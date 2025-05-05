Can We Auto-Correct Humanity? (2025) 3 1/2 MINUTES

You need not drastically minimize your time on social media and commit to spending time completely unplugged. The message is simple, be balanced, be mindful, be present, be here. :) (Courtesy Sarah)

HABITS START HERE Unhinged cellphone use has created questions about the habit field and the difference between conscious (freedom, liberty) and unconscious choices (enslavement) in the West, Good 9 1/2- minute video about how to reclaim self-sovereignty.

FCC COMMENT ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY Phttps://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/search/search-filings/filing/104161936203889- The Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) submitted comments in response to CTIA’s petition to the FCC (RM-12003) regarding updates to the agency’s NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) rules.

PEER opposes CTIA’s proposal to streamline and reduce the scope of FCC’s NEPA obligations.

PEER supports a rulemaking process to revise FCC’s NEPA procedures, but in a way that aligns them with environmental protection laws and court decisions—not deregulates them

FEATURED; BUILDING BIOLOGY INTERVIEW WITH DR. SHARON GOLDBERG 47 minutes

(note, affiliate links in description include grounding sheets- caution)

FEATURED: NEW YORK POST CANCER STUDY w/ ICBE-EMF

Exclusive | New tech promises to block EMFs from phones, Wi-Fi — do you need it?

Electromagnetic fields are all around us — power lines and household appliances produce extremely low frequency EMFs, whereas cell phones and Wi-Fi devices emit radiofrequency EMFs. The general consensus in the medical and scientific communities is that low-frequency EMFs do not pose a significant health risk, while research continues into the effects of radiofrequency EMF exposure. But growing concerns about the dangers of EMFs have fueled an onslaught of products designed to block radiation, from laptop pads, phone stickers and shielding paint to hooded ponchos and even silver fiber skivvies. In a market saturated with EMF-protection gadgets, knowing what actually works — and what’s just shiny garbage — is harder than ever. [] Just this week, a review of 52 animal studies suggested a potential link between cell phone radiation exposure and increased risk of certain cancers in lab animals.The findings prompted scientists from the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF) to renew their call for governments to strengthen regulatory limits on wireless radiation.“Since animal testing results are used by public health agencies for predicting risks to human health, these findings are a significant warning that need to be used by governments to develop science-based limits to cell phone radiation that are protective of human health,” ICBE-EMF chair Ron Melnick told The Post.The FCC has established radiofrequency exposure limits for cell phones, Wi-Fi and cell towers, but some groups like ICBE-EMF argue these limits are outdated and insufficient to protect public health. MORE AT LINK

See also: Gillian Jamieson's Substack The WHO finds mobile phone and wireless radiation cause cancer As published in the Daily Sceptic, 5th May 2025

AI AXIOS: More than 200 CEOs signed a letter urging state leaders to mandate AI and computer science classes as a high school graduation requirement, our Axios AI+ newsletter reports. Why it matters: Taking just one high school computer science course boosts wages by 8 percentage points for all students, regardless of career path or whether they attend college, Brookings found.

AI; BRIAN MERCHANT The AI jobs crisis is here, now It's not coming, it has already arrived.

BIG TECH Paris Marx from Disconnect: Why I’m getting off US tech

At least as much as feasibly possible In January, we watched Donald Trump be inaugurated as president for the second time, but there was something new: the billionaires of Silicon Valley had a front row seat . They’d funneled hundreds of millions of dollars into Trump’s campaign, then millions more into his inauguration fund. The tech titans made it clear they were aligned with his agenda as they sought to evade taxes and regulations in the United States, and hoped to use the administration’s leverage to bully other countries into backing off too. That alliance became necessary because the old, naive narratives about the widespread benefits and better future being ushered in by Silicon Valley are long dead. The platforms we use have been continually degraded to serve the bottom lines of the companies that run them. Amazon is full of poor-quality goods , Facebook is flooded with AI slop , Twitter is a right-wing cesspool , Google sacrificed its trusted reputation for confidently incorrect AI Overviews , Microsoft is forcing generative AI on its clients, and the list goes on. Our dependence on US tech isn’t the product of the past few months. It’s been a decades-long project , built on the false notions that digital technology had to be left to the private sector and that governments had limited power to shape it within their jurisdictions. Those assertions were crafted to benefit not just the US tech industry, but the global power of the United States itself. As its tech companies dominated markets around the world, they not only grew larger and became more profitable, but the influence of the US government expanded along with it. []in the next few weeks I plan to do a much longer write up on what I’ve found and what services you might consider if you want to join me in reducing your reliance on US tech platforms.



BROADBAND INDUSTRY: Tariff Uncertainty The bottom line is that uncertainty is not good for the industry, and I think the reactions we’ll be seeing from ISPs will be more a reaction to uncertainty than to cost increases.

