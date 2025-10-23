Correction/Update, Because Daylight Savings Time ends in the UK one week earlier than in the U.S., the time difference from the UK and New York is only 4 hours for the day of this event. On the East Coast, the correct time will be 1 pm, on the West Coast the correct time in 10 am. Please double check the time zone for your area. Sorry for the inconvenience! After the presentations, there will be an optional Q and A for those who wish to stay on the call. Watch online, or if you want to host a watch party in your community, please reach out to team@safetechinternational.org.

Too much screen time, both in schools and at home, is interfering with children’s development of empathy, moral judgement, and imagination.

Fast-paced games and shorts are interfering with the natural development of critical thinking skills, application, and effort.

Disconnection from one another, themselves, and from the natural world is leaving children highly dysregulated and out of sorts.

Speakers from around the world will be discussing the growing problem of children and tech, offering solutions and sharing initiatives being taken in their respective countries

FEATURED: PRESS RELEASE: European Ombudsman Opens Inquiry into Alleged Bias and Maladministration in EU Commission’s Handling of expert report on potential health effects from radiation exposure from wireless technologies

October 22, 2025

The European Ombudsman has launched a formal investigation into how the European Commission handled concerns regarding opinion on potential health effects of exposure to radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF) delivered by the Scientific Committee on Health, Environmental and Emerging Risks (SCHEER). RF is emitted from modern day telecommunication technologies such as 5G, mobile phones and WiFi.

The inquiry (Complaint 1898/2025/MIK) follows a joint complaint submitted by several NGOs that raised serious concerns about scientific shortcomings in the SCHEER RF-EMF 2023 opinion report that “could not identify moderate or strong level of evidence for adverse health effects resulting from chronic or acute RF EMF exposure from existing technology” at levels below current limits.

However after an in-depth critical review of the SCHEER opinion, the NGOs concluded in an initial complaint to the Commission in February 2025 that the SCHEER assessment is “unreliable and severely biased” and “in stark contradiction with the position of the majority of the independent scientific community on the subject” who conclude there is growing evidence of harmful health effects at levels below existing limits. The NGOs allege that:

Several members of the SCHEER working group responsible for the opinion had conflicts of interest due to ties to industry or industry-funded research;

Experts who hold more critical views on health effects from RF exposure were not invited, even though there are many such experts from high-ranking institutions;

The group failed to adequately consider peer-reviewed studies showing harmful effects of RF-EMF exposure below existing limits.

The Ombudsman does not evaluate scientific content, but she will examine whether the Commission has in place appropriate procedures to ensure independence, transparency, and balanced representation within its scientific advisory bodies. Specifically, the inquiry will assess how the Commission addressed the complainants’ concerns and whether it acted in a transparent and reasonable manner.

Sophie Pelletier, president of PRIARTEM / Electrosensibles de France, welcomes this announcement: “The European Ombudsman has conducted a thorough review of our complaint. She considers our claims to be sufficiently serious to open an investigation and begin by questioning the European Commission about its handling of the appointment of experts. This is an important first step that has just been taken.”

Mona Nilsson, Director of the Swedish Radiation Protection Foundation states: “The conclusions of the SCHEER opinion reflect the influence of the pro-industry experts selected to draft it. Disregarding the substantial body of evidence showing harmful effects below current exposure limits serves the interests of the powerful telecommunications sector at the expense of public health. It is of utmost importance that such assessment experts are independent and work in the public interest. Contact:

Sophie Pelletier, PRIARTEM: s.pelletier@priartem.fr; www.priartem.fr

Mona Nilsson, Swedish Radiation Protection Foundation: mona@stralskyddsstiftelsen.se; www.radiationprotection.se

Background Facts and Documents:

April 2023: The Final SCHEER Opinion on health effects from RF-EMF was published. SCHEER RF-EMF report 2023

October 2023: Two NGOs publish an in-depth critical review of the SCHEER Opinion. Critique of SCHEER Opinion Report.

