FEATURED: Building Community, Julia Lupine

Please welcome author Julia Lupine to Substack! “Off-grid lifestyle series” “It seems there’s been some interest in the day-to-day logistics of how I live my off-grid lifestyle and maintain health as a severely electrosensitive (correct term: electromagnetic radiation syndrome) person.”

Julia’s 2023 book: Under a Rock: An Electrosensitive Survival Guide

New Post: Shocking News: “Electro-sensitivity” has been around for a long time excerpt from Electrocensorship, my newest book- Julia Lupine

FEATURED: KEITH CUTTER: Your Cell Phone is Not Safe with Julia Lupine

FEATURED: New issue of ElektrosmogReport 3/2025 published

Dear colleagues in medicine and science, The new issue of ElektrosmogReport 3/2025 has been published in English on the EMF-portal. It discusses 14 studies, including three studies on the effects of Wi-Fi radiation on sperm. The new issue of ElektrosmogReport is available for download here: https://www.emf-portal.org/de/article/61048

I would particularly like to draw your attention to the article: Klaus Scheler (2025): Commentary on the evaluation of the study by Bozok et al. by the German Federal Office for Radiation Protection (BfS), which deals with the BfS’s method of interpreting studies, also available online at: https://www.emfdata.org/en/documentations/detail?id=260

ElektrosmogReport - Issue October 2025

Wi-Fi and degenerative changes in the testes â— Mobile phone & Wi-Fi impair sperm â— Laptops/tablets and male fertility â— Mobile devices and prostate cancer â— WHO study: Carcinogenic effects of RF â— Mobile phone base stations and health effects â— Wi-Fi: Effect on bees and bumblebees â— Honeybees in a Faraday cage â— Mobile phones alter brain activity â— Radical pair model: Indication of mechanism of action â— Mechanisms of the biological effects of EMF â— Basic EHS research â— Mobile phone radiation and thermoregulation â— Commentary on the BfS Evaluation of the Study by Bozok et al. A summary overview in German of the contents of issue 3/2025 can be found here: https://www.diagnose-funk.org/aktuelles/artikel-archiv/detail&newsid=2269 The archive of the Electrosmog Report, now in its 31st year, can be found here: https://www.emfdata.org/de/elektrosmogreport?&page=1 I would be delighted if you would forward this email to your colleagues. With best regards Peter Hensinger, M.A. Zweiter Vorsitzender

AI: FUTURISM Bank of England Warns of Impending AI Disaster “The risk of a sharp market correction has increased

AI: IEEE The Hidden Behemoth Behind Every AI Answer Billions of daily queries are reshaping energy and infrastructure GRAPH AT LINK

AUTOMOBILES: US opens probe into 2.8 million Tesla vehicles over traffic violations when using FSD The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday that it is opening an investigation into 2.88 million Tesla vehicles equipped with its Full Self-Driving system over traffic-safety violations. The auto safety agency said FSD -- an assistance system that requires drivers to pay attention and intervene if needed -- has “induced vehicle behavior that violated traffic safety laws”. The agency said it has reports of Tesla vehicles driving through red traffic lights and driving against the proper direction of travel during a lane change, while using the system.

AUTOMOBILES: Nearly one-third of EV charging attempts fail, report finds “Charging stations and electric vehicles are literally computers,” Terry said. “It’s all about these handshakes and how one software understands another software. If you’ve ever been in the software space, then you probably know that sometimes software doesn’t really understand one another.”

When any of these systems sends out firmware or software updates, compatibility issues can arise. As Terry notes, “Sometimes it may create a bit of a wrinkle in that system … maybe the vehicle itself, the battery management system, doesn’t really understand what the charging station is asking of it.”

These technical barriers create real-world problems for EV operators. In one example, a fleet driver might arrive at a station showing a green “available” indicator, only to find that after plugging in, the station fails to initiate authentication or begins the process but returns to the available screen without completing a charge.

