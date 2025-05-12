“It is sometimes necessary to reteach a thing its loveliness.” - Galway Kinnell

For example, childhood.

A Call to Arms: Children Need to Move to Grow

I have been greatly influenced/enamored by Chinese Medicine teachings, and I recently enrolled in a formal training in Medical Chi Gong. In an introductory lecture, the teacher explained that Asian healing arts (Chi Gong, Tai Chi, Yoga) involve arm movements that support cardiovascular circulation and health, with emphasis on the heart. He mentioned that music conductors, arms in the air, have been identified as a profession linked to long healthy lives.

His observation reminded me of occupation-based yoga. For example, dental hygienists and hair stylists spend a great deal of time with their arms in a position of partial contraction. Carpet installers and car mechanics face other challenges. But muscles want and need to fully lengthen and contract through their full range of motion to sustain joint, muscular, and lymphatic health. (The recent move towards stand-up desks is an example of a belated, emerging societal course correction.) I studied the risks and damage inflicted in adults associated with various professions in my teacher trainings, but this was a very limited Western approach to an ancient art that was taken out of its context and removed from its sister sciences, including ayurveda.

Centuries ago, yoga practitioners were not stretching. Eastern healing arts were not about living an unnatural life and using physical practices as an antidote. The practitioners were endeavoring to make the physical body a more effective conduit of universal chi, sourced from the sun, moon, and other cosmic influences.

Adherents cultivated their own electromagnetic energies, and in doing so they were also embodying reverence for the direct relationship with the outer environment, or source.

Modern culture is rife with unnecessary and de-evolutionary habits of using the body in unnatural ways, for example walking while looking at a phone, due to a lack of understanding of what is healthy and normal, and a lack of recognition of the laws that govern the distribution of chi as it is downloaded from the cosmos into the human energy body.

Children are entitled protection from harm, and adults are responsible for providing it, especially when it is avoidable.

We need to adjust our sails regarding our use of technology, in order to protect the natural electromagnetic environment. We can decide to work with, rather than against, chi, or qi, or the life force, and engineer our technology so that it does the same. We can treat the protection of nature and human health as the steering wheel, rather than a spare tire, in every decision we make about our lives and the lives of others.

Given the Right Inputs, the Body Produces its Own Elixirs/Medicines

Via unwise technology choices, we are running the wrong software.

Contemplating evocative Chi Gong movements, I was overcome with the contrasting realization that a culture that has implemented and sustained the screen-based, sedentary, contracted life in children is engaged in unacknowledged abandonment and abuse.

Via electrical pollution and excessive screen time, children are being denied access to the generative electromagnetic energies of the cosmos that choreograph their unfolding development, physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually, (in addition to coordinating shorter cycles, including attunement to the seasons, and daily chronobiology.)

Children are not the only ones suffering via living out of sequence with the time-space continuum due to manmade electromagnetic exposures.

Every third ad on the car radio is directed to men humiliated by “low T” and some form of sexual dysfunction. The preponderance of women with thyroid issues (in the Spleen Meridian’s energetic field in Chinese Medicine) is a barometer that has been indicating an electromagnetic environmental issue, for decades.

Gall Bladder issues are sounding another more recent alarm bell.

A healthy electromagnetic environment enables to body to create its own hormones.

Instead of needing to buy medication or undergo surgery, the Chi Gong masters systematized ways to deliver healing resources in a balanced manner throughout the entire organism (no side effects) to enable the body to produce healing elixirs, i.e. to make its own medicine, by working with the body’s electromagnetic field, or aura.

Harmony with the cycles of universal chi is the bedrock of this process.

Technology Interfering with Biology

When the electricity that inhabits the resonant fields including the spaces between the cells is polluted, the hormone and endocrine systems cannot function as designed.

An example of interference with the inborn capacity to produce ‘elixirs’ in a healthy environment is the disruption of melatonin and sleep.

As reported by Physicians for Safe Technology, “Researchers have now proven that use of digital devices at night such as cell phones, tablets, computers and TV’s with LED lighting and even overhead LED lighting, can interrupt sleep patterns as they emit blue light frequencies. Blue light hits receptors in retinal ganglion cells which sends a message to the suprachiasmatic nuclei of the hypothalamus, the seat of the central circadian clock. This retinal clock then sends the message to the rest of the body in order to synchronize all of the biological functions with the day/night cycle. (ANES) The secretion of the sleep signaling hormone melatonin by the pineal gland occurs only in darkness and is suppressed by blue light, thus altering the circadian rhythm.”



