As I see the attention being drawn to excessive screen use, I want to emphasize that I attempt to limit your time online by offering these news summaries, designed for scanning. I see more people dropping apps, going phone free/screen free on a regular schedule, and listening to talks on audio only, (vs video). You can often download and then turn off the wireless on your device (this includes navigation.) So many good course corrections/more discernment to celebrate - a rise in awareness! Devices changed culture for the worst, now the course correction is here

FEATURED: Wireless Radiation: The Invisible Threat Green Street Radio

Green Street is a weekly environmental health radio show and podcast hosted by Patti & Doug Wood, founders of ART. The show is broadcast in New York on WBAI, and in Berkeley on KPFA, as well as dozens of other stations across the country, and is available on all streaming platforms. This week, we take an in-depth look at the issue of wireless radiation, featuring interviews and presentations by California Brain Tumor Association founder Ellie Marks and public health experts Dr. David Carpenter, Dr. Paul Héroux, and Dr. Joel Moskowitz. You can listen to this and other shows anytime on the program website, GreenStreetNews.org.

Wireless Radiation: The Invisible Threat

On this special edition of Green Street, Patti and Doug discuss the issue of radiation from wireless devices and the emerging science linking exposure to wireless radiation with a host of human health problems including cancer. Part One of the show features an interview with Ellen Marks, Founder of the California Brain Tumor Association, and a presentation by public health expert Dr. David Carpenter of the University at Albany. Part Two features presentations by Dr. Paul Héroux of McGill University and Dr. Joel Moskowitz of the University of California at Berkeley. See below for links and materials. 30 minutes each

FEATURED: Thurs.Oct 16, 2025 12:00 PM in Eastern Time ZOOM (US and Canada) Your Freedom Hub News Breaking the Devil’s Dance with Tech with Shannon Rowan, Wi-Fi Refugee

Co-hosts: Jim Grapek, Filmmaker and Pavilion Founder, and Charles Frohman, Forbes-featured cash patient-maker & Health Freedom lobbyist

ZOOM REGISTRATION LINK Most of us still can’t prioritize limiting wireless technology because we need our cell phones at all times. Too few of us have heard of any friends suffering injury from radio frequency microwave radiation. Occasionally we’ll hear of protests against cell tower deployment too close to a neighborhood or a school, and more frequently, we’re hearing about devices which can mitigate the effects of this EM radiation. Yet, with up to a third of Americans already sensitive to electro-magnetic radiation – often called electro-smog – and with Congress and government officials offering zero resistance to new telecom tower applications, we can’t let ignorance direct our political fates. Ms. Rowan has presented here before, but she has a new book out: “The Red Shoes; Our Devil’s Dance with Technology & How We Can Stop it”; an in-depth exposé into our current toxic relationship with digital technology, focusing on various aspects of tech addiction and other ways tech harms our mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual well being. This addiction to what in many ways are ‘tools of enslavement’ not only blinds us to the harm they are causing, but it keeps us trapped in this devil’s dance - one that threatens humanity’s future and life as we know it. It is time to break the chains, and Ms. Rowan will help show us how. Her site, www.wifi-refugee.com, features links to her books, podcasts, articles and blog posts on related topics.

includes: Ear, Ear…Can you Read My Mind? Many might think that the possibility technology could literally begin to read your mind is something from a Hollywood Sci-Fi film. Sadly, the reality of technology being deployed to control the human mind is far more advanced than people may realise. Just the past week, Samsung is working on earbuds that can read your mind! The company has now developed a prototype it calls Ear-EEG, which is a bud-sized device that fits around the ear and includes a miniature electroencephalogram (EEG). An EEG measures the electrical activity in the brain, and within this device that activity is then passed via a brain-computer interface to appropriate apps. The direction of travel with regard to what control measures might develop is mind-boggling. AND

A helpful Stop Smart Meters leaflet We want to draw attention to a leaflet from the EM-Radiation Research Trust “So Say No to Smart Meters”, which can be downloaded as a PDF and printed directly. This leaflet highlights the many health concerns, such as the increased risk of cancers, nervous system damage, and adverse reproductive effects caused by exposure to electromagnetic pollution. The statistic by Senior Nuclear Policy Lecturer, Daniel Hirsch at UCSC, that Smart Meters can expose the body to 160 to 800 times as much microwave radiation as mobile phones is alarming. Smart meters are not cost-effective; many have experienced higher bills since installation. You have the right to refuse a Smart Meter as they are voluntary: Say No to Smart Meters! AND

