Now we are blaming heart attack increases on….. inflammation…and plastics.

FEATURED:

How a Nobel-nominated scientist was cancelled for exposing the invisible danger we face every day Paurush Omar, Economic Times, May 05, 2025 Synopsis Twice Nominated for the Nobel Prize, Robert O. Becker Was Silenced for His Groundbreaking Research on Electromagnetic Fields. By all accounts, Dr. Becker should have been celebrated as one of the foremost scientific minds of the 20th century. Instead, he became a cautionary tale of what happens when science dares to challenge power. Twice nominated for the Nobel Prize, Dr. Robert O. Becker was a pioneering scientist in bioelectricity - until he exposed the potential dangers of electromagnetic fields. Branded a whistleblower, he was swiftly silenced, his funding stripped, and career dismantled. A decorated World War II veteran, orthopedic surgeon, and trailblazer in the study of bioelectricity, Becker's legacy was shaping up to be as luminous as the electric currents he spent his life studying. Twice nominated for the Nobel Prize for his groundbreaking work on tissue regeneration, Becker uncovered a powerful truth: our bodies respond not only chemically but electrically - and these natural electrical processes can be profoundly disrupted by man-made electromagnetic fields (EMFs). MORE AT LINK: Related posts:

International Perspective on Health Effects of Low Intensity Non-Ionizing Radiation

Recent Research on Wireless Radiation and Electromagnetic FieldsÂ (since 2016)

Thirty Years of Research on Effects of Exposure to Electromagnetic FieldsÂ (1990 - 2025)

Joel M. Moskowitz, Ph.D., Director Center for Family and Community Health School of Public Health University of California, Berkeley

FEATURED:

Welcome to the 704 No More™ Coalition! We are getting organized and forming five key committees to help move 704 No More™ forward. As this is a coalition effort, we encourage you and your organization to get involved by joining a committee that speaks to your interests and expertise. The committees include: Steering Committee, Litigation Committee, Fundraising Committee, Grassroots Mobilization & Legislative Advocacy Committee, Communications Committee Here you will find information on the role of each committee, as well as an overview of the initiative’s structure, vision, and mission. Whether you’d like to nominate yourself or know someone who might be a good fit, we’d love to hear from you. How to Nominate: Send us an email to info@704NoMore.org with the name and email address of the nominee, and the committee you are nominating them for. You may nominate yourself or someone else, as long as the person would like to contribute to the initiative. Please submit all nominations by May 16th. How You Can Help: Forward This Email – Forward this email to anyone you think might be interested in joining a committee who could bring valuable skills and/or passion. They can learn more about the initiative at 704NoMore™.org . Spread the Word – Share our promotional flyer with your friends, family and colleagues and follow us on Facebook . Donate – Make a tax-deductible donation to 704 No More™ to fund this important initiative. We are also working on a 704 No More™ content gallery of logos, stickers, flyers, and other educational materials you can use to educate around the initiative. Stay tuned as we will make these available to coalition members to help spread the word and raise awareness. Finally, if you have not already signed your group up to join the 704 No More™ coalition, we hope you will soon! As always, thank you for all you do! The 704 No More™ Team info@704nomore.org https://www.704nomore.org/





NEWS AND NOTES

AI: Global bean counters are struggling to find value for money in anything AI and that is a big, big problem Most CFOs say they still can't make money from AI yet Traditional pricing fails in a usage-driven artificial intelligence economy AI monetization now sits firmly on the boardroom's priority list Artificial intelligence is transforming every industry, but a new report has claimed many companies are failing to capture its financial value.

AI: Meta sticks Louisianans with the AI electric bill Fierce SUMMARE ON BENTON: It took the U.S. six days to get water to the survivors of Hurricane Katrina in the Superdome in 2005. Twenty years later America’s found a whole new way to screw the Cajuns over, with a lot of help from Meta. Meta recently announced that it is building a 4 million-square-foot AI data center in the state of Louisiana—its biggest ever, with energy needs to match. AI processing is incredibly power-hungry, and Meta’s AI factory needs 2 GW of electricity, enough to power about one and a half million households. This means building a new natural gas power station nearby at a cost of $5 billion. Woof! That’s a big bill for Meta, isn’t it? Actually, no. Because Meta isn’t paying anything for its data center power station. Entergy, the local utility, is building that. Bit pricey for Entergy, right? Well, no, because Entergy isn’t paying either. Instead, they’re planning to hand the good people of Louisiana the enormous bill by tagging on the cost of the new fossil fuel power station to their customers’ utility bills. Summary on Benton.org

AI: FYI: Most AI spending driven by FOMO, not ROI, CEOs tell IBM, LOL

AI: Open letter from CEOs: Include computer science and AI as a core part of every student’s education | 250 SIGNATURES

AI; Technology Review jumps the shark The ultimate in nonsensical AI puff pieces, featuring the ubiquitous Bryan Johnson Worst combination of headline and interview I have ever seen in Tech Review?