Unlike Tesla’s vertically integrated system, most charging infrastructure involves multiple companies developing separate software components for vehicles, hardware, charge management systems, payment processing and connectors. This fragmentation creates interoperability challenges that directly impact consumers.

The report also identified trends in infrastructure aging. Success rates drop from 85% after the first year at new stations to approximately 70% after three years. This often happens because older hardware cannot be upgraded to newer protocols without significant equipment replacement.

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: 19 Million Older Adults Lack Broadband Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP released new research this week, finding that 19 million older adults (32 percent) have no wireline high-speed home service. Rural seniors are less connected than their counterparts in metro or suburban areas. Older seniors—those aged 75 and above—are less likely to have broadband service than people between the ages of 65 and 74. (For more, see Aging Connected 2025 Findings, Insights and Implications) - (Note data should not be used to justify wireless)

CHILDREN: Princess of Wales suggests parents should put down the phone to combat social discontent LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales has a suggestion for parents: Please put down the phone. Kate, as she is commonly known, collaborated with adult development researcher Robert Waldinger to warn that technology is contributing to an epidemic of disconnection that is hurting family relationships. Devices that promise to keep us connected often do the opposite, they say in an essay posted on the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood website. [] “Look the people you care about in the eye and be fully there — because that is where love begins,” they said.

CHILDREN: UK A phone-free childhood is the hallmark of the upper classes Whether obsessing over organic vegetables or hiring tutors to help the children through their GCSEs, the Royal family have always been trendsetters in respectable parenting. Where they lead, the Waitroserati are not far behind. So it is no shock to learn that the Prince and Princess of Wales are the latest millennial parents to advocate a phone-free childhood. “None of our children have any phones, which we’re very strict about,” the Prince told the Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy, for an episode of Levy’s The Reluctant Traveller series. []Being phone-free is the latest frontier of smugger-than-thou child-raising. No self-respecting Silicon Valley parent lets their children near one, just as one imagines energy drink executives don’t hand their kids a can on the school run. Le patron ne doomscroll pas ici. Parents conscious of their own egregious screen time are doubly anxious on behalf of their offspring. Many schools have banned them, more will follow. Campaigns like Phone Free Childhood grow by the day. It is easier said than done. Some of the cleverest people in the world have been paid vast fortunes to make them as addictive as possible. It is easy to self-excuse in the name of safety or convenience, as though children were constantly being kidnapped or going missing before the iPhone was invented. Recently a friend told me she had settled on giving her child a smart watch, which enables calls but not browsing or social media, without losing the handy tracking function. William and Kate can enlist battalions of nannies to help in this arduous quest. Not everyone can. The consequence will be a burgeoning societal divide between the phone and the phone-nots. Parents with the time, money and inclination will insist, like the Waleses, on keeping childhood as analogue as possible, and look down on children with phones on as they would watching a child eat Haribo for breakfast. The exhausted majority will whack on Peppa Pig.

CHILDREN: MICHAEL BLOOMBERG Kids Are Spending Too Much Class Time on Laptops Technology should supplement, not substitute, traditional teaching methods.[]US students have also fallen further behind their peers in other countries. The push for laptops in classrooms came from technologists, think tanks and government officials, who imagined that the devices would allow for curricula to be tailored around student needs, empowering them to learn at their own pace and raising achievement levels. It hasn’t worked. The push also came from another source: computer manufacturers. However well-intentioned they may be, they have a financial interest in promoting laptops in classrooms and have profited handsomely from it. When Google released its inexpensive, utilitarian Chromebook in 2011, the company quickly capitalized on schools’ new emphasis on computer use. Why should children learn the quadratic equation, a Google executive asked, when they can just Google the answer? Today, the same executive might ask: Why should children learn to write an essay — or even a sentence — when they can ask a chatbot to do it for them? The answer to both questions is that mastering the three R’s is the first step toward the true goal of education: critical thinking and problem-solving. []Studies have found that time-tested methods of learning — such as reading and writing on a page — are superior to screen-based approaches

DATA CENTERS: EPA begins ‘expeditious reviews’ of chemicals for data center projects As industry welcomes faster reviews for AI infrastructure, watchdogs sound alarms

DATA CENTERS CANADA; The AI data centre boom is here. What will it mean for land, water and power in Canada? Kevin O’Leary’s plans to build the world’s biggest data centre in a drought-stricken part of Alberta highlights the big questions and concerns about the resource demands of artificial intelligence

ELECTRICITY IEEE: A Shrinking Workforce Threatens the Future of the Grid Will there be enough engineers to meet growing energy demands?

