Image by FitNishMedia from Pixabay

Smart wearables, associated with “Digital Health”, are body-monitoring, data-collecting, wireless devices that interface with the internet and Big Tech companies.

We have learned to our cost that the internet isn’t neutral. It “…weaponises neuroscience by using the brain’s reward system to drive continuous engagement” Source. All internet-connecting devices (generally referred to as smart devices) promote addictive behaviours, functioning to inflict a deep, biologically induced, reliance on internet connectivity so we can be isolated and targeted for our data by corporations, government agencies and, often, hackers.

The internet has enabled a culture of digital dependency and further, digital addiction – centred on smart technology. Comforting convenience is part of the addiction and AI automation is further accelerating society’s “dependency” on smart technology, as the virtual reality and wearables industries know.

“Health” move?

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the US is promoting such a dependency, recently advocating all US citizens invest in wearables to improve health. This type of initiative chimes with the World Health Organisation (WHO), which has a “Digital Health” agenda that encourages smartphones and wearables, devices that give up troves of health and other data to corporations. The US is withdrawing from the WHO, but seems determined to take advantage of digital health. But is it about health? As startus-insights.com reports, wearables are “biometric technologies [that have become] become integral to security, authentication, and identity…”

Kennedy’s move draws attention to data privacy issues, as well as the health issue of radiofrequency exposure. We can only wonder what has led to his advocacy of technology that enables wireless body area network (WBAN) architecture and sensor-based human activity recognition (HAR) which are integral to the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) and wireless technology markets associated with the Internet of Bodies (IoB). These frameworks for smart technology promote deep data acquisition through implants, and smart dust, which comprises “…electronic sensors and computer chips embedded in edible pills“.

Data sharing

Grand View Research reports that “This industry is expected to rise as a result of a number of factors, including strong government initiatives, growing use of contactless biometric in context of the pandemic, and expanding usage of face recognition in both public and private sectors.”

Speaking about facial recognition technology to Politico, Albert Fox Cahn, head of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, said, “The NYPD has a decade-long history of abusing its surveillance operations to target Black New Yorkers, Muslim New Yorkers, political protests and every aspect of dissent,” Cahn said. “These are technologies that would be chilling in anyone’s hands. But to give an agency with such a horrifying record of surveillance abuse even more power, at a time when they face dwindling oversight, is a recipe for disaster.”

There are biometric data sharing schemes between police forces and the private sector. Can we imagine wearables data landing in the hands of the NYPD, for example, adding to their surveillance data?

Has Kennedy been lobbied? After all, stakes are high and it’s a big year for Big Tech companies, and the wearables industry which catalyses other industries like AR and even, Neuralink – Elon Musk’s company. Meta’s Reality Labs, according to The Verge, is working on all kinds of wearables, boasting that, “If there’s a part of your body that could potentially host a wearable that could do AI, there’s a good chance we’ve had a team run that down.”

2025 is the year AI is set to transform wearables with “predictive analytics,” and generative AI features. Altogether wearables represents a multi-billion dollar industry that is a critical part of “automating” society, supporting smart cities and harvesting data to influence behaviour as well as health choices.

The data we leave behind, cannot be left behind

Battery-free wearables (smartwatches, fitness trackers, smart rings, and smartglasses) are a class of smart technology that can interface with smart phones and personal computers to collect a variety of data, which is a security concern, especially with data synchronization. According to Stetson Law, “owners may be unaware that the data collected by these devices is discoverable [and admissible in court].”

Wearables empower smart dust technology (tiny sensors using nanotechnology), and 5 GHz backscatter technology that is “a way for a device to communicate with a WiFi router [or a 5G cellular network] by reflecting the very signals it sends out back at it….to send data back and forth” for energy harvesting and efficiency.

Wearables technology is rapidly evolving and collects biometric data, which is highly valued by Big Tech firms and governments that can use these datasets, working in concert, to support controversial immigration policies, for example. Today, Palantir’s reach into biometric and personal data has become unprecedented, and is raising concerns. According to The Debrief, “the enigmatic tech company Palantir, co-founded by entrepreneur and venture capitalist Peter Thiel…has reportedly been contracted to assist in building a centralized database that will contain sensitive personal information on American citizens.”

People have come to believe that smart devices like wearables can improve wellbeing and may even make people ”smarter”. Though, as Economic Journal suggests, “Whether technology makes us smarter or just plain stupid is an ongoing debate. It is a fact that current technology changes us – the way we function, perform tasks and think. It also changes the way we obtain and retain knowledge.” As a result, ”…memorising, critical thinking and contemplation are skills we seem to lose.”

