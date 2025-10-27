Note: I will have limited computer access through Nov. 7 and will pivot to cross posting from some other writers and limited curating. Please consult your other resources.

FEATURED NEWSLETTER: SWEDISH

Serious symptoms linked to radiation from mobile phone base stations

Sharp increase in memory problems among children in Norway and Sweden

EU Ombudsman launches investigation

The Defender reports

WiFi 6 GHz causes DNA damage

Wireless headphones cause thyroid nodules

Fact sheets re: Impacts memory, WiFi, mobile towers, 5G, electricity meters.

See our factsheets here

FEATURED NEWSLETTER: DANISH

You are hereby receiving the Knowledge Centre’s newsletter for the month of October. It is coming a little earlier than usual. This is due to two things:

1) The news that the EU Ombudsman has now opened a formal investigation into allegations of bias and errors and omissions in the European Commission’s handling of an expert report on the potential health effects of exposure to radiation from wireless technologies. The complaint was submitted by 11 NGOs, including 3 Danish ones.

2) The second reason is that you can register and participate in a webinar on Nov. 1st about children’s use of technology organized by SAFE TECH INTERNATIONAL.

If you want to stay a little ahead of the Knowledge Center’s published posts, you can go to the website and click on All posts , where the newest posts appear first.

INCLUDES: AI Training: How to Stop LinkedIn from Training AI with Your Data

AI toys for young children? Chatbots may hinder children’s emotional growth

First we gave AI our tasks. Now we give it our hearts.

Children, mobile phones and media consumption,

The Japanese city of Toyoake recommends a 2-hour limit on smartphone use

The rebellion comes from Spain The “Teenagers Without Cell Phones” movement is fighting for a ban on smartphones before the age of 16.

Media consumption in preschool age. Risk of autism and developmental disorders The study by Kamp-Becker and Poutska points to the harmful effects of early media consumption. The study concludes that “media consumption in preschool is associated with deficits in language and cognition.”

Swedish primary schools to ban mobile phones from 2026 Banning mobile phones in school means that students’ mobile phones are collected during the school day to increase safety and calm in the classrooms.

Denmark has finally passed a law on mobile-free primary schools and after-school programs On September 30, 2025, a broad political majority finally decided that all elementary schools and after-school programs in Denmark must be mobile-free in the future.

Health effects of wireless radiation

Research into radiation effects on fetuses has been ignored for over 10 years Back in 2014, Dr. Hugh Taylor from Yale University was interviewed about his groundbreaking research on how electromagnetic fields affect fetal development – ​​both in animal models and human populations.

Doctors and researchers about radiation from mobile phones

Radiation from mobile phones, cell towers and cancer: Research in human epidemiological and case studies L. Hardell

Laptops and mobile phones amplify genetic risks of male infertility A recent study published in Molecular Biology Reports showed that men with specific genetic variations may face greater fertility challenges when exposed to electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation, including wireless radiation emitted by laptops on their laps or cell phones in their pants pockets.

Phonegate iPhone 17: Real-world head exposure is 7 times higher than Apple’s official SAR MORE AT LINK



ANALYSIS/EXPLANATION: EU Ombudsman launches inquiry into alleged bias and maladministration in expert report on radiation By Einar Flydal on 26/10/2025

SCHEER only makes statements about the health effects of electromagnetic radiation based on the criteria and evidence requirements that the ICNIRP foundation has set out in its guidelines. These criteria and requirements are designed in such a way that no sufficiently good evidence can be found unless the energy intensity is so high that thermal damage can be demonstrated. When one chooses to assess research based on such premises, one therefore turns a blind eye to all damage and effects that are created by lower energy intensities and by, for example, certain frequencies and pulses: All research that finds such damage is judged as “not good enough” since the requirements are not met. When the EU Ombudsman is to investigate the procedures without making scientific assessments, it is an open question what the conclusion will be. For if one takes it for granted that ICNIRP is the authority in the field and that ICNIRP’s guidelines do not need to be challenged, it follows that it is reasonable to follow ICNIRP’s guidelines. The SCHEER committee has taken care to choose people who adhere to precisely these.

