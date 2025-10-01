There is a lot here today, if you can please take some extra time as the number of concerns and concerned groups is growing as its own interconnected web…- growing faster than AI.

FEATURED: EMFSA September 2025 Newsletter

includes: Electromagnetic Safety and Exposure Guidelines Electromagnetic Safety and Implants Article: Dosimetric Electromagnetic Safety of People With Implants: A Neglected Population? Bioelectromagnetics, 2025. Open Access

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/bem.70023 Current electromagnetic safety guidelines are designed to protect the general public and workers — but not specifically individuals with conductive implants. This study systematically evaluated whether implants remain safe under typical exposure conditions. Using both generic implants and a human anatomical model, researchers found that implants can cause strong local field enhancements, in some cases exceeding safety limits by a factor of 10 or more. The authors call for updated regulations to close this important safety gap.

Electromagnetic Exposure from Military Vehicular Antennas Article: Colella M, Biscarini M, Ferrante D, Pellegrino G, De Meis M, Mei L, Cavagnaro M, Apollonio F & Liberti M. (2025). Assessing exposure from different vehicular antennas in military applications: a computational study. Frontiers in Public Health, 13:1620240

https://doi.org/10.3389/fpubh.2025.1620240 Open Access | CC BY License

Military personnel often work close to vehicular communication antennas, yet detailed exposure evaluations have been limited. This study used computational modeling to simulate realistic military scenarios, covering a wide frequency range (HF, VHF, UHF), power levels, antenna types, and operator positions.

Digital Planetary Health and Generative AI, Biomedical Engineer’s Pledge: Overview and Context, This perspective article https://doi.org/10.1007/s11517-025-03443-6 outlines key ethical commitments for biomedical engineers, emphasizing patient safety, sustainability, and global health equity. Thanks to Joel M. Moskowitz https://www.saferemr.com for spotting and sharing this resource.

Light Pollution – Artificial Light at Night (ALAN) Article: Only shine the light where and when it is needed – the impact of light pollution, D. Wayne Thomas, Mario Motta, John Barentine, Future Healthcare Journal, 2025. Short Communication, Open Access. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.fhj.2025.100470 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License (CC BY-NC 4.0) Paraphrased summary: Evidence continues to build that artificial light at night (ALAN) harms both human health and ecosystems. Long-term global observations show that the planet is becoming steadily brighter after dark. While lighting technology has advanced, it has also brought unintended costs for people and for nocturnal species.

Bacterial Adaptation to Radiofrequency Electromagnetic Fields (RF-EMF) Article: Said-Salman, I., Mortazavi, S. M. J., Khatib, S. E., Mortazavi, S. A., & Sihver, L. (2025). Bacterial Adaptation to Radiofrequency Electromagnetic Fields Based on Experiences from Ionizing Radiation. Journal of Biomedical Physics and Engineering, (), -. doi: 10.31661/jbpe.v0i0.2405-1770. Mini Review, Open Access.

https://jbpe.sums.ac.ir/article_51139.html Bacteria are constantly exposed to man-made electromagnetic fields, often stronger than natural sources. To survive, they develop defensive traits, including antibiotic resistance, biofilm formation, changes in growth, and altered gene expression. Continuous exposure to common RF sources, like mobile phones and Wi-Fi, may contribute to bacteria becoming highly resistant, which could reduce the effectiveness of treatments. Understanding these adaptations is crucial for public health, as they may influence bacterial behavior in human environments. Paraphrased from the abstract. Licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0

FEATURED: Nejtil5G.dk: Videnscentret for elektro-forurening DANISH CENTER FOR ELECTO-POLLUTION NEWSLETTER - Preben Kastrup

Knowledge Centre for Electro-Pollution was established back in 2019 by virtue of its commitment to the ‘People’s Movement against 5G in Denmark’. The People’s Movement managed to engage more than 16,000 members in its Facebook group and was behind demonstrations both in Copenhagen and in other cities as well as a number of citizens’ meetings around the country. Unfortunately, the Corona era put an effective stop to these activities, and since then it has been difficult to find the same footing again. However, the Knowledge Centre for Electro-Pollution has continued its information work. Partly via the website, but also via his Facebook group and his group on LinkedIn . TRANSLATED

INCLUDES: The citizens’ proposal “ NO TO EU’s “MASS SURVEILLANCE” can still be signed. Happily, it has already obtained over 50,000 signatures, which is why it will now be considered by the Danish Parliament. There has been news about restricting mobile phones in schools in both Sweden and Denmark, but more about that in an upcoming newsletter.



