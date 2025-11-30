FEATURED DANISH ELECTROSMOG NEWS: Rettelse til nyhedsbrevet for November 2025



The right to be analog - SUPPORT with your signature

Mobile towers and security

ANSES and Conflicts of Interest

Children and Youth

Magnetic fields

The consequences of electrification

Health risks

Cancer

AI and digitalization

INCLUDES: Legal and liability issues regarding 5G, cell towers and wireless radiation When a new cell tower is proposed, the first question to ask is: “Are you insured against damage caused by long-term exposure to radiofrequency radiation (RFR)?” The answer is usually “No.” Why? Because Insurance Companies rate the risk as “HIGH.” Insurance companies compare the risks of electromagnetic radiation to lead and asbestos.

5G and mobile towers are an insurance risk

Insurance companies rank wireless radiation, cell towers, and 5G RFR non-ionizing electromagnetic field radiation (EMF) as having “high” risk and compare the problem to lead and asbestos.

Most insurance plans have “exceptions for electromagnetic fields” and therefore does not insure against long-term RFR damage.

Additionally, some insurance schemes do not provide protection against any regulatory instruction or recommendation given “or which should have been given” in relation to EMFs.

Wireless RFR and non-ionizing electromagnetic radiation are defined by the wireless companies themselves as a type of “pollution” .

US mobile carriers have been unable to obtain insurance to cover liability related to injuries from long-term RFR exposure.

Wireless companies warn their shareholders about the RFR risk, but do not warn the users of their products, nor do the companies warn the people exposed to emissions from their infrastructure.

Read the full post here with lots of examples:

https://nejtil5g.dk/juridiske-og-ansvarsmaessige-spoergsmaal-vedr-5g-mobilmaster-og-traadloes-straaling/ TRANSLATES TO ENGLISH AT LINK

AND: Children and young people The Danish government announced on November 6, 2025, an agreement to ban access to social media for anyone under the age of 15.

The background is the growing concern that children are becoming too absorbed in a digitalized world with harmful content and commercial interests. However, the measure gives parents the right to allow their children to access social media from the age of 13.

AND NEW German paper on EdTech Overview no. 9 is written by Peter Hensinger MA and published on diagnose:funk. translates to English here: https://nejtil5g.dk/digital-uddannelse-en-vej-ud-af-uddannelseskatastrofen/

and: Magnetic fields The safety of induction hobs is questionable

and: Effects of electromagnetic radiation (RF-EMF) on neurotransmitters and brain function Chinese research review: ‘The brain orchestra is out of tune.’

The Chinese research review “Effects of high-frequency electromagnetic radiation on neurotransmitters in the brain” (Hu et al. 2021) provides convincing evidence that the electromagnetic fields in mobile communications have a massive impact on brain metabolism before and after birth.

Children in particular are affected by the negative effects on memory, learning and behavior.

The study’s results have gained renewed relevance due to the current discussion about the effects of digital media on children and young people, the decline in learning and thinking presentations, and the debate about smartphone bans.

Hu et al. show how electromagnetic fields in the frequency range of mobile communications (including WLAN) affect neurotransmitter systems in the brain – in particular glutamate/NMDA, dopamine, serotonin; GABA and acetylcholine. These systems control our thinking and learning processes.

The study results show:

What begins in the cell – a small disruption in signal transmission – ends in the classroom: Children lose the ability to focus, retain, and understand. The educational crisis is therefore not only a social phenomenon, but also a neurobiological one. Read more about the study and its consequences here:

https://nejtil5g.dk/effekter-af-elektromagnetisk-straaling-rf-emf-paa-neurotransmittertere-og-hjernefunktion/ 6 minute video w Dr Erika Mallory Blythe

In this presentation, Dr. Mallery-Blythe highlights how current wireless radiation safety standards (ICNIRP and FCC limits) do not account for these risks, leaving millions of people exposed without adequate protection.