What the Government Won’t Tell You On the World Council for Health website, is a post about ‘Why the Children’s Bill Matters More Than You Think’. Everyone’s talking about Digital ID, which is spot on. However, many have not noticed something far more urgent and disturbing happening behind the scenes in Parliament. It’s called the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill. Hidden in the small print of this Bill is a clause creating a “consistent identifier” for every child.

FEATURED: Katie Singer from Katie Singer’s Substack Aiming for a more Earth-connected life

While algorithms monitor, think for and monetize humans—and fail to value nature—a friend suggested we shift our focus away from the ways that we degrade ecosystems and democracy…toward improving our world. I recognize that saying thanks for food, companionship and rest definitely improves my day. So does doing what is do-able—even when only sweeping the floor fits that bill. And. I cannot ignore that billion-dollar-corporations market extractive, water-guzzling, fossil-fuel guzzling utility-scale solar, wind and battery energy storage (BESS) facilities, data storage centers and EV chargers as “green,” “clean” and “renewable”—despite their toxic emissions, the slave labor and toxic waste involved in their manufacture, their fire risks, their building in regions already plagued by drought. Corporate marketing keeps the public unaware of technologies’ hazards. See? I’ve lost focus on helpful things. But if we don’t know the harms involved in the technologies that permeate our world, how can we create projects that truly nourish land, water and communities? So here’s to asking questions. Here’s to moving toward restoring healthy relationship to nature. FIRST STEPS · Start by learning about your watershed.

NEWS AND NOTES:

APP-STINANCE MOVEMENT: A mass exit from social media The organized effort to dislodge young people from Big Tech’s grip. By Gabriela Nguyen and Nick Plante on October 14, 2025 Last Friday night, close to a hundred of us gathered around candle-lit picnic blankets with a makeshift stage at the head of the grass. We know, that’s probably not your idea of a typical night at Tompkins Square Park in downtown Manhattan — but it’s safe to say we did something a bit … different. We got off together. Off the apps, that is; after a big countdown, we deleted our accounts to digital platforms that we’ve simply had enough of.

It was hard to predict how many would be joining us for this “Delete Day” — having no more social media ourselves, we hit the streets with fliers and chalk to spread the word over the past couple of weeks. At the same time, we weren’t surprised by the energetic turnout. People are ready to take a real stance against the attention economy: it’s become abundantly clear that the convenience isn’t worth the brainrot.

Trying to limit one’s use of a persuasively designed app doesn’t do much to brighten our tech-addicted, media-saturated age. We can’t just spend less time sitting through exploitative algorithms, mind-melting AI slop, and shameful advertising. When platforms are designed on the fundamental premise of extraction, we can’t just use them more intentionally, either.

