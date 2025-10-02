“Each one of us matters, has a role to play, and makes a difference. Each one of us must take responsibility for our own lives, and above all, show respect and love for living things around us, especially each other.” ― Jane Goodall, Reason for Hope: A Spiritual Journey

FEATURED: Press Release: Scientists Challenge WHO-Commissioned Review on Wireless Safety, Oct. 7 Press Conference

New Peer-Reviewed Publication International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields Challenges WHO-Commissioned Reviews on Wireless Radiofrequency Radiation Safety The safety of wireless technology is not assured, scientists state in a newly published paper.

BERKELEY, CA October 2, 2025 – The International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF) announces the publication of its latest paper, “The WHO-Commissioned Systematic Reviews on Health Effects of Radiofrequency Radiation Provide No Assurance of Safety,” in the journal Environmental Health. The paper critically examines the World Health Organization (WHO)-commissioned systematic reviews on the health effects of radiofrequency (RF) radiation, identifying significant flaws that undermine their conclusions regarding safety.

RF radiation, a type of non-ionizing electromagnetic field (EMF), is emitted by ubiquitous wireless devices and telecommunications infrastructure, including cell phones, Wi-Fi routers, cell towers, and building-mounted antennas. While acknowledging the importance of the WHO’s objective to evaluate the literature on RF radiation and adverse health effects, the ICBE-EMF paper asserts that methodological weaknesses and potential biases compromise the reliability of the published reviews.

Dr. John Frank, a physician and epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh, Professor Emeritus, University of Toronto, and ICBE-EMF Chairperson, stated, “We at ICBE-EMF find, based on our substantial, collective, multidisciplinary expertise in this field, that the WHO-commissioned systematic reviews are simply inadequate to conclude that wireless radiation is safe or that ICNIRP/FCC limits are reliable. Presenting these flawed reviews as evidence of safety for ICNIRP and the FCC’s current exposure limits would mislead the public.”

The ICBE-EMF is holding a press conference on October 7, 2025, at 9:00 AM Pacific to present the findings detailed in the publication.

Concerns Over Bias and Flawed Methodology A central concern highlighted in the ICBE-EMF paper is the extensive involvement of individuals affiliated with the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) in the production of these WHO-commissioned reviews. ICNIRP and the WHO’s EMF Program share a common origin and have historically maintained that thermal effects are the only established health risks of RF radiation exposure. Given that ICNIRP’s recommended RF radiation exposure limits have been adopted by most countries for the past 30 years, the ICBE-EMF is raising questions regarding potential bias in these reviews and the adequacy of current exposure limits for protecting public health.

Dr. Ron Melnick, past Chair of the ICBE-EMF, now Senior Advisor and former senior toxicologist at the National Toxicology Program and the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), elaborated on their findings. “We began reviewing the WHO-commissioned assessments because of our longstanding involvement in this research and the potential influence these reviews could have on future policy decisions,” said Dr. Melnick. “We uncovered numerous flaws, including the exclusion of relevant studies, reliance on weak studies, inappropriate combining of studies with vastly different exposure conditions, and undisclosed biases among the authors.”

Evidence of Harm and Need for Stronger Protections The ICBE-EMF paper specifically notes that the WHO-commissioned systematic reviews on cancer and reproductive effects in experimental animals indicated a high certainty of association between RF radiation exposure and increased incidences of heart schwannomas and reduced male fertility. Furthermore, these reviews provided quantitative data that, according to the ICBE-EMF, could and should be used to reduce exposure limits and improve protection for humans.

Dr. Joel Moskowitz, Director of the Center for Family and Community Health at the University of California, Berkeley, further emphasized the analytical weaknesses. “Eleven of the twelve WHO-sponsored systematic reviews relied upon multiple quantitative analyses (meta-analyses) of primary studies on RF radiation health effects. In most instances, we found that these analyses had serious methodological weaknesses that undermined interpretation of the results and invalidated the authors’ conclusions, which were based upon these results,” stated Dr. Moskowitz.

The ICBE-EMF has previously published work demonstrating how scientific evidence over the past three decades invalidates many assumptions underlying ICNIRP’s RF radiation exposure limits. With mounting scientific evidence and widespread, increasing population exposure to RF radiation, the ICBE-EMF stresses the urgent need to reduce exposures and strengthen safety limits, particularly for vulnerable populations such as pregnant individuals, children, and those with chronic health conditions, including electromagnetic hypersensitivity.

