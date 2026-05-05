ACHES is creating the paper trail of who knew what when, and to enable local councils not to approve mast applications (with implications for ICNIRP)

FEATURED: MUST READ 2-PAGE LETTER FROM ACHES TO PLANNING COUNCILS - UK

ACHES (Adult Child Health and Environmental Support) was set up in the UK to raise awareness about potential harms from electromagnetic field radiation emanating from modern technology. ACHES is supportive of technology that is safe and does not harm human health. Read entire letter at link

5. Exclusion zones refer to the positioning of masts at a safer distance from residents, schools, hospitals etc., which are appropriate for 4G because the energy is isotropic so it drops off in intensity over relatively short distances. This characteristic does not apply to non-isotropic (5G) radiation. Ericsson, which manufactures 5G antennas, has clarified: “The size of the exclusion zone makes 5G network roll-out a major problem or impossible.” (From a presentation "Impact of EMF limits on 5G network roll-out", ITU Workshop on 5G, EMF & Health, Warsaw, December 5 2017.). To create an exclusion zone that is compliant at its border with the ICNIRP guideline of 1mW/cm 2 could require such a huge zone that it could make it impossible to roll-out 5G due to its non-isotropic nature.

6. An ICNIRP certificate is insufficient to verify whether the power output from any mast is within ICNIRP guidelines, because such certificates do not provide the antenna design details, the power intensity and power drop-off with distance of the 5G apparatus. In the absence of this information any application should be refused. Otherwise the council will not know whether the radiation at the boundary of the exclusion zone is ICNIRP compliant. This letter has been sent to all UK local planning authorities, demonstrating that they will have full knowledge of circumstance in this critical issue.

7. In a recent judicial review court case, Judge Jarman held that Cheltenham Borough Council (CBC) was in error because the council had not considered people with metal implants (including pacemakers, replacement joints, mesh, dental amalgam fillings, and other implants) who fall outside the ICNIRP purview. The ICNIRP guidance specifically excludes such individuals from the scope of their guidance—the very guidance that councils rely on. The Court of Appeal dismissed CBC’s attempt to overturn the Jarman ruling.

8. In the light of the Jarman ruling, residents should be able to inform a given council that their safety falls outside the ICNIRP guidance because they have metal devices/implants in their body. Nokia, which is involved in the supply of 5G antennae, stated that a single 5G mast can emit radiation over hundreds of square miles. Owing to the colossal reach of non-isotropic 5G radiated beams, as Ericsson noted, all residents within a council’s boundary should be included in the consultation.

12. 4G exclusion zones would need to be indicated in the consultation, under the Gunning Principles. Exclusion zones for 5G cannot be ascertained without full knowledge of the antenna designs for the reasons set out above. Castle Point Borough Council has noted the CBC judicial review case (cited above), and also referenced exclusion zones, in their local plan submission.

We hope that councils find this letter useful when adjudicating mast telecom planning applications. With kind regards, Nicholas Martin, Ian Jarvis, and Michael Kenton, on behalf of ACHES

SEE PREVIOUS LETTERS ON WEBISTE: ACHES - T0 Protect Human Wellbeing SEE: KEY PHRASE TO USE IN TELECOM MAST PLANNING OBJECTIONS

FEATURED: Environmental Illness -Gary Null PhD

[] Women in particular are affected more often and more severely, due to the complex interaction between environmental toxins and the female hormonal system. [] Over 80,000 synthetic chemicals are currently in commercial use. []These chemicals dis-rupt the body’s hormonal signaling and can lead to reproductive issues, auto-immune diseases, psychological problems, and cancers. Many of these substances are lipophilic, meaning they accumulate in fat tissue; this is a particular concern for women who naturally carry a higher percentage of fat in their bod-ies.