February 2025: Several NGO’s send a formal complaint re the SCHEER Opinion to the European Commission in February 2025. NGOs complaint to European Commission 2025

June 2025: Several NGOs file a formal complaint to the Ombudsman after a reply from the Commission that failed to adequately address the critique in the complaint. October 2025: The Ombudsman decides to open an inquiry into the Commissions handling. - COURTESY Mona Nilsson

FEATURED: KATIE SINGER: GIVE ME ECOLITERACY SCHOOL (and quit schools that promote Earth-ravaging capitalism and AI)

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Know what we ask of the Earth to send a text, an email, play a video, do an online search, attend an online webinar, ask AI to create a report or an image. (A manufactured computer, an access network, data storage centers, international shipping systems…and the power grid.)

Trace the cradle-to-grave ecological and public health impacts of one substance in a smartphone—and share your research with classmates and colleagues

THE RULES THAT FRAME US

FEATURED;

Since Arthur Firstenberg’s death last February, many people have asked about accessing his website. It’s available at web.archive.org: https://web.archive.org/web/20250430202417/https://cellphonetaskforce.org/arthur-firstenberg-may-28-1950-february-25-2025/

FEATURED: Recording Now Available | The Inside Scoop from Tech and Medical Experts on Improving Students’ Behavior and Mood

FEATURED: KEITH CUTTER AND OLLE ARTICLE & SURVEY: Tinnitus as Sentinel Symptom, 49 SECOND VIDEO

NEWS AND NOTES

ACTIVISM: GUARDIAN Overconsumption and ruin: before and after images visualise how tech could harm our planet From Venice to the Iguazu Falls, an exhibition in London illustrates the hidden cost of our gadgets and devices Maslin said the environmental impact of tech consumption was estimated to account for 6% of the human-driven climate crisis; double that of the aviation industry. “There is a lack of awareness that all the gadgets people are using and replacing are contributing to overconsumption, huge pollution and climate change,” he said. “We are trying to raise that awareness. I don’t think people using their phone every single day have any idea of its impact on the planet.”

AI: People Who Say They’re Experiencing AI Psychosis Beg the FTC for Help BENTON SUMMARY Caroline Haskins | Wired On March 13, a woman from Salt Lake City (UT) called the Federal Trade Commission to file a complaint against OpenAI’s ChatGPT. She claimed to be acting “on behalf of her son, who was experiencing a delusional breakdown.” “The consumer’s son has been interacting with an AI chatbot called ChatGPT, which is advising him not to take his prescribed medication and telling him that his parents are dangerous,” reads the FTC’s summary of the call. “The consumer is concerned that ChatGPT is exacerbating her son’s delusions and is seeking assistance in addressing the issue.” The mother’s complaint is one of seven that have been filed to the FTC alleging that ChatGPT had caused people to experience incidents that included severe delusions, paranoia, and spiritual crises. In recent months, there has been a growing number of documented incidents of so-called “AI psychosis” in which interactions with generative AI chatbots, like ChatGPT or Google Gemini, appear to induce or worsen a user’s delusions or other mental health issues. Summary on Benton.org

AI: TED GIOIA 10 Scary Headlines the AI Cult Doesn’t Want You to See Forget Halloween—these news stories will give you a bigger scare

AI FUTURISM: Researchers Find Severe Vulnerabilities in AI Browser Go figure that letting an AI control your access to the internet can be a dangerous thing.

AI: “AI is coming for our babies — putting their brains at risk.” The New York Post, September 2025.

AUTOMOBILES: GUARDIAN Plug-in hybrids pollute almost as much as petrol cars, report finds Analysis of 800,000 European cars found real-world pollution from plug-in hybrids nearly five times greater than lab tests Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) pump out nearly five times more planet-heating pollution than official figures show, a report has found. The cars, which can run on electric batteries as well as combustion engines, have been promoted by European carmakers as a way to cover long distances in a single drive – unlike fully electric cars – while still reducing emissions. Data shows PHEVs emit just 19% less CO 2 than petrol and diesel cars, an analysis by the non-profit advocacy group Transport and Environment found on Thursday. Under laboratory tests, they were assumed to be 75% less polluting.