The ICBE-EMF concludes that the WHO-commissioned systematic reviews do not provide proof of safety for cell phones or other wireless communication devices, nor do they justify the RF radiation exposure limits currently specified in ICNIRP’s guidelines. The organization calls for urgently needed, science-based public health guidelines that are genuinely protective of human health and the environment.

ICBE-EMF PRESS CONFERENCE Wireless Radiation and Public Health: What the WHO Reviews Reveal—and Don’t

Scientists Challenge WHO-Commissioned Reviews on Wireless Radiation Safety Date: October 7, 2025 Time: 9:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)

Zoom Press Conference: Registration Link: Featured Speakers John Frank, MD: ICBE-EMF Chairperson; physician and epidemiologist, University of Edinburgh; Professor Emeritus, University of Toronto Ronald Melnick, Ph.D.: Past Chair, ICBE-EMF; Senior Advisor; former Senior Toxicologist, National Toxicology Program (NTP), NIEHS Erica Mallery-Blythe, BM (UK Medical Degree) : ICBE-EMF Special Expert; physician; founder, Physicians’ Health Initiative for Radiation and Environment

Joel Moskowitz, Ph.D: ICBE-EMF Commissioner; Director, Center for Family and Community Health, University of California, Berkeley Elizabeth Kelley, MA: ICBE-EMF Managing Director; President of the Board, Electromagnetic Safety Alliance

About the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF): ICBE-EMF is an international consortium of scientists, doctors, and researchers with expertise and peer-reviewed publications on the biological and health effects of electromagnetic fields, including wireless RF radiation. Wireless devices such as cell phones, cordless phones, Wi-Fi, and cell towers emit radiofrequency (RF) radiation. The Commission is committed to upholding the highest standards of scientific research and makes science-based recommendations to ensure the protection of the public and the environment. ICBE-EMF.org Join the ICBE-EMF mailing list to stay updated with our latest scientific publications and news.

FEATURED INDUSTRY POTS AND PANS: Easing Tower Placement

Communities need to be on the alert because the FCC has opened a new proceeding that will make it easier for carriers to deploy towers and other wireless infrastructure. On September 9, the FCC approved the Notice for Proposed Rulemaking in Docket WT 25-276 titled Build America: Eliminating Barriers t Wireless Deployments .

The NPRM builds on the FCC’s 2018 Small Cell Order that made it easier for carriers to deploy small cell sites. To cite the introduction to the NPRM, the FCC is looking to “ensure investment and network buildout is free from unlawful regulatory burdens imposed at the state and local level. . . we continue to see regulations that inhibit the deployment, densification, and upgrading of wireless networks, resulting in an effective prohibition of 5G wireless services.”

The current FCC seems to have a penchant for referring to any practice it doesn’t like as unlawful. This seems way over the top. If local communities were being unlawful, then carriers would be prevailing against them in lawsuits and with FCC complaints, which are not happening.

The main thrust of the NPRM is to seek comments on whether the FCC should take steps to ensure that state and local permitting doesn’t effectively prohibit the deployment of wireless infrastructure. The FCC is looking for comments about local regulations that:

Inhibit the deployment of macro cell towers and other wireless facilities

Impose unreasonable delays in permitting approvals

Assess disproportionate or otherwise unreasonable fees

Condition approval on aesthetic or similar criteria

Impose other regulatory impediments

To be fair to the FCC and carriers, there are communities that want better cell service while also fighting hard against the construction of new large cell towers. There is a definite NIMBY movement against placing cell towers near the residential communities they serve. The NPRM also asks if the FCC should implement alternative dispute resolution procedures or an accelerated docket process that has been commonly referred to as a “rocket docket” to facilitate disputes on permitting or tower placement. The docket also seeks comments to better clarify the meaning of “concealment elements.” which are used by tower builders to minimize the visual impact of towers and other wireless infrastructure. It’s an amusement for my family to point out cell towers poorly disguised as pine trees that stick up far higher than any other trees. Finally, the NPRM asks if there are any other regulatory changes related to wireless infrastructure that should be considered.

See the related BBILAN event: 10/14 Announcing October 14, 2025 • 2:00 pm -3:30 pm PDT Evolutionary Conversation Exploring the FCC Proposed Wireless Infrastructure Order 25-276 Register HERE New FCC Order—A Reversible Error? Why Dynamic Balance Holds the Key to Strategic and Resilient ICT Infrastructure

FEATURED: ENV. HEALTH NEWS Laptops and cell phones may amplify genetic risks to male infertility, study finds

A recent study published in Molecular Biology Reports found men with specific genetic variations may face greater fertility challenges when exposed to the electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation, including wireless radiation, emitted by laptops on their laps or cell phones in their pants pockets. In short:

Men with certain gene variations had a significantly increased risk of infertility when also exposed to EMF radiation from frequent use of wireless devices close to the body.

