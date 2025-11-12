I recommend the thoughtful article courtesy Waldorf Today (AI in health care as a balm for Dr. burnout rather addressing the root causes) listed under algorithms.

Also, Franklin O’Kanu and his deep dive From Analog to Digital to Cellular: The Complete Guide to Technological Capture under inspiration.

Success: UK Petition: “Provide a Legal Right to Access Certain Services Without a Digital Device”

As I cross-posted on 11/11,“Tim Arnold’s online UK petition to “Provide a Legal Right to Access Certain Services Without a Digital Device” has secured sufficient signatures for an offiicial response from the UK government.

Here is an overview and an update about his efforts. Another Brick In The Bridge. “The Spark of the Super Connected Petition” from Tim’s community. This petition really was inspired by meeting the author Jonathan Haidt earlier this year, when he gave an address along Sophie Winkleman and Hugh Grant about EdTech and the pervasive way in which technology has entered into our school systems — in a way that is normalising the out-of-school use of technology, specifically with social media apps that feel very much the norm for children. But as our disruptive little theatre company demonstrate in the true story of Super Connected this norm has been causing serious mental and emotional damage to children and teenagers since the advent of the first front-facing-camera phones in 2010.

Massachusetts EMF/RF Ballot Initiative Effort Suspended

On the other side of the pond, Kirstin Beatty of Last Tree Laws attempted to place a citizen’s initiative about wireless on the ballot, to be decided by voters. Read it here: download (12 pages) Read more of our coverage of Kistin’s efforts here: RF/EMF and Smart Meter 2026 Ballot Certifications Succeed in 1st Step in Massachusetts Last Tree Laws “Lobby for Eco-Health & Democracy” and Citizens Against Eversource seek to take it directly to the voters.

This effort requires collecting actual signatures in person. This is a very daunting undertaking, (collecting 74,574 certified voter signatures) in part because many individuals concerned about RF/EMF don’t have the capacity to stand outside a grocery store and approach voters, and the public is generally not informed. Even when the first steps are achieved, the ballot approach is controversial within the activist community due to the scope of effort required. (Other groups have focused on outreach and education, on legislative work, and on providing assistance to those injured, for example, referrals to mitigation experts)

Kirstin wrote: Updates on our Petition & Others’ – As of 7 November we are concluding signature gathering this year for our petition, because we do not have the numbers. However, we will continue to support petitions from other groups. Also, we will continue to build support for petitioning in the future, as well as for our lobbying.

What are initiative petitions? Massachusetts allows citizens to propose laws and constitutional amendments as initiative petitions where Massachusetts voters sign the initiative petition in support. If enough voters sign, then these go on the ballot for voters to decide. Timeline for Gathering Signatures – Each 2025 initiative petition requires 74,574 certified voter signatures and must be filed with local election officials (by town) before 5 PM Wednesday November 19th – some clerks require appointments and all clerks have till the end of the month to certify voter signatures. Signed petitions must then be collected and filed with the Secretary of State’s Office by the first Wednesday in December, the 3rd.



In addition to Kirstin’s Bill, 25-44 Initiative Petition for a Law to Guarantee Analog Utility Meter Availability and Informed Consent for Wireless Metering was submitted by Eliseu DeSousa of Citizens Against Eversource and is also listed as approved. (I do not know this group, yet.)

25-44 Initiative Petition for a Law to Guarantee Analog Utility Meter Availability and Informed Consent for Wireless Metering

There are a number of facebook groups opposed to Eversource, especially due to exorbitant bills last winter, and although the numbers may be large, not all of the members care about smart meters or health. Search for Citizens Against Eversource. I don’t know the status of their petition drive.

NEWS AND NOTES

AI Scott Galloway warns of ‘nowhere to hide’ in markets if the OpenAI story unravels Tech analyst and professor Scott Galloway has issued a stark warning regarding the highly inflated valuations of the Magnificent 10 mega-cap companies, asserting a financial collapse at generative AI leader OpenAI would trigger a systemic shock leaving “nowhere to hide” for investors across the global markets.

Galloway, speaking on his Prof G Markets podcast , characterized the current market reliance on AI as precarious, noting AI has been responsible for 80% of the stock market returns since the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022. Co-host Ed Elson reminded the audience “AI is what is holding the stock market together and also holding the economy together,” with OpenAI at the center of the story.

The immediate catalyst for Galloway’s alarm is a series of “red flags” signaling a possible financial implosion at OpenAI, which Elson described as a “trainwreck from a financial management perspective.” Amid some pushback from Galloway, Elson explained OpenAI is currently generating an estimated $13 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR), yet it is spending more than double that amount. CEO Sam Altman has projected spending commitments of over $1 trillion , with the plan being to spend $1.4 trillion to $1.5 trillion over the next several years, creating a massive shortfall of about $1.2 trillion given their current cash reserves.