AUTOMOBILES: WIRED GM’s New ‘Eyes-Off’ System Lets AI Take the Wheel While You Doomscroll General Motors’ new self-driving system will let the driver speed down the highway without looking at the road. It’s one of several features enabled by the adoption of machine intelligence in cars.

AUTOMOBILES: Is Sharing the Road with Big Tech’s Driving Automation Progress, or a Dark, Dark Age? An Energy Medicine Opinion on Why Sharing the Road with Autonomous Vehicles and Automobiles with Driver Assist is Stressful, and De-Evolutionary

CELLPHONES/PHONES SURVEILLANCE POTS AND PANS: Telco Rules for Subpoenas Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) recently wrote to the CEOs of AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to ask why they had complied with subpoenas seeking phone toll records from her and other Republican senators. Senator Blackburn said the FBI had gotten call metadata for the period of Jan. 4–7, 2021. For those not familiar with the term, metadata for telephone calls are records that a call was made, which includes the called and calling party and the time and duration of the call. Telephone companies don’t listen to or record the content of voice calls. Today’s blog looks at telephone company rules for retaining data and responding to subpoenas. []Record Retention. Federal law and FCC rules require telephone companies to retain call records for at least 180 days. Many telcos hold call metadata longer. There are no specific rules for the retention of text messages, and each carrier has a different policy. [] When you hear about court cases that use text messages as evidence, or stories in the press about text message content, the content of the text messages comes from the cellphones of one of the parties to a text. Your phone will typically keep the details of your text messages for years unless you delete them.

CHILDREN: CHD Toxic Exposures Study Links Surge in Children’s Memory Problems to Wireless Radiation Exposure Children and teens in Sweden and Norway are experiencing an “alarming” rise in memory problems, according to the authors of a new peer-reviewed study that linked the issue to increased exposure to wireless radiation. “Radiation exposure must be reduced, and people must be informed about the associated health risks,” one of the study’s authors said.

CHILDREN/YOUTH: Teens & Screens 2025 Matt Puretz, Alisha Hines, Yalda Uhls | Research | University of California Los Angeles Today’s adolescents are active co-creators of their own media environments. In August of 2025, we asked 1,500 adolescents (ages 10-24) about their perceptions, opinions, and beliefs about various types of popular media, including TV shows, movies, video games, and digital media. Main findings include:

Traditional media is social, too—maybe more than social media: Fifty-three percent of adolescents said they discuss TV shows and movies with their friends more than they discuss content on social media.

Back to life, back to reality: Realistic, relatable stories swept the preferred topics list. When asked what they want to see more of, “People with lives like my own” was

number 1.

Friendship comes first onscreen, even in romance: Nearly 60 percent of adolescents said they “want to see more content where the central relationships are friendships.”

CHILDREN CELLPHONES: “The Stricter the Cellphone Policy, the Happier the Teacher, Research Finds.” EdSurge, October 2025.

CHILDREN; Children and Screens Urges FTC to Prioritize Children’s Privacy and Safety - Children and Screens

ENERGY: UNION OF CONCERNED SCIENTISTS Five Things the “Nuclear Bros” Don’t Want You to Know About Small Modular Reactors