DIGITAL ID PETITION: The link to the Citizens’ Proposal can be found here:

Digital ID in Denmark must remain voluntary

(The wonderful Danish newsletter is not yet posted on their website archive and does not have a sharable link) Contact - nejtil5g.dk

Like many people born in a city, I grew up thinking that food comes from grocery stores; water comes from a faucet; electricity comes from flicking a switch; cheap long distance phone calls start at 11pm; medicine = aspirin, antibiotics + birth control pills; driving to work gives people time alone; everything sold is safe (except for cigarettes); garbage gets picked up on Tuesdays; everyone has enough money; and nature is where people go for summer camp. I’ve had a lot to un-learn.

INCLUDES TWO EVENTS: MediaJustice will host a conversation Wednesday, December 10th at 3PM Pacific/6PM Eastern, From Project Blue to Stargate: How the Southwest is Resisting Data Centers. Their guide to fighting data centers is available in English and Spanish.

and

KATIE SINGER will present MAPPING OUR TECHNOSPHERE TO BUILD RESPECTFUL RELATIONS WITH NATURE on Hart Hagan’s December 9 webinar at 7pm/Eastern, 4pm/Pacific. Katie will map how mass-produced technologies impact nature from their cradles-to-graves. She’ll outline technology’s four pillars (the power grid, manufacturing, access networks and data centers); share what she’s learned to decrease extractions, energy use and water use; then invite each of us to explore how changing our tech use could reduce biodiversity loss, water pollution and extractions.

Many in the tech sobriety community are watching the UAP discussion about various govts. reverse-engineering technologies….

FEATURED: Charles Eisenstein UAPs and National Insecurity

The new documentary The Age of Disclosure released on Nov. 21st reveals the 80-year cover-up about UFOs, framing it as a “a secret war among major nations to reverse-engineer advanced technology of non-human origin.” Charles Eisenstein reframed The Disclosure: We’re at a cosmic crossroads, How we choose to embrace “The Age of Disclosure” will make all the difference in the world. If framed as a false flag operation to keep us in the enemy/war mentality, Charles declares, it won’t work. “For it to work, the public must be susceptible to fear narratives. We are no longer susceptible. That statement is not a description. It is a declaration that becomes true as we make it true. It is a choice.”

Charles has articulated what we can sense: That the time has come to step out of the “us” “them” mindset, out of separation, and towards a story where “we no longer assume enmity, but goodwill.” “...we are not at the mercy of what ‘they’ will do. We are not at the mercy of what ‘they’ are. We are in a moment of choice.” And even if we’ve defaulted into war and power-over thousands of times, we can and must make another choice now. For a brief overview of The Age of Disclosure, see 14-minute video:.

- Kate Kheel

Audio version: UAPs and National Insecurity

NEW ALERT! Help Stop “The Most Evil Piece Of Legislation I’ve Ever Seen

Deceptive, Insidious, and Evil. That’s how telecom attorney Andrew Campanelli described HR 3557 in the prior Congress – “It’s actually designed to strip all powers from state and local governments…over the placement of [wireless] facilities.” On Tuesday Nov 18, the Big Bad Dangerous Bill HR 2289 (formerly HR 3557) was voted out of the House Communications & Technology Subcommittee. It has been referred to the House Energy & Commerce Committee (E&C). We don’t know when E&C will vote on the bill. So we need to act now. CLICK HERE to tell your member of Congress to stop this legislation.

MORE INFO HERE: CHD Stop the Federal Cell Tower Takeover — Oppose H.R. 2289 Congress is moving fast on H.R. 2289, a bill that would let federal agencies and telecom companies override your community’s voice and force cell towers wherever they want.

AI: AI Data Centers Are an Even Bigger Disaster Than Previously Thought “No wonder my new contacts in the industry shoulder a heavy burden — heavier than I could ever imagine. They know the truth.”

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Three years on, ChatGPT still isn’t what it was cracked up to be – and it probably never will be A skeptic’s pre-mortem

CELLPHONES: NPR What’s behind your phone cravings and how movement can replace them What if moving felt better than scrolling on your phone? NPR’s Life Kit explains how to get there.