5G INDUSTRY: AT&T’s big 5G network upgrade is now available nationwide 5G standalone has been deployed coast-to-coast, AT&T says, though not all customers are eligible yet.

HAVANA SYNDROME: BLOOMBERG LAW State Department Worker Re-ups Havana Syndrome Bias Claims (PAYWALL)

HEALTH: Lilian Sjøberg and Gary Sharpe Address the Stress to Reduce Your Symptoms Overcome the Root Cause of Many Chronic Symptoms with Stress Reduction

HEALTH: MERCOLA Irregular Sleep Patterns Increase Your Risk of 172 Diseases Poor sleep traits were tied to 172 diseases, including Parkinson’s, diabetes, and liver fibrosis, with many showing doubled or tripled risk

Keeping a consistent sleep rhythm mattered more for disease prevention than simply getting a set number of hours

Chronic inflammation was identified as a key pathway connecting disrupted sleep to widespread health problems

Simple lifestyle changes such as earlier bedtimes, reduced evening light, and no late-night meals significantly improve sleep quality

Eliminating electromagnetic clutter in your bedroom helps your nervous system fully relax, allowing for deeper and more restorative rest

HOUSING: KEITH CUTTER Leaving the City to Survive EHS 7 Lessons to Preserve Life, Not Lifestyle What you pack matters less than what you shed. Electromagnetic survival depends not on what you carry out of the city, but on what you leave there. Most never attempt the move until it’s too late. Congratulations for taking action while you still can—not becoming one of the majority blessed with EHS who, according to Klinghardt, “just go away and die quietly.” Many delay until disability and dwindling finances strip away their freedom and community, leaving them increasingly disabled, broke, and suffering—often alone.

INSPIRATION: KEITH AND OLLE Humans are Losing Their Natural Abilities

INSPIRATION; ACHES UK: Raising Your Vibration A real transformation rather than the WEF version Rise in human consciousness Over the past 5 years, there has been an acceleration in the onslaught to dampen the global awakening of human consciousness by the architects of control. We are constantly bombarded with fearful, traumatic and terror-based narratives and shocking scenes intentionally designed to divert and distract human beings from recognising their true innate divinity and sovereignty. The shadow forces who have controlled Earth for eons have long been in the driving seat in this grand deception to keep humanity bound in fear and complacency. Yet, the collective awareness of humanity is rising, to such an extent that the mainstream narratives by the architects of control – that were previously unchallenged – are now crumbling. The dominance they once held is now beginning to shatter as none of their efforts are sustainable in the field of awakened light.

LIGHTING: Roman S Shapoval Oct 9 The Deep State of Lighting Michael Colligan: Restoring Darkness | Night Pollution Michael is a seasoned lighting professional, entrepreneur, inventor, and the co-founder of Get a Grip Studios Inc.

Join us as we discuss:

How Michael became involved in the lighting industry

How we’re living in a fishtank of night pollution

How to filter dirty electricity using incandescent bulbs

Who is the Deep State of the lighting industry?

What’s the future of light and LEDs in our society?

