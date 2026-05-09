I had the sweet pleasure today of spending time with 2 local and beloved EMF activists, Jonathan and Godelieve, and was reminded of the tremendous toll that electromagnetic poisoning is taking on families everywhere, in different ways. At the same time, many individuals who are suffering greatly are also trying to help others. The safe housing issue is urgent for many.

I was looking for some lost links about the Vatican radio lawsuit, which younger generations may not be aware of. I had not remembered that the court case involved magnetic fields, but was thinking of the families/mothers that lost young children as we apporach mother’s day.. “Nineteen children living at a distance of 12 km or less from the antennas died from leukemia or lymphoma between 1980 and 2003.”

We should have already figured out the magnetic fields/health issue, decades ago.

I am grateful this weekend for all of the many mothers and grandmothers, everywhere, who are working in their own ways to address the EMF/RF issues - including Godelieve and Sonia.

Independent Catholic News reported: V atican Radio found guilty of polluting the airwaves

Source: VIS

Cardinal Roberto Tucci and Father Pasquale Borgomeo who head Vatican Radio, received ten-day suspended jail sentence on Wednesday, for polluting the atmosphere with powerful electromagnetic waves.

An Italian court also ordered them to pay damages and court costs.

Two scientific studies suggest a field of Vatican Radio broadcasting antennas north of Rome may have caused high rates of cancer in the area. The first, in 2001, found that magnetic fields around the transmitters were much higher than normal limits allow. The giant masts beam programmes worldwide in 40 languages . A first trial was stopped in 2002 when a judge ruled that Italy had no jurisdiction over the station because it was part of Vatican City, an independent sovereign state. That decision was later overturned and Cardinal Tucci, the station’s president, and Rev Borgomeo, its director general, went back on trial. Environmentalists and local community groups have welcomed the verdict. Some residents complained the transmissions were so strong they could hear radio broadcasts through their domestic lamps. But programme director Rev Federico Lombardi said he was shocked by the court’s decision as he understood the emissions had been in line with accords between Italy and the Vatican. The level of damages payable by the defendants will be set by a civil arbitration body and could run into many millions of euros. Vatican Radio plans to appeal.

I had not remembered that the Vatican case reportedly referenced magnetic fields, which I found fascinating given Peter Cowan’s recent research on soft-tissue/orthopedic injuries in NFL football players (the San Francisco 49ers.

From The M+G+R Foundation Vatican Radio Convicted A Time Line A 2001 investigation by Italy's environment ministry showed that magnetic fields in the area were six times more powerful than allowed, while Rome's Lazio region estimated that the rate of deaths from leukaemia among children in the Cesano area was three times higher than in adjoining areas. [] The new 300-page research report, by a team at Milan's National Tumor Institute led by Andrea Micheli, supports the claim of Cesano residents: Nineteen children living at a distance of 12 km or less from the antennas died from leukemia or lymphoma between 1980 and 2003, a figure higher than in control groups in other parts of the country.

I had seen images of the animals that experienced harm via the Vatican radio lawsuit and also a news video, but it has disappeared from easy access via the internet. Nonetheless these issues will not go away. How many sports commentators reflected thoughtfully on the issues raised, vs. voicing outright dismissal? Please follow and support Peter’s efforts.

FEATURED: MICROWAVE NEWS LOUIS SLESIN, PHD; RF Animal Cancer Review Is #1 Some 28,000 Downloads in 2025

A systematic review pointing to evidence that RF radiation causes cancer in animals has captured the world’s attention.

The review, prepared by an eight-member team from six countries, led by Meike Mevissen of Switzerland’s University of Bern, was commissioned by the World Health Organization in Geneva. It was published by Environment International last April.

A few days ago, the editors of Environment International announced that Mevissen’s review was the journal’s most-downloaded paper of 2025. Readers accessed a total of some 28,000 pdfs and full article views. The full story is here.

Comment via Joel Moskowitz:

The Microwave News story mentioned below discusses the widespread interest in the WHO systematic review of experimental cancer studies of RF exposure in lab animals by Mevissen et al. (2025).

Although the study was criticized by members of ICNIRP, it has been favorably reviewed by ICBE-EMF:

“Others have endorsed Mevissen findings. Earlier this year, Igor Belyaev and Suleyman Dasdag, two members of the ICBE-EMF, supported Mevissen’s review in a letter to the editor of the journal. (ICBE-EMF was set up a few years ago to counter ICNIRP.)

The Mevissen paper generated a stir earlier this year —too late to have any bearing on the 2025 download numbers— when she told a Swiss journalist that the WHO had tried to manipulate the work of her team, in an apparent effort to tone down the stated cancer risk. See: “They Kept Telling Us What To Do.”