SEGARRA: Katy Bowman is a biomechanist, which means she studies how forces affect the body, and she’s a movement teacher. She and Diana Hill, a clinical psychologist, are coauthors of the book “I Know I Should Exercise, But...: 44 Reasons We Don’t Move And How To Get Over Them.” They say it’s possible to retrain our brains to crave movement instead of our phones. Diana says the first tip is to surf the urge to scroll. Urge surfing is a technique that can help you say no to something that you’re craving but you want to avoid. DIANA HILL: What we know about urges is that they’re a lot like waves. They rise up, they get bigger and bigger and bigger, and they come back down again. And the goal with urge surfing is to learn how to get on the board of the urge, ride it, notice that it increases over time, and stay on it without giving in.

CHILDREN: Kids’ Screen Use Tied to Higher Risk of ADHD, Subtle Brain Changes Researchers analyzing thousands of children found that heavy screen use at ages 9-10 was linked to higher ADHD symptoms two years later. The Translational Psychiatry study also identified subtle brain abnormalities — including a smaller cortex involved in attention and higher-level thinking — among kids who spent more time on screens. by U.S. Right to Know

CHILDREN: EPOCH TIMES Only 1 in 10 children still play outside Why Playing Outside Is So Beneficial Spending hours on screens indoors, rather than playing outside, inhibits children’s opportunities to develop essential life skilLS. While 60 percent of American children regularly play outside, some stay indoors most of the time, according to the CS Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health. One out of 10 American children aged one to five rarely play outside—only once a week—the poll shows. The consequences of insufficient outdoor time are showing up nationwide: skyrocketing obesity rates, rising anxiety and depression, and declining focus and fitness.

EMF NEW BOOK: COURTESY EINAR NORWAY This is written by Iver Mysterud, editor of the health magazine Science and Reason. I have mentioned the book before, but I am reminding you of it now that the gifts are about to arrive: Else Nordhagen has written a fairly easy-to-read book called “Safer in a Brilliant Everyday Life”, with the subtitle “More and more people are concerned about health damage from mobile radiation and WiFi. This book explains why and shows what you can do - without disconnecting from your digital life

FCC: CHD ‘New Phase of Attack’: Children’s Health Defense Tells FCC to Protect People, or ‘Get Out of the Way’ In a motion filed today with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), CHD urged the agency to comply with a 2021 court order to review evidence that radiation at levels currently allowed by the agency harms people, especially children, and the environment. If the agency ignores the motion, CHD is prepared to take the matter back to court.

HEALTH: Staunch Predictors of Autism - Don’t Ignore Does a child you love have this precipitating sign of autism? If so, please don’t let these autism ‘felons’ cross this line. Push them over the edge, off the cliff, or you may face a lifetime of regret. Also, address these 3 major risk factors immediately for any at-risk child. EMF Exposure — A Major Factor in the Development of Autism This article is a reprint. It was originally published May 28, 2023. This interview was recorded in November 2018 at the annual Academy for Comprehensive and Integrative Medicine (ACIM) convention in Orlando, Florida, but it was only last year that it ran on the site. At the time there was concern that the topic was too controversial, but now that six years have passed and COVID changed the controversial landscape, we thought it would be good to release the video on this important topic. 52 MINUTES

Dr. Martha Herbert believes autism develops in response to environmental factors that irritate and excite the brain, such as toxic exposures, allergens, and electromagnetic fields

Autism can be predicted by looking at the level of brain irritability in the child. Mercury, EMF, glyphosate, vaccine adjuvants, and processed foods are all contributing factors

The neural network disturbance found in the brain of autistic children has been shown to be proportional to the amount of mitochondrial dysfunction they have; in other words, autism is an outgrowth of mitochondrial stress and dysfunction

De novo (new) gene mutations can result when sperm is exposed to wireless radiation. Men desiring healthy children should avoid carrying their cellphone in their pants pocket



INSPIRATION/SOLUTIONS: PEERS AMBER YABNG: Navigating Media Propaganda, Awakening Solutions for a Regenerative Future | Presentation by WTK Director Amber Yang 49-minute presentation recorded at CHD Minnesota event with Amber. “Amber presents practical, empowering tools for navigating the media landscape along with real world solutions that move beyond disease-care and remind us of what’s possible. Using social psychologist Jonathan Haidt’s three forces of a healthy society, she explores how special interests at the highest levels of power have hijacked these forces:

