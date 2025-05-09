“You can never repay your mother….Earth”

Mostly industry news today…

FEATURED; Keith Cutter from Keith’s Substack EMF CONSULTING Simplify, Not Mystify An Ethical Framework for EMF Consulting Let’s Raise the Bar—Together

ACTIVISM: Biocentric with Max Wilbert The Collapse of Civilization is Ongoing. There's a Lot to Like About That. 22 reflections, resources, and readings I’m hosting a new podcast called Truth and Reckoning with CELDF. The first episode explored the New York Rights of Nature bill. The second explores greenwashing and habitat destruction at a critical nesting site for Diamondback Terrapins in the southern Chesapeake Bay area. Find the show here, or search for it wherever you listen to podcasts. I’ll be republishing episodes on The Green Flame.

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI ”Everyone is cheating their way through college” with GenAI. Who should bear the costs? Society is once again left holding the bag. The big story making rounds today is New York Magazine’s Everyone is cheating their way through college, using GenAI, which concludes, inter alia, and probably correctly that Massive numbers of students are going to emerge from university with degrees, and into the workforce, who are essentially illiterate…Both in the literal sense and in the sense of being historically illiterate and having no knowledge of their own culture, much less anyone else’s. Nicholas Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic, pulled out one of the choicest bits.

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI All your data belong to us Surveillance shit is about to get real [] Chilled by all this, I just reached out to Carissa Veliz, author of the outstanding Privacy is Power for thoughts. She was in haste rushing off to a meeting, but texted me this: For too long we thought privacy was individual in nature, that it had to do mostly with personal preferences around concealment and exposure. And we let surveillance tech creep in. But we were wrong. Privacy is about the power of the citizenry; it’s a vital pillar of liberal democracy. And moves If towards surveillance are power grabs not coincidentally associated with authoritarian tendencies. To watch surveillance further unfold, with its political implications more obvious by the day, is extremely concerning. Surveillance is not a neutral tool — it’s an instrument of social control. adding But we do have more of a choice than it might first appear. And the right time to make better choices for democracy is now. I couldn’t agree more. If you are not worried, you are not paying attention. The time to speak up is now. Or forever hold your peace.

AI: Brian Merchant Did AI kill your job? If so, I want to hear about it. Send your story to AIKilledMyJob@pm.me

AI: The dead need their dignity, not to be resurrected by creepy AI bots

For the first time in American (and probably world) history, an AI avatar was allowed to testify in court. “I believe in forgiveness, and in a God who forgives,” declared Mr Pelkey’s digital replica.[]“All I kept coming back to was, what would Chris say?” explained his sister, Stacey Wales. She used old videos and photographs of her brother – a devout Christian, who was shot dead in a road rage incident – to help AI create what she calls a “Frankenstein of love”.The choice of cultural reference is apt. Like Mary Shelley’s monster, Mr Pelkey’s digital resurrection inspires mixed feelings. The judge found it so moving that he addressed the avatar directly: “I loved that AI, thank you for that. As angry as you are, as justifiably angry as the family is, I heard the forgiveness.” He then sentenced the murderer to 10 and a half years in jail: one year more than the state prosecutor had requested. This reaction is what ought to frighten us. AI is now so convincing that it can make us respond emotionally, even when we know it is only a robot in a dead man’s clothing. There has been no meaningful public debate about the legal or ethical implications of putting new words into the mouths of the dead. But it is happening anyway. There is money to be made from digital resurrection, whether directly or at one remove.



AI: The AI Slop Presidency

Trump has found an aesthetic to define his second term: grotesque AI slop. Over the weekend, the Trump administration posted at least seven different pieces of AI generated or AI altered media, ranging from Trump imagining himself as a pope and a Star Wars Jedi ( or Sith? ) to Obama-esque “Hope” posters featuring people the administration has deported . This has become the Slop Presidency, and AI-generated images are the perfect artistic medium for the Trump presidency. They're impulsively created, grotesque, and low-effort. [] While I watch some of the brightest minds beg Silicon Valley to set proper rails and regulations on AI development, AI businessmen get on stage with a bomb, a robot that can barely water a plant, and a fully AI-generated film, all promising that their future is brighter. It’s not. A world is shaping up in which AI is accelerating the climate crisis, displacing the workforce, and putting us on the brink of another Cold War and the erosion of democracy. We cannot allow this to happen. To be clear, I am not asking you to stop using your chatbot; I am asking you to see that Silicon Valley men want AI militarization, AI labor, AI-revived species, and AI psychologists to run the world. Intelligence should not be the measure against which we rate the success of humanity. It should be wisdom. And now, we must have the wisdom to answer the following: Are we going to let AI CEOs pursue their greed for intelligence at the cost of our very own humanity? I hope not.