BROADBAND: What GAO Learned About Federal Broadband Programs This week, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a comprehensive review of federal broadband funding programs and what actions are needed from key agencies to help close the digital divide. In May 2022, GAO called for the synchronization of federal efforts on broadband, identifying 100 broadband programs and emphasizing the need for a national broadband strategy. In this new report, GAO examines 1) agencies’ use of broadband availability information and the extent to which the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) ensures the quality of data in its National Broadband Map; and 2) the extent to which agencies’ coordination of broadband funding programs aligns with GAO’s leading practices for interagency collaboration. The report also highlights state and federal coordination on broadband, with input from state broadband offices and other stakeholders. GAO's recommendations are split across the four agencies executing the majority of current federal broadband programs: the FCC, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the Department of the Treasury.

CHILDREN: Jon Haidt from After Babel A New American Awakening How the chaos of the phone-based life is giving rise to a quiet revolution in civic life—and what it will take to make it last.

CHILDREN: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family Parents Must Care for Themselves What example are you setting for your child?

CHILDREN: Hugh Grant warns parents: technology is a ‘crazy addiction’ that is making kids ‘suffer horribly’ Hugh Grant is frustrated by his children’s screen time, too. The actor lashed out at the tech industry’s influence in schools, comparing it to a “drug cartel” during a webinar hosted by Close Screens, Open Minds, a parent group that is “concerned about the growing use of digital technology in schools,” according to its Instagram bio. Grant, whose children are Tabitha, 13, John 12, Felix, 11, Lulu, 9, and Blue, 6, lashed out at “Big Tech” for the “kidnap” of young generations, noting what he observes among his own children. Comparing the tech industry to a “drug cartel pushing its wares at children,” Grant added, “It seems to me that way too many schools, instead of calling the police, are saying to the drug cartels waiting outside the school gates, ‘Would you like some biscuits? How can we help you?’ and it’s wrong. It has to be wrong.” Grant revealed that his mother was a teacher for 30 years, a job he described as difficult.

CHLDREN: JOHN HAIDT On The Death of Daydreaming What we lose when phones take away boredom and interstitial time

CONSUMER PRODUCTS SMART WATCH/SLEEP: I've worn a smartwatch for 10 years, but never to sleep – here's why Here’s why I never wear a smartwatch to bed. Battery life, Comfort, The truth: It makes me feel worse In all my brief experiences using sleep tracking tech, I always return to the same issue. No matter how I feel in the morning, or how I think I’ve slept, I eventually become a slave to the number presented to me when I awake. I can’t count how many times I’ve woken up in the morning feeling a certain way, only to be told by a smartwatch or app that I actually had a rubbish night’s sleep. Without fail, I immediately feel terrible. What I thought was a decent night’s sleep suddenly becomes a disaster, and I find myself on the back foot before I’ve even crawled out of bed. There are so many times that I’ve woken up feeling just fine, good even, only to be told my sleep score was 6 out of 100 and that I should feel dismally tired instead. Within minutes, I inevitably find myself feeling that way. You never quite manage to shake that feeling of tiredness throughout the day, and crucially, I often find it increases the pressure of the following night's sleep too. With one bad night in the books, you feel compelled to try and do better the following evening, and as we all know, trying to sleep well is one of the easiest ways to ensure you never do. []all my experiences thus far have found it to be way too intrusive and more harmful than helpful.

EHS/EMR-S DOCUMENTARY FILM: Remembering Nearfield - Selected by the International Festival of Red Cross and Health Films

Synopsis: A wife and entrepreneur devoted to her family and successful business tragically loses everything as her health mysteriously declines. Why is she now left alone to face an uncertain future? Will she ever be able to return to society again? All is revealed through a series of startling events concerning her uncomfortable diagnosis.

We are brought face-to-face with a woman who is just like everybody else. She wants to live her life to the fullest. However, there's an obstacle in the way. Her imprisoning disability, which is all too often trivialised and dismissed by society. She finds herself mired in a situation that fosters discrimination, stigmatisation and marginalisation stemming from the politicisation of her troubling condition.

Society is deciding her fate and appears unable to accomodate her disability. To deny her disability is to deny her. Her life hangs in the balance. Left no choice, she is compelled to speak out about her disability, to help resolve this conflict, and to empower society with improved understanding.

With a frank and incisive testimony she asserts the nature and development of her illness. We glimpse the anxieties and challenges facing her as she navigates her situation with intelligence and resilience despite her "vulnerability".

What exactly is her "vulnerability" and, what is the "taboo" nature of this disability? Dirty electricity from power lines and computers play a role in rendering her incapacitated, as does wireless radiation (from the ubiquitous artificial electromagnetic fields (EMFs) being electronically generated to harmonise data exchange). Such EMFs are a known stressor to the human nervous system. She'd long convinced herself that illness from wireless technology was an improbability, and had never heard of Electrohypersensitivity (EHS), which describes her heightened sensitivity to common sources of man-made electromagnetic radiation (EMR).

Because EMR exposure triggers a toxic response in her body she must stay out of harm's way. Complete avoidance of EMR is still (after over a century of this illness being reported) the most effective remedy. She has no choice but to stay at home, protected to a certain extent, and "invisible" to the world – excluded from social participation, imprisoned. Like her, her disability has been rendered unseen to the world, insignificant – until now.

