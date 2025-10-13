I’ve worked to strengthen my ability to digest news that is on some level “undigestible” and I look for references and resources that go beyond the surface, but two items in today’s news hit hard (for me).…

FIREFIGHTERS The firefighter video (courtesy Sarah Aminoff) about the injuries to firefighters caused by the gases released from an EV fire is important, IMO, (and also reflects concerns about the pollution that was released by the Moss Landing BESS fire which Sarah wrote about here; Moss Landing Power Plant Fire – Tech’s Wake-Up Call)



DRILLING WITH MICROWAVES I don’t look at metrics much but I do know that the pro-industry Substack VOLTS a newsletter about clean energy and politics has over 30,000 subscribers (and I have about 1,000.) Under ‘Energy’ the article about unlocking geothermal energy on a planetary scale by drilling miles into the Earth’s crust with technology that vaporizes rock with microwaves has many implications regarding both the past and the future that are keeping me up at night, in addition to the microwaves that are covertly being introduced into communities that also keep me up at night.

I recently re-read Anne Mills’ book All Emf*d Up where she described having to rush out of certain locations when she experienced an invasive exposure, and wonder how many people mischaracterize their stress, and or are misdiagnosed. I also remember reading about a hard-core microwave industry spokesperson who thought that humans could be microwaved in spaces that might not need to be heated.

The antidote: I look for helpers and allies doing good work, some here today. The only place of power is truth. ps. It’s a holiday in the US so a quieter news cycle.

FEATURED EMF SCIENCE:

The video recording of the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF) press conference is now online. ICBE-EMF scientists shared details of their latest paper, “The WHO-Commissioned Systematic Reviews on Health Effects of Radiofrequency Radiation Provide No Assurance of Safety,” published in the journal Environmental Health. The paper critically examines the World Health Organization (WHO)-commissioned systematic reviews on the health effects of radiofrequency (RF) radiation, identifying significant flaws that undermine their conclusions regarding safety. ABOUT AN HOUR

FEATURED: 23 New Papers on Electromagnetic Fields and Biology or Health Electromagnetic Radiation Safety October 12, 2025

Joel M. has been circulating abstracts of newly-published scientific papers on radio frequency and other non-ionizing electromagnetic fields (EMF) monthly since 2016. The complete collection of these papers contains more than 2,500 abstracts with links to the papers. Several hundred EMF scientists around the world receive these updates. To see abstracts for the most recent papers or to download volumes 1 to 3 of this collection go to:

https://www.saferemr.com/2022/06/recent-research-on-wireless-radiation.html Recent Research on Wireless Radiation and Electromagnetic Fields

The WHO-commissioned systematic reviews on health effects of radiofrequency radiation provide no assurance of safety

Review of the evidence on the influence of Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz radiation on oxidative stress and its possible relationship with Alzheimer’s disease

Microwave and RF Exposure-Induced Molecular and Genetic Alterations (James C. Lin)

Experience of Polish Physicians on Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity

Is Cellphone Carrying Below the Waist (Exposure to Non-Ionizing Radiation) Contributing to the Rapid Rise in Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer?

Causal relationship between the duration of mobile phone use and risk of stroke: A Mendelian randomization study

Mobile phone usage duration and male fertility: A two-sample Mendelian randomization analysis

Differential metabolic responses of mouse Leydig and spermatogonia cells to radiofrequency electromagnetic field exposure

Radiofrequency regulates the BET-mediated pathways in radial glia differentiation in human cortical development

Investigation of fetal exposure to electromagnetic waves between 2.45 and 5 GHz during pregnancy

3.5GHz radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF) on metabolic disorders in Drosophila melanogaster

Bacterial Adaptation to Radiofrequency Electromagnetic Fields Based on Experiences from Ionizing Radiation

Associations between Individual and Geospatial Characteristics and Power of 4G Signals Received by Mobile Phones

Extremely Low-Frequency Magnetic Fields (ELF-MF) and Radiofrequency: Risk of Childhood CNS Tumors in a City with Elevated ELF-MF Exposure

Dosimetric Electromagnetic Safety of People With Implants: A Neglected Population?

