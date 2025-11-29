FEATURED: CHD Stop the Federal Cell Tower Takeover — Oppose H.R. 2289 (automated action to contact your Legislators) (This is a different effort from the FCC proceeding)

Congress is moving fast on H.R. 2289, a bill that would let federal agencies and telecom companies override your community’s voice and force cell towers wherever they want. We must not allow the telecom industry to plaster our communities with cell towers! Congress is moving fast on H.R. 2289, a bill that would let federal agencies and telecom companies override your community’s voice and force cell towers wherever they want, next to your house, your child’s school, in the midst of your community. This is a full-scale federal takeover — speak out NOW before it’s too late. [] If H.R. 2289 passes, every community in America is at risk of:

More antennas and equipment added to cell towers near homes, schools, and parks

No meaningful environmental oversight

No historic-preservation review for sensitive or culturally important sites

Little to no notice before major tower upgrades

Federal decisions overriding local concerns and community priorities

Local governments and residents would be silenced. Telecom and federal agencies would gain even more control. We cannot allow that to happen. No community should lose its voice in decisions that directly affect its safety, character, and future. Your Representative needs to hear from you right now. Use the form to tell Congress to Vote NO on H.R. 2289 — and stop this nationwide federal takeover of local cell tower decisions.

FEATURED: Analysis of Actual Transmitted Power from Hundreds of 5G FR2 Radio Base Stations over One Month in Urban Areas in Japan

Ishioka R, Iyama T, Higashiyama J, Hada F, Suzuki Y, Suyama S. Analysis of Actual Transmitted Power from Hundreds of FR2 Radio Base Stations over One Month in Urban Areas in Japan. Electronics. 2025; 14(23):4676. https://doi.org/10.3390/electronics14234676

Abstract This study analyzes the actual transmitted power from 5G beamforming radio base stations (BF-RBSs) to clarify the effectiveness and issues of an actual maximum approach specified in the International Electrotechnical Commission 62232:2025. The actual maximum approach is a new compliance assessment method for electromagnetic field exposure levels from BF-RBSs based on time-averaged transmitted power. In this study, the actual maximum transmitted power every 5 or 30 min from more than 400 BF-RBSs using millimeter waves in urban areas in Japan was collected using a network management system over a period of one month. For each BF-RBS, normalized actual transmitted power was derived as the ratio of actual to configured maximum transmitted power. As a result of this measurement, the maximum value of normalized actual transmitted power was approximately −3 dB when the number of sets of user equipment (UEs) in the BF-RBS was less than two with high data traffic. Moreover, statistical analysis results of the measurement data shows that the actual maximum approach may underestimate the electromagnetic field exposure levels from a BF-RBS with three or fewer UEs when the actual transmitted power of the BF-RBSs is not monitored and controlled to maintain a level below the threshold.

Conclusions This study analyzed network data obtained from more than 400 BF-RBSs using millimeter waves in urban areas in Japan via a network management system for a month. As a result of the network-based measurement, we found that all the actual transmitted powers for each BF-RBS were below the configured maximum transmitted power. In particular, the maximum value of the normalized actual transmitted power averaged for 30 min was less than −8 dB. Therefore, when the average time of compliance assessment for RBSs exceeds 30 min, the actual maximum approach is effective in avoiding overestimation using the conventional compliance assessment. In contrast, the maximum value of the normalized actual transmitted power averaged for 5 min was approximately −3 dB when the number of UEs was less than three. In this situation, the power reduction factor for beamforming technologies defined in the IEC 62232:2025 standard is approximately 0.19. Since this power reduction factor did not consider the influence of adjacent beams, future studies should address the calculation of FPR considering the impact of sidelobes from adjacent beams for the compliance assessment of an RBS installation. Regarding the issues of the actual maximum approach, the theoretical statistical analysis of the network data using multinomial distribution showed that the actual maximum approach underestimates the EMF exposure levels from a BF-RBS with three or fewer UEs when the actual transmitted power of the BF-RBSs is not monitored and controlled to maintain a level below the threshold. The measurement results show the necessity of monitoring and controlling the actual transmitted power of BF-RBSs to avoid underestimating the EMF exposure levels.