No-one should be excluded from society because their disability points to an inconvenient cause of illness. Her brave and insightful testimony powerfully raises awareness of the realities of EHS, to educate us and dissolve taboos. In doing so she gives a voice to the hundreds of millions of people around the world with EHS who've been condemned to a life of isolation and neglect like her, for whom there is no meaningful public policy recognising that their health and welfare matters.

Remembering Nearfield is a unique international film, giving us the facts about EHS. As the first animated documentary to be narrated by a woman with EHS, this 9-minute film breaks new ground, and intends to kickstart an important global conversation that will bring Electrohypersensivity improved recognition. Remembering Nearfield resonates with a timely message for everyone as society begins to realise the manifold mental and physical health impacts of technology which are taking a toll our health and wellbeing.

Highlighting issues of health, human rights and diversity in a world needing clarity about Electrohypersensitivity, Remembering Nearfield points to a more inclusive future where EHS is properly addressed and recognised. Revealing solutions and pathways to protection, that enhance accessibility and equality, this story brings a call to action with the potential to empower meaningful transformations for a better future.

One Woman. One Disability. One Powerful Voice for Change. Remembering Nearfield is an animated film about a disability called electrohypersensitivity (EHS). It is an AWARD WINNER at the 40th season of World Film Carnival – Singapore (WFCS), and AWARD WINNER the Ganges International Film Festival 2023, AWARD WINNER at the Gangtok International Film Festival 2023, AWARD WINNER at the Black Swan International Film Festival 2023, AWARD WINNER at the Veneto International Film Festival 2023 in all categories for the Best Animated Short Film (Italy), AWARD WINNER at the Madonie (Sicily) Film Festival for Best Human Rights Film, AWARD OF RECOGNITION WINNER at the Accolade International Film Competition 2023 (for Disability Issues, Contemporary Issues / Awareness Raising, and Animation), and AWARD WINNER at the Brussels Capital Film Festival 2023. Most recently it was an AWARD WINNER at the Better Earth International Film Festival. It is a finalist in the Lisbon Film Rendezvous festival 2023, and was nominated in the Rome Prisma Film Awards 2023 for Best Animated Short Film. It has also been selected by the Istanbul Golden Bridge Short Film Festival, the Golden Short Film Festival in Italy, also the Animanima International Animation Film Festival 2023 and Seize The Film Festival (both in Serbia), and was a semi-finalist in the Stockholm City Film Festival. It was nominated for Best Screenplay at the Screen Power Film Festival in London in 2023. In July 2023 Remembering Nearfield was selected by the Film Collective Short Film Festival and is a June 2023 Award Winner (Best Health Film) in the Cannes World Film Festival. In August 2023 Barcelona Indie Awards have selected and nominated Remembering Nearfield for Best Animation Short Film. Liverpool Indie Awards, Mesa International Film Festival (Arizona), and the Vera Cruz Itinerant Short Film Festival (Mexico) have all selected the film, and it's a finalist at the Lane Doc Fest in Jackson, Tenessee, for Best Social Justice Short Film. It is officially nominated for Best Animation at the Tees Valley International Film Festival. In September 2023 it is nominated for Best Animated Short at the Next Generation Indie Awards, Hollywood, was nominated for Best Animation in the Wales International Film Festival, is a Finalist in the Antakya International Film Festival, is selected by Dorking Film Festival, the Trujillo International Independent Film Festival, the Iconic Images Film Festival, and has won Best Film on Disability Issue in The Grand Cine Carnival Maldives, and has also won Best Animated Film at the Aasha International Film Festival. In October the film is a semi-finalist in the AniMate Australia Animation Film Festival, has been selected by SOHO London International Film Festival 2024, Earl's Court International Film Festival, and is a finalist in the Sheffield Global Cinema Film Festival. In November it has been selected by the Florence International Film Festival, and the "Life is Short" Festival of Shorts and the Inheritance Festival 2023 (Winter Edition, this means Remembering Nearfield will be broadcast on the following local TV channels in the UK and Ireland in December: Northern Visions (NVTV), Belfast, Latest TV, Brighton, Sheffield Live! - Sheffield). In December Santiago Festival De Cine Del Mundo and London Film & Television Festival selected the film. In January 2024 Stafford Film Festival made Remembering Nearfield a finalist. In May 2024, the Great Maple Screen Festival selected the film. In the Kalaburagi International Film Festival the film is a semi-finalist and has won Best International Animated Documentary at the Indie Film Online International NYC in May 2024. The film was selected by the Berlin Dynamic Film Festival in June 2024, and by the CineHealth film festival in August 2024. In September 2024 the film was selected by Sussex International Film Festival, and in December 2024 was selected by International Festival "Reflection of Disability in Art" (Thessaloniki, Greece). In 2025 the film has been selected by Kuala Lumpur International Film Awards, and the International Festival of Red Cross and Health Films.