INSPIRATION: The Medium Is the Mind: Applying McLuhan’s Tetrad to LLMs How each new medium reprograms the human sensorium. []His tetrad consists of four questions that can be applied to any medium, as follows:

What sense does the medium enhance? What does the medium make obsolete and which sense does it downgrade in importance? What sense and style does the medium retrieve that had been obsolesced earlier? What does the medium reverse or flip into when pushed to extremes? [][

As an intensification and amplification of the visual function, the phonetic alphabet diminished the role of the senses of hearing and touch and taste and smell, permeating the discontinuous culture of tribal man and translating its organic harmony and complex synaesthesia into the uniform, connected and visual mode that we still consider the norm of “rational” existence. [][“All media, from the phonetic alphabet to the computer, are extensions of man that cause deep and lasting changes in him and transform his environment. Such an extension is an intensification, an amplification of an organ, sense or function, and whenever it takes place, the central nervous system appears to institute a self-protective numbing of the affected area, insulating and anesthetizing it from conscious awareness of what’s happening to it. It’s a process rather like that which occurs to the body under shock or stress conditions, or to the mind in line with the Freudian concept of repression. I call this peculiar form of self-hypnosis Narcissus narcosis, a syndrome whereby man remains as unaware of the psychic and social effects of his new technology as a fish of the water it swims in. As a result, precisely at the point where a new media-induced environment becomes all pervasive and transmogrifies our sensory balance, it also becomes invisible. This problem is doubly acute today because man must, as a simple survival strategy, become aware of what is happening to him, despite the attendant pain of such comprehension. The fact that he has not done so in this age of electronics is what has made this also the age of anxiety, which in turn has been transformed into its Doppelgnger–the therapeutically reactive age of anomie and apathy. But despite our self-protective escape mechanisms, the total-field awareness engendered by electronic media is enabling us–indeed, compelling us–to grope toward a consciousness of the unconscious, toward a realization that technology is an extension of our own bodies. We live in the first age when change occurs sufficiently rapidly to make such pattern recognition possible for society at large. Until the present era, this awareness has always been reflected first by the artist, who has had the power–and courage–of the seer to read the language of the outer world and relate it to the inner world.” courtesy Neil

INSPIRATION: Michael Myrick THE CHURCH OF MODERN PHYSICS

Physics has become a religion, complete with:

A creation myth (the Big Bang)

A forbidden doctrine (the medium)

A priesthood (academically entrenched theorists)

Heretics (anyone exploring field-based, medium-based, or coherent-universe models)

Scripture (canonical equations treated as revealed truth)

Sacraments (particle accelerator experiments)

Exorcisms (peer review campaigns against dissenting work)

This ideological transformation has consequences.



INSPIRATION TED GIOIA: The New Anxiety of Our Time Is Now on TV Pluribus, Severance and other sci-fi shows reveal our hidden fear []In the aftermath, everybody thinks the same and acts the same. They share the same ideas and information. They even speak the same words at the exact same moment—like some demonic chorus from a Greek tragedy. And they are blissfully happy. Like ants in an ant hill, they love their new lives without individual responsibility. Thirteen people on the planet have somehow avoided this contagion. And they must find some way of countering it. But they are literally in a battle against happy, smiling people who have forgotten what it’s like to be a real person.

SPACE: GIANT SUNSPOT ALERT: Is this the December surprise? A very large sunspot group is emerging over the sun’s southeastern limb, one of the largest of Solar Cycle 25. NASA’s Mars rover saw it first last week, and now it is turning toward Earth. Full story with observing tips @ Spaceweather.com.