Contents: Citizens’ proposals, Monitoring, Electric cars, Radiation and health risks, Phonegate, media and wireless radiation, Research and scientific fraud, Mobile towers, Internet of Bodies, Cell phones in schools, AI and artificial intelligence, Research, Connected without consent – ​​The fight against 6G and the Internet of Bodies, The article – Node without Consent – ​​was written by Joshua Stylman and published at the Brownstone Institute on April 21, 2025; South Korea bans mobile phones in school classrooms nationwide;

WhoFi can identify individuals and their locations without a camera, WhoFi works without the use of cameras, phones, or wearables and can detect people through walls using standard TP-Link routers. The system was tested on 14 people walking indoors in different outfits and was able to recognize people with up to 95.5% accuracy. Although the technology is still experimental, it raises serious privacy concerns as it allows for invisible tracking without consent or visual data. https://nejtil5g.dk/whofi-kan-identificiere-individer-og-deres-placeringer-uden-kamera/

Radiation and health risks Gro Harlem Brundtland: A whistleblower we didn’t want to listen to In 2002, Gro Harlem Brundtland issued a personal and professional warning: Radiation from cell phones gave her an immediate headache. She physically reacted just by being in the same room as an active cell phone. At the WHO office in Geneva, Brundtland demanded a ban on mobile phones at her meetings. It was not enough for the phone to be in airplane mode – it had to be completely turned off. As the then Secretary-General of the WHO, Brundtland had great professional and political authority, but her experiences were met with skepticism, trivialization and ridicule. Read the full report about Gro Harlem Brundtland and WHO: https://nejtil5g.dk/gro-harlem-brundtland-en-whistleblower-vi-ikke-oenskede-at-lytte-til/

Why mammography screening doesn’t deliver on its promises The German “Unstatistik des Monats” (Unstatistik of the Month) from July 2025 deals with the systematic misinformation about mammography screening. https://nejtil5g.dk/derfor-holder-mammografiscreening-ikke-hvad-den-lover/

The media and wireless radiation Danish Medina drops airpods, 5G and electric cars Thank you to Se og Hør for telling about Medina’s wise choice, but also for telling about the Danish Health Authority’s clear recommendations on the use of mobile phones. Never hold your mobile phone up to your ear, it says, a recommendation that the board otherwise keeps somewhat to itself. On July 29, 2025, Se og Hør reported that the Danish musician Medina had expressed skepticism about several types of electronic devices on his Instagram profile. Medina has, among other things, turned off 5G on his mobile phone, dropped Airpods, avoided Bluetooth and turned off the internet before bedtime. ‘Striking allegations’, however, is what Se og Hør says. Read more about Medina’s wise choice as well as the mainstream media’s tiresome attempts to exonerate wireless radiation from risks, risks that have been known for decades: https://nejtil5g.dk/danske-medina-dropper-airpods-5g-og-elbiler/ Organized scientific fraud is growing at an alarming rate From fabricated research to paid authorship and citations, organized scientific fraud is on the rise, according to a new study from Northwestern University. By combining large-scale data analysis of scientific literature with case studies, the researchers conducted an in-depth investigation into scientific fraud. Although concerns about scientific misconduct typically focus on single individuals, the Northwestern investigation instead uncovered sophisticated global networks of individuals and entities who systematically work together to undermine the integrity of academic publishing. The problem is so widespread that the publication of fraudulent research is outpacing the growth rate of legitimate scientific publications. The authors argue that these findings should serve as a wake-up call to the scientific community, which needs to act before the public loses trust in the scientific process. This is what the press release from Northwestern University about the study said: Amaral et al. (2025); The entities enabling scientific fraud at scale are large, resilient, and growing rapidly published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) on August 4, 2025.