AI: I thought the climate crisis was our biggest challenge, then I saw an AI bomb: My experience at TED 2025 While I watch some of the brightest minds beg Silicon Valley to set proper regulations on AI development, AI businessmen get on stage with a bomb and a robot, promising that their future is brighter. []I understood that AI isn’t just a new technology, it’s advancing all of them. There were also warnings: AIs having tendencies to lie, self-preserve, and deceive. The possibility of agency, of governmental control, of open source being too dangerous, of an arms race, high energy use, self-improvement, labor displacement, but most notably, a question: if AI can do anything a human can do, what does that mean for our humanity?

AHIs DAILY MALL My breakthrough investigation into sinister 'sonic' brain attacks on Americans reveals damning proof of a Biden White House cover-up, writes CATHERINE HERRIDGE 'I feel like I am disappearing,' a medically retired Defense Department professional told me over a meal near Capitol Hill. Then, she bravely showed me a neuroimaging scan of her brain. It was disturbing. Her mind is wasting away. Her neurons – the functional cells composing the 'grey matter' of her brain – have atrophied. Some structures exhibit neural activity ranking in the bottom 5th percentile of healthy people. A neurologist who reviewed the scans told her that her irreversible, progressive brain damage is consistent with an injury from a traumatic event. Strangely, these images were, perhaps, more upsetting to me than the woman who I was sitting across the table from. To her, these scans were reassuring because they appeared to prove what she and others have been telling the United States government for nearly a decade: that they aren't imagining their symptoms, or faking them, or suffering from a hereditary neurological disease. Instead, this lifelong Defense Department professional and her doctors insist that this is evidence that she's the victim of an attack by a directed energy weapon, most likely wielded by a hostile foreign government. And now, for the first time, a leading US neuroscientist and advisor to the US military is backing her up and the White House is finally taking notice. For years, the United States intelligence community has assessed that it was 'very unlikely' that a foreign adversary or a 'novel' weapon was behind a mysterious cluster of neurological ailments that first began afflicting US diplomats serving at the US embassy in Havana, Cuba in 2016. Since that time, more and more of America's spies, diplomats, law enforcement professionals and military operatives have come forward to claim that they too are victims of 'Havana Syndrome' or otherwise known as Anomalous Health Incidents. Then in March, I secured a rare interview with Dr James Giordano, a leading US neuroscientist and advisor to the US military. Dr Giordano is the director for the Center for Disruptive Technology and Future Warfare at the National Defense University's Institute for National Strategic Studies, which is funded by the Department of Defense. While Dr Giordano does not speak for the US government, he was permitted to speak on the record with my team. According to Giordano, directed energy weapons – that use microwave or ultrasonic energy to cause damage to a target – exist. Furthermore, Giordano believes that US government personnel serving overseas have been attacked by these weapons. When asked if reports of directed energy weapon attacks inside the US are also credible, Giordano said 'Absolutely.' In December, I published my first reporting on the debilitating injuries afflicting these individuals. They're stories are all strikingly similar. Survivors describe their 'old self slipping away' even 'vanishing' as their cognitive functions worsen. Others, including those who once held TOP SECRET security clearances and guarded the nation's secrets, simply say their brains are broken. I interviewed a CIA officer, who I agreed to call 'Alice,' who described the fallout of an alleged directed energy weapon attack while she served in Africa. 'We're basically ticking time bombs,' Alice said of herself and colleagues. 'I have friends in nursing homes. I have friends with dementia and Parkinson's… I have already started having to go to funerals.' We know how to fix a heart attack,' Alice explained, 'We don't know how to fix this.' Dr Giordano explained that there are three types of directed energy attacks, including 'two forms of sonic weapon' and one that employs 'scalable and directable microwaves.' The directed energy is aimed at the areas behind the ear, nose, mouth and eyes, turning those cavities into echo chambers that funnel damaging energy into the brain with catastrophic consequences. He compared the impact of a directed energy attack to putting an iPhone in a microwave. After a few seconds, the exterior of the iPhone will appear unharmed, but the damage inside will be extensive. 'The actual sophistication of the phone would've been changed as a consequence of the microwave damage,' said Dr Giordano. 'Not only will it change then, but that change is durable and characteristically progressive.' Asked who or what is behind the attacks, Giordano conceded that it is unclear – but, he claims, only three world powers possess such technology: the United States, Russia and China. Indeed, according to my reporting, the involvement of Russia in these attacks would be logically consistent. For I found that many of the injured American operatives had been working on portfolios related to Russia, including reported Kremlin interference in the 2020 election. Dr Giordano's comments stand in striking contrast to a January 2025 intelligence assessment released by the then-outgoing Biden Administration. At the time, the Biden administration report concluded that it was 'very unlikely' that a novel weapon had been used by a hostile nation against US government personnel. But how could the Biden Administration have reached this conclusion in the face of such evidence? Now, in response to my investigation, the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard called the Biden intelligence assessment 'incomplete and in some cases contradictory.' And DNI Gabbard says she is committed to 'initiating a new investigation into Anomalous Health Incidents and making the findings public.' A CIA official also told me that CIA Director John Ratcliffe is also 'determined to ensure all relevant information is examined and that all perspectives are heard on this matter given its seriousness.' This is potentially life-altering news for 'Havana Syndrome' sufferers, like retired counterintelligence officer Mike Beck, who was on assignment for the National Security Agency when he said he was attacked in 1996. His alleged attack came before the spate of attacks on diplomats at the US embassy in Cuba in 2016, and it indicates that these incidents have been occurring for much longer than previously believed. Today, Beck's brain injury is so severe that he has a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease and dementia. He recently moved into an assisted living facility because his wife of 40 years can no longer care for him at home. Beck said he and his partner were hit by a microwave energy weapon after they 'walked in on an operation that the hostile country was doing' against the United States. But it wasn't until a leading national expert on Parkinson's disease wrote on Beck's behalf that he was able to secure workers' compensation for his Parkinson's disease – and his fight is the norm. With no exceptions, every Havana Syndrome survivor describes an uphill battle for recognition of their injuries and to secure much-needed benefits. 'We'd applied for workers' compensation and the agencies involved did everything they could to not approve my application,' Beck told me. Even after finally securing coverage to pay for his assisted living, the Becks say the government is more than three months behind on its payments. 'It's scary,' his wife Rita said, 'When am I going to get the call that says you're going to have to pay this? We still haven't gotten a check and it'd be devastating because we're not living on a whole ton of money.' The Labor Department has now acknowledged Beck's brain injury as the result of his government service. Yet the Becks are still waiting on the government's outstanding payment of more than $25,000.00

