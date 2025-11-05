While some US states are still grappling with questions about cellphone school bans, many communities have already taken action towards implementing the smartphone free childhood, and are now turning to the question of EdTech vs. TechEd. Emily Cherkin, who spoke at our Nov. 1 event Unplug to Uplift, explains the difference, below.

Note that many efforts devoted to the Right to Be Offline are also continuing to promote the right to be online, with a stance about not judging the choices of others. (Is this the historical equivalent of promoting smokers’ rights?) But the UK’s Tim Arnold mentioned in passing the important distinction - freedom of choice as long as it doesn’t hurt anyone. If that is the criteria, the science needs scrutiny. As more individuals reduce their 24/7 addiction to devices, they are able to hold space for deeper discussion about the risks and costs of unsafe devices and infrastructure in a way that addicts cannot because addiction is driven by unconscious forces. A rising tide is already lifting all boats, and focus on protecting children is a powerful kindling point…

I am still on the road and for sure missed some news items, will be back next week. To my knowledge the FCC order to override all local rights/choice has not yet been posted on the federal register, so the deadline for comment is not yet set. Stop Smart Meters and EMF Safety Network are covering this.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has proposed a vast new rulemaking, No. 25-276: "Build America: Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployments" that will completely override our ability to protect public health, aesthetics, environmental safety, local zoning, and allow a new level of surveillance using AI.

“We cannot have a society in which, if two people wish to communicate, the only way that can happen is if it’s financed by a third person who wishes to manipulate them.”

Tim Arnold in the UK was one of the catalysts for Safe Tech International hosting its Unplug to Uplift webinar, to highlight efforts towards digital sobriety in other countries. Tim as created a petition advocating for UK residents to enjoy the Right to Be Offline, with hopes of collecting enough signatures by Nov. 20 to compel the UK government to respond. After going smartphone free for 2 years, he had now declared himself digitally departed. This is a short video (6 minutes) of Tim as he completed an in-person event.

In the six-minute clip below, Tim talks about the difference between seeing Super Connected online and experiencing it in the room. When we read about Super Connected through a screen, it’s easy to imagine the work as being “against” technology — against smartphones, against digital life itself. But in person, audiences discover something very different. Super Connected has always been about balance and choice, not rejection. It’s a reminder that technology and human connection can coexist — but only when we preserve our ability to be mindful and choose, rather than letting algorithms make our choices for us. Tim also spoke about how ideas of “delaying technology” for children aren’t new. Long before smartphones, educators in the Rudolf Steiner community were nurturing human development through imagination, rhythm and sensory awareness — ensuring that technology enters a young life at the right time, not the earliest possible moment. It was very special to be joined by the staff from the Edinburgh Steiner School — and for Tim to reconnect with an old classmate from his own days as a pupil at a Rudolf Steiner School. This short video from that night closes one chapter of Super Connected — and opens another in the ongoing conversation about how we live, learn, and stay human in a digital world. Don’t forget to stay in touch on all things Super Connected by joining Tim’s mailing list: http://eepurl.com/iRn-s-/

Read more here: Digital Departure: Consciously Uncoupling From The Algorithm To Find a Better Rhythm Artist and Digital Wellbeing Advocate Tim Arnold Explores The Road Less Travelled

More about Tim's journey at the end of this email.



ACTIVISM: MAX WILBERT The 9 Rules of Security Culture This is how we keep ourselves safer and more effective in the face of repression, surveillance, and rising fascism

AI: GARY MARCUS Too big to fail? Get ready for chaos

AI ACTIVISM: Nate Hagens from The Great Simplification Hacking Human Attachment: The Loneliness Crisis, Cognitive Atrophy, and Other Personal Dangers of AI I’m joined by Nora Bateson and Zak Stein to explore the multifaceted ways that AI is designed to exploit our deepest social vulnerabilities, and the risks this poses to human relationships, cognition, and society. (I HAVE NOT LISTENED)

AUTOMOBILES: CA Beloved Neighborhood Store Cat Named KitKat Killed by Self-Driving Taxi

AUTOMOBILES: Major carmakers drop touchscreens and return to classic controls

In a significant shift in automotive design, major car manufacturers including Mercedes, Volkswagen, and Hyundai are moving away from touchscreen-heavy dashboards. Instead, they are reinstating physical buttons and dials, responding to years of driver complaints about distractions and usability. This trend is not confined to the automotive industry, as tech giants like Apple are also reintroducing tactile controls in their gadgets, aligning with consumer preferences for more intuitive interfaces. The Rise and Fall of Touchscreen Dominance The allure of touchscreens in modern vehicles was initially driven by their sleek designs and cost-effectiveness. However, what seemed like a step forward in automotive technology soon turned into a “huge, annoying mistake,” as admitted by the industry itself. Early complaints from drivers centered around the distraction these touchscreens caused, pulling focus away from the road, a concern echoed in a 2024 editorial advocating for the return of buttons and dials. The trend towards touchscreens peaked before 2024 but began to decline as safety data linked these interfaces to increased accident risks.



