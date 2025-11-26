“Being the one that never has a phone on/near me - it’s like being the sober one in a room full of drinkers.” - Reader comment posted responding to an interview with author Shannon Rowan

In Tuesday’s news post I shared a backstage pass courtesy Keith Cutter to listen to the interview with Theodora via his podcast. https://www.buzzsprout.com/2075097/episodes/18250926 (38 minutes)

You can also watch the interview. Here is the Youtube video; 34 minutes

Author Shannon Rowan is a very skilled researcher and speaker with tremendous integrity, who has been talking to diverse audiences (including so-called conspiracy theorists) about EMFs, and more recently about addictive design. Shannon’s website is WiFi Refugee. Her newest book is based on the parable of the red shoes.

The Red Shoes; Our Devil’s Dance with Technology...and how we can stop it

No all interviewers or audiences are as knowledgeable as others (Please feel free to post clarifying comment/clarifications if you notice something.) Here is a sampling of some of Shannon's most recent interviews; some cover more than one topic

My Family Thinks I’m Crazy Podcast with Mystic Mark: Shannon Rowan | Digital Addiction, Escaping The 5G Grid, and The Vitamin Scam https://myfamilythinksimcrazy.com (scroll down on the home page and you’ll see a player button) 1 1/2 hours The Fourth Box (Patriots 4 boxes+ soapbox, ballot box, jury box, ammo box, and info is ammo ) I hour 39 minutes

This week, we are joined by the Wifi Refugee- Shannon Rowan. She exposes the silent health crisis tied to EMFs, WiFi, and the modern electricity grid through her many books that we discuss throughout the conversation. Shannon discusses her own journey with electro-hypersensitivity, the early research on microwave syndrome, and the toll this tech is taking on society.

This episode is intense- exploring children’s health, government surveillance, historical experiments, and the steps families can take to reduce exposure, restore health, and regain control over their daily lives. Shannon recommends visiting emf-portal.org for more info on this subject matter. You can find all of Shannon Rowan’s work at wifi-refugee.com





Llyod Burrell Are Digital Devices Enslaving Your Soul? 9 minute outtake on brain changes. Shannon explores how technology’s hidden costs extend far beyond convenience, impacting our brains, our biology, and even our planet.

EMF Sensitivity, Epstein Censure FAIL, More! | Shannon Rowan, Mike Baldwin 11/19/25 Shannon is in the first hour.

EMF: 3,123 views EMF Sensitivity, Epstein Censure FAIL, More! | Shannon Rowan, Mike Baldwin 11/19/25 Streamed live on Nov 19, 2025 #105 Shannon Rowan (https://wifi-refugee.com/ ) is a photojournalist, researcher, and author, whose personal experiences inspired investigative work that has given many people, who suffer in silence from EMF sensitivity. We’ll talk about her findings vs the mainstream take, and what to expect from the future if the issue is not addressed. In the second half, we’re getting reactions, opening the lines on what may be the most common sources of environmental stress the homes of the audience...and a long over-due visit by Mike Baldwin (MikeIsFunny.com). Shannon is on at about 10 minutes

I also recorded with James Delingpole of the Delingpod podcast https://delingpole.podbean.com And I’ll be going onto the Healthier Tech Podcast (R Blank) next week and on Sam Tripoli’s Tinfoil Hat Show next week. More podcasts with Shannon listed here: Podcasts

Patricia’s comment; This is one of my favorites, if you can only listen to one: EMF Remedy Podcast with Keith Cutter & Shannon Rowan “The Red Shoes : Breaking our Digital Spell” May 26, 2025 1 hour 20 minutes

AI: Brian Merchant The slop layer How AI has encrusted our culture and social sphere in a sedimentary layer of slop.

AI: Musk’s AI supercomputer, used by U.S. military, secretly relies on Chinese hardware Records obtained by Oligarch Watch reveal that the facility relies on Chinese transformers, creating a major security vulnerability.

AI: WALL STREET JOURNAL How the U.S. Economy Became Hooked on AI Spending Growth has been bolstered by data-center investment and stock-market wealth. A reversal could raise the risk of recession.

AI WIRED:A Research Leader Behind ChatGPT’s Mental Health Work Is Leaving OpenAI The model policy team leads core parts of AI safety research, including how ChatGPT responds to users in crisis.