Open access paper: https://www.mdpi.com/2079-9292/14/23/4676

FEATURED: Comments on cell tower application for Connecticut Siting Council Albert M. Manville, II, Ph.D. (ICBE-EMF wildlife biologist), Nov 22, 2025

Re: DOCKET NO. 543 – The Towers, LLC application for a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility and Public Need for the construction, maintenance, and operation of a telecommunications facility and associated equipment located at 17 Warren Road, Washington (New Preston), Connecticut 12 pages plus 7 pages of references

https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/csc/1_dockets-medialibrary/1_media_do500_600/do543/steeprockassoc/2025-11-22-manville-comments.pdf

FEATURED S. Africa: EMFSA November 2025 Newsletter

INCLUDES: Offshore Wind Farms, A report of the Eklipse Expert Group on Impacts of Offshore Wind Farm Expansion, Flora, Fauna & EMF Flora and Fauna: How Nonhuman Species Interact With Natural and Man-Made EMF at Ecosystem Levels — and Public Policy Recommendations, Pesticides – Another Environmental Pollutant of Concern, Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) RESEARCH ARTICLE Personal radio use and risk of cancers among police officers in Great Britain: Results from the Airwave Health Monitoring Study, Radiofrequency Exposure and Cancer – ANSES Findings French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety (ANSES) Published: 26/11/2025, Aviation IATA Calls for Stronger 5G/6G Safeguards Near Aviation Frequencies (20 November 2025), Book Suggestions for the Festive Season -Electric Life The Hidden Radiance of Everything Author: Sander Funneman; illustrated by Peter Brouwers This uplifting, beautifully illustrated book is written for readers aged 9 to 99. It explores the idea that Earth’s ecosystems — and even the cosmos — have a natural electric side that connects everything in surprising and inspiring ways.

A few highlights:

English release date: 18 November 2025

Already available in Dutch; coming soon in Chinese, with more languages in discussion

Well received in the US and Canada, including reviews in KIRKUS and Publishers Weekly

FEATURED: Flora, Fauna & EMF Flora and Fauna

Flora, Fauna & EMF Flora and Fauna: How Nonhuman Species Interact With Natural and Man-Made EMF at Ecosystem Levels — and Public Policy Recommendations REVIEW ARTICLE — Frontiers in Public Health Published: 19 November 2025 Section: Radiation and Health Edited by: Dariusz Leszczynski Reviewed by: Frank Barnes, Victor Alan Leach Excerpt:

• Any existing exposure standards are strictly for humans.

• The article discusses unique physiologies of nonhuman species and how resonant interactions with EMF may occur even at today’s ambient levels.

• Policy recommendations for wildlife protection include recognizing “airspace as habitat,” adherence to existing environmental laws, and mitigation approaches such as frequency reallocation, hardware and network redesign, and EMF-free zones during migration and breeding seasons, where possible.

• The authors call for an urgent, government-wide response that treats EMF as an air pollutant and establishes the emerging discipline of air ecology (aeroecology). Protecting this dimension of habitat is described as essential as safeguarding land and water.

This article is part of the Research Topic The 4th International Expert Forum on the Public Health and Environmental Impacts of Cellular and Wireless Radiation Exposure 2024 View all 10 articles

Citation: Levitt BB, Lai HC, Manville AM II, Scarato T (2025). Flora and fauna: how nonhuman species interact with natural and man-made EMF at ecosystem levels and public policy recommendations. Front. Public Health 13:1693873. doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2025.1693873

Comment by EMFSOUTHAFRICA The authors of this article call for an urgent, government-wide response that treats EMF as an air pollutant and establishes the emerging discipline of air ecology (aeroecology). Under South Africa’s National Environmental Management Act (NEMA 107 of 1998), the legal definition of pollution is broad enough to include different forms of energy, specifically waves.

Extract from NEMA 107 of 1998 :

‘pollution’ means any change in the environment caused by—

(i) substances;

(ii) radioactive or other waves; or

(iii) noise, odours, dust or heat,

emitted from any activity, including the storage or treatment of waste or substances, construction and the provision of services, whether engaged in by any person or an organ of state, where that change has an adverse effect on human health or wellbeing or on the composition, resilience and productivity of natural or managed ecosystems, or on materials useful to people, or will have such an effect in the future.

