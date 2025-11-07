A society that doesn’t recognize and develop these capacities might be enamored with devices/sensors/screens that interfere even further with healthy human development? It’s never too late to change direction.

The City Assembly of Toyoake, Japan, a city with 68,000 residents, recently introduced a rule limiting the use of digital devices to two hours per day outside of work and school. The idea was introduced by mayor Masafumi Kouki. He’s grown concerned that residents, particularly children, have become addicted to digital devices.

The new law has no penalties for exceeding the 2-hour limit, and the government will not be tracking cellphone and tablet usage. The hope is that in a society that has social pressure to follow official guidelines, the amount of device usage will drop.

The City is like much of the Western world, where people heavily use cellphones. A government study last year found that Japanese elementary and secondary school students use their phones on average for about five hours each day. Several recent studies in the U.S. put average usage here at over 4.5 hours per day.

This is not the first time a local government in Japan has tried to curb computer usage. In 2020, Kagawa Prefecture on the Japanese island of Shikoku passed a law limiting the time young people can spend playing video games. That law tried to limit game-playing to one hour per day on weekdays and 90 minutes per day on weekends.

While it has not yet been officially recognized as a psychological diagnosis, youth phone addiction is a growing concern for many health officials. Excess phone usage has been linked to declining grades, social withdrawal, anxiety, and depression.

There is a growing movement in the U.S. to ban smartphones from schools. Schools in more than thirty-five states banned phones last year, with even more this school year.

There have been some controlled studies that measure the impact of banning phones in school. A trial in France of 200 schools showed reduced cyber-bullying and increased social interaction of students. A trial of a ban in middle schools showed a 35% increase in student participation with students “talking to each other again”. A study in Brazil, which introduced a county-wide ban, showed a 35% improvement in mathematics and a 13% increase in Portuguese grades.

A more detailed look at the data shows some interesting trends. The impact seems biggest for middle-school students, who generally struggle at that age with impulse-control. The bans seem to have a bigger impact on grades in high-poverty areas. The bans seem to impact girls a lot more than boys.

AIRLINES: British Airways signs major deal with Starlink to provide every customer in every cabin free Wi-Fi that ‘feels like home’ – another big investment for the airline as part of its £7bn transformation journey

AI UK Labour’s Big Tech Love Affair Could Blow Up Its Climate Promises The government has signed vast deals with gas-loving, Trump-donating AI giants. Stargate UK, a massive AI infrastructure project from OpenAI, Nvidia, and UK AI startup Nscale, is only one of several huge new initiatives introduced via the deal.[] One glaring omission from Starmer and Huang’s “revolution”? Any mention of how the UK will power an explosion of water and energy-voracious AI data centres – the vast warehouses of supercomputers needed to run the likes of ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini – without completely upending the UK’s net zero commitments. Instead, on the same day, Huang declared Nvidia’s plans to power its UK AI with fossil fuels. “Sustainable power like nuclear and wind and of course all of that solar is all going to contribute, but I’m also hoping that gas turbines can also contribute,” he told The Times.

AI: Bombshell report exposes how Meta relied on scam ad profits to fund AI Meta goosed its revenue by targeting users likely to click on scam ads, docs show.

AI: INDUSTRY/ACADEMIA MIT Ray Kurzweil ’70 reinforces his optimism in tech progress Receiving the Robert A. Muh award, the technologist and author heralded a bright future for AI, breakthroughs in longevity, and more.

“These incredible breakthroughs are going to lead to what we’ll call longevity escape velocity,” Kurzweil said. “By roughly 2032 when you live through a year, you’ll get back an entire year from scientific progress, and beyond that point you’ll get back more than a year for every year you live, so you’ll be going back into time as far as your health is concerned,” Kurweil said. He did offer that these advances will “start” with people who are the most diligent about their health.

Kurzweil also outlined one of his best-known forecasts, that AI and people will be combined. “As we move forward, the lines between humans and technology will blur, until we are … one and the same,” Kurzweil said. “This is how we learn to merge with AI. In the 2030s, robots the size of molecules will go into our brains, noninvasively, through the capillaries, and will connect our brains directly to the cloud. Think of it like having a phone, but in your brain.”

