Please share this in all your groups today! - Theodora Scarato This is it. An all-hands-on-deck moment. In the latest attempt to give more power to the wireless industry, the FCC is moving to gut local control over cell towers with new rules that would fast-track tower installations and override local city and state authority.

Sign the National Petition to the FCC

In the latest attempt to give more power to the wireless industry, the FCC is moving to gut local control over cell towers with new rules that would fast-track tower installations and override local city and state authority.

If adopted, people in cities and towns across the USA could lose their community’s hard-won protections related to public notice, hearings and setbacks, and aesthetics.

Like Lissette, a mother in Florida with a cell tower in front of her home, and so many others, we could wake up to new cell towers on our street, with no input and no say. Sign and share the National Petition urging the FCC to preserve essential local control! Sign the National Petition to the FCC Theodora Scarato MSW Wireless and EMF Program Environmental Health Sciences Environmental Health Sciences has a national petition and letter-writing campaign on the FCC’s cell tower fast-track proposal, with more resources on the way. Stay tuned.



ACTION: How to post in individual comment: Critical, time-sensitive: federal telecom bills take away local control over cell towers “Help Stop “The Most Evil Piece Of Legislation I’ve Ever Seen” - Odette Wilkins Please note the post was courtesy Odette Wilkins, the quote is from Andrew Campanelli

INDUSTRY COVERAGE: FCC’s Wireless Siting Proposal Sparks Wave of Local Opposition More than 200 individuals urged the FCC to abandon rules they say erode local rights and speed tower approvals. More than 200 individual comments have hit the agency’s docket since Wednesday calling on the FCC to reject the draft plan advanced at its September meeting on eliminating barriers to wireless deployments.“This initiative is not about ‘building America’—it is about stripping away local rights,” wrote commenters, who repeated the same warning: the FCC’s proposed rules may impose new shot clocks and force automatic approval of wireless towers and other telecom projects if local governments don’t act fast enough. HYPERLINKS TO COMMENT BY MARY STEPHENS

FCC Docket No. 25-276, Build America: Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployment

Public comments re 25-276 are due today 11/17.

If you have not yet acted, please do so right away. Submissions are imperative. So much is at stake, and the clock is ticking. WHAT IS HAPPENING: FCC rulemaking (No. 25-276: “Build America: Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployments”) seeks to render local governments powerless by removing regulations now in effect. The proposal allows Big Telecom to install antennas anywhere they please. It wipes out ordinance protections (local zoning, setbacks) that citizens and cities achieved in Marin-Sonoma and elsewhere in 2018-19. It strips away any legal means of fighting back, and silences public input. Increased surveillance will usher in unprecedented loss of privacy.

ACTION STEPS #1) Compose a brief (or any length) letter in a Word document (or by hand). Save it so you can file it with the FCC and send separate copies to elected officials. (You may want to convert it to a pdf.)

Type or write in email subject line: Re: WC Docket No. 25-276, Build America: Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployment.

In the body of the letter you might tell if you or persons you know have been injured or affected in any way by wireless deployments. Be factual, and include relevant resources if you can. Include any of the excellent CHD talking points offered below.* Also see three sample letters attached; these are in Word format so that you may borrow, modify, personalize.

In cc line list any of the following parties that you choose—title + name: Your Mayor; your City Council members; your State Senator; your State Assembly rep; your US Congressperson; CA US Senators Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla. (If you are handwriting, list cc parties below your signature)

#2: Submit or mail your letter to the FCC Use FCC online docket ) Choose ONE below:

• Submit express filings to FCC docket:

Go to https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/filings/express. Under proceeding(s), enter 25-276 so that it populates.

Fill in your name, address, email, etc. (follow the prompts).

Note: Express filings do not separate paragraphs or preserve formatting.



• Submit standard filings to FCC docket:

Standard submission preferred when sending a letter.

Go to https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/filings/standard. Under proceeding(s), enter 25-276 so that it populates.

Follow prompts. When asked what type of filing, choose: “Comment” ...red means *required.

Submit your letter as a Word doc or pdf attachment and include any other attachments that support your letter.

*Talking points from CHD What the proposed rules mean for your community:

Silences your community’s voice. What the FCC calls “streamlining” is really shutting you out. Public hearings would disappear, conditional and special use permits would vanish, and elected officials would be powerless. Decisions about your residential streets, your schools, and your health & safety would be made by telecom companies driven by profit, not by your concerns expressed to your local leaders.

Imposes automatic tower approval after 150 days. The FCC calls local review “unreasonable delays.” If your city doesn’t rubber-stamp a tower application in time, it’s approved automatically — even if there is fierce local opposition. Your voices are silenced; your hands are tied.

