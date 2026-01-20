As a yoga teacher, I learned that under stress, the body mechanically reorganizes itself in order to provide more power to the parts of the body that will help ensure survival. For example, the tendons and ligaments receive more power and strength, whether the organism needs to flee over uneven terrain, or freeze in hiding from a predator, or fight.

Pictured above is an electromagnetic pathway involved, according to Chinese Medicine.

If the body reacts to electrical pollution in the same way, can it set the stage for injury, even in world-class athletes?

Mainstream Media’s Experts

On January 13, SFGATE published its take on the recent discussion about injuries in professional football players training next to a substation:

A fringe theory about 49ers injuries has gone viral. Here’s what scientists say.

“Kittle’s injury led to countless people on X circulating the theory that low-frequency radiation from an electrical substation near Levi’s Stadium and the 49ers practice fields might have contributed to the team’s injuries.

But experts in radiation say there’s no proof to back up that theory.

“Scientists do not consider power lines or cellphones or radar installations to be damaging,” Gayle Woloschak, a professor of radiology oncology at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, told SFGATE.”

Which scientists would that be?

The headline itself underscores several dominant worldviews, which translate into the question of ‘Who Frames the Questions?’



This also defines who answers the questions.

The first, and the dominant theory, denies that there is any relationship to any discernable factor at the substation, related to utility and telecom infrastructure, that could be even considered.

The second asks, “Is it possible that there is an environmental factor?’ and possibly “What factor or factors might be contributing to these injuries?” and possibly “Does a polluted EMF/RF environment contribute to injuries to world class athletes?

Mother Nature has a wicked sense of humor

The third potential framing asks, “How could a polluted EMF/RF environment contribute to joint, soft tissues and/or orthopedic injuries?”

That last question brings me back to the observation that Mother Nature has a wicked sense of humor.

Women and Children and Neurological Harm?

Other countries have stricter regulations for the production and distribution of electricity, the integrity of power quality, ground current, and RFR. Why?

Whether we want to admit it or not, the football saga also relates to the more obscured and denigrated but related question “How does a polluted EMF/RF environment create neurological symptoms and harm in women and children?”

We haven’t been especially attuned to the neurological harm that has been reported by many women, and the emerging research, including earlier onset of dementias, and skyrocketing death rates for neurological illnesses in the United States compared to other Western countries. (A wave of reported harm coincided with the installation of smart meters for a “smart grid.” But don’t look for any data, because he who collects the data controls the dialogue.)

From independent non-industry researchers: Disproportionate changes in neurological morbidity and mortality in American adults (55–74) and the over 75’s“

In 2015, Bournemouth University (U.K) researchers Colin Pritchard and Emily Rosenorn-Lanng published their study, Neurological deaths of American adults (55–74) and the over 75’s by sex compared with 20 Western countries 1989–2010: Cause for concern

The researchers showed that deaths due to neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia were, in fact, rising in the twenty-one Western countries, with especially alarming increases for women in the United States. In August of 2015, the Washington Post reported ,” The study [] found that the disease is now being regularly diagnosed in people in their late 40s and that death rates are soaring. [] The problem was particularly acute in the United States, where neurological deaths in men aged over 75 have nearly tripled and in women risen more than fivefold.”

Earlier research found that dementia morbidity was occurring earlier and had disproportionately increased in some Western countries in people aged 45–74 years, with relatively larger increases in women[26,38,40] as women’s TND rates had risen relatively more than male rates in every country.”

” [] apart from Portugal, over the 20 years the USA had statistically significant greater rises in Total Neurological Deaths than 16 other countries, indicating disproportionate changes in neurological morbidity and mortality in American adults (55–74) and the over 75’s “

“Moreover, the extent of “early dementias,” often seen in people under 60, was virtually unknown 30 or more years ago and the more than doubling of the over 75’s Total neurological Deaths in the US within just 20 years, suggests that interactive multiple environmental and lifestyle factors are operating.



In addition to not heeding emerging evidence of symptom onset and health harm to older women, a parallel increase in the number of children with chronic health conditions has also not been scrutinized relative to lax infrastructure regulation in the United States.

This includes autism, which “is not a psychiatric, nor a psychological disorder. It is a neurological disorder. In other words, autism is a set of biochemical imbalances that create neurological /neurotransmitter imbalances”- Source

What might underlie the biochemical imbalances? Can it be more than one factor?

Who Cares about Football Players’ Well-being?

Lots of people.

The players deserve more balanced and responsible inquiry.

The Western Worldview

The Western worldview ‘believes’ that the brain and the mind houses “intelligence.” In this model the brain is like a bus driver, and controls the rest of the organism. This worldview depends on the processing potentials of the left hemisphere of the brain, with very little regard for what has been probably mis-named, feared, and widely ridiculed in the West as “intuition.” (Schooling for example, has pivoted away from whole-body learning, art, music, and movement to tech.)

The quest for gains in “intelligence” is not grounded in the body’s or in Nature’s feedback loops. Queries are now being outsourced to Large Language Models informed by data that is also sourced from the Western worldview’s programming biases.