AUTOMOBILES: Ontario Banned All Speed Cameras After Ford Called Them A Cash Grab Ontario government moves to ban all automated speed cameras.

Traffic-calming tools like speed bumps will replace these devices.

Critics say cameras were revenue tools that failed to improve safety.

CELLPHONES EPOCH: Revenge of the Dumbphone: Why Minimalist Phones Are Making a Comeback People are seeking devices that help them unplug, redefining what ‘connected’ really means.

CHILDREN: EMILY CHERKIN “EdTech” is *Not* “Tech Ed” What So Many Get So Wrong About Technology in School and the 3 Questions We Should Be Asking

CHILDREN: Clare Morell from Preserving Our Humanity The AI Revolution is Coming for our Kids A Tech Exit is more urgent and needed than ever

“CLIMATE” Bovaer Backlash: Danish Cows Collapsing Under Mandatory Methane-Reducing Additive Earlier whispers from Danish farmers included fevers, diarrhoea, mastitis, and even cow deaths attributed to Bovaer. One producer lost six animals in under a month. Critics label it “animal cruelty,” especially under mandatory use for farms with over 50 cows. The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration acknowledges these reports and has enlisted Aarhus University to analyse real-world data, with initial findings expected after the 2025-26 new year. The irony is stark: a product meant to “save the planet” for reducing methane is harmful to dairy herds, slashing productivity, and raising fears of contaminating the food chain—despite assurances it “breaks down fully” with no residues. Yet, the true winners emerge clearly: DSM-Firmenich, cashing in on booming sales fuelled by mandates and climate subsidies, alongside powerhouse investors like BlackRock (holding ~3.3%) and Vanguard, who reap the rewards from this relentless Net-Zero drive.

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: FIGHT TO REPAIR Smart Products Get Dumb As Cloud Servers Go Dark From vacuums to ...mattresses (?!) smart products that rely on cloud connectivity are blinking off, leaving consumers with degraded or non-functional tech. Also: Are cars becoming throw away products? INCLUDES: AWS Outtage Bricks Smart Mattresses

When Amazon Web Services went down earlier this month, lots of web -based applications and services went dark. But that wasn’t all: some people’s beds stopped working. As 404 Media reported : Sleep Number’s $2,700 “smart” mattresses— marketed as precision-tuned comfort devices —suddenly bricked, leaving users stuck in flat mode until the cloud came back online. The AWS outage exposed a ridiculous truth: even the most personal objects in our homes now depend on remote servers to function. A mattress is dependent on the functioning of Amazon’s Web Services??! It’s a darkly comic but telling symbol of how “smart” design can turn basic functions into subscription traps and service dependencies. As tech giants centralize more of our lives behind login screens and cloud APIs, a power blip in Seattle can now ripple straight into your bedroom.



HAVANA: Pentagon Restricts Communication with Congress, Sparking Criticism U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has implemented a new policy requiring Department of War personnel to obtain prior approval before communicating with Congress on specific topics, leading to accusations of a lack of transparency and hindering communication. []Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. sent out a list of topics that Department of War personnel are now required to receive prior approval on before engaging with and informing Congress on the matters. include budget and reconciliation spending plans, critical minerals; Foreign Military sales reform; AUKUS, the security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States; abnormal health incidents, also known in the Department as “Havana Syndrome”; and Spectrum, which refers to the electromagnetic spectrum, a critical resource that supports military operations and essential functions across the US government.

HOUSING TECH AXIOS: People are increasingly swapping smart devices for old-fashioned buttons, switches and knobs in their homes, Axios’ Sami Sparber writes.

Plus, reading nooks are being mentioned 48% more often in home listings compared with a year ago, according to Zillow’s 2026 Home Trends Report .

The big picture: A home where “technology is always in the background, working and listening, feels anxiety-producing” instead of restorative, architect Yan M. Wang tells Axios.|

Rising costs for smart devices and tech troubleshooting can also cause headaches and push people away from smart home tech.

What we’re watching: Landlines are also having a renaissance.

Parents are adding them back to their homes to give their kids a way to chat with friends without personal smartphones, the Washington Post reports . Keep reading .



INSPIRATION: The Annual Walking Rebellion: Restoring the Mind at Three Miles an Hour How to boycott the Machine in 10,000 easy steps Starting this week until November 30th, we are committing to walking at least twenty minutes a day, and more on weekends - up to a few hours. This may not sound like much, but it is a concrete step away from the virtual toward the real. Wherever you are, you can join us by walking away from the digital deluge. Don’t forget to go tech-naked, use naked tech, or power off your phone while walking. Walk alone or invite family or friends to join you in the Walking Rebellion!