These gene variants alone increased the risk of azoospermia (a condition where no sperm are present), but exposure to EMF radiation increased the risk severalfold.

This association was particularly strong in men 30 years or older, although it was found in younger men as well.

Key quote: “We observed a significant increase in risk of infertility in young and older age group[s] when both gene variants and radiation exposure were present. … It is of utmost interest to determine whether exposure to electronic radiation interacts with other risk factors when they co-occur or exerts any synergistic effects with genetic predispositions.” Why this matters: Male infertility has become an increasingly pressing public health issue, with up to 30% of global cases of infertility caused by male factors alone. While genetics play a role in male reproductive health, environmental exposures also contribute to male fertility. Wireless radiation has been linked to a decrease in sperm quality, lower sperm counts, and changes to testicular tissue. Carrying cell phones in pockets or using laptops on laps can result in significant EMF exposure to reproductive organs. While medical experts recommend reducing wireless exposure, U.S. regulations are outdated and a 2021 federal court order has mandated a review of reproductive and other health risks.

Our Observations About The ‘Refractory Period’ Introduction People who experience acute symptoms from electrical phenomena can often match particular symptoms with particular exposures. What is not so often written about is how an exposure correlates to the degree of symptom intensity. This small write-up focuses on my EHS household’s experience with something we are calling ‘The Refractory Period’. These are our personal observations, not textbook science so far as we know. []I am going to describe two particular EMF exposures with which we are very familiar. To the reader who is unaware of the debilitating condition known as ‘Electrical Hypersensitivity’¹‘, it may be unfathomable that an otherwise healthy person could become so over-reactive to such ‘small’ man-made electromagnetic fields (EMFs) as I provide as examples here. I assure you there is no hyperbole in this article. Welcome to our world. Scenario #1: EMF Symptom from Aircraft Overflight Biological Implications of the Refractory Period Scenario #2: EMF Symptoms from Car Solenoid Door Locking Mechanism People who cannot get back to their baseline due to constant back-to-back EMF assaults will enter a constant escalation of symptoms to some maximum level, per their own personal biology. Obviously, stretching the time between exposures, even a few seconds or minutes, can make a huge difference to how they feel. In our case, I forgo a tempting yard sale if we are in the midst of a Refractory Period. We wonder if this is part of what is so biologically irritating about broadcasting utility meters. Those that burst once a minute might be too much for some people, even as many people might have a Refractory Period measured in mere seconds, so they are not bothered acutely with noticeable symptoms. Some meters spew RF more often or are aggregated into banks of such meters. In such cases, even the people whose biology could recover in a few seconds find themselves overwhelmed with a never-satisfied Refractory Period. [] Part I of this series can be found here.

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: TOM VALOVIC Are We Waking Up Fast Enough to the Dangers of AI Militarism? As we continue to be force-fed AI, the voting public needs to find a way to push back against this onslaught against both personal autonomy and the democratic process. To get a feel for perspectives on AI in a military context, it’s useful to start with an article that appeared in Wired magazine a few years ago, “The AI-Powered, Totally Autonomous Future of War Is Here.”

No one had the opportunity to vote on whether we want to live in a quasi-dystopian technocratic world where human control and agency is constantly being eroded.

AI: PEW RESEARCH Relatively few Americans are getting news from AI chatbots like ChatGPT

AI: Why DC should be WAY more worried about AI Soares is a true “AI doomer,” one of a handful of experts who say that super-powerful AIs, if created, will likely extinguish humanity. His new book “If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies,” written with fellow researcher Eliezer Yudkowsky, is unabashedly apocalyptic — and as he surveys the policy fight in Washington, he’s worried that even self-professed AI safety advocates are downplaying the danger.

In his view, companies like OpenAI and Anthropic are racing toward the profoundly dangerous goal of artificial superintelligence — an AI that far outstrips the capabilities of any one human, or even all humans combined. Once that comes into existence, Soares argues, it will be impossible to control: The AI will quickly replicate itself, integrate into critical infrastructure and even create its own technology that humans no longer understand. The motivations of these powerful “alien entities” could prove inscrutable, making them an extinction risk comparable to a meteor strike or nuclear war.