[]Galloway and Elson also commented on OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar going viral for the wrong reasons: telling the Wall Street Journal the company is seeking federal government support —a “backstop”—to help finance future data centers. Galloway sees this potential taxpayer bailout as yet another tell the company lacks a viable financing plan and will likely have to seek financing in the form of debt, which he believes could be the beginning of the end for the AI bubble.

Further undermining confidence are leadership concerns, including the recently released deposition of former OpenAI cofounder Ilya Sutskever, who referenced a memo alleging Altman was fired due to a “loss of confidence” and a “consistent pattern of lying.” []Galloway warned given the scale of the top 10 companies now, such a similar decline for Nvidia would be catastrophic. Galloway stressed when 40% of the S&P 500 is riding on just 10 companies, “if they get cut in half, nobody gets out alive.”

Top analyst Torsten Slok, chief economist for Apollo Global Management , has been consistently sounding the alarm about concentration in the S&P 500 throughout 2025. Just on Saturday, Slok posted a chart showing equity returns over the past five years are “all about the Magnificent Seven,” with virtually no growth coming from anywhere else. []Fortune used generative AI to help with an initial draft. An editor verified the accuracy of the information before publishing.



AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI 5 recent, ominous signs for Generative AI November isn’t even half over

ALGORITHMS What we lose when we surrender care to algorithms by Eric Reinhart (SCROLL TO BOTTOM OF EMAIL FOR THE ARTICLE)

much more attention and public investment must be directed towards non-medical social care that is essential for preventing disease, lowering preventable healthcare needs and costs, and enabling medical interventions to be effective.[]

AI is offered as a balm not because it addresses root causes of abysmal US public health, but because it allows policymakers and corporations to gloss over them. This faith in AI also reflects a misunderstanding of care itself, a misunderstanding decades in the making in the service of an idea now treated as an unquestionable good: evidence-based medicine (EBM).

BROADBAND: INDUSTRY Why BEAD to Kuiper? We’re seeing the spending for BEAD being cut in half. And maybe oddest of all, we’re seeing States make sizeable BEAD grant awards to Kuiper, although the company isn’t close to having its first broadband customer. You might think we should have learned a lesson from when Starlink was a big winner in the RDOF reverse auction. The FCC eventually killed those awards after it determined that Starlink was not ready to fulfill a major commitment to serve large numbers of locations in specific geographies.[]I saw a recent quote from a State broadband manager, when asked why he made an award to Kuiper, said it was because they bid the lowest cost per passing. That seems like a cynical response, and it makes me wonder if State Broadband Managers have thrown up their hands and are just following NTIA’s rules without questions. The chances are good that Kuiper will complete the constellation and will eventually deliver satellite broadband. But history has also shown that new technology companies are often late in meeting commitments and sometimes fail altogether. The BEAD grant process is taking a big chance that Kuiper will meet its obligations and that speeds will be reasonably fast – something that nobody can know until it happens.

CHILDREN TIM ARNOLD: Another Brick In The Bridge Children, Screens and 10,000 Signatures on The Super Connected Petition

CHILDREN: Emily Cherkin from First Fish Chronicles 16+ Ways EdTech Harms Children If EdTech doesn’t educate, what does it do? (No mention of RF)

CHILDREN: Delaney from Screenagers Alexa, Are You Safe for Kids?

FCC: NYC Alliance for Safe Tech - 5G Mtg 11-12-25 2-3pm

FCC Notices of Proposed Rulemaking to take away all local control. The FCC wants to eliminate NYC’s moratoria and disapprovals of the 5G towers and wants to eliminate environmental and historic preservation reviews through their current proposed rulemakings. Wired Broadband, Inc. is filing comments to the FCC in opposition. Let us know if you would like to join us on these comments. These are the upcoming dates for filings:

FCC Request for Public Comments on eliminating barriers to wireless deployment (eliminating moratoria, etc. to accelerate 5G deployment) – Notice of Inquiry 25-253 Comments due Nov. 17, 2025, Reply Comments due Dec. 17, 2025; Notice of Proposed Rulemaking 25-257 due dates TBA.

Federal Telecom Bills -- Take Action Today, Please!

WE ARE GETTING CLOBBERED WITH OVER 50 FEDERAL TELECOM BILLS AND FCC PROPOSED RULES THAT WILL TAKE AWAY ALL LOCAL CONTROL OVER THE PLACEMENT OF 5G AND OTHER WIRELESS ANTENNAS IN NYC!!