AI DATA CENTERS NEWSWEEK: In the AI Race, Fossil-Powered Generators are Data Centers' Dirty Secret []

While many tech and data center companies are investing in renewable energy and seeking low-carbon sources such as hydro and nuclear power, the need for speedy access to electricity is driving growth in another energy source: mobile generators and turbines powered by fossil fuels.Elon Musk's xAI supercomputing facility in Memphis, Tennessee, is the prime example as local environmental groups claim the data center has quickly become a major source of pollution in a city already struggling with dirty air. As Newsweek reported in August , Musk hired a fleet of mobile gas-powered units to provide electricity for the massive data center while xAI was awaiting a connection to the local power grid. While many city officials cheered Musk's multimillion-dollar development, some Memphis citizen groups voiced concern about potential pollution and the lack of transparency or public input.More than eight months later, xAI is just now in the process of securing air quality permits for the 35 gas-burning mobile power producers that ring the data center, raising concerns about planet-warming emissions and local air pollution. Late last month, Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman introduced legislation they titled the Clean Cloud Act to set emissions standards on the energy data centers use. "We don't have to choose between leading the world on AI and leading the world on climate safety," Senator Whitehouse said in a statement. "Big technology and AI companies have all the money in the world to pay for developing new sources of clean energy, rather than overloading local grids and firing up fossil-fuel pollution." The bill would assess a fee on large data centers for the power they use if it comes from highly polluting sources and use the revenues generated to assist ratepayers and invest in clean energy sources. However, the legislation proposed by two Democratic senators is unlikely to advance in the Republican -controlled Congress , and the Trump administration is encouraging AI developers to embrace fossil-fuel energy sources such as gas and coal to power data centers. Last week, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a rule clarification allowing the use of some mobile gas and diesel power sources for data centers. In a statement accompanying the rule, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin claimed that the Biden administration's focus on addressing climate change had hampered AI development.



AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES: Amazon's Zoox recalls robotaxi for software update after Las Vegas crash The crash involving an unoccupied Zoox robotaxi and passenger car in Las Vegas occurred April 8, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall report from the company. Nobody was hurt in the accident.

BITCOIN: ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH NEWS SUMMARY BY GUARDIAN: Bitcoin mining noise disrupts rural U.S. towns as Trump champions industry expansion

The rapid growth of cryptocurrency mining in the U.S., bolstered by President Trump’s pro-crypto policies, is creating pervasive noise pollution and health concerns for residents in Texas and other states. Niamh Rowe reports for The Guardian. In short: Residents near bitcoin mining facilities, especially in Texas, report constant noise reaching up to 100 decibels, leading to health issues like hearing loss, insomnia, and anxiety. The Trump administration has encouraged the expansion of crypto mining, promoting U.S. dominance in the sector and easing regulations that previously sought to monitor energy use and environmental impact. Lawsuits and community protests have emerged across several states, challenging mining companies over noise pollution, rising electricity costs, and environmental degradation, while miners invest billions to increase capacity. Key quote: “They promised to be good neighbors, but so far their noise is constant. I miss the quiet times.”