Removes independent review. The FCC wants to bar localities from hiring their own experts to test radiation safety. Instead, the industry would police itself — and communities would be silenced.

Eliminates existing protections. The FCC wants to force towers in the middle of quiet residential streets including street lights in front of your homes, on playgrounds, over classrooms, scenic hilltops, pastoral farmland, and in historic districts — and your neighborhood will have no power to stop it.

Threatens property rights and local budgets. The FCC wants to strip communities of the ability to cover the true costs of oversight or protect property values. Families could see their biggest investment — their homes — lose value overnight, with no compensation and no recourse

**Reinette Senum, fiery former mayor, former gubernatorial candidate, safe-tech activist, telecom-shenanigan expert and savvy substacker, calls this “the hill to die on,” and she is not kidding. https://reinette senum foghorn express.substack.com/p/the-hill-to-die-on-volume-3-silent COURTESY SUSAN F.

FEATURED: THE RIGHT TO BE OFFLINE Tim Arnold’s UK petition promoting the Right to be Offline (and still have access to services) has reached the necessary threshold to require that the UK govt. respond.

Our friends at Electrosensitivity UK sent along a downloadable 4 1/2 minute video inspired by the petition, with the transcript at the link: What do we do when the script runs out?



FEATURED: KEITH CUTTER EMF WISDOM three new videos discussing potential and known harm to creatures other than humans (and secondary impacts).



Gene Splitting with Cell Phone Radiation: I MINUTE



Impacts of Killing the Birds & Bees with RF Radiation 7 MINUTES





Hurting Pets and Other Creatures with RF Radiation I MINUTE



NEWS AND NOTES

BROADBAND INDUSTRY POTS AND PANS: Broadband Usage 3Q 2025

The average U.S. broadband customer used 43 more downloaded gigabytes and 7 more uploaded gigabits per month than a year earlier. This growth means continued pressure on broadband networks because if we assume roughly 120 million broadband subscribers nationwide, this growth means over 6 billion more gigabytes of data are used each month than a year earlier.

One of the most interesting things about the second quarter this year is that the overall average broadband usage was lower than the second quarter, something that hasn’t happened since 2019.

As can be seen in the table above, upload usage has been growing at a faster pace than download usage.}



CHILDREN: Jonathan Haidt and the Duke of Sussex sat down for the intimate discussion about social media and mental health as part of Archewell Foundation’s 2024 Insight Sessions—public conversations, highlights of which appear in a new Insight Report—about the impact of technology, with the voices of youth front and center. 20 MINUTES VIDEO: Jonathan Haidt sits down with Prince Harry on World Mental Health Day

CHILDREN FAMILIES: Melanie Hempe from the Be ScreenStrong Substack 12 Screen-Free Ways to Protect Family Connection During the Holidays Prepare now so your kids don’t fall into a screen fog this season.

CLIMATE: GUARDIAN Fossil fuel lobbyists outnumber all Cop30 delegations except Brazil, report says One in every 25 participants at 2025 UN climate summit is a fossil fuel lobbyist, according to Kick Big Polluters Out

CONSUMER PRODUCTS Google’s “Zombie” Nest Thermostats: Not Supported, But Still Spying!

DATA CENTERS: Data center opposition emerging across United States, ousting industry allies from office

DATA CENTERS 4040 MEDIA PODCAST; Inside a Small Town’s Fight Against a $1.2 Billion AI Datacenter 49 MINUTES

We start with Matthew Gault’s dive into a battle between a small town and the construction of a massive datacenter for America’s nuclear weapon scientists. After the break, Joseph explains why people are 3D-printing whistles in Chicago. In the subscribers-only section, Jason zooms out and tells us what librarians are seeing with AI and tech, and how that is impacting their work and knowledge more broadly. (I HAVE NOT LISTENED)



DIGITAL INDEPENDENCE CANADA: How Canadians are fighting for digital independence Gander’s CEO on decentralization, crowdsourcing, and annexation fears

EMF: THE POWER COUPLE How to digitally detox Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

“The worst prison is a home without peace.”

ENVI HEALTH TRUST: EHT News: Rebuttal to NYT Times Article and More November News Radiation Fears Bring MAHA and MAGA Movements into Conflict: EHT Response to the NYT Article

The term “weak” as used throughout the NYT piece is introduced in an uncredited image which presents a physics lesson with the unsubstantiated claim that the Trump administration is “loosening safety rules on strong radiations and tightening restrictions on weak ones.” The image caption simply says, “credit TK”—an editorial note which means that the source of the image is not even known. Essentially, while the NYT poses reasonable concerns over the loosening of nuclear regulations, it does so by creating a literary construct utilizing non-ionizing radiation as no more than a writing tool, attempting to set up a binary choice between the risks of radiation from wireless technology and the risks of nuclear radiation. The science in fact shows that both types of radiation carry risks—unless you cherry-pick your sources as the NYT piece does.

