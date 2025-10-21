FEATURED EVENT: The Inside Scoop from Tech and Medical Experts on Improving Students’ Behavior & Mood

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm EDT Presented by Frank Clegg, Former President, Microsoft Canada, and Current CEO, Canadians for Safe Technology (C4ST); Sharon Goldberg, MD, Integrative Physician; J. Stuart Ablon, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Psychology, Department of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School, and Founder and Director of Think:Kids, Department of Psychiatry, Massachusetts General Hospital; and Mary Anne Tierney, RN, MPH, Executive Director, SafeTech NC, CEO, Blue Ridge EMF Solutions Sponsored by The Leto Institute, TechSafeSchools, and SafeTech NC

PLEASE POST A COMMENT The Anxious Generation Team: Your voice matters — take our quick survey

Many parental groups focused on social media harm are not well informed about RF/EMF exposures, for example, exchanging a dumb phone or watch for an internet-connected smart phone. This is a very dangerous dynamic when so many people are caught in the throes of an incomplete paradigm shift, flooding their bodies with feel-good chemicals and self-satisfaction and not yet seeing the extensive damage that is still unfolding - similar to EV drivers and solar energy and smart meter proponents who cannot pivot to witness unfolding damages. The complacency of these groups has been weaponized.

We’re entering an exciting new chapter at The Anxious Generation. As we grow, we want to make sure our work reflects the needs, hopes, and experiences of the families and communities at the heart of this movement — including yours. In case you haven’t yet participated, this short community survey is your chance to help shape our future priorities, programs, and partnerships. It only takes a few minutes, and your input will make a real impact. The Anxious Generation Community Survey - Airtable

Includes this question: If you could wave a magic wand, what’s one big change you’d like to see in your community around kids and technology?

FEATURED; EHT News: Study Connects EMF with Alzheimer’s Includes: New Study Connects Wireless Radiation, Oxidative Stress, and Alzheimer’s Disease

Researchers have published a peer-reviewed analysis indicating that some common genes involved in Alzheimer’s disease are also affected by electromagnetic fields. They focused on a wireless spectrum band (2.4 GHz) commonly used for WiFi, Bluetooth, microwave ovens, audio-visual equipment, and many other devices. Applying rigorous criteria, the authors were able to show a relationship between the genes involved in Alzheimer’s and those that appear to be stimulated by electromagnetic fields. This raises important questions, particularly considering that according to the Cleveland Clinic nearly 50 percent of people over the age of 85 experience some form of dementia. [] The study appears in the current issue of Frontiers in Neurology. It concludes, “Exposure to 2.4 GHz electromagnetic fields emitted by Wi-Fi devices could have an indirect impact on the regulation of genes involved in Alzheimer’s disease, particularly those related to oxidative stress and cellular homeostasis.” They specifically point out, “The alteration of genes such as GSK3B and APOE, which are fundamental in neurodegeneration, could be exacerbated by chronic exposure to this radiation.” https://ehtrust.org/new-study-connects-wireless-radiation-oxidative-stress-and-alzheimers-disease and the study: Review of the evidence on the influence of Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz radiation on oxidative stress and its possible relationship with Alzheimer’s disease (EHT has no sharable post link)

FEATURED: FROM AMERICANS FOR RESPONSIBLE TECHNOLOGY The FCC’s Docket No. 25-276 proposes a rule to “ free towers and other wireless infrastructure from regulatory burdens imposed at the state and local level. “

In other words, preempt local zoning laws that restrict the ability of telecoms to put their antennas and towers wherever they want. We’ll be filing comments with the FCC, and we encourage you to do the same, but honestly, we can’t do this alone. We’ll need thousands of local municipal and school officials from all over the country to voice their outrage to this blatant power grab. Our new website, www.25-276.org is designed to help local officials understand the issue and submit their comments directly to the FCC. HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO DO: Download and print out this flyer

(NOTE Once the Federal Register publishes the official Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), we’ll have 30 days from that date for initial filings, and then 15 days more for reply comments.)