BROADBAND PRO-FIBER MISSOURI: BENTON An Open Letter on the Future of BEAD No Matter Which ISP Wins, Missouri Must Build Fiber SEMO Electric Cooperative, through its subsidiary GoSEMO Fiber, provides high-speed internet service to over 10,000 subscribers in rural Missouri. In the following letter, SEMO urges members of the Missouri congressional delegation to support the state’s approach to expanding fiber through the the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program. Fiber, SEMO says, is essential infrastructure for Missouri to recover from tornadoes, storms, and other disasters. [] The importance of delivering safe, reliable, affordable electricity, now combined with fiber broadband for so much of our area, puts us in a new space of advocacy that we aren’t familiar with and, admittedly, clumsy at much of the time. Please know your continued support of rural electricity, and now rural fiber, is recognized. The recent series of tornadoes and wind storms, with damages to date well into the millions of dollars, have made for a long, tough spring. These storms make one thing abundantly clear…the importance of fiber broadband infrastructure in rural areas! Our ability as a utility to communicate, mobilize resources, and help in restoring things back to as normal as possible was because of this very key infrastructure that is fortunately in place in our area. []We cannot be overlooked and handed inferior technology for next generation communication without the knowledge that, if and when counted on the most, a fiber end-to-end network will ALWAYS be better than anything satellite or wireless. Cellular lives on fiber backhaul, most businesses are now connected with VoIP telephone, most critical facilities and schools use VoIP telephone, most sheriff depts and city government use VoIP telephone. These systems cannot operate without fiber optic networks. Power to run these can be backed up by generator power and most of the time VoIP phones and internet can be back up and operational long before power is restored. All of that to get to this: Missouri must have this BEAD funding to proceed with the fiber-first approach that Missouri needs and that our MO Broadband Office has built its plan around. []This article is a good explanation of the difference between fiber and the other technologies for the long term. LINKS TO: CNET Fiber Advantage for Homeowners: Faster and Futureproof but Unequal If you can get fiber broadband, your home might be worth more. However, a lack of equitable access puts people at a disadvantage for building wealth.

BROADBAND: Trump Plan Wants to Cut USDA Broadband Funding

Other broadband resources are doing the job, White House said The proposed budget was announced by the Office of Management and Budget under the acting Director, Russ Vought . “No new USDA funding is needed for broadband expansion , as existing balances and other Federal resources are meeting planned growth,” the White House said. “The Budget would also eliminate programs that are duplicative, too small to have macro-economic impact, costly to deliver, in limited demand, available through the private sector, or conceived as temporary.” The Trump administration cited telecommunications loans as examples of those that fit their qualifications for programs to eliminate. “ Cutting duplicative rural broadband efforts is the right move, especially as new technologies like fixed wireless and low-earth orbit satellites are closing the coverage gap,” Information Technology and Innovation Foundation President Robert Atkinson said in a Friday response to the new budget. “Future efforts should focus on affordability and adoption, not redundant infrastructure.”



CHILDREN: Changing Your Mind: A Parent's Guide to Tech Decisions A topic I hear from parents regularly is regret—regret about saying yes to a tech device too soon. Maybe it was a smartphone, a smartwatch, a gaming console in the bedroom, or allowing social media. In The Power Of Regret, author Daniel Pink reminds us that regret can be a powerful teacher, not just through our own experiences but also by listening to others' experiences. Today’s post is about how to reverse course on a tech decision for your child thoughtfully — and possibly prevent even deeper regret down the road. With the school year ending soon, some parents are considering giving a phone as a graduation gift from elementary or middle school. Others are rethinking decisions they’ve already made, like allowing Snapchat or certain graphic video games. If this is you, you’re not alone — and it’s not too late to reconsider. Yes, this is hard. Kids have strong reasons and emotions for wanting devices — they want to be included in group texts, video games, social media, and so on. These feelings are real. But the downsides are real, too. Many parents are working to delay smartphone use, with researchers like Jonathan Haidt recommending waiting until high school. In Screenagers: Elementary School Age Edition, some parents share their goal of delaying until age 15 — one dad says he’s not giving his kid a phone until he’s 18. The intention is strong, but the pressure is real. Read today’s blog for ideas on ways to reverse course.

CHILDREN: STUDY FINDS How Parents Glued To Their Phones Are Sabotaging Their Child’s Development In a nutshell Parents who frequently use phones or tablets around young children may negatively impact their cognitive development, emotional well-being, and behavior. When parents are distracted by devices, children tend to mirror this behavior, leading to increased screen time for the kids themselves. Setting boundaries around technology use and creating designated screen-free times can help protect crucial parent-child interactions

CHILDREN: NEW YORK POST ON MSN Parents’ obsessive technology use may have serious long-term effects on babies and toddlers: study Researchers from the University of Wollongong in Australia evaluated data across 21 previous studies on the adverse impacts of technoference.