The East had Another Way of Looking at Human Potentials

The inquiry for the Eastern masters was/is about “consciousness.” The mystics endeavored to understand and to cultivate the human energy field as the manifestation of creative active intelligence of the universe, manifesting through humanity, in harmony with nature.

This worldview did not start with the assumption that intelligence can operate separately from the rest of the physical body, or from the natural order of the cosmos (in contrast, think gamers in diapers chugging energy drinks). It did not separate the laws of energy from the laws of matter.

This wisdom understood that consciousness and the body’s intelligence and instinct. is housed throughout the organism. This includes the fascia, in the vagus nerve, (which spellcheck doesn’t even recognize), in the recently discovered blood brain barrier, in the glymphatic system, and in the volgate-gated channels in the cell walls, and in plants and animals.

The electromagnetic Meridians of Oriental Medicine are the maps that reveal transportation corridors that can be activated to restore balance. Ten million Americans reportedly utilize acupuncture. - Source

Restoring balance to the subtle energy body can be addressed electromagnetically. So can harm, intentional or not.

The Thermal Threshold?

Gayle Woloschak was quoted in SFGATE claiming “Scientists do not consider power lines or cellphones or radar installations to be damaging.”

What about some references?

Americans, including football players, need to understand that this assumption is based on theories and beliefs about acute exposures and heat.

These ideas were sourced from the military.

The theories form the basis of regulations designed to support economic growth.

The claim/belief is not based on a robust body of research about cumulative, chronic, and juxtaposed exposures, because that research was never conducted.

This is despite the fact that American military radar personnel were experiencing unusual cataracts and infertility, without a “fever,” decades ago.

These are paradigm altering inquiries, created and intensified by a stranglehold on the evidence dating back decades, that already should have been addressed.

The sooner that the public can attune to the bigger questions, the better?

Historical Military Documents

Read the story here about how Magda Havas of Trent University, Canada, received and has made publicly available historical research via Zory’s Archives:

“Zory’s Historical Archive of Microwave Radiation Effects” – Dr. Magda Havas, PhD.

The archive includes this 106-page document from 1971 with symptom lists:

Glaser_19712.pdf

And when the Russian researchers tried to warn us, this:

“If the more advanced nations of the West were strict in the enforcement of stringent exposure standards there would be unfavorable effects on industrial output and military functions.“

The East’s exploration of consciousness dates back thousands of years.

Hans Sayle

The West’s very recent consideration of “stress” was related mostly to the phenomenon of ‘shell-shocked soldiers,’ followed by the work of Hans Sayle.

In April of 2023, the National Library of Medicine National Center for Biotechnology Information published: Hans Selye (1907–1982): Founder of the stress theory

The relationship between stress and disease is now well established, but was not always recognised. The word ‘stress’ is used in physics to refer to the interaction between a force and the resistance to counter that force, and it was Hans Selye who first incorporated this term into the medical lexicon to describe the “nonspecific response of the body to any demand “. Selye, who is known as the ‘father of stress research’, disavowed the study of specific disease signs and symptoms, unlike others before him, and instead focused on universal patient reactions to illness. His concept of stress impacted scientific and lay communities alike, in fields as diverse as endocrinology, complementary medicine, animal breeding and social psychology. []

Selye received his education from a Benedictine monastery and private tutoring. By the age of four, he spoke four languages and would go on to learn several more. []

Selye was the first scientist to identify ‘stress’ as underpinning the nonspecific signs and symptoms of illness.

He distinguished acute stress from the total response to chronically applied stressors, terming the latter condition ‘general adaptation syndrome’, which is also known in the literature as Selye’s Syndrome. The syndrome divides the total response from stress into three phases: the alarm reaction, the stage of resistance and the stage of exhaustion. When individuals are exposed to a stressor, they are at first taken off guard, then attempt to maintain homeostasis by resisting the change, and eventually fall victim to exhaustion in countering the stressor. Stress is a choreographed state of events, not a mere psychological term, and is encountered by all individuals during a period of illness. It differs fundamentally from the fight-or-flight or acute stress response that occurs when facing a perceived threat, as first described by physiologist Walter Cannon in 1915. The acute release of neurotransmitters from the sympathetic and central nervous systems, as well as hormones from the adrenal cortex and medulla, pituitary and other endocrine glands, mediate the response in acute stress.

Selye died on 16 October 1982, in Montreal at the age of 75. Sadly, a scandal emerged after his death: he was said to have received extensive funding for his research from the tobacco industry, for which he had worked as a consultant over several decades, as well as participating in its pro-smoking campaigns.



Sayle’s research was not directed to understanding the physiological effect of “overcharge” that both football fans and players enjoy on game day. He was studying commonalities observed in sick patients.

But the fact that physiology can be energetically rearranged in various ways in response to ‘stress’ is clear.

As a yoga teacher, I learned that the body mechanically reorganizes itself in order to provide more power to the parts of the body that will help ensure survival. For example, the tendons and ligaments receive more power and strength, whether the organism needs to flee over uneven terrain, or freeze in hiding from a predator, or fight. The parts of the brain that house compassion and reason shut down as “instincts” and the capacity for increased aggression take over from the more primitive parts of the brain.

