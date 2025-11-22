I don’t usually post over the weekend but wanted to promote the free replay of Dr. Sharon Goldberg’s Healing Dementia summit on Sunday.

The link to the replay of the EMR event at the Children’s Health Defense event is below also.

Fiber advocates are promoting “public safety;” French activists are discussing “Towards minimalist cities on screen?”

FEATURED: FREE REPLAY FOR HEALING DEMENTIA SUNDAY

Dr. Sharon Goldberg put together a summit on healing dementia - the first day was Nov. 12, and today, Nov. 21, was the last day (Day 10) To get free access, including a full encore day on Sunday, register now to watch the lectures from today (Day 10) and any of the lectures from the 10 days on Sunday at Www.healingdementia.com Here’s the speaker schedule View Speaker Schedule → With hope and gratitude, Dr. Sharon Goldberg Host, The Healing Dementia Summit HealingDementia.com

FEATURED KEITH CUTTER: De-Creation: How Wireless Is Unmaking the Living World

Bed canopies and sleep switches won’t help the birds, bees, flowers & trees

Beyond pets, birds, and pollinators, the broader scientific record reveals an even more unsettling reality. RF exposure has been documented to disrupt magnetoreception in migratory species, interfere with reproduction in small mammals, alter stress and endocrine balance in wildlife, distort growth patterns in plants, and destabilize essential ecological processes such as germination, nutrient cycling, and habitat integrity. Even animals fitted with radio tags show measurable declines in survival and behavior—evidence of how sensitive and finely tuned living systems truly are. Taken as a whole, the research points in one direction: harmful man-made RF radiation is not only harming individual creatures; it is disturbing the very mechanisms that hold ecosystems together. And let’s be honest—our personal mitigation strategies, as important as they are for our own survival, will not save the rest of creation.

FEATURED: Share Your cell tower story - from Theodora S.

Dear All, [] Maybe a cell tower went up in front of your home, or you are trying to stop one. Or maybe you are trying to just save humanity from itself… Whatever brought you here is a story worth sharing. It can truly help strengthen our national petition calling to stop the FCC cell tower fast track plan. Your story will help us make an impact. We are collecting photos of nearby cell towers along with a one-paragraph personal story describing what happened, why you care or how a cell tower was proposed near your home.

If you choose to participate, please reply to me personally with:

A brief personal story or statement.

Photos and videos of the towers or protests or your testimony.

By sending your photo, videos and statement, you are giving us permission to share them publicly as part of our national petition and related efforts.

We are not using last names and just let us know if you are ok with your first name. Put in the subject line - You have permission to share my statement and photos” .

Thank you for adding your voice. Thank you for your incredible work on this issue.

Also, feel free to reach out to me for anything ! -Theodora Scarato Director, Wireless and EMF Program Environmental Health Sciences Theodora.scarato AT proton.me

FEATURED: Theodora Scarato shared an update on Petition to the FCC: Don’t Fast Track Cell Towers Near Homes- Preserve Local Control

Check it out and leave a comment: Real Stories: Why We Must Protect Local Control of Cell Towers Thank you for joining our petition! Take one more step: Use our letter-writing tool to contact your officials now LINK: Tell Your Lawmakers: Protect Local Control For Cell Towers I want to share two powerful stories. Petition update · Real Stories: Why We Must Protect Local Control of Cell Towers · Change.org · Change.org

NEWS AND NOTES:

AI: PROJECT CENSORED AI Warlord: Eric Schmidt; Money, media, and MAIM

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI BREAKING: The AI 2027 doomsday scenario has officially been postponed The good news is that you can rest more easily; the bad news is we have been building our world around a fantasy

AI: FUTURISM The Way Billionaires Are Using AI May Cause Concern They Have Actual Brain Damage This is deranged

AI CULTURE WARS: TED GIOIA: Paul McCartney Invents a New Kind of Protest Song The culture war of the future has just started Vince Gilligan, one of the most brilliant minds in TV, admits that he “hates AI.” He calls it the “world’s most expensive plagiarism machine.” For his new show Pluribus, he has added this disclaimer to the credits: This show was made by humans.

AI represents the exact opposite of creativity, Gilligan warns. It steals the work of others. So any attempt to legitimize it as a creative tool is built on lies. A bank robber might just as well pretend to be a financier. Or an art forger claim to be Picasso.Filmmakers are reaching the same conclusion.

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro says he would “rather die” than use AI in his movies. You might even view his latest film Frankenstein as a pointed attack on technology gone wild. He describes Dr. Frankenstein as

similar in some ways to the tech bros. He’s kind of blind, creating something without considering the consequences.