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: A Chicago Data Center Overheated—And Shut Down Trade in Key Markets Across the Globe

AI: Trump Launches The Genesis Mission To Accelerate AI And Technocrat Takeover Of All National Data

AI: ARS TECHNICA OpenAI says dead teen violated TOS when he used ChatGPT to plan suicide OpenAI’s response to teen suicide case is “disturbing,” lawyer says.

AI: Dangerous AI Capabilities Advance “My trust in reality is fading” — Gemini

AI US PIRG: Trouble in Toyland 2025: A.I. bots and toxics present hidden dangers Tests show A.I. toys can have disturbing conversations. Other concerns include unsafe or counterfeit toys bought online.

AI: Think screens are bad for children? AI toys are worse

AUTOMOBILES: Robotaxis are spreading across the U.S.

CHILDREN: Kids Online Safety Algorithmic Harm, Explained by Former Meta Vice President Brian Boland How Facebook and Instagram were optimized for profit, not safety—and why lawmakers must step in

ENVIRONMENTAL ACTIVISM: Biocentric with Max Wilbert The Refugee Crisis is a Crisis of Imperialism The global north is weaponizing the ramifications of their own colonial escapades and ecological overreach, leveraging racism to fuel a rising tide of fascism

HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom How To Turn Your Infrared Sauna Into a Real Zone 2 Engine A practical, heart rate driven guide to using infrared heat for real metabolic conditioning, detox, and longevity

HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom No Pharmaceutical Will Ever Match the Sun Because one sunrise does more in seconds than any drug can touch in a lifetime

HEALTH: BRAIN HEALTH includes vax A Midwestern Doctor Gratitude, Natural Medicine and the Art of Memorization Remembering the things we are thankful for Fluid Circulation There is a strong case that impaired circulation is a root cause of chronic illness (e.g., one of the most common mechanisms of harm from vaccines is that they cause microstrokes which are easily detectable with the appropriate neurological examination). While the harm from poor circulation can be overt (e.g., significant swelling and skin changes in the legs), typically it is subtle and goes unrecognized. For example, a significant contributor to dementia is poor blood flow to the brain and poor lymphatic drainage from the brain—best demonstrated by how frequently the COVID-19 vaccines cause cognitive impairment or accelerated dementia. In turn, we’ve found some of the most effective treatments for cognitive impairment or dementia are simply to safeguard the brain’s blood flow (e.g., by restoring the blood’s ability to flow freely).Similarly, impaired fluid circulation is extremely detrimental to mental health (e.g., one survey found the COVID vaccines caused 26.4% of recipients with a pre-existing anxiety or depression disorder to experience an exacerbation of the disorder). Likewise, physical activity (one of the most effective ways to move fluids within the body) has also been shown to be 50% more effective than medications or cognitive behavioral therapy for reducing mild-to-moderate symptoms of depression, psychological stress, and anxiety. Note: fluid congestion in the head is often accompanied by cloudy thinking or an inability to continuously stay focused. Because of this, being able to be aware of when fluid congestion is happening (particularly in the head) and then doing something to address that stagnation (e.g., taking a break, moving around, changing your studying position, exercising, taking a hot bath) is immensely helpful for supporting learning (and avoiding burnout). Note: DMSO is quite helpful for improving fluid circulation in the brain, and research has shown that it counteracts both the adverse effects of strokes and prevents cognitive decline (discussed here). While we typically use intravenous DMSO to protect cognitive function later in life, it can also be very helpful after periods of prolonged mental exertion (e.g., for medical students or after you have to spend too much time writing) as it both restores depleted cognitive function and prevents the long term cognitive impairment that can result from overstraining the central nervous system.