Find Your U.S. Representative: Use the usa.gov website or call the congressional switchboard at 202.225.3121 .

Ask for the name and email of the telecom staffer to discuss the federal telecom bills and bridging the digital divide .

Schedule an online meeting based on our lobbying team’s availability: Email me at hello@thenationalcall.org and I will set up the Zoom meeting. Send me the staffer’s name and email and the names and emails of all who plan to be at the meeting to include on the Zoom invite. Courtesy Odette



HEALTH NEURALINK: Mattias Desmet The Will to Order - Rise and Fall of the Neuralink Society

Until now, the ordering and subjugation of the human spirit to the state has occurred by psychological means — through classical propaganda. But we stand at the threshold of a moment where psychological manipulation may be replaced by biological–material intervention. Since the 1950s, the American military apparatus has worked diligently on brain chips. Elon Musk brings this underground project now into the public sphere through his company Neuralink .

The brain chip will render every process of consciousness transparent; criminal thoughts will be detected before they can lead to criminal acts. The rules of the road, the workplace, and the living room will be projected directly onto one’s retina. At the first sign of transgression, intervention will occur proactively. The fine for your not-yet-committed crime will automatically be deducted from your social credit score and your CBDC account. The total (in)justice of the system punishes crime before it is committed. In the Soviet Union, totalitarian zeal had already reached similar extremes — see the treatment of “objective crimes” under Stalinism.

The totalitarian elite, driven by its will to order, becomes pathologically obsessed with rules; but the totalitarian subject — the group that allows itself to be totalitarized — fares no better. He becomes addicted to rules.



HEALTH MERCOLA: Bioenergetic Expert Warns Against Misguided Cancer Treatment Trends, Offers New Insights

Story at-a-glance

Cancer occurs when cells abandon efficient mitochondrial energy production for glycolysis, creating lactic acid buildup and cellular dysfunction

Estrogen drives cancer progression by forcing cells into glycolysis, while protective hormones like progesterone, testosterone, and pregnenolone counteract these harmful effects

Environmental toxins including pesticides, plastics, soy, flax, and blue light waves act as endocrine disruptors, creating estrogen dominance and damaging mitochondrial function

Standard cancer treatments like chemotherapy backfire by leaving cellular debris that triggers inflammation throughout the body, spreading the disease further

Therapeutic approaches using aspirin, carbon dioxide, B vitamins, and hormone optimization restore healthy cellular energy production and guide damaged cells toward apoptosis



HEALTH MERCOLA: Fat Metabolism Holds the Key to Why We Need Sleep

Story at-a-glance

Sleep is not just downtime but a built-in survival mechanism that protects your brain from toxic byproducts created when mitochondria leak electrons

New research shows that the more electrons your cells fail to use, the greater the buildup of reactive oxygen species, which directly triggers your need for sleep

Excessive fat burning under stress makes this problem worse by clogging energy pathways, depleting cofactors, and pushing your body into deep fatigue

Serotonin levels rise when fatty acids flood your system, creating another pathway that drives drowsiness and heavy sleep pressure

Supporting your mitochondria with healthy carbs, avoiding extreme cardio, and limiting harmful fats found in seed oils lowers electron leaks, reduces sleep demand, and helps you feel more energized



INSPIRATION: EINAR NORWAY RACHAEL CARSON This is how the modern environmental movement came to be… Chemical companies made billions selling pesticides, claiming they were completely safe. Governments accepted the companies’ claims that the chemicals were safe, without independent testing. Rachel decided to write about it. She knew it would be controversial. The chemical industry was powerful. But the truth had to be told. She spent four years researching. Reading scientific papers. Interviewing scientists. Documenting case after case of pesticide damage.

INSPIRATION DEEP DIVE: From Analog to Digital to Cellular: The Complete Guide to Technological Capture How we went from landlines in rooms to devices in our cells—and what it’s costing us spiritually, physically, neurologically, psychologically, and socially [] I call this next phase the cellular world. NOTE: I’m aware that most of you will read this on your cell phone—which perfectly demonstrates the intricacy of this piece. There are good and bad aspects to these devices, and we need to be mindful of both. This guide isn’t about demonizing technology; it’s about understanding what it’s doing to us so we can use it intentionally rather than letting it use us.

