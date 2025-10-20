I was happy to see AARP using the smart meter image to talk about rate increases. If you are a member of AARP please consider sending them some of the research that has been conducted by Vince Welage in Ohio, for example here; Smart Meters: “Duke Ohio consumers are paying $70-$120+ in customer fees every month - some paying more in fees than in energy use” from our sister publication….see short video below

When I see the announcement for the Oct. 22 event, The Inside Scoop- I think

“If they don’t give you a seat at the table, set your own table”…If you are able, please try to invite someone ‘new‘ to the Edtech presentation. When many of us sign up for a webinar, it shows organizations that there is interest.



Many individuals are reaching across many aisles to talk about tech health issues in a variety of ways, and not everyone has the bandwidth to bridge the divides, for example, for discussions with groups focused on vaccines and vaccine injuries. If you do, however, the interview with Del Bigtree and Zen Honeycutt is an opportunity to bear witness for a mother grieving the loss of her son. Some of the health topics discussed include poisoning of the food supply and heavy metals, and toxic load testing. The topic of genetic vulnerabilities is familiar to many of us, and came into prominence coinciding with smart meters. Although the topic of RFs is not discussed, (nor the impact on the blood brain barrier) when we listen to others, they are more apt to also listen to us? Compassion is currency. Thanks for being here.

And we hope you can join Safe Tech International on Nov. 1 for our compact podcast “Unplug to Uplift” Please pre-register

FEATURED:

https://myemail.constantcontact.com/Improve-Students--Behavior-and-Mood--Expert-Advice---New-edWebinar.htm

Free edWebinar & CE Certificate:

The Inside Scoop from Tech and Medical Experts on Improving Students’ Behavior and Mood

Wednesday, Oct. 22 @ 4 pm ET

REGISTER HERE

Presented by Frank Clegg, Former President, Microsoft Canada, and Current CEO, Canadians for Safe Technology (C4ST); Sharon Goldberg, MD, Integrative Physician; J. Stuart Ablon, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Psychology, Department of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School, and Founder and Director of Think:Kids, Department of Psychiatry, Massachusetts General Hospital; and Mary Anne Tierney, RN, MPH, Executive Director, SafeTech NC, CEO, Blue Ridge EMF Solutions

Learn how to create healthier school environments to help students improve their behavior, mood, and attention with free, simple interventions. Find out how children are vulnerable to wireless radiation, and how simple practices can reduce exposures for students and staff. In this edWebinar, attendees will learn simple solutions to create healthier schools, including:

Safer tech practices in classrooms for lifelong tech use

Gold-standard policies for creating phone-free schools

Simple steps for IT to turn down the dial on radiation exposures, using existing equipment

Ideas to enhance 504 plans to improve outcomes with mood and behavior



This edWebinar offers simple strategies to transform schools into healthier spaces where students, teachers, and all staff can thrive. Learning objectives include:

Learn highlights of the most reliable science on children’s vulnerability to wireless radiation and excessive screen time, and the connection to mood, memory, behavior, and overall health

Create healthier classrooms with simple modifications to tech habits and tech equipment

Develop phone-free school policies that reduce distractions, improve academic and mental health outcomes, and improve overall school safety

Modify 504 plans of vulnerable students to improve outcomes

This edWebinar will be of interest to educators at all grade levels, school leaders, district leaders, administrators, IT directors, school counselors, and school nurses. Learn more. Join a Professional Learning Community! Mental Health and Wellness

Discover strategies and tools for supporting the mental health of students and educators. Join us to learn, ask questions, discuss topics, and share information around improving mental wellness throughout the school community. Join the community .

Please go to this page for an operational link for the free download.