AHIs: Comer Continues Investigation into Biden Administration’s Failure to Provide Care to Federal Employees Affected by Havana Syndrome PRESS RELEASE;WASHINGTON—Today, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is requesting the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) provide information about access to care to former military personnel affected by anomalous health incidents (AHIs), such as Havana Syndrome. This inquiry is part of the Committee’s broader investigation into the Biden Administration’s inadequate measures to provide legally required care for federal civilian employees suffering from AHIs. In a letter to VA Secretary Douglas Collins, Chairman Comer requests a staff-level briefing on the Biden Administration’s shortfalls and the Trump Administration’s path forward to ensure care is adequately provided.

BROADBAND INDUSTRY LEFT LEANING, BENTON: The Digital Divide Isn't Getting Any Younger Through research with partners focused on the digital divide for older adults, the Benton Institute has examined the digital divide for seniors, how states plan to implement digital equity funding to support them, and the forward-thinking tools all digital inclusion practitioners can use to help close this divide. What's Keeping Older Adults Offline? Digital ageism refers to individual and systemic biases that create forms of inclusion or exclusion in technology access and use that are age-related. In 2020, researchers at the Humana Foundation and Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) found that nearly 22 million American seniors (42 percent) did not have wireline broadband access at home.

BROADBAND LIFESTYLE WORKING FROM HOME: 2024 Remote Work StatisticsBy Doug Dawson, CCG Consulting [] I recently ran across an article from the U.S. Career Institute. This is an online college that’s been operating since 1981. The article lists a lot of recent statistics about working from home in the country.

Remote workers save an average of 55 minutes a day by not commuting.

A fully remote employee saves up to $12,000 per year on gas, clothing, and buying lunch. Companies save up to $10,600 per remote employee by not having to pay for space and support.

A survey of remote workers cited health benefits like less burnout and stress, healthier food choices, improved sleep, and overall mental health.

