Post assumes the reader has some familiarity with the Peter Anthony Cowan - Living Energy | Substack 49ers-emf-injury-series

I recently listened to a live podcast with substack writer Peter Cowan.

Join me for a Livestream Q&A May 5th on the 49ers investigation

It was hosted by Meredith Oke of the Quantum Biology Collective, and Paul Heroux was on the call. (Rumor has it that it will be posted soon for those who didn’t make it.)

The promo stated; “A single post on X connecting the San Francisco 49ers’ alarming injury rate to the electromagnetic fields generated by a nearby electrical substation exploded to over 22 million views, landed in the Washington Post, and was covered by mainstream media all over the world.”

The interviewer made the point that as the result of Peter’s research and publications on Substack, that “everyone heard about the health concerns with the substation.”

Peter Anthony Cowan - Living Energy | Substack

Living in New England Patriot’s country, that has not been my experience at all.

Since Peter launched his stories, I have been casually asking everyone I know if they have heard of the story or if they are following it. (I have also asked if they noticed or understood Bad Bunny’s telephone poles in his Superbowl half time performance.)

Generally speaking, I can clarify that although Peter’s research is ground-breaking, it didn’t make it here across the Mississippi.)

In the pre-Superbowl frenzy, I heard on the radio that the NE Patriots were practicing elsewhere, and not in the California stadium where the health issues were raised, because of the vulnerability of the grass being grown for the game. Turf experts were interviewed.

I am thinking back to the research that Lisa- Martino Taylor conducted as part of her PhD dissertation, about how organizational structures can operate to suppress the flow of information.

And I have also been revisiting the Vatican radio leukemia lawsuit. And I know one truth - there are not many Spleen archetypes/constitutional types playing football, and especially not suited for defense. This tells us a lot.

And the few times when woman (Sarah Fuller, Vanderbuilt, Carli Lloyd) ventured on to the football field, they were not on the defensive line; they were kickers.

All of this is related, and we can readily reclaim these observations as common sense.

Jumping into the Deep End; Football Players Sink Like a Rock

Cornell University in Ithaca is both an Ivy League school and also part of the New York State land grant system. One of Cornell’s fields of study is recreation management, facilities, parks etc. I am not certain how the program stated, (possibly through an endowment) or how widespread it is at other schools, but Cornell requires that students demonstrate basic water competency/safety as a graduation requirement.

While the women’s swim team was practicing in the big pool, in the other small shallow pool, individuals who failed the swim test were attending mandatory swim lessons.

Some were foreign students of all shapes and sizes.

And over-represented were very dense, black men who looked like football players - one of whom could not float if his life depended on it.

Individuals who do not float well do not gravitate towards competitive swimming.

And what qualities make an individual more suited to become a linebacker?

What kinds of predispositions to illnesses and injuries are present in different populations? Let’s think about this.

Are Women Better Equipped to be Guardians of the Safety of the Environment?

I will state a basic observation here: most women have an easier time floating in water than men because they have a different body composition. We can have all kinds of effort from ‘experts’ devoted to trying to deny this, but it does not change the facts.

Women are also far more influenced by environmental factors, for better or for worse.

See the must- read comprehensive May 5 article by Gary Null:

Environmental Illness

In recent years, electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation from cell phones, Wi-Fi routers, smart meters, and 5G networks has become a serious concern. An ever-increasing number of people, particularly women and children, report symptoms such as fatigue, headaches, insomnia, and cognitive disorders that are now associated with EMF exposure. This new condition is now referred to as electromagnetic hypersensitivity.856 Although it has yet to be fully accepted in mainstream medical circles, studies indicate that oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction may underlie the EMF hypersensitivity conditions and these symptoms are biologically plausible.

The Penetrating Flow

Intuitively it seems that a woman carrying a child has a better chance of helping sustain the species if she can readily detect the smell of rotten food. Chinese seers actually identified the pathway that is activated when the body determines whether or not to ingest something, and the production of saliva is one variable involved. Holding an item in bare hands and pausing allows the body to transmit discernment, and many individuals are learning to reclaim this ability, which is highly individualized.

The fact that a medication works at a level deemed effective or safe in a field test for drug authorization has no bearing on whether it is appropriate for an individual. Chinese Medicine in particular is far more advanced than Western Medicine in its understanding of the framework of differing organ pulses. - in the West, inharmonious rather than harmonizing treatments are dismissed as having “side-effects.” Many Westerners are gravitating to healing methods that employ ‘energy testing’ techniques.