FEATURED: KEITH AND OLLE 48 SECONDS

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: Uber wants drivers to train AI in their free time

AI: AXIOS ON BENTON The AI resisters Resistance to AI is bubbling up among some workers, students, coders, and creatives. Some are placing new value on work that’s untouched by AI. Some AI resisters worry about its carbon footprint. Others take pride in human-made work and don’t trust AI’s output. Plenty just don’t want to become overly reliant on it. “I think it’s important I do this myself” was the top reason college students in the class of 2026 gave for avoiding AI in brainstorming, writing, and research, according to a new report from Handshake, a career network. 49 percent of Gen Zers surveyed by Gallup and the Walton Family Foundation are worried AI will corrode their ability to think critically. 41 percent say generative AI tools make them anxious.

AI: GUARDIAN ‘Have we done ourselves out of a job?’: concerns in film and TV industry over on-set body scanning Actors unclear on rights over their data and what it will be used for, as cast and crew alike fear for future of their roles Olivia Williams says actors need ‘nudity rider’-type controls for AI body scans

AI: ‘Legacies condensed to AI slop’: OpenAI Sora videos of the dead raise alarm with legal experts The video app can produce realistic deepfakes of Marx shopping and MLK Jr trolling. Some say using ‘historical figures’ is the company’s way of testing the legal waters

AI: Philanthropic Giants Unite on $500 Million Ethical AI Effort Initiative targets democracy, labor, and digital fairness.

SEE MY ARTICLE: Can AI Support “Spiritual Evolution via Technology”? Approaching the Choice Point Between Convenience and Conscious Awareness, with an Assist from the International Community?

AI: ChatGPT Usage Has Peaked and Is Now Declining, New Data Finds

AUTOMOBILES WIRELESS: Feature: US operators facing 5G vehicle challenges An AT&T 5G connectivity deal with Toyota Motor North America turned the spotlight on the US connected vehicle sector at a time when it faces regulatory, geo-political and old-fashioned radio challenges.

The US operator wasted little time in finding use cases for its 5G infrastructure after completing a nationwide deployment . Its deal with Toyota focuses firmly on the vehicle company’s own range of connected services, spanning infotainment, safety functions, servicing, and cloud, remote access and Wi-Fi connections. AT&T promises “enhanced integrated audio streaming, a reliable Wi-Fi hotspot”, real-time navigation, remote services and OTA updates, along with access to SiriusXM content. While it is undoubtedly a useful win for AT&T just after its 5G coverage achievement, the focus on connectivity alone masks some of the problems facing all US operators and automotive players. []Ironically, efforts to free up more spectrum for operators is one key issue.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation (Auto Innovators) is a body which represents all elements of the US industry including manufacturers, equipment suppliers, battery producers, semiconductor and technology companies, and autonomous vehicle developers. In a blog published earlier this year, Auto Innovators president and CEO John Bozzella noted spectrum sale plans included in President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill could jeopardise wireless safety technology embedded in “millions of vehicles”. Bozzella explained vehicle manufacturers are “investing heavily in wireless connectivity and use ultra-wideband” (UWB) spectrum in the 6GHz to 8.5GHz band for a host of features. [] emphasised 5G would be a key element in traffic management systems, providing “valuable information about a vehicle’s surroundings” and noted a broad push to use the technology to make “roads, vehicles and communities safer”. The CTIA listed a host of examples of how AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon are working with the automotive industry on vehicle developments, highlighting how entwined the sectors now are.



BROADBAND/INTERNET: Amazon’s AWS Goes Down, Takes Out “Half of the Internet” “Really shows how easy it would be for Bezos and Ellison to just turn off the internet if they wanted to, for any reason.”

BROADBAND; Comcast’s Executive Discusses Network Vandalism ‘Crisis’ in Seattle WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2025 – Washington state has been a hotspot for physical attacks on broadband networks, according to Comcast and former FCC Commissioner Mike O’Rielly, who visited a Seattle neighborhood recently to draw attention to what they call a growing infrastructure crisis. Rhonda Weaver, vice president of state government affairs for Comcast, said the company has faced 88 separate attacks on its network in the Pacific Northwest since January 1. “The communications industry in Washington is under attack,” said Weaver. Washington state struggled with vandalism throughout last year and experienced 265 incidents in the second half of 2024.