FCC: DELETE DELETE DELETE: Reply Comments of Public Knowledge. Public Knowledge's comments focus on the insufficient legal basis for the Delete, Delete, Delete proceeding. "Public Knowledge urges the FCC to terminate this unlawful proceeding and follow the appropriate steps, as outlined by law, if it seeks to delete, delete, delete some of the very rules that protect the public the most. The Commission must remember its core constituency—the public, not the President. Chairman Carr’s dangerous and politically motivated actions could compromise the independence of an agency, expand the digital divide, and subvert the well-established public interest standard of the FCC." Summary on Benton.org

FCC: DELETE DELETE DELETE Reply Comments of the National Consumer Law Center National Consumer Law Center The National Consumer Law Center, on behalf of its low-income clients and Consumer Action, the Consumer Federation of America, Electronic Privacy Information Center, National Association of Consumer Advocates, National Consumers League, Public Knowledge, U.S. PIRG, and the Utility Reform Network, submitted reply comments to the Federal Communications Commission regarding the In Re: Delete, Delete, Delete request for comments. The remarks focus on consumer protections against robocalls. "In these Reply Comments, we urge the FCC not to weaken any of the protections in its regulations or declaratory rulings with respect to unwanted telephone calls or texts. Unwanted robocalls invade the privacy of Americans, diminish the usefulness of telephones, and threaten public safety by tying up telephone lines. We also address ancillary regulations which are targeted for deletion by the businesses that hope to evade current Commission requirements for prudent and fair business practices in the communications arena." Summary on Benton.org

FCC: DELETE DELETE DELETE Reply Comments of the New York State Department of Public Service New York State Department of Public Service The New York State Department of Public Service submitted reply comments to the Federal Communications Commission regarding the In Re: Delete, Delete, Delete request for comments. NYSPSC's remarks focus on advocating for programs and regulations that other commenters recommended be deleted. "While many commenters suggested eliminating or modifying various rules, the NYSPSC believes that several of the rules identified by recently-submitted comments still serve the public interest and, therefore, the NYSPSC opposes their elimination within the context of this proceeding. The NYSPSC acknowledges the importance of regularly reviewing regulations to ensure they remain relevant and effective. However, it also recognizes that certain rules continue to provide essential protections and promote the public interest. As such, the decision to retain these rules reflects a balanced approach that considers both regulatory efficiency and the ongoing need to safeguard consumers." Summary on Benton.org

FCC: Reply Comments of NTCA - The Rural Broadband Association NTCA - The Rural Broadband Association NTCA - The Rural Broadband Association submitted reply comments to the Federal Communications Commission regarding the In Re: Delete, Delete, Delete request for comments. NTCA's reply comments touched on a number of topics, including the Universal Service Fund. "NTCA urges the Commission to reject those questioning the need for universal service programs. These parties suggest dismantling and deleting these programs, but their arguments proceed from a fundamental misunderstanding of law and fact, and they fail as well to understand the precise nature of the statutory mandate for universal service. Even worse, these arguments are based on generalized and misinformed claims as to missions accomplished that should be rejected." Summary on Benton.org

FCC: FCC Flooded With Opposition to NextNav’s GPS Backup Proposal Groups say reworking 900 MHz band threatens millions of critical devices. A wide range of tech companies, internet providers, and public safety advocates, urged the FCC to reject NextNav’s bid to rework the 900 MegaHertz (MHz) band as a GPS backup system.

5G POLITICS INDUSTRY: FOREIGN AFFAIRS China Is Still Winning the Battle for 5G—and 6G - Foreign Affairs (SIGN IN TO READ)

5G/6G: House passes Walberg legislation intended to spur development of 6G technology

5G: INDUSTRY Operators tread carefully – weighing 5G SA costs, complexity, payoffs Operators are moving through the gears with 5G SA and 5G-Advanced, balancing cap-ex constraints, operational complexity, and uncertain returns. While slicing, RedCap, and private 5G show promise, most are prioritizing efficiency and targeted enterprise services over big spending – reflecting the industry’s search for realistic, sustainable monetization beyond consumer markets. (Note, this is an excerpt from a new 5G Market Pulse report, available to download for free here; the original introduction and previous entries have been published online here and here and here.)

HEALTH: PEOPLE MAGAZINE Michael Bolton Breaks Silence About His Aggressive Brain Cancer Diagnosis in Emotional First Interview (Exclusive) The singer opens up to PEOPLE in this week's cover about facing his glioblastoma diagnosis with his family by his side and his sense of humor intact []“I want to keep going. I feel there’s still a lot to do on the fight side,” he says. “I got a title for a song: ‘Ain’t Going Down Without a Fight.’