FEATURED: EMF REMEDY Preserving the Big List of EMF Symptoms

I’m often asked whether such and such symptom(s) can be caused by synthetic field exposures. Here’s the complete list Arthur Firstenberg shared with the world, preceded by his definition of EHS and followed by additional symptoms caused by radio wave (RF) impaired metabolism as written in his “Radio Wave Packet”:

FEATURED EHN: WHO-backed reviews on wireless health effects fail to assure safety, scientists warn

A new paper published in Environmental Health identifies serious flaws in a series of reviews on the health effects of wireless radiation commissioned by the World Health Organization (WHO). Scientists from the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF), a multidisciplinary group of experts, concluded that the safety of cell phones and wireless technologies cannot be assured Several of the WHO-backed reviews on the health effects of wireless radiofrequency radiation have received significant criticisms related to methodology and conflicts of interest, so the ICBE-EMF undertook an independent assessment to identify repeated problems across all the WHO-backed reports.* []In short:

The ICBE-EMF found the inclusion and exclusion criteria problematic, highlighting that well-conducted, relevant studies were excluded while flawed, industry-funded studies received disproportionate emphasis.

The ICBE-EMF stated that 11 of the 12 WHO reviews inappropriately used meta-analysis, combining too few and highly varied studies—an approach that can obscure important differences and lead to misleading conclusions. The only review that correctly avoided meta-analysis found high-certainty evidence of cancer in experimental animal studies.

ICBE-EMF experts also raised concerns of potential bias, industry ties and conflicts of interest due to the extensive involvement of the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), which has historically downplayed studies reporting cancer, maintaining that heating effects from short term exposure are the only established health risks of wireless radiation.

“Presenting these flawed reviews as evidence of safety for ICNIRP and the FCC’s current [wireless] exposure limits would mislead the public.” - Dr. John Frank, physician and epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh and ICBE-EMF Chairperson, via the ICBE-EMF’s press release

A growing body of scientific research suggests cell phone and wireless radiation may increase risk for health impacts, including brain cancer, and numerous experts recommend reducing exposure. The findings of the WHO’s systematic reviews are expected to directly influence government regulations. If these reviews are based on flawed methods, as the ICBE-EMF analysis suggests, public health policies around the world could be shaped by incomplete or misleading science. With billions of people exposed to wireless technologies, ensuring scientific integrity and transparency in these assessments is essential for protecting public health, especially for vulnerable populations like children.

https://microwavenews.com/news-center/who-gets-f-rf

https://microwavenews.com/news-center/who-gets-f-rf updated Oct 13. Microwave News has been following this story from the beginning. Here are links to some of the most recent coverage: COURTESY Joel M.

ALSO CHD: Scientists Say WHO Reviews Downplay Risks Linked to Cellphone Radiation Recent reviews commissioned by the World Health Organization on the health effects of wireless radiation provide “no assurance of safety,” according to a published report by the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields. The group said the reviews exclude key studies and rely on weak or mismatched data. Suzanne Burdick, The Defender, October 16, 2025 Recent reviews commissioned by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the health effects of wireless radiation provide “no assurance of safety,” according to a peer-reviewed report by the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF).

FEATURED:

AARP Sounds Alarm: AI Boom Threatens to Bankrupt Older Americans 38 second video note the image: AARP warns massive AI data centers could increase your electric bill by $37 monthly, forcing seniors to choose between power and essentials.

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Game over. AGI is not imminent, and LLMs are not the royal road to getting there. First slowly, and then all at once, dreams of LLMs bringing us to the cusp of AGI have fallen apart. The last few months have been devastating

AI: Police Issue Warning About “AI Homeless Man” Prank “We want to be clear: this behavior is not a ‘prank’ — it is a crime.” AI-powered deepfake tech has come a very long way. Unsurprisingly, teens have been using the tech to prank their friends and family. The latest hoax involves kids sending their parents AI-manipulated pictures of them welcoming homeless men into their houses — prompting widespread alarm and even 911 calls, as NBC News reports.

AI: FUTURISM As Microsoft Forces Users to Ditch Windows 10, It Announces That It’s Also Turning Windows 11 into an AI-Controlled Monstrosity “Let’s rewrite the entire operating system around AI.”