BROADBAND WIRELESS: Fixed Wireless Exempt from AT&T Price Hike The company has about 1 million subscribers on its Internet Air service.

BROADBAND: BROADBAND BREAKFAST West Virginia Orders Utilities to Pay for Pole Replacements Regulators warn delays could jeopardize federal broadband deployments.

BROADBAND: Indiana Lawmakers Consider Crackdown on Telecom “Cable Pollution” Indiana legislators are reviewing potential regulations to address “cable pollution,” a growing issue of unused, low-hanging, or buried wires left by telecom companies along public roads and rights-of-way.

CHILDREN DELANEY SCREENAGERS: Helping Our Kids Starts With Our Own Phone Habits I invited both of them to take part in what I call the One Small Change Challenge, using the DARTS framework. In the podcast you’ll hear each of them making a plan based on the following steps:

D – Doable: Choose a realistic, very defined, small goal.

A – Arrange for success: An example is to put your phone in an inconvenient spot.

R – Reasons: Keep your motivation visible, maybe a note on your phone case.

T – Treats: Positive reinforcement helps a goal get met. So give some to yourself along the way. Maybe it’s a hug from your child each day you succeed. Wouldn’t that be sweet if they let you? ‍

S – Support: Find someone who can encourage you. Maybe a young person who’s watching and learning from your example.

‍It would be wonderful to pause for a moment, think about your own phone habits, and take the One Small Change Challenge yourself.

CHILDREN PARENTING OT WALDORF: How a Teacher’s Movements and Words Support a Child’s Healthy Development When the teacher moves slowly, with calm intention, the atmosphere softens. A sense of peace settles in, giving the child time to breathe and to follow along the rhythm of the day. When transitions are guided by gesture, song, or a simple cue instead of many words, the child feels oriented and secure. Even questions need not always be answered immediately; a smile, a nod, or a finger to the lips can speak more clearly than many words. This helps the child sense boundaries and rhythm without verbal correction.

DATA CENTERS: THE GUARDIAN ‘The city that draws the line’: one Arizona community’s fight against a huge datacenter Questions grow over water and energy costs of warehouse of computers in Sonoran desert – but will Project Blue be stopped?

DATA CENTERS; Why these companies want to send data centers into space Now, some are looking to put data centers into space, bypassing the problem of finding available land. Space also offers better access to solar energy, without the cloud cover, the darkness of nighttime or the seasonality of Earth. In Europe, the ASCEND project aims to demonstrate the feasibility of space-based data centers for reducing CO2 emissions. Last year, France-based Thales Alenia Space, which led a European Commission-funded study into the feasibility of ASCEND, found that sending data centers to space to take advantage of continuous solar energy could offer “a more eco-friendly and sovereign solution for hosting and processing data.” But that would be contingent on technological advancements in several areas, said Xavier Roser of Thales Alenia Space. While the total emissions from rocket launches are currently only a fraction of those from the aviation industry, rockets release pollutants at higher altitudes, where they last longer.

DATA CENTERS: A data center that doesn’t even exist can raise your electricity bill Maryland’s consumer advocate says it’s time for grid operators to step in and stop this kind of energy speculation before it hits customers even harder. “Large loads have always existed, but they tended to be much smaller. A large load might be 10 to 50 megawatts,” said Pieter Mul, an associate partner at PA Consulting. “Now, data centers are consuming hundreds of megawatts at a time.”

FCC: Trusty: FCC ‘All In’ on U.S. Wireless Leadership Commissioner bullish on Upper C-Band spectrum.