Mobile tower 5G verdict from Zurich: Administrative Court reveals shortcomings in mast approvals A ruling by the Zurich Administrative Court reveals serious procedural shortcomings in 5G building applications – with consequences for virtually all adaptive antenna systems in Switzerland. The debate about 5G will likely be revived – this time with legal facts as well. Read the full article here:

https://nejtil5g.dk/5g-dom-fra-zurich-forvaltningsdomstol-afsloerer-mangler-ved-mastegodkelninger/

FEATURED: EUROPEANS FOR SAFE CONNECTIONS

EMF: Welcome to ESC Newsletter September 2025 News from the Board Let’s help the children — Educate the public Let’s help the children — Educate the public ESC’s strategy is to use current developments in society to convey our message about the risks of EMFs more effectively. ESC also focuses on children, as they are highly vulnerable to EMFs and at the same time run the risk of being exposed to EMFs for long periods of time and at high levels. We are currently seeing a general downward shift in the appreciation of screen use by children. Concerns are often raised about excessive use (extreme screen time, harmful content, addictive nature), sleep disorders, lack of physical activity, impaired social development, poor school performance and negative pressure from social media. And the list is getting longer by the day. We could attempt to substantiate what is stated here for you with referring to articles, studies and expert opinions. However, we can probably suffice with referring to what you yourself hear about this in your environment. In this regard, we have unfortunately not yet heard any sensible comments about the harmful effects of the EMFs of wireless technology. But that should not prevent us from taking the lead. We have the knowledge to improve the situation. Let us inform the education sector, children and parents about how these problems can be remedied. This may also create an opportunity to discuss the physical effects of EMFs. Please join this educational effort and participate in our working groups Children or Education. Perhaps you can also find a way to contribute to this at national level, given that several member organisations have adopted the same approach. Assist by contributing your energy and talents to create and disseminate information on how we can raise our children in a healthier manner. Because that is what our society needs to know and our children are entitled to.

Germany: Diagnose:Funk „It is high time that the negative effects of radiofrequency EMF on the brain development of children and adolescents were taken seriously!“ said the neurobiologist Dr. Keren Grafen in the interview. Read more here in english / Lesen Sie mehr auf Deutsch Did you know? Diagnose:Funk has been publishing the magazine ElektrosmogReport for 31 years. In the September issue, besides articles on sperm quality, they also published a review of Panagopoulos’s study that explains a mechanism of biological effects. You can find all volumes here: www.emfdata.org/de/elektrosmogreport ALSO France: Z’ondes, France: Association Zone Blanche - 10 years anniversary We’re happy to announce two new members to our organisation Poland: Fundacja Ruch Społeczny SPOIWO – a young initiative working on children’s health protection and awareness around RF EMF. Poland: Instytut Spraw Obywatelskich w Łodzi – an institute now focusing more on digitalization issues for both children and adults. We shared their interview with Dr. Joel M. Moskowitz about the impact of electrosmog on our lives, the latest scientific research and the government’s electromagnetic radiation limits, which are not safe. They’re also hosting the 7th Techno-Political Forum on September 27–28, 2025. Read more on forumtechnopolityczne.pl Please send us news from your organisation to share in future newsletters.

