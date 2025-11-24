Over 27,000 viewers reportedly tuned in to hear Theodora Scarato, Director of the Wireless and EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences interviewed by Kim Iversen. (It brings to mind my appreciation when someone like the prolific Keith Cutter (knowledgeable about EMF) interviews others, - and at the same time I know this work needs many translators.) Even since I started this substack there are many more people talking about issues with tech and not all of them have as much background as someone like Theodora. Grateful grateful

This week is a major holiday in the US and it may be a slower/softer week in terms of coverage of anything substantial.

The Term AI

David Charaloubus of Reaching People has been cautioning us about how we name things….. The article about software errors from IEEE reminds me that we are using the term AI far too broadly, from looking for a restaurant with gluten free options to taking children away from their parents. Yes, it happened.

I did not ask copilot to write this, but: One well‑documented case is the Netherlands, where a government benefits algorithm was used to detect potential childcare benefits fraud. Between 2013 and 2019, the Dutch tax authority’s automated risk‑scoring system wrongly flagged around 26,000 families—many of them from immigrant backgrounds—as fraudulent.

As a result:

Families were ordered to repay large sums they had legitimately received.

Many lost jobs, homes, and in some cases children were taken into foster care because parents were deemed financially unstable.

The scandal became known as the “Toeslagenaffaire” (Childcare Benefits Scandal).

In January 2021 , the entire Dutch cabinet resigned over the affair, and the government later offered compensation to affected families.



What I would like it not to be auto-enrolled in an individual co-pilot search.

Even before AI we had inadequate safeguards. At every level we need human oversight via individuals operating from a code of ethics that requires action in the face of early warnings…. who can be held liable/responsible, and that structure needs to be in place with access to non-digital systems for conflict resolution.

See more about this in this commentary about a recent (humorous) NYT article: the blog is: What 48 Hours Without AI Taught Us About Everyday Life Based on insights from A. J. Jacobs’ feature in The New York Times on living 48 hours without AI. A recent experiment highlighted just how dependent we’ve become on artificial intelligence in our day-to-day lives. What initially appeared to be a simple challenge quickly revealed something more meaningful. AI isn’t just a futuristic technology we occasionally interact with. It now plays a part in some of our most routine actions, often without us even noticing. Trying to avoid it for just 48 hours turned out to be far more complicated than expected and offered a fresh perspective on how deeply AI is integrated into the world around us.

48 Hours Without A.I. - The New York Times paywall NYT

New resource from EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences Top 10 Health, Safety, and Liability Risks of Cell Towers Near Schools and Homes - Environmental Health Sciences

FEATURED: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH from FOCAL POINTS S TUDY: TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube Shorts Induce Measurable “Brain Rot”

Doomscrolling, zombie scrolling, and dopamine-driven streams of low-quality content are producing measurable cognitive impairment across an entire generation. ][]The Core Mechanism: Overstimulation + Dopamine Feedback Loops The review shows that young people now average 6.5 hours per day online — primarily on algorithm-driven platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and endless-scroll feeds engineered for split-second novelty. Now, a peer-reviewed paper titled, Demystifying the New Dilemma of Brain Rot in the Digital Era: A Review, confirms that brain rot is real: the digital environment is chemically, cognitively, and psychologically degrading the developing human brain. And the damage is measurable.

FEATURED: THE POWER COUPLE Remembering Dave Stetzer: an EMF Pioneer In Memoriam

David “Dave” Stetzer, 73, of Taylor, Wisconsin, passed away on November 15, 2025, surrounded by family. As a tribute to Dave, we are re-releasing a podcast that we recorded with him last year, where he dispels some of the common myths surrounding dirty electricity filters.

NEWS AND NOTES:

AI; As Google eyes exponential surge in serving capacity, analyst says we’re entering ‘stage two of AI’ where bottlenecks are physical constraints

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI ChatGPT and delusions: an important new inside look at OpenAI Pointer to an article you should read Not sure a hugely topical and well-reported piece in The New York Times needs any amplification from me but….this just in … “the Times has uncovered nearly 50 cases of people having mental health crises during conversations with ChatGPT. Nine were hospitalized; three died” You should read their report about what went on the inside, at OpenAI. A big part of the culprit? Maximizing metrics for user engagement. Lots of internal warnings were ignored. Here’s Kashmir Hill’s own summary, followed by a gift link to the essay. It’s long but with lots of new insights into how OpenAI rolls — and by extension insights what that might mean for the future of AI safety. (GET THE LIVELINKS VIA GARY’S POST) “ It sounds like science fiction: A company turns a dial on a product used by hundreds of millions of people and inadvertently destabilizes some of their minds. But that is essentially what happened at OpenAI this year. One of the first signs came in March. Sam Altman, the chief executive, and other company leaders got an influx of puzzling emails from people who were having incredible conversations with ChatGPT. These people said the company’s A.I. chatbot understood them as no person ever had and was shedding light on mysteries of the universe. Mr. Altman forwarded the messages to a few lieutenants and asked them to look into it. “That got it on our radar as something we should be paying attention to in terms of this new behavior we hadn’t seen before,” - NYTIMES

