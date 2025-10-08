ACTION ALERT: IMMEDIATE: Help Massachusetts voters pass a bill to include EMF injuries in public health reporting - 5 minutes or 5 seconds, will be reported out of committee on Thursday

H.2413 requires the Department of Public Health to add electromagnetic sensitivity (EMS) to the list of diseases dangerous to the public health, and to educate the public

Info at this link: CALL TO ACTION: MA Electrosensitivity Bill H. 2413!

And/or sign the petition: Elected officials gain insights by hearing personal reasons as to why they should advance a bill but if you’re short on time please sign Patricia Burke’s Change.org petition. Or do both! This petition includes the MAVEN bill, as well as two smart meter opt-out bills due to be reported out in early December!

UPCOMING ACTION ALERT: 25-276. Build America: Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployments

Stay tuned for more info soon– how to submit and additional talking points. Opening comments are due by November 17, 2025, and reply comments are due by December 17, 2025. https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DOC-414414A1.pdf

There is a genuine, Gen Z-driven Luddite renaissance building as some people reject the tech platforms that have clamored for our attention (and money) over the past two decades — a movement that seems to get stronger as those platforms, such as Instagram and TikTok, are flooded with increasingly sophisticated AI-generated content.

The original Luddites were textile workers in rural 19th century England who rose up against the rise of automated machines that threatened them with joblessness and starvation. And while the term today is often lobbed as a kind of insult for someone who doesn’t understand technology, the modern Luddites are redefining it.

Like the Industrial Revolution-era insurgents, the new Luddites are not anti-technology but anti-exploitation, the tech journalist Brian Merchant tells me. Far from being uninformed cranks, many of the people embracing Luddism grew up with smartphones and know all too well how enticing (and overwhelming) the technology can be. []

The comedian Caleb Hearon, 30, regularly riffs about how much he hates his phone: “I turn it off, put it in a drawer, leave the house. I do that multiple days a week,” he recently said in a podcast interview.

It’s been a slow burn, Merchant said, but “a lot of people are just reaching the breaking point now.”

“I think it ultimately comes down to a frustration within with a profoundly undemocratic development and deployment of technology for profit,” said Merchant, author of the book and Substack “Blood in the Machine.” “They’re not against the very idea of having a screen in your pocket … their gripe is — and it’s a justified one — that it’s filled with all of these addictive and toxic apps that are developed by Silicon Valley companies to serve a narrow set of interests.”

These days, we are all workers in the internet factory: We supply the images, write the copy, engage with the ads, promote the products. That labor sustains an inequitable tech economy in which a handful of companies, including Meta, Google and Amazon, rake in profit and enrich their shareholders. In return, consumers get a product designed to keep us scrolling. MORE AT LINK

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: United States Senate HEALTH, EDUCATION, LABOR AND PENSIONS COMMITTEE Bernard Sanders, Ranking Member Minority Staff Report October 6, 2025 The Big Tech Oligarchs’ War Against Workers: AI and Automation Could Destroy Nearly 100 Million U.S Jobs in a Decade

AI: Deloitte will refund Australian government for AI hallucination-filled report Consulting firm quietly admitted to GPT-4o use after fake citations were found in August. The Australian Financial Review reports that Deloitte Australia will offer the Australian government a partial refund for a report that was littered with AI-hallucinated quotes and references to nonexistent research. Deloitte’s “Targeted Compliance Framework Assurance Review” was finalized in July and published by Australia’s Department of Employment and Workplace Relations (DEWR) in August (Internet Archive version of the original). The report, which cost Australian taxpayers nearly $440,000 AUD (about $290,000 USD), focuses on the technical framework the government uses to automate penalties under the country’s welfare system.

AI: GUARDIAN OpenAI launch of video app Sora plagued by violent and racist images: ‘The guardrails are not real’ Misinformation researchers say lifelike scenes could obfuscate truth and lead to fraud, bullying and intimidation

AI: GUARDIAN ‘Obedient, yielding and happy to follow’: the troubling rise of AI girlfriends AI dating sites claim they remove potential for exploitation, but critics say they are reinforcing harmful stereotypes

AI: GUARDIAN Using AI Increases Unethical Behavior, Study Finds “Using AI creates a convenient moral distance between people and their actions.”