Remote workers are more likely to move than others. The most common reason for remote workers to move is to be close to family and friends.

Millennials are the most likely to seek remote work. Gen Z are the least likely to seek remote work.

Colorado and Maryland have the highest percentage of remote workers at over 37%. The states with the lowest percentage of those working from home are Mississippi, Louisiana, Wyoming, and Arkansas.

The U.S. leads the work in remote work with hybrid employees working at home an average of 1.9 days per week while the worldwide average is 1.1 days.

Almost two-thirds of employees rank remote work as the most desirable trait of a job, ahead of salary.

14% of employees say they will not go back to the office if their employer requires it.

46% of remote workers say it’s easier to build relationships through remote work compared to being in an office.

On the negative side, 36% of remote workers said the onboarding process for remote work is challenging, and they feel undertrained.

79% of managers say that remote workers are more productive.

Almost two-thirds of employers don’t allow a remote work option.

16% of U.S. companies allow for fully remote work.

26% of U.S. households have at least one person working remotely at least one day per week.

Senior-level employees tend to work more from home than junior-level employees.

People with advanced degrees have more options for remote work.

I keep seeing headlines about businesses bringing people back into the office. While these headlines are often sensational and worry folks who work at home, I think a lot of businesses have concluded that remote work is the best way to get work done while tending the bottom line.



CLIMATE/CLEAN ENERGY: Micha Narberhaus from The Protopia Conversations When the elites believe they are saving the world Germany (and Europe) will impoverish itself in its heroic but fruitless attempt to save the climate because our elites deliberately ignore the reality of collective action problems. [] Regardless of what exactly happened in Spain and what factors contributed to this particular case, it is a well-established fact that the rapid growth of wind and solar power in the overall electricity mix, particularly in countries such as Germany, Spain and the UK, is making our European energy system increasingly unstable and vulnerable to outages. This is partly due to unreliability of wind and solar and difficult predictability of weather patterns, but also due to the inherent characteristics of these forms of energy. The higher the share of renewables, the more unstable and unresponsive the energy system becomes. This is because, unlike traditional forms of energy production, solar and wind lack a property called inertia, which can be described as a kind of buffer: When there is an imbalance in the power grid, it tells the generators to speed up or slow down, leaving a margin to prevent a small disturbance from affecting the entire grid (see here for a good technical explanation). []Germany has some of the highest electricity prices in the world. There are other reasons why Germany is rapidly deindustrialising, but high energy costs are a primary driver in energy-intensive industries moving abroad. Green energy advocates always argue that the cost of generating electricity from wind and solar has become very cheap, which is true. However, they always forget to mention that the 'intermittent' nature of wind and solar requires either an expensive back-up system of conventional gas or coal-fired power stations that need to be ready at short notice, or investment in storage capacity, which is also very expensive with current battery technologies. []The European establishment has a vision that, in the medium to long term, most of its energy needs will be met by photovoltaic solar energy produced in Spain and North Africa and then transported through hydrogen pipelines to Central Europe. Even now, the impact of these huge solar farms on nature and the people of southern Spain is immense. I don't know how much longer the people of Andalusia will put up with the destruction of their centuries-old cultural landscape of olive trees. Resistance is definitely growing. Similarly, the 30,000 onshore wind turbines in Germany have already drastically changed the landscape of large parts of the country. In the name of supposed inevitability, even the last remnants of beautiful nature are being exploited. The story we have been told for too long is that renewable energy is green and environmentally friendly, but the reality is that it destroys the beauty of nature. Why are we doing all this if we are destroying our home, the natural environment in which we live? ( I don’t agree with the promotion of nuclear) SEE ALSO: Germany’s election signals a retreat from green politics

CTIA INDUSTRY: AJIT PAI A message from CTIA: Four years ago, America led in 5G availability. But thanks to years of spectrum policy paralysis, we’ve fallen behind. China will have nearly 4X more spectrum than the U.S. by 2027, and already has 15X more 5G-connected factories, giving their industries a massive advantage in next-generation manufacturing and innovation. The first Trump administration moved decisively to auction spectrum, which gave the wireless industry what it needed to lead. We need to do the same again. Congress must renew the FCC’s auction authority with a clearly defined pipeline of spectrum auctions. America’s wireless providers are ready to invest tens of billions to put this spectrum to work, growing our economy, creating jobs, and fostering innovation across industries. For every 100 MHz of spectrum we auction, America gains $260B in GDP, 1.5 million jobs, and connects 275K more homes to broadband. America needs more 5G spectrum. Learn more

DIGITAL DETOX: BBC The unstoppable rise of digital detox retreats It's not just a White Lotus thing: A growing number of resorts and retreats are asking their guests to put their digital devices away during their stay.