HEALTH: MAHA Crashing Sperm Counts! Dwindling Fertility Rates! What’s Causing the Male Sperm Count Crisis and Why It Must Be Stopped A 2023 Human Reproduction Update meta-analysis spanning 223 studies (1973–2018) found a 52% decline in mean sperm concentration and a 62% decline in total sperm count among men worldwide. The steepest drops occurred after 2000. Researchers interpret the results as a generational phenomenon—each new birth cohort beginning adulthood with lower reproductive potential than the last. What’s Driving the Decline? A wide mix of everyday chemicals—found in plastics, packaging, cosmetics, and even household dust—has been linked to lower fertility and hormone disruption in both men and women. Researchers point to an even more complex mix: delayed marriage, economic uncertainty, environmental toxins, endocrine disruption, chronic stress, and declining sperm quality. Persistent organic pollutants, phthalates, PFAS, and hormonal contraceptive residues have all been implicated in reproductive impairment. Scientists don’t yet agree on how much each factor contributes, but they do agree the shift isn’t simply cultural. [] Something biological and environmental has changed in how modern life affects the human body. Though causation is still debated, the convergence of demographic and biological data suggests a systemic drift—not a social fad. Endocrinologist Dr. Sanjay Lokeshwar calls it “a slow, silent epidemic.” He has said, “We’ve tracked cardiovascular health for decades. But reproductive health—our most fundamental biological capital—has collapsed without a plan.”

LIGHTING: Petition update Ban Blinding Headlights and Save Lives! Ban Blinding Headlights! IIHS Crash Analysis Involving Glare Dear Supporters, The US Insurance Institute for Highway Safety published this study in October, 2025.

(https://www.iihs.org/api/datastoredocument/bibliography/2347). The IIHS is funded by the insurance industry. The goal of the insurance industry is to avoid paying out money for damaged vehicles and injured policy holders. Therefore, a report such as this one from IIHS does not address the factors that are important to us as citizens such as the photobiological impacts of LED light on our eyes, or the psychological impacts of constant discomfort and pain from exposure to LED headlights. Therefore, as you can read in the study, the IIHS report acts as a cheerleader for IIHS’s own headlamp ratings system and claims that the number of crashes involving headlight glare has not increased. The analysis even goes on to support the theory that the reduced crashes due to increased visibility from more powerful headlights outweighs any issues with discomfort. The report made no mention of the photobiological hazards of blue wavelength light, did not delve into the psychological impacts of discomfort caused by headlamp glare, and the raw data is suspect. This is the type of report that decision makers will use to claim that no additional regulations are needed for LED headlights, while denying reports from the public such as this petition. We will need to push back against reports such as this one from IIHS that defy the common sense reality that LED headlights are a dangerous scourge. Sincerely,

Mark Baker President Soft Lights Foundation www.softlights.org mbaker@softlights.org X: @softlights_org Bluesky: @softlights-org.bsky.social

NATURE EINAR NORWAY: The seminar on insect death: A breakthrough for new thinking in the environmental movement? (TRANSLATED) Even before the meeting was held last Saturday (October 18) at the House of Literature in Oslo, the feedback from people in the environmental movement was clear: “This is extremely important! Now the effects of electromagnetic pollution must be put on the political agenda!” Both those who sat in the auditorium at the House of Literature and those who followed the seminar online had an interesting day. Recordings were made, and once these have been translated and subtitled, the lectures will be posted online. Details will be announced here on the blog. The five researchers did a brilliant job of presenting how fundamental electrical forces are to all life, and how man-made electrical energy – both around and under power lines and wind turbines and from radio transmitters – can easily disrupt biology, and in fact does so on a broad front. The “green shift” has proven to be anything but green. “Full electrification” and the extensive expansion of power grids and wind turbines are amplifying the already significant natural and environmental damage from electromagnetic pollution. The export and power policies that are being pursued are amplifying the problem. So what measures are needed? The Q&A session in Part 3 of the seminar put the dilemmas on the agenda and made it clear that a new knowledge base and a new policy are needed that take the environment into account and put nature and biology at the center.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Historic New Mexico Town Blocks Cell Tower After Consulting Lawyer Featured in The Defender Residents of San Cristóbal, New Mexico, a historic valley in Taos County, successfully blocked a 195-foot cell tower from being built in their community.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS:

Dear Friends,Amelia Gilardi was just 12 years old when the Verizon cell tower made her, her little sister, her mom and 17 of her neighbors sick. Despite a lengthy investigation and a finding of harm from the Pittsfield Board of Health, the 115’ cell tower is on and still harming and displacing Shacktown residents to this day. They need our help with an amazing opportunity to change that.