REPOST DUE TO INCORRECT LINK: EMF PAUL HARDING: The Introduction of Supraharmonics Correlates With Autism Rates If we don’t explore every possible avenue, we won’t uncover the truth. Over the past 13 years, people have wondered if their condition could be linked to EMF. My job was to help them identify harmful exposure. Every home with an autistic individual benefited greatly from removing baby monitors and supraharmonics, and they also suffered from them. Sam Milham, MD, MPH, called it “Dirty Electricity” and noted that the Amish, who didn’t use electricity, didn’t experience autism. The sect that used electricity showed the same health issues most people face today. Note, they grow their own food, so we can’t blame it on that. Today, we call it supraharmonics because that is the term used by electrical engineers. Source from AI: In 2013, the term ‘supraharmonics’ was proposed by Alexander Eigeles Emanuel. He presented the concept during the IEEE Power & Energy Society (PES) General Meeting in Vancouver, Canada. At the time, Emanuel was affiliated with Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), where he was a Professor Emeritus in the Electrical and Computer Engineering department. He is a known expert in the field of power quality, and his proposal helped formalize the study of high-frequency disturbances in the 2–150 kHz range. When did our exposure to suprahamonics really begin? With the political push to bring us energy efficient devices. LEARN MORE: https://powerside.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Powerside-ebook-Supraharmonics-Emerging-Threat-Grid-Resiliency.pdf

AI: Oligarch Watch Sam Altman’s $1 trillion AI gamble

BROADBAND INDUSTRY BROADBAND BREAKFAST: New York Fed Finds Low-income Neighborhoods Pay Higher Share of Income for Worse Broadband Lower income areas spend 2.43 percent of their income on broadband compared to 0.51 percent elsewhere, the report found

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: Experts Discuss the Importance of Satellite and Terrestrial Infrastructure for Resilience A robust positioning, navigation and timing network could help America discourage attacks.

BROADBAND POTS AND PANS: Urban WISPs When Tarana released the new G2 generation of radios, one of the claims the company made was that the radios are powerful enough for ISPs to bring point-to-multipoint broadband to metropolitan areas. The new specifications support the premise. The new G2 radio can support up to 512 customers in a sector (2,048 customers in total). Each sector can accept up to 6.4 Gbps of backhaul bandwidth. If all customers are provided with a gigabit product, the oversubscription ratio would be 20:1. That’s about double the ratio for current fiber technology, but many ISPs would find this to be acceptable. If a WISP were to install a Tarana radio on an existing tall urban tower, it should easily be able to see a lot more than 2,000 homes and businesses. Selling fixed wireless in an urban area is an interesting marketing plan because there are a lot of locations that won’t be reachable from a single radio site. Rural areas have dead zones created for wireless technologies by hills and other impediments. In a city, the dead zones are more pronounced but localized. There is dead zone created behind every tall building. A home next to a taller neighbor might not be able to see a tower directly. This can be solved to some extent by using multiple towers, but tower real estate in many cities is hard to come by. Many towers are already loaded to capacity or are reserving any remaining capacity for the giant cell companies. But a WISP could never serve everybody in an urban environment. There are nowhere near enough tall towers in a typical city or suburb to serve more than a relatively small percentage of households. A WISP marketing plan will shoot to fill all of the slots on a radio. However, there is a proceeding at the FCC that is considering overriding local restrictions on tower placement, which could be a huge boon to WISPs and cellular FWA providers. This is an intriguing idea that would bring yet another competitive option to cities. There is already a price war of sorts for gigabit broadband in cities. For example, in highly competitive markets, customers can buy a gigabit from AT&T for $65 per month, with even lower introductory prices for new customers. Cable companies are falling all over themselves with low rates to keep customers from churning. It seems like a WISP that doesn’t have to support a wired network ought to be able to be price-competitive. Wireless technology also brings a new option for redundancy for businesses. A growing percentage of businesses are willing to pay for two diversely routed ISPs to make sure they can stay connected to broadband. A wireless backup provides a lot more safety as a backup connection since local events like a downed pole might knock out both fiber and the cable company. It’s an interesting option that brings a real wireless option for many urban homes. The FCC broadband map shows that I have eight choices of broadband at my house, but most of them are wireless carriers that can’t actually serve me with acceptable broadband. I’ve never understood why WISPs claim coverage across whole cities. When I look at detailed Ookla speed tests, most cities show barely any actual use from the WISPs. There are exceptions, but the current FCC maps are highly exaggerated for cities. But the FCC has no incentive to clean up the maps when every home in a city has one or two legitimate options for gigabit broadband. The Tarana announcement has to worry the big cable companies that are already struggling to hang on to every customer. Losing even just a few thousand customers in every urban market to WISPs presents a new competitive worry.