AI and data collection has nothing to contribute to the question of individualized care other than possibly offering a bell curve, which would only be useful if the data were not corrupted, or if it is collected in the first place. Without individualized testing, everything is a crap shoot.

The Vatican Lawsuit

At one point in my more-than-decades long endeavor writing about EMF/RF and smart meters, I found an Italian television show about the lawsuit against Vatican radio.

I had heard about the childhood leukemia cases, but up until that point had not heard about the deformities in animals. Even though the show was in Italian, the implications were clear. (If any colleagues have better luck, please be in touch.)

Magnetic Fields: Courtesy Environmental Health Sciences

With so much recent focus on RF, I had not remembered that the Vatican lawsuit reportedly focused on magnetic fields.

Theodora Scarato of Environmental Health Sciences has created an in-depth summary of the issues with magnetic fields here: The Health Effects of EMF, ELF and Magnetic Fields from Power Lines and Electricity - Environmental Health Sciences

The EHS post includes Global Policies to Minimize ELF-EMF Exposure in Sensitive Areas

Watch a presentation regarding the Netherlands ‘ government’s decision to reduce magnetic field exposure to the public, especially for children, by buying out homes under high voltage powerlines and transformer stations (electrical substations in the USA).

Here in the United States, we have YMCAs, senior care and memory care centers, and low-income housing being built directly adjacent to large powerline corridors, also hosting cellphone towers.

Also, “Industry funding can significantly impact EMF health effect study results, as electric power companies have substantial financial interests”

American football players in California, compared to European soccer players, may be concerned to learn:

“The US does not have federal safety limits, as the EPA was defunded decades ago from developing proper safety limits. The often cited ICNIRP and IEEE exposure limits for fields at 60 Hz are 2,000–9,000 milligauss. However, the levels at which epidemiologic studies have reported associations with childhood leukemia are at 3–4 milligauss, thousands of times lower. People living in homes very close to powerlines can be exposed to 3-4 milligauss due to the proximity, and it is perfectly legal. No laws have been broken, yet no laws exist.”

See the graphic of Magnetic Field EMF Exposures, Science vs Limits, at the link.

The Spleen

The chiropractor/cranial sacral expert who treats me for longstanding issues related to head injuries/concussions mentioned to me that physicians now practicing had exactly one page in their medical education devoted to the spleen. They know that people can live without it, but nothing about what it does regarding electromagnetic fields.

Some individuals have a vague idea that the Spleen is involved somehow with the blood. Does this hold any implications for menses, or immunity via the white blood cells?

And better yet, understanding the Spleen’s role from the perspective of Chinese Medicine may provide another framework for revisiting the 49er’s football injuries….along with all of the Yin meridians that run along the inside of the legs, including Kidney and Liver too.

The “Footbone is Connected to the Leg Bone” - (childhood song) but should the 49’s Football Field be Connected to the Substation?

If a school. and not a football field, were built next to the substation in California, what might we see? The same kinds of joint injuries seen in the male world-class athletes? or something else?

What if the practice field was used by women athletes?

From Environmental Health Sciences:

Should the fact that childhood leukemia now offers better treatment outcomes be measured as progress?

Football Player Harm and Childhood Leukemia and Environmental Sensitivities May Be in Understood via the Lens of the Spleen as within the Same Continuum as Electromagnetic Poisoning,

and Animal Studies, Although Instructive, Will Never Get Us Where We Need to Go

As the Chinese seers understood and quantified, under normal conditions, the Spleen is the keeper of time, responsible for the distribution of chi or qi within the organism.

For example, digestive chi via the alimentary canal is not usually present at night, for example from 1 to 3 pm when activities of the Liver are dominating. The digestive cycle can easily be disrupted by eating at inauspicious times or eating foods not in alignment with the seasons.

The cycle of activity vs rest and digest is choreographed by the angle of the sun’s rays in alignment with the cosmic current. If we don’t safeguard that essential relationship, out lifeforce is being distorted. This discernment is about far more than just walking outside at dawn and dusk to continuously harmonize with the changing light.

It necessitates dealing with far outdated policies for all infrastructure.

If Spleen also controls the cycle of growth in the developing child, and the Spleen’s subtle relationship with the cosmic current is decimated by the need to defend against external artificial, bioactive manmade frequencies, many things can apparently go wrong.