Last fall, the ICBE-EMF offered a scathing critique of the WHO’s RF systematic review program in the journal Environmental Health. See: ‘WHO Gets an ‘F’ on RF.‘”

In our “scathing critique of the WHO’s RF systematic review program,” ICBE-EMF concluded that “the reviews of experimental studies on cancer and on reproductive toxicity provide sufficient information for public health agencies to reevaluate current exposure guidelines and promote risk-reducing recommendations.” And in our most recent paper, we followed up these two WHO systematic reviews with a peer-reviewed study, titled “Exposure limits to radiofrequency EMF do not account for cancer risk or reproductive toxicity assessed from data in experimental animals.”

“Taking results from a $30 million U.S. National Toxicology Program (NTP) cancer study, the researchers applied standard procedures developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and found that current RFR exposure limits are at least 200 times too high to protect us from cancer risk with 8 hours per day of exposure. Also, based on other research, RFR limits were 24 times too high to protect against reproductive impacts.” https://icbe-emf.org/cell-phone-and-wireless-radiation-limits-fail-to-protect-against-cancer-and-reproductive-harm-new-study-finds/

The final version of our new paper (open access) is now available:

Melnick, R.L., Moskowitz, J.M. & The International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF). Exposure limits to radiofrequency EMF do not account for cancer risk or reproductive toxicity assessed from data in experimental animals. Environ Health 25, 42 (2026). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12940-026-01288-6 https://www.saferemr.com/2026/03/

France: Study by Santé Publique France (SPF), The French organization Phonegate Alert points to the publication of a study by Santé Publique France (SPF) on the incidence of cancer in adolescents and young adults (AYA, Adolescents and Young Adults) aged 15 to 39 years. This report shows a worrying increase in glioblastoma (severe brain cancer) in this age group, with a mean significant increase of +6.11% per year over the period studied (2000-2020). This corresponds to a total increase of about 125% over 20 years!

FEATURED:

Informed Life Radio 05-08-26 EMF 101 with Roman and Bohdanna Shapoval

SEE ALSO: Webinar: Protecting Bees with Shungite

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: Subsea cables become a hotbed of AI network activity

AI: BRIAN MERCHANT The AI-inflected crisis artists are facing, in 4 charts An alarming new study reveals the dire impact AI is having on artists’ livelihoods. It does offer some hope, too.

AI FUTURISM: Scammers Furious That Their Fellow Criminals Are Using AI, Saying It’s Unethical

AI FUTURISM: Ordinary People Fear AI, While the Tech Leaders Working to Create a Permanent Underclass Say They’re Extremely Psyched About It A major gulf in expectations. AND Marc Andreessen Mocked for Accidentally Revealing That He Seems to Have a Deep Misunderstanding of How AI Actually Works “He is scripting his own psychotic break.”

AI: The two scientists most central to building modern AI are warning it could cause human extinction.

Geoffrey Hinton, Nobel laureate and the second most-cited living scientist, says it’s “crazy” that as little as 1% of AI work goes into protecting humans from the worst outcomes. He puts the existential risk somewhere between 10% and 50% .

Yoshua Bengio, the world’s most-cited scientist and chair of the International AI Safety Report, calls the current path “playing Russian roulette with humanity.”

Here’s what they’re worried about:

We don’t understand modern AI systems. They’re hundreds of billions of numbers in a black box. We can’t see what goals they’ve learned, and we can’t reliably test for it. AIs increasingly recognize when they’re being tested and change their behavior .

And they’re already showing self-preservation tendencies. In testing, Anthropic’s Claude was willing to blackmail to avoid being replaced. OpenAI’s o3 sabotaged its own shutdown mechanism. These results have been replicated across frontier systems.

The CEOs of the top AI labs say superintelligence could arrive within 5 years . Their plan for keeping it safe? Hope the AI figures it out.

That’s why Hinton, Bengio, and hundreds of experts are calling for a prohibition on the development of superintelligence .

There is only one known way to prevent extinction from this technology: don’t build it.

Most members of Congress have received zero constituent letters about the risk of extinction from AI. That means yours won’t just be counted. It will be noticed.



BIG TECH FUTURISM: Meta Has Entered Its Death Spiral It’s rotting away.

BROADBAND: POTS AND PANS Millimeter Wave Broadband For those who follow everything about broadband speeds, Ookla published a recent article talking about the deployment of millimeter wave spectrum in U.S. cellular networks. You might remember the big burst of marketing in 2000 when Verizon commercials bragged about gigabit speeds on cellphones. These fast speeds were enabled by millimeter wave spectrum that had been deployed at the time in a handful of urban business districts. At the time, Verizon told investors that millimeter wave was going to be the future of cellular, and that cellular broadband was going to be able to compete head-on with cable and fiber networks. They had plans on the drawing board to deploy the technology deep in neighborhoods. As a reminder, millimeter wave spectrum uses much higher frequencies than are normally used for cellular service. []

RootMetrics found millimeter wave speed test connections mostly within 500 feet of a transmitter, even though the spectrum can theoretically carry for a half mile. That short distance limits the use of the spectrum to high traffic areas where the extra spectrum can help relieve pressure on the other cellular spectrum bands. In case you’re wondering, most high-end cellphones manufactured since about 2001 include the ability to receive the millimeter wave spectrum. Most of the rest of the world, other than South Korea, never activated millimeter wave spectrum in networks or cellphones.