CHILDREN: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family A Child's Question What do you think our kids really want? [] A child had written, “How do I get my siblings to play with me instead of tech?” I paused, looking at the crookedly formed words, and my heart lurched a little. The question was practical, straightforward, and yet I sensed an underlying confusion, a sense of loss and disorientation, that filled me with sadness. It read like a small, mournful cry for help. []These devices are known as experience blockers, which impede kids’ engagement with the real world in the ways that they need in order to develop optimally. We humans are hardwired evolutionarily to do this. We need it desperately; and yet, these devices stunt potential. They may keep kids quiet and subdued in the short-term, but the kids miss out on so much in the process. They don’t get to practice getting along and solving problems. They don’t get to make up their own games, with complex plot lines and imaginary characters, and cast themselves and their siblings and friends in those roles. They don’t get to explore spaces beyond adult eyes, using their physical bodies in new, challenging ways. They don’t find themselves lying on the grass on a hot summer day, looking up at the clouds overhead and thinking about how tiny they feel in relation to everything else.

CHILDREN JEAN TWENGE:

A recent article on CNN.com delved into the decline in teens getting their driver’s license. Although I’m always happy to see articles about generational shifts, especially among teens, the article got almost everything wrong about why teens are now less likely to drive. If we don’t understand that, we don’t understand one of the key generational changes to the teen years – and understanding those shifts is one of the best chances we have for helping kids develop the independence they need to prepare them for adulthood. So why are teens now less likely to drive? We can start by ruling out some possibilities, including most of those mentioned in the CNN article. []as I showed in Generations , slowed development is not limited to teens. Young adults also take longer to get married, have children, and settle into careers, and middle-aged people look and feel younger than their parents or grandparents did at the same age. The entire developmental trajectory has slowed down, across the whole life course: People are taking longer to grow up and longer to grow old. Thus, teens are delaying getting their driver’s licenses because they’re taking longer to grow up. That can be good, but it also has downsides. In many communities, getting a driver’s license is the key to two very important things: Getting together with friends in person and developing independence. No matter how they do it – bike, car, public transportation – getting places on their own is a great way for teens to become independent. Teens who don’t gain experience with independence in high school may have trouble in college or in the workplace because they don’t have as much experience making decisions on their own in the real world.

‘CLIMATE’: "For the climate conference, they are now building a road through the rainforest", 12 March 2025

"Everything was destroyed," Claudio Verequete told the BBC. He lives 200 meters from the place where a road will soon lead through the Amazon, according to the report. A road through the forest, built with one goal: Participants should be able to drive to the next climate conference on it... The conference will take place in Belém, Brazil, in November. The choice of location is considered a political signal and has great symbolic value: for the first time, there is a COP on the edge of the tropical rainforest, which is extremely important for the climate of our planet. One disadvantage: There is no infrastructure there that would be designed for tens of thousands of participants from all over the world. The Brazilian government has therefore proposed using luxury cruise ships so that as many people as possible can spend the night comfortably during the conference. According to the BBC, the state government advertises that the highway is "sustainable," but conservationists are not convinced. In the end, the road is supposed to lead 13 kilometers through an actually protected area of the rainforest... Verequete and the other residents of the village will not even be able to use the road, he says. It has walls on both sides... The construct could also have consequences for the environment. Scientists fear that it could divide the ecosystem and disrupt the movements of wildlife...



DATA CENTERS: New West Va. Law Grants Sweeping Exemptions to Attract Data Centers No Public Service Commission oversight, no local permitting, no building inspections. WASHINGTON, May 2, 2025 – West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey, R, has signed legislation to attract data centers to the state by offering fast-tracked permitting, special tax treatment, and access to fossil-fuel-powered microgrids.

DATA CENTERS: Virginia Gov. Youngkin Vetoes Bipartisan Data Center Reform Bill Virginia is known as the 'Data Center Capital of the World.' WASHINGTON, May 5, 2025 — Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have added new oversight requirements for proposed data centers in Virginia, rejecting calls for increased environmental and community protections. The legislation, HB 1601, introduced by Delegate Josh Thomas, D-Prince William, aimed to require developers to conduct impact assessments on water resources, farmland, historic sites, forests, and nearby neighborhoods. It also called for noise studies for schools and homes located within 500 feet of planned data center sites. Delegate Thomas also criticized the governor’s decision, accusing him of siding with corporate interests. “Glenn Youngkin has once again prioritized big tech profits over the well-being of Virginia residents,” Thomas said in a statement. Virginia, which Youngkin referred to as the “Data Center Capital of the World,” is home to a large concentration of data centers, with state officials touting their economic benefits — including an estimated 74,000 jobs. However, rapid expansion has sparked growing concerns over land use, power demands, and quality of life in residential areas

ELECTRICITY: REUTERS ON MSN EU's Ribera urges against hasty conclusions on Iberia blackout The blackout raised questions over the challenges power grids face from the growth of solar and wind power whose supply can be intermittent. Analysts and industry officials said there was not enough stable power, such as gas and nuclear, available to provide back up when the outage happened. "It's a bit surprising (to see) the trigger-happy attitude" the blackout engendered in some quarters, Ribera told an event in Barcelona, referring to those who immediately blamed renewable energy for the outage. She said it was important to understand first what happened last Monday as authorities seek to analyse a vast amount of data from the grid operator and power companies.