Michael is best known as the creator and host of the Get a Grip on Lighting podcast, one of the most influential and the longest-running show in the lighting industry. 54 MINUTES

NATURE: Trees Near Cell Phone Towers Show Severe Damage. What’s Happening? Trees Near Cell Phone Towers Show Severe Damage. What’s Happening? SHORT VIDEO

NATURE: FRANCE Electromagnetic fields from cables in offshore wind areas - effects on fish TRANSLATES AT LINK The problem is even more acute with floating wind turbines and their dynamic anchors and cables floating areas, and even more so when placed in areas of nurseries particularly rich in fish and rich in biodiversity, as in the South Brittany wind zone. Many sensitive species have been recorded there, including some in a state of conservation concern: Angel Sea, Shark Basking Shark, Spiny Dogfish, Shortfin Mako Shark, Spotted Emissole, Curly Skate, Grey Pouch, European Eel - without claiming to be exhaustive. PIEBÎEM reiterates its absolute opposition to southern Brittany and offshore wind power in France. The electromagnetic fields of offshore wind farms have an influence on the Electrosensitive fish species

SMART METERS: UK, United Kingdom: Submissions from ACHES (Adult Child Health and Environmental Support) to UK Parliamentary Consultation on Smartmetering ACHES: Creating the paper trail of who knew what, when, in the U.K, - for smart meters, mast application approvals, and more

SPACE: Elon Musk’s Satellites Now Constantly Falling Out of the Sky Look out

SPACE IEEE: Have We Reached a Space-Junk Tipping Point? In some orbits, the Kessler syndrome is already underway

TELECOM ALERT: Help Us Protect Cities from 6409 Misuse – Share This LinkedIn Message Dear Public Safety Allies, I’m reaching out with an urgent request for your help. Please share this email with your public safety network. My latest LinkedIn post highlights one of the most critical issues facing municipalities today, the misuse of Section 6409 by cellular carriers to force through unsafe 5G upgrades while bypassing city authority, public safety reviews, and FCC compliance. This post is designed to educate and alert city officials, attorneys, property managers, and safety professionals to a growing national problem that has gone largely unnoticed, one that shifts liability and risk onto cities, workers, and residents. Here’s how you can help:

Read the post (linked below). Share it across your professional networks, especially with public officials, city attorneys, safety inspectors, and municipal planners. Encourage others to share it as well. Every share increases the chance of reaching those in decision-making roles who can act.

View the LinkedIn Post:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/spectrumcm-ceo-michael-flores_5gsafety-municipallaw-publicsafety-activity-7381830719569944576--LKd

This issue is escalating, and time is critical. Your voices and networks have power, together we can bring national attention to this widespread 6409 misuse and protect both public safety and municipal integrity.

Thank you for your continued advocacy and partnership in this effort. Please forward this message to your networks of attorneys, planners, and safety professionals who share our commitment to truth and transparency in wireless deployment.

Michael D. Flores Chief Executive Officer Spectrum Cellular Management, LLC

www.spectrumcm.com

LinkedIn Post:

Michael FloresMichael Flores • 1stPremium • 1st CEO, Spectrum Cellular Management (SCM) | 5G RF Safety & FCC Compliance | Cellular Lease Negotiation for Landlords | Risk Mitigation for CRE, Cities & REITsCEO, Spectrum Cellular Management (SCM) | 5G RF Safety & FCC Compliance | Cellular Lease Negotiation for Landlords | Risk Mitigation for CRE, Cities & REITs

Section 6409 was never meant for 5G. See how carriers bypass legal oversight and how your city can restore compliance, authority, and revenue, supported by leading RF engineers and municipal advisors. Cities across the United States are being taken advantage of under Section 6409 of the Middle Class Tax Relief and Job Creation Act of 2012. Originally written to streamline modest 4G modifications, carriers are now misusing it to push through massive 5G antenna and power upgrades, 25–35× stronger than 4G, by falsely labeling them as “minor modifications.” This loophole keeps projects under the FCC’s “shot clock,” bypasses city hearings and safety reviews, and leaves municipalities holding the liability.

Legal and Safety Fallout Once a misclassified upgrade is approved, cities may lose the ability to challenge it, creating exposure.

The Truth Is Clear Over 90% of 5G upgrades should be major modifications due to drastic EMR increases.

FCC non-compliance disqualifies a site under 6409.

Each misclassified site = lost revenue, increased liability, and unchecked hazards.

Cities may face lawsuits if non-compliant sites harm workers or the public.