AI: Teens Are Saying Tearful Goodbyes to Their AI Companions

AUTOMOBILES: DRIVERLESS VEHICLES: Waymo radar cars approved in California regions https://www.ksbw.com/article/waymo-driverless-vehicles-california-sacramento/69531718 Waymo OK’d to test driverless cars in part of Santa Cruz Mountains, other California areas AND Waymo Approved Areas of Operation for Driverless Testing and Deployment Approved autonomous vehicle platforms to conduct driverless testing and deployment operations in all approved operational design domains (ODD) in California.

BIG TECH INDUSTRY: Scientists create world’s first microwave-powered computer chip — it’s much faster and consumes less power than conventional CPUs A new kind of processor that uses microwaves can be used in future AI systems or in wireless communications, a new study shows.

Caution poor night-vision color scheme at site (white text on black) causes after glare/strain when you shift pages, maybe cut and paste to read: BIG TECH CRITIQUE PARIS MARX DISONNECT: A tech critic’s guide to holiday gift-giving Maybe your grandma doesn’t need that Alexa smart speaker, inlcudes: Alexa smart speaker, Chatbot devices, Ring doorbell, Meta “AI” glasses,

Ultimately, a lot of these products make me think of a concept called luxury surveillance coined by Chris Gilliard and the late David Golumbia a few years ago. They were arguing that there’s a line where forms of surveillance can feel oppressive to some — particularly poorer and marginalized groups in society — but that more privileged groups can feel are actually benefiting from them by making their lives easier or more convenient.

BIG TECH AXIOS: Donald Trump’s promised campaign to curb the power of Big Tech is hitting an inflection point. When Trump began his second term, he said the administration would no longer let the industry “run wild, stifling competition in our most innovative sector.” His top antitrust enforcers touted a campaign to break up big tech companies, with a wave of conservative backlash against Silicon Valley at their backs. Yet they haven’t had much success in actually breaking up Big Tech this year. And it’s not clear exactly how far they’re willing to go. They inherited a series of cases filed under Biden and late in Trump’s first term, and the results for the government have been mixed at best. DOJ failed to force Google to spin off Chrome in September — something of a fizzle, after it had won the high-profile case a year earlier. In a notable loss, the D.C. court sided against the FTC in ruling that Meta doesn’t have a social media monopoly last Tuesday. The next opportunity to force a major tech divestiture likely won’t come until 2027 at the earliest, near the end of Trump’s term, when Amazon and Apple will face their own antitrust trials. The fate of this tech trust-busting campaign — at least the current major cases — now falls on whether the government decides to appeal those rulings, and on the outcome of one other trial in which the DOJ is trying to force Google to sell components of its ad tech monopoly. That trial concluded on Friday.

CHILDREN AXIOS: The classroom tech backlash [] But mirroring real-world use of technology doesn’t necessarily make for good learning. Recent studies show that analog approaches to learning may have great benefits. For example, writing notes by hand, rather than typing, contributes to deeper learning. In young children, the American Academy of Pediatrics has been pushing blocks and boxes over tablets since 2018, noting that electronic media often replaces play and other interactions with caregivers that help cognitive abilities. And researchers say social interaction is a key component of how we learn.

CHILDREN FAMILIES: Catherine Price & How to Feel Alive How to Have a Device-Free Thanksgiving

CHILDREN: 5 Things I Learned from 5 Days in a 5th Grade Group Chat And why I remain convinced that 11-year-olds* should not have smartphones.

CHILDREN: Want to Raise Successful Kids? A Massive New Study Says Limit Their Screen Time Like This Nobody’s perfect. But a massive new study out of Japan just gave us more reason to think about the examples we give our kids and whether all that extra screen time costs them more than we realize. Scientists at the University of Fukui analyzed data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development study in the United States, one of the largest brain development studies ever. The study followed 11,878 children initially aged 9 to 10 over two years.They used advanced MRI scans to track actual brain structure changes alongside parent-reported behavior assessments. Results? Kids with higher screen time showed measurable differences in both brain volume and thickness in several key areas. Those differences help explain why they also exhibited more severe ADHD symptoms. The need to control screen time Here’s what the researchers discovered: Longer daily screen time at age 9 to 10 years old predicted increased ADHD symptoms two years later, even after controlling for how severe the kids’ symptoms were at the start. The effect held up regardless of initial symptom levels. At baseline, higher screen time was linked to smaller total brain volume in the cortex and reduced volume in the right putamen, a brain region involved in language learning, reward processing, and addiction-related behaviors. give our kids and whether all that extra screen time costs them more than we realize.