BROADBAND FIBER: INDUSTRY POTS AND PANS Fiber and Public Safety The Fiber Broadband Association released a paper Fiber for Public Safety: Fighting Fire with Fiber – How Broadband Infrastructure Protects Communities Before, During, and After Disasters. The paper provides some case studies that show how fiber infrastructure is supporting communities.

The report includes five case studies of real-world examples of how fiber broadband has proven make a difference for public safety and during disasters.

In California, Siskiyou Telephone restored communications to a fire camp within an hour after satellite broadband collapsed under the heavy demand from first responders.

In Hawaii, the hardened and buried fiber networks of Hawaiian Telecom kept working during the 2023 Maui wildfires while the rest of the island’s telecommunication grids went down.

In Oregon, Douglas Fast Net pre-positioned fiber at fire camp sites to make sure that broadband is available when emergencies hit.

In Tennessee, United Communications provides free fiber broadband to every fire and police station it serves and makes public safety a central mission of its fiber network.

In Georgia, PeachNet connects first responders and emergency agencies directly to fiber to strengthen readiness while also supporting community services.

Most folks in the industry can tell stories about the importance and resilience of fiber networks and disasters. Here are a few of my own:

In the aftermath of a bad summer thunderstorm near Laurel, Maryland, I saw where the storm had knocked down a tree that broke the electric, telephone copper, and cable company wires. Amazingly, the Verizon FiOS fiber did not break and was holding up to the full weight of the tree. The broadband was still working in the neighborhoods fed by that fiber. I wish I had a smartphone camera in those days.

The electric utility in Lafayette, Louisiana, built a fiber backbone around the City and connected fiber to electric substations, the University, and public anchor institutions. After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the LUS Fiber was the only functioning communications network in the City.

When Hurricane Helene hit Asheville and surrounding counties, all communications went down as entire roads were wiped off the map, which crippled networks by destroying the fiber backbones that supported broadband, cellular, and telephone networks. However, the fiber network from Duke Power kept operating since the company had recently built a redundant fiber path into the area along a route that didn’t get destroyed. Having this operating fiber backbone sped up the restoration of the power grid by weeks since at allowed Duke repair crews to communicate with the outside world.

The whitepaper points out that fiber networks can play a huge role in public safety when built correctly. Burying fiber, like in Maui, made a huge difference. Building redundant routes can guarantee connectivity when other networks fail.

CHILDREN: Growing up Online Nearly Killed Me A dual narrative of mother and daughter about a new school, new phone, and online grooming

CHILDREN AI CHATBOXES FUTURISM: “Our testing across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Meta AI revealed that these systems these systems are fundamentally unsafe.” — A new report from Stanford Medicine’s Brainstorm Lab and Common Sense Media Report: Leading Chatbots Are a Disaster for Teens Facing Mental Health Struggles READ MORE

COMMON SENSE MEDIA: https://www.commonsensemedia.org/ai-ratings/ai-chatbots-for-mental-health-support

CHILDREN SCHOOLS: Emily Cherkin What I Asked My School District About EdTech, AI, and Data Privacy in Public Testimony I only had two minutes, but I went hard.

CHILDREN SCHOOLS: Recording & Mitigation Guide of EdWeb webinar for reducing RFR in schools Hello CHE-EMF Colleagues! link below to our recent webinar for schools across the US, hosted on the mainstream EdWeb, which provides free CEUs for teachers - The Inside Scoop from Tech and Medical Experts on Improving Students’ Behavior and Mood

CHILDREN: KidsUnplugged Belgium from KidsUnplugged’s Substack November 2025 News

We’re trying to encourage each other to postpone giving a smartphone for another year, because every year one is a winner. Meanwhile, KidsUnplugged ambassadors—many of you—are helping to shift the social norm, so soon it will become easier and easier to say no. Postponing a smartphone this year might just be the best Christmas gift for your child. Because it gives you less stress and peer pressure, sharp focus, and healthy sleep. The call for change is growing louder internationally. These powerful signals show that more and more countries recognize the urgency of protecting minors from harmful algorithms. In Denmark, a social media ban is being introduced for young people under the age of 15. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called anxiety, depression, and difficulty concentrating a direct threat to young people. Details about the agreement reached can be found here . “We have unleashed a monster.” European ministers met at the end of September to discuss the Jutland Declaration , which cites the pressing need to protect minors online. All European ministers… except Belgium (and Estonia). Read more here .