FCC Compliance Is the Gatekeeper

FCC compliance is non-negotiable. If emissions exceed limits at ground level, adjacent properties, or public areas, the upgrade is not a minor modification.

With antennas up to 35× more powerful than 4G, most 5G sites already exceed safe thresholds, putting cities and property owners at risk.

A Challenge to Every Property Owner Out of more than 1 million cellular leases in the U.S., how many include any clause notifying landlords that carriers will install electromagnetic radiation systems, or that RF warning signs and barricades are required? The answer: NONE.

The Carriers Knew Proper “major modification” classification would trigger NEPA reviews, structural assessments, RF compliance checks, and updated permits, slowing rollout and costing billions. To avoid this, carriers deliberately misclassified 5G sites, shifting risk onto municipalities and property owners.

CHANGE IS NEEDED — NOW

Leading Ordinances, Fee Schedules & Revenue Recovery

We’ve developed nation-leading 5G/6G municipal ordinances and fee schedules available at no cost to cities. These tools:

Restore oversight & local control

Recover lost revenue while reducing hidden liabilities

Protect residents, Preserve authority. Recapture rightful revenue

Please share this post with city officials, attorneys, property managers, and public safety professionals. Visit my website Michael D. Flores

(I don't know this person, but the Middle Class Tax Relief and Jobs Creation Act of 2012 passed during the Obama administration did allow for more antennas to be placed together to foster competition and jobs creation, ignoring health and environmental impacts)

ACTION: TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: APPEAL FROM MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY Please help, Pittsfield Toxic Cell Tower Lawsuit to MA Supreme Court! Please Help Fund

Amelia Gilardi was just 12 years old when the Verizon cell tower made her, her little sister, her mom and 17 of her neighbors sick. Despite a lengthy investigation and a finding of harm from the Pittsfield Board of Health, the 115’ cell tower is on and still harming and displacing Shacktown residents to this day. They need our help with an amazing opportunity to change that.



After 1,883 days of sickness and suffering, the legal case has been pulled up to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to be heard next month! This precedent-setting case can pave the way for Boards of Health to intervene and take action whenever a toxic emission, hazard and nuisance -- such as RF radiation -- creates harm.



The Boards of Health have the plenary powers, a legal mandate to protect citizens from harm, and the police powers to intervene on behalf of health and safety. Plaintiffs in the litigation just need some financial support to get over the finish line.



We, the tech safe community standing in solidarity with Shacktown, have a few short weeks to raise the required $13,000 to pay additional legal fees related to the case. Our Massachusetts 501(c)(3), S.A.F.E, The Scientific Alliance for Education, is soliciting tax deductible donations for the cause. We will collect and disseminate the funds.



Every dollar is an investment in legal briefs that can be used by every person in communities across the country to educate elected officials in positions of power about the wireless harms issue. These briefs can help to prevent infrastructure from being sited near homes and schools and to change the law. We will make them available to all of you because these briefs contain vital, precedent-setting policy change and protection.



It has been more than 5 1/2 years of litigation -- years of being constructively evicted from their homes, sleeping in their cars in parking lots away from the tower, doubling up with family, and spending down their savings on medical, legal and alternative accommodations.



During these 67 months of a vagabond lifestyle, the injured have been consistently testifying in front of the Pittsfield City Council, theirÂ local Board of Health and the Massachusetts State Legislature asking for help. These challenges have taken a serious toll on every family, every individual, every pet. In fact, the animals were the first to leave â€¦ the wild turkeys, the deer, the bear.



These families, even while experiencing cancer, cardiovascular events, neurological, endocrine and immunological conditions have persevered, pleaded for help and pushed for change, leading to the first-in-the-nation cease and desist order for a transmitting cell tower.



We need 26 individuals to donate $500, or 130 individuals to donate $100, or 260 individuals to donate $50 to reach this goal. There is no donation too small. Please share with your networks, post on social media avenues, and give what you can. With your support, we will raise enough funds to pay for the lawyers’ time and successfully submit amicus briefs to the Supreme Judicial Court justices before oral arguments next month.