FIRES: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack Fire, floods and God Knows What’s Next

HEALTH: Cognitive Challenges Have Risen Sharply Among Younger Americans Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola Story at-a-glance

Cognitive problems like memory loss, poor focus, and brain fog are rising sharply among younger adults, nearly doubling between 2013 and 2023

Lifestyle and metabolic factors — such as poor diet, stress, sleep disruption, and exposure to seed oils and environmental toxins — are likely fueling this decline in brain health

Chronic conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes dramatically increase the risk of cognitive disability by damaging blood vessels, reducing brain oxygen, and driving inflammation

Improving gut health, restoring metabolic energy, and managing daily stress through light exposure, breathing, and balanced nutrition are key to protecting your brain

Your brain’s decline is not inevitable; by eliminating root causes and building daily recovery habits, you can restore focus, memory, and mental clarity at any age The Largest Increases Occurred After 2016, Indicating a New Public Health Pattern

The researchers detected statistically significant jumps in cognitive disability beginning around 2016, with a consistent upward trend through 2023. This period corresponds with major societal shifts — including heavier digital media use, economic instability, and the onset of chronic stress from lifestyle and environmental factors. Although the study did not explore causes directly, the timing raises questions about how technology, sleep deprivation, and social isolation are affecting younger brains. Even high-income, educated young adults are affected

•Chronic illness could be driving cognitive decline — Conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes are occurring at younger ages. They impair your brain by damaging blood vessels and reducing oxygen delivery to neurons.

When blood sugar and blood pressure remain elevated over time, inflammation and oxidative stress interfere with mitochondrial energy production — the process your brain cells rely on to think, focus, and remember. This type of cellular energy failure leads to functional impairment, where your brain feels foggy and fatigued even if you’re otherwise healthy

Q: Why are more young adults struggling with memory and focus today? A: Cognitive difficulties have surged among younger adults largely because of lifestyle and environmental stressors — poor sleep, processed diets high in seed oils, chronic stress, and constant screen exposure. These factors interfere with your brain’s ability to generate energy and maintain focus, leading to symptoms such as forgetfulness, fatigue, and difficulty concentrating.

Q: How serious is this rise in cognitive disability? A: According to research published in Neurology, self-reported cognitive disability among Americans aged 18 to 39 nearly doubled between 2013 and 2023. 4 This shift means problems once seen mostly in older adults are now affecting people in their 20s and 30s, suggesting a larger public health issue tied to metabolism and environment rather than age alone.



HEALTH: Microplastics And The Brain Gary Null’s Health Notes 111725

HEALTH: Hypertension Affects the Brain Much Earlier than Expected (MOUSE STUDY)

HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Why Hating Mornings Is a Red Flag for Higher Chronic Disease Risk Sorry “night owls,” I’m about to burst your bubble

HEALTH: BRAIN CLEANUP AND REPAIR, part two Yolanda Pritam Hari The Relationship Between Glial Cells and the Craniosacral System The craniosacral system (CSS) is the hydraulic and membranous system surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It includes the meninges (membranes), cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), and the cranial and sacral bones that subtly expand and contract with rhythmic pressure waves. Inside this environment, glial cells form the “active tissue network” that manages nourishment and detoxes neurons (brain cells). The most critical of these glia for brain detox are astrocytes, which form the backbone of the glymphatic system — a term that combines “glia” and “lymphatic.” The glymphatics are the brain’s personal lymphatic filtering system.

HEALTH: ‘The People Have Had Enough’: Children’s Health Defense Sold-Out Conference Signals Growing Power of Health Freedom Movement Children’s Health Defense hosted its sold-out “Moment of Truth” conference Nov. 7-9 in Austin, Texas, drawing about 1,000 attendees in person and another 1,000 online. Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance praised U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the MAHA Summit on Wednesday, highlighting the movement’s growing influence over health policy. (NOTE, INCLUDED WIRELESS/EMF ISSUES)

HEALTH :COURTESY ROSALITO

INSPIRATION: PILGRIMS IN THE MACHINE/SCHOOL OF THE UNCOMFORMED A (Visual) Human Creed: How to Unmachine Your Life, the Universe, and Everything

From Moving Mind Furniture to Action - by Ruth

If the internet turned off tomorrow, would we be a mere shell? In the graphic below, we highlight some of the areas that are vulnerable to tech harms: SEE AT:

A (Visual) Human Creed: How to Unmachine Your Life, the Universe, and Everything

LANDLINES: They rely on landlines for emergencies. AT&T’s political moves in California could take those away

LIGHT HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom The Blind Spot of Modern Medicine A reductive medical system that ignores circadian biology

PRIVACY: Wearables: Cassidy Introduces Bill to Require Clear Consent Before Companies Share Users’ Health Data The Health Information Privacy Reform Act would require wearable developers to explicitly notify users that HIPAA’s privacy rules won’t protect their data and offer opt-out features for users who don’t want their data shared. But a legal expert told The Defender the bill, introduced by Sen. Bill Cassidy, doesn’t address location tracking.