Rather than hanging from trees, flying kites, and jumping rope, during the Biden administration, decision makers pursued growing the economy by intending to provide Wi-Fi on school buses, under the guise of addressing the digital divide and enabling the completion of homework.

From changing the shape of the eyeballs to altering the development of the brain, we are on the wrong track.

I believe that history will record this epoch as no less harmful than the forced child labor in the factories of the 19th century, (which endures in the Colbalt mines of Congo, for example, as reported by University of Nottingham’s Siddharth Kara in his book Cobalt Red.) The tech industry and broader culture’s economic exploitation of non-benefitting, non-consenting children via tech and specifically wireless needs to be addressed. Providing a dumb phone instead of a smart phone is not enough of a course correction.

School districts and taxpayers burdened with the costs of ed tech and endless software and security updates need to be liberated from false ideals of equal rights, progress, and safety. Technology has dramatically increased global inequities and “the digital divide.”

Solutions are Undermined by an Unfounded Presumption of Safety, A Change in Consciousness Will Enable An Evolution of Tools

My studies in medical Chi Gong give me great hope. Sophisticated Eastern wisdom that has passed the test of time for thousands of years is accessible to me in my living room, via a hard-wired connection.

We do not need to be given advice about how to engage in power struggles with children to limit their screen time, and we do not need to pay for someone else to impose a digital detox.

We can jump to another level of consciousness by substituting something far better than screens, and teaching self-sovereignty and self-mastery that comes from skillful cultivation. Here is a good 9 1/2-minute video about how habits are formed, and how to work with rather than against brain function.

Ever wonder why some habits stick so easily while others are nearly impossible to change? This video explains how your brain forms habits through a process called the habit loop—and how you can use that same process to change your behavior. You'll learn the science behind automatic routines, why willpower isn’t enough, and practical strategies to build better habits that support your mental resilience.

Discernment is required regarding the fact that we are destroying so much in order to send information over a distance through the air, and that so much junk is being transmitted, when we could be using wires in a sober, wise, and thoughtful manner.

Because we have embraced tech from a foundation of energetic illiteracy, we do not even recognize what we have destroyed along the way. Galway Kinnell wrote, “I think if you are ever going to find any kind of truth to poetry it has to be based on all of experience rather than on a narrow segment of cheerful events.”

The tech-is-good-more-tech-is-better worldview is too narrow a segment to exert this much control based on “a narrow segment of cheerful stories” such as narratives about cell phones saving lives when the infrastructure that supports it threatens the entire global electric circuit. (see Stefan Burns video) Discernment especially needs to be applied to AI, data centers, and grotesque water and electricity consumption.

“Cruel Republican Plan to Block Wi-Fi For Schoolkids” Headlines are Misleading

Last week, Massachusetts Senator Edward Markey (Telecom’s highest paid Democrat) was widely quoted concerning the Senate’s vote concerning Wi-Fi hotspots.

The 2023 hot-spot plan included installing Wi-Fi on school buses so that rural children with long rides could do their homework - on a wireless device.

On June 26, 2023, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel launched an initiative to expand the E-Rate program to install Wi-Fi hotspots off campus, including on school buses and in students’ and library patrons’ homes. In response to the FCC’s ruling, Matthew and Maurine Molak filed a petition for review in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Mr. and Mrs. Molak are the founders of David’s Legacy Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to kids’ online safety and advocacy against cyberbullying. Sen. Cruz has introduced bipartisan legislation to limit children’s access to social media at school by requiring schools receiving E-Rate funding to prohibit access on subsidized services, devices, and networks. While existing law requires schools collecting E-Rate subsidies to certify that software is in place blocking or filtering access to obscenity, child pornography, and other harmful sexual content, there is currently no provision requiring schools to block access to distracting and addictive social media apps or websites.- Source

Broadband access should never have been equated with wireless applications

What the Biden administration FCC Rosenworcel plan also did, post pandemic, was move the needle further in the direction of wireless, rather that hard-wired, safer, more secure, less addictive options. It also normalized the abject disconnect towards the infrastructure requirements, and questions about the wisdom of using a wireless device in a moving vehicle.

In their advocacy for special interests, (blacks, veterans, the elderly, income challenged) proponents of broadband got caught up in the bait and switches, especially regarding 5G, and now extending to satellite-based telecommunications, without the counterbalancing wisdom of boundaries and limitations, accurate cost accounting, and protection of human health and the environment.

Broadband should never have become equated with wireless, with the possible exception of emergency connectivity skillfully engineered to only create transmissions when activated, like the old style of fire alarms.