CHD UPDATE: We begin this season by celebrating two victories: defeating two proposed cell towers in Sitka, Alaska and San Cristobal, New Mexico. We also want to share the success of the EMR panel discussion at CHD’s 2025 Conference that took place earlier this month in Austin, Texas. You may view the panel discussion here: EMR Panel - CHD Moment Of Truth Conference 2025.

Stop5G Community Empowerment Consulting on X: “CHD 2025 Conference: Moment of Truth - Sunday https://t.co/STLeaY8IcP” / X 1 hour 20 minutes

The 704 No More™ initiative is going strong. We have expanded the search for plaintiffs from the Fourth Circuit to the entire nation. We are still interviewing prospective plaintiffs and are still seeking plaintiffs with a focus on farmers, ranchers, and beekeepers who have suffered losses and diminished yields after a cell tower was installed nearby. If you know of anyone who may be a good fit, please have them reach out to Fariha Husain at fariha.husain@childrenshealthdefense.org.

In other news, Congress revived H.R. 3557 as H.R. 2289, a package of bad telecom bills that would strip away environmental and historic-preservation safeguards so federal agencies and telecom companies can fast-track cell tower expansions in our communities with virtually no local oversight. We are working on an action alert and will share it with you all early next week. Lastly, don’t forget to tune into CHD TV’s EMR & Wireless segment every other Tuesday at 10a ET. Upcoming shows are on November 25, December 9 and 23.

DATA CENTERS: Cornell researchers examine environmental impact of data center boom Researchers at Cornell University are using advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to examine the environmental impact of data centers on a state-by-state basis. The research team found that by 2030, given the current rate of AI growth, data centers would generate 24 to 44 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. Further, they would require 731 to 1,125 million cubic meters of water per year for cooling. Overall, the high demand would put net-zero emissions targets out of reach for the industry.

EMF KEITH CUTTER WITH Professor Olle Johansson. : YT playlist, a curated collection of short-form conversations drawn from my interviews with Professor Olle Johansson. These clips highlight key scientific insights on synthetic fields, their biological effects, and what current research reveals about real-world exposure. Each segment is concise, practical, and rooted in Professor Johansson’s decades of scientific observation. This playlist brings

together the most important moments from our discussions—ideal for anyone seeking clarity about EMF science without the noise.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLA6giGeZYFNDZCxLTEcNWlAiTbjhvsrcg

EMF SOUTH AFRICA: In the Know Clip 115 Navigating EHS webinar teaser 16 MINUTES Davida van der Walt’s brilliant “IN THE KNOW” series* of interviews and webinars about the functional impairment electrohypersensitivity as well as the general strategies for battling and handling artificial, synthetic electromagnetic fields, e.g. from cell phones, WiFi routers, baby alarms, wireless smart meters, and much more, and the potential health effects, like on sleep quality.

For Davida’s website, see: https://www.on-route.co.za/

FCC: POTS AND PANS Can the FCC Regulate Local Permitting? Local communities view control or rights-of-ways as one of the most important rights of a community and will resist any attempt by a federal agency to change the rules. I predict a huge legal battle if the FCC decides to tackle this. Not that it should matter, but that means that implementing what ACA Connects recommends could take many years and many lawsuits before implementation.

FCC: FCC eliminates cybersecurity requirements for telecom companies https://www.cybersecuritydive.com/news/fcc-eliminates-telecom-cybersecurity-requirements/806052/#:~:text=FCC%20eliminates%20cybersecurity,appropriate%20and%20necessary. The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday abandoned an effort to require telecommunications companies to meet minimum cybersecurity standards.

FIRES: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack Reviewing the issues

5G INDUSTRY: Private 5G for utilities: Benefits, use cases and deployment Utilities increasingly choose private over public 5G for its superior control, flexibility and security, enabling applications like automated metering and remote monitoring. []The United States and Canada, with 182 million 5G connections, had some of the highest adoption rates in the world, 5G Americas President Viet Nguyen wrote in the organization’s “State of 5G” report. []Higher power limits than Wi-Fi. “Wi-Fi operates under a license by right from the federal government, and that means Wi-Fi has a power limitation it has to adhere to,” Witkowski said. But private 5G offers higher power limits, which makes it more powerful and enables owners of private 5G networks to put up bigger antennae and point signals farther out. “You can minimize the access points needed but still get to all the nodes you want to talk to, which reduces cost and complexity compared to Wi-Fi,” he said.

5G; AT&T adds 17 new cell sites in 15 counties across Pa. as part of 5G network expansion

HEALTH: A Skeptic’s In-Depth Guide to CDS or how to introduce Chlorine Dioxide Solution to your best friend.