LIGHTING/HEADLIGHTS: Ban Binding Headlights! Our Petition Comments and Signatures Dear Supporters, I have compiled all of our petition comments and the nearly 75,000 signatures into a single 2,256-page document located here. (https://www.softlights.org/ban-blinding-headlights/). This document contains the evidence that the FDA and NHTSA want to believe doesn’t exist. As a supporter, you may submit this 2,256-page document to your Representative in Congress

SPACE; Space as a Window, Space fantasy blamed on brains? I grew up as a space enthusiast before I grew up. Never Lived There We’ll start with a statement that might make the enthusiasts sputter: humans have never lived in space. But what about Skylab, Mir, and the International Space Station (ISS)? Once you’ve showered in space, aren’t you living in space? Well, there’s a lot more to life than showering. The space situation as we’ve experienced it is a lot like camping or backpacking, only far more extreme. At least when people go camping they breathe the ambient air and might drink wild water—certainly so if backpacking. Some might even supplement food by fishing or hunting. At times, I’ve boosted my diet substantially by foraging berries. But I don’t for a second delude myself into thinking that I am living in the wilderness. I’m just visiting. What’s that on my back? I might have a valid claim if I went in naked and came out months later in good health (which isn’t how humans really live in the wild—as rugged individuals). []The Fatal Flaw What do I believe to be at the core of the belief (faith) in a space destiny? I’m going to lay out a multi-layer account. AND When Space Becomes Silly Just because something can be demonstrated as a stunt does not mean it is destined to become normal practice. In particular—as I pointed out in an earlier post—occupation of a space station shares a lot in common with sustaining people in continuous airplane flight, which was once quite the enterprise. But after 1959, people stopped even trying. The exercise had crossed the line from meaningful to a silly waste of effort.

SPACE WEATHER: MAJOR SOLAR FLARE AND EARTH-DIRECTED CME: Today, the sun produced one of the strongest solar flares of the current solar cycle: An X5-class powerhouse. The explosion hurled a very fast CME toward Earth. This CME could scoop up one or two CMEs already in route, forming a potent “Cannibal CME.” Its arrival on Nov. 12th could cause severe geomagnetic storms. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

SEE ALSO GARY NULL: SPACE WEATHER ADVISORY

TECHNOCRACY/POLITICS: The Final Betrayal: How Technocracy has Destroyed America has hit the streets! My co-author, Courtenay Turner, and I took great pains to keep the book short, sweet, and to the point. We have hit a nerve with readers who are reporting they feel betrayed by the Trump Administration. And no wonder: This is the biggest betrayal in the history of America. Washington, DC, has been literally overrun by Technocrats in a shock-and-awe invasion to destroy America once and for all.

EVENTS:

NYC Alliance for Safe Tech - 5G Mtg 11-12-25 2-3pm

National Call for Safe Tech meeting, Friday November 14, 2025, 1-3 pm ET

Dr. Sharon Goldberg Free Virtual Summit The Healing Dementia Summit: Beyond the No-Cure Narrative — a free 12-day online event happening November 12–23, 2025. Reserve your free spot today: https://healingdementia.com/ Nov 12–21 What if memory loss isn’t inevitable? The Healing Dementia Summit brings together top experts connecting EMFs, toxins, and lifestyle to the root causes of dementia — and how to reverse them. Thank you to our colleagues Dr. Sharon Goldberg, Camilla Rees and Nick Pineault for bringing this important information to the forefront! Free online • Nov 12–21

11/13 “Smart Meters: Health, Safety and Opting Out” A talk by National Safe Tech Expert, Dr. Kent Chamberlin Greenfield Middle School, MA Thursday, November 13 @ 7 pm Hilltown Health

11/19 Wednesday, November 19 Monthly Update Meeting! 12 Noon ET Citizens and public servants are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. Join us on Zoom to share your inroads and/or be inspired by others! Hear updates on science, legislation, legal actions, local progress, media coverage, events, tech tips and more! You needn’t be from MA to attend, all are welcome. Meeting Registration - Zoom

12/1 What You Need to Know: Smart Meters Are Toxic Monday, Dec. 1, 6-8 p.m. ET Eversource, National Grid and others are rolling out their smart grids with no informed consent. The science is very clear that the radiation pulsated 24x7 from these digital utility meters is a neurotoxin, carcinogen, causes infertility and more.

Join Cece Doucette and Building Biologist Ken Gartner to learn the science, symptoms, medical recommendations, and what you can do to protect your home, loved ones and pets from this man-made toxin! “Smart” meters for electric, solar, water, gas and propane are being installed everywhere, so please share this invitation widely. Children, pregnant women, the elderly and anyone with an existing health compromise often experience symptoms first, but many previously healthy ratepayers develop EMR Syndrome after smart meters are installed. Don’t let this happen to you! Join us to learn, bring your questions!

Register for Smart Meter Webinar!