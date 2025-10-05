I apologize I did not include the hyperlink to this important and informative article from Louis Slesin of Microwave News in my last post.



Sign up for his news and analysis here: Microwave News | E-Mail Alerts

Article link: Microwave News | WHO Gets an F on RF

FEATURED: MICROWAVE NEWS WHO Gets an ‘F’ on RF Systematic Reviews Faulted for Bad Analysis and ICNIRP Bias

For close to 15 years, the World Health Organization has been struggling to set out its views on the health effects of RF radiation. It hasn’t been going well, and it just got worse.A group of scientists and activists at the International Commission on the Biological Effects of EMFs (ICBE-EMF) has issued a public warning: What the WHO has accomplished to date is so flawed that it should scrap what’s been done and start afresh. []All but one of the RF systematic reviews receive a failing grade from the ICBE-EMF. “We uncovered numerous flaws, including the exclusion of relevant studies, reliance on weak studies, inappropriate combining of studies...and undisclosed biases among the authors,” states Ron Melnick, the lead author of the ICBE-EMF critique, in a press release. The ICBE-EMF paper was posted by the journal Environmental Health yesterday, October 2. It’s open access.[]Melnick, a former senior toxicologist at the U.S. National Toxicology Program, recently stepped down as the chair of ICBE-EMF, a position he has held since the group’s founding in 2022. John Frank, a physician and epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh, is the new chair. To the RF–health community, Frank is perhaps best known for his essay in favor of pausing 5G technology in keeping with the precautionary principle. In related news, David Carpenter, a professor at the University of Albany (NY), has joined the commission.

Hyperlinks are live at article link: Microwave News | WHO Gets an F on RF

ICBE-EMF Press Conference

The ICBE-EMF has scheduled a public press conference, “Wireless Radiation and Public Health: What the WHO Reviews Reveal—and Don’t” over Zoom, on October 7th at 9 am, Pacific time (Noon in NY and 6 pm, European time). Register here.

ICBE-EMF PRESS CONFERENCE Wireless Radiation and Public Health: What the WHO Reviews Reveal—and Don’t

Scientists Challenge WHO-Commissioned Reviews on Wireless Radiation Safety Date: October 7, 2025 Time: 9:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)

Zoom Press Conference: Registration Link: Featured Speakers John Frank, MD: ICBE-EMF Chairperson; physician and epidemiologist, University of Edinburgh; Professor Emeritus, University of Toronto Ronald Melnick, Ph.D.: Past Chair, ICBE-EMF; Senior Advisor; former Senior Toxicologist, National Toxicology Program (NTP), NIEHS Erica Mallery-Blythe, BM (UK Medical Degree) : ICBE-EMF Special Expert; physician; founder, Physicians’ Health Initiative for Radiation and Environment

Joel Moskowitz, Ph.D: ICBE-EMF Commissioner; Director, Center for Family and Community Health, University of California, Berkeley Elizabeth Kelley, MA: ICBE-EMF Managing Director; President of the Board, Electromagnetic Safety Alliance

About the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF): ICBE-EMF is an international consortium of scientists, doctors, and researchers with expertise and peer-reviewed publications on the biological and health effects of electromagnetic fields, including wireless RF radiation. Wireless devices such as cell phones, cordless phones, Wi-Fi, and cell towers emit radiofrequency (RF) radiation. The Commission is committed to upholding the highest standards of scientific research and makes science-based recommendations to ensure the protection of the public and the environment. ICBE-EMF.org Join the ICBE-EMF mailing list to stay updated with our latest scientific publications and news.

Share