CABLE: Comcast exec: Cable is now ‘fourth carrier’ in US telecom Comcast’s Dave Watson envisions cable as the “fourth carrier” as operators expand into wireless, FCC chief Brendan Carr also touched upon cable’s role as the broadband market gets more converged, As Comcast undergoes structural changes, Watson hinted more changes are coming SCTE TECH EXPO 25, WASHINGTON DC - The cable industry is undergoing trying times, but Comcast’s opening keynote here in D.C. strived to show the opposite .Dave Watson, CEO of Comcast’s Connectivity and Platforms unit, likened cable as “the nation’s fourth carrier,” which is an interesting choice of words following the EchoStar spectrum carve out. But in Watson’s case, he referred to how Comcast, Charter and other operators are leaning onto wireless and thus expanding their total addressable market — an industry-wide move that comes as cable operators face prolonged broadband subscriber declines. []“I think the next leg of things is just making sure we have consumer packaging that’s affordable, [has] great performance but matches what every segment wants,” Watson stated. “For those that think we aren’t competitive in every segment, they’re wrong.” He also acknowledged Comcast can do better in its marketing to consumers across all segments. “We need to tell the story differently, we need to work hard on that and that’s going to be coming up pretty soon.”

CELLPHONES SCHOOLS: WASHINGTON POST A school in Kentucky banned phones. Remarkable things started happening. After Ballard High School banned phones, they saw a 67% increase in students checking out library books. PAYWALL

CHILDREN SCROLLING TO DEATH: Screen Time & The Developing Brain I’ve been wondering -- how does all of this screen time affect our child’s brain? What about screen time at school? What’s really going on in there? If the science is correct and excessive screen time causes damage to their brains, is it reversible? I brought in clinical psychologist and parent coach Dr. Carrie Mackensen to give us a crash course. You can listen here —> Screen Time & The Developing Brain

CHILDREN YOUTH: Freya India AND AFTER BABEL We Are The Slop Your life is my background noise They say my generation is wasting our lives watching mindless entertainment. But I think things are worse than that. We are now turning our lives into mindless entertainment. Not just consuming slop, but becoming it. We have been posting about our lives for a long time. But now I notice something else, something more than a compulsion to capture and share moments. I see people turning into TV characters, their memories into episodes, themselves into entertainment. We have become the meaningless content, swiped past and scrolled through. Experiences, relationships, even our own children, are cheapened, packaged, churned out for others to consume. For some of us growing older has become a series of episodes to release: first the proposal, then the wedding, followed by house tours, pregnancy reveals, every milestone and update, on and on, forever. We exist to entertain each other. [] We know how this show ends, though. The same as every other. Someday this generation, these influencers, will discover with dread what every celebrity and contestant and cast member has realized before them. That after offering everything up, every inch of their lives, every finite moment on this Earth, it does not matter how much they stage, how much they rehearse, how much they trade, how long they leave the cameras rolling, we will always wonder, eventually, what else is on?

CHILDREN: SCREENAGERS I am super happy to share the news that our film, Screenagers Under the Influence: Addressing Vaping, Drugs, and Alcohol in the Digital Age, has been updated by the Screenagers team and I. I talk more about this update in today’s blog and then offer up a short quiz to help you talk about substances and alcohol with your tweens and teens.

CHILDREN HEALTH DR. MERCOLA: The American Academy of Pediatrics — Mining Children for Profit What looks like medical progress may actually be a carefully built framework - one that thrives on control, compliance, and lifelong dependency.