After 1,883 days of sickness and suffering, the legal case has been pulled up to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to be heard next month! This precedent-setting case can pave the way for Boards of Health to intervene and take action whenever a toxic emission, hazard and nuisance – such as RF radiation – creates harm.



The Boards of Health have the plenary powers, a legal mandate to protect citizens from harm, and the police powers to intervene on behalf of health and safety. Plaintiffs in the litigation just need some financial support to get over the finish line.

We, the tech safe community standing in solidarity with Shacktown, have a few short weeks to raise the required $13,000 to pay additional legal fees related to the case. Our Massachusetts 501(c)(3), S.A.F.E, The Scientific Alliance for Education, is soliciting tax deductible donations for the cause. We will collect and disseminate the funds. Every dollar is an investment in legal briefs that can be used by every person in communities across the country to educate elected officials in positions of power about the wireless harms issue. These briefs can help to prevent infrastructure from being sited near homes and schools and to change the law. We will make them available to all of you because these briefs contain vital, precedent-setting policy change and protection. It has been more than 5 1/2 years of litigation – years of being constructively evicted from their homes, sleeping in their cars in parking lots away from the tower, doubling up with family, and spending down their savings on medical, legal and alternative accommodations. During these 67 months of a vagabond lifestyle, the injured have been consistently testifying in front of the Pittsfield City Council, their local Board of Health and the Massachusetts State Legislature asking for help. These challenges have taken a serious toll on every family, every individual, every pet. In fact, the animals were the first to leave … the wild turkeys, the deer, the bear. These families, even while experiencing cancer, cardiovascular events, neurological, endocrine and immunological conditions have persevered, pleaded for help and pushed for change, leading to the first-in-the-nation cease and desist order for a transmitting cell tower. We need 26 individuals to donate $500, or 130 individuals to donate $100, or 260 individuals to donate $50 to reach this goal. There is no donation too small. Please share with your networks, post on social media avenues, and give what you can. With your support, we will raise enough funds to pay for the lawyers’ time and successfully submit amicus briefs to the Supreme Judicial Court justices before oral arguments next month. S.A.F.E is accepting donations through checks to: S.A.F.E., 561 Shunpike Rd., Sheffield MA 01257 Please write “Pittsfield” in the memo portion of your check and provide your mailing address so S.A.F.E. can send a donation receipt for tax purposes. You may also donate online through the following: https://givebutter.com/AMWuB2 After you select the dollar amount, look on that same page for a small window “Add note/comment”. Check the box and add your name & mailing address. S.A.F.E. will send you a receipt. Please follow the case on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/pittsfieldcell for updates. Together, we can move the needle and move this injurious tower. Thank you on behalf of the injured residents of the Shacktown neighborhood of Pittsfield for all your support. Each of you give them hope, faith and the practical means to keep going. Because of you, this group of injured residents standing up for the right to better health can make this better for everyone. With gratitude & appreciation, Nina

NINA ANDERSON S.A.F.E.

Helpful Links:

September 15, 2025, Massachusetts’ highest court will weigh the authority of local boards in Pittsfield cell tower case. It could result in a statewide precedent

July 2022, The Cost of Connectivity? https://www.hillcountryobserver.com/2022news/july2022index.htm

April 7, 2022, Cease and Desist Order Against Verizon Cell Tower by Board of Health Pittsfield MA https://ehtrust.org/cease-and-desist-order-against-verizon-cell-tower-by-board-of-health-pittsfield-ma/

June 3, 2021, Pittsfield cell tower could cause harmful health effects, experts say

EVENTS:

10/23 The National Call: Mark Baker of the Soft Lights Foundation will give a presentation regarding the Foundation’s petition to the FDA. We’re looking forward to seeing you at the meeting. HELLO@thenationalcall.org

11/1 UNPLUG TO UPLIFT Webinar Saturday November 1st, 2025 5-7pm UK time plus Q&A For more info: https://safetechinternational.org/event/

Zoom registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tCEtqKF7Q_yQqR4Cw3o6cA#/registration