AI: AI is too risky to insure, say people whose job is insuring risk https://techcrunch.com/2025/11/23/ai-is-too-risky-to-insure-say-people-whose-job-is-insuring-risk/

AI: GUARDIAN Meet the AI workers who tell their friends and family to stay away from AI

AI: WIRED With the Rise of AI, Cisco Sounds an Urgent Alarm About the Risks of Aging Tech

AI: Google must double AI serving capacity every 6 months to meet demand, AI infrastructure boss tells employees

BIG TECH: IEEE Trillions Spent and Big Software Projects Are Still Failing The consequences of not learning from blunders will be much greater and more insidious as society grapples with the growing effects of artificial intelligence, or more accurately, “intelligent” algorithms embedded into software systems. Hints of what might happen if past lessons go unheeded are found in the spectacular early automated decision-making failure of Michigan’s MiDAS unemployment and Australia’s Centrelink “Robodebt” welfare systems. Both used questionable algorithms to identify deceptive payment claims without human oversight. State officials used MiDAS to accuse tens of thousands of Michiganders of unemployment fraud, while Centrelink officials falsely accused hundreds of thousands of Australians of being welfare cheats. Untold numbers of lives will never be the same because of what occurred. Government officials in Michigan and Australia placed far too much trust in those algorithms. They had to be dragged, kicking and screaming, to acknowledge that something was amiss, even after it was clearly demonstrated that the software was untrustworthy. Even then, officials tried to downplay the errors’ impact on people, then fought against paying compensation to those adversely affected by the errors. While such behavior is legally termed “maladministration,” administrative evil is closer to reality. []If these costs had to be taken fully into account, such as in the cases of Phoenix, MiDAS, and Centrelink, perhaps there could be more realism in what is required managerially, financially, technologically, and experientially to create a successful software system. It may be a forlorn request, but surely it is time the IT community stops repeatedly making the same ridiculous mistakes it has made since at least 1968, when the term “software crisis” was coined. Make new ones, damn it. As Roman orator Cicero said in Philippic 12, “Anyone can make a mistake, but only an idiot persists in his error.”

BROADBAND/CABLE INDUSTRY DOUG DAWSON: Are Cable Companies “Permanently Impaired”? Using the term ‘permanently impaired’ makes it sound like cable companies have inferior broadband. From a technology perspective, fiber is clearly superior to cable broadband. Fiber has lower latency and less jitter for a more reliable signal, and fiber can provide very fast or symmetrical upload speeds for customers who care about upload. But a technology comparison would give the nod to cable over FWA wireless. Cable speeds are faster, and wireless networks generally have more variability of signal over time. []A lot of customers soured over the years on cable companies because of cavalier customer service, where customers had long wait times on the phone, and cable technicians routinely showed up late for customer appointments. It’s been a running joke about how dreadful it is to be stuck in a Comcast call queue. Cable companies didn’t create loyal customers when they had a big rate increase every year for more than a decade, and now have base rates approaching $100. [] But most customers don’t buy broadband based on the performance specifications. Households that don’t need a lot of upload are perfectly happy with cable company download speeds, with tiers available from 300 Mbps to over a gigabit. Surveys show that a lot of cable company customers are happy with the broadband speed and performance. []The story is not that cable companies are losing customers and are doomed. The real story is that the ISPs displacing them are repeating the same mistakes made by the cable companies, and the public isn’t going to like them any more than the cable companies. A colleague recently observed that competition in urban areas is largely illusory and we’re largely seeing competition between equally inept ISPs. I’m starting to think he’s right.

CHILDREN: Jon Haidt and Zach Rausch Don’t Give Your Child Any AI Companions Some dangers are already clear; others won’t be known for many years. Over the past decade and a half, we have watched smartphones and social media transform childhood, drive up rates of youth mental illness, expose children to severe harms, and pull them away from sleep, school, and in-person socialization. We missed the window to act early because we were in awe of these products and their potential benefits. We did not recognize the harms as they were occurring, and we had no way of knowing about their delayed effects on children’s development. Many in Gen Z have paid the price for our inaction. We are now entering a new phase of digital childhood as an even more transformative technology rolls in like a tidal wave. This time we will not be able to say “we didn’t know.” []We must not repeat the mistakes we made with social media. We cannot wait for the scientific community to come to full agreement about harm before we set clear boundaries on children’s digital lives, because consensus on such harms often takes decades to arrive. We should start with the assumption that new technologies that radically alter childhood are harmful until demonstrated to be safe, and we should be alert for early evidence of harm. We’ve already learned the hard way what happens when tech replaces real human connections.