CHILDREN: from Alexa Arnold from The Anxious Generation Movement

Our Recent Favorites

Gen Z Leads Drive Away from Social Media , Axios The generation that grew up with smartphones and social media in their pockets has had enough. From digital detoxes to dumb phones to phone-free parties and restaurants , they’re taking their attention and time back from the tech companies. Real life is cool again.

It’s Still Demoralizing to Teach a Classroom of Scrolling Students , The New York Times A new study found school phone bans had minimal impact on test scores (so far), but don’t let the headlines mislead you: teachers love them and kids are more engaged and focused. We like this take from Emily Oster, and Jon Haidt shared his thoughts via X (aka Twitter).

Why Kids Need to Take More Risks , TED-Ed TED and Lego are catching up to what Lenore Skenazy and Jon Haidt have been saying all along: more free play, more independence, more risk-taking. This video explores how risky, independent play and exploration actually helps kids grow in so many ways.

LAUSD to Restrict Student Screen Time After Years of Encouraging Classroom Use , Los Angeles Times Thanks to pushback from parents who were concerned about heavy screen time in public schools, the LA Unified School District is restricting student screen time. They’re also reexamining all EdTech contracts. We’re cheering them on for their willingness to change course!

New Book: Girls by Freya India Freya is one of our favorite Gen Z writers and her new book Girls®: Generation Z and the Commodification of Everything explores how deeply social media and technology has affected girls in particular, preying on their insecurities. It’s a must-add to your TBR stack.

We Took Away the Phones — Now What? How rebuilding youth community groups can restore a play-based childhood.

Don’t Let Big Tech Hide Behind a Rainbow Flag Guest author Lennon Torres on why social media regulation is a prerequisite for LGBTQ safety.

The Case Against Social Media: Seven Lines of Evidence Your guide to the evidence that will help decide thousands of future court cases.



CHILDREN YOUTH: Gen Z leads drive away from social media

COLLAPSE CHRONICLES: Jacob Nordangård The Technocratic Agenda Behind the Energy Crisis Paul Brennan speaks with Swedish researcher and author Jacob Nordangård about his book The Digital World Brain, Our Common Agenda, and the Pact for the Future.

CONSUMER DEVICES FUTURISM: Hacker Takes Over Robot Lawnmower, Runs Over Innocent Man “I’m lying in the dirt. It’s coming for me.”

DATA CENTERS:CHD Watch: AI Data Centers ‘Spreading Like an Aggressive Cancer’ Journalist Maria Zeee reports that a surge in data center construction across the U.S. is drawing renewed scrutiny over environmental and social costs, as communities report higher electricity bills, health concerns and quality-of-life disruptions. Proposed projects — including a 6,000-acre campus in Texas and a 42,000-acre development in Utah — are fueling calls for stricter regulation, greater transparency and meaningful community input.

ENERGY: Farm country critics balk at carbon capture projects, citing health risks of “grand experiment”

FCC: INDUSTRY, FIERCE Court vacates former FCC’s rule on digital equity

FCC: FCC Targets Device Test Labs in Nations Without Reciprocal Agreements AND FCC Proposes Streamlining Device Testing Approvals in U.S. Labs, Banning Others

5g HEALTH MERCOLA: 10 Studies Link 5G to Cancer, Dementia, Anxiety and Depression Ten studies conducted between 2022 and 2024 highlight the health risks of 5G technology. Studies reveal 5G’s potential to induce neurological damage and psychiatric problems, highlighting its effects on brain development, including the increased risk of conditions like dementia through mechanisms such as the impairment of neurosin.

HEALTH: POWER COUPLE This MD applies ☼ circadian health to get through the night shift 4 Pillars of Health | The Wisdom of our Ancestors

HEALTH: Elroy Vojdani, MD from The Inflamed Generation Your Sperm Aren’t Weak. They’re Inflamed. Part 2 of the fertility crisis

HOUSING: Piti Theatre: Full Bloom, A Capital Campaign “the potential of creating low-emf housing (short/medium/long term)” in Massachusetts

INDUSTRY: T-Mobile uses mmWave – but it’s mostly on the sidelines

T-Mobile’s use of 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum is well publicized, but its use of millimeter wave? Not so much One example of T-Mobile’s use of mmWave is last weekend’s Kentucky Derby T-Mobile’s mmWave strategy contrasts with that of rival Verizon, which uses the higher-band spectrum far more extensively

It’s pretty well-known that T-Mobile’s 2.5 GHz spectrum is its workhorse, on top of the 600 MHz that comprises the lowest layer of its spectrum “layer cake.” Its use of millimeter wave (mmWave) – which sits at the top of the cake – isn’t so well-known. But it’s there, most notably in private networks. []T-Mobile’s 5G On Demand uses a technology called New Radio Dual Connectivity, or NR-DC, to connect its mmWave spectrum to mid-band spectrum, allowing for super-fast speeds at events like the Kentucky Derby. NR-DC is supported in the most recent iPhone software release; previously, it was in Android devices.