ELECTRICITY/INSPIRATION: Undividing with Karl Dunn When Spain Lost Power, People Found Theirs Again - Undividing #24 The systems failed—the people didn't. was this a cyber attack? But then as it became clear it was a tech fault and how the governments were mobilising to handle it, I found myself more intrigued by the people. The stories of how folks came together blew me away. And I wanted to share my thoughts on how when these countries lost power, the people found they had all the power in the world. They undivided themselves in the darkness and the analog. []A man rolled out a chess board and set it up on a recycling bin and folks started sitting down to play. People passed around cold beers before they could get warm. Others brought out guitars. People started gathering in public squares to sunbathe, read, and play games. With no screens and very little news to share, people started sharing stories and laughter. In Barcelona, the top-ranked restaurant in the world, Disfrutar, kept serving guests by candlelight, cooking with camping stoves and asking for IOUs via bank transfer later. In a world of QR codes and automation, it was replaced in an instant by goodwill. One woman interviewed by the Guardian said it best, “We were shipwrecked in our own lives, and suddenly we remembered how to swim together.” []One story that stuck with me came from a small village north of Évora. With no streetlights or cell towers, dozens of families pulled their mattresses onto the grass and slept under the stars together. One elderly man said it was the first time in 40 years he’d seen the Milky Way. His granddaughter said she thought it was fake, like something from a screen saver. No one posted it on Instagram. No one could. Across the entire Iberian peninsula, for one day it didn’t matter how much money you had in the bank, you couldn’t draw it out anyway.

ELECTRICITY: The Blackout That Shook Spain: Exploring the Fragility of Modern Electric Grids The Great Simplification #176 with Pedro Prieto In today’s episode, I’m joined by Pedro Prieto to discuss the recent blackout in the Iberian Peninsula, exploring its causes, impacts, and the role of renewable energy in the stability of the electric grid. Prieto highlights the societal and infrastructural challenges that his home country faced, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach to energy management, as well as the interconnectedness of energy systems and societal resilience. The discussion delves into the complexities of energy demand and supply, the importance of backup systems, and the future of renewable energy in Spain. Are developed countries more vulnerable to blackouts than those that are still developing? How does renewable energy act as a double-edged sword, adding stability or fragility to energy infrastructure, depending on how it's used? How might developed countries learn lessons from this widespread blackout, including policy changes or reducing energy dependence in the face of future energy challenges? 1 HOUR

EMF WHO RESEARCH: By Einar Flydal NORWAY Even less room for doubt: New WHO report confirms cancer link The laboratory for testing rats and mobile telephony at the renowned Ramazzini Institute, Italy. A new study in the series from WHO that will lay the foundation for future radiation protection, establishes that "weak" radio waves can trigger cancer in laboratory animals. This is surprising, because all the other studies in the series have been managed and designed so that they conclude with "no connection proven" and have received strong criticism from other researchers. Gross bias with associated errors has been demonstrated in these other studies - in which the people of the ICNIRP foundation have been central to the premise. The debate about whether radio waves, e.g. from mobile phones, can trigger brain tumors should therefore be over. We know it now. The number of cases is small, but they have risen sharply as mobile phones came into use. We should rather use our powers to set stricter exposure limits and to direct attention to other areas where we see far more frequent and even more dramatic consequences than brain tumors: for example, the dramatic damage to insects on which life on Earth depends.