This raises additional concerns about reliance on wearables and smart phones, and so we can appreciate that these technologies contradict, in some significant ways, the idea that health, wellbeing or “smartness” are ultimately being reinforced. Only the dependency on such technology is being reinforced, beyond doubt, which is a boon to the smart technology economy. Whether lives are “improved” is a sticky question.

RFKJnr’s recommendation of wearables to citizens is likely to profit Big Tech companies, including the wireless industry, not just in traditional economic terms, but in from amassing data and the ability to monitor populations.

Surprising move

This potentially huge data-grab relating to Digital Health and manouevres towards a “centralized surveillance infrastructure” involving Big Tech firms like Palantir, represents a surprising move for RFKJnr, whose recommendation of smart wearables also reinforces the idea – challenged by an immense body of research and science – that exposure to radiofrequency emitting devices 24/7 is not a health risk. All of this seems to represent a massive U-turn for him politically.

Stepping toward Digital ID

A wearable for everyone can also function as a stepping stone to Digital ID, something many Western governments are now obsessed with implementing, and a big reason 5G was implemented. Needless to say, further intrusions into our privacy are on the horizon.

RFKJnr is a political figure who chairs The Children’s Health Defense, who had this to say:

“We agree that people should be able to monitor their health in innovative ways using the technology they choose. But we do not think the federal government should try to push wearables on every American…We do not share this vision,” said Miriam Eckenfels, director of the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) & Wireless Program. “Quite the contrary, we oppose governmental pressure to incentivize the widespread use of wearables. They pose serious health risks, especially to children, and they threaten privacy.””

Kennedy has been well-regarded for challenging Big Pharma and the predations of the tech industry. That he is now encouraging 5G smart technology has a health enhancement for all is a development that raises many questions.

RFKJnr, who according to pcmag.com, “wants everyone to wear a smartwatch, fitness tracker, or other piece of wearable health tech as part of his “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) agenda”, is in the “vipers nest” so to speak, immersed in a government culture obsessive about surveillance and now fully infiltrated by Big Tech in the guise of Elon Musk.

Surveillance

There is likely more to Kennedy’s politics than first meets the eye and we can continue to observe. The Trump government certainly has a technological agenda, which reaches all of the way to Israel, and, despite tussles with Musk, the Trump administration continues to “deify” Big Tech as an instrument of American Imperialist domination putting it at the top of the agenda. Since 9/11 and the War on Terror, with the Snowden disclosures following, from the PATRIOT Act, to Facial Recognition Technology (FRTs) rollouts more recently, the US government’s agenda to “dominate” and surveil populations is relentlessly assisted by Big Tech.

Wearables exemplify Big Tech’s desire to make smart technology in various guises addictive in the extraction of data. With Digital Addiction at an all time high and statesmen siding with Big Tech to promote a society controlled by smart technology from dawn to dusk, there is every indicator that a new Cold War is being waged from inside the White House against citizens who are not onboard with the smart technology agenda, or the political agendas in flow, such as the ICE controversy, which is also bad news for those on the wrong side of the digital divide.

Technological smart surveillance, which these technologies are fundamentally about, is giving governments and corporations unprecedented powers over populations. We are reminded of the wisdom of Edward Thurlow, who said, “Corporations have neither bodies to be punished, nor souls to be condemned, they therefore do as they like.”

Corporations and statesmen alike believe they can support Big Tech and “…therefore do as they like.” This is deeply concerning and surveillance agendas have been called out from within the Big Tech companies by employees over recent years.

“I refuse to build technology that powers genocide, apartheid or surveillance.”

– Google Cloud employee (protesting at Google’s role in Project Nimbus)

Conclusion

Society is becoming very digitally divided. However, we all have an interest in unifying over the issues concerning digitally enabled erosion of privacy and the misuse of data through wearables and other technologies. We must decide what kind of society we are building.

Supporting the proliferation of smart technology is a sure way to entrench surveillance and deter democracy, as well as exacerbate racial discrimination. Is that the future we want?

“Emerging digital technologies driven by big data and artificial intelligence are entrenching racial inequality, discrimination and intolerance.”

– Tendayi Achiume, UN Special Rapporteur on racism

When we are now being told by government officials that biometrics-collecting wearables technology provides an effective means of caring for our health in the 21st century, we have every reason to be cautious. “Racial biases in the science behind wearable tech” can prevent “equitable health care for certain segments of the population“, as wesleyan.edu reports.

Nothing from Big Tech is “neutral”. Digital health is not neutral. Governments are not being transparent on the issues surrounding Digital Health. We should consider the ultimate consequences of adopting wireless smart technology and wearables, which not only enable further technological agendas for control, they also expose us to wireless radiation, can promote digital addiction, and may expose us to considerable data risks and algorithmic biases as well.