AI; NPR: With therapy hard to get, people lean on AI for mental health. What are the risks?

BROADBAND POLITICS INDUSTRY White House Adviser Pledges to Protect Spectrum Critical for Wi-Fi U.S. won’t ‘go backwards’ on Wi-Fi leadership, even after Congress dropped 6 GigaHertz (GHz) protections in reconciliation bill.

CELLPHONES: NYT Can This City Make Residents Put Down Their Smartphones? The authorities in Toyoake, Japan, introduced a rule limiting the use of digital devices to two hours per day outside of work and school. Some residents say it is an overreach. (PAYWALL)

CELLPHONES PRODUCTION HUMAN RIGHTS: China: Foxconn workers reportedly face underpayment, illegal hours and intimidation during iPhone 17 production Bloomberg A report by China Labor Watch alleges that Foxconn workers assembling Apple’s iPhone 17 are subjected to widespread labour rights violations. Key issues include wage withholding, excessive overtime, coercion of student workers into night shifts, ethnic discrimination, exposure to hazardous chemicals and intimidation of employees who raise complaints. Temporary “dispatch” workers are particularly affected, with Foxconn’s pay structure reportedly leaving some dispatch workers without weeks’ worth of overtime pay after resignation.

CELLPHONES, SURVEILLANCE: 404 MEDIA ICE to Buy Tool that Tracks Locations of Hundreds of Millions of Phones Every Day Documents show that ICE has gone back on its decision to not use location data remotely harvested from peoples’ phones. The database is updated every day with billions of pieces of location data.

CELLPHONE SURVEILLANCE: IEEE Smartphone Cameras Go Hyperspectral Off-the-shelf smartphone cameras can become advanced sensors

CHLDREN HEALTH AUTISM EMFS: Deb Hodgkin (New Hampshire), and Building biologist Eric Windheim shares how remediating home EMFs produced immediate relief for autistic boy — plus long-term developmental gains! staring at 1 hour 16 minutes

CHILDREN SCHOOLS CECE DOUCETTE: Video & Slides: What to DO @ Wireless Radiation @ Home & School! Thank you to everyone who joined me and my wonderful co-host, New Hampshire for Safe Technology’s co-founder Deb Hodgdon, for this fact-packed webinar yesterday!

You are welcome to further your own investigation via the links in my slides.

You’ll walk away with a clearer understanding and simple steps to greatly reduce your radiation risks today! Please share with others.

CHILDREN: WASHINGTON POST Parents are bringing back the landline Looking to steer kids away from screens and social media, more families are going analog.

CHILDREN SCHOOLS: Calling all Teachers and School Administrators, Counselors and IT directors! - Building Biology Institute The Leto Institute is making possible this TechSafeSchool webinar – free for teachers, school administrators, school counselors and school IT directors: The Inside Scoop from Tech and Medical Experts on Improving Students’ Behavior and Mood Wednesday, October 22, 2025 @ 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm EDT Presented by Frank Clegg, Former President, Microsoft Canada, and Current CEO, Canadians for Safe Technology (C4ST); Sharon Goldberg, MD, Integrative Physician; J. Stuart Ablon, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Psychology, Department of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School, and Founder and Director of Think:Kids, Department of Psychiatry, Massachusetts General Hospital; and Mary Anne Tierney, RN, MPH, Executive Director, SafeTech NC Sponsored by The Leto Institute, TechSafeSchools, and SafeTech NC

ENVIRONMENT/FARMING: Biophotonic farming Dan Stachofsky: Essential Energy Roman S Shapoval and Dan Stachofsky Join us as we discuss: The impact of EMF on agriculture & farmers, The emerging field of biophotonic nutrition, Why Dan quit his job as a tech executive and dove into remediating EMF, Quantum cellular health: mitochondria & biophotonic communication 44 MINUTES

FCC: Showdown at Homework Gap – Carr, Trusty End Democrats’ Raid on the $8.6 Billion Universal Service Fund GOP-led FCC cuts off E-Rate support for Wi-Fi hotspots and Wi-Fi on school buses E-Rate: The Republican-controlled FCC voted yesterday to end the Democrats’ raid on the $8.6 billion Universal Service Fund. Over the objections of Democratic FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr and FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty, both Republicans, teamed to say the $2.6 billion E-Rate program within the USF would no longer pay to install Wi-Fi equipment in school buses or loan out Wi-Fi hotspots at schools and libraries for accessing the Internet away from those institutions. Both were signature initiatives under then-Democratic FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel’s “Learn Without Limits” program that prompted an FCC attorney to implausibly claim in federal court that school buses were “rolling study halls.” Rosenworcel, an advocate for closing the Homework Gap, pushed ahead despite knowing that Republicans like Carr insisted her approach was unlawful. (More after paywall.)