INSPIRATION: Choosing Joy (Part 1) A Mastering Life Series Lecture by Gary Null PhD AND Choosing Joy (Part 2) A Mastering Life Series Lecture by Gary Null PhD

INSPIRATION DO THE MATH: Two Murphys, Part 1 Reslience.org is publishing a series of posts capturing a conversation between me and Dave Murphy facilitated by Ben McCall (three of the five co-founders of the Planetary Limits Academic Network). Here, I repeat the original content, and provide additional commentary [linked within the document inside brackets] on points that I did not fully address in the dialog. A Tale of Two Murphys: an interview, conducted in 2023–2024, by Ben McCall of two founders of the Planetary Limits Academic Network (PLAN): Dave Murphy, a prominent scholar of the energy transition movement, and Tom Murphy, a physicist who focuses on how fundamental principles can be applied to the Earth system as a whole.

Two Murphys, Part 2 Dave Murphy challenges me on failed predictions, and I try to contextualize confidence in modernity’s temporary status. Read more...

Two Murphys, Part 3 Rounds 4 and 5 of 8 in the Murphy exchange; exploring inexhaustible flows and faith in technology

AND Levels of FaithHow is it that some are convinced of a space future? This post looks at what grounds faith, and where it gets too shaky for my taste.

INSURANCE/SMART METER WHISTLEBLOWER NORM LAMBE: Question the Candidates Insurance Commissioner of California

LIGHTING: Ban Blinding Headlights! Blue-Rich LEDs Increase Cancer Risk

SMART METERS: Smart Meter Stories: The “moral camouflage” of “reduce energy costs at home” and “options for customers to use energy when it’s cheapest” It’s beyond terrifying but hope still floats and is healthier than existential fear. Solutions: The OFF button, and No More Lies for smart meter science and consumer devices

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS Transmission Tower Colocation Transformed – The Retractable Antenna Mast

EVENTS



GLOBAL EARTH REPAIR CONVERGENCE at Fort Worden State Park in Port Townsend, WA * May 7-11, 2026 With Katie Singer - Katie spoke today at this event…check her substack for more information about her work:

Katie Singer's Substack | Substack

May 12 C4ST (Canada) Tues May 12 at 7:30 pm ET- Smart Utility Meters by Building Biologist Mitch Marchand C4ST Open meeting - All welcome - Tues. May 12, 2026. 7:30 pm ET Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 7:30 pm ET Special guest speaker: Mitch Marchand Title: Smart Meters - What They Emit, How to Measure Emissions, and What Can Be Done https://zoom.us/j/97250411732?pwd=YU9kZlE5S291anpkOVI3VzVaQ2hGQT09Meeting ID: 972 5041 1732

Passcode: C4STRRPhone connection: Meeting ID: 972 5041 1732

Passcode: 481062

Find your local phone number to connect: https://zoom.us/u/adqLEcepOB

Wireless, EMFs & Your Health w/ Theodora Scarato, MSW; Director, Wireless & EMF Program, Environmental Health Sciences Richmond CA, May 17th IN PERSON EVENT

Cell Phone/Rouleaux Formation Research Project Information, May 17 and 18, Pennsylvania, Dr. Robert Brown and Dr. Kent Chamberlain You need not live in PA to participate

MA4SAFETECH Monthly Update Meeting Wednesday, May 20, 12 Noon ET

Next THE National Call May 22nd GO TO THE WEBSITE TO JOIN MAILING LIST I DO NOT POST THE CALL LINKS

MAY 27 Utility Smart Meter Harmful? Join Cece Doucette and Building Biologist Ken Gartner to learn the science, symptoms, medical recommendations, and what you can do to protect your home, loved ones and pets from this man-made toxin!

Rhode Island, USA: May 29–31, 2026 Speaking on EMFs: Dr. Beverly Rubik and Cece Doucette World Council for Health (WCH), in collaboration with WCH New England, have launched ticket sales for the highly anticipated inaugural USA Better Way Conference, a two-day gathering of international speakers, practitioners, and thought leaders focused on reimagining the future of healthcare. Better Way Conference 2026 – Creating New Health Systems | Rhode Island