Regarding smart meters, NYSUMA’s Michele Hertz noted, “Utility regulators approved digital utility meters based on the same standards and regulations that were developed for analog meters. This is equivalent to applying the same test methods for developing bicycle safety standards to test a Suzuki TM400 Cyclone motorcycle - one of the most dangerous motorcycles ever built.”

Similar calculus applies to the footprint of making a phone call.

UK residents seek to preserve the iconic phone box with a hard-wired phone that will not lose power in an electricity outage = common sense benefits of a simple, high functioning, reliable legacy technology

The Sensory Mismatch and Resource Demands of Reading a Wi-Fi-Enabled Screen - in a Moving Vehicle

In June of 2023, Business Insider reported, Why reading can make you carsick, according to an expert. “[] Insider spoke with neuropsychiatrist Dr. Ooha Susmita. Reading in the car causes a ‘sensory mismatch.’ The sickness is caused by a disconnect between the systems responsible for someone’s balance and spatial orientation or, as Susmita explained, “a conflict between the information received by their eyes and the sensations felt by their inner ears.” Your brain thinks you’re moving in the car because it is perceiving motion through your inner ear, while your eyes are focusing on a stationary object, Susmita said.” “This creates a sensory mismatch, as your eyes are sending signals that you are not moving, in contradiction to your inner ears, which detect motion and changes in direction,” she said. “This sensory conflict, leading to a disruption in the body’s normal sense of balance, can result in symptoms such as nausea, dizziness, sweating, and sometimes, vomiting.“



Ars Technica reported. Senate passes “cruel” Republican plan to block Wi-Fi hotspots for schoolkids Senate vote nullifies FCC hotspot-lending program for kids without broadband.

The Senate approved a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to nullify the hotspot rule, which was issued by the Federal Communications Commission in July 2024 under then-Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. The program would be eliminated if the House version passes and President Trump signs the joint resolution of disapproval. []

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) announced the plan in January, saying the FCC program would "imped[e] parents' ability to decide what their kids see by subsidizing unsupervised access to inappropriate content." He also alleged that the hotspot program would shift control of Internet access from parents to schools and thus "heightens the risk of censoring kids' exposure to conservative viewpoints."

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said on Tuesday that "this resolution would prevent millions of students, educators, and families from getting online." "It would be a disgrace if we deprive those students and their families of this vast resource, of literally life-changing access to a really necessary service that helps them not just now but throughout their futures," Blumenthal said. "We ought to expand Internet access, not constrict it. We ought to be enhancing it, not cutting it off."

Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) called the Republican move "a cruel and shortsighted decision that will widen the digital divide and rob kids of the tools they need to succeed."

Let’s be clear about a few things.

We must become more discerning about the benefits of being connected to the internet vs. the risks associated with doing it wirelessly and doing it to excess

Reading on a very small screen in a moving bus is unnatural and unhealthy.

Giving a child from a resource-challenged family a portable wireless hotspot should be recognized for what it is, a manipulation towards wireless over hard-wired solutions that increases the desire/demand for goods including screen devices, while also enabling control and surveillance.

Senator Blumenthal (D) stated "It would be a disgrace if we deprive those students and their families of this vast resource, of literally life-changing access to a really necessary service that helps them not just now but throughout their futures"

The vast resource that our current iteration of telecommunications technology is depriving students and their families of is the healthy, life-sustaining, natural electromagnetic environment.

Senator Markey (D) described “a cruel and shortsighted decision that will widen the digital divide and rob kids of the tools they need to succeed."

It is the public that has been robbed.



The Digital Divide was created and has been sustained by the government and the telecom industry, under the leadership of both political parties. Rather than needing access to Wi-Fi on a school bus for a family that does not have it at home, homes should have already been connected the first time that customers were charged for the infrastructure, decades ago.

Consumers have already paid repeatedly for nation-wide connectivity.

(“The Book of Broken Promises: $400 Billion Broadband Scandal & Free the Net” is the 3 rd book in a trilogy that started in 1998, “ The Book of Broken Promises ” proves that few have a clue about the factual history of broadband, much less fiber optic deployments in America that customers paid for, especially the FCC. Book of Broken Promises – The IRREGULATORS | An Independent, Expert Telecom Team )

See also:

[] the 30 year timeline of the bait and switch history of broadband, fiber optic deployments and the mergers of AT&T, Verizon & Centurylink (with the help of the cable companies). Acting as a cartel, the group never focused on actually building out a world-class fiber-optic-based infrastructure, but instead we now know that they used the hype of the new technology as a ‘shiny carrot’ to get deregulation and more profits out of America — their captive customers. And all of these had a ‘promise them fiber, but use wireless as the fallback’, convincing the public that this replacement was a good substitute for fiber — and it was all just a made up fiction, which started in the 1990’s. Even 5G has been more of a sticker on a cell phone than a serious technology because it requires a fiber optic wire. - Bruce Kushnick here



April 2024: Senator Cruz’s Advocacy for the Molak Family

About a year ago, Senator Cruz filed a brief, in part on behalf of the Molak family.