When Ophelia Wu went to Eremito in Italy she was hoping for a stress-free experience. "I was living a hectic life in London, and I found it overwhelming," she said. "I needed a break. I heard about this former monastery in Umbria, and I was curious about it." She booked a three-night stay at the hotel, which has no wi-fi or phone signal, no tech and no TVs; just brick walls, basic bedrooms and candlelight. The buzz of bumblebees replaced the buzz of her notifications. "When I left, I was reluctant to turn my phone back on," she said. "I got used to the peace of being unbothered and the lack of urgency." She's not alone: offline travel is one of the trends of the year so far . According to the 2025 Hilton Trends Report , 27% of adults planning to travel say that they intend to reduce social media use during their holidays. Echoing this interest, global luxury home-rental platform Plum Guide has seen a 17% rise in searches for unplugged, tech-lite properties. In Mexico, the luxury Grand Velas Resorts has launched a Digital Detox Program that would not be out of place on The White Lotus , complete with a "Detox Concierge" to whisk away all electronic devices on arrival. What's striking about this trend is that it's available to everyone, it costs nothing and it's about giving less. It seems that people have become so dissatisfied with digital life that they are willing to pay more to escape it. Martin Dunford is the founder and CEO of Cool Places , a website that has curated hotels, B&Bs, pubs and self-catering accommodation across the UK since 2012. "We used to have a tag to show which properties had wi-fi," he said. "Now we're adding a 'no wi-fi' tag." His site lists 34 places to enjoy a digital detox stay , from a Cornish eco-yurt to a boathouse on Ullswater in the Lake District, and the list is growing. Intrigued by the interest in stays where guests can disconnect, Dunford has been working with the University of Greenwich and the University of East Anglia to analyse what happens to people when they go offline on holiday. They found a distinct pattern: "Guests go stir crazy in the first 24 hours," he said. "But after 48 hours they are well adjusted and start getting into other activities. At the end of a three-day stay – or longer – we find guests may be happy to have their phones back or can be a bit take it or leave it about it."



ELECTRICITY ENERGY: Pedro Prieto, an energy expert and author from Spain, was on Nate Hagen's The Great Simplification podcast last week discussing the recent outage in Spain which extended into Portugal, France, and Morocco. He explained that worldwide, when calculating Energy Return on Energy Investment (EREI), all estimates have consistently ignored storage when assessing the actual cost and return for renewables. The focus has been on the "exciting new tech" and so estimates have neglected the fact that we'd need natural gas power or battery storage for renewables to work at all. The neglected co$t of energy storage systems is not only economic but as can be seen from the Moss Landing fires et al, clearly environmental, wasteful, and yet more costly. Podcast:



ENERGY: Abandoned fossil fuel sites now rival top countries in methane emissions Methane leaking from abandoned coal mines and oil and gas wells has made this neglected infrastructure the fourth-largest emitter of the potent greenhouse gas globally, according to new findings. Methane emissions from abandoned fossil fuel sites now exceed national emissions from Iran and trail only China, the U.S., and Russia. An estimated eight million abandoned oil and gas wells remain globally.

FCC: BENTON Senate Passes Congressional Review Act Measure to Overturn E-Rate Hotspot Rule Press Release | Senate Commerce Committee U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz (R-Texas) celebrated the Senate passage of his resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act (CRA), which would repeal a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rule expanding local control to schools and libraries, allowing them to use E-Rate funds to loan Wi-Fi hotspots to community members. In the Senate Commerce Committee's release, Chairman Cruz said that the rule was "bankrolling kids’ unsupervised internet access, undermining parental rights, and threatening to raise taxes on American families." The "Biden Hotspot Rule unlawfully expanded the Universal Service Fund (USF) to subsidize schoolchildren’s off-campus use of Wi-Fi hotspots, despite the Communications Act clearly limiting E-Rate funds to classrooms," said Cruz. "Additionally, the rule did not require schools to obtain parental consent before distributing federally-subsidized hotspots or establish meaningful filtering requirements, inviting exposure to inappropriate content and impeding parents’ ability to control the content their kids can access online."