CHLDREN: Gaming Platform Used by Nearly 36 Million Kids Rolls Out Mandatory Facial Recognition Roblox is rolling out a new system to verify users’ age by analyzing images of their faces. The company said it will protect children, but critics cited concerns about privacy and data collection

FINANCE INSPIRATION: Gary Null’s Newsletter Issue 201 112425 The Moral Economy — Balancing Freedom, Fairness, and the Common Good

5G MERCOLA HEALTH: 400 Experts Ignored - Is 5G Making You Anxious or Depressed? Cancer, dementia, anxiety, and depression - these are all risks linked to 5G technology, according to eye-opening studies published between 2022 and 2024. Over 400 scientists and doctors have submitted 6 appeals, yet all the research is being ignored. What are they trying to hide? Editor’s Note: This article is a reprint. It was originally published April 14, 2024. 1 HOUR INTERVIEW

5G Towers Are Making Us Sick —And They’re Hiding It

27,664 views Nov 20, 2025, 16 1/2 minute video, Theodora at 3 minutes 20 seconds

Theodora Scarato is the Director of the Wireless and EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences and a leading expert on cell tower safety and wireless radiation policy. She led a landmark federal lawsuit that forced the FCC to address whether its outdated 1996 radiation limits are still adequate. Scarato continues to file scientific submissions and push for accountability as the FCC seeks to fast-track new 5G towers nationwide. Sign the petition here: https://shorturl.at/YBIhm Get more information here: https://shorturl.at/VLN9C

HEALTH SAYER JI GREENMED: Poisoned, Not Infected: Why Your Body’s Healing Response Looks Like Disease How Chemicals, Not Viruses, Trigger the Signals That Make Us Sick—and Why Modern Medicine Keeps Missing the Cause

HEALTH: Researchers find the “gas pedal” and “brake” for anxiety, and they aren’t neurons (IN MICE) A new study published in Molecular Psychiatry has found that specific immune cells within the mouse brain are a direct cause of chronic anxiety and compulsive grooming. The research demonstrates that two distinct lineages of these cells, known as microglia, function in opposition to one another, with one group promoting these behaviors and the other acting to suppress them. These findings shift attention from neurons to the brain’s immune system as a potential regulator of certain psychiatric conditions.

Future research will likely explore the molecular mechanisms through which these microglia influence neuronal circuits to control such complex behaviors. Understanding this cellular dialogue could open new therapeutic avenues. “We’re far from the therapeutic side,” says Donn Van Deren, the study’s first author, now a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Pennsylvania. “But in the future, one could probably target very specific immune cell populations in the brain and correct them through pharmacological or immunotherapeutic approaches. This would be a major shift in how to treat neuropsychiatric disorders.”

INSPIRATION: Forward courtesy Andre 4 minute video - Look at commonality with other groups…How the CIA divided the Environmental Movement

http://www.wakeupsydney.com.au Professor Stuart B. Hill retells the parable of the “sandbox syndrome” and how real progress will be made when we “find commonality with others, form alliances and develop new measures of success.” By keeping ourselves seperate and competitive we limit what we are trying to do.



INSPIRATION: SAYER JI Astrology Explained: The Hidden Wave Mechanics of the Cosmos Shattering Old Paradigms with Sacred Geometry, Scalar Fields, and Quantum Resonance



LIFESTYLE: CNN: Modern Luddite movement gains popularity as people seek a break from technology CNN’s Richard Quest shares his screen time and speaks to the founder of organization that advises people how to wean themselves from their smartphones. 3 MINUTES

REGULATORY SCIENCE FDA: US government agency hit with complaint for allegedly misleading public: ‘It is the height of hypocrisy’ A watchdog group has filed a complaint against the Environmental Protection Agency alleging that the agency lists “inaccurate, incomplete, and misleading” information about a “forever chemical“ linked to cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. What’s happening? The Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility filed a complaint Oct. 29 demanding the EPA retract or defend information on its website about PFOA, or perfluorooctanoic acid, a chemical that belongs to a group of manmade chemicals commonly referred to as “forever chemicals” because they stick around in the environment and can build up in the human body.

SPACE: Covert US Gov. Fleet of 170 SpaceX Satellites Exposed—Experts Warn of Rogue Signals SLIDE SHOW

TRAVEL: EHT Health Risks of Airport Security Full-body X-ray Screening Systems: Know Your Options

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: CHD California Woman Wins Right to Fight Proposed Verizon Tower 100 Feet From Kids’ Homes A Nevada County, California, woman won the right to intervene in Verizon’s federal lawsuit after the county blocked the company’s plan to build a 13-story cell tower near local homes.

Community conversations:

Re my post: What if “If cellphones are dangerous, why aren’t there higher rates of brain cancer?” is the wrong question? and if turning the Wi-Fi off at night really is not enough- and what about those ‘smart” meters-

I appreciate Andre sharing this link with me:

In my experience, there are now about 5 people at my gym NOT wearing earbuds and carrying phones, (with many of men on too much testosterone, women on weight loss drugs, and everyone losing their hair!) I don’t believe that the statistics about brain tumors are impacting many people’s decisions about their technology use…but that the fact that the DNA of cancer cells can create neurological impacts instead of creating cancer deserves investigation, IMO, in addition to the very real damage to the blood brain barrier caused by RFR. The electrical injury precedes/causes the hormone damage, and damage to the nervous system/brain and other systems.

The science has to evolve in response to real world conditions, especially re: non-thermal effects, and it will.