BROADBAND/PHONE INDUSTRY: Limiting Large Network Outages Ookla recently published an interesting article that emphasizes what I have been telling folks for a long time. Not that many years ago, telephone and broadband networks were structured in such a way that most outages were local events. A fiber cut might kill service to a neighborhood; an electronics failure might kill service to a larger area, but for the most part, outages were contained within a discrete and local area. There were exceptions. Rural areas have been susceptible to fiber cuts in the fiber that provides Internet backbone. Years ago, I worked with Cook County, Minnesota, which would lose voice and broadband every time there was a cut in the single fiber between Minneapolis and northern Minnesota that supported the area. A public-private partnership was created to build the THOR network to solve backhaul failures in a large chunk of southeastern Colorado. []The article looks at the recent power outage in Spain and Portugal that quickly grew from a local outage to a power outage across much of the Iberian Peninsula. Ookla points out that in today’s world, there is not that much difference between outages of a power grid, a cellular network, or a fiber network. The article points out that outages can cascade much faster than anybody expects. The difference between a temporary disruption and a system-wide crisis depends on how quickly the network operators can recognize and analyze the causes of a problem. Ookla says there are five key steps needed to keep disruptions from escalating.

CELLPHONES: PHYSICS.ORG Smartphones manipulate our emotions and trigger our reflexes. No wonder we’re addicted Social media, gaming, streaming and interacting with AI chatbots all contribute to this pull on our attention. But we need to look at the phones themselves to get the bigger picture. As I argue in my newly published book, Needy Media: How Tech Gets Personal, our phones—and more recently, our watches—have become animated beings in our lives. These devices can build bonds with us by recognizing our presence and reacting to our bodies. Packed with a growing range of technical features that target our sensory and psychological soft spots, smartphones create comforting ties that keep us picking them up. The emotional cues designed into these objects and interfaces imply that they need our attention, while in actuality, the devices are soaking up our data. A responsive presence Face recognition, geolocation, touchscreens, vibration, sound alerts and audio and motion sensing all play their part in catching our attention and responding to our actions. Separately, these may not create a strong emotional attachment, but collectively they situate the phone as a uniquely intimate, sensitive and knowing presence in our lives.

CHILDREN: UK Why the Children’s Bill Matters More Than You Think Everyone’s talking about Digital ID — and rightly so — but most people haven’t noticed something far more urgent happening quietly in Parliament. It’s called the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill. []It’s the biggest data-power grab we’ve seen in years. Hidden in the small print of the Bill is a clause creating a “consistent identifier” for every child. That means a single number used to join up all their data — from school records to health, social care, attendance, safeguarding and more. Once that identifier exists, it becomes the foundation for a lifetime digital record, whether we call it an ID or not.

CHILDREN: This School Smashes Smartphones A radical policy in Texas sets a fabulous new standard. There is a story I tell at my talks about a father I know whose 9-year-old son was struggling with his tablet addiction. The father would confiscate the tablet whenever his son’s behaviour degraded, and then when it inevitably improved and the child asked for the tablet back, the father would relent. This cycle repeated itself over and over again, with the father telling me he could see the clear transformation that occurred every time the device returned to the boy’s hands. He said he hated the person his son became when he was using the tablet. One day, the father had had enough. He and the boy took the tablet into the backyard and smashed it with a hammer. The boy participated in his own tablet’s destruction, which he found quite thrilling in the moment. The most amazing thing is that this happened nearly one year ago, and the boy has not asked for the tablet since. Why? Because he knows it doesn’t exist. He participated in its destruction, and so its fate is seared into his mind. He knows that thing is not coming back from the dead. Smartphones Will Be Destroyed