HEALTH: ‘Ultimate Sacrifice’? Higher Rates of Autism Found in Kids Whose Parents Served in the Military An analysis of federal health survey data found that children in U.S. military families are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at higher rates than children in civilian families. The authors argued that because “toxic exposures play a large part in metabolic and neurologic dysfunction,” environmental or occupational exposures associated with military service may contribute to the higher rates of diagnosis.

HEALTH: FUTURISM Corporation Pumping Soothing Gas Into New York Subway Station Inhale — whether you like it or not. In what it’s calling an “aroma ad,” home goods and fragrance corporation Bath & Body Works is pumping vanilla and fresh pine scent from diffusers attached to steel girders in the tunnels connecting the subway beneath Grand Central Station in New York City.[] In short, it’s one thing to be exposed to fragrances when stepping into a store, but it’s an entirely different matter when you’re being exposed to them against your will in public spaces. (an access issue for chemically sensitive)

HEALTH: AXIOS In vitro fertilization has exploded across America. The number of babies born through assisted reproductive technologies — most of them via IVF — jumped 45% from 2013 to 2022. A more recent part of the surge is elective IVF — still a small share of overall IVF cycles — in which people who could conceive naturally choose IVF to screen embryos for genetic traits linked to cancer risk, IQ, height and more, Axios’ Carly Mallenbaum reports. Why it matters: It’s becoming big business, with screening companies promising “generational health.” But doctors warn the science behind embryo scoring for complex conditions is shaky — and could push would-be parents toward major medical and emotional decisions based on unproven data. Plus, elective IVF is reopening old debates about “designer babies,” and the ethics of hand-picking certain traits for future children. https://www.axios.com/2025/11/22/ivf-designer-babies-how-orchid-nucleus

HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Why Infrared Sauna Is a Circadian Tool, Not Just a “Detox Toy” How infrared heat rebuilds your rhythm, calms your nervous system, and why I partnered with the cleanest sauna company in the game. ( I don’t know the product)

HEALTH: JOHN DOULLIARD AYURVEDA Arrive Healthy! Reduce Airplane Flying Stress

Problem 1: Altitude Shock

Problem 2: Recycled Air

Problem 3: Jet Lag

Problem 4: Cosmic Ray Radiation

Problem 5: Blood Clots

Problem 6: Hearing Loss

Problem 7: Constipation

Problem 8: Swelling

The Complete Air Travel Survival List

INSPIRATION: FEATURED FRANCE (translated) 4th National Attention Conference Registration is open Overexposure to screens: what can cities do? January 24, 2026 - La Bellevilloise (Paris, 20th arrondissement)

Dear friends with your eyes raised, Do you want to discover tomorrow’s innovative solutions for the responsible use of digital technology? Startups committed to sustainable, inclusive, green, and ethical growth? Then don’t come to the 4th Attention Conference! Or if you do come, be prepared to discover:

- Clear and honest observations on the dramatic effects of the organized capture of our attention by digital multinationals

- Realistic answers from the field and various institutions

- A joyful and convivial moment at the only French conference guaranteed 100% screen-free

Where? La Bellevilloise, Paris 20th arrondissement

When? Saturday, January 24th, from 9am to 6pP

How? Free event with registration - Limited places available Register

The program includes roundtables with specialists:

- Youth and screens: where do we stand?

- Towards minimalist cities on screen?

- How to thwart the influence strategies of the digital industry?

- How can institutions support disconnection?

But also the presentation of civil society initiatives, an associations forum, a bookshop stand... and other surprises! The team from Lift Your Eyes

LIGHTING: Petition update Ban Blinding Headlights and Save Lives! Ban Blinding Headlights! Nearing 75,000 Signatures

We are nearing 75,000 signatures. Now is the time for us to press our members of Congress to take action on LED headlights. Previously, Representative Mike Thompson circulated a letter to all House members, asking for their signature. The letter requests that the House hold a hearing on LED headlights. Only 5 members of Congress signed the letter. Today I contacted staff for Rep. Thompson. The staffer tested the sign-on link to ensure that it still works, AND, he said that he would recirculate the letter to all members of the House. We must take advantage of this opportunity. Please call the office of your Representative in the House of Representatives and ask them if they received the sign-on link for the LED headlight hearing from Rep. Mike Thompson’s office. Then, follow up and ask if your Rep. has signed or will sign the letter. We are only asking for a signature. This is not a big ask. Please be persistent, and call, write, and visit the office until the Rep. signs.



