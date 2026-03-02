Allen Frey, 1962, Human auditory system response to modulated electromagnetic energy

Protective “Noise” Ordinances - from the Olden Days

At 7 am on Saturday morning, the landscape crew fires up the gas-powered lawnmowers in our neighborhood. Most likely there are companies who would start even earlier if they were allowed, but years ago, forward thinking public servants established agreed-upon noise ordinances. It didn’t stop all of the conflicts, for example, with ongoing community debates about leaf blowers. And individuals who live in cities have different exposures than rural residents. But at least for a time, there was an intention that resulted in policy making to protect the sanctity of restful, healthy sleep.

Then, things started to change.

The Hum

In 2014, about 12 years ago, Western MA residents Sandra and Laura started sharing information they had found as they experienced and investigated “The Hum Heard Around the World is Explained and We are All Being Lied To” on their site Sandaura’s Blog.

At their own expense, the pair hired forensic engineers to quantify what was happening in their home, and provided a platform for others to post their experiences and to access emerging research. They researched, testified to lawmakers and gave advice to other sufferers. While suffering themselves. For example:

(One of the ironies of the AMR-based “smart grid” embraced by energy efficiency advocates was that ratepayers were needing to run fans 24-7 year-round and blare music in order to try to drown out the assaultive noise emanating from the grid, greatly increasing their electricity consumption to preserve their health and sanity.)

Read more historical data about what should have been acted on years ago at Sandaura’s site.

NYSUMA

Complaints have been systematically ignored via institutionalized marginalization on the part of both industry and regulators, as well as decision-makers at all levels of government.

For example, in their 5-page 2024 report - New York Safe Utility Meter Association (NYSUMA) New Yorkers Need the Protection of Legislation for Utility Meter Choice Summary of Relevant Facts, NYSUMA states,

2001 European Parliament



On Sandaura’s site “the HUM” the link to this report is no longer active: European Parliament, Directorate General for Resarch Directorate A, Scientfic and Technological Options Assessment, March 2001, The physiological and environmental effects of non-ionising electromagnetic radiation, p. 9 http://www.europarl.europa.eu/stoa/publications/studies/20000703_en.pdf

I located it here: COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF EU RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENT THE PHYSIOLOGICAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS OF NON-IONISING ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION

“As explained, we are currently vulnerable to adverse health effects that might be provoked by non-thermal effects of the frequency dimension, which escapes regulation by the existing intensity-based Safety Guidelines.”

“Indeed, it is here suggested that it is precisely through the presence of these ELF features that the emissions of a GSM phone and other related communication technologies, such as TETRA, can influence brain function - notably, its electromagnetic activity electrochemistry (brain-waves), (including that of its the neuroendocrine system, particularly with respect to melatonin levels) and the permeability of the blood-brain barrier, as well as altering cellular calcium ion concentrations.”

- March 2001



Sandaura’s site reports, “Latest research in Germany points to mobile communication radio waves (base station antennas) as source of the hum. The hum is not caused by the cell phones themselves but by the emissions of the basis stations (antennas) transported over the air interface. The low frequent pulsing and modulations of the signals lead to acoustic resonance in buildings. Beyond ear perception, the radiation is also otherwise physically noticed by humans.”

Tinnitus?

2014 wasn’t the first time that questions about so-called tinnitus were emerging.

But as of today, March 2026, our uninvited AI co-pilot tells us that tinnitus occurs “without an external sound source.”