The gathering was the NYC kick-off of the newly formed “Time to Refuse” campaign, a global campaign led by Gen Z to promote “appstinence,” a term that means “to refrain from using technology that is designed to be addictive.” Popular platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X fall under this umbrella. With the fervor of freedom, participants of all ages shouted what accounts they would be deleting. “I’m deleting Hinge!” yelled one in the back. Everyone roared. “I’m doing Instagram, Snapchat, and Spotify,” a triple deleter jumped in. The two of us, Gabriela and Nick, part of the team who set up this campaign, kicked the night off as co-hosts. Nick started by raising the energy. His choice of LinkedIn was met with great applause and laughter. Gabriela followed by describing the perilous state of the technological landscape, and how this is only the beginning of a larger resistance. And it is. As far as the formal campaign goes, many partners are expected to follow, with events in Kenya, Finland, Canada, and various other stops in the United States like Philadelphia. Gabriela, the 24-year-old founder of the “appstinence” movement, was raised in 2000s Silicon Valley. As tech behemoths decided the direction of society, they decided hers as well. After getting her first smart device at 9 and making her first social media account at 10, she spent over a decade of her life “chronically online.” To this day she is working to unlearn how addictive technology conditioned her habits, inner state, and perspective on the world. Just a year older, Nick endured the same kind of self-control struggles with video games, apps, and smartphones — until he recognized it doesn’t have to be that way. After the mess of COVID and an eye-opening stint at a couple of startups — including a social media marketing role! — Nick went all-in on removing addictive technology from his life in favor of in-person connection. Through work on policy, education, and community organizing, he’s identified a strong coalition moving to end the screen-based life. This isn’t a last-ditch Hail Mary against Big Tech. These companies have not undone our humanity. Step by step, people are reclaiming their lives from products made to addict and influence us. We refuse so we can rebuild. Quitting addictive technology is a gateway. The act is necessary to do all the important work that remains: it frees us up for more acts of agency. The fact that we had to hold an in-person event for people to delete one account is itself an indictment of the problem. Popular advice to just take a day off from our phones or shut them off to focus is just not working. A robust solution, at this point, requires a mass exit. The space beyond social media is where we’ll discover better alternatives. With care and dedication, our creativity will take on new forms; our social fabric will strengthen; appropriate tech tools will come in time. You don’t need a perfect vision of the future right now — just make a move. We offer our ritual as an example for anyone to follow. Our team found some crates, handpainted a banner, sourced lights and speakers from filmmaker friends. In a frenetic, late-night sprint, we co-authored a booklet with reflection questions and instructions on how to delete accounts. We drew on what we knew best, to unite in our own way. You can do the same, on any scale. Let a few gather to delete today so more can gather tomorrow. And please reach out if you’re looking for support. Gabriela Nguyen is the founder of the appstinence movement and Nick Plante is the NYC event organizer for the Time to Refuse campaign.

AUTOMOBILES Tesla Hit With Probe After Crashes Involving Self-Driving Feature Musk Boasted About Federal regulators are investigating dozens of incidents in which the Teslas ran red lights or drove on the wrong side of the road.

AUTOMOBILES: South Shore self-drive car video is concerning. Watch the police dashcam footage here A new police video shows a car in driver-assist mode passing a stopped school bus, Hingham police say. It has drawn fresh local attention to how the technology behaves ‒ and how much drivers may rely on its effectiveness. Federal safety officials are investigating nearly 2.9 million Tesla vehicles for possible traffic violations linked to the company’s full self-driving system. Police said the driver was cited and that no children were in the road. “Reminder,” police wrote, “even if a car has a driver-assistance feature or self-driving option, the driver must still pay attention to what is happening on the road.” According to a USA Today report published this week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving (Supervised)” and “FSD (Beta)” software after 58 safety violations, multiple crashes and several injuries were reported nationwide. “Self-driving mode doesn’t make you a passenger ‒ you still need to pay attention.”

AI Sora 2 and ChatGPT are consuming so much power that OpenAI just did another 10 gigawatt deal OpenAI is partnering with Broadcom to design and develop 10 gigawatts of custom AI chips and systems, a massive amount of power that will use as much electricity as a large city. The move further highlights just how power intensive the AI boom has become. It’s the latest partnership between OpenAI and a high-profile chip company, coming after it struck deals with Nvidia and AMD as the company seeks to secure more computing resources to serve its growing user base. ChatGPT now has 800 million weekly users, and an executive suggested on X that the recently released Sora video generation app is growing faster than ChatGPT. []The deal with Broadcom would use as much power as 8 million US households, according to Reuters, as concerns have been raised about AI’s impact on the environment. A 2024 Department of Energy report on data center energy usage found that data centers are expected to consume about 6.7% to 12% of total US electricity by 2028, up from 4.4% in 2023.

AI FUTURISM: University Using AI to Falsely Accuse Students of Cheating With AI “It’s AI detecting AI.”

AI FUTURISM: The More Scientists Work With AI, the Less They Trust It Numbers are down across the board.

BROADBAND POLITICS: Shutdown Stalls Tech and Telecom Oversight Across Washington Litigation, merger reviews, and permitting all set to slow The shutdown has left much of Washington’s digital policy workforce paralyzed, stalling a long list of regulatory actions that were supposed to occur this week.