This story popped into my mind as soon as I read an amazing news story this morning about a boys’ school in Texas that has taken radical action against smartphones. The headmaster recently announced that if kids bring smartphones to school, the phones will be destroyed. Wow! Talk about setting some clear boundaries. I bet not a single kid will try to sneak their smartphone into the school because those are some seriously high stakes. In the past, the school would confiscate phones and only return them to parents after they had met with the headmaster, whose name is Jason Hebert. He would explain the harms associated with smartphone use to the boys and their parents, encouraging parents not to return the phones to their sons’ hands. But this wasn’t enough of a deterrent. One day, a mother complained to him about her son seeing graphic, violent content on someone’s phone at a school event, and Hebert said, “That’s it. We’re done.” He wrote a four-page letter to families that says, “Smartphones are causing significant, unimagined damage to the students who have them, as well as to the sons of those parents who have chosen not to give phones to their sons.” He explained that after phones are discovered and destroyed, kids will be suspended, and if there’s a second incident, they will be expelled.

You Can Do This, Too This brings me to another point I make in my talks: Don’t send phones to school. You’re the parent. You can intercept this device before it leaves the front door of the house. Make a rule that it stays at home. By all means, keep advocating for bell-to-bell phone bans at school (and other efforts to reduce smartphones), but why is this the school’s problem? It wouldn’t have to be, if there were no phones on the premises. Parents are abdicating responsibility for a tough call. They’re the ones who should be doing this, not principals and teachers. If you’re worried about getting in touch with your kid during their commute, get them a basic phone. Or check your own paranoia and realize that they’re going to be just fine. Give them a bit of breathing room, a bit of age-appropriate independence. I think Hebert’s approach is great, and I’d love to see it start to show up in more schools across the US and Canada.

CHILDREN INSPIRATION UK TIM ARNOLD: Why Libraries Hold the Keys to The Future in a Super Connected World The reopening of my childhood library with Haringey’s cultural leaders. A Creative Life, Unplugged I’ve been living smartphone-free for well over a year now. That choice came out of my research while creating Super Connected, which explores the relationship between our digital lives and our mental health. What began as an artistic investigation has become something deeper — a kind of calling that crosses art, health and education. Through the Super Connected live shows we’ve been bringing to schools, theatres and cinemas, I’ve become, somewhat unexpectedly, a independent researcher. The Bi-Literate Brain A huge inspiration for me during this period has been Dr. Maryanne Wolf, author of Reader, Come Home. Her work helped me understand the idea of the bi-literate brain — a hope that children in the future will be taught to recognise the distinction between the languages of digital and physical, and what each is designed for, rather than just shoving it all through the same convenience device. To read and write code - the language of the web - in one class using screens, but also to read and write with the language of…humans, with physical books. Real books. Because our capacity for inference, empathy and imagination thrives best when we slow down and immerse ourselves in language without the distractions of a screen. Until reading Wolf’s work, I was not aware that, even as we read something like this on a laptop or a smartphone, every single other app and information source on the device, minimised at the bottom of the screen or hiding behind these words with all the other apps - all vie for our attention as we read. Minimising a window or closing an app on a device only minimises it on the device. It does not minimise itself in the reading brain. It’s still there.

CHILDREN: DELANEY FROM SCREENAGERS What Is Pornography, Really? Helping Young People Think Critically AND Parenting in the Screen Age Podcast - Episode 71 From Sports Betting to Porn: Parental Conversations Boys Need

CHILDREN: SCREENAGERS Screen-Free Sleep is our national campaign to get devices out of the bedroom at sleep time for elementary and middle schoolers. With the rise of tech, kids are facing a sleep crisis. Having devices out of bedrooms means more sleep, better brain development, stronger mental health and many other benefits. Pledge YES to Screen-Free Sleep and learn more at the campaign website.

CHILDREN: FUTURISM Lazy Parents Are Giving Their Toddlers ChatGPT on Voice Mode to Keep Them Entertained for Hours “Maybe I should not have my own kids be the guinea pigs.”