HEALTH OT: BBC What your earwax can reveal about your health There's also Ménière's disease, an inner ear condition that causes people to experience vertigo and hearing loss. "The symptoms can be very debilitating," says Musah. "They include severe nausea and vertigo. It becomes impossible to drive, or to go places accompanied. You eventually suffer complete hearing loss in the ear that is afflicted." Musah recently led a team which discovered that the earwax of patients with Ménière's disease has lower levels of three fatty acids than that of healthy controls. This is the first time anyone has found a biomarker for the condition, which is usually diagnosed by excluding everything else – a process which can take years. The finding raises the hope that doctors could use earwax to diagnose this condition more quickly in the future. "Our interest in earwax as a reporter of disease is directed at those illnesses that are very difficult to diagnose using typical biological fluids like blood and urine or cerebral spinal fluid, and which take a long time to diagnose because they're rare," says Musah. []"Many diseases in living organisms are metabolic," says Nelson Roberto Antoniosi Filho, a professor of chemistry at the Federal University of Goiás in Brazil, who lists diabetes, cancer, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's disease as examples. "In these cases, mitochondria – the cell organelles responsible for converting lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins into energy – begin to function differently to those in healthy cells. They start to produce different chemical substances and may even stop producing others."[]Understanding earwax Just the observation that three fatty acids are very low compared to normal earwax may also provide some clues that can be further investigated, Musah explains. "It might help us understand what causes the disease, or perhaps even suggest ways in which it can be treated," she says. [] "The compounds that you find in blood tend to be water soluble, whereas earwax is a very lipid-rich substance, and lipids don't like water," says Barran. "So if you only study blood, you only get half the picture. Lipids are the canary in the coal mine molecules. They're the ones that really start changing first."

HEALTH THE POWER COUPLE: Night shifts, obesity & depression Optimizing sleep cycles & reducing melanopsin damage Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:1. Why do many musicians commit suicide? 2. Is depression caused by sunglasses? 3. Can we really catch up on sleep? 4. How do pro athletes optimize sleep? 5. How does the US Navy manage sleep?

HEALTH: Chemical makers knew the harms. It didn’t matter.

[] investigative journalist Mariah Blake documents in her riveting and horrifying new book, “They Poisoned the World: Life and Death in the Age of Forever Chemicals,” PFAS were not devised by Martians with no investment in humanity’s health or survival. They are the work of members of our own species: scientists subsidized by the United States government. []“They Poisoned the World” has a sinuous structure, weaving among three related histories: One traces the development of PFAS, the industry’s subsequent efforts to conceal their dangers and the government’s jaw-dropping failure to regulate them; another tells the story of Parkersburg, a West Virginia city plagued by contaminated drinking water; the third focuses on the village of Hoosick Falls, New York, where factories producing Teflon have been polluting local water supplies and poisoning the populace. Parkersburg’s travails are well-documented — they are the subject of two movies, the documentary “The Devil We Know” (2018) and the fictionalized “Dark Waters” (2019) — but Blake is one of the most thorough chroniclers of the story of Hoosick Falls, whose residents she followed for eight years. []There is no end to the infuriating revelations in “They Poisoned the World.” One has a newfound sympathy for conspiracy theorists after learning that the company 3M did not report findings revealing PFAS to be toxic to the Environmental Protection Agency even when counseled to do so by its own scientists, or that DuPont employees bragged that a chemist at a nominally independent risk-assessment organization could “sell” the conclusions the company favored “to the EPA, or whomever we desired.” The CEO of Saint-Gobain North America, the corporation that owned the plant in Hoosick Falls, went so far as to say the quiet part out loud: He urged a lawyer representing sick residents in a class-action suit to refrain from investigating pollution because “if you look, you will find it. If you don’t, you can say you didn’t know.”[]Blake’s deft chronicle of one of the greatest moral scandals of our time, a book that none of us can afford to miss, reminds us that “we can’t count on our leaders to protect us from these threats without intense, sustained public pressure.” Better living is rarely achieved through chemistry: It requires political agitation.

HEALTH MERCOLA: Connecting the Past and Present — Can Ancient Wisdom Help You Reclaim Health? Lack of sunlight disrupts circadian rhythms — Natural light plays a vital role in regulating circadian rhythms and hormone cycles.35 Without adequate sunlight exposure, sleep quality declines, stress levels rise and metabolism slows. At the same time, excessive artificial light, especially from screens, confuses the body's natural day-night signals, leading to restless nights and sluggish mornings. Environmental toxins compound the damage — Beyond poor diet and inactivity, daily exposure to toxic seed oils and environmental chemicals further interferes with mitochondrial efficiency. These compounds damage cellular processes, increase oxidative stress and promote systemic inflammation, making it even harder for your body to produce energy and maintain metabolic stability.

HEALTH: Temperature-controlled switch activates sperm, is key to fertility Mouse study may lead to new approaches for contraception, infertility treatment

INSPIRATION: AMBER YANG OF PEERS: (Public Education and Empowerment Resource Service) Be a Voice, Not an Echo: 3-Min Poem and Dance Video by PEERS Director Amber Yang!

I’m wired to evolve To change my mind To grow beyond familiar truths And comfort zones There’s a thin line between living your truth and being owned by a label. Your roots can anchor you, But they don’t have to cage you. []Be a voice, not an echo. Open your mind, body, and heart. Heal the divides.

INSPIRATION TED GIOIA: 30 Ways to Revitalize Arts & Culture I can dream, can't I? We deserve legal disclosure when AI creates a commercial work. Violators should face stiff fines and penalties. Google should allow users to opt out of AI summaries and AI-created material in search results.