Numerical analysis of the thermal effects on adult with brain pacemaker implantation exposed to WIFI antennas

Assessment of Electromagnetic Exposure Levels for Humans from Electric Vehicle DC Charging Stations

Bioelectricity in Morphogenesis

Evaluation of Exposure Assessment Methods and Procedures for Induction Hobs (Stoves)

Simultaneous 4G and 5G EMF Exposure and Field Uniformity in a Reverberation Chamber for Animal Studies

Occupational exposure to extremely low-frequency magnetic fields (ELF-MF) and postmenopausal breast cancer risk

The effect of alpha-lipoic acid on liver damage induced by extremely low-frequency electromagnetic fields in a rat model

Female Crabs Are More Sensitive to Environmentally Relevant Electromagnetic Fields from Submarine Power Cables

FEATURED: COURTESY ‘Joel M. Moskowitz’ ‘

Is Wi-Fi linked to Alzheimer’s? Study urges further research

Environmental Health News, Oct 10, 2025

A recent review published in Frontiers in Neurology examined the research about the influence of wireless radiation on oxidative stress and its possible relationship with Alzheimer’s disease. It found that exposure to wireless radiation at 2.4 gigahertz (GHz) — the frequency commonly used for Wi-Fi technology — could alter the expression of genes responsible for key cellular functions such as DNA repair and metabolism.

In short: Several studies report exposure to wireless radiation can induce an increase in oxidative stress. Oxidative stress can lead to cellular and neuronal damage.

Exposure to wireless radiation has also been found to impact multiple genes involved in DNA replication and repair processes, suggesting wireless radiation could impair genomic stability.

Wireless exposure was also linked to a significant decrease in the expression of a key gene within glial cells, which are critical to the healthy functioning of the nervous system.

The authors of this review say these findings point to wireless radiation’s potential role in exacerbating conditions linked to neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, although current evidence does not establish a causal link. They emphasize the need for rigorous further research.

Key quote: “These findings reinforce the possibility that prolonged exposure to high-frequency RF-EMF [wireless radiofrequency electromagnetic fields] may have adverse effects on cellular and genetic health.”

Why this matters: Alzheimer’s disease is being studied in the context of various environmental risk factors, including exposure to non-ionizing electromagnetic radiation. Some scientific studies have reported an association between wireless radiation exposure and a variety of effects in the brain, such as oxidative stress, inflammation, neurotransmitter imbalances, impacts to the blood-brain barrier, and neurodegeneration. At the same time, other studies suggest that non-ionizing frequencies may have beneficial effects and therapeutic applications, highlighting the complex and context-dependent nature of its biologically-relevant effects.

However, in the U.S., federal agency research into the bioeffects of wireless radiation has been defunded . Current U.S. regulations for wireless radiation exposure, unchanged since 1996, only protect against overheating, but not genetic or other health effects, and several scientific analyses recommend tightening safety guidelines to ensure public health protection.

Review of the evidence on the influence of Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz radiation on oxidative stress and its possible relationship with Alzheimer’s disease Laván D, Argüelles N, Lluncor A, Huaman D, Moyano J, Ubillus J, Peña M, Paredes M, Hernández I, Guerra A, De La Cruz-Vargas J, Cruz V. Review of the evidence on the influence of Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz radiation on oxidative stress and its possible relationship with Alzheimer’s disease. Frontiers in Neurology. Volume 16, 2025. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2025.1616435.

Conclusion In summary, exposure to 2.4 GHz electromagnetic fields emitted by Wi-Fi devices could have an indirect impact on the regulation of genes involved in Alzheimer’s disease, particularly those related to oxidative stress and cellular homeostasis. Although a direct relationship has not been demonstrated, current findings suggest that the alteration of genes such as GSK3B and APOE, which are fundamental in neurodegeneration, could be exacerbated by chronic exposure to this radiation. Future research should address this hypothesis to provide a clearer understanding of the potential risks associated with electromagnetic radiation and its impact on neuronal health and the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

NEWS AND NOTES:

AI: FUTURISM OpenAI’s Sora Is in Serious Trouble “It’s official, Sora 2 is completely boring and useless.”

AI: GARY MARCUS The Grand AGI Delusion and a fantastic symposium on AI and society at The Royal Society We aren’t close to AGI, but we are reshaping our world on the premise that we are. I think we are making a huge mistake. My 25 minute talk about this, delivered at the Royal Society on October 2, on the occasion of the 75th Anniversary of Turing Test can be found here. [Time stamp: 1:39.37] “But, wait, there’s more”, as late night TV guy Ron Popeil used to say. The legendary inventor Alan Kay opened the same event with a brilliant and personal talk on hubris, power, technology, and black swan events that could affect us all: [Time stamp: 0:16.52]

AUTOMOBILES: VIDEO Tesla Toxic Vapors Sent Firefighters to the Hospital Five Sacramento firefighters were hospitalized after responding to a Tesla crash — and they weren’t even close to the car fire. The vehicle’s battery pack had been compromised, scattering hundreds of cells across the roadway. When the tow truck tried to move the Tesla, the main pack reignited, releasing a massive vapor cloud that traveled hundreds of feet downwind. These weren’t just flames — this was a toxic mix of hydrogen fluoride, carbon monoxide, and vaporized solvents like ethyl and dimethyl carbonate. The result: four firefighters still off duty months later with lasting respiratory, cardiac, and renal complications. In this video, I break down what happened, what was found in the Sacramento Fire Department’s official green sheet, and what every department should learn from this incident. We’ll talk safe standoff distances, air monitoring, fog stream use, and why “smoke” from an EV battery isn’t smoke at all. 7 1/2 MINUTES

AUTOMOBILES: Government Investigating Nearly Three Million Self-Driving Teslas for Violating Traffic Laws, Crashing This can’t be good.