“By 2045, once we have fully merged with AI, our intelligence will no longer be constrained … it will expand a millionfold,” he said. “This is what we call the singularity.”

To be sure, Kurzweil acknowledged, “Technology has always been a double-edged sword,” given that a drone can deliver either medical supplies or weaponry. “Threats of AI are real, must be taken seriously, [and] I think we are doing that,” he said. In any case, he added, we have “a moral imperative to realize the promise of new technologies while controlling the peril.” He concluded: “We are not doomed to fail to control any of these risks.” courtesy Tom



BROADBAND SPACE: With 8 Million Users Globally, Starlink Likely Seventh Largest Fixed U.S. ISP Nearly 9,000 satellites now deliver broadband service worldwide

CHILDREN; Scrolling 2 Death “ChatGPT is killing people in days.” Families Sue OpenAI for Suicides, Psychosis

Families across the U.S. and Canada have lawsuits against OpenAI, alleging that ChatGPT triggered psychosis, isolated vulnerable users from loved ones, and—even worse—encouraged suicide. I brought in attorney Laura Marquez-Garrett to break this down for us. We discuss

Why these families are blaming ChatGPT

How a tool used for schoolwork evolved into a psychological companion

The chilling transcripts from the final hours of 23-year-old Zane Shamblin’s life

What happens when AI stops saying “I can’t help with that” — and starts saying “I love you, see you on the other side”

This is a sensitive discussion related to the suicides of young people. Please listen with care. Here is our conversation —> Families Sue ChatGPT OpenAI

CHILDREN/MASSACHUSETTS/DISTRACTION-FREE SCHOOLS: Dear Massachusetts Supporters, Screenagers has long championed phone-free schools. Now we are collaborating with the Distraction-Free Schools Policy Project to pass legislation prohibiting the use of phones and other personal electronic devices from first bell to last bell in Massachusetts schools. The Massachusetts Senate has already passed a bill supporting bell-to-bell phone-free schools. Unfortunately, the Senate version includes unnecessary exceptions that undermine the bill’s purpose. The House has not yet introduced its version, so we still have time to make a difference. Lawmakers need to hear directly from parents, educators, and community members that the only bell-to-bell exceptions should be for IEPs, 504s, and medical necessity, and only when no other solution is available. This is exactly what social psychologist and The Anxious Generation author Jonathan Haidt recommends, and we agree. We also need legislators to understand that geofencing and signal-blocking technologies — which merely disable devices within a certain area — are not the solution. These approaches still allow students to keep their phones nearby, such as in backpacks. Research supporting “Away For The Day” (launched by the Screenagers team) phone policies in schools shows that even the mere presence of a phone, powered off or out of sight, reduces attention, working memory, and cognitive performance. Students deserve the full benefit of a genuine break from the pull of their phones. Now is the moment to use your voice in support. Screenagers invites you to visit the Distraction-Free Schools Policy Project’s Take Action Page for Massachusetts, which lists phone numbers for the chairs of the Joint Committee on Education. Please call them this week or next and request a bill that reflects the language on that page: “A clean, bell-to-bell phone-free school bill with exceptions only for IEPs, 504s, and medical necessity, and NO exception for geofencing or signal-blocking technology.” The Distraction-Free Schools Policy Project is a coalition of parents, educators, and school administrators advocating for legislative and policy changes to reduce distractions from smartphones, social media, and “school-tech” in K-12 schools. Your help to ensure the best for Massachusetts students is greatly appreciated.

CHILDREN: Waldorf Today: Developing Capacities for Being with Children from Birth to Three, Helping Children Meet the World Through Their Sense of Well-Being

November 14-15, in person at Sophia’s Hearth We invite you to continue our journey through the four foundational senses. Last November (2024), we explored the Sense of Touch and this year, we turn our attention to the Sense of Wellbeing, also known as the Life Sense. How do we recognize the development of the sense of wellbeing and support it in our work? In medical literature, the Sense of Wellbeing is referred to as Interoception – the process of sensing and interpreting the inner state of our body. This conference is designed to help us deepen our understanding of the sense of wellbeing and renew our commitment to becoming healthy models for the children in our care. Through presentation, meaningful conversation, videos, and personal experience, we will explore this sense and how we support it in our daily work with children.