FCC; FCC Stops E-Rate Funding for Off-Campus Wi-Fi The agency also voted to seek comment on local permitting rules it should consider preempting. “E-Rate funding is meant to enhance access to telecommunications services in classrooms and libraries. A school bus is neither,” FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said. “We cannot simply reinterpret the statutory term ‘classrooms’ to mean any place where learning might occur.”

READ MORE BACKGROUND HERE: The FCC is the Bully Boarding the School Bus: The Eyes are (Not) Having It

FCC POLITICS: Hill Staffers Split on Permitting, Spectrum and Broadband Expansion Aides to key telecom lawmakers laid out competing visions for the future of U.S. broadband policy. For Duncan Rankin, senior policy adviser to Senate Commerce Chairman Ted Cruz, R-Texas, permitting reform was overdue. “Infrastructure is painfully slow to get deployed in this country,” he said. “It’s going to take our Democrat colleagues coming to the table,” in order to reform permitting this Congress. That drew response from Sierra Fuller, commerce aide to Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., who said there would likely be “a lot of bipartisan interest” in a process to speed permitting on federal lands.

FCC: CHILDRENS HEALTH DEFENSE TV WIRELESS SEGMENT ON WED. Agency Capture of the FCC AT 35 MINUTES INTO SHOW: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/rfk-jr--vaccine-dogma--fighting-for-whats-right--agency-capture-of-the-fcc/ Miriam Eckenfels, Esq. and Scott McCollough, Esq. — another powerhouse pair with professional insights into legal matters pertaining to electromagnetic radiation. Currently, they have set their sights on a “Notice of Proposed Rulemaking” threat involving the installation of wireless infrastructure in communities across the nation. Hear all about it in the second half of today’s show.

FIRES SOLAR: Unexpected Fire Hazards Linked to Home Solar Panels (Data shows) https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/unexpected-fire-hazards-linked-to-home-solar-panels-data-shows/ss-AA1NsyUj SLIDE SHOW: Arc Faults: The Hidden Danger Creating Temperatures Over 5,000°F, Grounding Issues Top the Safety Concern List for 2023, UK Data Reveals Alarming Fire Increase: 66 Incidents in Seven Months, Solar Panel Fires Rose 36% in Just One Year, DC Systems: The Electrification Problem Firefighters Can’t Shut Off, The Connection Crisis: 26 Failure Points in a Small System, Animal Damage: When Wildlife Becomes a Fire Hazard, Plastic Components Increase Combustible Loading on Roofs, Poor Installation Quality: Half of All Fires Stem from Faulty Work, DC Arc Faults: Over 400 Building Fires in Australia Alone, Firefighter Training Crisis: Most Responders Unprepared for Solar Emergencies, Emergency Scene Lighting Can Energize “Dead” Panels, Structural Collapse Risk: Added Weight When Buildings Are Compromised, Water and High-Voltage DC: A Deadly Combination

5G; BUILDING BIOLOGY INSTITUTE How 5G networks are reshaping our exposure to mobile phone radiation Evaluation of environmental/auto-induced exposure in the era of 5G This novel study differentiates between environmental exposure and ‘auto-induced’ exposure (HOW a person uses their device): ‘Up until now, microenvironmental surveys have focused on measuring environmental downlink (DL) exposure from fixed site transmitters (e.g., mobile phone base stations, television/radio masts) as well as environmental uplink (UL) exposure from other user’s mobile phones (Bhatt et al., 2016a, 2016b; Sagar et al., 2018a, 2018b; Urbinello et al., 2014; Velghe et al., 2019). However, neither auto-induced UL exposure, which refers to uplink from own mobile phone, nor the auto-induced component for DL due to beamforming (Deprez et al., 2022; Aerts et al., 2021; Korkmaz et al., 2024) were previously considered. Ignoring this aspect nowadays would result in an underestimation of exposure for a typical person, who is occasionally using a mobile phone and thus generates auto-induced UL and DL’. The authors, lead by author Adriana Fernandes Veludo, comment that ‘This data is important for epidemiological research, risk communication and risk management, but also for future dosimetry and modeling studies. Future research understanding auto-induced DL and UL exposure from more realistic case scenarios remains necessary for a better characterization of the exposure levels.’ Click here to view complete study

