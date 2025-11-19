Caution: For wide-lens curious thinkers only, and for entertainment purposes only, because we know the drill.

I don’t make many recommendations for purchases via this Substack.

Reclaim the moon and its electromagnetic framework in your life.

Pictured here folded, full size is 8.5” x 11”, shows every night’s lunar phase, new and full moon times, the moon’s astrological sign, solstices and equinoxes, and eclipse information. Blank inside, envelopes ( 6” x 9”) are included with three or more cards. One card can be mailed in USA with one First Class stamp. The times for the New and Full moons are in Eastern Standard Time (EST, -5:00 GMT), which is five hours before Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), or Eastern Daylight Time during summer half of year ( -4 GMT). - The Lunar Phase Card also available as a Wall Chart

(Please do not steal the intellectual and creative offering of the artist Susan Bayliss, and please do not photocopy)

Momma Don’t Let Your Girls Grow Up to Be ...Targeted by Tech

There is a Country song: “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow up to Be Cowboys.” Actually, maybe being a cowboy sounds like the perfect lifepath for an interested child? (Song info at end of article.)

The West Lost the Owner’s Manual

There are numerous writers and researchers quantifying the negative impact of covid lockdowns on various generational groups.

But from a wider lens, an Eastern master who traveled West to teach yogic sciences in the 1960s observed that Americans/Westerners had lost the owner’s manuals to their own lives, including roadmaps for health, balance, integration, self-sovereignty, self-mastery, and community. That was 60 years ago.

That lost guidebook includes reverence for the now-polluted frequencies of the Cosmic Current, which is the electromagnetic sustenance that choreographs chronobiology over the course of the day and night, lunar month, seasons, and longer cycles.

Simple applications include eating by the seasons and accessing natural light at sunrise and sunset to continually resynchronize. Some call these ideas “bio-hacking,” as if we are “outsmarting” the cosmos with shortcuts, as if we could or would?

Is there a difference between accessing disjointed, disconnected knowledge vs the depth of integrated, interrelated wisdom disciplines? Does this apply to questions about AI?

For example, yoga is just one aspect of a synthesized body of wisdom that was compartmentalized and taken out of context and separated from its sister sciences when the postures landed on Western soil.

The West does not understand the underlying framework of the postures, which activate the Meridians to balance the electromagnetic fields in the body, including reflexing to the functioning of the deep internal organs. The Yogis were prohibited from explaining how yoga can be practiced to diagnose and address energetic imbalances holistically, before they manifest as illness. They would have been charged with practicing medicine without a license.

AI in control of humans and economic interests doesn’t have the map either. Neither does capitalism, which measures time as money, not frequency.

Herd immunity/hormonal alchemy can be enhanced by sharing healthy practices, in community, at auspicious times, for example, celebrating the harvest moon with a banquet, or practicing Tai Chi with a group outside in a park, or giving a child a bath and massage between 7-9 pm during the high tide of hormonal receptivity (Circulation/Sex Pericardium meridian) We are medicine to one another. We can assist each another in becoming more effective receptors of the energetic life force sourced from the cosmos, including the sun and moon, and we can do it more skillfully - if we align with planetary rhythms.

The West has glorified the ideas of individuation and competition rather than collaboration and cooperation.

Were we not in such a state of depleted energetic literacy and instinct-injured lifestyles prior to the lockdowns, we could have accessed deeper, consistent and enhanced self-care. Some did.

It is not too late, for anyone. But we need to exit the machine, including the parts that were built during the lock-down.

Self-Sovereignty vs. Manipulation in the Age of AI

I was listening recently to a talk by David Charalambous of Reaching People and the World Council for Health. David has been helping individuals to understand how beliefs and behaviors are being intentionally shaped/manipulated subliminally, in insidious and/or covert ways.

As a mundane example, he spoke about increasing the sale of wine from a certain region if the liquor store played Italian music in the background. The Reddit community was outraged when it was revealed that: “Researchers at the University of Zurich wanted to see how persuasive AI could be — but did not get permission to do research on the actual humans on Reddit that the AI was interacting with” as reported by NPR in May: A controversial experiment on Reddit reveals the persuasive powers of AI

The demand for his work has intensified following the discovery of the Mindspace Document in the UK, which is a government roadmap for manipulating and controlling the populace. His work helps individuals to recognize the power of nudging, whacking, and psychological warfare; and to adopt more effective communication techniques with others, especially for highly charged topics.