BROADBAND INDUSTRY POTS AND PANS: Broadband Shorts October 2025 INCLUDES; Rights-of-way Not Permanent? The Georgia Supreme Court rules that local governments can withdraw contracts that granted rights-of-way, by relying on an argument that no contract can last forever, with no end date. This is bad news for telcos, cable companies, electric companies, wireless companies, and the many businesses that rely on maintaining rights-of-way to support long-term infrastructure. This might not mean much beyond the specific case that drew this ruling, but it opens up the possibility of local governments requiring periodic payments to maintain rights-of-way – something that infrastructure owners will be compelled to pay once infrastructure is using the rights-of-way. AND

FCC to Fast-Track Satellite Expansion. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr announced a push to fast-track satellite applications for expansions or changes to constellations. The process currently requires years of study by the FCC to consider any request from a satellite company. Carr described his planned changes as moving from a ‘Default to No’ process to a ‘Default to Yes’ framework”. He Says this will make the assumption that satellite technologies are in the public interest and should be treated in the same way that the FCC treats other technologies. This might be viewed as a pro-Starlink change, but there are dozens of companies asking for permission to launch satellites.

BROADBAND INDUSTRY BENTON: Computer Ownership and the Digital Divide The Smartphone-Only Limitation Smartphone-only users experience a limited and unequal internet experience. They face challenges with:

Editing documents and completing online forms

Participating in video conferences (Zoom calls)

Accessing financial management software

Developing comprehensive digital literacy skills

Managing complex online tasks required for education and employment

The Scale of the Problem A significant transformation has occurred in how American households access technology between 2016 and 2023:

Total households without large-screen devices decreased 14.79% (from ~21.2 million to ~18 million).

Households with no computer at all dropped dramatically from 12.74 million to 5.06 million.

Smartphone-only households increased nearly 54 percent, adding over 4.5 million households.

This represents a shift from “no digital access” to “limited digital access”—a positive trend that still leaves millions without the tools needed for full digital participation. Nationally, 1 in 7 American households, or approximately 13.75% of U.S. households—representing 18,053,299 households—either lack a computer at home or rely solely on a smartphone for internet access. [] The Digital Divide is About Access to the Right Tools

CELLPHONES: No more pillow talk: Phones in bed taking a toll on relationships, sex lives

CELLPHONES: Radar Can Be Used To Eavesdrop On Smartphone Conversations, Penn State Scientists Show

CELLPHONES STUDY FINDS: Women’s Periods Synced Up With The Moon Until 2010. Why Smartphones May Have Zapped The Connection Before 2010, many women’s menstrual cycles often aligned with lunar phases.

After LED lighting and smartphones spread, that synchronization weakened.

Cycles still align during January, when lunar and solar gravity are strongest.

Researchers suggest a “circalunar clock” influences human reproductive rhythms.

The smartphone revolution transformed how humans experience light and darkness. Before 2010, most people encountered artificial light primarily from incandescent bulbs that emit warm, yellowish light similar to firelight. LED screens and bulbs produce blue light that closely mimics daylight, confusing the body’s internal clock. Satellite measurements show global light pollution increased dramatically after 2010, matching the timeline when lunar-menstrual synchronization weakened. Countries with higher light pollution, like northern Italy, showed less menstrual-lunar correlation than areas with darker night skies.

CHILDREN PHONES: Kids Who Get Smartphones Before 13 Face Skyrocketing Suicide Risk, Study Warns The research, published in the Journal of Human Development and Capabilities, shows overall mental wellbeing scores plummet as smartphone ownership age drops.

CHILDREN PHONES: Information Overload: Smartphones Are Exposing Children To An Avalanche Of Irrelevance

CHILDREN: Print beats digital for preschoolers learning to read, study finds New findings from Michigan State University researchers suggest that some popular approaches for learning may not be as practical as parents think. Preschoolers who played more literacy games scored lower on reading assessments, while those engaged in print-focused activities saw the most significant gains. The study, published in the Journal of Research in Reading, was led by professors Lori Skibbe and Ryan Bowles in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies at the College of Social Science, as well as Nick Waters, a former postdoctoral researcher.

CHILDREN: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family Jean Twenge Tells Parents How to Fight the Digital Deluge Her book, ‘10 Rules for Raising Kids in a High-Tech World’, is a refreshing departure from wishy-washy guidelines.