This even includes low “t’ (testosterone) in adult men, now the subject of ad campaigns, but also fertility. The ability to generate our own healthy balance of hormones is directly tied to age, and therefore to time itself.

Many parties were involved in portraying the epidemic of injuries in women, caused directly by smart meters, as a mental health issue.

As reported here: After The Whistle: How NFL Games Affect Domestic Violence Rates “domestic violence incidents rise by about 10% on days when NFL games are played, usually occurring in family homes and most of the time affecting women [iii]. This shows that the outcomes of football games can have a real impact on people’s lives off the field. It’s important for fans, teams, and communities to recognize these patterns and work together to raise awareness and prevent domestic violence from happening, especially during football season.”

On January 20, I wrote, NFL 49ers: Does a Polluted EMF/RF/5G Environment Contribute to Joint and Orthopedic Injuries in World-class Athletes? “Mother Nature” Has Wicked Sense of Humor?

Whether we want to admit it or not, the football saga also relates to the more obscured and denigrated but related question “How does a polluted EMF/RF environment create neurological symptoms and harm in women and children?” We haven’t been especially attuned to the neurological harm that has been reported by many women, and the emerging research, including earlier onset of dementias, and skyrocketing death rates for neurological illnesses in the United States compared to other Western countries. (A wave of reported harm coincided with the installation of smart meters for a “smart grid.” But don’t look for any data, because he who collects the data controls the dialogue.)

Electromagnetic Poisoning is Domestic Violence

I’ll say it more clearly. Electromagnetic poisoning is a form of Domestic Violence.

It is perpetuating decades-long discrimination/marginalization against women in the dominant health care system.

This now extends to industry and regulators continuing to test cellphone safety on a jello-filled dummy head that represents a male military recruit with a head filled with jello.

It is domestic, because smart meters are now generating damaging fields within the home, making bedrooms and biologizes unsuitable for rest and digest. Home router/modems are acting as undisclosed hotspots. The federal government is fast tracking more infrastructure. This is a runaway train.

And all of the technology is contributing to the finalization of a control grid. Slowdowns, whether from tariffs, war, factory fires, or oil prices are not slowing down the rapid installation of data centers needed to facilitate the 6G and AI - in the same way that the pandemic lockdowns both activated the public to want more connectivity, and distracted communities being subjected to new towers and antennas. (Ex. Pittsfield MA)

Football Players Can Take a Stand, the Right One

It is unclear how the National Football League will respond to the injuries of its players, but here is an invitation to the players, and especially retired players.

Take a stand against both the newer form of domestic violence in households, and the risks to the players themselves. Question the science. Ask for independent experts to have an equal voice. Be willing to at least hold the questions. There are many ready, willing, and able to stand with you.

Football players have mothers, too.

It could be the most beautiful Mother’s Day tribute ever, for the football community itself to protect vulnerable women and children, and the nature environment as well. To the league: Take the High Road. Be on the right side of history.

A note to Bad Bunny fans: The United States can’t provide Puerto Rico with a safe electric grid until they deal with their regulatory capture, inadequate engineering, and illogical and unsafe exposure guidelines, including but not limited to ground current and dirty electricity. Ask independent experts. Maybe ask the Netherlands about the magnetic fields too? Do soccer players love their mothers? How can we help?

Links

Could Chronic EMF Exposure from a Nearby Substation Be Causing the 49ers’ Epidemic of Tendon Ruptures? A deep dive into the non-thermal biological mechanisms from low-frequency AC magnetic fields turning San Francisco’s NFL athletes into the league’s most fragile

How Invisible Fields Trigger Immune Dysfunction and Sabotage Nighttime Recovery: Mast Cell Activation, Immune Suppression, and Circadian Disruption Part 3 of “The 49ers’ Decade of Fragility: How Invisible EMFs Could Be Undoing an Elite Roster” series.

The Substation May Not Be Moving, but the 49ers Don’t Have to Keep Dominating the League in Injuries Knowledge Is Power: How the 49ers Can Break the Injury Curse Without Moving

Harvard-Trained Inflammation Researcher Confirms Plausibility of 49ers EMF Injury Hypothesis Two well-documented mechanisms. The biochemistry of oxidative stress, collagen degradation, and why the 49ers EMF soft-tissue injury hypothesis demands investigation



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