In recent years, electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation from cell phones, Wi-Fi routers, smart meters, and 5G networks has become a serious concern. An ever-increasing number of people, particularly women and children, report symptoms such as fatigue, headaches, insomnia, and cognitive disorders that are now associated with EMF exposure. This new condition is now referred to as electromagnetic hypersensitivity.856 Although it has yet to be fully accepted in mainstream medical circles, studies indicate that oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction may underlie the EMF hypersensitivity conditions and these symptoms are biologically plausible.857

Environmental illness is also linked to multiple chemical sensitivity, where even low levels of everyday chemicals trigger disproportionate and multisys-temic reactions. This condition is often triggered after a major exposure to a toxin, such as a mold or pesticide, but it can also result from cumulative low-dose exposures over a period of time.

FEATURED: Help Wanted! New Newswire blog

The National Call Newswire has been going out monthly for over two years now. Thank you to Christina Shonk and her team for all the work put in!

The Newswire is now being transformed into a blog, which will keep our community informed, elevate key issues and ensure that accurate, timely information reaches a wider audience. We need your help! We need a Chief Editor for the blog. To keep it active and relevant, we will need to bring in more contributors and collaborators from within our network. Here are a few ways you could help:

- Submit relevant research, news items, or resources we can feature

- Help with editing, formatting, or organizing submissions

- Suggest topics or areas you feel deserve more attention.

Your experience and perspective are valuable, and even small contributions can go a long way in keeping the NewsWire blog vibrant and useful for everyone! If you’re interested in helping in any capacity, please reply to this email and let us know how you’d like to be involved. Thank you for your continued dedication and everything you do to support our efforts to promote safer wired alternatives, maintain local authority, and protect people and the environment from harmful wireless radiation. Sincerely, Odette Wilkens Chair The National Call for Safe Technology Lisa Smith Co-Chair The National Call for Safe Technology <hello@thenationalcall.org>

(I would love for my work collating news to be replaced by an organization with more resources and by individuals not challenged by adverse health effects. It has been a rough run lately.

FEATURED: Old controversy over radiation can now be put aside: Specific mechanism proven By Einar Flydal (Norway) on 05/05/2026

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: xAI sidelines major water reuse project as IPO looms E&E News Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company abruptly stopped work on a water reuse facility meant to alleviate strain on the Memphis-area water...

AI: 404 MEDIA The AI Hard Drive Shortage Is Making It More Expensive and Harder to Archive the Internet The Internet Archive, Wikimedia, academics, and hobby archivists are having trouble finding hard drives or are having to pay extremely high prices for them.

BROADBAND BEAD: $7.5M sewage spill, coverage fight, and contractor collapse expose fiber drilling risk as BEAD work surges

CHILDREN: The BabySafe Show – with Patti Wood on Wireless Radiation KPFA-FM, May 4, 2026 Babysafe discussion starts at 9:55. Wireless radiation – the kind emitted bay every cell phone, cell tower, tablet, laptop and wireless baby monitor – can interfere with the normal fetal development. This week on Green Street, after the news of the week, Patti talks about the emerging science linking exposure to wireless radiation to abnormal brain development, and the simple steps that any pregnant woman can take to reduce exposure for her baby. More information at the project website, www.BabySafeProject.org.

Listen: https://kpfa.org/player/?audio=476416

Download: https://archives.kpfa.org/data/20260504-Mon1400.mp3

https://kpfa.org/episode/green-street-with-patti-doug-wood-may-4-2026/

CHILDREN FAMILIES: SCREENAGERS Passing Down Hobbies: A Different Kind of Family Heirloom

CHILDREN SOCIAL MEDIA: Oligarch Watch The Zuckerberg Rules In an extraordinary April 24 legal filing, lawyers for Meta said that Zuckerberg would testify at the Breathitt trial but, after that, all other plaintiffs in the MDL should be prohibited from calling him as a witness at any future trial. Moving forward, other plaintiffs could play a videotape of his previous testimony. This was necessary, according to Meta’s lawyers, to avoid “the burdens to Meta of having its top executive repeatedly called to testify.”