AI: Data Poisoning “it would be reckless to ignore the potential for it to cause harm”

AUTOMOBILES: Mandatory Anti-Drunk-Driving Tech Is Coming, and GM’s Ready The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has, after years of voicing its intent, officially submitted an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking surrounding anti-drunk-driving technology. This marks the first formal salvo in its bid to ensure every new vehicle sold in America comes with some form of built-in inebriation detection and possibly an interlock that prevents the car from being driven if the driver is determined to be impaired.[]“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Bipartisan Infrastructure Law or BIL) directs NHTSA to issue a final rule establishing a Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) that requires new passenger vehicles to have ‘advanced drunk and impaired driving prevention technology’ by 2024. The BIL also provides that an FMVSS should be issued only if it meets the requirements of the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act.” NHTSA also acknowledges that “impaired driving” and drunk driving are not one in the same, citing estimates that nearly as many traffic deaths can be pinned on distracted driving as on alcohol-impaired driving, with drowsy driving likely contributing to a great many crashes while also being underreported by officials (after all, there is no blood test for how sleepy someone was just before an accident). Which is why NHTSA states clearly that, “while alcohol impairment is the focus, this ANPRM also covers two additional impairment states: drowsy driving and distracted driving.”

E-WASTE: 404 MEDIA The End of Windows 10 Support Is an E-Waste Disaster in the Making In an example of egregious planned obsolescence, as many as 400 million computers will soon hit the waste stream.

ELECTRICITY Rising Electric Rates Tied to Distribution Spending, Disasters and Some Clean Energy Programs, Study Says A new report from Lawrence Berkeley National Lab identified broad trends in electric rates from 2019 to 2024, but cautioned that it could not prove causality, and pricing dynamics vary state to state.

ELECTRICITY: Utilities Are Spending a Lot for Power Lines We May Not Need, and Spending Less on Ones We Do Need A new analysis examines a regulatory gap that allows for nearly unchecked spending on local transmission lines.

ELECTRICITY: Great Simplification Why the grid isn’t as stable as you think: Energy expert Meredith Angwin joins Nate Hagens on The Great Simplification podcast to unpack the hidden fragility of the U.S. electrical grid. As power systems grow more complex, the question looms: who ensures the lights stay on? (i HAVE NOT LISTENED)

ENVIRONMENT: Biocentric with Max Wilbert The Fight for Thacker Pass A timeline of the battle that, for me, was not just a fight for one place, but for the soul of the environmental movement

FCC: INDUSTRY NATE and CCA cheer FCC’s push to speed America’s broadband builds and cut red tape

HEALTH OT: What’s Poisoning Dolphin Brains Near Miami Could Be An Alzheimer’s Warning for Humans - In A Nutshell (ALGAE BLOOMS)

Every dolphin studied from Florida’s Indian River Lagoon had a brain toxin called 2,4-DAB.

Toxin levels were roughly 3,000 times higher during summer algal bloom months.

Dolphins’ brains showed the same Alzheimer’s-related proteins and gene activity seen in humans.

Scientists say these animals may be warning us about neurotoxin risks in warming coastal waters.

MIAMI — Less than 200 miles from Miami-Dade County, the place with the highest number of Alzheimer’s patients in America, dolphins are washing up dead with brains full of toxins and riddled with the same disease signatures. Scientists say these marine mammals may be sounding an alarm about coastal waters that millions of people depend on for food and recreation. []Dolphins are particularly valuable for understanding Alzheimer’s risk because they naturally develop the disease’s two main brain changes as they age: amyloid-beta plaques and tau tangles. When researchers examined dolphin brain tissue under a microscope, they found these same abnormalities. Amyloid-beta deposits scattered through the cortex. Neurons filled with abnormal tau protein. TDP-43 inclusions inside cells and around blood vessels. The physical evidence matched what pathologists see in human Alzheimer’s brains. []. When they measured brain concentrations of 2,4-DAB, the pattern was stark: during summer bloom months (June through November, when water is warmest), toxin levels were roughly three thousand times higher than during winter months when blooms are minimal. []This neurotoxin comes from microscopic organisms that create harmful algal blooms, those thick mats of cyanobacteria that have plagued the Indian River Lagoon for 15 years. As climate change heats coastal waters, these blooms start earlier and last longer. [] Dolphins showed decreased activity in genes that produce glutamate decarboxylase, an enzyme responsible for making GABA (a neurotransmitter that helps calm brain activity). Meanwhile, 2,4-DAB appears to block the enzyme that breaks GABA down, creating a chemical imbalance. In human Alzheimer’s patients, this same enzyme shows reduced function. [] Sentinel species exist for a reason. Canaries in coal mines died from carbon monoxide before miners felt the effects, providing a warning. Dolphins accumulating brain toxins and developing Alzheimer’s signatures in waters near major population centers may be offering a similar alert. As bloom seasons lengthen and intensify with climate change, these marine mammals are delivering a message from the warming water that coastal communities and public health officials need to hear.