Hearing of Microwave Pulses, 2007, James C. Lin

On the side of science, back in 2007, the article Hearing of microwave pulses by humans and animals: effects, mechanism, and thresholds by James C Lin 1, Zhangwei Wang explained,

Abstract “The hearing of microwave pulses is a unique exception to the airborne or bone-conducted sound energy normally encountered in human auditory perception. The hearing apparatus commonly responds to airborne or bone-conducted acoustic or sound pressure waves in the audible frequency range. But the hearing of microwave pulses involves electromagnetic waves whose frequency ranges from hundreds of MHz to tens of GHz. Since electromagnetic waves (e.g., light) are seen but not heard, the report of auditory perception of microwave pulses was at once astonishing and intriguing. Moreover, it stood in sharp contrast to the responses associated with continuous-wave microwave radiation. Experimental and theoretical studies have shown that the microwave auditory phenomenon does not arise from an interaction of microwave pulses directly with the auditory nerves or neurons along the auditory neurophysiological pathways of the central nervous system. Instead, the microwave pulse, upon absorption by soft tissues in the head, launches a thermoelastic wave of acoustic pressure that travels by bone conduction to the inner ear. There, it activates the cochlear receptors via the same process involved for normal hearing. Aside from tissue heating, microwave auditory effect is the most widely accepted biological effect of microwave radiation with a known mechanism of interaction: the thermoelastic theory. The phenomenon, mechanism, power requirement, pressure amplitude, and auditory thresholds of microwave hearing are discussed in this paper. A specific emphasis is placed on human exposures to wireless communication fields and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) coils.”

1960’s Military Radar Research: ‘Microwave Hearing‘ - Allan M. Frey

2007 wasn’t humanity’s first rodeo with the concept of microwave hearing. Allan H. Frey was employed as a military researcher who discovered, back in the 1960’s, that radar operators could “hear” radar beams, even though the frequencies were operating outside the defined normal human hearing range. He sought to understand the mechanism.

As reported by the Cellular Phone Task Force (site no longer active) “Previously, back in the 1960’s, Alan Frey, who was working for General Electric, discovered the phenomenon of “microwave hearing” which operated outside the normal hearing range. The “hearing,” however, didn’t happen via normal sound waves perceived through the ear. It apparently occurred somewhere in the brain itself, as microwaves interacted with the brain’s cells, which generate tiny electrical fields. Frey proved also that many deaf people and animals could hear microwave radiation. This phenomenon came to be known as the Frey effect, or simply “microwave hearing.”

“At that time the U.S. military, which was interested in greatly expanding its use of radar around populated areas, had substantial funding available to investigate the effects of such radiation on health. For the next two decades Frey, funded by the Office of Naval Research and the U.S. Army, was the most active researcher on the bioeffects of microwave radiation in the country. Frey caused rats to become docile by exposing them to radiation at an average power level of only 50 microwatts per square centimeter. He altered specific behaviors of rats at 8 microwatts per square centimeter. He altered the heart rate of live frogs at 3 microwatts per square centimeter. At only 0.6 microwatts per square centimeter, he caused isolated frogs’ hearts to stop beating by timing the microwave pulses at a precise point during the heart’s rhythm. 0.6 microwatts per square centimeter is about 10,000 times less than the amount of radiation an active cell phone would expose a man’s heart to if he carried it in his shirt pocket. Source

There are 75 papers written by Allan Frey posted at Researchgate including the paper from 1962: Human Auditory System Response to Modulated Electromagnetic Energy August 1962 Journal of Applied Physiology: Respiratory, Environmental and Exercise Physiology 17(4):689-92 DOI:10.1152/jappl.1962.17.4.689 PubMed (Some more recent publications by Allan address Havana Syndrome)

Here is a link to his 4-page 1962 paper: Human auditory system response to modulated electromagnetic energy posted by MRI questions.

“The intent of this paper is to bring a new phenomenon to the attention of physiologists. Using extremely low average power densities of electromagnetic energy, the perception of sounds was induced in normal and deaf humans. The effect was induced several hundred feet from the antenna the instant the transmitter was turned on, and is a function of carrier frequency and modulation. Attempts were made to match the sounds induced by electromagnetic energy and acoustic energy. The closest match occurred when the acoustic amplifier was driven by the rf transmitter’s modulator. Peak power density is a critical factor and, with acoustic noise of approximately 80 db, a peak power density of approximately 275 mw/ cm2 is needed to induce the perception at carrier frequencies of 425 mc and I,31 o mc. The average power density can be at least as low as 400 pw/cm2. The evidence for the various possible sites of the electromagnetic energy sensor are discussed and locations peripheral to the cochlea are ruled out.”