Background

Established to subsidize broadband connectivity in schools and libraries throughout the country, E-Rate is one of four programs under FCC’s Universal Service Fund (USF), which is funded through taxes on consumers’ phone bills .?

On June 26, 2023, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel launched an initiative to expand the E-Rate program to install Wi-Fi hotspots off campus, including on school buses and in students’ and library patrons’ homes.

In July and September, Sen. Cruz and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers urged the FCC to reject Chairwoman Rosenworcel’s plan to expand the E-rate program beyond school classrooms and libraries, arguing that the plan exceeds the FCC’s statutory authority.

Last October, the FCC voted on a party-line basis to finalize the rule. This expansion of E-Rate is clearly unlawful: section 254 of the Communications Act explicitly confines the FCC’s E-Rate authority to “classrooms” and does not authorize the agency to fund off-premises use.

By expanding E-Rate subsidies to school buses, the agency is attempting to extend a separate, temporary COVID-era program—the Emergency Connectivity Fund, established by the American Rescue Plan Act—which the FCC cannot do without specific congressional direction.

In response to the FCC’s ruling, Matthew and Maurine Molak filed a petition for review in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Mr. and Mrs. Molak are the founders of David’s Legacy Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to kids’ online safety and advocacy against cyberbullying.

Sen. Cruz has introduced bipartisan legislation to limit children's access to social media at school by requiring schools receiving E-Rate funding to prohibit access on subsidized services, devices, and networks. While existing law requires schools collecting E-Rate subsidies to certify that software is in place blocking or filtering access to obscenity, child pornography, and other harmful sexual content, there is currently no provision requiring schools to block access to distracting and addictive social media apps or websites.

The Molak Family

The website for the Molak family’s advocacy, David’s Law, is currently not working, but an article about their work and about David is here:

“Starting our non-profit, David’s Legacy Foundation, was very organic and community driven. In early 2016, my youngest son David died by suicide after experiencing months of devastating cyberbullying that left him feeling helpless and hopeless. In response, my oldest son’s medical school class at UTHCSA (University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio) started a Go Fund Me to help raise awareness for the growing crisis of cyberbullying and suicide. At the time we were walking through the dense fog of complicated grief and suffering that we didn’t know what we would do with those funds. Thankfully, there was this huge swell of community support behind us; financially, prayerfully, and personally. What was really interesting was the number of young parents, whom we didn’t even know, that reached out to us to say they wanted to be involved in helping find solutions. They were so afraid of what the online world of social media would look like when their children got to high school that they couldn’t just stand by and let it continue. We heard over and over, “There but for the grace of God go I ”. Included in that group were a couple of attorneys that wanted to form a non-profit to provide pro-bono legal services to families whose children were being targeted. They wanted to call it the DBM project, which stood for Don’t Bully Me and is also the initials of our son, David Bartlett Molak. Around the same time, we were contacted by our local State Senator, Jose Menendez, who wanted to work on cyber-bullying legislation and call it “David’s Law”. As a family, we wanted to do something to honor our son and work to prevent this from happening to any other family. We decided to form David’s Legacy Foundation with the mission of eliminating cyber and other bullying of children and teens through education, legislation, and legal action. We rolled the DBM Project into the foundation and that became the legal action pillar. Advocacy for new legislation was our other focus as well as education because we felt that the real instruments of change were the students, where bystanders could be empowered to act as upstanders. Since there are many facets to this complicated problem, we felt that the objective of the legislation would be to provide tools to schools, parents, and law enforcement to ensure that children and parents had supports and remedies in situations of cyberbullying. We advocated fiercely for a year and “David’s Law” passed with overwhelming support and went into effect on Sept 1, 2017. It was the comprehensive framework of the law that affected the Texas Education Code, Texas Civil Remedies and Procedures Code, and Texas Penal Code that created a swell of interest from parents, education, and media which paved the way for us to provide the education and training that makes up the education pillar of our mission.[]