HEALTH OT SAYER JI: Tylenol: From Painkiller to Empathy Killer Why America’s most trusted drug may be quietly numbing our humanity

HEALTH: OT NEW STUDY: Pfizer’s Birth Control Shot Used by 25% of U.S Women Linked to Disabling Brain Tumors A massive study of 61 million women finds Depo-Provera increases risk of meningioma by 240% as criminal enterprise Pfizer faces a tsunami of lawsuits.

NOTE Zen Honeycott of Moms Across America recently lost her college-aged son, and is interviewed by Del Bigtree, with a great deal of emphasis on food and toxic loads. One of the action items her group is suggesting is testing for gene variants at birth…variations that we have learned about via the EHS community. Only for those who feel that they can learn from many sources with an opened mind….



HEALTH INSPIRATION/GRIEF/ MENTAL HEALTH, SUICIDE: MOMS ACROSS AMERICA our founder and director, Zen Honeycutt, appeared on The HighWire for one of the most moving interviews we’ve ever shared. In a powerful conversation with host Del Bigtree, Zen opened up about the tragic loss of her son Ben, and how his story reveals so much about the mental health crisis facing families today. From lab results showing nutrient deficiencies and toxic exposures, to the urgent need for better newborn screening and testing for toxins, we hope you’ll take a moment to watch and share this deeply personal message—and stand with us as we fight for healthier families and a future where no mother has to face what Zen has. 45 MINUTES FINDING ZEN: A MOTHER’S MISSION AFTER LOSS - The HighWire and post about testing: Total Transparency Toxin Testing for Moms Across America, https://www.momsacrossamerica.com/toxin_testing The issue of RF impacting the blood brain barrier and gut is not discussed….yet.

HEALTH LIGHT: Andreas Kalcker How Sunlight and CDS Transform Health at the Molecular Level Cellular Charge: How Sunlight Powers Your Cells and Echoes in the World of CDS The Electric Symphony: Imagine standing on a sun-drenched field, the golden rays soaking into your skin like a warm embrace from the universe. It’s not just a feel-good moment—it’s a biophysical masterpiece unfolding at the cellular level. The Photon Invasion: Sunlight’s Direct Hit on Cellular Powerhouses Sunlight isn’t just light—it’s a barrage of photons, tiny packets of energy that dive into our skin and ignite biochemical fireworks. At the heart of this is photobiomodulation (PBM), a process where specific wavelengths, particularly red and near-infrared (NIR) light from the sun, penetrate tissues to rev up our mitochondria—these bean-shaped organelles are the power plants of our cells, churning out ATP, the energy currency that keeps everything running. Mitochondria responding to red light in photobiomodulation. UV: The Double-Edged Sword That Heals More Than It Harms

HEALTH; Yolanda Pritam Hari from Quiet Mind & Brain Healing AVOIDING THE FIVE BIGGEST DETOX MISTAKES: part four the glymphatic system in the brain

HEALTH LIGHT: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom A Culture That Fears the Sun How We’ve Been Trained to See Nature as a Threat

INSPIRATION: GUARDIAN UK Are we living in a golden age of stupidity? From brain-rotting videos to AI creep, every technological advance seems to make it harder to work, remember, think and function independently …AI companies are determined to push their products on to the public before we fully understand the psychological and cognitive costs

LIGHT: Why Tanning Beds Will Never Be Sunlight, No Matter How Fancy the Marketing Sunlight transcends UV, it’s a circadian operating system that governs virtually every aspect of human physiology