From Reaching People: What is the difference between Nudging from Behavioural Science and Psychological Warfare (Whacking)

“Nudging, a concept from behavioural science, involves subtly influencing people’s choices without limiting their freedom. It uses environmental cues and psychological insights to guide decisions predictably. Nudges can be as simple as placing healthier options at eye level in a cafeteria or setting default settings to encourage energy-efficient choices. This approach helps people make better decisions without feeling coerced, leveraging cognitive biases to improve outcomes. Nudging can be dangerous when used by immoral individuals, as it can manipulate people’s choices without their full awareness, potentially violating autonomy and exploiting cognitive biases for selfish gains. This can lead to exploitation and undermine trust in institutions. []

Psychological Warfare [] can include strategic propaganda aimed at a large population.”



David’s work emphasizes developing the skills to respond rather than react, (which is the opposite of political discourse and social media algorithms.)

Within tech-fueled consumer surveillance cultures, UK Musician Tim Arnold expressed a now-apparent concern: “We cannot have a society in which, if two people wish to communicate, the only way that can happen is if it’s financed by a third person who wishes to manipulate them.”

We need to recover the right to simply communicate, even with our own psyche.

Addiction in the Age of AI

One of the easiest populations to manipulate/control is addicts, because addiction is a lack of self-sovereignty.

The sheer numbers of addicts have increased due to the dopamine drip, which has been extended to include the developing brain in children. But addiction impacts many neurotransmitters, beyond dopamine and opioids. Never before has humanity been caught in the throes of so much addiction across so many age groups, within so many readily accessible, yet differing addictive paradigms.

The volume and scope of harm has been turned up past planetary limits by those powers-that-shouldn’t-be who are addicted to the rush of feeling high and alive when pushing limits and boundaries, exerting control, or caught in a messiah-savior illusion. This damage now dominates entire industries and economies.

For example, I have been recently posting the work of astrophysicist Tom Murphy at his site Do the Math | Using physics and estimation to assess energy, growth, options—by Tom Murphy. He recently explained why humans cannot inhabit Mars. He shared a follow-up article on Nov. 18 about a conversation with an oppositional academic counterpart. He wrote, “It’s not news that many in our culture are violently allergic to the notion of limits (and then we all die of limitations).”

Judd Legum publishes Oligarch Watch on Substack, His recent post is Tesla shareholders vote to pay Musk up to $274 million per day for the next decade

The terms of the deal allow Musk to receive up to $1 trillion over 10 years, provided he meets several key benchmarks, including the sale of 1 million humanoid robots, the delivery of 20 million vehicles, and the operation of 1 million commercially viable robotaxis. Tesla said the pay package is intended “to keep Elon’s time, energy, and considerable talents focused on Tesla for years to come and create jaw-dropping value for our shareholders.” If he meets all the benchmarks in the package, Musk would be paid $274 million every day — $11.4 million per hour — for the next 10 years.



In 2023, in her article Saints or Sinners - A Case for Munakara, Joy Usher wrote:

“Perhaps the story of Elon Musk’s phenomenal rise to fame and fortune [] encapsulates our modern infatuation with strident voices promoting outlandish opinions, whilst at the same time, openly inciting the crowd to riotousness and madness.”

“Musk drives himself relentlessly putting in 17-hour days, 7 days a week. He suffers from insomnia, anxiety and depression, as well as having PTSD from a turbulent childhood. There are a number of witnesses who have spoken on Musk self-medicating with ketamine, the horse tranquilizer turned recreational and therapeutic drug. [] One ketamine researcher believes prolonged use can alter an individual’s personality and thought process.”

There have been epochs and times and places where effective checks and balances were in place, where this leadership style would never have manifested without counter-pressure exerted to support balance from the top down.

There is a difference between a society that seeks to cultivate and promote health, self- mastery and self-sovereignty, and one that feeds an interplanetary high-risk poker game, seeking resources directed to creating “jaw-dropping” passive income for investors, while ignoring the reality of earthbound and interstellar realities.