INSPIRATION: TWO FILMS

From Reza: link to my documentary on RF-EMF pollution:

Remembering Nearfield - EHS DOCUMENTARY UPDATE

UPDATE COURTESY SEAN CARNEY; I have been informed that Remembering Nearfield has been selected by the Tanzanite International Film Festival in East Africa, a big animation event. “The Tanzanite International Animation Festival is an annual Animation Film festival, an event that celebrates creativity, films, animation and all creative projects.

The short film was aired on television in the UK and Ireland, and on CHD. Watch the video here: Remembering Nearfield — A Film About Electrohypersensitivity (EHS) | Childrens Health Defense

INSPIRATION: JULIA LUPINE Coming soon, new book 3rd in my EMF Chronicles series. Art by Flo Freshman

LANDLINES INDUSTRY: POTS AND PANS: I’m Ready to Call It | POTs and PANs I think we can now foresee the demise of traditional telephone service delivered over the PSTN (public switched telephone network). My best guess is the PSTN will ether be dead or dying by the end of 2030. This doesn’t mean the death of telephone voice service, but the end of the regulated service that has been offered by telephone companies. Any voice products that remain will be delivered using VoIP.

The largest telcos like AT&T have always envisioned a much-simplified replacement for the PSTN. Twenty years ago, AT&T talked about a vision where it would replace hundreds of tandem switches nationwide with perhaps two for the whole country. Every carrier that used one of its tandems would be responsible for buying transport to reach one of the big new switches. We can’t ever get rid of the function of routing calls, but this vision would shift most of the cost of the PSTN function away from the big telcos onto each company that originates or terminates voice calls. Under the AT&T vision, the PSTN would be greatly simplified by greatly decreasing the number of locations where calls are exchanged. There is nothing stopping the big telcos from doing this, other than having a method in place to make sure that calls continue to route. The big carriers are feeling emboldened by the current FCC to wash away old systems, and I think they are now ready to finally tackle this



LIGHTING: A Million Years of Fire Can’t Undo Three Billion Years of Sunlight When modern comforts clash with ancient clocks

LIGHTING: Ban Blinding Headlights! TRL Report Published Congratulations to the UK Headlight Glare Group and TRLThe efforts of Baroness Hayter and the Headlight Glare Group paid off and the resulting TRL report contains details that would not have occurred without Baroness Hayter’s efforts. (https://www.softlights.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/PPR2069-Glare-from-road-vehicle-lighting.pdf)

SPACE:DO THE MATH When Space Becomes Silly Recent posts have compared belief in a space future to belief in Flat Earth, and also compared living in space to hijinks like keeping a crewed airplane flying for over two months straight. Indeed, a number of insights might be gained by comparing the quest for flight to the space ambitions that followed. []Just because something can be demonstrated as a stunt does not mean it is destined to become normal practice. In particular—as I pointed out in an earlier post—occupation of a space station shares a lot in common with sustaining people in continuous airplane flight, which was once quite the enterprise. But after 1959, people stopped even trying. The exercise had crossed the line from meaningful to a silly waste of effort.

SMART METERS: Norman’s Substack Certified versus Verified Contributor - Sandra Lambe CERTIFIED VERSUS VERIFIED SMART METER PROFITS $20.2 billion dollars is the expected income total for the sales and installation of Smart Meters in the United States for 2025. That total will most likely be adjusted upward due to the fire losses sustained in the first 6 months of 2025 in California, as new Smart Meters will be installed in the already burned out homes as they are being rebuilt causing a gross increase in the Smart Meter annual income total. It is an interesting point for me, that a product like the Smart Meter can attain to such heights of money making when the efficiency of the product is an issue that has not been fully explored, or an explanation provided for the issues that have and still do exist.

RE TIM ARNOLD From Facebook Elliot Wales This man is the only man I know in the UK that is doing precisely what we all need to do. LEAVE THE BLOODY SYSTEM. He’s doing a million times the work than an average Digital I.D. campaigner is doing. He actually gets it. You can’t use globalists IP tools, to fight a globalists IP prison. You’ve got to fight using your own ammunition in the prison yard, not in the mess hall. The wardens only rub their hands together to see you using their tools everyday. They know they’ve made you move your entire lives and all existence into their cloud ecosystems. What you say on them even about them is neither here nor there. You’re on them and that’s what counts. Anything you do in this fight cannot happen on these platforms. You have to get some grit, some discipline and some self restraint and EXIT all of social media. Don’t wait for the gravy train and the wave of it being cool. Get ahead of the curve and go now and get to work straight away.

Well done Tim Arnold for all your work.