Junk Regressive Science Revisionism & “Misinformation”

In contrast, this junk site Microwave auditory effect (Frey) - Kook Science categorizes the issue of microwave hearing as conspiracy. Chem Europe makes the claim that a thermal effect is the cause:

The microwave auditory effect , also known as the microwave hearing effect or the Frey effect , consists of audible clicks induced by pulsed/modulated microwave frequencies that are generated directly inside the human head without the need of any receiving electronic device. The effect was first reported by persons working in the vicinity of radar transponders during World War II. These induced sounds are not audible to other people nearby. The microwave auditory effect was later discovered to be inducible with shorter-wavelength portions of the electromagnetic spectrum . During the Cold War era, the American neuroscientist Allan H. Frey studied this phenomenon and was the first to publish (Journal of Applied Physiology, Vol. 17, pages 689-692, 1962) information on the nature of the microwave auditory effect; this effect is therefore also known as the Frey effect.

Research by NASA in the 1970s showed that this effect occurs as a result of thermal expansion of parts of the human ear around the cochlea, even at low power density. Later, signal modulation was found to produce sounds or words that appeared to originate intracranially. It was studied for its possible use in communications but has not been developed due to the possible hazardous biological effects of microwave radiation. Similar research conducted in the USSR studied its use in non-lethal weaponry.



The thermal claim results in the industry practice of “proving” cellphone safety by taking the temperature of a plastic head the size of a military recruit, filled with the equivalent of Jell-o which is supposedly representative tissue, - (when anyone who has ever cooked in a microwave oven knows that even dead meat (fat and protein) does not react homogenously based on an averaging of tissue properties).

Surveillance via the Grid

I remember in the early days of the smart meter debacle, when a critical thinker whose name escapes me wrote about how easy it would be to surveil and blackmail a decision maker….

The law-maker with an apartment near the state’s capital whose utility records and cellphone texts reveal that one married partner is at home - while in another part of the country, 2 individuals are showering, brushing their teeth, and sharing a bed”

This brings me to some of the stories that are being both revealed and denied via the Epstein files. We are living in an age of revelation. Not just about those files.

For anyone who would listen, I have been complaining about disturbed and assaulted sleep with interruptions and deafening internal sound/noise that occurs at specific times of day and night, with different types of noise. For example, at some points I can even hear what sounds like the start-up of an old dial up internet connection.

I had been speculating that AI is being used to manage cell tower output. During the active covid years, back in August of 2020, South China Morning Post reported, 5G towers are consuming a lot of energy, so China Unicom is putting some of them to sleep overnight

China Unicom decided to put some 5G base stations to sleep between 9pm and 9am, prompting concern from users 5G energy consumption is an environmental problem that’s being overlooked, some experts say

At the beginning of August, a China Unicom branch announced that it would put some of its ZTE 5G base stations to sleep between 9pm and 9am to reduce electricity costs in the city of Luoyang.A recent white paper from telecom equipment maker Huawei illustrates the problem: 5G base stations use up to three-and-a-half times more energy than 4G infrastructure. Part of the problem is that this new generation of mobile connectivity requires more densely placed base stations.

(I don’t remember the environmental card being utilized back in 2020 when this story was reported, although it seemed obvious that this would result in some money savings, but the internet has a way of challenging memory and cognition.)

Because an internal shrill arrives often at around 4:30 am, and again at around 7 am, with some adjustments here and there, I surmised that the tower input is being increased for the morning commute.

Another pattern occurs at late morning, at about 3:30 in the afternoon, and again in the evening.