I learned that the response is electro-magnetic, and that chemistry follows.

It is not a surprise that Triangle Divorce Lawyers writes, Domestic Violence and the Super Bowl: Addressing the Hidden Crisis

Research and statistics have consistently shown a rise in incidents of domestic violence during major sporting events, particularly the Super Bowl. Studies indicate that there is a significant spike in domestic violence calls and reports during the time surrounding the big game. A study conducted by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV) highlighted that during Super Bowl Sunday, police in certain areas report a 20-30% increase in domestic violence calls compared to the average weekend.

While there are various contributing factors to this uptick, it’s crucial to understand the underlying dynamics at play. Stress, alcohol consumption, and the emotional highs and lows associated with intense sports events like the Super Bowl can escalate tensions in households already struggling with domestic issues.

We Need to Scrutinize “Expertise”

We know that stress activates the body’s physiology, including ligaments and tendons.

While the West is not sensitized to the effects of either overcharge, or dissociation (endless scrolling, sedentary lifestyle), the 49er’s injury roster is providing an opportunity for a deeper inquiry.

While the Hans Sayle controversy over his work for the tobacco industry did not come to light until after his death, as I explained in my article The 49er’s Football Injury Woes- Don’t They Deserve Better? Why are exposure limits in the U.S. higher than in some other countries, and who are the experts who testify on behalf of utilities? we have an expert witness problem in the United States.

The utility and telecom industries are culpable, and so are their regulators, for relying on actual tobacco scientists to sign off on the safety of major infrastructure projects.

Are fans wanting to “watch the game from up to seven simultaneous, different camera angles. Fans just need to download their team’s app. Verizon did a version of the app at the Super Bowl this year. Another potential use case involves pairing light detection and ranging (Lidar) technology with Verizon 5G Edge to help venue owners gain real-time information on crowd patterns, so they can make immediate decisions to help improve the flow of people.”

(noted by BN. Frank in Are NFL Player Illnesses and Injuries Increasing Since 5G Was Turned on in Their Stadiums?

Or is the industry still looking for a 5G use case?

5G and Health

A 2019 article and video that may be of interest: “Flying Blind” on the Health Effects of 5G Wireless Technology Confirmed at US Senate Hearing After Senator Blumenthal Questions Industry

When informed experts state that there was no premarket safety testing for 5G, they are not kidding, nor are they being paid to lie.

Senator Blumenthal: “So my question for you: How much money has the industry committed to supporting additional independent research—I stress independent—research? Is that independent research ongoing? Has any been completed? Where can consumers look for it? And we’re talking about research on the biological effects of this new technology.”

At the end of the exchange, Blumenthal concluded, “So there really is no research ongoing. We’re kind of flying blind here, as far as health and safety is concerned.”

1996 Science

According to Wikipedia, in 1996,” The Cowboys defeated the Steelers by the score of 27–17, winning their fifth Super Bowl in team history.[5] The game was played on January 28, 1996, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, the first time the Super Bowl was played in the Phoenix metropolitan area.” “Diana Ross performed during the halftime show, titled "Take Me Higher: A Celebration of 30 years of the Super Bowl". The show featured a number of her songs along with pyrotechnics, special effects, and stadium card stunts. The show ended with Ross singing "Take Me Higher" from her 1995 nineteenth studio album of the same name, and she left the field in a helicopter.[24]”

The links between technology, the military and the Superbowl date back years.

So does the supposed science and resulting health assumptions for EMF/RF.

Will the 49ers help bring us out of the Dark Ages?

Related: Here is a link to another Substack writer encouraging readers to heed the body’s intuition about another symptom onset story being overlooked by the mainstream, (assume makes an ass out of u and me).

Tesla Rash ⚡🔌💡🔋🌩️🪫 - by Me Stuff - Bodhisattvas Betty

The effects are becoming increasingly visible. Adults report strange rashes that do not behave like ordinary skin conditions. Persistent brain fog that feels physical rather than psychological. Fatigue that never fully resolves. Head pressure. Sleep disruption. Heart rhythm abnormalities. Neurological symptoms that never land neatly in a diagnostic box. Some develop serious illnesses that are written off as unlucky coincidences. These complaints are not scattered randomly across time. They cluster in the same decade, alongside the same environmental changes.

For further inquiry: The Link Between Lightning and “Instinct”

In 2022, I wrote an article that was published by Acupuncture Today.

When Gulf War researcher Beatrice Golomb began researching the phenomenon of EHS/EMR-S, a number of individuals reported that they had experienced a previous lighting strike or electric shock.

I have put forth my theory a number of times that the body’s inherent ability to detect and attempt to guard against a possible lightning strike from a certain direction is involved in the stress reaction to unnatural exposures.

Further, that the Gall Bladder and Triple Heater meridians are involved, along with Pericardium, in attempting to protect the brain and the heart by contracting.

EMF/RF/EHS and How I Broke My Nose on the Acupuncture Table | Acupuncture Today

“Success isn’t owned, it’s leased. And rent is due every day.” –J.J. Watt

The same goes for health. Thanks for reading!