FACEBOOK FINAL SHARE Tim Arnold Seotsnoprdii9guhhmi0i21702huuf7lucm21a9ilu6i0cl56at14h7fg3h9 ·

Sharing Until the Last Minute

In 24 hours, I leave this digital window ledge where I’ve been perched peering in with everyone else - and where I have been anaesthetized, desensitised and stupefied by digital carrots for years. I’m not sure if there were other artists touring up and down the country singing about the impact of ‘digital dependency on young minds’ or screening films about how so many couples had their love light switched off so they could peer into their own screens at dinner instead of each other’s eyes, but if there were any, the ‘all-connecting’ reality tunnel of social media did not help us find each other.

When attempting to quantify the interplay between anxiety, confidence, and self-esteem against the stimuli transmitted through digital media, I appear to have conducted a kind of unsanctioned experiment — a self-authored study in psychophysiological feedback loops, where blood pressure, cognition, and algorithmic exposure intersect in ways no formal curriculum has yet dared to map. I may have out-mad-professor’ed myself in an accidental degree that has no university course.

But I am not immune to the pervasive and destructive nature of this high-speed technological madness; I am just trying abstinence. We just all fight in our own way.

For those in the midst of the battle, wondering when and how we escape Silicon Valley’s Groundhog Day, remember: when we come to the end of our lives, none of us will be wishing we had spent more time posting photos, or having conversations in silence as we let our fingers tap dance on black mirrors and learn next to nothing about the beating heart of the ‘other’ at the end of our asynchronous instant rapport.

And while 13 year old ‘algorithm ninjas’ master the advertiser’s holy grail that ‘people do not pause for information, they pause for emotion’, millions of us think we are extracting what it is WE want from the machine. When in reality, every angry jolt, every minute to minute outrage that bolts into our eyes, through our cortex and down into the base chakra for a minor revolution of the gut, gets us tapping, swiping, scrolling and forgetting to eat. The tech bros can’t believe their luck.

And those who sail and surf through the digital sludge without a care in the world spitting the old “It’s just a tool Tim, what’s the big deal?” – tell it to the teenager who is afraid to be who they really are out of fear of cancellation, tell it to the toddler who pinches out of a page of her father’s bedtime book to zoom into the picture, and tell it to the mother whose son was trapped in an infinite digital feed of dares and challenges until he took his own life.

If the kids sitting on the backseat of the car are throwing up out of the windows, stop the f***ing car. It’s a cliché, but it’s true: Life is so short. I put it on the Super Connected album sleeve: We cannot have a society in which, if two people wish to communicate, the only way that can happen is if it’s financed by a third person who wishes to manipulate them.” But here I am, still doing it with you. But for the last time.

I sang it on Side two: Everything Entertains.

But we are entertained to the point when we jitter, jibe and judge when we see the ‘other’ being entertained by something that doesn’t entertain US.

The gamification of human fellow feeling is the most popular game that we are too ashamed to ever name.

So long as we look through a digital window, everything we see has the same frame, same depth, same perspective and is only wide enough to be right or wrong, right or left, black or white, big or small, famous or irrelevant.

Grown adults and some of the most talented people of my generation have lost their way to all of this. Individuals whose individuality could not be swayed by a popular prescription, once upon a long ago.

So how, oh how can we continue the experiment on the defenceless and undeveloped minds of the young?

The spectrum of human life is so much more than this binary bind.

Walking through Sainsbury’s just yesterday, hearing the powerful ringing phones who yelped and dragged their humans down the aisle behind them, I thought: what other creature lets you know they are coming because you can hear them ‘ringing’ before they arrive?

Cats.

Pets.

What is a cat that breaks free of it’s collar and little ‘ringing’ bell?

WILD.

Friends, it’s time to go wild.

Are we Voodoo Dolls being pricked by a handful of pricks?

No, we are each a gigantic beauteous spirit that has a little human body inside that spirit. But that body has become an instrument for the darkest art of all: advertising.

As my beloved friend Peter once said: “When the kids were all right, they were soldiers who could fight. Now they’re just walking billboards.”

Our little human bodies are good vehicles. It gets us to the other bodies so that our giant spirits that surround our bodies can bounce into each other and make joy, exuberance and enlivenment wherever we meet.

But what good is it if our bodies are narrowing the mind’s gaze by gluing it to the delivery system for the message - instead of the message itself?

For the youngest among us – those who carry the future’s torch to humanity in the heart of their spirit, we must set the example and be the change that THEY deserve to see in the world.

Go wild. Take the collars off and stop the ringing.

The pricks will never hear us coming.

Tim x

P.S. I’ll miss all the Monty Python memes

Tim Arnold’s FB Account is scheduled for deletion on 5th November 2025.

If you’d like to stay connected:

To hear ‘from’ Tim -Join his mailing list: http://eepurl.com/iRn-s-/

To get Tim to hear from you, email: info@timarnold.co.uk

Read his company statement at

https://timarnold.co.uk/

Read his personal blog on Substack: https://timarnold.substack.com/.../digital-departure...