The filing stresses that Zuckerberg is “the Chief Executive of one of the country’s largest companies” and calling him to testify more than once about claims that his company harmed children is akin to “abuse or harassment.” []Meta’s ad games

Meta is also attempting to use its wealth and power to tilt the playing field outside of the courtroom. In April, Axios reported that Meta “began removing advertisements from attorneys who were seeking clients that claim to have been harmed by social media while under the age of 18.”

Meta admitted it was restricting ads on its platform to prevent plaintiffs from filing additional lawsuits. “We’re actively defending ourselves against these lawsuits and are removing ads that attempt to recruit plaintiffs for them,” a company spokesperson told Axios. “We will not allow trial lawyers to profit from our platforms while simultaneously claiming they are harmful.”

Meanwhile, ahead of the K.G.M. trial, Meta “paid for thousands of television commercials to promote its safety work with teens.” According to data collected by the Tech Oversight Project, the ads ran more than 3,500 times on television between November 2025 and February 2026. The company declined to share how much it spent on the ads — but it was considerable. Data from the firm AdImpact shows just one of the ads cost an estimated $700,000.

DATA: INDUSTRY We’re Drowning in Data The need to keep so much data at our fingertips to support AI means that we are literally drowning in data, and the problem is growing quickly every year. The solution to this is to find other ways to store massive amounts of data that don’t require a lot of electricity. There are several potential data storage methods on the horizon, and we’re going to need more.

INSPIRATION: THE FIRST STEP TO LIVING A COMPLETE LIFE IS KNOWING WHAT DOESN’T BELONG IN IT PART 2 by Gary Null, PhD

MINING: How the rush to mine the metal of the future echoes America’s colonial past Inside Climate News Companies have staked claims for more than 100 lithium mine projects. Tribes are among the most affected.

OFF FEBRUARY: What Big Tech Did To Our Human Family — And The Italian Educator Who Saw It Coming Tim Arnold and Kathleen Behne

SCIENCE INTEGRITY: We are excited to share that POGO Investigates, the news reporting division of the Project On Government Oversight (POGO), will serve as the new home for the Center for Public Integrity’s (CPI) investigative reporting archive — ensuring these stories remain accessible to the public and continue to inform accountability efforts. POGO has a 45-year history of investigating corruption and abuse of power in the federal government. As we close our doors, POGO is committed to honoring CPI’s remarkable legacy by continuing to produce hard-hitting investigative journalism in the public interest.

Note: this is important for the smart meter concerned community because the series ”Science for Sale” chronicled the work of tobacco scientist Peter Valberg, one of the nation’s foremost industry-funded “experts” fabricating smart meter safety

TOWERS ANTENNAS: Families win $18.2 Million verdict in tower deaths, but bankrupt Nexius and Myndco may leave them with pennies on the dollar A Delaware jury has awarded $18.2 million to the families of two brothers killed when an articulated boom lift toppled onto power lines at a Bethany Beach cell tower site in November 2020. READ THE FULL STORY

TOWERS ANTENNAS: Crown Castle completes $8.5 billion sale of fiber and small cell assets, emerges as pure-play tower company

EVENTS

Protect Your Eyes: Join Our Free Online Event: The Eye Summit™ 2026, a free, global online event taking place May 11–15, 2026, hosted by my colleague, Dr. Rani Banik, MD. You can register for free by clicking this link.

MA4safetech Monthly Update Meeting Wednesday, May 20, 12 Noon ET Join us via Zoom on the third Wednesday of the month at noon Eastern to discuss ways in which citizens and public servants are are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. Meeting Registration - Zoom

MA4safetech May 27, Utility Smart Meter Harmful? Cece Doucette and Ken Gartner Meeting Registration - Zoom

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:: A mayor in Italy orders wireless network turned off in municipal schools due to fear of electromagnetic radiation proved to be an older article misrepresented on the web as current….I was not confused by the day and month but misled the fact that the year was clearly listed as 2026 when the article was a decade old. Often hyperlinks only go to the source but not the specific article making it hard to verify. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Share