LIGHTING: Ban Blinding Headlights! Driving Vision News Report https://www.drivingvisionnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/Glare-Forum-Report.pdf Some of the key ideas in the report are the references to luminance and size of the light source. These are key factors that, until just recently, almost nobody had been talking about. These metrics are unregulated, and yet are two of the primary causes of the debilitating glare. The other causes of glare are blue wavelength light and headlamp mounting height. It is a significant step forward that the industry is finally starting to understand the issues we have been experiencing in the real world. A major culprit for the bad LED headlights we encounter on the roads today are due to criteria set by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Automakers attempt to meet these guidelines to earn good ratings from IIHS, but the guidelines do a bad job of protecting us from blinding glare. Talk to your insurance agent about this and ask if you can get a response from your insurance company as to why the industry group IIHS doesn’t update it’s standards to address blinding LED headlight glare.The Soft Lights Foundation presentation mentioned in the DVN article is here: (https://tinyurl.com/r5fs8wmz)

NATURE: Ants secrete antibiotics from bodies that prevent plant diseases (robot insects can’t do this)

OFF GRID LIVING/EMF PROTECTION: Julia Lupine from Julia’s Substack Low-Tech EMF-Reducing Tip: The Stick Remember “distance is your friend,” and remember that there always is a way to make a bad situation not as bad.

SMART METERS:UK FLYER - REPOSTING LINK THAT DID NOT WORK FOR SOME IN LAST POST

SURVEILLANCE TECHNOCRACY CHD: ‘On the Backs of Digital Slaves’: Musk, Other Trump-Era Tech Elites Building Global Digital Control Grid Technocracy News founder Patrick Wood explained how key figures in the Trump administration are developing a system for total digital control over global society. Wood’s presentation was one of four at the recent Omniwar Symposium that analyzed the dangers of technocracy.

SURVEILLANCE: REVEAL NEWS Surveillance and Privacy Exposing a Global Surveillance Empire In a major investigation, a young reporter uncovers a powerful technology used to spy on thousands of people across the world

SURVEILLANCE: Satellites Are Leaking the World’s Secrets: Calls, Texts, Military and Corporate Data With just $800 in basic equipment, researchers found a stunning variety of data—including thousands of T-Mobile users’ calls and texts and even US military communications—sent by satellites unencrypted.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Commission Blocks San Cristobal Cell Tower The Taos County Board of Commissioners narrowly overturned a July Planning Commission decision to approve a special use permit that would have constructed a 195-foot cell tower in San Cristobal in a special called meeting Tuesday (Oct. 14) at the Kit Carson Electric Co-op Board Room. The commissioners heard seven hours of testimony and public comment, ultimately deciding that Skyway Towers, the cell tower applicant, did not follow the colocation clause in the Taos County Land Use Code.

CA: Pebble Beach cell towers planned This notice was on p. 50 of this week’s Oct. 16-22 Monterey County Weekly See the County of Monterey website for details

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS INDUSTRY: Verizon acquires Starry to bolster fixed wireless in multi-dwelling units, taking it off of life support

TOWERS INDUSTRY: Tower technician fatally injured after fall from a 125-foot structure in Marion, Iowa 38 YEARS OLD This marks the fourth fatality involving a tower technician in the United States so far in 2025.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: In Our Hands… Antennas, towers and wireless devices emitting harmful microwaves on school grounds Frederick Sinclair, Wellsville Sun, Oct 15, 2025 World Children’s Day in November 2023 saw the submission of The Declaration on the Human Rights of Children in the Digital Age, (Declaration), to the Secretary General of the United Nations. The Broadband International Legal Action Network and Americans for Responsible Technology (ART) supported by a team of medical, scientific and legal professionals, numbering in the hundreds, contributed to the framing of the Declaration and were the original signatories. The fundamental legal rights, declared for children, stated that; during the deployment of and use of telecommunications technology, children have the right to be free from:

intentionally addictive devices, platforms and apps

excessive exposure to wireless radiation.

commercial exploitation.