CYBER SECURITY/HACKING: The Guardian view on the Jaguar Land Rover cyber-attack: ministers must pay more attention to this growing risk Editorial

FCC: BROADBAND INDUSTRY BENTON Libraries and Schools Brace for FCC Cuts to Wi-Fi Programs ‘We don’t yet know the full extent of what this vote means for libraries and schools.’ WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2025 – A federal decision last week to end funding for off-campus Wi-Fi programs has left libraries and schools scrambling to cover the costs or shut programs down. The Federal Communications Commission voted 2–1 Tuesday to eliminate E-Rate support for hotspot lending programs and Wi-Fi on school buses.

FCC: With Future Funding Blocked, Molaks Drop Legal Challenge to School Bus Wi-Fi The FCC ended E-Rate funding for off-campus Wi-Fi last week. Texas couple Matthew Molak and Maurine Molak had challenged the agency’s 2023 order expanding its E-Rate program to fund school bus Wi-Fi – their son died by suicide after being cyberbullied and they opposed the extra internet access for kids. They had also asked the FCC to reconsider a more recent order allowing the program to fund off-campus hotspots. Republicans at the agency and in Congress were also critical of the moves, which the Biden FCC undertook in an effort to give students without fixed broadband more time to do homework.

5G INDUSTRY: Huawei goes ‘utterly bonkers’ in latest mobile predictions The forecast by Huawei that an average person will be using a terabyte of cellular data a month in 2035 is hard to swallow. Adults who can riffle through the filing cabinets of their minds and extract memories from 2018 will see it was not so radically different from 2025. There was no generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), and Nvidia’s market capitalization was just $80 billion (it’s about $4.6 trillion today). But the same pouty and pugnacious blond occupied the White House, and the iPhone X (R, S, Max, whatever) did most of what today’s iPhone 17 can do. Six or seven years later, there are no flying cars and popular metaverse hangouts. Smart glasses and robot surgery are rare. A person beamed from 2018 into 2025, after recovering from initial exposure to the GenAI freakshow, would not feel badly out of place like some medieval peasant dumped in modern-day Leicester Square. That has not prevented mobile data usage from multiplying in smartphone-addicted countries. In the UK, monthly gigabyte (GB) usage per handset has risen from 2.5GB in 2018 to 9.3GB in 2024, according to Ofcom. For dedicated mobile broadband subscriptions, it is up from 1.9GB to 15.4GB, reckons the UK telecom regulator. But this is nothing compared with the predicted explosion between now and 2030. By then, average monthly cellular data usage per person worldwide will hit 600GB. Just five years later, in the mid-2030s, it will soar to a terabyte. These latter forecasts are from Huawei and its dubiously named “Intelligent World” reports, available for download here. The vision of 2030 outlined in the 2021 edition contains the 600GB data point, while the terabyte forecast is part of the recently published look at 2035. The reports imply unprecedented technological upheaval over the next five to ten years. By the early 2030s, the average person will presumably be like Neo in The Matrix, permanently plugged into the machine, downloading a lifetime of kung fu expertise directly into the cerebral cortex in a millisecond.

HEALTH PARKINSONS: Tremors and Shakiness in Animals and Humans An Objective and Visual Exemplar of a Stress Related Symptom In an episode of acute stress, tremors are an adaptive response. They are seen in animals and people, when their Nervous Systems are gearing up for fight-or-flight action, and also as a mechanism to discharge the energy/adrenaline after the danger or excitement has passed. Tremors are also seen when animals shake themselves out of a deeper freeze or tonic immobility stress response, as in the famous video of an impala coming out of a death feigning episode, shown in the video below [skip to the 3:08 minute mark]. Plus a couple more videos of animals tremoring under different circumstance below that, after which the articles continues…

HEALTH/MENTAL HEALTH: Anxious-Preoccupied Attachment Style Emotional Dysregulation, Fears of Abandonment. Assessment & Tool for Moving Toward a Secure Attachment. Courtney Snyder MD In this episode, I discuss the anxious (ambivalent–preoccupied) attachment style — a pattern marked by intensity, dependence, and a longing for reassurance. I address how this attachment pattern develops, how it can appear in adulthood, and what kinds of therapeutic and holistic supports can help someone move toward a more secure attachment style. Specifically, I discuss:

How inconsistency in early caregiving (and even threats or experiences of abandonment) can lead to an anxious attachment style and problems with emotional regulation.