CHILDREN: JEAN TWENGE I tried to protect my kids from the internet. Here’s what happened. An appeal to Apple and other tech companies -- and to policy makers

CHILDREN: SCREENAGERS When Good Parenting Advice Doesn’t Work (and That’s Okay) Parenting isn’t a formula. It’s trial, reflection, humor, and a lot of trying again. I still remember a conversation with my daughter Tessa, shown in our first movie, Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age. With genuine good intent, I sat down to get her input on what she felt would be appropriate rules around her (new at the time) smartphone use. You can see in the clip below that the well-meaning moment didn’t go exactly to plan.

4 MINUTE VIDEO:

Stanford University’s Dr. Anna Lembke, author of the NY Times bestseller ‘Dopamine Nation’, stresses the importance of observing and discussing screen time behaviors and overuse within our families. She believes that even if immediate behavior change doesn’t occur, the cumulative effect of communication can be impactful. She emphasizes self-observation and awareness for adults too, referencing her own habit of spending time on YouTube.



CLIMATE TECHNOCRACY NEWS: Al Gore’s Startup Tracks Fossil Fuel Emissions By Satellite and AI Al Gore is a Technocrat and a former member of the Trilateral Commission, who incessantly pushes climate change and the destruction of fossil fuels. His startup non-profit applies AI, satellite images, and ground sensors to track methane polluters. There is no way to track CO2, so he figures methane is just as good. The fact is that methane has a life of seven to twelve years when released as a gas into the atmosphere. Nevertheless, Gore is setting up this massive surveillance system to punish the “evil-doing” polluters. ⁃ Patrick Wood, Editor.

Al Gore’s satellite and AI system is now tracking sources of deadly soot pollution

Gore’s coalition uses 300 satellites, 30,000 ground-tracking sensors and artificial intelligence to track 137,095 sources of particle pollution, with 3,937 of them categorized as “super emitters” for how much they spew. Users can look at long-term trends, but in about a year Gore hopes these can become available daily so they can be incorporated into weather apps, like allergy reports. Unlike methane, soot pollution isn’t technically a climate issue because it doesn’t cause the world to warm, but it does come from the same process: fossil fuel combustion.

DATA CENTERS; The Brockovich Report Are Data Centers Draining Us Dry Let’s Talk About The Water Crisis That Has Been Hiding in Plain Sight, Today we’re diving into this critical issue and offering some real-world solutions. Why Water Is Used in Data Centers, A Look At Power, Follow the Money, The “Efficiency” Con, What We Can Do About It Like Bill Paxton in that dramatic scene in Twister, when they tell him the tornado is coming, he says, “It’s already here.” AI data centers are here, and this boom is likely to lead is into a new generation of power infrastructure. 1. Make Big Tech Pay Its Own Bills (more solutions at link)

DATA CENTERS; LOUISIANNA Meta’s New AI Data Center Is The Size Of 70 Football Fields And Residents Are Left ‘Scared’ Not only are these facilities using tons of power, and water — drinking water locals need — but they are essentially contaminating the water so it cannot be repurposed. It’s no surprise when Meta began building an absolutely massive AI Center in Louisiana, the size of 70 football fields, no one was happy about it. Worse yet, the locals are ‘scared’ about its impact, and for good reasons. There is a precedent, the Louisiana locals don’t seem to be overreacting. Residents of Newton County, Georgia, where another Meta AI data center was built, have reported issues with their own water supply, including water that stopped working, appliances that have repeatedly died and been replaced, and water that turns brown. A Meta spokesperson claims water for construction on that project was taken from more than 10 miles away from those affected and therefore it’s “very unlikely” the facility impacted them. But for the Louisiana residents and the new $10 billion data center, the Georgia water experiences and additional requirements form a collective concern. Who really pays? For both the damage and additional expenses? []? Meta’s new Louisiana facility, said to be the size of 70 football fields, will require a $3 billion upgrade to local electricity infrastructure to maintain its operation. Meta and the power company Entergy agreed to build gas-powered plants to produce 2,262 megawatts of additional energy, but nondisclosure agreements prevent the public sharing of just how much Meta will pay. That could mean some of the cost is being passed on to residents and current customers. The AI boom might even be triggering electrical surges and outages in areas without appropriately robust infrastructure.