HOUSING/COMMUNITIES: Adfree Cities for happier, healthier cities INCLUDES How Adblock Bristol blocked 50 new ad screens

INSPIRATION: First Things & A Simple and Sane Christmas What to skip, what to show up for, and how to keep things slow Today, we offer a compendium of practical (and non-monetary) ways to deepen that humanness during Advent and Christmastide, while keeping the coming weeks simple and sane. But first: Peco and I were honored to be invited by First Things to review Clare Morell ’s The Tech Exit. It appears in print in the December Issue and was published this week in the online edition. Post includes [] a downloadable alphabetized list of all the suggestions. The goal is not to do everything on the list, but rather to offer some ideas that steer away from consumerism and toward connection, tradition, and meaning.

INSPIRATION: Lauren Ayers from Escape the Box If you think, “My efforts don’t make a difference” This doc created a lyrical musical adaptation of the advice to “Do it anyway.” 2 musical versions

INSPIRATION: Robin Grille - Psychology for Paradigm Shift BACKLASH: a Global Crisis of Emergence (an essay series) PART 7 – Authoritarianism in Dominator cultures – and how to overcome the Backlash against Democracy

Neoliberalism as symptom of collective trauma Authoritarianism is not the natural state of human relations. The insatiable thirst for power and excess that afflicts psychopathic leaders is a constellation of symptoms from deep, early psychological wounding. It springs from early humiliations. A culture of child punishment stifles the development of empathy. The quest for greatness and notoriety compels those whom, as children, were offered pride and applause in place of real love. Those deprived of affection and belonging are left with a cavernous inner emptiness. Greed is the expression of this despair, redirected towards filling the bottomless pit with endless acquisition and accumulation. But psychopathic figures cannot gain any traction without the trust and idolisation of the many. Our susceptibility to charming exploiters and tough ‘protectors’ is also symptomatic. It reflects a culture that has failed to make children feel internally secure, self-assured and connected to their true vocation. [] But obviously, we can’t afford to wait and see if our younger generations demonstrate better democratic impulses than we did. So for the short term, here is an essential form of mental hygiene: ask questions . Don’t accept a statement just because it is stated adamantly, like a self-evident truth, by someone who bears the trappings of authority. [] Decoding hidden agendas is a skill, we are not automatically born with it. We need to teach children, at home and at school, how to decode propaganda, marketing and advertising. How to read attempts to manipulate. I have done this in a school setting and found that children feel empowered by learning to decode memes, they find it delightfully fun and exciting. In the age of social media influencers, mass advertising and corporatised universities, this skill is more urgent than ever.

LEGAL UK: The Government has ‘responded’ to the petition – “Provide a legal right to access certain services without a digital device” Read the response in full at the linkK: Provide a legal right to access certain services without a digital device - Petitionshttps://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/725049

LIGHTING: Ban Blinding Headlights! US Senate Hearing with Automaker CEOs Dear Supporters, On January 14, 2026, the US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation will hold a hearing that will include the CEOs of major automakers to discuss safety regulations and the cost of purchasing a new vehicle.

https://www.commerce.senate.gov/2026/1/us-automakers-to-appear-before-senate-commerce-committee As you may already know, LED headlights can costs thousands of dollars to repair or replace, and yet the technology is blinding us. This is an opportunity for our voices to be heard. Please call your Senator and demand that the issue of safety and blinding LED headlights be raised at the January 14, 2026 hearing. Also call your Representative in the House and ask for their assistance. The CEOs of the automakers will be sitting in chairs in front of members of Congress. This will be the time for Congress to ask them why they are selling cars with blinding LED headlights.



SCIENCE INTEGRITY: The fall of a prolific science journal exposes the billion-dollar profits of scientific publishing The scientific system operates in a controversial way. Researchers’ funding and promotions depend largely on the number of studies they publish in journals, which are validated by a handful of private companies. One of these companies, the London-based multinational Clarivate, removed Science of the Total Environment from its database on November 18. “The journal was removed because it no longer meets our publicly available quality criteria,” explained a spokesperson, who declined to offer further details.