The key differences between anxious and avoidant attachment patterns

What the infant-toddler attachment research revealed about early caregiving and attachment dynamics

How anxious attachment can manifest as overwhelm, and fear of abandonment in adult relationships

Links between attachment and biochemical factors such as inflammation, methylation, high copper, high pyrroles, mast cell activation, and even biotoxin illness such as mold toxicity.

Psychotherapy approaches that promote regulation and security — including learning about healthy boundaries

The importance of structure, daily routines, and developing a reliable “inner parent”

Mind–body strategies such as guided meditation, goal-focused journaling, and creative learning

How addressing both emotional and biochemical roots can support long-term healing and resilience

With awareness, compassion, education and support, we can rewire our nervous system toward greater calm, clarity, and self-trust. As always, I welcome your thoughts and questions.

HEALTH: Exposure to Mining Fossil Fuel Linked to ALS, New Research Finds + More The Defender’s Big Chemical NewsWatch delivers the latest headlines, from a variety of news sources, related to toxic chemicals and their effect on human health and the environment. The views expressed in the below excerpts from other news sources do not necessarily reflect the views of The Defender.

INSURANCE: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack Premiums are going up PREMIUMS ARE GOING UP Earlier this week, my wife and I received some sad news from our auto insurance provider, that news was the fact the cost for the insurance was going to be increased over $100.00 per month. Our auto carrier apparently did not take into consideration the fact that my wife and I have had no tickets and no accidents on our record for the past several years. This news of the increase produced a phone call from us to our carrier and we were informed that the increase was based upon the following fact: Since we are living in Southern California, we are driving in very heavy traffic and we should be sharing the risk for all the drivers in Southern California who carry the same type of insurance that we have.

LOCAL FUTURES: The Bristol Conversations – Camila Moreno - Local Futures “Decarbonization is the brand name for a fast-paced digital transformation of all realms of society over the next decade.” - Camila Moreno

RELATED POST CANADA: The Fall of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance: What Comes Next for Climate Finance In what may mark the quiet end of an era in international climate finance, the UN-backed Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) officially voted on October 3, 2025, to cease operations and dissolve its membership-based structure. Initially launched by former Bank of England Governor and UN Special Envoy Mark Carney in 2021, the NZBA was once heralded as a cornerstone of the global push to align private finance with the goals of the Paris Agreement. COURTESY CHEERIO

SMART METERS: Pennsylvania Smart Meter ‘Health and Safety’ Legal Victory “I get to keep my mechanical meter on my house” A first-person account of the recent ruling in Pennsylvania favoring protection of health and human rights. “I get to keep my mechanical meter on my house for now, and God willing, forever!” FORWARD: Pennsylvania prohibits smart meter opt outs, by state law

SPACE: FUTURISM Elon’s Robots Will Quickly Become Dead Husks on Mars, Expert Warns “Right now, humanoids aren’t reliable enough to be autonomous on Earth, let alone Mars.”

TECHNOCRACY, INSPIRATION: Externalization of the Agentic State: A Spiritual Path towards Digital Enslavement Omniwar: The Digital Attack on Humanity Jacob Nordangård PRESENTATION 50 MINUTES. The modern fusion of the two seemingly incompatible areas (technology/spirituality) can be traced to organizations such as the World Future Society, which since the 1960s have served as a breeding ground for would-be New Age leaders as well as techno-optimistic futurists with the shared mission to reshape society in order to accelerate evolution and solve the “problems of humanity”. It’s basically a techno-spiritual path towards total digital enslavement. The end result is the formation of a “world organism” in which individual humans have become subordinate cells in a technological system with Agentic AI serving as God.

https://registration.anymeeting.com/E953DC88894E3A63/registration-form