EHS-EMR-S :Can you give us a testimonial? Recovery from EHS & Light Sensitivity Roman S Shapoval

ENERGY ELECTRICITY: Healey calls on Department of Public Utilities to look into lowering energy costs https://www.msn.com/en-us/public-safety-and-emergencies/health-and-safety-alerts/healey-calls-on-department-of-public-utilities-to-look-into-lowering-energy-costs/ar-AA1OtlDE

EWASTE: 4040 MEDIA The End of Windows 10 Support Is an E-Waste Disaster in the Making

5G INDUSTRY EARNINGS LIGHT READING: Ericsson says world is flat amid US gloom and keeps cutting Headcount at Ericsson fell 6,000 in the last year, thanks partly to AI, as the RAN market refused to grow. []A flat market is at least better than a sliding one. Across all vendors, annual sales of RAN products fell from $45 billion in 2022 to $35 billion last year, according to Omdia, a Light Reading sister company. Both Omdia and Dell’Oro, another analyst company, have encouragingly guided for a more stable market this year. Standalone in a slump But Ericsson has undoubtedly been forced to prioritize efficiency after a downturn in the lucrative US market, where profit margins are typically higher. The details of Ericsson’s latest report indicate that US sales fell by as much as 17% year-over-year for the third quarter, to about SEK22.5 billion ($2.4 billion), after an especially busy period in 2024. And the only region where Ericsson saw any growth was northeast Asia, thanks to 5G rollout in Japan. There is, however, some optimism that recent spectrum sales by Echostar to other telcos served by Ericsson could spur investment. “We obviously see some potential now when there are more of our traditional customers picking up spectrum,” said Narvinger. “But it’s of course for them to comment on when they will put it to use.” “It was the established business model of most operators around the world, so it became very natural to take that step and then use 5G almost as a marketing icon on the phone, but, in reality, it didn’t give the extra capabilities,” he said. Standalone features such as low latency and network slicing will be critical in future apps, he insisted, arguing that 6G will necessitate edge cloud and AI investments that have also not yet happened. Many operators, however, have seen no incentive to spend more on 5G when their returns on it have been so disappointing.

HAVANA SYNDROME; Since 2016, hundreds of U.S. officials hear a ‘sound,’ battled headaches to destroyed careers – some people think it’s a weapon Government research is inconclusive. []Still, a small number of agencies and outside analysts continue to say there is a plausible — if unproven — risk that directed-energy, acoustic, or other exotic technologies, perhaps based in Russia, could have been used in isolated cases. That division has kept the story alive in national-security circles. Congress, journalists, and observers have criticized some agency responses and pushed for faster care and clearer adjudication of claims. The Senate Intelligence Committee, among others, has pressed intelligence agencies to improve medical support and record-keeping for affected employees, even as technical answers remain elusive. Meanwhile, the Defense Department and other agencies continue to review disability and compensation claims tied to anomalous health incidents. []Today, Havana syndrome remains a mystery: real people report real suffering, but investigators have not produced a single, definitive cause that explains every case. The split in the intelligence community — and the mixed results from medical research — mean policymakers are balancing care for victims, continued scientific study, and cautious readiness against any potential threat.

HEALTH: Revitalize Your Mind: The Science Behind Brain Health This is the official launch video for Brain Health, a product years in the making, and which combines cutting-edge science with ancient plant wisdom to support cognitive performance, focus, and longevity. Developed in collaboration with Sayer Ji of GreenMedInfo and Dr. Ed Group of Global Healing, Brain Health is designed for anyone looking to maintain mental clarity, balance, and vitality — especially those between 35 and 75 years old.

HOUSING OFF GRID - NEW SUBSTACK BY AUTHOR JULIA LUPINE: Julia Lupine from Julia’s Substack How to Take a Bath Off-Grid AND Why I Hate Flies AND

INSPIRATION: SUSAN HARTLEY COURAGEIOUS CONVERSATIONS; 22 ways to change your language & transform your life, Resourcing and empowering yourself in dystopia, protection 101,So let’s get started … For setting new neurological pathways for transformation and ease.