The Declaration was in focus with the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child; that currently guarantees nondiscrimination, devotion to the best interests of the child, the right to life, survival and development, and respect for the views of the child. These rights are not, however, enforced, especially when they are in conflict with powerful commercial interests. The American Academy of Pediatrics & Adolescent Psychiatry has warned of screen time addiction, addictive algorithms, effects of excessive screen time and industry failures to warn of harm.

In response to inaction, this last spring ART filed a formal petition with the FDA, asking the agency to warn schools that classroom routers and access points may be exposing students to “unnecessary” amounts of radiation. That’s because most commercial equipment, as installed from the factory, emits much more radiation than is needed for connectivity. ART has initiated the Tech Safe School Project and it has been demonstrated that most devices can work perfectly when powered down up to 70 to 90 percent. Turning off Wi-Fi when not in use and locating away from, not directly above, the heads of students are among several other suggested protective measures outlined in the Project. The Project was proposed and free guidance offered to schools nationwide. Although contacted directly and publicized in several local articles, there is no known action being taken by the school boards, trustees, administrators, or student councils.

A building nationwide awareness of telecommunication impacts to children has resulted in Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature enacting the Cell Phone and Electric Device Distraction Free Policy under Section 2803 D of the Public Health Law. The Law is intended to reduce distractions, as well as improve focus for K-12 students in all NYS schools. The Law does ultimately reduce the levels of microwaves present in school by curtailing the overall student use and emissions of cell phones on school grounds. It is a great step forward in protecting the student and enhancing their learning, however, there is no recognition of the need to further reduce the exposure to microwaves from other antennas, towers and wireless devices on the campus. There is no mention of wireless impacts to physical health of students, teachers and staff. Thirty five states have enacted or are considering such legislation. One can only assume that the telecom industry is continuing to suppress the truth, that exposure to wireless technology negatively impacts the biological function and health of all living beings.

The list of signatories on the Declaration has continued to grow and in the spring of 2025 ART filed a formal petition with the FDA, asking the agency to warn schools that classroom routers and access points may be exposing kids to unnecessary amounts of radiation. It is a simple request, which the FDA could easily enact, but, after 6 months the response to ART, from the FDA, stated that “they needed more time to study the problem and they’d get back to them if and when they come to a decision.” In the meantime NYS is subsidizing the installation of Wi-Fi on school buses which indicates we cannot assume school administrators or government will do the complete job of protecting our children. Now is the time to take matters into our hands; by becoming informed, and as involved advocates push for complete student health and safety.

NOTE: The ART webpage, https://www.americansforresponsibletech.org provides a link to the techsafeschools.org https://wellsvillesun.com/blog/2025/10/15/in-our-hands/

ACTION ITEM: FCC Moves to Silence Communities and Flood the Country with Cell Towers

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/fcc-moves-to-silence-communities-and-flood-the-country-with-cell-towers/

Imagine waking up to a giant cell tower right next to your home or child’s school. If adopted, new rules proposed by the FCC will give the wireless industry dictatorial control of cell towers, giving them the right to place them anywhere and everywhere – and there will be virtually nothing you can do to stop it. Make your voice heard now to stop these rules from being adopted! Here’s what the proposed rules mean for your community:

Silences your community’s voice. What the FCC calls “streamlining” is really shutting you out. Public hearings would disappear, conditional use permits would vanish, and elected officials would be powerless. Decisions about your streets, your schools, and your safety would be made in Washington, D.C., not where you live.

Automatic tower approval after 150 days. The FCC calls local review “unreasonable delays.” If your city doesn’t rubber-stamp a tower application in time, it’s approved automatically — even if there is fierce local opposition.

No independent review. The FCC wants to bar localities from hiring their own experts to test radiation safety. Instead, the industry would police itself — and communities would be forced to take their word for it.

Lose existing protections. The FCC wants to force towers in the middle of quiet residential streets, on playgrounds, over classrooms, and in historic districts — and your neighborhood will have no power to stop it.

Threatens property rights and local budgets. The FCC wants to strip communities of the ability to cover the true costs of oversight or protect property values. Families could see their biggest investment — their homes — lose value overnight, with no compensation and no recourse.

This is a hill to die on. Fill out our form to demand that these dangerous new rules are not adopted. In truth, The CHD EMR & Wireless Team