The unresolved issue of space junk is just one concern held in a state of dissociative fugue. The clean/green/’sustainable’ energy economy has devolved into actively suppressing, dominating, and controlling narratives, public policy, and science, adopting extremism instead of pivoting in the face of late lessons from early warnings.

How does a society care for those operating beyond the bounds of the Laws of Expansion and Contraction, or Constructive Freedom vs. Limitation? If society is operating from imbalance, how do we care for ourselves and our loved ones?

Jeff Green explains, (paraphrased) “The human brain’s evolution is dependent on the production of dendrites. The production of dendrites reflects insightful thoughts and realizations about the nature of reality that have not come before. This is accomplished through inner discovery or projected outwards through external scientific investigations and “discoveries” or “inventions”. [] In discussing the implications for the functioning of the right and left hemispheres of the brain, Jeff Green notes that when the system is overloaded, confused thinking, and “switching” occurs.”

We are in the presence of leaders (especially in tech and politics) who are subjecting the national narrative to the instability of switching and confused thinking. When we recognize this, we withdraw in favor of evolutionary choices.

Get Off the Game Board

This brings me to my desire to implore women everywhere to remove themselves from the throes of health sensors and data harvesting,

….and for parents and grandparents to take their daughters with them.

(unless absolutely needed and without using unnecessary ubiquitous wireless transmissions).



Data collection is not working for the masses because so much data is dirty. As an example, collection of data about the causation of health and environmental damage occurring at the non-thermal level, caused by exposures to non-ionizing radiation should have already resulted in a course correction. The proof can be provided by measuring exposures and effects in real time. This is not hard.

This is the issue: Much of the ageless wisdom is in the hands of puppet masters, and the way to become liberated is to access wisdom and master your patterns yourself, without being caught in or continuing to support the matrix.

The data uncovered from posts, cellphones, earpods, on-line calendars, fitness trackers, smart mattresses, smart TVs, utility meters, TikTok videos, and robot vacuums is not being alchemized to support those seeking to access the promise of the birth, which was the domain of the Eastern spiritual sciences.

If you are a woman, based on what is revealed by your technology, specific stimuli will begin to infiltrate your life. The algorithm will determine - based on data about you that you and others provide - the balance of both estrogen and progesterone in your system. It will know of you have ovulated on the right or the left side this month, and what that rhythm entails. You will be relentlessly, individually targeted by prompts, videos, advertising, and stimuli that will seek to manipulate your healthy instinctual behaviors. Even if you are only 12 years old.

In addition, no matter how many data centers are built, AI is never going to divulge that the manmade artificial frequencies that support ubiquitous wireless control/ communication induce oxidative stress. The powers-that-shouldn’t-be from every political party are never going to tell you this.

The Impact of Electrical Pollution

The artificial electricity that now infiltrates the human body, down to the voltage-gated ion channels in the cell walls, can apparently electromagnetically impact the hypothalamus, which impacts the chemical messengers in the brain.

The hypothalamus is connected to the functioning of the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems.

Artificially induced restlessness, nervousness, and cumulative stress will disrupt the balance between adrenaline and cortisone, which will impact the adrenals and sex hormones. If there is too much adrenalin there is overcharge and restlessness, if too much cortisone - a loss of energy and drive.

The media is filled with ads about products for low-T, hair loss, weight management, and other challenges for both men and women. Many of these medications create undesirable side effects.

What ad-targeted adults don’t see is 2011 research like this: Effects of Radiofrequency Irradiation on Hair Root Cells: Single-strand DNA breaks in human hair root cells exposed to mobile phone radiation

Many are already caught in the matrix of substituting some sort of artificial chemical/medication to treat symptoms of energetic/electrical pollution, including but not limited to disturbed sleep and headaches.

We could, instead, have already pivoted to prevention and the necessary course correction… to clean up the electromagnetic environment that powers our wireless devices as well as our nerve synapses. The science is already here.

Going Rogue

My friend has an automatic garage door that has a mind of its own, going up and down at seemingly random times. The last time I was at my chiropractor’s office the robot vacuum undocked itself and went rogue. The tales seem inconsequential and cute, and disarm us from recognizing the risks.

