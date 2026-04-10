Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

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Ann Pettus's avatar
Ann Pettus
1h

THANK YOU for the info about how grounding products that necessitate plugging in to a building's electrical system (even if only the grounding wire of it) is not as safe as it seems. I'd wondered!

The first time I heard about grounding sheets was five years ago, from a woman I met while camping. She'd bought some kind of meter that measures the effectiveness of grounding systems.

She assembled a DIY bed system by putting regular, inexpensive steel-mesh window screening beneath her sheet, then attaching a small wire that ran outdoors through the window and just a few inches into the ground. According to her meter, the difference between that and her regular bed set-up was surprising and significant.

Takeaway: Expensive "special" sheets are not necessary; nor is plugging into anything but the earth!

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