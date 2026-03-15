Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

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The Mick's avatar
The Mick
4h

Excellent work!

The awareness is growing exponetially.

A very big thank you.

Keep rockin'

Michael.

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
3h

This short press release/paper is a great resource to share, I will post. We are electrical beings swimming in a poison soup. Good luck.

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