We have been successful, not because of one single person, but because of “community”. We have a broad group of students, educators, parents, mental health providers, law enforcement and legal experts who continue to fight this battle with us on a daily basis. We engage with a thoughtful and caring bi-partisan group of legislators, led by Senator Jose Menendez and Representative Steve Allison, who understand that cyberbullying and bullying is a public health crisis and not a political issue. They have rallied their respective colleagues to pass meaningful and impactful legislation that is saving lives in Texas. We may not all agree on how to approach the issue but we all work together by treating each other with the dignity and respect we all deserve as human beings.” - Meet Maurine Molak | Co-Founder David's Legacy Foundation - SHOUTOUT DFW

Device Addiction



Whereas the cultivators of the Eastern mind-body practices developed tools to help harmonize the mind-body-spirit connection towards freedom and self-sovereignty, technology has ushered in multi-generational addiction.

Mutli-generational healing is required, and it is happening.

Community Impact noted, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, Maurine Molak said she began to see the effects social media was having on younger individuals. She said trickle-down effects of the pandemic caused children and teenagers to be seriously attached to social media. “We saw what the technology was doing to our kids when they were on their devices 24/7 without the prevention tools to help keep them safe,” she said. “With more research coming out, we saw this huge decline in mental health, and I knew that the conversation was right for me to be involved and share my story, especially with what we had accomplished in Texas at the federal level." [] “We are not saying that the government needs to parent our children nor that the social media companies need to be 100% responsible for our children. What we're saying is we want the social media companies to really be responsible in coming alongside parents by providing us with the tools we need to keep our kids safe online,” she said. “They employ some of the smartest people in the world, so we're asking them to use that technology and that knowledge to help the future generations.”

Regarding Children and Technology: The Blind Man and the Elephant

Parents concerned about social media and school lunches and chemical exposures are recognizing wireless is a primitive, harmful technology. Society needs to calibrate.

The unfolding harm is much greater than bullying. Unexamined technology use is altering brain development and brain function, as well as physical development in children and adults of all ages.

When the human body is no longer choreographed by the cosmos, the greatest threat of robotics is that humans can control other humans. Something as simple as sleep disruption diminishes bio-chemistry and self-sovereignty.

There is a Buddhist parable about a group of blind men and an elephant.

The wise man/raja introduced each blind man to one part of the elephant.

"Thereupon the men who were presented with the head answered, 'Sire, an elephant is like a pot.' And the men who had observed the ear replied, 'An elephant is like a winnowing basket.' Those who had been presented with a tusk said it was a ploughshare. Those who knew only the trunk said it was a plough; others said the body was a grainery; the foot, a pillar; the back, a mortar; the tail, a pestle, the tuft of the tail, a brush. "Then they began to quarrel, shouting, 'Yes it is!' 'No, it is not!' 'An elephant is not that!' 'Yes, it's like that!' and so on, till they came to blows over the matter. "Brethren, the raja was delighted with the scene. "Just so are these preachers and scholars holding various views blind and unseeing.... In their ignorance they are by nature quarrelsome, wrangling, and disputatious, each maintaining reality is thus and thus." - Source

Democrats accusing the Republicans of cruelty do not want to see the elephant in the room.

Are there fourteen blind men, and do they correspond directly to the 12 resonant meridian fields of oriental medicine, in addition to the two that comprise the microscopic orbit?

In the Greek myth, Isis must retrieve the 14 parts of Osiris.

Isis was undoubtedly the most influential goddess in ancient Egyptian religion. Egyptian goddess Isis’ association with motherhood, healing, magic and childbirth helped make her even more popular. She was also associated with protection. The ancient Egyptians believed that Isis was divine protector goddess of the pharaohs, both in the land of the living and in the afterlife.

The Greek myth recognized the power that the female incarnation manifests to ensure wholeness and generativity.

Child-Sized Screens and Adult-Sized Exposures to the Internet ‘Parade of Horribles’

In August of 2024 I wrote, “I am under the influence of having just watched the coming-of-age dollhouse inspired Wes Anderson film Moonrise Kingdom, with the young khaki scout and his “wife” and her left-handed scissors. Why do we have full grown adults using a device scaled for the fingertip of a pre-school child, and children accessing massive planetary-scale addictive infrastructure at their fingertips? Are we just plain nuts?”

We need to recover the instinctual need to move our arms instead of our thumbs, to reach out to one another and into the natural world.

To educate the whole child, his heart and his will must be reached, as well as the mind. - Rudolf Steiner

We live it far too unbalanced times to give children a hand-held dopamine delivery device.

FYI: Take Action to Protect the Environment: Reply Comments Due: May 15, 2025, Docket RM-12003

Medical Chi Gong

