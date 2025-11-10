This Thurs - details below under smart meters

FEATURED: EINAR NORWAY – Wireless networks harm brain development, warns research leader

Peter Hensinger is research manager and board member of diagnose:funk (diagnosis:radio waves), a German academic-oriented information organization on the health and environmental effects of wireless communication.

In a lecture he gave at the European Society for Clinical Environmental Medicine’s 23rd Annual Conference in Berlin on 7–8 November this year, Hensinger explains in detail how wireless networks can affect and harm brain development. He highlights new research on children and adolescents in Norway and Sweden as examples of the kind of harmful development we are now seeing, and warns: – Digital childhood threatens to become a neurobiological dead end. And it is a fact that when memory weakens, when the hippocampus shrinks, when children stop learning – then we lose not only the plasticity of neurons, but also the future of society. Furthermore, Hensinger encourages doctors to assist with information and pressure to reduce exposure in everyday life. You can get the lecture here. With the glossary at the back, the lecture is quite readable even for laypeople. (15 Page download is NOT in English)

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: How AI fractured the bipartisan anti-Big Tech alliance Ashley Gold | Axios The MAGA populists who made breaking up Big Tech their rallying cry are losing momentum under President Trump’s full-throated embrace of AI and cozy relations with the tech industry. The Trump administration would rather scrap regulations than create new ones in the age of AI, blunting whatever bipartisan unity remained around curbing tech’s power. “The uncharitable read is these executives have just cozied up to the White House and are pulling the strings, and that’s why there’s been this shift,” said Brad Littlejohn, director of programs at conservative populist think tank American Compass. He said he’s had conversations with people in the White House who agree with American Compass’ concern that tech and AI companies push dangerous, addictive products on children and exercise too much market power, but the people who have the president’s ear on AI think differently. “The charitable read is to say that AI is so fundamentally new and transformative and disruptive that we actually have to push the pause button on how we’re thinking about tech regulation,” he said. Summary on Benton.org

AI: OpenAI Faces 7 Lawsuits Claiming ChatGPT Drove People to Suicide, Delusions The lawsuits filed Thursday in California state courts allege wrongful death, assisted suicide, involuntary manslaughter and negligence.

BUILDING BIOLOGY: ELF magnetic fields around high-voltage power lines Dear all, I just translated an article about the changing patterns of ELF magnetic field levels around high-voltage power lines. I have not seen that in British Columbia yet; this province runs mostly on hydro power. In a new article in the Building Biology Magazine, Dr. Manfred Mierau, a seasoned Building Biology Professional from Germany, shares his latest measurements of ELF magnetic field levels around high-voltage power lines. According to the author, ELF magnetic fields have always fluctuated, anywhere from 2 to 4 times higher during high-exposure periods. With the current shift to use significantly more renewable energy sources, however, otherwise more or less predictable exposure patterns are about to change drastically.

Check out the long-term measurement data in the article here:

For long-term measurements of ELF magnetic fields around high-voltage power lines, the author recommends the following measurement durations.

- In the past, at least 2 to 3 days were sufficient most of the time. - In the future, at least 7 days are required (as the energy mix of the power grid changes). - Acquiring load information from the utility proves useful. All the best, Katharina Katharina Gustavs

EMF Consultant

CELLPHONES INDUSTRY: Surprising smartphone habits among older adults in Philadelphia

Unexpected uses and growing comfort It turns out that older adults in Philadelphia are using their smartphones for much more than calls and messages. Many have embraced apps for managing health appointments, ordering groceries, and even participating in neighborhood watch groups. Some have become savvy at using voice assistants to set reminders or find information quickly. As seniors get more comfortable with smartphones, some will turn to online gaming for entertainment. The convenience of having everything in one device has made smartphones an essential tool for independence, peace of mind, and entertainment.