SCIENCE RESEARCH: UNDARK Opinion: The Triple Tax on U.S. Scientific Research The hidden economics behind federal research funding causes Americans to pay three times for the same body of research.

SMART METERS: Victory! Court Ends Dragnet Electricity Surveillance Program in Sacramento A California judge ordered the end of a dragnet law enforcement program that surveilled the electrical smart meter data of thousands of Sacramento residents. The Sacramento County Superior Court ruled that the surveillance program run by the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) and police violated a state privacy statute, which bars the disclosure of residents’ electrical usage data with narrow exceptions. For more than a decade, SMUD coordinated with the Sacramento Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to sift through the granular smart meter data of residents without suspicion to find evidence of cannabis growing. [ ]The court ruled that the challenged surveillance program was not part of any traditional law enforcement investigation. Investigations happen when police try to solve particular crimes and identify particular suspects. The dragnet that turned all 650,000 SMUD customers into suspects was not an investigation. []Granular electrical usage data can reveal intimate details inside the home—including when you go to sleep, when you take a shower, when you are away, and other personal habits and demographics. The dragnet turned 650,000 SMUD customers into suspects.

SPACE SAYER JI: When the Cosmos Speaks in Fibonacci: 3I/ATLAS, My Father, and the Geometry of Reality Some emails arrive and vanish. Others rearrange the architecture of your mind. []the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS had emitted electromagnetic signals at 1.42 GHz, the hydrogen spin-flip frequency—the universe’s most fundamental hailing channel. And the pulses, he noted, allegedly carried structure: Fibonacci sequences, golden spirals. [] Loeb’s core complaint is not simply, “It’s aliens.” It’s more surgical: Science, he argues, is showing a strong institutional bias toward classifying everything as familiar—toward folding anomalies back into the comfort of “just another comet.” The weirdness becomes an inconvenience rather than an invitation. []everything about 3I/ATLAS is already living in the boundary layer between known and unknown. The question is not whether we speculate, but how conscious and rigorous we are about the frameworks we bring to that speculation.

SPACE FUTURISM: While Grok Calls Him a Genius, Elon’s New Rocket Explodes While Just Sitting There Yet another setback. and ARS TECHNICA Newest Starship booster is significantly damaged during testing early Friday SpaceX had big plans for the upgraded Starship vehicle that failed on Friday morning.

SURVEILLANCE: Flock Camera Update: How Arch-Technocrats Are Scamming Your Tax Dollars, Stealing Your Data And Tracking Your Movements

TECHNOCRACY: Slouching Toward Technocracy: Is The World Giving In? []When citizens lose their sense of agency or become exhausted by polarization, they begin to look for something outside themselves that can restore order. In previous eras, that “something” was a strongman. Today, it is a statistical system. The impulse is the same: to outsource responsibility to a seemingly neutral power. But once people get accustomed to the idea that “the algorithm knows best,” they slowly lose the habits that make self-governance possible. The muscle of civic responsibility weakens, the instinct to weigh competing truths dulls, and the capacity for moral discernment erodes. A society that surrenders judgment cannot sustain democracy, no matter how refined its tools become. []. A morally confused society can be controlled by almost anything, including a technological black-box that no one fully understands. This doesn’t mean AI has no role in democratic life, but there is a line it cannot cross. AI cannot determine the value of a human being, define justice, or cultivate moral citizens. It cannot replace the wisdom encoded in history. It cannot supply the inner discipline that enables a free people to remain free. The health of a democracy cannot depend on the elegance of its code or the capacity of its machines. It must depend upon the character of its citizens.

WARFARE: NEUROWEAPONS “Disruptive” Science and the Military Industrial Complex: Consciousness in the crosshairs “A new book by University of Bradford academics urges urgent global action to prevent the weaponisation of neuroscience, as advances in AI and pharmacology create unprecedented risks to human cognition, behaviour and security.” “We are entering an era where the brain itself could become a battlefield,” said Dr Crowley. “The tools to manipulate the central nervous system – to sedate, confuse, or even coerce – are becoming more precise, more accessible, and more attractive to states.” “The same knowledge that helps us treat neurological disorders could be used to disrupt cognition, induce compliance, or even in the future turn people into unwitting agents,” said Professor Dando. “That’s the dual-use dilemma we face.” “...the weaponisation of neuroscience is not inevitable, but without action, it is increasingly likely. “ “We must act now to protect the integrity of science and the sanctity of the human mind.” https://www.bradford.ac.uk/news/archive/2025/bradford-experts-warn-of-rising-neuro-weapon-threat.php