The four major scientific publishers — Elsevier, Springer Nature, Wiley, and Taylor & Francis — earned more than $7 billion in 2024, with profit margins unimaginable in almost any other industry, exceeding 30%, according to a new analysis led by British anthropologist Dan Brockington of the Autonomous University of Barcelona. This collective windfall is explained by the “ publish or perish” system — which rewards improbably prolific scientists who produce a study every two days — as well as a shift in the industry’s business model. Previously, readers paid subscription fees to access quality journals. Now, amid the push for open access to science, it is the authors themselves who must pay to have their research published so that others can read it for free. This perverse incentive — whereby both scientists and journals earn more the more they publish, regardless of quality — has fueled a flood of millions of low-quality studies .



SMART METERS MA- action alert courtesy National Health Action Network Please act NOW to let your own legislators and the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy know today that you support H.3551 and S. 2306. Take this quick action to protect your privacy and your right to opt out of utility meters that bathe your home in radiation! The sister bills H.3551 and S. 2306 “An Act relative to smart meters” must be reported out by December 3rd. Massachusetts Take Action to Opt-Out of Smart Meters

Sign Petition Too! Hundreds have already signed the petition for the smart meter opt-out, and another bill to include electromagnetic illnesses in the Department of Public Health’s MAVEN database. Please sign if you haven’t yet, this is a separate action from the above to show momentum! Click here to sign on!

SMART METER FIRE: Norman Lambe A Little Knowledge can be a Dangerous Thing THE FIRE A few minutes after the Smart Meter, was placed in her home, Mary states she heard an explosion. The homeowner heard an explosion. The lights in her house exploded along with her computer, her refrigerator and all other appliances in the home exploded. the computer surge protector melted onto the floor. As a result of this explosion, all of the walls and flooring in her homme required replacement as did all of the wiring, her heater needed to be replaced, along with the microwave land double oven needed replacement. Her walls and floors needed to be replaced, as well as all the wiring.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Social media users flee X, flock to TikTok and Reddit Americans’ social media habits are splintering in ways that echo the fractured traditional news landscape, according to a new Pew Research report. Why it matters: The same fragmentation that reshaped news is now reshaping social media, making it harder for companies, brands and public figures to reliably reach large swaths of the public.

SPACE/UAP/ CONTROVERSIAL: 15 MINUTE OVERVIEW Top 10 Shocking Revelations From The Age Of Disclosure Documentary 34 high-ranking individuals who testify in this documentary suggest that there is a race between the United States, China, and Russia to be the first to successfully reverse-engineer recovered extraterrestrial spacecrafts. This is deliberate misinformation to spare the population from too intense a shock.

WARFARE PEERS: Top News: Insect-Sized Spy Robots, ‘Smart Dust’ Military Technology, Alternatives to Militarism in Colombia, More

EVENT

EMF EVENT GERMANY: https://www.curivo.info/elektrosmog-kongress/ 26 leading building biologists and environmental physicians reveal: Scientifically sound strategies for protection against electrosmog. Learn evidence-based action against the health effects of 5G, Wi-Fi, and electromagnetic fields. Join 12,000+ health-conscious people at the free online congress from November 28 to December 7 + Cell health practice guide included.

12/1 What You Need to Know: Smart Meters Are Toxic Monday, Dec. 1, 6-8 p.m. ET Eversource, National Grid and others are rolling out their smart grids with no informed consent. The science is very clear that the radiation pulsated 24x7 from these digital utility meters is a neurotoxin, carcinogen, causes infertility and more.

Join Cece Doucette and Building Biologist Ken Gartner to learn the science, symptoms, medical recommendations, and what you can do to protect your home, loved ones and pets from this man-made toxin! "Smart" meters for electric, solar, water, gas and propane are being installed everywhere, so please share this invitation widely. Children, pregnant women, the elderly and anyone with an existing health compromise often experience symptoms first, but many previously healthy ratepayers develop EMR Syndrome after smart meters are installed. Don't let this happen to you! Join us to learn, bring your questions!

In Case You Missed It:

‘Unplug to Uplift’ Webinar Resources vs. MINDSPACE - Stop the Manipulation Is the choice getting any clearer?

November 26 Safe Tech International News and Notes Shannon Rowan Red Shoe Interviews, Keith and Theodora Youtube Link, Dec. 1 Smart Meter Event with Cece and Ken