EMR RESEARCH EHS.EMR-S: EMR AUSTRALIA LYN MCLEAN More about EHS What can we do to improve our understanding of people’s sensitivity to wireless radiation? Professor Dariusz Leszczynski has a suggestion – and it has to do with the study of proteins. But first, is there such a thing as sensitivity to wireless radiation and how do we know? Leszczynski points out that an estimated 1 to 10% of the popular considers they are sensitive to wireless radiation, a condition often known as electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS). He says, ‘Electromagnetic hypersensitivity is characterized by a collection of symptoms that individuals attribute to exposure to wireless radiation, including headaches, fatigue, stress, sleep disturbances, and skin symptoms.’ The problem, he believes, is that EHS hasn’t been scientifically proven or disproven and that leaves elements of doubt about the condition. []‘The way forward in EHS research is to discover biomarkers of EHS, molecules that are affected by wireless radiation exposure, by research using high-throughput screening techniques’, Leszczynski says and suggests that ‘proteomics might be the most promising of these methods.’ Leszczynski D. Wireless radiation and health: making the case for proteomics research of individual sensitivity. Front Public Health. 2025 Jan 10;12:1543818. doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2024.1543818. PMID: 39866356; PMCID: PMC11758280.

ENERGY EFFICIENCY: THE HILL ON MSN Trump administration cutting Energy Star and climate reporting program: Source

FIRES: Soil tests reveal toxic metals lingering in L.A. burn zones after government cleanup After federal agencies declined to test soil for toxic substances following the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires, Los Angeles Times reporters conducted independent testing and found alarming levels of contamination on properties across Los Angeles County. Tony Briscoe, Noah Haggerty and Hayley Smith report for the Los Angeles Times. In short: Soil testing revealed hazardous levels of arsenic, lead, and mercury on multiple properties previously cleared by federal disaster crews, with some sites exceeding California’s residential safety standards by more than three times. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers removed debris and scraped topsoil but did not conduct soil sampling, leaving thousands of homeowners unaware of possible contamination. Health risks from the metals include neurological damage in children, cancer, and respiratory and kidney harm, with experts warning that homeowners now bear the burden of costly testing and remediation. Key quote: “Without effective hazard communication, you don’t give people the option to make good choices. It’s beyond wrong. It’s immoral.” — Jane Williams, executive director of California Communities Against Toxics Why this matters: Soil contamination after wildfires is a growing public health and environmental concern, especially as climate change intensifies the frequency and severity of these disasters. Toxic substances like lead, arsenic, and mercury can remain in soil long after fires, posing risks not only to current residents but also to future generations who may unknowingly be exposed. The legacy of older construction materials — such as lead-based paint and arsenic-treated wood — compounds the danger. The absence of mandatory post-fire soil testing places the onus on homeowners to detect and address contamination, often at great personal expense. This privatization of environmental health responsibilities reflects broader patterns of environmental injustice, where lower-income and underinsured residents are left to face disproportionate health risks. As more wildfires consume older housing stock across California and the nation, unchecked soil pollution could quietly undermine recovery efforts and long-term community health. Read more: EPA's wildfire debris cleanup plan sparks backlash in Los Angeles

5G; Other Carriers Oppose AT&T-Backed Plan for Public Safety Airwaves A public safety group proposed increasing power levels in the 4.9 GHz band, which AT&T is set to gain access to. WASHINGTON, May 2, 2025 – AT&T is supporting a plan to make airwaves it is poised to access better suited for 5G. A group representing the other two major carriers urged federal regulators against the move.

5G: WALL STREET JOURNAL AJIT PAI America Has Lost Its Lead in 5G China is surging ahead, and the U.S. needs better infrastructure and new spectrum auctions.

HEALTH: New Study Links Everyday Plastic to Heart Disease Deaths A new global study from NYU Langone Health, published in Lanncet eBiomedicine, shines a spotlight on a serious and often overlooked health risk. The researchers investigated a chemical you’ve likely never heard of but almost certainly come into contact with every day: DEHP, a type of phthalate used to make plastics soft and flexible. It’s found in food packaging, medical devices, toys, and even clothing. A Chemical With a Long Reach — and Serious Risks The concern with DEHP isn’t just how common it is, but what it might be doing to the body. Previous studies have linked it to hormone disruption, fertility problems, obesity, and cancer. The new research adds something even more alarming: a potential connection to hundreds of thousands of heart-related deaths The team analyzed data from over 200 countries, combining urine samples and health statistics to estimate population exposure to DEHP. The results are sobering. They estimate that in 2018 alone, DEHP exposure may have contributed to over 356,000 deaths from heart disease among adults aged 55–64. Not All Regions Are Hit Equally While DEHP is used globally, the death toll is far from evenly distributed. Regions like the Middle East, South Asia, and East Asia accounted for about 75% of the estimated deaths, with India, China, and Indonesia leading the list. Researchers believe this may be due to higher plastic production in those regions, often without the strict regulations seen elsewhere. That means the health cost of the world’s growing plastic dependence is falling hardest on populations in rapidly industrializing countries. STUDY: Heart disease deaths worldwide linked to chemical widely used in plastics Date: April 29, 2025 Source: NYU Langone Health / NYU Grossman School of Medicine Summary: Daily exposure to certain chemicals used to make plastic household items could be linked to more than 356,000 global deaths from heart disease in 2018 alone, a new analysis of population surveys shows. While the chemicals, called phthalates, are in widespread use globally, the Middle East, South Asia, East Asia, and the Pacific bore a much larger share of the death toll than others -- about three-fourths of the total. (EPIDEMIOLOGY TO BLAME HEART ATTACKS ON PLASTIC VS RF AND OTHER VARIABLES?)