AUTOMOBILES EVS MINING: Inside the Indonesian boomtowns powering the world’s electric vehicles Thousands of miles from home, Chinese migrant workers run the nickel-processing plants that do the dirty work of the clean energy transition.

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: Who Will Still Need Broadband After BEAD? , it’s becoming clear that BEAD is not going to solve a lot of the rural broadband gap. I’ve identified categories of locations that will still need better broadband after BEAD. BEAD Satellite Awards. I start with the premise that rural communities are not going to be happy when somebody officially tells them that the federal government is giving money to Starlink or Kuiper to solve their rural broadband gap. It’s likely that NTIA and the FCC will declare that satellite is good broadband so that they can declare that the rural broadband gap has been solved. There are also natural limitations on the capabilities of satellite broadband. It can be difficult to deliver a satellite signal through heavy tree canopy. The signal can be blocked for customers living in the shadow of hills or mountains. There are a lot of questions about the maximum number of customers that can be served simultaneously in a given geography. But the real ongoing question will be if people and local politicians will accept satellite broadband when neighboring counties have fiber in rural places. There is also a big question of affordability. MORE AT LINK

CHILDREN: PEW CHARITABLE TRUST How Parents Manage Screen Time for Kids From YouTube to smartphones to tablets, tech is part of kids’ lives. AI chatbots are part of the mix now, too. While parents strive to manage screens, 42% say they could do better

CHILDREN CELLPHONES: Gen Z Is Worse Than You Think Clare Ashcraft on How Phones Have Infantilized Us

Gen Z increasingly doesn’t drink , drive , or have sex and older generations look befuddled: “Why wouldn’t they be itching to drive? Don’t they want freedom?” But we already have it. We don’t rebel because anything transgressive can already be done from the screen in our pockets. We didn’t fully understand then that billions of dollars had been poured into keeping us addicted to those transgressions across social platforms. I do believe the kids will be alright though. Many of us are trying to reconnect with ourselves. There are movements to “rawdog” flights , meaning to sit there without any form of entertainment. Some are moving to flip phones , dumbphones, or putting their smartphones in grayscale to make them intentionally less addictive.

Little by little we can find structures for our freedom that enable our joy and build a life of them.

ENERGY INDUSTRY MICROWAVES: Super-deep geothermal drilling ... with microwaves A conversation with Carlos Araque of Quaise Energy. In this episode, I chat with Quaise CEO Carlos Araque about unlocking geothermal energy on a planetary scale by drilling miles into the Earth’s crust. He explains how his company’s technology vaporizes rock with microwaves to reach depths where intense heat sends the water supercritical, packing ten times the energy density of conventional geothermal. The ultimate goal: persuading the oil and gas industry to put its capital and expertise toward mining heat rather than fuels. []For years I’ve had my eye on a geothermal startup called Quaise, where other advanced geothermal companies like Fervo are seeking to better exploit resources at traditional oil-and-gas-drilling depths. Quaise aims to go deeper — as in several miles down, where water goes from hot to supercritical and holds considerably more energy. Trouble is, conventional drilling equipment breaks down when it gets down that deep into that kind of heat, so Quaise had to come up with something else. And what they came up with is ... well, it’s not lasers. The people at Quaise absolutely refuse to let me call it lasers. So fine, it is “millimeter waves,” basically a form of microwaves. They shoot millimeter waves down into a well and pulverize the rock into dust, which is then sucked out of the hole. There’s no physical contact between the drill and the ground. They claim they could get down as far as 12 miles with this technique. []Carlos Araque Yeah. So in a microwave oven, you have a frequency. So the microwaves are tuned to 2.5 gigahertz, give or take. And it’s because that frequency couples very well to typical molecules in food. So it’s a very effective way to transfer energy. In our case, well, rock is not food, so we need a different frequency. We use not 2.5 gigahertz, by the way, your Wi-Fi works at that too, but 100 gigahertz. This is the typical range of radar technology. So anything that has to do with airplanes approaching an airport and how you determine where — that’s radar. And that’s about 100 gigahertz, give or take. There are several things. So that’s really what it means. Our microwave has the frequency that the rock is thirsty for. So that means that we can put a lot of energy, we can transfer a lot of energy from the wave to the rock. And it just can’t help itself. It will melt and vaporize in an instant. David Roberts We say melt, but it’s not melt, sort of implies liquid. This is more like dissolving almost into tiny fragments. Tiny, dry fragments. Carlos AraqueThat’s right. It’s like dust. MORE AT LINK