Community programs and creative incentives Local initiatives have played a big role in encouraging older adults to get comfortable with new technology. Some organizations have found creative ways to boost participation — offering small rewards or recognition for those who complete training sessions or reach certain milestones. These incentives help make learning fun and keep engagement high, while also building a stronger, more connected community. (NONE NEEDS TO BE WIRELESS



CELLPHONES: Building Biology Institute Cell Phone Radiation Induced Brain Damage Key Events in Rodent Development Likely to Change with EMR Exposure

CHILDREN: Children and Screens Online Food Marketing to Children: What Can Parents Do? How heavy media use shapes kids’ eating and health (and what to do about it). How algorithms can intensify unhealthy food advertising for some communities. Nov 19, 2025 12:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada) Webinar Registration - Zoom Visit the Learn and Explore section of childrenandscreens.org for access to over 70 #AskTheExpert webinars

CHILDREN: BARCELONA Study: Watching television worst habit for kids when it comes to childhood obesity The researchers compared five common childhood lifestyle habits: physical activity, sleep time, television time, consumption of plant-based foods, and consumption of ultra-processed foods.

CHILDREN: Denmark to Ban Access to Social Media for Children Under 15 The measure is one of the most sweeping steps against teen and child social media use by a European government.

CHILDREN AFTER BABEL: Sweden Went All in on Screens in Childhood. Now It’s Pulling the Plug. How Sweden is rolling back the phone-based childhood

CHILDREN: Soaring memory problems in youth linked to unprecedented wireless radiation exposure https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-11-01-youth-memory-problems-linked-to-wireless-radiation-exposure.html

CLIMATE/TECHNOCRACY: Jacob Nordangård COP30 proposal: “Global Public Digital Infrastructure for Climate” guided by a UN Climate Change Council An operating system for climate action with a digital identification layer at its center

DATA CENTERS: 404 MEDIA: A Small Town Is Fighting a $1.2 Billion AI Datacenter for America’s Nuclear Weapon Scientists Ypsilanti, Michigan has officially decided to fight against the construction of a ‘high-performance computing facility’ that would service a nuclear weapons laboratory 1,500 miles away.

DATA CENTERS: BROADBAND BREAKFAST Voters’ Anger at High Electricity Bills and Data Centers Looms Over 2026 Midterms Communities with fast-rising electric bills or debates over who pays for Big Tech’s energy needs are pivotal.

ELECTRICITY: For rural Californians, unreliable power has become the norm Years ago, the state’s largest utility rolled out a power outage program designed to reduce wildfires. Customers now experience thousands of outages a year.

EMF: EINAR NORWAY Firstenberg: “The invisible rainbow” has reappeared! (TRANSLATE AT LINK: Firstenberg: “The Invisible Rainbow” has reappeared! | I have something on my mind... I get questions about this book from time to time, because it is no longer available through bookstores : They refer to the publisher, who then sends me an email if they receive an inquiry. I was sitting on some boxes from the third edition – but then I thought it was empty… until two more boxes appeared yesterday! The distribution of books that sell slowly but for a long time is too expensive. Therefore, the publisher will not reprint the book, and therefore it can no longer be sold through bookstores, even though this particular book has – and will have – a long life: I am sure that the book will remain as the great research history in the field

ENVIRONMENTAL: Chemtrails accented by electromagnetic fields: even the Royal Society admits this is what we are being subjected to, but of course it is just “research” now The parallel lines are the result of pulsed electromagnetic fields applied to charged particles released as part of “solar radiation management” Meryl Nass

FCC: FCC Pushes Satellite Modernization as Carr Warns of ‘Space Race 2.0’ Chairman Brendan Carr touted faster approvals and expanded spectrum access to sustain U.S. space leadership.

FIRES: Norman Lambe Southern California Edison and Paying for someone else’s mistakes

FIRES HEALTH: For Many Disabled Fire Victims in Los Angeles, a Continuing Trauma “Inflammation from these exposures is not just about cancer or asthma,” says one advocate for disabled people. “It’s neurological, it’s everything.”

