Current Cell Phone and Wireless Radiation Limits Fail to Protect Against Cancer and Reproductive Harm, New Study Finds

Researchers conclude that current wireless radiation exposure limits are at least 200 times too high to safely protect people.

Berkeley, CA — March 14, 2026 — A new peer-reviewed study published in the journal Environmental Health reveals that current safety limits for radiofrequency radiation (RFR)--emitted by cell phones, Wi-Fi routers, smart meters, and cell towers—are severely inadequate to protect public health.

Taking results from a $30 million U.S. National Toxicology Program (NTP) cancer study, the researchers applied standard procedures developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and found that current RFR exposure limits are at least 200 times too high to protect us from cancer risk with 8 hours per day of exposure. Also, based on other research, RFR limits were 24 times too high to protect against reproductive impacts.

The press release which contains a link to the paper can be downloaded at

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CfD2mIrwk3UVDW60IRgtr9s6RRWY7dqA/view

About the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF)

ICBE-EMF is an international consortium of scientists, doctors, and researchers with expertise and peer-reviewed publications on the biological and health effects of electromagnetic fields, including wireless RF radiation. Wireless devices such as cell phones, cordless phones, Wi-Fi, and cell towers emit radiofrequency radiation. The Commission is committed to upholding the highest standards of scientific research and makes science-based recommendations to ensure the protection of the public and the environment. ICBE-EMF.org

Share