HEALTH: Too Much Dopamine, Threat Perception, and Stress Why More is Not Necessarily a Good Thing I recently re-discovered a science article, “Dopamine Primes the Brain for Enhanced Vigilance” which, in re-reading has risen in importance since I first read it, because it confirms what Lilian Sjøberg of The HOPE shortcut has been telling for some time: the so-called orienting reflex or alert state in response to potential stressors/threats/dangers is mediated by dopamine release. [] basically, with too much dopamine, we never feel safe and are rarely calm.

HEALTH:

LEDs, mold & seizures Spectral Tuning: Improving mood & food Roman S Shapoval

Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

INSPIRATION/OFFGRID LIFESYTLE JULIA JUPINE (NOT EMF) Tito the Cowardly Goat’s Big Adventure

INSPIRATION: TED GIOIA Social Media Is Now Shrinking

And their latest move is a “jump the shark” moment that will accelerate the decline What’s going on? Back in 2017, Facebook had a 79% approval rating , and its reputation was steadily rising. And in 2015, Zuckerberg was picked as one of the most beloved CEOs in the world—with 95% approval among his employees. Not anymore. A separate poll , conducted by the Tech Oversight Project, got the same results as Pew—65% of respondents expressed an unfavorable opinion of Mark Zuckerberg. The average person, according to Futurism , “finds him repulsive.” Is it really that bad for Zuck and Musk? Or is there a way they might regain our trust?...



INSPIRATION: re social media the signal vs. the noise a manifesto for sanity in an age of weaponized bullshit. you are either a source of clarity, or you are a superspreader node of chaos. there is no middle ground. the line has been drawn. now, we must understand the architecture of the noise

(I credit Kieth Cutter for this phrase/concept EHS Recovery and the Signal-to-Noise Equation with Pavel Wypychowski Backstage Pass Courtesy Keith Cutter of EMF Remedy (July 2025) which I also wrote about concerning smart meters)

LIGHT: The Sun Is the Original Gym Why training outdoors aligns your body with nature’s design.

LIGHT: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Insulin: The Forgotten Circadian Hormone Insulin isn’t just about blood sugar, it’s a core circadian signal that tells your cells what time it is to maintain optimal metabolic health

NUCLEAR media: “Atomic Bill” pays up William “Bill” Laurence was a New York Times reporter secretly embedded inside the Manhattan Project where the US atomic bomb was being developed. His coverage was less journalism than propaganda with Laurence effectively becoming General Leslie Groves’ PR man. A new play by Nuclear Hotseat host Libbe HaLevy -- Atomic Bill and the Payment Due -- delves into the story. READ MORE

SMART METERS Pennsylvania Judge’s Smart Meter Order “to Retain Status Quo During Pendency of Litigation” On Behalf of Madison Rose Lucey, M.S. Juris Doctor Candidate.

SPACE: FREQUENCY GEEK Is The End Game Going To Be 5G From Space?

This morning, I turned on my computer and saw a YouTube video explaining how this new company AST was building satellites to blanket the Earth with 5G radiation. I asked my wife if she had ever heard of AST. She said yes, explaining that it is a liver enzyme, and high levels indicate liver stress. How ironic, a company with initials of an enzyme whose elevated levels may be the byproduct of stress to the human body. Just think, we have become so advanced that we can now send biologically active frequencies from space 24/7, 365 days a year.



TRANSPORTATION: Elon Musk’s Boring Co. Accused of Nearly 800 Environmental Violations on Las Vegas Project Nevada could’ve fined the company more than $3 million, but regulators are seeking a reduced penalty of $242,800, citing an “extraordinary number of violations.”

KEITH CUTTER Leaving the City to Survive EHS 7 Lessons to Preserve Life, Not Lifestyle What you pack matters less than what you shed. Electromagnetic survival depends not on what you carry out of the city, but on what you leave there.

EMF/RF/Tech - Cultivating ‘Security’ is an Inside Job, And Community Helps - Join Safe Tech International on Nov. 1st: Unplug to Uplift! Techno-Digital Sobriety is growing, and here to stay