RESOURCE SPAIN: Low-tech Magazine underscores the potential of past and often forgotten technologies and how they can inform sustainable energy practices. LOW←TECH MAGAZINE This is a solar-powered website, which means it sometimes goes offline SEE: Obsolete Technology There is a lot of potential in past and often forgotten knowledge and technologies when it comes to designing a sustainable society.

SECURITY: Schneier on Security November 15, 2025 - Schneier on Security

SMART METERS: Pennsylvania Smart Meter Battle Heads to SCOTUS – Seeking Legal Support and finding a group in your area?

SMART METERS: Norman Lambe from Norman’s SubstacK The Smart Meter that will not die

SPACE: ARS TECHNICA US spy satellites built by SpaceX send signals in the “wrong direction” It seems US didn’t coordinate Starshield’s unusual spectrum use with other countries.

SURVEILLANCE: COURTESY EHN: The Weekend Reader Pipelines, power and quiet surveillance: Documents reveal TC Energy helped shape new intelligence-sharing powers that deepen cooperation between Canada’s spy agency and private industry. Critics warn the arrangement blurs lines between public security and corporate interests. The Narwhal has the story.

SURVEILLANCE: RECLAIM THE NET The Biometric Payment Revolution You Never Agreed To It starts with a quicker checkout and ends with your body turned into corporate infrastructure.

TOWERS ANTENNAS: T-Mobile Plans For 184-Foot Tower on Hold in Face of Environmental Concerns T-Mobile and Pacific Towers plan to build a 184-foot cell tower in Arcata, CA’s northern Sunny Brae area, near 422 Shirley Ave., to boost coverage along the Bayside corridor, according to the Mad River Union. The tower would sit on a 2,400 sq. ft. fenced platform in a forested ravine near Grotzman Creek, with room for up to four carriers. Despite its remote surroundings, the site lies just inside Arcata city limits. Local residents are opposing the project citing concerns over noise, traffic, and industrialization of the quiet area.

Others have raised environmental concerns, noting the presence of threatened species like Northern Spotted Owls and Red-Legged Frogs in the area. The size of the tower, relative to surrounding structures, also drew criticism from Humboldt County authorities. Humboldt County has paused the project’s permit process, issuing a “Notice of Incomplete Application” on October 27. Planners are waiting for more information before proceeding under the FCC’s 150-day review timeline, which is currently paused.

IN MEMORIAM: Uli Weiner, German EMF activist

Uli Weiner, the german EMF activist that fled into the woods 20 years ago after becoming terribly sick from EMF and being strong voice for the EMR-S community was found dead in his caravan in the woods on the 13th of November 2025. They found him inside with the door open. Autopsy to come. He was in good spirit few days before at a podcast and was supposed to go live with part 2 of a presentation.

A short video in German: 1 1/2 minutes which many in other countries will understand.

This is his website which translates at the link: Ulrich Weiner

EVENTS:

11/19 Wednesday, November 19 Monthly Update Meeting! 12 Noon ET Citizens and public servants are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. Join us on Zoom to share your inroads and/or be inspired by others! Hear updates on science, legislation, legal actions, local progress, media coverage, events, tech tips and more! You needn’t be from MA to attend, all are welcome. Meeting Registration - Zoom

12/1 What You Need to Know: Smart Meters Are Toxic Monday, Dec. 1, 6-8 p.m. ET Eversource, National Grid and others are rolling out their smart grids with no informed consent. The science is very clear that the radiation pulsated 24x7 from these digital utility meters is a neurotoxin, carcinogen, causes infertility and more.

Join Cece Doucette and Building Biologist Ken Gartner to learn the science, symptoms, medical recommendations, and what you can do to protect your home, loved ones and pets from this man-made toxin! “Smart” meters for electric, solar, water, gas and propane are being installed everywhere, so please share this invitation widely. Children, pregnant women, the elderly and anyone with an existing health compromise often experience symptoms first, but many previously healthy ratepayers develop EMR Syndrome after smart meters are installed. Don’t let this happen to you! Join us to learn, bring your questions!

Register for Smart Meter Webinar!

every day i DISLIKE tech more and more....Reader Captain Jessica

Share