Our biochemistry, when caught in the matrix, is like the undocked vacuum operating in off rhythm ways. So is our morality and our mortality.

What we are aware of, at any one point in time, both defines our consciousness and shapes our reality and our biochemistry and physiology.

We have contracted, societally, to use less and less of our physicality while using a screen, with more and more invisible risk and harm encoded into every view. The totality of planetary vibration at any point in time is rife with human disconnect from one another and nature.

If you share your data, you risk being consumed even further by this out-of-control machine that alters your physiology at the energetic level, which then impacts your hormones and biochemistry and your beliefs and opinions and intelligence.

We can get off the playing board. We can go analogue, especially in the home, and/or practice tech sobriety everywhere.

Healthy Social Aspects: The Six Developmental Stages of Play Development in Children

Childhood Play Development Stages:

1. Unoccupied Play (0-3 Months);

2. Solitary Play (0-2 Years);

3. Spectator/Onlooker Behavior (2 Years);

4. Parallel Play (2+ Years) When a child plays alongside or near others but does not play with them this stage is referred to as parallel play. This could look like two children playing with different toys in the same sandbox or a group of kids drawing on their own papers while sitting side-by-side. They are focused on their own journeys, but still aware of one another.

5. Associate Play (3-4 Years);

6. Cooperative Play (4+ Years)

SOURCE: Pathways.org | How Kids Learn to Play: 6 Stages of Play Development



Due to screens, a huge segment of the population is unwittingly caught in Spectator/Onlooker Behavior, (2 years) and/or the Toddler stage of Parallel Play in the sandbox, which is appropriate for children from 18 months to 3 years.

This behavior is dominating lives, for hours on end. Let’s help girls everywhere pivot, now.

Our Lives Are Composed of Phases; Stop Giving This Private Data to the Machine

If the sky served as our clock and calendar, if we lived in a country or in a time that was not dominated by the Gregorian calendar, devoid of any connection with the patterns of the cosmic current and becoming less and less literate of the cycles of nature, I would not be writing this article.

Women everywhere can reclaim their essential connection to the power and rhythm of the lunar month and the moon, including the lost knowledge of the chorography of the full and new moons.

But if a young girl or woman of any age uses any kind of wireless or internet connected device in order to track her menses, the machine that has taken control of her focus and moods will use that information in order to take control of the development of her consciousness. Every girl and woman using a wireless health tracker or fertility or menses monitor is feeding an insatiable drive to track, exploit, and store private information; to manipulate and control; and to fuel (unreasonable and unrealistic) economic growth.

We can stop swimming upstream.

Technocracy = Water the yard on odd even days

Ageless Wisdom = Don’t water on an air day, to avoid mold, fungus, insects etc.

“Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys“ “They’re always alone, Even with someone they love”

VIDEO: Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson - Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow up to Be Cowboys video is here:

Mamas’ don’t let your babies grow up to be cowboys

Don’t let ‘em pick guitars and drive them old trucks

Let ‘em be doctors and lawyers and such

Mamas’ don’t let your babies grow up to be cowboys

‘Cause they’ll never stay home and they’re always alone

Even with someone they love



The Lunar Phase Card

The ancient wisdom/folklore indicates that women used to cycle together with the new moon detox, with fertility peaking at the full moon’s absorption phase.

Women’s physiology is more susceptible to electromagnetic harm for many reasons, including variability in hydration.

This chart showed that the cycle jumped following an eclipse, which woman have noted throughout the ages.

The Lunar Phase Card also available as a Wall Chart Snake and Snake Productions



The chart also provides benchmarks for exploring if the moon is in a fire, air, earth, or water sign; or if the moon is increasing or decreasing. These variables are the foundation of biodynamic agriculture. All life is biodynamic. We lost the maps.

“And forget not that the earth delights to feel your bare feet and the winds long to play with your hair” ―Khalil Gibran, The Prophet

Spend more of your life doing it without a device.

A very good book:

More info and more books here: Home

“It is so pleasant to explore Nature and oneself at the same time, doing violence neither to her nor to one’s own spirit, but bringing both into balance in gentle, mutual interaction.” (Goethe)

Reference: Uranus, Freedom From the Known- Jeff Green