HEALTH: REPOST The Cause of Bipolar Disorder - Recent Discovery by Dr. William Walsh Ion Channel Genes, DNA Repair Genes, Oxidative Stress, Channelopathy, How This Discovery Impacts Treatment and Prevention, Dr. Walsh’s New Book, “The Essence of Bipolar Disorder”

LEGAL: CELDF The Corporate Coup D’état is Complete. What Now? “The legal pathways available to us have been structured precisely to make sure we don’t make any substantial change.” By Robert Shetterly, Americans Who Tell the TruthThe essays and articles collected by the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund (CELDF) in Can You Handle the Truth?: Essays of Hard Truths Aimed at Right-relationships with the Earth and Each Other demonstrate how — again and again — corporate power in this country has successfully ignored obedience to the Laws of Nature while demanding legal adherence to the Laws of Profit, a profit accrued with total contempt for the Laws of Nature. Which means, then, contempt for reality.

NATURE: Mining the deep-sea could further threaten endangered sharks and rays

SCIENCE: Literature Review on Human Bioeffects of Electromagnetic Energy: A Complex Systems Perspective Scott E Keric, DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory (ARL-TR-9415), March 2022 This report reviews the literature on biological effects of engineered and natural electromagnetic (EM) energy systems across spatiotemporal scales spanning orders of magnitude from a complex systems perspective. The report first reviews the EM frequency spectrum and defines complex systems and complexity. It then reviews multiple parameters giving rise to the complexity of EM energy systems and how these parameters dynamically interact to produce complex human bioeffects across molecular, cellular, tissue, organ, and system levels over time scales from milliseconds to years. Finally, it discusses outstanding issues and questions and suggests conceptual and analytical approaches for advancing future research from a more integrative and holistic perspective. Open access: https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD1164349.pdf AND For a summary of this report produced by Microsoft Copilot (GPT-5): The “Havana syndrome”: A special case of electrohypersensitivity? https://www.saferemr.com/2021/11/the-havana-syndrome.html COURTESY JOEL

SMART METERS LAWSUIT COLORADO WITH GO-FUND ME CAMPAIGN: End Housing Discrimination Save Zoiy Help end housing discrimination against a disabled woman in Longmont, Colorado. The Housing Situation In August of 2024, the local government’s municipal utility company placed a smart meter on Zoiy Galloay’s house. The radiation from the smart meter caused dozens of disability-related health issues for Zoiy, including convulsions, heart palpitations, headaches, and even the onset of paralysis. MORE INFORMATION: GiveSendGo | End Housing Discrimination

SPACE: SpaceX’s Starshield Satellites Detected Transmitting on Unauthorized Bands The discovery raised concerns about potential interference with scientific and commercial satellites

SPACE: 2025: Do the Math Using physics and estimation to assess energy, growth, options—by Tom Murphy A Space Absurdity Embarrassing Extrapolations, The ISS is Hosed, ISS: Resupply Hog, Exorbitant Cost, Getting Radiation Straight Before I looked into it more thoroughly, I carried the rough rule-of-thumb that the space environment (like the surface of the moon or Mars) had a radiation exposure about 100× that on Earth. Moreover, I figured that the ISS—being deeply embedded within Earth’s protective magnetosphere—would be more Earth-like than Mars-like. My meat-brain was not connecting something it also knew, which is that higher elevations—and especially air travel—present a greater radiation background due to reduced atmospheric shielding. Expressing in milli-Sieverts (mSv: a measure of biological damage potential), the annual dose on Earth averages around 2 mSv. The cosmic piece of this is only 0.3 mSv. The bulk is from Earth’s intrinsic radioactivity, making its way to our bodies directly from the rock/materials, our food, and the air we breathe (e.g., radon). But the cosmic piece doubles for every 1,500 meters of altitude (initially)—the air itself acting as a shielding blanket (i.e., it’s not just the magnetosphere providing protection: the atmosphere has an equivalent mass of 10 meters of overhead water). At commercial flight altitudes, annual dosage from cosmic rays is about 25 mSv. According to NASA, by the time you’re at the ISS, annual exposure is 160–320 mSv, depending on where we are in the 11-year solar cycle. In empty space beyond Earth’s magnetosphere, one absorbs about 600 mSv per year, while sitting on the moon or Mars is about half that (half of space being shielded by the body itself).

