with short-term disruption. However, effects on well-being become positive in later years and disciplinary effects fade. For academic achievement, average effects on test scores are consistently close to zero. High schools see modest positive effects, particularly in math, while middle schools see small negative effects. We find little evidence of effects on school attendance, self-reported classroom attention, or perceived online bullying.

Conclusion Phone restrictions in schools have become increasingly common in the United States and around the world, motivated by concerns that constant access to digital devices may un- dermine learning, attention, and student well-being. We study a particularly well-defined and rapidly expanding form of restriction—lockable phone pouches that physically prevent students from accessing their devices during the school day.

Using nationwide data and a staggered difference-in-differences design, we find that the adoption of lockable pouches substantially reduces in-school phone activity as measured by independent GPS data and teacher reports. These effects are large and persistent, indicating that lockable pouches meaningfully tighten phone access relative to prevailing alternatives. We find that adopting lockable phone pouches appears to generate some short-run disruption to the school environment. Disciplinary incidents increase and student-reported subjective well-being declines in the year of implementation, consistent with adjustment costs as schools and students adapt to the new restriction. Over time, however, disciplinary impacts fade and well-being rebounds, becoming positive in subsequent years. Average effects on standardized test scores are close to zero and precisely estimated, with similarly small and null effects on attendance, classroom attention, and perceived online bullying. While the average academic effects mask interesting heterogeneity—modest positive effects in high schools and small negative effects in middle schools—the magnitudes are relatively small in both settings.

Our study leaves several questions for future research. We observe outcomes for at most three years beyond adoption, so longer-run effects remain an open question. We also focus on one specific and well-defined implementation design. Other forms of phone restrictions— particularly those that rely more heavily on classroom-level discretion or that limit access only during instructional time—may operate differently. Evaluating the longer-run impacts of phone restrictions and comparing alternative policy designs are important priorities as schools continue to experiment with approaches to managing digital access. https://www.nber.org/papers/w35132

https://tom-dee.github.io/files/w35132.pdf

NOTE: We acknowledge funding from Arnold Ventures, the Bezos Family Foundation, the National Governors Association, the Stanford Impact Labs, the Stuart Foundation, and the Walton Family Foundation. We thank Lila DiMasi, Kelly Flynn, Luca Moreno-Louzada, Liz Reosti, Chihiro Tanigawa, and Daniel Werner for excellent research assistance. We are grateful to Yondr for their partnership and for providing access to administrative data. We also thank Sahaan Sozhamannan, Peter Stiepleman, and Bianca Larry at Yondr for helpful collaboration and support. The study was pre-registered, and the pre-analysis plan is publicly available at https://osf.io/8twh9/overview. The views expressed herein are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Bureau of Economic Research. At least one co-author has disclosed additional relationships of potential relevance for this research. Further information is available online at http://www.nber.org/papers/w35132 NBER working papers are circulated for discussion and comment purposes. They have not been peer-reviewed or been subject to the review by the NBER Board of Directors that accompanies official NBER publications.

CHILDREN FAMILIES: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family Defend Phone-Free Spaces Do it for the sake of the children.

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: FUTURISM Startup Says It’s Invented a Beanie That Reads Your Mind No cap?

HEALTH: Zuckerberg Trying to Simulate Human Biology at the Cellular Level His goal is to “cure and prevent all disease through AI-powered biology, frontier research, and state-of-the-art technology.”

HEALTH LIGHT: Tristan Scott from Return to What is Real Light Flicker is Stressing Us All Out Flicker exists for no good reason outside of engineering convenience. Thankfully it can be avoided.

HEALTH: The Corporate Determinants of Health webinar with a discussion of the UCSF archives of Internal Industry Documents and the Center to End Corporate Harm is this Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 6 PM. This will be the final presentation of the SCCMA Environment and Health Webinar 2026 Series. To see past webinars go to SCCMA Environmental Health .

HEALTH: FREQUENCY HEALS

(I have had some good results with some of the offerings from this site)

HEALTH: CHD Pediatrician Shares 12 Back-to-Basics Steps for Keeping Kids Healthy In a conversation with Dr. Paul Thomas, pediatrician Michelle Perro outlined practical, low-cost steps families can take to reduce children’s daily exposure to toxins in food, air and water. FOOD, Detox tips include adding plants, shutting off router

INSPIRATION: THE FIRST STEP TO LIVING A COMPLETE LIFE IS KNOWING WHAT DOESN’T BELONG IN IT. - PART 1 On Letting Go, Living in the Moment, and Recovering What Was Always Ours - Gary Null

NATURE: The Robin’s Compass – How a 12 gram Bird Understands What the FCC Doesn’t Quantum biology, the European robin’s magnetic compass, and why the safety framework governing every wireless device you own can learn from millions of years of evolution. Peter Cowan and Roman S Shapoval

OFF FEBRAURY: Discover the results of OFF February 2026 OFF February across the five continents Since its first edition, OFF February reached all five continents, including places as remote as Bhutan! SEE VIDEO AND MORE AT LINK: Discover the results of OFF February 2026 What happened to those who took part? According to preliminary data from an internal survey, participants who joined the challenge saved an average of 108 minutes per day by deleting social media apps from their phones. Among the most popular activities in which they reinvested that time were reading (80%), spending more time with family (42%) and friends (28%), sleeping and resting more (42%), and exercising (36%).

SPACE: ARE WE OVERDUE FOR AN 'S-CLASS' SUPERFLARE? Researchers are discussing a new category of solar flare -- the "S-flare" -- much stronger than a typical X-flare. A new paper in the JGR suggests that a high-risk window for S-flares will open in early 2027.Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

SURVEILLANCE UK: Gillian Jamieson from Gillian Jamieson’s Substack Yet another Digital ID consulation - deadline 5th May midday I spoke up for life-saving copper landlines, for EHS people, for free choice and against the concept of digital inclusion, which is really coercion by another name.

TRAVEL: May 12-14 virtual summit : head-to-toe radiation protection for healthier travel Beyond Airplane Mode Summit