CHILDREN: EMILY CHERKIN Testimony to UK Parliament Here is my full statement with citations and a video of my speech 6 Myths and 6 Truths About EdTech and GenAI

CHILDREN: Kids’ Screen Use Tied to Higher Risk of ADHD, Subtle Brain Changes Researchers analyzing thousands of children found that heavy screen use at ages 9-10 was linked to higher ADHD symptoms two years later. The Translational Psychiatry study also identified subtle brain abnormalities — including a smaller cortex involved in attention and higher-level thinking — among kids who spent more time on screens.

DISABILITY RIGHTS: MAGDA HAVAS TESTIMONY IN FAVOR OF PROPOSED MA BILL S.1175 Massachusetts has one of the best civil rights laws in the country, but it needs to be brought current! Thank you to Senator Paul W. Mark for sponsoring a bill to update the law to reflect how people access the world today. S.1175 An Act prohibiting injurious operations or offering services or products that discriminate against or injure protected classes. This bill will be heard Tuesday, November 25 before the Joint Committee on the Judiciary. Thank you to Dr. Magda Havas for sending in a statement already to support this bill! Read it here. COURTESY MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY (MORE AT LINK)

EHS COMMUNITY: SUFFERING & VICTIMS ROSALITO NEWSLETTER #4 The tiny French-speaking EHS microcosm on Facebook has been shaken in recent days by a post from a vendor, claiming that the fight to lower radiation levels was lost, and above all, ridiculing the notion of victims, reducing them to endless whiners, in order to introduce yet another machine, that he claims would allow people to be exposed to synthetic EMFs without pain.

FCC: San Mateo pushes back against potential rule changes from FCC FCC notice signals threat to new city ordinance and grassroots effort to regulate wireless facility placements

FCC INDUSTRY: FCC proposes upper C-Band rules for 2027 auction to maximize mid-band spectrum for 5G and 6G

FCC: CHD ‘New Phase of Attack’: Children’s Health Defense Tells FCC to Protect People, or ‘Get Out of the Way’ In a motion filed today with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), CHD urged the agency to comply with a 2021 court order to review evidence that radiation at levels currently allowed by the agency harms people, especially children, and the environment. If the agency ignores the motion, CHD is prepared to take the matter back to court. The document essentially tells the FCC to either protect people, or get out of the way and let other federal agencies, like HHS, set health and safety limits for wireless radiation exposure,” Eckenfels said. The filing is important “because before we can go back to the D.C. Court and complain that the FCC hasn’t complied, we have to show that we’ve tried telling the FCC that they need to do what the court asked,” she added. If the agency still doesn’t comply soon, CHD will be in a position to take the FCC back to court, she said. BThe U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit didn’t give the FCC a deadline to comply. Since federal courts typically don’t interfere with the practices of federal agencies, CHD had to wait until a few years after the court issued the order before the court would realistically intervene in the FCC’s noncompliance.

HEALTH Parkinson’s may be largely preventable and the culprit is everywhere That possibility reframes Parkinson’s from a purely medical challenge into a public health emergency hiding in plain sight. It suggests that the same chemicals that keep crops weed‑free, factories humming, and tap water clear may also be seeding the fastest‑growing neurologic condition on the planet, and that smarter regulation and personal choices could prevent thousands of cases that would otherwise unfold over decades. Parkinson’s is exploding, and the trend is not slowing The first uncomfortable fact I have to confront is scale. Parkinson’s disease is now described in one Abstract as the world’s fastest growing brain disorder, outpacing even Alzheimer’s in its rate of increase. That same line of research argues that this growth is not simply the result of aging populations, but is tightly linked to exposure to environmental toxicants that accumulate over a lifetime. When a condition climbs this quickly across continents and cultures, it is hard to explain it away as bad luck or better diagnosis. Genes load the gun, the environment pulls the trigger, The invisible cloud: air pollution and brain damage, Pesticides, Paraquat, and the rural risk gap, Solvents, water, and the chemicals under the sink, What individuals can do while policy catches up

HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom How to Outsmart Jet Lag This Holiday Season circadian guide to feeling balanced and energized when traveling across time zones

HEALTH: Your Body Is an Orchestra of Clocks, And Repair Only Happens When They’re in Sync Why repair, detox, and regeneration only happen when your body’s clocks are in circadian alignment

HEALTH: Memory Lapses in Your 30s? The Brain Fog Epidemic Linked To Overstimulation Read more at: https://www.boldsky.com/health/causes-of-memory-lapses-in-thirties-165587.html

HEALTH: EMF FRANCE: Telephony and cancer: ANSES capitulates to public health challenges

SMART METERS: EFF Last week, a California judge ordered the end of a dragnet surveillance program that spied on thousands of Sacramento residents through their power meters. EFF and our co-counsel sued to stop the mass surveillance scheme on behalf of the Asian American Liberation Network and two Sacramento County residents. The lawsuit argued that the program created a host of privacy harms—including criminalizing innocent people, creating menacing encounters with law enforcement, and disproportionately harming the Asian community.

SPACE WEATHER: MARS ROVER SEES A LARGE SUNSPOT: There’s a sunspot on the farside of the sun so large, it is visible from Mars. NASA’s Perseverance rover is photographing the behemoth from Jezero Crater. Next week, the sunspot will rotate toward Earth, possibly bringing an increase in solar activity. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

SURVEILLANCE:EFF Featured Story: Our Lawsuit Challenging Warrantless ALPR Surveillance (LICENSE PLATE READERS) “This is not just about data or technology — it’s about power, accountability, and our right to move freely without being watched,” said CAIR-San Francisco Bay Area Executive Director Zahra Billoo. “For Muslim communities, and for anyone who has experienced profiling, the knowledge that police can track your every move without cause is chilling. San Jose’s mass surveillance program violates the California Constitution and undermines the privacy rights of every person who drives through the city. We’re going to court to make sure those protections still mean something.”

12/1 What You Need to Know: Smart Meters Are Toxic Monday, Dec. 1, 6-8 p.m. ET Eversource, National Grid and others are rolling out their smart grids with no informed consent. The science is very clear that the radiation pulsated 24x7 from these digital utility meters is a neurotoxin, carcinogen, causes infertility and more.

Join Cece Doucette and Building Biologist Ken Gartner to learn the science, symptoms, medical recommendations, and what you can do to protect your home, loved ones and pets from this man-made toxin! “Smart” meters for electric, solar, water, gas and propane are being installed everywhere, so please share this invitation widely. Children, pregnant women, the elderly and anyone with an existing health compromise often experience symptoms first, but many previously healthy ratepayers develop EMR Syndrome after smart meters are installed. Don’t let this happen to you! Join us to learn, bring your questions!

Remembering David Stetzer

If Dave’s filters or his discovery of dirty electricity has changed your life, could you leave a short story about it here? I think it will mean a lot to his family. - Paul https://www.tributebook.com/domains/b2ca48b5-7794-4e1b-99da-4592e2bc0353/obituaries/46414697/book

The San Onofre Syndrome Team published a lovely post honoring Jim Huddle of Ecological Options Network

There is no link that I can share, but the team posted:

“It is with deep sadness and the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of James Heddle, award-winning filmmaker, co-director of EON Ecological Options Network, and the anchor, along with Mary Beth, of Team SOS.

The inimitable Jim Heddle was a creative genius and an outstanding human being—a true gift to the planet. While our sadness is profound, it is coupled with an overwhelming gratitude for having the good fortune to be a part of Jim’s team and life.

Jim was the consummate teacher. His breadth of knowledge was unsurpassed, he transitioned effortlessly from philosopher to writer to filmmaker to activist. He was also the most loving companion to his work and life partner and love of his life, Mary Beth.

Jim never missed the opportunity to express gratitude for everyone and everything. He made sure all who worked alongside him felt appreciated and cared for.

While we mourn, we are overwhelmingly grateful for his presence in our lives. We will honor his memory by continuing his work until his vision of a safer planet is realized.

We ask that you keep Mary Beth and his loved ones in your thoughts.

Please stay tuned; we will announce plans for a public celebration of Jim’s life in 2026.”

Blessed Thanksgiving for those observing.