INSPIRATION AMBER YANG WANT TO KNOW: Transforming Media Polarization, One Echo Chamber At A Time 32 MINUTES VIDEO Despite all the gifts that technology has brought to our lives, our hyper-connected digital world has left us more alone, isolated, and afraid of each other. Political identity has become the ultimate source of meaning for many—driven largely by media narratives that distort complex issues into polarizing soundbites. These narratives are eroding civil discourse and fueling division in our everyday conversations and relationships. We’re taking public discourse back from the powerful forces determined to divide us. In this video, we explore two essential conversations: 1. the political, government, and corporate forces shaping public perception and reality itself 2. real-life examples, creative solutions, and stories that help us move beyond fear—toward a more informed, connected, and collaborative society

INSPIRATION: Charles Eisenstein Seabed Mining, Health Mining, and Health/Enviro Unity An unnecessary division between the environmental movement on the one hand, and the health activism movement on the other, limits the effectiveness of both. [] To fulfill the promise of making America healthy again, people in the movement are going to have to mobilize on environmental issues too. We will never be healthy on a sick planet. []Let me tell you what I think will happen if we continue down the path of ocean destruction, adding seabed mining to plastic pollution, coastal development, agricultural runoff, toxic and radioactive chemical pollution, mangrove swamp draining, overfishing, and so on.Techno-optimists like Julian Simon, Bjorn Lundborg, Indur Goklani, and Matt Ridley argue somewhat convincingly that technology decouples human prosperity, not to mention survival, from ecological health. Technology, they believe, will replace ecosystem services. This substitutionist optimism points us toward a future which I call the ‘concrete world,’ in which GDP (“prosperity”) continues to rise even as earth has become one gigantic strip mine / waste dump / parking lot, where machines maintain a breathable atmosphere, where precision fermentation factories, animal cell culturing factories, and robotified hydroponics farms produce our food, while we are entertained by VR simulations of all the life we have destroyed. Who needs real birdsong when we have high-fidelity recordings or AI simulations of it at the touch of a button? []The close link between human and environmental health puts a limit on what the MAHA movement can accomplish if it does not embrace both.[]Just as I urge health activists to mobilize on behalf of the environment, I would also urge environmentalists to take a close hard look at their antipathy, or at least ambivalence, about the health freedom movement. There is little difference between mining, petroleum, logging, and chemical industries on the one hand, and pharmaceutical, medical, and food companies on the other. They all influence government, science, academia, and media in similar ways. If anything, Big Pharma is even more masterful and more corrupt than the extractive industries. On a deeper level, extractive industries and conventional allopathic medicine and pharmacology share a worldview with extractive industries, seeing progress as a matter of the increasing domination of nature. In a way they are all extractive. One mines the earth; the other mines the vitality of the human being; each converts some form of health into money.

NATURE BEES: NEW STUDY: Favre D, Johansson O, "Honeybees' behaviour in a Faraday-shielded hive: Mandatory Schumann resonance for colony survival", Internat J Research -GRANTHAALAYAH 2025; 13: 25-38, DOI: https://doi.org/10.29121/granthaalayah.v13.i4.2025.6023

Abstract [English] Research shows that low-level anthropogenic electromagnetic fields negatively impact various species in their behaviour, affecting orientation, migration, foraging, reproduction, nesting, territorial defense, vitality, and survival. Many insects, like honeybees, rely on Earth's electromagnetic fields for orientation and foraging. The honeybees react negatively to anthropogenic multi-frequency interference through multi-sensory mechanisms. In order to circumvent the potentially negative effects of external electromagnetic influence, the honeybees were kept in Faraday hives. Placing honeybees in such Faraday-shielded cages, which block external electromagnetic fields, effectively isolates them from natural electromagnetic frequencies. However, the long-term survival of the honeybees in such Faraday hives was only possible with the artificial re-introduction of the Earth's natural electromagnetic environment, the Schumann resonance. Honeybees placed in Faraday cages without access to the Schumann resonance experience a range of effects, including physiological impairments to the queen of the honeybees’ colony, which stops laying fertilized eggs. This is leading to the collapse of the colony, which is finally containing only immature female workers and drones. These findings highlight the significance of natural electromagnetic fields in maintaining homeostasis and normal biological functions of honeybees. Further research is needed to explore factors like electromagnetic radiation affecting honeybee physiology and behaviour. The combined effect of multiple stressors, interacting across space and time, likely plays a central role in the global decline of honeybee health.



NUCLEAR :industry NATIONAL ACADEMIES MEETING MAY 16 Nuclear and Radiation Studies Board: Forty-Sixth Meeting of the Board The Nuclear and Radiation Studies Board of the National Academies is hosting its 46th Meeting on May 15 & 16. Among the topics are advancements and limitations in low dose research, implications of attacks on commercial nuclear reactors, and development of a multi-laboratory, multi-entity collaborative project to detect soil and groundwater contamination at waste disposal facilities. Among the panelists are David Richardson, University of California, Irvine, and Shaun Burnie, Greenpeace Ukraine. The meeting is remote, or in person if you are in the DC area. INCLUDES: 9:05 AM – 9:40 AM Proposing a Simple Radiation Scale for the Public: RAdiation INdex (RAIN) Experts from the Republic of Korea have proposed a new radiation index (RAIN). RAIN is designed “to put the general public at ease with the concept of radiation. RAIN is defined in dimensionless numbers that relate any specific radiation dose to a properly defined reference level. As RAIN is expressed in plain numbers without an attached scientific unit, the public will feel comfortable with its friendly look, which in turn should help them understand radiation dose levels easily and allay their anxieties about radiation,” according to a peer reviewed scientific article by the Korean research team.

