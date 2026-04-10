THE NATIONAL CALL FOR SAFE TECHNOLOGY CALL TODAY: Friday, April 10, 2026 1:00pm-3:00pm ET

(I do not post the link to prevent unwanted intrusions. Please contact: hello@thenationalcall.org in advance to receive the link and agenda.

Grounding Smarter: What Every Earthing Enthusiast Needs to Know - Before Plugging In

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Grounding Smarter: What Every Earthing Enthusiast Needs to Know - Before Plugging In

The part about grounding products nobody talks about.

The science, the risks, and how to fix it. Free, live, one hour.

What grounding does to your body. And what your products might be doing to it.

Wednesday, April 16 at 4 PM ET Free. About 60 minutes.

Register here: grounding.shieldyourbody.com

Friends,

If you use a grounding mat, earthing sheet, or any grounding product that plugs into the wall, there’s something worth knowing about that connection.

Most grounding products connect your body to your home’s grounding conductor. That conductor can carry contact currents and dirty electricity from other devices on your circuits and from the power grid. It’s the part of grounding that rarely gets discussed.

Next Wednesday I’m joining R Blank from Shield Your Body for a free live webinar where we get into all of it.

What grounding does to your body. What your grounding products might be doing to it. And how to fix it.

We’re covering peer-reviewed research on inflammation, sleep, cortisol, and cardiovascular health, and practical techniques you can start using right away.

I’m staying on for live Q&A after, so bring your questions.

Grounding Smarter: What Every Earthing Enthusiast Needs to Know Wednesday, April 16 at 4 PM ET Free. About 60 minutes.

Register here: grounding.shieldyourbody.com

Register

Sharable post link

Many individuals in the EMF/RF movement have been at this for a long time. Here is a 14-minute video of Andrew, a professional musician, from 12 years ago, speaking with Joshua Hart of Stop Smart Meters.

I’ve been posting some historical videos of the process of individuals whose lives were kick-started in profound health harm….as I believe that another wave of individuals is traversing the same territory now.

Benn Jordan It's Time to Take Down your Smart Cameras 😬29 minutes

Caution - high speed audio, production, and humor and sarcasm that is very popular with his audience. This work needs many translators.

More EMF News Here:

April 7 Safe Tech International News and Notes Smartphone Stats, Tom V on AI and Nukes, EMFs and Alzheimer’s, Smart Meter Propaganda Watch,

AAA Survey Reports Increasing U.S. Antagonism to Blinding Headlights; Change.org Petition Started 3+ Years Ago to Ban Them B.N. Frank with Patricia Burke, with an action item for Canadians

April 8 Safe Tech International News and Notes Attention Liberation Movement, Video Release: Current FCC and ICNIRP Wireless Radiation Limits Fail to Protect, Attensity Book, Actual Results, National Call - Friday April 10, 2026

April 10 Safe Tech International News and Notes In Memoriam Ellen Whitaker

Smart Meters, A Tale of Two “News”papers and MA Smart Meter “Opt Out” Legislative Bill Update Greenfield Recorder and Berkshire Eagle: Who takes the high road? and H. 5292

Very Compromised Coverage - indicating the need for media literacy! On smart meter debate, mind the burden of proof - The Berkshire Eagle [] Where is a good Press Ombudsman when you need one?

Thanks for all you do.