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: Kohler Made a Camera for Your Toilet Dekoda device scans waste to assess hydration, gut health, and more By Kate Seamons withNewser.AI The Dekoda. (Kohler Health) Kohler is no stranger to the bathroom, but it has historically provided ways for people to deal with their waste—not analyze it. The company is venturing into the world of personal health tech with the Dekoda, a device that clamps to the rim under your toilet seat and can analyze the contents of your toilet bowl with your health in mind. The Guardian calls it a “$600 poop cam”; Kohler more tastefully says the device uses “discreet optics” in order to track “the frequency, consistency, and shape” of your waste, scan for blood in the bowl, and evaluate your hydration levels based on your urine. To ensure the analysis is tied to the correct user, Dekoda employs a fingerprint sensor for sign-in before use, reports CNET. Users can then review their health trends and daily summaries via a companion Kohler Health app. The Verge reports you must have a Kohler Health membership in order to access your data, at a cost of $70 a year for one person or $130 annually for up to five family members or roommates. If the idea makes you nervous, Kohler emphasizes that “Dekoda’s sensors see down into your toilet and nowhere else.” But University at Buffalo health data system researcher Joana Gaia does tell the Guardian that “Kohler is not a medical organization, so they are not covered by HIPAA [the US law on medical privacy]. This is something that comes up a lot with apps that are healthcare-related.”

ELECTRICITY SOLAR: Big Solar vs. Forests Why We Remain Determined to Save These Trees [] As I see it, the rush to solar-at-all-costs derives from two misunderstandings. One is that climate change is about carbon. Climate action is discussed in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, primarily CO2. Certainly rising CO2 is a climate problem, but it’s not the only factor and it doesn’t occur in isolation. If we inquire how the earth regulates climate, we see it’s largely through the water cycle. Water’s phase changes—from solid to liquid to gas and back—retain, dissipate, transfer and release tremendous amounts of heat. In turn, these water processes are driven by the actions and interactions of flora, fauna and fungi: by life. In other words, destroying unscathed ecosystems (e.g. a mature forest) undercuts their climate-regulation capacity, regardless of what the numbers say about carbon. Another misunderstanding is the assumption that solar replaces fossil fuels. Many Vermonters see conceding chunks of land to bulldozers as justified because of the oil and gas that won’t be burned—albeit in another state. Unfortunately, this is not the case. Rather than substitute for fossil energy, renewable energy adds to the amount of energy used. [] We think we’re slaying the dragon, but we’re really just feeding the beast.

FINANCE: Ireland to Mandate Cash Acceptance—Before the “Cashless Creep” Takes Hold By Breeauna Sagdal The Solari Report and Breeauna Sagdal Ireland is set to require supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations, and other essential retailers to accept cash by late 2025, a move that will make it one of the first EU nations to tackle the cashless creep spreading across Europe. The new law not only mandates cash acceptance in key sectors but also locks in ATM access by preventing machines from being removed.

5G: Wireless 5G Fixed Wireless Gains Blueprint for Multi-Tenant Broadband The industry group said the new design helps providers extend reliable internet to multi-dwelling units. Nov. 5, 2025 — The Broadband Forum, a global broadband standards group, approved a new technical framework to bring 5G broadband into apartment buildings and multi-unit housing. The standard is designed to deliver high-speed internet in locations that are difficult or costly to serve with fiber. A 32-page report explains how a single rooftop 5G receiver can bring broadband to every unit in a building by using its existing wiring, such as coaxial or telephone cables.

HEALTH: SAYER JI 100% Diabetes Prevention Achieved Naturally – The Landmark Study Pharmaceutical Companies Don’t Want You to Know About How a turmeric extract achieved what blockbuster drugs couldn’t, and why natural medicine holds the key to ending the type 2 diabetes epidemic.