FCC BENTON: More than 90 Applications Requesting Nearly $3 Billion Submitted for the Wireless Innovation Fund’s Third Round Press Release | National Telecommunications and Information Administration The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) received 94 applications requesting nearly $3 billion in federal funding and proposing more than $1.3 billion in private investment to support innovation in wireless equipment. The third Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) in the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund makes up to $450 million available to invest in industry-specific use cases and integration of automated solutions for open and interoperable radio access network (Open RAN) equipment, aimed at accelerating the adoption of Open RAN technology. The radio access network refers to the physical and digital infrastructure underlying mobile wireless networks and represents the largest share of capital expenditure for mobile network operators. Funded by the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, the $1.5 billion Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund invests in American technology leadership in mobile telecommunications networks, aiming to drive wireless innovation, foster competition, and strengthen supply chain resilience. NTIA has awarded over $550 million across 35 projects through the first two funding rounds. Summary on Benton.org

FIRES: Climate change-linked wildfire smoke blamed for thousands of U.S. deaths and billions in damages Smoke from wildfires intensified by climate change caused an estimated 15,000 deaths and $160 billion in damages in the U.S. over a 15-year span, according to new research.[]when fires burn buildings and cars, the smoke can carry heavy metals and synthetic chemicals, compounding the health risks. Smoke doesn't stop at state borders. Its effects are national, even global.

GEOENGINEERING: Controversial geoengineering projects to test Earth-cooling tech funded by UK agency The Advanced Research and Invention Agency is investing £57 million to study climate-manipulating technologies, but says it is taking a cautious approach.

HEALTH: Insights into Importance of Mindset from a Person with Parkinson's An Example of Empowering Others Through Logic and Biological Knowledge Lilian Sjøberg We've got to start listening to our intuition. We've got to stop ignoring the red flags. Stop trying to attain perfection and control of things. Don't leave it up to the experts who peddle gloom and doom. We need to accept ourselves for who we are and be content in the knowledge that we are enough as we are and have nothing to prove.

INDUSTRY: The best way to upset a telco CTO? Call wireless a utility FUTURENET WORLD, LONDON – A gaggle of telco executives decried the "utility" label plastered on them by cloud hyperscalers and others, with one even claiming that cellular service is more important than electricity.

LIGHTING: The Power Couple Tesla's Forever Bulb Philip Gotthelf: Tesla Induction Lighting Co. Join us as we discuss: The secrets LED manufacturers don’t want us to know about, Li-Fi communication, How women see in more color than men, Why municipalities should consider abandoning LEDs to save legal fees, How ski slopes are using Tesla lighting, Why healthier lighting could make grocery stores more profitable In 2007, he created Ultra-Tech Lighting™ which is now operating as Tesla Induction Lighting Co. This type of lighting: Minimizes glare and light pollution to achieve Dark Sky compliance Addresses noise pollution that can disturb bats and canines Encapsulates mercury to render it environmentally inert Eliminates high-frequency flicker that reduces strobe migraines and epilepsy Tesla Induction Lighting has the only proven “white light” fixture that does not distract sea turtles like the Green and Loggerhead. Their Snow-Bright™ brand has been approved as Dark Sky compliant by the Grand Teton Environmental Commission and the University of Wyoming infrared observatory.

NATURE: (PDF) Einar Flydal-Are We Killing The Bees March 2014 2014 RECENT ARTICLE about previous study: «Are we killing the bees?» – gjensyn med et foredrag fra 2014 | Jeg har noe på hjertet …

SMART HOUSE: Smart house allows adults with disabilities to live independently That’s thanks to LADD, a Cincinnati nonprofit that is piloting the smart house Jones is living in. There’s more than 100 pieces of technology in the home where four men with disabilities live together, without the help of live-in care. The technology ranges from easier ways to reach dishes, to daily reminders, to easy access to help through 24/7 video calling for assistance.

