For many years wireless wearables including activity or fitness trackers (aka smart watches) have been promoted as being beneficial to health. Some people absolutely love them whereas others have experienced all kinds of health issues from wearing them.

Reports of overheating, burns, and rashes have led to recalls, lawsuits, and settlements. Some have also reported being shocked (as in experiencing electric shocks to their bodies) while wearing them!

Of course, there are other risks associated with wireless wearables as well – PFAS in wristband materials of certain brands/models, privacy, cybersecurity, and interference with medical implants.

So on June 24, 2025 when HHS Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced during congressional testimony“We’re about to launch one of the biggest advertising campaigns in HHS history to encourage Americans to use wearables … my vision is that every American is wearing a wearable within four years.”, some were thrilled while others were alarmed or horrified.

One alarmed organization was the Children’s Health Defense EMR + Wireless Team which published the June 26, 2025 article, “Every American Wearing a Wearable’ Is Not a Vision We Share”

Children’s Health Defense was founded by Kennedy. Children’s Health Defense was also one of the petitioners who filed a lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for NOT updating RF wireless radiation guidelines since 1996. In 2021, a federal court ruled in favor of petitioners; however the agency refuses to comply with the court order.

On July 3, 2025 Kennedy clarified his position on wireless wearables in an interview with Charles Eisenstein, “Kennedy and Medical Wearables: A Clarification”

Kennedy admitted that he chose his words poorly. “What I was trying to say is that I want this technology to be universally available as one of the ways people can get on top of their health,” he explained. “Of course I don’t want to mandate it. And the idea of everyone’s body being hooked up to a data center somewhere is horrifying. This data should be private, and when it is shared with the device provider it must be subject to health privacy laws.”

Those answers are consistent with his long-standing positions. However, there are other issues involved besides privacy. I asked, “Aren’t you concerned about the health effects of a Bluetooth device affixed to your body 24/7?” After all, during his presidential campaign, he spoke out about the health hazards of wireless radiation.

“Yes,” he replied. “Personally, I am concerned about it, but HHS doesn’t have a policy. We are going to initiate research on the topic, though, so that Americans can make an informed decision about whether the risks of these devices outweigh the benefits.”

For now, the choice to wear or not wear these devices is still up to us as well as parents who allow or require their children to wear them. We can expect that some (including healthcare providers) will still decide the benefits of wearing these devices outweigh the risks. You may know some of these people. You may be one of these people. Meh. - B.N. Frank

More Recent Posts/Commentary on Wearables and MAHA:

“True health begins in the home, not in a device. The notion that we need continuous biometric monitoring to become healthier is scientifically unsubstantiated and deeply misguided.”- Andew Kaufman via Facebook

A Healer in Every Home and Questions About Wireless Wearable Tech (If a Collision is Coming, You Don't Have to Be a Part of the Train Wreck. Turn the Bus Around.)

When mind-body teacher Jeffrey Yuen spoke about his desire to help to cultivate “a healer in every home” in the West, it had nothing to do with checking data from health wearables, and it still doesn’t. It actually can’t work that way.

July 3, Joshua Stylman’s Substack, also published by the Defender: Censorship/Surveillance RFK Jr., Wearables and the Pitfalls of Hero Worship

The real infrastructure: The World Economic Forum’s own materials show wearables as components in comprehensive digital identity systems connecting health data to financial services, government access, and social platforms. This isn’t conspiracy theory — it’s their documented strategy. Economic coercion: When insurance rates, employment opportunities, and basic services become tied to wearable compliance, “choice” becomes meaningless. The progression is systematic: wearable detects irregularity → triggers automated medication reminders → insurance adjusts premiums → employers flag productivity concerns → economic survival becomes dependent on biometric compliance.

July 3; RFK Jr. Clarifies Stance on Wearables by Charles Eisenstein

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent remark in a congressional hearing that he envisions “every American is wearing a wearable within four years” caused an uproar among his supporters and critics. This week, he clarified his position about technology being temporary and data being private. by Brownstone Institute

How "Health Freedom" Now Embraces Digital Surveillance Look, I love technology and the possibilities for making our lives better. But there should always be a conversation about trade-offs, and that conversation never seems to happen. This isn't just about privacy or data security. It's about the systematic severance of human consciousness from its biological foundation - and the global infrastructure being constructed to ensure that separation becomes permanent.

June 26: Children’s Health Defense ‘Every American Wearing a Wearable’ Is Not a Vision We Share

Wireless technologies, including wearables, have clear and well-documented harms. These devices continuously emit RF radiation in direct contact with the body for long periods of time. They also collect and share biometric data, raising privacy concerns. by Children’s Health Defense EMR & Wireless Team We agree that people should be able to monitor their health in innovative ways using the technology they choose. But we do not think the federal government should try to push wearables on every American. A wearable is an electronic device — such as a smartwatch, fitness tracker or smart ring — worn on the body. It’s made up of dozens of sensors and wireless technologies that continuously collect, monitor and transmit biometric and other sensitive data.