After the Fires: Fourth in a series about health risks following the Los Angeles wildfires that destroyed Pacific Palisades and Altadena. This story was supported by the Pulitzer Center . SEE ALSO: Nicholas Spada Spent Months Analyzing Smoke From the LA Fires. He Thinks People Have a Right to Know, and ‘Air Is Everything.’ One of the only scientists in the world using a nuclear X-ray process to study deadly nanoparticles in wildfire smoke, Spada is alarmed by what he found.

HEALTH: EPOCH How Screen Time Affects Different Organs, Science-backed reasons you might want to spend less time on your phone. https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/how-screen-time-affects-different-organs-5932579?utm_source=Healthtop5&src_src=Healthtop5&utm_campaign=htop5-2025-11-09&src_cmp=htop5-2025-11-09&utm_medium=email&est=8XfdvBzt4tblsoFacdEOVM7aYam1V3NP6npV%2FVf4NZR795T%2Fk44ApFrnv5jeWA%3D%3D

LIFESTYLE Celebrities Who Ditched Smartphones For A Better Life

Elton John Elton John, one of music’s greatest icons, has a well-known distaste for modern technology. He once advocated for shutting down the entire internet for five years, believing it interferes with real creativity. Unsurprisingly, he has never owned a smartphone and likely never used one. His anti-tech stance may sound extreme, but it reflects his desire to keep things authentic and human.

Shailene Woodley Shailene Woodley gave up her phone in 2014, saying it improved her life dramatically. Without a device, she found herself talking to strangers more often and feeling freer. She later switched to a flip phone and only uses her iPhone on Wi-Fi, with no data plan . Her decision wasn’t about avoiding people, it was about reconnecting with them.

Casey Affleck Casey Affleck once took the dramatic step of throwing his phone into the ocean due to fears over its health effects; specifically, the potential cancer risks. It wasn’t about screen addiction or social media pressure; it was about physical safety. Though he eventually replaced the phone, he still limits his usage.

Kate Beckinsale Kate Beckinsale isn’t a fan of smartphones and has openly said she’s “not much interested in an iPhone.” She proudly used a red Verizon LG flip phone. In an interview with Slash Gear, she revealed her tech preferences lean toward the vintage, she likes a record player and a good book far more than an iPod or smartphone.

Ian McKellen Sir Ian McKellen is rumored to have never owned a cell phone and that hasn’t slowed his career one bit. With roles like Gandalf and Magneto under his belt, McKellen proves that constant connectivity isn’t necessary for success. He enjoys a rich life full of theatre, film, and close friendships, particularly with fellow actor Patrick Stewart

Vince Vaugh Vince Vaughn intentionally avoids owning a phone. While he’s comfortable using one when needed, he prefers to borrow someone else’s rather than be constantly reachable. His reason? He values privacy. Vaughn doesn’t want to be tracked down at all hours, and he relishes the freedom that comes from being unplugged.

Sarah Jessica Parker Sarah Jessica Parker avoids phone calls entirely; her main fear being a full voicemail box. Instead, she prefers email and checks it regularly using her Blackberry. She says she can’t keep up with both calls and emails, so she picked the one she finds easier to manage. Her communication style may seem old-fashioned, but it works well for someone balancing fame, family, and a busy schedule.

Christopher Walken Christopher Walken has never owned a mobile phone or a computer, and he’s perfectly content that way. He describes phones like watches—if you need one, someone else nearby probably has it. During an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Walken explained he simply missed the digital wave.

Ed Sheeran Ed Sheeran ditched his smartphone in 2017 to escape the mental drain of social media. He switched to a flip phone, explaining that his previous phone use left him overwhelmed and deeply unhappy. After making the switch, he felt like a “veil had lifted.” The move came as part of a broader push toward a more grounded, creative lifestyle.

Karl Lagerfeld The late fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld steered clear of mobile phones. Despite being at the forefront of couture, he didn’t embrace modern tech. He did own computers but not for use. Instead, he found them aesthetically pleasing and used them more like décor. His lifestyle was about choosing where to focus attention, and digital gadgets never made the cut. Lagerfeld’s rejection of phones was less rebellion, more an elegant dismissal of distractions.