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: Airpods and similar wireless headphones use Bluetooth (2.4 GHz). The use of wireless headphones like Airpods is strongly linked to an increased incidence of thyroid tubers, according to a scientific study published in 2024 “Bluetooth technology is a form of wireless communication developed by the Swedish telecommunications equipment manufacturer Ericsson in 1994. It facilitates short-range wireless interactions between electronic devices. In 1998, Ericsson evolved Bluetooth into a consortium comprising multiple computer and electronic companies, subsequently gaining widespread popularity in consumer devices24. Over time, its application has expanded considerably, making it a globally recognized standard for wireless communication. The core of Bluetooth technology is based on the IEEE 802.15 protocol, which employs low-power radio waves in the 2.400 GHz to 2.480 GHz ISM (Industrial, Scientific, and Medical) frequency band, one of the several bands designated by international agreements for industrial, scientific, and medical device usage25,26. Bluetooth achieves short-range, efficient wireless communication between electronic devices by utilizing frequency-hopping spread spectrum technology and standardized security protocols.” https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-63653-0

DATA CENTERS; Commentary: Don’t let data centers stick us with the bill — Frank Lasee From skyrocketing capacity prices in regional grids like PJM, which serves 67 million people across 13 states, and MISO, serving 46 million across 15 states, to hidden subsidies baked into utility bills, ratepayers are footing the bill for Big Tech’s energy guzzle. It’s time to demand that these mega-corporations pay their way without socializing the costs on consumers’ backs. Many will never touch AI. Some may lose their jobs while paying more for their electricity due to the rapid expansion of AI data centers. Consider the facts: Data centers consume about 4% of U.S. electricity, projected to triple to 12% by 2028. In Illinois, they account for 5% of statewide use, contributing to higher bills as utilities build infrastructure to meet demand. The Electric Power Research Institute estimates data centers could devour up to 9% of national electricity generation by 2030, straining grids and forcing costly upgrades. In PJM, capacity prices surged nearly ten-fold in 2024 auctions, mainly due to data center-driven demand spikes and the addition of part-time weather-dependent wind and solar power. Similarly, MISO’s 2025 and 2026 prices jumped 2,100%, with data centers adding gigawatts of load that outpace retiring plants. This isn’t just market mechanics — it’s a subsidy scheme. Utilities often shift the costs of grid expansions, power plants and transmission lines to all ratepayers, even as tech giants like Microsoft and Google negotiate sweetheart deals or tax breaks. In Georgia, for instance, data centers have prompted billions in infrastructure spending, with ratepayers eating the costs while companies reap the benefits. A Harvard Electricity Law Initiative paper reveals how utilities force residential customers to fund discounted rates for data centers, effectively extracting profits from the public. As one analysis warns, this could lead to “staggering” bills for consumers, with upgrades socialized across households that don’t benefit from the AI hype. Why is this unfair? Many Americans — seniors, low-income families, rural residents — don’t and won’t use AI. They stream Netflix or check email, not query chatbots or train neural networks, yet they’re subsidizing the energy appetites of trillion-dollar corporations. Data centers can consume as much power as cities, all the time, spiking regional prices, for which everyone pays.

ELECTRICTY: POST ON X New Hampshire has legalized something we haven’t had in over a century: free-market electricity. If you don’t connect to the grid, under a new law the PUC has no regulatory authority. https://x.com/JasonSorens/status/1972436483241095471 (not necessarily good unless people understand RF/EMF. post promotes solar, nuclear, etc)

EMF: WORLD FOUNDATION FOR HEALTH: Are you smart? Nowadays, when hearing or reading the word “smart,” we quickly associate it with some form of technology or digitalisation. However, our “Smart Facts” and “Smart Tips,” which you have been able to discover on our website for a few weeks now, mean something else. Smart also stands for wise, clever, intelligent. In terms of how we treat the Earth, nature, our bodies, animals, and even the elements, being smart means taking care to maintain balance, being considerate, acting in accordance with life, observing, and then acting prudently. Our “Smart Facts” and “Smart Tips” are short “bites of knowledge” and easy-to-implement tips for everyday life, taken from our vast treasure of knowledge, which we also impart in lectures, seminars, and the upcoming “New Scientific Outlook” World Congress (November 27th-30th, 2025, in Frankfurt, Germany). Come and have a look! The World Foundation for Natural Science Monday, September 15th, 2025 Smart Fact # 3 Cordless headphones and modern hearing aids communicate via Bluetooth, a form of non-ionising radio waves. But beware: this radiation causes red blood cells to clump together (red blood cell aggregation) and can trigger headaches and tinnitus!