POLITICS NUCLEAR: BULLETIN ATOMIC SCIENTISTS Trump wants denuclearization and a ‘Golden Dome.’ He can’t have both

POLITICS DEFENSE; How Trump’s 'Golden Dome' initiative affects the wireless industry President Trump wants the U.S. to have a Golden Dome missile defense system But it will require spectrum for the Department of Defense to operate There's a chance that spectrum could be the lower 3 GHz, which the wireless industry really wants. This week, the U.S. House and Senate Armed Services Committee released a $150 billion proposed defense spending plan, which includes a whopping $24.7 billion for their Golden Dome initiative.

SPACE WEATHER: THE LARGEST SUNSPOT OF 2025: A huge sunspot is turning toward Earth, posing a threat for strong geoeffective solar flares. Amateur astronomers monitoring the active region have found an unusual ring of "Ellerman Bombs" exploding around the sunspot's planet-sized cores. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

SPACE 1440 MEDIA industry: Starbase, USA Hundreds of Texas voters approved the establishment of a SpaceX city over the weekend. Starbase, Texas—a roughly 1.5-square-mile coastal area on the state's southernmost tip—will operate as its own municipality, pending certification of Saturday's election results. Learn more about the SpaceX campus here. More than 500 people reside within the proposed town borders, most of them employed by SpaceX. The overwhelming vote in favor of incorporation (212-6) enables Starbase to create its own zoning laws, raise revenue, hire local officials, and block roads for rocket launches. Saturday's vote also selected the town's first mayor—engineer Bobby Peden—alongside two commissioners, all SpaceX employees or family members. SpaceX uses the area on Boca Chica Beach to test its 400-foot-tall Starship—the world's largest and most powerful rocket. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk hopes to use Starship for an inaugural mission sending humans to Mars as soon as 2028. Learn more about SpaceX from 1440 Topics here (w/video).

SURVEILLANCE: Sam Altman's Eye-Scanning Orb Is Now Coming to the US At a buzzy event in San Francisco, World announced a series of Apple-like stores, a partnership with dating giant Match Group, and a new mini gadget to scan your eyeballs.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Lake Como Council Adopts Ordinance Regulating 5G Wireless Installations in Public Rights-of-Way Borough joins growing number of New Jersey municipalities addressing small wireless facility deployment Under the new law, wireless providers seeking to install equipment in the public right-of-way must submit a formal application for a siting permit. The ordinance also defines technical standards, limits on the location and appearance of support structures, and designates the borough’s business administrator as the approving authority. The move aligns Lake Como with numerous towns across New Jersey that have adopted similar legislation in response to the rapid deployment of 5G infrastructure by private telecom companies.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Op-Ed from Kendall mom: Miami-Dade has a 5G tower transparency problem What is Crown Castle hiding from everyone? Opinion By Lissette Monzon, Kendale Lakes resident Our community is being littered with unsupervised radiation-emitting equipment — and we’re being told to accept it without question. All across Kendall in Miami-Dade County, residents have been waking up to find 5G “small cell” towers built just inches from their property lines — without warning, consent, or clear answers. What began as a tech infrastructure rollout has spiraled into an accountability and transparency, public health and safety issue that local government is dodging at nearly every corner. Here are the problems: Public records withheld — Why? In a troubling twist, Miami-Dade County has refused to release key public records related to financial transactions between Crown Castle, the private telecom infrastructure company behind the towers, and the county’s Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW). These records include payment details, permitting communications, and emails/texts—documents that legally belong to the public. No safety reports required — a dangerous conflict of interest Even more concerning, the county accepts $170,000 from Crown Castle to expedite these 5G small cell tower permits. In addition, the county does not require radiofrequency (RF) safety reports as part of the 5G tower application process — despite federal expectations of local authority being the first line of defense in ensuring RF safety for any tower permitted in their municipality. These reports are supposed to verify that the towers meet basic safety standards for human exposure to radiation. This raises serious concern…is there a financial conflict of interest in the permitting department? The Report Crown Castle Didn’t Want You to See The Report Crown Castle Didn’t Want You to See Radio Frequency Compliance Reports are encouraged to be shared in good faith with any resident who requests it. Yet, after nearly eight months of requesting the Radio Frequency Compliance Report from the county and Crown Castle, the Federal Communications Commission had to intervene and get the document from Crown Castle – this is highly unlikely. What was found was alarming: The report made assumptions about the tower configuration that didn’t match what was built in the official engineering plans. It referenced a generic “scenario” but not the actual tower. It failed to account for the tilt and height actually used. Finally, all those mismatched details were input by Crown Castle, with no third party verification. Residents deserve to know: How much money Crown Castle is paying the county — and where that money is going; Why safety reports are not required for 5G tower approvals. This is not preempted by the state law, in case anyone tries to tell you it is; If elected officials will implement an audit of the Kendall tower permits and not allow antennas to be activated until data is accurately reflected in the safety report and the engineering plans. Miami is not a testing ground for corporate shortcuts. My children are not tradeoffs in the race to 5G or infrastructure dollars. This is our home — and we have a right to protect it.