Justin Bieber Justin Bieber doesn’t own a cellphone and instead uses an iPad to stay in touch but only with select people. He uses it as a boundary-setting tool, helping him control who can reach him. In an interview with Billboard, he said, “I just don’t feel like I owe anybody anything.” His approach to communication is part of a larger effort to maintain mental wellness and balance in a chaotic world.

Tyra Banks Tyra Banks once broke up with her Blackberry due to a genuine addiction. She used it so frequently that she developed physical pain, prompting a full detox from the device. Though she may use a phone occasionally, she now keeps digital contact at a minimum.

Simon Cowell Simon Cowell owns a cell phone but rarely uses it. He opts for a basic model and avoids texting or calling unless absolutely necessary. While paparazzi have caught him with two phones in hand, his day-to-day lifestyle stays largely offline. Cowell prefers simplicity, and his phone habits reflect that.

David Sedaris Author and humorist David Sedaris lives almost entirely off the grid. He doesn’t own a mobile phone or use email, and he avoids the internet altogether because he believes it “takes away a year of your life.” He never learned to type properly, so he prefers handwriting letters and notes.

Mikhail Prokhorov Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov refuses to own a phone or even a computer. He handwrites all of his correspondence and avoids the internet, believing it offers too much information with no filter. His strict stance on tech may seem radical, but his financial success suggests otherwise.

Andy Rooney Before passing away, 60 Minutes commentator Andy Rooney was well known for his anti-tech opinions. He loathed gadgets; cellphones, eBooks, computers, you name it. Although he did own a computer, he used it solely for writing and often blamed Bill Gates for overcomplicating things. Rooney’s resistance to technology was part grumpy charm, part genuine concern for society’s growing dependence on screens.

Warren Buffett Warren Buffet, despite being one of the wealthiest people alive, still uses a basic Nokia flip phone. He’s never owned a smartphone and avoids email entirely. Buffet is known for his frugality and practicality. He believes in keeping things simple and effective, showing that success doesn’t require the latest gadgets or digital bells and whistles.

Michael Cera Michael Cera avoids smartphones by choice, fearing they’d take over his life. He recalls having lunch with his best friend during the Blackberry boom, his friend spent the whole time emailing, leaving Cera feeling invisible. That moment stuck with him. Ever since, he’s kept a distance from smartphones, opting for a lifestyle that favours real interaction over screen time.

Dolly Parton Country music legend Dolly Parton mostly avoids phones altogether and communicates through a fax machine. Her goddaughter Miley Cyrus explained that Dolly sends faxes, which someone then scans and texts on her behalf, always with a signature. This charmingly old-school method reflects Dolly’s timeless personality.

Chris Pine Chris Pine held onto a flip phone for four years and only switched to an iPhone in 2022 but instantly regretted it. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he admitted the smartphone quickly overwhelmed him, calling it a “crack machine” and blaming it for pulling him into celebrity gossip and useless information. Pine said he missed his analog life, where he wasn’t bombarded by pop culture updates and had more space for literature and peace.



HEALTH CHD TV: Honoring Ben Honeycutt “this kid didn’t even want to use the bathroom at McDonalds Re; Moms Across America The death of Zen Honeycutt’s son, Ben, sent shockwaves across the medical freedom community, impacting people who never even met him. He was not only a force for change in others but also highly motivated in creating and advocating for healthy habits in his own life. When Ben passed away, Zen ordered tests to be done which revealed that the young man had been burdened with heavy metals and mold in his body despite all that he did to avoid and detoxify from such poisons. This came as a surprise at first. Further investigation, however, revealed that dietary and other lifestyle habits may have unknowingly played a role in his exposure to these things, and consequently, also his mental health struggles. Hoping to warn other parents about environmental and genetic threa