FCC: Carr To Congress: FCC Improving Coordination Among Federal Broadband Programs Chair responds to an April audit that flagged mapping weaknesses and data gaps.

FCC UPCOMING PROCEEDING: We’re going to need a whole lot of submissions for the next awful FCC rulemaking just released today. Maybe you already know about this, but here it is: Build America: Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployments, WT Docket No. 25-276, Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (Sept. 30, 2025). The docket is open for comments. We have 30 days (October 30th?) to file initial comments and 45 days from today to file reply comments. We need thousands of comments. This rulemaking will allow any level of radio frequency radiation exposure, even in excess of the prior FCC guidelines which are already far beyond safe exposure levels. It will make any protective telecommunications ordinance in our cities, towns or municipalities null and void. This rulemaking will also eliminate all aesthetic considerations, zoning regulations, or setbacks when it comes to the siting of any and all telecommunication facilities.” There’s a lot more that could be said, but perhaps this is a start. https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/FCC-25-67A1.pdf More guidance to come - courtesy Sidnee, EMF SAFETY NETWORK.

HEALTH: Gary Null’s Newsletter Issue 193 092925 The Fluoride Fraud: Unsafe at Any Dose By Richard Gale & Gary Null PhD

HEALTH: LIGHTING Why Circadian Alignment Fixes “Sun Spots” & Blotchy Pigment How sunscreen, lotions, makeup and circadian disruption sabotage melanocyte function, and why aligning with light, not fighting it, is the real cure for spots and uneven tone.

HEALTH: Gary Sharpe Tremors and Shakiness in Animals and Humans An Objective and Visual Exemplar of a Stress Related Symptom

HEALTH: MAHA Institute’s Autism Round Table Sparks Hope On September 25, the MAHA Institute held Autism Round Table: A National Call to Action for Families, Advocates, and Changemakers, a five-plus-hour event at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C. On September 25, the MAHA Institute held Autism Round Table: A National Call to Action for Families, Advocates, and Changemakers at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C. Debra Sheldon, vice-president of The MAHA Institute, delivered welcome remarks before introducing Tony Lyons, President of MAHA Action, the event’s first speaker. Lyons called out The New York Times and other legacy media for failing to accurately report on the suffering and struggles of the families with children profoundly affected by autism. Lyons said mainstream media had marginalized “the warrior moms who worked tirelessly to help their children, referring to them as conspiracy theorists and antivaxxers.”

LIGHTING: Ban Blinding Headlights! New York Proposes to Study LED Headlights Dear Supporters, New York has introduced a bill to study blinding LED headlights. (https://trackbill.com/bill/new-york-assembly-bill-9093-enacts-the-beams-act/2742190/). Here is a news story: (https://www.oneidadispatch.com/2025/09/28/miller-introduces-beams-act/) https://www.change.org/p/u-s-dot-ban-blinding-headlights-and-save-lives/u/33934350

SMART METERS; THE HAMPTON LAW FIRM How to Stop Cops From Using Your Utility Meter to Spy on You: your legal options. Special focus on SMUD: Sacramento Municipal Utility District @ the 7:00 minute mark. PS: SMUD’s court case about this will be on October 10th. Date and Time: Friday, October 10, 2025, at 10 a.m. Location: Department 21 of the Sacramento Superior Court, 720 9th Street, Sacramento. 2 minute video Post courtesy Eric.