Lissette Monzon is a Kendall resident and mother of two who came home one day to find a 5G tower hugging her property line. She has become the leading voice against the hasty rollout of 5G towers in Miami-Dade.

WATER (DEEP DIVE) THE NEW ATLANTIS OT A Spring in Every Kitchen

There is so little fresh surface water on Earth that if you collected it all into a ball, it would barely reach across New York City. Running water is a miracle — but the technology that brings it to us and takes the waste away is actually thousands of years old. The only barrier to staying hydrated today is political will. [] A Looming Disaster Journalists have an expression: MEGO, meaning My Eyes Glaze Over. It stands for worthy and important subjects that people regard as too dull to think about. Water supply seems to be the essence of MEGO. Fixing urban networks is so expensive, time-consuming, and invisible to the public that governments historically have been unwilling to pay attention unless forced by disaster. Sometimes they have tried to hand the problem to private industry, but water is so obviously a public concern that in many cases the citizenry has resisted. All too often, the result has been systems that stagger along at barely satisfactory levels.



WATER: How California’s farmers can recharge the aquifers they’ve drained Agriculture requires a lot of water. In the drought-stricken Central Valley, researchers have found a win-win for growers. Rosemary Knight, a professor of geophysics at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, became interested in identifying the fastest ways to replenish California’s groundwater using managed aquifer recharge. This technique involves flooding a piece of land with excess surface water and allowing that water to seep through the ground and into aquifers, where it can be stored for later use. Armed with a massive electromagnetic dataset, Knight and a team of researchers set out to analyze sediment types below the surface in the California Central Valley and map out the quickest routes to refilling aquifers. []In order to determine how water would flow through sediments below the ground, Knight and her colleagues used a large set of electromagnetic data acquired by the California Department of Water Resources. The data was collected by helicopters flying over the Central Valley in a grid formation, with flightlines spaced a few miles apart. Using special equipment that sends an electromagnetic signal into the ground, the choppers were able to determine how the current is conducted through layers of soil at a depth of up to 300 meters. Areas full of coarse materials like sand and gravel — where water flows seamlessly — can’t conduct electricity easily. By interpreting these results, the researchers were able to construct a 3D model of the subsurface and pinpoint “fastpaths” for water to travel down into aquifers.

WATER: OCEANS OT: ‘We Belong to One Ocean’: Indigenous Leaders Push for Seat at the Table of High Seas Biodiversity Treaty

ACTION ITEM: Support Carmel CA's Wireless Ordinance

IMPORTANT Call for support letters by May 6 for Carmel's Wireless Ordinance Carmel's Wireless Ordinance will be heard by the California Coastal Commission in Half Moon Bay May 8: https://www.coastal.ca.gov/meetings/agenda/#/2025/5 Below is a sample letter to imitate and send. We can each send our own version of this to the Coastal Commission with about 15 minutes of effort. Let's help Carmel out.

To: ExecutiveStaff@coastal.ca.gov

Subject: Please include in public record 5/8/25

Re: LCP Amendment No. LCP-3-CML-25-0009-1 (Wireless Update)



To California Coastal Commission: I recommend you accept Carmel-by-the-Sea's strong wireless ordinance whose regulatory limits protect and enhance California's coast and ocean for present and future generations. Through citizen fundraising, we hired top federal telecom attorney, Andrew Campanelli, to write a strong wireless ordinance that protects our city's assets. We shared this draft with Carmel Residents, City Planners and City Council Members who unanimously agreed that we needed a strong wireless ordinance to prevent the proliferation of cell towers in our village in a forest along the California coast. Technology is rapidly changing and careful planning is necessary to prevent a proliferation of 5G cell towers from multiple carriers along our sensitive coastline. 5G is not sustainable. It is an energy hog and bad for climate change. We must consider the environmental footprint of the digital ecosystem. See fact based scientific resources here: https://ehtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/5G-and-Climate-Change-Flyer-EHT.pdf .

Telecoms use the "material inhibition claim" stating that they can put a cell tower wherever they want claiming that they must "densify" their network and "provide new services".Â You should know that only telephone service is protected under the Federal Telecommunications Act, not cable services. 5G, 4G, 3G or any G is the exact same telephone service that we always receive from far away to our phones. The only difference is that telecoms offer video streaming services with 4G and 5G. Rather than be held to the "significant gap standard" in phone service, telecoms have comingled their phone and cable streaming services called their "densified network" in what appears to be a loophole to try to get protections for their cable services under the Telecommunications Act. Fortunately, the state of California gives great legal local authority to Planning Commission boards to make factual determinations meant to protect our community's aesthetic assets, historic resources, zoning laws, public welfare, property values, character and charm, environmental protections, health and safety. Our resident group was intensely involved in working together with our city to strengthen our city's wireless ordinance. We believe the document submitted for your review is the strongest ordinance possible to limit unnecessary development, while fully complying with California and federal regulations. Thank you for your consideration.