Instead of saying the world is in collapse and in a mega crisis, Say our world is in a state of flux and transformation , where new visions are possible.. Instead of saying … I’m stressed. Say my body is preparing me to rise from this challenge. This reframes stress into energy, turning cortisol in the motivation needed to change. Instead of saying….. “I have to do this”. Say, I get to do this. This shifts the brain from pressure to gratitude, increasing motivation.

INSPIRATION: OT Charles Eisenstein Commons of the Heart gathering and live call An in-person gathering is taking place in Sweden Oct. 22-26 entitled “Beyond Othering: Cultivating the Commons of the Heart,” organized by people from our on-line community, The Zoom will start at 2:30pm EDT and should last about an hour. Register for Zoom Information on in-person gathering

INSPIRATION MEDIA: Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund War on Truth The Role of Fake News, Disinformation, and the Lack of Access to Reliable Information as a Recipe for Authoritarianism and Fascism

OCEAN/WARFARE: China’s burgeoning undersea sensor net aims to turn the ocean transparent The PLA is building a self-healing “kill web” to surpass today’s brittle kill chains. The People’s Liberation Army is building an “invisible net” across the western Pacific, a five-layer, seabed-to-space sensor architecture known as the Transparent Ocean strategy that challenges the ability of U.S. and allied submarines (our “black sharks”) to maneuver and hide. The threat was on display in August during the PLA Navy and Russia’s Joint Sea-2025 exercises near Vladivostok. In joint anti-submarine warfare drills, Chinese and Russian forces linked their communications and shared hydro-meteorological and air-sea tracks in real time. The goal, according to Chinese state media, was to leave deep-diving submarines with nowhere to hide

POLITICS: Senate Passes Defense Bill Without Changes to Spectrum Language The head of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the White House oppose the provision. []The language, included in the Senate-passed bill, would allow top military officials to veto modifications to the lower 3 GigaHertz (GHz) and much of the 7/8 GHz bands. Those airwaves, currently used by the military, are already protected from being auctioned under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, but Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz, R-Texas, had still hoped to axe the veto provision. He said the National Telecommunications and Information Administration would likely have to move other federal operators into the bands at issue to meet the OBBBA’s goal of auctioning 500 megahertz of government spectrum, something Cruz pushed hard to secure. He worried vetoes from the Pentagon, which is not eager to disrupt critical systems, could complicate efforts to free up spectrum.

SECURITY: Bruce Schneier CRYPTO-GRAM, October 15, 2025

Smart Meter Event 10/29; UK Smart Meter Flyer; MA Gov. Questioning Utility Bills - She should ask about Smart Grid/Meter Surcharges

SPACE: What goes up must come down: How megaconstellations like SpaceX’s Starlink network pose a grave safety threat to us on Earth Thousands of satellites with incredibly short lifetimes are being sent up into low Earth orbit. When they fall back down they’re fireballs of pollution — and what doesn’t burn up hits the ground. []the economic argument for bringing these satellites back down to Earth ignores the very real environmental consequences of atmospheric disposal. The chassis, leftover propellant, electronics, antennas, and solar panels don’t disappear when a satellite “burns up” — the mass of the metals and plastics that comprise the satellite is deposited in the atmosphere as metal vapor.

When just a few satellites are burned every year, it’s not a significant change to atmospheric chemistry. But Starlink alone plans to have 42,000 satellites with 5-year operating lifetimes, so the mass of metal vapor entering the atmosphere (particularly highly reactive aluminum and lithium) will exceed natural infall rates by 25 times or more.

This much extra metal vapor in the stratosphere can change atmospheric chemistry and may cause ozone depletion. By 2023, 10% of stratospheric aerosols already included metals from rocket and satellite reentries.

LEO satellites burning up are a source of upper atmospheric pollution that’s going to increase exponentially — and scientists are only just beginning to study what this massive increase in metal vapor could do in the stratosphere.