SMART METERS/EMFS: PAUL HARDING FREQUENCY GEEK Not feeling the best? You could have PLC. North America utilizes a frequency of 60 Hertz and Europe uses 50 Hertz. Everything that requires alternating current (AC) electricity uses either one of these frequencies, depending on where you live. If it were just 50 or 60 Hertz there wouldn’t be a problem, but unfortunately a byproduct of energy efficiency devices adds quite a bit of other frequencies to the E-field. The byproduct was referred to as electrical sewage by Dave Stetzer and Martin Graham EE, PHD. Sam Milham MD, MPH wrote a book about it titled Dirty Electricity. A common term used in the power quality field refers to it as supraharmonics

SMART METERS: Oppose Mandatory Smart Meter Policy PETITION Suwanee Valley Electric has synopsis of issues and references

SMART METERS: INDUSTRY ARE SMART METERS REALLY DANGEROUS? WHY YOU DON'T NEED TO WORRY One of the main concerns consumers have about smart meters stems from worries about being exposed to the RF radiation they emit. While it's true that you might be exposed to some RF radiation if a smart meter is installed at your home, the amount will be negligible and not enough to harm you in any way. You're exposed to more RF radiation while using a cell phone than from a smart meter. According to a study by Honeywell (PDF), RF exposure from cell phones can be up to 10,000 times greater than that from smart meters. Even a Nintendo DS with Wi-Fi gives off more RF radiation than a smart meter.

SMART METERS: 'I'm trying to minimize my exposure': Residents sue Cuyahoga Falls over new meter mandate A group of Cuyahoga Falls residents is suing the city over the mandatory installation of a new generation of electric and water smart meters. The lawsuit, filed in Summit County Common Pleas Court, alleges health risks and privacy concerns involving the meters and the radio frequency electromagnetic field radiation (RF-EMF) they emit. The residents are asking Judge Jennifer D. Towell for a declaratory judgment confirming the mandate violates the Ohio Constitution and barring the city from cutting off water or electric service for refusing to install the new meters. No opt-out option for residents Jensen Silvis, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said in a recent interview that he's not sure why the city didn't allow an opt-out provision. []Renee Hedges, the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, said the new meter would be a threat to her battle with a rare cancer. She said doctors have advised her to limit her exposure to the type of radiation produced by the new water and electric meters. "I want an opt-out, that's all," Hedges said. "I want the option to not have that flow through my house. I'm trying to minimize my exposure."AND Group of Cuyahoga Falls residents sue the city city A group of residents in Cuyahoga Falls is suing the city because of a new mandatory installation of new smart electric and water meters. The lawsuit was filed in Summit County Common Pleas Court and alleged the smart meters present health risks and potential privacy violations. It stated that some people have asked city officials if they could opt out, but officials said no options were available. Some residents are upset and believe they have been coerced into allowing the smart meters to be installed so their utilities would not be shut off. News 5 will continue to follow this story and give updates when the city responds to the lawsuit.

SMART METERS: Why Columbus' new water meters are raising some customer bills The City of Columbus is working to replace over 300,000 aging water meters across Central Ohio — a switch that's unexpectedly flooding some customers with higher water bills. Why it matters: The new meters are more accurate and efficient, eliminating the need for manual readings, per the city. They'll be more user-friendly, eventually featuring a new online customer portal, and will allow the city to switch from quarterly to monthly billing. By the numbers: It's a $125 million project impacting over 1 million people, including in some suburbs that contract with Columbus for water services. Catch up quick: The Enhanced Meter Project started in 2023 and is gradually rolling out across neighborhoods, with an estimated completion in 2027. How it works: The water meter you see outside your home is just a remote, connected via a wire or small cable to an actual indoor meter where water passes through. As they age, the remote may "slow down" and not reflect true consumption, Public Utilities department spokesperson George Zonders tells Axios. That's why customers should regularly verify outdoor and indoor readings match. What they're saying: "What we're finding is that for some customers, the difference between the inside meter and outside remote is enough that the last inside reading on the old meter will show up on their next bill as a usage spike," Zonders says. The new meters won't have outdoor remotes and will transmit consumption data digitally.

SMART METERS: Smart Meter Battle in Ohio – Citizens Fighting Water Shutoff Attorney Warner Mendenhall and plaintiffs discuss their lawsuit against the city of Streetsboro which threatened them with a water shutoff if they did not comply with mandatory installation of invasive and potentially dangerous smart meters on their home. 22 MINUTES VIDEO

SPACE: FAA green-lights Starship launches every other week from Starbase If SpaceX can clean up Starship's reliability issues, the company is free to fly. Although we are still waiting for SpaceX to signal when it will fly the Starship rocket again, the company got some good news from the Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday. After a lengthy review, the federal agency agreed to allow SpaceX to substantially increase the number of annual launches from its Starbase launch site in South Texas. Previously, the company was limited to five launches, but now it will be able to conduct up to 25 Starship launches and landings during a calendar year.