HEALTH MERCOLA; 1 in 3 Children Now Faces Chronic Health Conditions One in three children in the United States now lives with a chronic health condition that will follow them into adulthood Asthma, ADHD, autism, and prediabetes are rising steadily each year, making it harder for children to succeed in school and life Children from low-income families face the highest risk, with poverty and lack of stable employment directly tied to chronic health problems Environmental toxins, poor diet, and stress are major drivers of these conditions Early detection and prevention through clean eating, better sleep, sunlight, and stress management are key to protecting your child’s future AUTISM: Electromagnetic fields (EMFs) are another growing concern — EMFs activate voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCs), leading to oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, and inflammation in the brain. These effects interfere with brain development, particularly in pregnant women and young children, whose developing nervous systems are especially sensitive to environmental stressors. To learn more about this, read "The Invisible Risk Factor of Autism."

HEALTH: Immune dysfunction and inflammation found to play significant roles in Alzheimer's disease Published April 15, 2025 in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, the new study uses RNA sequencing to demonstrate a link between neuroinflammation, innate immune memory, and cellular plasticity to AD progression. "The findings emphasize the roles of trained immunity and inflammation enhancement, which may initiate a sustained cycle of dysfunctional immune responses. This overactive immune response then promotes chronic neuroinflammation and cellular reprogramming, contributing to the onset and progression of this debilitating disease." More information: Fatma Saaoud et al, Alzheimer's disease as an auto-innate immune pathology with potential cell trans-differentiation and enhanced trained immunity in 3xTg-AD mouse model, Journal of Alzheimer's Disease (2025). DOI: 10.1177/13872877251329583 Journal information: Journal of Alzheimer's Disease (AND WHAT IS CAUSING THE INFLAMMATION?)

MINING: The 2025 Global Analysis of our Transition Minerals Tracker reveals mounting human rights and environmental harms linked to the extraction of key transition minerals, with new data highlighting impacts on Indigenous Peoples, workers and local communities. BUSINESS AND HUMAN RIGHTS

INSPIRATION PEERS: Interwoven with the breathtaking words of visionary civil rights leader Howard Thurman’s 1980 sermon at Spelman College, this 9-minute visual journey captures the real faces, social movements, and societal issues that call us back to the genuine. What does it mean to truly listen to ourselves and each other beneath all the societal noise and the dehumanizing, distorted narratives dominating our media systems?

POLITICS US OT: Martial Law Disguised as Law and Order: The Oldest Trick in the Authoritarian Playbook By John & Nisha Whitehead “A standing military force, with an overgrown Executive will not long be safe companions to liberty.”—James Madison Our constitutional foundation is crumbling, and with it, any illusion that those in power still serve the public good. Congress, for its part, has abdicated its role as a constitutional check on executive power—passing sweeping authorizations with little scrutiny and failing to rein in executive overreach. The courts, too, have in the past sanctioned many of these abuses in the name of national security, public order, or qualified immunity. Instead of acting as constitutional safeguards, these institutions have largely become rubber stamps. Indeed, the president, Congress, the courts, and the police have come to embody the very abuse the Founders fought to resist. Only now are the courts beginning to show glimmers of allegiance to the Constitution. This is not about partisanship. This is about power without restraint. As tempting as it is to place full blame on Trump for this full-throttle shift into martial law, he is not the architect of this police state. He is its most shameless enabler—a useful frontman for the Deep State in its ongoing war on the American people.