S.A.F.E is accepting donations through checks to:



S.A.F.E., 561 Shunpike Rd., Sheffield MA 01257 Please write “Pittsfield” in the memo portion of your check and provide your mailing address so S.A.F.E. can send a donation receipt for tax purposes.

You may also donate online through the following: https://givebutter.com/AMWuB2

POST LINK: Pittsfield Toxic Cell Tower Lawsuit to MA Supreme Court! Please Help Fund

10/10 EFF Sacramento Smart Meter Surveillance Lawsuit

10/14 On Tuesday, October 14 at 11am PT/2pm ET we will host ToxicDocs: A database of once-secret chemical industry documents. The ToxicDocs website contains millions of pages of industry documents about lead, asbestos, silica, PCBs, and other toxic substances. This collection includes internal memoranda, emails, slides, board minutes, unpublished scientific studies, and other documents that became publicly available through toxic tort litigation. The resource has been tapped by researchers, journalists, and others exploring environmental health risks. In this webinar one of ToxicDocs’ founders, Dr. Merlin Chowkwanyun, will give an overview of this growing dataset, introducing the interface, explaining the technology behind it, and offering a tour of the searchable content. RSVP here.

10/14 BBILAN — 2025-10-14 Evolutionary Conversation - Exploring the FCC Proposed Wireless Infrastructure Order 25-276 Reminder: October 14, 2025 • 2:00 pm-3:30 pm PDT Evolutionary Conversation Exploring the FCC Proposed Wireless Infrastructure Order 25-276 Balanced Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Leads to a Resilient America: A Viable Alternative to FCC’s Notice of Proposed Rule Making Register HERE The United States stands at a crossroads. One path locks us into an increasingly fragile, energy-hungry, RF radiation-emitting wireless future. The other builds a balanced, fiber-anchored, AI-enabled infrastructure that strengthens resilience, protects privacy, and powers innovation in every community. Recent analysis comparing the FCC’s proposed “Build America” order with a Balanced Alternative Framework reveals striking contrasts in energy use, cybersecurity exposure, long-term sustainability, and economic competitiveness. It also highlights how getting the balance right offers a living demonstration of how AI can be aligned with human values—a core national-security and industrial challenge for the decade ahead. On October 14, leading experts on ICT infrastructure and innovators on Ethical AI will discuss how the U.S. can transform this moment into a case study in Emergent, Regenerative, and Evolutionary Intelligence—turning resilience and wisdom into strategic economic and industrial advantage. Overview — Julian Gresser, Co-Founder, Broadband International Legal Action Network Presentations by Panelists:

Scott McCollough, Litigation Counsel, Children’s Health Defense

Robert Berg, Telecommunications Expert Litigation Counsel

Camilla Rees, Strategic Communications, Public Health Advocate

Andrew Campanelli, ICT Litigation Counsel

Odette Wilkens, Wired Broadband, Inc., President & General Counsel



10/15 MA for Safe Technology Monthly Meeting Third Wednesday of each month, 12 noon Eastern Meeting Registration - Zoom

10/22 The Inside Scoop from Tech and Medical Experts on Improving Students’ Behavior and Mood Wednesday, October 22, 2025 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm EDT Please pass this on to educators, school administrators and parents! REGISTER HERE: https://home.edweb.net/webinar/mentalhealth20251022/ Frank Clegg, Former President, Microsoft Canada, and Current CEO, Canadians for Safe Technology (C4ST) Sharon Goldberg, MD, Integrative Physician J. Stuart Ablon, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Psychology, Department of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School, and Founder and Director of Think:Kids, Department of Psychiatry, Massachusetts General Hospital and Mary Anne Tierney, RN, MPH, Executive Director, SafeTech NC Sponsored by The Leto Institute, TechSafeSchools, and SafeTech NC

11/1 Join Safe Tech International for the free Nov.1 event: Unplug to Uplift - a webinar on children’s use of technology, featuring speakers from around the world sharing their ideas on how parents and child advocates can help children thrive. Register here.