HEALTH: Cancer Isn’t Just Rising in Young People. Rates Are Up Across All Ages, With Obesity Fueling The Surge

Not just a young person problem: Five obesity-related cancers (thyroid, breast, kidney, endometrial, leukemia) are increasing at similar rates in both adults under 50 and those 50 and older across most of 42 countries studied

Colorectal cancer is different: It’s the only cancer type rising significantly faster in younger adults than older adults, likely because screening prevents cases in older populations while younger people remain unscreened

Obesity is a major culprit: All five cancers increasing across age groups have strong links to excess body weight, suggesting rising global obesity rates may be driving the trend in multiple generations

The numbers tell the story: While younger adults face notable increases, older adults still account for 71% of cancer deaths worldwide—and their rates are climbing too

NOTE: AND WHAT IS FUELING OBESITY?

HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj The Inverse Law: The Most Important Physics Principle Everyone Ignores At the end of the day, none of this is biohacking. It’s just removing the electrical garbage modern life buries you under and re-exposing your body to the circadian signals it was built around like sunlight, true darkness, stable electromagnetic fields, and the conductive surface of the Earth itself.

NOTE: I AM GRATEFUL FOR ZAID’S WRITINGS ON LIGHT, I AM NOT AT ALL GRATEFUL FOR THE ASSAULTIVE COLOR SCHEME HE USES, WHICH IN AND OF ITSELF IS NOT HEALTHY OR HELPFUL, if you decide to click through to his article and recognize what I am writing about, please post a comment. Chalkboards in school were changed from black to green in recognition of eye strain, and dark colored backgrounds with white/light text introduce significant stress. I have reached out to a number of writers on substack about this to no avail, but field the complaints when I link to their articles. When we know better, we should be able to do better, and platforms should not even be offering these unhealthy combinations. Every writer can help to care for the reader’s eyesight. If you can help support me in this effort, please do.

INSPIRATION HEALTH GARY NULL, STRESS: Gary Null’s Newsletter Issue 199 111025 Living With Complete Honesty -- No More Lies by Gary Null, PhD This is the second of several essays by Gary addressing how we are living today and how we can do better.

INSPIRATION: How to dis-Enshittify the world, with Cory Doctorow A chat with the SF writer, activist, and author about his world-conquering coinage and how workers can take back the internet.

INSPIRATION: UK: CREATING A LISTENING ENVIRONMENT, CHILDREN AND TECH. Multimedia artist Tim Arnold in conversation with Kate Alderton - actress, theatre maker, dream practitioner and communications skills facilitator. Together, they talk about learning to be ‘phone free’ and making performance venues into sacred spaces again with their Screenless Socials. Recorded live on April 15th, 2024. Deep Listening with Kate Alder… - Super Connected Conversations - Apple Podcasts

Tim is the sponsor of this UK petition which we hope will reach 10,000 signatures!

INSPIRATION: Julia Lupine from Julia’s Substack Recent Podcast Episodes AND Interview on EnergyMD 43 MINUTES In this episode of the EnergyMD Podcast, Evan H. Hirsch, MD speaks with homesteader, goat trainer, and EMF-awareness advocate Julia Lupine about the overlooked connection between electromagnetic fields (EMFs) and fatigue, sleep issues, mood changes, and chronic illness.



Julia is a homesteader, goat trainer, author, primitive skills enthusiast, backpacker, gardener, herbalist, and songwriter. She’s based in the western U.S., often found “under a rock” with her goats and cats. Deeply committed to helping EMF-sensitive people thrive, she provides education, tools, and insight to help others stay healthy in a modern, wireless world. During the episode Julia shares her personal story of healing from debilitating symptoms, by living off-grid and dramatically reducing her exposure to artificial EMF. Together, they explore practical solutions for reducing EMF exposure, understanding your environment, and supporting your body through diet, herbs, and mindset, even if you can’t move to the mountains with goats.

Learn more or contact Julia: https://substack.com/@julialupine