HEALTH: “Hyposensitives or Hypersensitives -- Who Inherits the Earth?”,

Since the man-made, artificial, synthetic electromagnetic fields of modern life have never been proven to be without harm, however, they have - instead - been shown to have adverse physiological impacts, in this episode I and Keith Cutter discuss the question of who is likely to inherit the earth, the electrohyposensitives or the electrohypersensitives (EHS).

It is very interesting to think about that early - in the 1980s and 1990s - I often publically spoke about a possible future where persons with the functional impairment electrohypersensitivity - avoiding all forms of exposure, thus possibly building a stronger immune system (see below), as well as very poor people in the third world countries not having the economic capacity to build all the infrastructure for wireless communication, and such, thus not exposing themselves (again see below) - could be tomorrow’s BIG winners.

2) “Do EHS Have Superior Immune Systems?”,

A number of papers dealing with the effects of modern, man-made electromagnetic fields (EMFs) on the immune system have previously been summarized [see Johansson O, “Disturbance of the immune system by electromagnetic fields — A potentially underlying cause for cellular damage and tissue repair reduction which could lead to disease and impairment”, Pathophysiology 2009; 16: 157-177]. EMFs disturb immune function through stimulation of various allergic and inflammatory responses, as well as effects on tissue repair processes. Such disturbances increase the risks for various diseases, including cancer. These and the EMF effects on other biological processes (e.g. DNA damage, neurological effects, etc.) are now widely reported to occur at exposure levels significantly below most current national and international safety limits. Obviously, biologically-based exposure standards - instead of the current technical ones only based on very short-term, single thermal (heating) effects - are needed to prevent disruption of normal body processes and potential adverse health effects of chronic exposure. At jeopardy are not only we, the humans, but also all the other 8.7 million species currently known to us.

In this video, Keith Cutter and myself discuss the working hypotheses that the persons with the functional impairment electrohypersensitivity may have superior immune systems; these persons avoid exposure - from the modern society - of man-made, artificial, synthetic electromagnetic fields. In this way, the deterioration of the immune system is avoided, or at least diminished, leaving the electrohypersensitive persons in possibly a much more favourable situation as compared to the electrohyposensitives. The robustness of poor people in third world countries is also often described, again pointing to the fact that they may be among the winners in tomorrow’s society.

INSPIRATION: UNCIVIL SAVANT, CAROLINE ROSS It’s In Our Hands How not to be conformed to the machine, pt1, an introduction By now, you will have noticed how the net has tightened. Once seemingly everyday tasks, simply performed, now require the kind of digital form-filling fitting, perhaps, for someone who has witnessed a crime, and must recount to the authorities every inconsequential detail, and yet, even after doing so, feels somehow complicit despite not personally being party to any wrongdoing. Posting a book to a friend abroad yesterday became a two hour project in the tolerance of fastidious yet strangely inexact classifications. Drop down menus opened little trap doors in my mind: which mood is the machine trying to conjure? You may choose from annoyance, irritation, ennui, rage, confusion, doubt, exhaustion or exasperation. You may not uncheck the box which reads ‘you will experience the sensation of being watched and measured at all times’. [] Over the coming months I’ll be writing about practical ways to resist the growing impoverishment of life by an alliance of forces including, but not limited to, AI, plutocratic tech overlords, pervasive surveillance, enfeeblement of mind, memory retention and quality of thought by being always-online, the illness-making postures our bodies are being forced into by constant use of screens and other infernal devices, and more. [] I hope you’ll join me in taking the resistance into our own hands: physically, spiritually, and with unlicensed joy. She writes: “For a very helpful overview of the neuro-chemistry of addiction, go here. And for more on behaviourism and ‘Skinner’s Box’, go here. It will make you feel like never scrolling the internet again, and if you are like me, it will make you bloody-mindedly want to break every remaining ‘minor’ addiction you have”.

SPACE: STRONG GEOMAGNETIC STORMS PREDICTED: Solar activity is suddenly high with multiple X-class and strong M-class solar flares since Monday. At least three CMEs are expected to graze or directly hit Earth this week, potentially sparking strong geomagnetic storms on Nov. 6-7. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

WATER: Poison in Our Water, Politics in Our Science Traces Of Pesticides Banned Years Ago Are Still In Our Water & Water Monitoring Programs Are On The Chopping Block.