SMART METERS: How to Stop Cops From Using Your Utility Meter to Spy on You: your legal options. Court Date: Oct.10 ...the difference between a search warrant and a subpoena;” and a dragnet, utility records can be sought to establish probably cause;” and the upcoming EFF SMUD lawsuit (longer post)

SURVEIALLANCE CONTROL: The potential for social control over our lives and minds is alarmingly real. Oracle Films has made the documentary ‘The Agenda: Their Vision – Your Future’, which premiered on June 4, 2025, available for free. The film lasts about 1 hour and 50.

The documentary: The Agenda: Their vision – your future

The plan has been decades in the making and has been infiltrated by governments, local legislatures, large corporations, civil society, the media and, most importantly, the education system. An incessant pressure for a new reality that echoes Aldous Huxley’s ‘Brave New World’ or George Orwell’s ‘1984’.

The documentary examines the digital prison that awaits us if we don’t fight back right now. It tells how our food, energy, money, travel and even our access to the internet can be limited and controlled; how financial power stifles democracy, and how global institutions such as the World Health Organization (WHO) are ordered to fight for ideological and fiscal goals.



The focal point is man-made climate change and thus the race towards Net Zero. Both are encapsulated in the United Nations and its Agenda 2030. A strength for good? Or “a blueanko check for totalitarian global control”?

The Agenda features interviews with Catherine Austin Fitts and Solari allies such as technocracy expert Patrick Wood and Omniwar researcher David A. Hughes, as well as other experts from the United States and Europe.



The entire documentary, which Oracle Films has made available for free, lasts about 1 hour and 50 minutes.

10/10 EFF Sacramento Smart Meter Surveillance Lawsuit

10/14 Announcing October 14, 2025 • 2:00 pm -3:30 pm PDT

Evolutionary Conversation Exploring the FCC Proposed Wireless Infrastructure Order 25-276 Register HERE New FCC Order—A Reversible Error? Why Dynamic Balance Holds the Key to Strategic and Resilient ICT Infrastructure This timely National Webinar will examine through panel discussion and audience Q&A important domains of concern regarding the FCC Proposed Wireless Infrastructure Order 25-276:

10/22: The Inside Scoop from Tech and Medical Experts on Improving Students’ Behavior and Mood Wednesday, October 22, 2025 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm EDT Presented by Frank Clegg, Former President, Microsoft Canada, and Current CEO, Canadians for Safe Technology (C4ST); Sharon Goldberg, MD, Integrative Physician; J. Stuart Ablon, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Psychology, Department of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School, and Founder and Director of Think:Kids, Department of Psychiatry, Massachusetts General Hospital; and Mary Anne Tierney, RN, MPH, Executive Director, SafeTech NC Sponsored by The Leto Institute, TechSafeSchools, and SafeTech NC Register Here Learn more about viewing the live presentation and the recording, earning your CE certificate, and using our new accessibility features.Learn how to create healthier school environments to help students improve their behavior, mood, and attention with free, simple interventions. Find out how children are vulnerable to wireless radiation, and how simple practices can reduce exposures for students and staff. In this edWebinar, attendees will learn simple solutions to create healthier schools, including:

· Safer tech practices in classrooms for lifelong tech use

· Gold-standard policies for creating phone-free schools

· Simple steps for IT to turn down the dial on radiation exposures, using existing equipment

· Ideas to enhance 504 plans to improve outcomes with mood and behavior

This edWebinar offers simple strategies to transform schools into healthier spaces where students, teachers, and all staff can thrive. Learning objectives include:

· Learn highlights of the most reliable science on children’s vulnerability to wireless radiation and excessive screen time, and the connection to mood, memory, behavior, and overall health

· Create healthier classrooms with simple modifications to tech habits and tech equipment

· Develop phone-free school policies that reduce distractions, improve academic and mental health outcomes, and improve overall school safety

· Modify 504 plans of vulnerable students to improve outcomes

This edWebinar will be of interest to educators at all grade levels, school leaders, district leaders, administrators, IT directors, school counselors, and school nurses.

Nov. 1st Unplug to Uplift

Save the Date, Registration Coming Soon!