I can be listening to a podcast on the computer, and suddenly the noise pollution interferes to the extent that I can’t hear it unless I sit right at the computer, instead of across the room. The internet connection becomes unstable, and if I make a call with my VOIP phone during these times of intensified exposures, the call quality is terrible with a pulsed interruption where we can’t hear each other.

I am paying for both electricity and an internet connection, but the interference results in a denial of service.

Sometimes others will state that they occasionally hear something but that it does not bother them, and many others report that they have been diagnosed with tinnitus, or have headaches and brain fog. But few are aware of microwave hearing, or capacitive coupling.

In this morning’s post, Cancer, EMF & Cold Therapy What epigenetics & water can teach us about health Roman of the Power Couple wrote:

“Our bodies also couple to electrical fields, and those same fields couple to us if we’re not careful.

Capacitive coupling is the transfer of energy within an electrical network or between distant networks by means of an electric field. In some scenarios, this field can be so potent that it can turn a light bulb on wirelessly, without being plugged into an outlet. The medical industry is currently researching how to deploy bioelectronic sensors within the human body using the same concept.¹ Funded by the Chinese National Natural Science Foundation, a 2019 study concluded that intrabody electrical communication was enhanced while inside a vehicle with radiofrequency, as opposed to open space.

Conformational coupling, on the other hand, is when structural changes occur on the cellular level of proteins, specifically G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). When these receptors (GPCRs) translate extracellular signals into intracellular responses, proteins conform (together-form) to the environment.

In the case above, the coupling is facilitated via electromagnetic radiation. In a sense, our cell phones “call” our cell homes, and tell them when to eat, sleep, and die. Researchers back in 1989 revealed this same process, also known as electroconformational coupling.²

Listen to a podcast episode we recorded on this topic to learn more: How EMF changes our DNA Roman S Shapoval Read full story” - The Power Couple

I have purchased numerous detection meters in an attempt to log and to detect and provide measurements of what is occurring, but even my newest 5G meter does nor measure the stressors my biology is experiencing. And, I have not been disciplined enough to get up and night and turn on the lights and do the due diligence.

Data Centers Acting as Acoustic Weapons

This recent 20-minute video by Benn Jordan about Datacenters Behaving Like Acoustic Weapons has been making the rounds about infrasound, which has also been associated with wind turbines. At 2:14 he addresses infrasound injury.

The Ohio Register: Duke Energy Fraud and Targeting: The Real Story Nick Rogers interviews Vince Welage

A post from Ohio we shared yesterday has brought me back to the question of power lines in the house either acting as an unintentional antenna, or another source of electromagnetic poisoning, or both.

A very brave individual in Ohio has been bringing to light a tremendous amount of activity occurring on the grid at night, unrelated to the household’s consumption, with implications for unethical billing, and targeting.

Whereas I was questioning the role of AI in managing cell towers, this research raises the question of AI managing the grid, including the homes of those reporting issues. Most likely it’s both.

We don’t have access to the kind of data being scrutinized already in Ohio, because we do not yet have AMI meters, but I believe that much of the grid infrastructure already in place is already introducing increased exposures without the knowledge of ratepayers or their health care providers.

Our sound protections, for pure tones, infrasound, microwave hearing and other modern assaults, are non-existent and/or non-functional. Early questions/concerns about beamforming via 5G potentially acting as weaponry are surfacing anew.

And it is becoming apparent that decision makers had the ability to make different decisions, for decades.

For those who want to believe that they do not need to worry about what is happening in the utility sector, this Ohio article may be a difficult read. But rather than ignoring the discomfort, please sit with it. We take action by sending a prayer of protection to another group of courageous individuals standing up to power abuse, including but not limited to Lisa, Nick and Vince. And, find out what is happening in our own areas.

From someone who spends much of the night seeking restful uninterrupted sleep, I also remember Rumi’s poem, with a different meaning and message:

Be with those who help you stay anchored in your clear sentience, and from that place, be on the right side of history. We do have to discern and to choose.