HEALTH: Yale study finds US adults report problems with memory and concentration If you notice trouble concentrating, or forgetting things, you’re not alone. A Yale 10-year study found a rising number of adults in the US, particularly people under 40, who are reporting serious issues with their memory and concentration. Researchers say more study is needed to understand if this reflects actual changes in brain health, or just better awareness and willingness to report cognitive problems. According to the study, “serious difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions because of a physical, mental, or emotional condition-has become the most commonly reported disability among US adults.” The study analyzed national trends in self-reported cognitive disability from 2013 to 2023 and focused on differences across age groups, racial and ethnic populations, and key social determinants of health.

HEALTH: STUDY FINDS Stuck In Line? Science Says Waiting Is Actually Good For Your Brain

Waiting isn’t just wasted time. Research shows it strengthens self-control , helping us resist short-term temptations in favor of long-term goals.

Simple pauses — before eating, spending, or replying to an email — create space between impulse and action.

Silence and waiting can foster reflection, creativity, and better communication, even in everyday settings.

How people experience waiting varies across cultures, but intentional practices like savoring, gratitude, meaning-making, and mindfulness can turn idle moments into opportunities for well-being

HOUSING MITIGATION: KEITH CUTTER Used Right, I Love Shielding Paint Why modeling first may prevent permanent mistakes

INSPIRATION: PILGRIMS IN THE MACHINE The two ingredients that can make a thing seem human Chalmers liked to talk about were “zombies”. No, not the B-movie creatures that feast on human brains, but the zombies of a thought experiment. Imagine a person who looks, talks and acts exactly like a human being, except for one thing: this person has no inner experience. No inner thoughts, emotions, sensations. No consciousness. If there was such a “zombie”, how could you distinguish it from actual humans? In fact, how do you know the people around you aren’t actually zombies? What if you were the only person in the world with consciousness? What if everybody else who does human things like sleeping, working, and hanging out in cafes and posting Instagram photos of heart swirls in their cappuccino foam—what if they’re empty on the inside? []But apart from anthropomorphism or physical appearance, is there any other attribute that makes humans seem human? Yes. Agency and connection. Agency refers to our ability to act, strive, and achieve goals. Connection refers to our need for closeness and belonging with others.1 The more we see these two characteristics in a person, the more likely we see that person as possessing the quality of “humanness”. Agency plus connection = human (or seemingly human).

AI’s ability to mimic humanness may prove especially magnetic among children and youth.

On the face of it, this might suggest that when we design AI agents, it would be wise to minimize their emotional and empathic quality—their human attribute of connection—and instead focus on their problem-solving ability (the attribute of agency). That way, people wouldn’t fall in love with AI or experience any emotional attachment. [] But that still wouldn’t solve the problem. Our agency—our goal-oriented thinking and striving—is still at risk

LIGHING: Zaid K. Dahhaj Stop Wearing Blue Blockers Outdoors During the Day Isolated blue light indoors is toxic. Full spectrum blue outdoors is medicine. Don’t confuse the two

MINING: Energy transition risks repeating extractive and exploitative patterns, report warns Oxfam A fast and fair energy transition is essential to avoid reproducing harmful patterns of the past, Oxfam warns in a new report. The analysis cautions that without structural change, the global shift to clean energy risks entrenching inequalities, with marginalised communities again carrying disproportionate costs. It points to extractive practices in mineral mining for renewable technologies, rising debt burdens, and persistent inequities in energy access as evidence that current approaches mirror colonial-style exploitation. While underscoring the urgency of accelerating the transition, the report stresses that it must be grounded in principles of justice. Learn about the human cost of mining for a net-zero future with our Transition Minerals Tracker, and track human rights practices across the renewable energy supply chain with our Renewable energy and human rights benchmark.

POLITICS: A shutdown will slow tech modernization, experts warn

WARFARE SECURITY PROPUBLICA: Elon Musk’s SpaceX Took Money Directly From Chinese Investors, Company Insider Testifies The newly unsealed testimony marks the first time direct Chinese investment in the company has been disclosed, raising new questions about foreign ownership interests in one of America’s most important military contractors.

LINK TO EUROPEANS FOR SAFE CONNECTIONS SEPT. NEWSLETTER: Welcome to ESC Newsletter September 2025 News from the Board Let’s help the children — Educate the public (Sorry was omitted from Oct 1 news)