SPACE: One to Two Starlink Satellites Burn Up in Earth’s Atmosphere Every Day and It’s Only the Beginning []This is the dirty secret of our gleaming, space-age internet: each Starlink satellite lives fast and dies young. Designed to last about five years, these machines orbit in what’s called low Earth orbit (LEO), roughly 340 miles up — close enough to still feel 95% of Earth’s gravity. To stay aloft, they fire thrusters loaded with krypton or argon gas. When that fuel runs out, they naturally begin to fall. []Right now, around 80% of all satellites in LEO belong to SpaceX, which plans to deploy up to 42,000 units. By comparison, Jeff Bezos’s Project Kuiper plans about 3,200, while China’s GuoWang and Qianfan networks could add another 18,000. The European Space Agency predicts that by 2030, 100,000 low-orbit satellites will crowd the skies. [] As each satellite burns up, it releases clouds of metal vapor made of aluminum, lithium, copper, and lead into the stratosphere. As a result of more frequent launches, human-made satellites have nearly doubled natural metal aerosol levels in the upper atmosphere. These metals could damage the ozone layer. []Then there’s the risk of what scientists call Kessler Syndrome, a chain reaction where one orbital collision triggers thousands more, filling Earth’s orbit with lethal debris. The end stage of this phenomenon is that no launches into space are feasible anymore unless the “space junk” is cleared, which may prove to be impossible beyond a certain threshold. []Then there’s the risk of what scientists call Kessler Syndrome, a chain reaction where one orbital collision triggers thousands more, filling Earth’s orbit with lethal debris. The end stage of this phenomenon is that no launches into space are feasible anymore unless the “space junk” is cleared, which may prove to be impossible beyond a certain threshold. []There’s something almost feudal about how space has been divided up by billionaires with rockets.

SPACE: Satellites found exposing unencrypted data, including phone calls and some military comms Security researchers have discovered that as many as half of all geostationary satellites in Earth’s orbit are carrying unencrypted sensitive consumer, corporate, and military information, making this data wide open to eavesdropping. The researchers at UC San Diego and the University of Maryland spent $800 on an off-the-shelf satellite receiver and pointed it at the sky for three years. They found reams of unencrypted data beaming to and from space, including people’s private voice calls and text messages, and consumer internet traffic from in-flight Wi-Fi services. The unencrypted data also included communications between critical infrastructure systems, such as energy and water suppliers, and off-shore oil and gas platforms, according to Wired, which first published the researchers’ findings.

SPACE: Interstellar Object Is Spraying Something Weird, Scientists Find “It tells us that the ingredients for life’s chemistry are not unique to our own.” A new analysis of our solar system’s interstellar interloper, 3I/ATLAS, reveals that it’s spewing huge amounts of water — and astronomers can’t immediately explain why. The object, which is widely believed to be comet, showed strong ultraviolet emissions that are unmistakable telltales of hydroxyl gas (OH), a byproduct of water, when astronomers imaged it with NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift space telescope before it disappeared behind the Sun. The emissions could only be spotted from space because the ultraviolet light would get absorbed in the atmosphere.

SURVEILLANCE: Electronic Frontier Foundation Taking control of your online privacy can feel like a full-time job. But it can be a lot easier—maybe even fun!—if you break it up into smaller tasks and tackle one project at a time. With Opt Out October, EFF wants to help you do just that. Each weekday this month, we’re sharing a different step you can take to opt out of big tech’s surveillance machine. Our first tip focuses on establishing some privacy basics. Namely, two security fundamentals: using strong passwords (a password manager helps simplify this) and two-factor authentication for your online accounts. Together, they can significantly improve your online privacy by making it much harder for your data to fall into the hands of a stranger.

TECHNOCRACY: RUMBLE VIDEO - 5 HOUR VIDEO Omniwar Symposium: The Digital Attack on Humanity The Study Group on Technology and Power represents the leading academic critique of Technocracy, with its tentacles of digital domination extending globally. This symposium will cover the economic, political, and religious aspects of this all-consuming system.’

Speakers: - Courtenay Turner - Patrick M. Wood - David A. Hughes, Ph.D.

- Jacob Nordangard, Ph.D. - Daniel Broudy, Ph.D.



Presentation Topics:

1. Building Empire on the Backs of Digital Slaves

2. Digital Technologies as Weapons

3. Externalizing the Agentic AI State: A Techno-Spiritual Path towards Digital Enslavement

4. Born Again: The Convergence of Man and Machine in the Spirit of AI-god

‘How Well Do You Know Your Smart Phone?’ at 1:10:20 mark

WARFARE SPACE 4 PEACE: Photos from some space week events around the globe

‘Thank God men cannot fly, and lay waste the sky as well as the earth.’

~ Henry David Thoreau