FEATURED: Honoring Dave Stetzer - 4 Community Offerings

EMF HOME TRACING Andrew McAfee: “Honoring Dave Stetzer: Cow Milk Production and Ground Voltage = 10 mV RMS livestock max threshold? See these videos of Dave Stetzer’s landmark research to defend farmers and prove the relationship between ground voltage, water intake, and milk production (published with his permission). I recorded these videos on my visit with him in March 2019. Cow Water Intake vs. Voltage Cow Milk Production Related to Voltage Dave showed that contact voltages @ 30 mV Peak to Peak, 15 mV Peak or @ 10 mV RMS would significantly effect milk production. In my opinion, this shows how the existing IEEE standards (500-1000 mV RMS for Dairy Neutral-Earth-Voltage tests) are designed to protect the power companies and not humans, nor our livestock. Cows have a similar total body resistance (impedance) so are an adequate template for humans to follow in developing an actual electrically healthy living contact voltage standard.” EMF WISDOM KEITH CUTTER Remembering Dave Stetzer January 8, 1952 - November 15, 2025 “There’s far more to Dave’s life than what I’ve shared, but I wanted to remark on my experience: Dave’s generosity, kindness, competence, and remarkable depth of knowledge.” includes a full interview with Dave and Keith. INCLUDES THIS 1 MINUTE SHORT:

Also includes a full interview with Keith.

Remembering Dave Stetzer: an EMF Pioneer In Memoriam Roman S Shapoval and Bodhana 11/24 includes an audio and video their July 2024 interview with Dave about dirty electricity filters. David “Dave” Stetzer, 73, of Taylor, Wisconsin, passed away on November 15, 2025, surrounded by family. As a tribute to Dave, we are re-releasing a podcast that we recorded with him last year, where he dispels some of the common myths surrounding dirty electricity filters. In Memoriam: David Stetzer Beloved pioneer in Power Quality and Health: January 8, 1952 - November 15, 2025 posted 11/19 includes formal obituary Obituary information for David Stetzer and a historical presentation with Martin Graham and David Stetzer

In Case You Missed It

November 29 Safe Tech International News and Notes 5G measurements, Albert M. Manville, II, Ph.D. Testimony, EMFSA news, How Nonhuman Species Interact With Natural and Man-Made EMF at Ecosystem, Stop the Federal Cell Tower Takeover — Oppose H.R. 2289

‘Remembering’ the ‘Sense’ Revelo ‘Smart’ Meter - with your personal private consumption coming to a data center near you MINDSPACE, and other industry tools of manipulation

Stop The FCC Cell Tower Fast Track: A Video Primer to Share with Keith Cutter and Theodora Scarato Easy Action: Sign the Petition and Help Stop the “De-regulatory Blitz”

‘Unplug to Uplift’ Webinar Resources vs. MINDSPACE - Stop the Manipulation Is the choice getting any clearer?

November 26 Safe Tech International News and Notes Shannon Rowan Red Shoe Interviews, Keith and Theodora Youtube Link, Dec. 1 Smart Meter Event with Cece and Ken

What if “If cellphones are dangerous, why aren’t there higher rates of brain cancer?” is the wrong question? and if turning the Wi-Fi off at night really is not enough- and what about those ‘smart” meters

12/1 What You Need to Know: Smart Meters Are Toxic Monday, Dec. 1, 6-8 p.m. ET Eversource, National Grid and others are rolling out their smart grids with no informed consent. The science is very clear that the radiation pulsated 24x7 from these digital utility meters is a neurotoxin, carcinogen, causes infertility and more.

Join Cece Doucette and Building Biologist Ken Gartner to learn the science, symptoms, medical recommendations, and what you can do to protect your home, loved ones and pets from this man-made toxin! “Smart” meters for electric, solar, water, gas and propane are being installed everywhere, so please share this invitation widely. Children, pregnant women, the elderly and anyone with an existing health compromise often experience symptoms first, but many previously healthy ratepayers develop EMR Syndrome after smart meters are installed. Don’t let this happen to you! Join us to learn, bring your questions!

Register for Smart Meter Webinar!

12/9 KATIE SINGER will present MAPPING OUR TECHNOSPHERE TO BUILD RESPECTFUL RELATIONS WITH NATURE on Hart Hagan’s webinar

12/10 MediaJustice will host a conversation Wednesday, December 10th at 3PM Pacific/6PM Eastern From Project Blue to Stargate: How the Southwest is Resisting Data Centers.