SPACE: Trump moves to end federal studies on rocket and satellite pollution, raising concerns over Musk’s influence The Trump administration plans to shut down research led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) into pollution from satellites and rockets that is tied in part to Elon Musk’s expanding space ventures. Tom Perkins reports for The Guardian. In short:

The administration aims to halt two NOAA projects studying how metals and other emissions from spacecraft accumulate in the stratosphere, potentially harming the ozone layer and climate stability.

Critics argue the cuts, justified by officials as removing “woke ideology,” will benefit Musk’s SpaceX and Starlink, which dominate satellite launches and could face future regulations stemming from such research.

Scientists warn that with 100,000 satellites expected in orbit within a decade, unchecked pollution could disrupt stratospheric chemistry and temperature regulation, yet little independent monitoring will remain if the projects end.

Key quote: “These programs are under attack because they come up against strong commercial interests, and commercial interests that want to destroy the programs for their own personal gain.” — Tim Whitehouse, executive director of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility

SPACEWEATHER: THE CENTENNIAL GLEISSBERG CYCLE: You've heard of the 11-year sunspot cycle. But what about the Centennial Gleissberg Cycle? The Gleissberg Cycle is a slower 100-year modulation of sunspots. New research just published in the journal Space Weather suggests that the Gleissberg Cycle is waking up again, which could make solar cycles for the next 50 years increasingly intense. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

SURVEILLANCE: BBC New law in Zambia requires interception and surveillance of all electronic communications the government in Zambia is requiring that all electronic communications be intercepted and analyzed. 'The US embassy in Zambia has warned its citizens to be wary of a new "intrusive" cyber-security law introduced in the southern African country. The embassy issued an alert telling Americans "in or planning to visit Zambia of a new law that requires the interception and surveillance of all electronic communications in the country". This includes calls, emails, texts and streamed content "in-country to assess if they include any transmission of 'critical information,' a term the law defines so broadly that it could apply to almost any activity", the embassy says.



WATER: 1440 MEDIA Many US cities are sinking, new analysis suggests; between 20%-65% of urban zones in all cities studied were dropping around a few fractions of an inch per year, primarily driven by large-scale groundwater extraction (More) | Read paper (More)

EVENTS

The National Call registration link Friday May 9, 2025, 1-3 pm ET https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/K0QyYbiHRgWbOmxGssYdKw After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

The National Call - Fri 5-9-25 EMR-S Meeting: 3:30-5pm ET Link to register for EMR-S Committee Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIod-ipqT0sHNXNdhl44NJ2NQO6D3cVDffF Agenda: EMR-S Guidelines

We will continue to review together the following write-ups:

Schools - GM Hospitals RR Implants/pace-makers - RR Transportation - LU Smart Meters - LU Building codes - federal and state template - ML Wiring from the central grid to the home - SP, BB, PH, ML

BBILAN — Rescheduling Draft Presidential Order Initiative Evolutionary Conversation to June 11 volutionary Conversation

Rescheduled to June 11, 2025, 1:00-2:30 pm PDT

Draft Presidential Executive Order Initiative —

Amplifying the National Resilience Strategy Envisioned by Presidential Executive Order #14239 on March 18, 2025

Please register for the 2025 Evolutionary Conversation Series HERE.

The Evolutionary Conversation on a proposed Presidential Executive Order is being rescheduled in order to provide supplemental explanatory resources for this complex subject. Our goal is to connect within a coherent framework and a compelling narrative seven critical policy areas that until now have been treated as largely separate, thereby missing the benefits of linking them coherently. They are:

Cyber-vulnerability as a national security challenge;

Strategic industries as drivers of innovation and economic growth;

AI risks and beneficial applications to empower resilience and innovation within local communities;

DOGE responsibilities — Modification or removal of the regulatory wireless internet subsidy (1996 Telecommunications Act Section 704) in order to eliminate inefficiency, waste, and fraud;

Balancing space and terrestrial industrial infrastructure;

Making America Healthy Again;

Constitutional law considerations.

In a country discourse has become hyperpolarized, we will offer a framework for a probing creative conversation that is non-partisan, listening, respectful of differences, and regenerative.

Panelists:

Julian Gresser, co-founder Broadband International Legal Action Network (BBILAN), former Co-Chair State Department Japan Industrial Policy Group

Scott McCollough, General Litigation Counsel, Children’s Health Defense

Robert Berg, Co-General Counsel, Environmental Health Trust

Robert Damashek, Co-Founder, Genius Cooperative

Sidnee Cox, Founder, EMF Safety Network