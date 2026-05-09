Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia Burke's avatar
Patricia Burke
just now

a corrected version of the post was placed here at 11 am, the initially emailed version was a draft. if you share the article, please use the link instead of forwarding the email. Sory for the inconvenience.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patricia Burke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture