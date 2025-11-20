Courtney Snyder MD If we are going to help prevent autism or prevent the worsening of other health conditions in those with autism, we need to move beyond thinking of the cause as one gene or one toxic insult. Instead, we need to focus on the interplay between genetic vulnerabilities (related to a large number of genes that impact methylation, detoxification and the pruning of nerve cells during development) and the increasing toxins that we are all exposed to.

National Call NewsWire October 2025 Issue 22

24 New Papers on Electromagnetic Fields and Biology or Health Electromagnetic Radiation Safety November 18, 2025 Joel has been circulating abstracts of newly-published scientific papers on radio frequency and other non-ionizing electromagnetic fields (EMF) monthly since 2016. The complete collection of these papers contains more than 2,500 abstracts with links to the papers. Several hundred EMF scientists around the world receive these updates. To see abstracts for the most recent papers or to download volumes 1 to 3 of this collection go to: https://www.saferemr.com/2022/06/recent-research-on-wireless-radiation.html

Recent Research on Wireless Radiation and Electromagnetic Fields

AI REGULATION: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Mayday: The White House is attempting to circumvent Congress and crush the rights of individual states to regulate AI. This is really not good, and just got worse.

AI: Google CEO: If an AI bubble pops, no one is getting out clean Sundar Pichai says no company is immune if AI bubble bursts, echoing dotcom fears.

AI: AI love, actually Megan Morrone | Axios From making up to breaking up, there’s probably a robot involved. Tinder is testing a new AI-powered feature called Chemistry that uses “deep learning” to analyze a user’s photos in their camera roll, in order to understand their vibe and make better matches, the company said recently. Instead of the decades-old method of answering a long list of static queries to make better matches, Tinder says the new feature “gets to know users through interactive questions.” Once couples have made a match and decided to put a ring on it, 36 percent of people say they’re actively using AI in their wedding planning, according to The Knot’s 2026 future of marriage report. The percentage of people getting assists from the bots is up from 20 percent in the 2025 report. ChatGPT has also become Gen Z’s new “divorce coach,” says divorce attorney Jackie Combs, whose clients include Emily Ratajkowski, Chris Appleton, and Ines de Ramon. Combs says couples are using AI to draft separation agreements, decode legal jargon, and help manage their post-divorce grief. Summary on Benton.org

BROADBAND: House Communications Subcommittee Advances GOP Broadband Permitting Package The bills would set shot clocks on state and local permitting agencies and make it easier for ISPs to cross railroads. The bills would make it easier for ISPs to cross railroad lines, set shot clocks and fee limits on state and local permitting agencies, and exempt certain projects from environmental and historical reviews, among other things.

CELLPHONES PARODY SONG: Hotel California Parody Song - Phone Zombies 5:18; 1,483 Comments COURTESY KEITH

CELLPHONES: SpaceX Looking to Use AWS-3 for Direct-to-Cell The company said it would seek a waiver to use the terrestrial spectrum for satellite service.

CHILDREN/YOUTH/YOUNG ADULT: Freya India from Girls The Pressure To Be Single Is this just freedom to give up on each other

I think we need to change things for the next generation. For girls growing up today, we should try to lift some of this pressure, relieve some of this freedom, liberate them to feel, to love, to follow their hearts. Give them permission to stop if someone gets in their way, if love interrupts their plans, and help them to see that as a gift. They deserve the freedom to be tied, the freedom to be bound. Because what this pressure to be single really is, what we are really inflicting on young people, what really is a violence, a cruelty, and what this has been a euphemism for , all along, is the pressure to be alone.



CHILDREN: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family You Can Say No! Kids crave parental authority.

CHILDREN: SCREENAGERS Feeling Guilty or Hypocritical About Your Own Tech Use?

CHILDREN: Talking to kids about technology use isn’t enough They need rules. Jean M. Twenge

CHILDREN FAMILIES: Why family meals matter! happyheartsparenting.org/post/whyfamilymealsmatter

DATA CENTERS: Rising data center electricity use risks blackouts during winter storms | TechCrunch

DATA CENTERS; Sick Of Technocrats? Americans Are Revolting Against AI Data Centers Over Rising Energy Costs

DATA CENTERS: Future Data Centers are Driving Up Forecasts for Energy; States Want Proof They’ll Be Built Because of the impact that future plants pose to current ratepayers, state regulators want proof that proposed data centers will actually get built.

DATA CENTERS: An Alabama City Council Approves Rezoning for a Massive Data Center, Dividing a Community After the Bessemer City Council voted 5-2 to rezone nearly 700 acres of agricultural land for the “hyperscale” server farm, a dissenting council member said city officials who signed non-disclosure agreements weren’t being transparent with citizens.

EMF HOUSING: Inside an EMF Home Audit with Dr. Ritter New episode of Integrative Medicine with Dr. Leland Stillman (WATCH OR LISTEN 37 MINUTES) In this episode of Integrative Medicine with Dr. Leland Stillman, Dr. Stillman sits down with Dr. Carlos A. Loredo Ritter, a pediatric neurologist and sleep-medicine researcher whose career took a transformative turn when he discovered unexpected electrical patterns on EEGs and polysomnograms. Trained at the National Autonomous University of Mexico with a subspecialty in Pediatric Neurology, Dr. Ritter’s early clinical observations, especially in children with epilepsy, autism spectrum conditions, and sleep disturbances, led him to investigate how man-made electromagnetic fields (EMFs) may influence the brain’s electrical signaling. His findings ultimately pushed him beyond conventional neurology and into nearly two decades of research at the intersection of biophysics, sleep physiology, and environmental exposures.

Throughout the conversation, Dr. Ritter shares how studying sleep as a biochemical and electrical restorative process reshaped his understanding of chronic illness. He explains why proper sleep architecture is essential for cellular repair, metabolic balance, and long-term resilience, and how EMF exposure may interfere with these processes in ways that clinicians often overlook. Dr. Stillman and Dr. Ritter explore what emerging research suggests about cumulative environmental exposures, why historical exposures can shape individual susceptibility, and how accurate EMF assessment requires sophisticated diagnostic protocols that go far beyond standard consumer meters.

Dr. Stillman also invites Dr. Ritter to discuss the real-world impact of EMF mitigation, highlighting cases in which environmental assessment and shielding led to meaningful improvements in sleep, neurological symptoms, and overall function. Their discussion underscores the importance of addressing root causes, integrating physics into modern medical practice, and remaining open to evidence that challenges established assumptions. This episode is a deep dive into the complexity of the brain, the importance of restorative sleep, and the evolving science of environmental medicine, offering listeners a thoughtful, medically responsible look at how holistic and integrative approaches can enhance patient care.

To learn more about Dr. Ritter, his work in EMF research, or to get in touch, visit emfhometesting.com.

EMF: Hidden Dangers of EMFs, Artificial Light, & Wifi (How To Avoid Them) | Tristan Scott

Have you ever wondered if your phone is quietly rewiring your brain?



In this episode, I sit down with Tristan Scott, an electrical engineer turned health researcher who’s helping build healthier technology at Daylight Computer. He bridges two worlds that rarely meet: the precision of electrical engineering and the intuition of human biology. And what he’s discovered is that our digital tools might be draining more than just our attention.



We explore why grounding and sunlight matter more than most people realize, what really happens when EMFs meet the body’s own electrical system, and why “energy efficiency” might be costing us our health. Tristan is designing tech that respects human circadian biology instead of hijacking it at Daylight Computer. Because our bodies are already electrical systems, the question is whether we’re working with that power or against it.



FCC: Cities Oppose FCC Inquiry into Speeding Wireline Permitting Broadband carriers, meanwhile, push the FCC for 60 to 90 day shot clocks, citing months long permitting delays. WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2025 – An inquiry into how to accelerate wireline broadband deployments from the Federal Communications Commission has drawn sharply diverging responses from cities, electric cooperatives, and broadband industry groups. []“The FCC’s 2018 small cell order and subsequent state legislations for wireless deployments have not demonstrably influenced industry investment decisions or universal service outcomes,” the city’s filing states. “In urban areas such as San José, providers continue to prioritize deployment in affluent areas, leaving unserved and underserved communities behind even when public funds are available.” The debate also comes alongside the FCC’s parallel effort to streamline wireless deployments, a move that has sparked similar backlash from local officials.

FCC: Can the FCC Regulate Local Permitting? By Doug Dawson, CCG Consulting

5G INDUSTRY: Bioelectromagnetics Special Issue on Experimental and Numerical Dosimetry for 5G and 6G IT’IS, November 18, 2025

5G INDIA: “5G has not lived its promise of what it was meant to” says Airtel MD Gopal Vittal.

HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Cold Exposure to Destroy Seasonal Affective Disorder Why deliberate cold exposure is one of the few tools that counteracts the root of Seasonal Affective Disorder

HEALTH: CONSUMER PRODUCTS: Airpods and similar wireless headphones use Bluetooth (2.4 GHz). The use of wireless headphones like Airpods is strongly linked to an increased incidence of thyroid tubers, according to a scientific study published in 2024 “Bluetooth technology is a form of wireless communication developed by the Swedish telecommunications equipment manufacturer Ericsson in 1994. It facilitates short-range wireless interactions between electronic devices. In 1998, Ericsson evolved Bluetooth into a consortium comprising multiple computer and electronic companies, subsequently gaining widespread popularity in consumer devices24. Over time, its application has expanded considerably, making it a globally recognized standard for wireless communication. The core of Bluetooth technology is based on the IEEE 802.15 protocol, which employs low-power radio waves in the 2.400 GHz to 2.480 GHz ISM (Industrial, Scientific, and Medical) frequency band, one of the several bands designated by international agreements for industrial, scientific, and medical device usage25,26. Bluetooth achieves short-range, efficient wireless communication between electronic devices by utilizing frequency-hopping spread spectrum technology and standardized security protocols.” https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-63653-0

HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Why When You Eat Matters Just As Much As What You Eat Metabolism isn’t just about nutrient density, timing is part of the nutrient profile.

HEALTH OT: Beyond the Brain: Why a Landmark 2025 Study Says Near-Death Experiences Can’t Be Explained Away Christof Plothe D.O.

HEALTH CENSORSHIP: SAYER JI BREAKING: Soros Confirmed as CCDH Funder — And 20+ Dark Money Backers Now Exposed The unraveling of a transatlantic censorship machine: from Soros to Wyss, Arabella, Sixteen Thirty Fund, and the seven hidden Prism trusts funding Center for Countering Digital Hate CCDH’s assault on U.S. free speech. []What emerges from the documents is a structured, purpose-built censorship machine—one designed to shape American speech, influence U.S. elections, and pressure federal agencies, all while hiding behind layers of nonprofit financial engineering.

HEALTH POLITICS: GOP, use MAHA or lose it

If Republicans fail to step up, Democrats will undoubtedly position themselves to appeal to MAHA voters. We see Gov. Gavin Newsom, a 2028 frontrunner, issuing executive orders to crack down on ultra-processed foods and investigate food dyes. He never did this before, and it’s clear why he’s doing it now. The GOP must divorce itself from the corruption of corporate donors who are poisoning the American public. As Mike Cernovich wrote on X: “The generational coalition of 2024 was Trump on the ballot, MAHA and Elon’s money…”



INSPIRATION: How Technology Tears Us Apart An Interview with Nicholas Carr

Superbloom: How Technologies of Connection Tear Us Apart . Nicholas Carr is one of the most prominent critics of technological culture today. He is the author The Shallows and, more recently, Superbloom. Nicholas sat down with Jared to discuss the way these technologies are affecting us all. Topics include: the history of radio, the dot-com bubble, how Nicholas handles social media, and how real relationships are formed.

INSPIRATION: How to end your extremely online era A somewhat practical guide Tommy Dixon How to end your extremely online era - Tommy Dixon The goal isn’t entertainment. The goal isn’t even distraction. The goal is addiction

INSPIRATION: If humans stop reading, barbarians will live among us again Western society seems to have forgotten why we moved on from cave paintings: the written word is vital to making sense of a complex world In short, we are moving rapidly toward a future where information will be shared via spoken words and images, not text, with computer code as the language spoken by computers to one another, intelligible only to a minority of humans.

SMART METERS: Hello Rhode Islanders who want Safe Tech! We have a new website which we are using to inform Rhode Islanders about the rollout of Rhode Island Energy’s ironically-named “advanced” meters, which are not moving us forward but setting us back on a number of fronts. But fortunately, you can opt-out of these “smart” electric meters! (See website for details regarding opting-out and other matter

SMART METERS RI: LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Report failed to include dangers of new smart meters Posted Wednesday, November 19, 2025 12:00 am By SHEILA RESSEGER “Who will protect the public health from man-made wireless pollution?”[]Health harms was not the only category of objection. This technology has a 15-year track record in other states. Negative consequences include higher bills, smart meters catching on fire, potential for hacking and surveillance, and harm to wildlife, especially pollinators. Written testimony objecting to the proposal was also submitted. Included in the testimony was the 2021 court ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, which stated that the FCC’s decision to retain its 1996 guidelines for human exposure to wireless radiation was “arbitrary and capricious.” []At the September 23, 2023 Hearing, just prior to announcing that the RI PUC would authorize the AMF plan, Chair Gerwatowski stated: “When while we would certainly be concerned if we had a record of witnesses coming in saying that the company was proposing to invest in something that created a significant health and safety issue, we would certainly consider that in the context of whether it’s prudent to go forward with that particular technology, but we are not a safety agency that evaluates and studies whether a particular technology is right or wrong or raises safety issues.”

Mr. Kuffner asserted that “no evidence was presented during the regulatory proceedings to support” the assertions of negative health effects. The three Commissioners knew that there was considerable public opposition. Clarifying that the PUC is not a safety agency, the commissioners authorized the AMF deployment, dismissing the public testimony as not within their purview.

Who will protect the public health from the pollutant of man-made wireless radiation?

SMART METERS OHIO POLITICS RUMBLE: New Voter ID and Smart Meter Laws!

SPACE: Power limits are now a key hurdle for LEO growth

SPACE WEATHER: AN INTENSE GROUND LEVEL EVENT--FIRST RESULTS: Last week’s solar storm unleashed the strongest Ground Level Event in nearly 20 years. UK researchers report that some air passengers and flight crews may have absorbed double their usual radiation dose. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

SPACE: Clash of the Astrophysicists As a consequence of my dismissing human space futures as fantasy, I was contacted by an academic astrophysicist counterpart pushing back on my position—which is perfectly reasonable. But the nature of the conversation offered too many revealing insights for me to set it aside. I share the dialog here as a case study representing two extrema on the space question, quickly exposing foundational disconnects of staggering proportions in terms of how the universe works and what we might expect of the future. [ ]I would not be surprised if the deep disconnect between me and space enthusiasts can often be distilled down to disagreement as fundamental as this one, on whether “infinity and beyond” is taken literally or contextualized within limits. It’s not news that many in our culture are violently allergic to the notion of limits (and then we all die of limitations).

SURVEILLANCE: “After an MIT study concluded that women with darker skin could be subject to an error margin of 35% from facial recognition, the debate heated up. This biased misidentification could lead to wrongful charges and punishments, as well as potential violence. To prevent these interactions, cities throughout the U.S. have begun banning facial recognition technology.” https://innotechtoday.com/13-cities-where-police-are-banned-from-using-facial-recognition-tech/

Parents Against Facial Recognition “Our kids are heading back to school—some online, some in person. While many schools are working to make sure our kids are safe, other schools are considering invasive surveillance tech like facial recognition that will put them in danger. Putting our kids under constant surveillance is an unethical experiment, and we have no idea what the long term psychological effects are or how it could hurt their ability to learn, thrive, and be themselves.We envision a world where schools are a safe environment for our kids, but this isn’t possible if schools adopt facial recognition technology. That’s why we’re coming together to fight for our kids and to ban facial recognition from schools.” https://www.parentsagainstfacialrecognition.org/

The Hot New AI Tool in Law Enforcement Is a Workaround for Places Where Facial Recognition Is Banned Laws against facial recognition? Please. MAY 2025

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: CHD, Republished in Science, Public Health Policy and the Law California Woman Wins Right to Fight Proposed Verizon Tower 100 Feet From Kids’ Homes

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS UK: World Council for Health 5G and Me: One Mother’s Stand Against a School’s Cell Tower Plan How do we protect our children from harmful unregulated technologies? Guest post by Nic Robinson, Operations Coordinator, World Council for Health

So there it is. In black and white - planning submission number 25/04239/FUL. ‘Cellnex UK Limited has lodged an application for a 5G mobile base at Beechen Cliff School.’ To say I am horrified is an understatement.

For context: Bath, in the Southwest of the UK, is where I live and Beechen Cliff School is where my daughter goes to school. The proposed new phone mast would be approximately 200 yards from my home. Beechen Cliff School has more than 1200 children on its roll, from ages 11-18.

Momma Don’t Let Your Girls Grow Up to Be ...Targeted by Tech; Recover Lost Wisdom and Privacy, Now Generations were “lost” long before covid, and “addressing social media” with a dumb phone in not enough: Adopting an analogue calendar approach to menses and more

In Memoriam: David Stetzer Beloved pioneer in Power Quality and Health: January 8, 1952 - November 15, 2025 In Memoriam: David Stetzer - by Patricia Burke