So, indeed the radiation dose on Moon or Mars is over 100× the typical terrestrial dose, and 1000× the cosmic-ray piece at sea level. But the ISS is not nearly as protected as I imagined: at an average of 240 mSv/yr, it’s much closer to Moon/Mars levels than to Earth levels. I tell ya, that magnetosphere is given way too much credit! In fact, it appears that the magnetosphere offers at most a factor-of-four reduction, so that annual cosmic ray exposure at sea level would only be 1.2 mSv (up from 0.3 mSv/yr) if Earth’s magnetic field were entirely absent. Our atmosphere is the real champion of radiation protection.

Wading past all these comparative numbers, how bad is it, really? On Earth, lifetime risk of cancer is about 40%, and only 2% of those cases are from radiation exposure (the majority being from chemical damage to DNA: carcinogens). I was surprised to learn this, formerly believing background radiation to play a larger role. []

We already discern increased cancer rates among airline flight crews , where annual exposure is about 70 times smaller than on the moon or Mars (12 times lower radiation, and figuring 30 hours per week spent at altitude). While astronaut exposure per hour is greater, commercial flight crews outnumber astronauts enormously and spend far more cumulative hours being exposed, so that small-number statistics among the astronaut population preclude definitive detection. For example, of roughly 300 ISS occupants, about 120±11 would be expected to get cancer by normal carcinogenic and terrestrial exposure, plus three extra from a six-month stay on ISS (120 mSv): buried in the uncertainty (3 being much smaller than 11). Spend decades in space and you’ll get a “detection” alright, even in a tiny sample size!

Silly Stunts! I am fond of pointing out that just because we can climb Mt. Everest, and can venture underwater in scuba gear doesn’t mean we expect to live in such places Baby Steps, or Silly Stunts? Demonstration does not oblige habitation!

SPACE: SpaceX launches 10,000th Starlink internet satellite About 1,400 have been decommissioned.

SPACE: Growing hole in Earth’s magnetic field could threaten satellite tech

SURVEILLANCE: Drivers Caught Off Guard As County’s Speed Cameras Issue 1,000 Tickets A Day

SURVEILLANCE: THE POWER COUPLE Ring Doorbell & AI Cameras: What You Need To Know DID YOU KNOW RING SHARES DOORBELL FOOTAGE WITH AI? New Video by Louis Rossman goes into the growth of the surveillance state, and what we can do about it. Are Flock AI cameras coming to your town? Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

1. Which towns are fighting back against Flock AI cameras

2. How left & right political parties are banding together

3. Data corruption from Flock

4. How drivers are wrongly detained by police

5. How Palantir’s Immigration database is powered by Flock

6. Palantir’s origins

7. Future implications of Flock - what can we do about it?

In Memoriam - Vicki Gold

I feel a kinship with a certain subset of the EMF-informed community, - the volunteer news aggregators and writers publishing works…Earlier, we noted the passing of Ireland’s John Weigel who had been a prolific connector of news internationally.

Now, Vicki Gold will be missed by many, from the posts she created and shared to the memes from her desktop to the questions she answered in internet communities, sent from California and often reflecting her devotion to Mt Shasta. Here are 2 memes. She signed email to me, Always In Gratitude, always with an attitude of collaboration and mutual support.

Condolences to her loved ones. She will be missed.

EVENT:

10/22 The Inside Scoop from Tech and Medical Experts on Improving Students’ Behavior & Mood Wednesday, October 22, 2025 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm EDT The Inside Scoop from Tech and Medical Experts on Improving Students’ Behavior and Mood - edWeb

10/24 The National Call is usually the 2nd and 4th Friday of the month. Contact The National Call for Safe Technology <hello@thenationalcall.org>

11/1 On Nov. 1, Safe Tech International is hosting a “compact” webinar “Unplug to Uplift” featuring individuals who are initiating various tech sobriety programs in their respective countries, with some emphasis on children, but applicable to all. Please Register here.