SATELLITES: Amazon takes on Musk’s Starlink with launch of first internet satellites First 27 satellites launched into space from Florida, part of $10bn effort to beam broadband internet globally

SPACE: ELON MUSK: Elon Musk's Urgent Concern: That the Earth Is Going to Get Swallowed by the Sun So that's why he wants to move to Mars?! "Mars is life insurance for life collectively," Musk said. "So, eventually, all life on Earth will be destroyed by the Sun. The Sun is gradually expanding, and so we do at some point need to be a multi-planet civilization because Earth will be incinerated." But what Musk failed to mention was that this grim fate won't happen for another six billion years — making it an incredibly un-compelling reason to give up on the Earth now. After all, the Earth is currently only about 4.5 billion years old. In other words, the looming environmental crisis is far bigger deal, happening vastly sooner, than billions-of-years-off concerns about the cosmic destruction of the Earth. But while he played a major part in driving the popularity and adoption of electric vehicles, Musk has increasingly contributed to the dismantling of rules designed to curb emission levels, indicating a disregard for ensuring the longevity of humanity's original home. SpaceX has also flouted environmental rules, repeatedly dumping toxic wastewater into or near bodies of water in Texas. Its Starship launches have proven incredibly harmful to nearby vegetation and protected wildlife. Musk has also thrown his weight behind president Donald Trump, who has called for the US to "drill, baby, drill" for more fossil fuels. In his first 100 days in office alone, greenhouse gas emissions have soared, according to a recent analysis. Put simply, has Musk given up on Earth? Experts have long rung the alarm bells, warning that the climate crisis is nearing a point of no return. Instead of acknowledging the issue, Musk is still pursuing his dream of building a city on Mars. In a tweet last month, the CEO promised that his space firm's gigantic Starship rocket will "hopefully depart for Mars at the end of next year with Optimus explorer robots!" referring to his car company Tesla's humanoid robots. Of course, whether Musk's proclamations — which tend to be massively overconfident — will be realized that soon is as dubious as ever. For one, the company has yet to successfully launch a Starship into space and return it safely to the ground. Now that Musk has gathered a huge amount of influence in the White House, chances are NASA could soon move mountains and free up untold sums in funding to realize his plans to send humans to Mars. In the Trump administration's recently announced proposed budget for next year, the White House is looking to increase NASA's space exploration budget by roughly $1 billion in "new investments for Mars-focused programs." Put it all together, and Musk has seemingly little interest in ensuring humanity's survival on planet Earth — even while he's hellbent on establishing a new city on an extremely deadly and unforgiving planet.

SPACE TELECOM: Taara, a Google moonshot spin-out, seeks scale for its fiber-over-the-air platform Light Reading SUMMARY ON BENTON: Taara, a Google X spin-out that delivers blistering data speeds via its free space optics platform, has enjoyed some success in the early going, touting deployments with fiber and mobile operators in more than a dozen countries. Taara, which initially has focused on the middle-mile market and intends to pursue the last-mile connectivity arena, hopes to scale up its reach with operators even further following a new value-added reseller deal with Colorado-based Digicomm International. Digicomm's partnership with Taara will primarily focus on the North American market. However, the company sells and distributes wireline and wireless broadband equipment to service providers around the globe. Taara's technology is a "perfect complement to our extensive wireless, HFC and FTTX offerings," said Jennifer Nelson, FTTx and wireless sales leader at Digicomm. Summary on Benton.org

EVENTS

5/9 The National Call usually has a call the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month. Please join their mailing list: Here is the registration link for Friday's National Call for Safe Technology: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/K0QyYbiHRgWbOmxGssYdKw *After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. The agenda will be sent out later in the week.

5/9-11: Never Again Moss Landing/Safe Tech International New Living Expo May 9-11 Never Again Moss Landing/Safe Tech International will behaving a lecture May 10, 7 pm, a booth from May 9-11 at the Marin Civic Center. If you are interested in volunteering or want to to donate to Safe Tech International to cover costs of our booth, or donate an item to be raffled/auctioned off at the New Living Expo (a service, or goods), feel free to reach out to me. We already have some fun stuff to raffle off such as Wi-Fi kill switch and wearable meter. An opportunity to showcase your service/talent/goods in service to a good cause! Never Again Moss Landing fire - its still impacting local residents. Really important issue regarding protecting the food supply as several lithium power plants are coming to Novato and Petaluma.

READ ABOUT THE BATTERY ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS FIRES HERE:

UPDATE: Carmel Wireless Ordinance hearing is delayed until next montH

Help Safe Tech International Update the Song Playlist!

In 2000, a playlist of songs and music videos about “5G Cell Tower and Cell Phone Songs” was posted at Safe Tech International.

Please send your contributions to team@safetechinternational.org

This was from South Africa.