FEATURED: UK’S GILLIAN JAMIESON E xperts warn that the WHO reviews on the health effects of wireless radiation are not fit for purpose, A report on the ICBE-EMF recent press conference and scientific paper

One major problem identified in the reviews was their misuse of meta-analysis which may often conclude a systematic review. After an initial search of the scientific literature and evaluation of the primary studies, meta-analysis, which uses statistical analysis to give a clearer picture of the findings, may follow. There are, however, sophisticated conditions for its use. These conditions, in line with the Cochrane Collaboration, were not met in the WHO reviews. In this case, says the ICBE-EMF, narrative reviews, describing the findings in words rather than numerical analysis, should have been used, Tellingly, only one WHO review, by Mevissen et al, 2025 (SR2), used narrative review and this was the one that found high certainty of certain cancers in experimental animals. []A fascinating insight into why peer-review can be ineffective is given by Dr Moskowitz in his blog entry for 24th April 2025 (please scroll down), when he describes his extremely frustrating experience of participating as a peer-reviewer in one of these WHO systematic reviews. He said,

“By design, this SR excluded most of the relevant research; hence, its conclusion is very limited in scope. Although the authors complied with some of the reviewers’ suggestions, the authors refused to deviate from several problematic decisions made in their protocol paper which was published several years earlier. After two revisions, the special issue editor allowed a critically flawed SR paper to be published in the journal.”

Returning to the 12 systematic reviews, other defects included, “exclusion of relevant studies, weaknesses in many of the included primary studies and lack of a framework for analysing complex processes such as those involved in cognitive functions.”

I’d like to illustrate this with one particularly weak study included in SR1 , since it was heavily relied upon by the authors, despite having been dismissed by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) as uninformative regarding cancer risks due to “considerable misclassification in exposure assessment.”

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: The hot new trend in marketing: hating on AI You win for now, AI haters. Some big brands are declaring their allegiance. Heineken and Aerie are the most recent to have joined the anti-AI trend. Humans are really good at detecting inauthenticity — and can easily get the ick. Within throwing distance of Apple stores around Manhattan and Google’s New York HQ, bus stop posters teased the Big Tech giants. “AI can’t generate sand between your toes,” one read. “No one on their deathbed ever said: I wish I’d spent more time on my phone,” said another. The ribbing came from Polaroid, promoting its point-and-click Flip camera. “We are such an analog brand that basically gave us the permission: We can own that conversation,” said Patricia Varella, Polaroid’s creative director.

AI: BBC ON MSN ‘Hidden’ environmental impact of deepfake videos But behind the emotional impact of the deepfakes, a lecturer at the University of Oxford is now warning about their environmental footprint. Dr Kevin Grecksch explained that there was “quite a huge hidden impact on the environment” because “somewhere these videos have to be produced - and that’s typically not on your phone”. “It happens in a data centre which could be somewhere across the world, or maybe just around the corner, you never know,” he said. “First of all that uses up a lot of electricity and secondly it uses a lot of water.” Data centres use large amounts of fresh water to cool servers on an industrial level scale. The new apps make it easy for users to post videos they have created to social media, and has resulted in a deluge of videos on social feeds.

AI PARIS MARX; Generative AI is a societal disaster Governments are deluding themselves into believing investment justifies allowing AI to upend society This past week, I was struck by two stories that contrasted the real threat with the fabricated one, and particularly how that fabricated threat enables the real social harms to be perpetuated. On the one hand, another statement against AI superintelligence was signed by a bunch of people who like to believe they’re very intelligent but have been taken in by some very effective grifters, if they’re not just bad actors themselves. The signatories included a varied cast of idiots, including “godfather of AI” Geoffrey Hinton, outcast royal Prince Harry, Virgin billionaire Richard Branson, far-right agitator Steve Bannon, and right-wing media figure Glenn Beck.

The problems with generative AI are endless. The environmental costs of the technology have been well litigated these past couple years, as the data centers that power it demand vast quantities of water and obscene amounts of electricity that creates pressure to build out even more fossil fuel power generation at a time we should be doing the very opposite. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Long before Connolly was targeted by a political deepfake, a far wider swath of people — particularly women and girls — were the victims of nudify apps and explicit deepfakes made possible by image generators powered by generative AI models. More recently, a wave of stories have been published about the mental health risks that can come with forming a dependence on chatbots, including everything from breakdowns and institutionalization to the worst possible outcome of young people taking their own lives — sometimes even with coaching from the chatbot on how to do it.

AI; CONTROL AI: AI godfathers just sent a warning shot to the world The Call to Ban Superintelligence “We call for a prohibition on the development of superintelligence” Welcome to the ControlAI newsletter! This week we’re bringing you some very important news, which is that an incredible coalition has made a call to prohibit the development of artificial superintelligence. We’ll explain why this call’s been made, who’s signed it, and what you can do to can help protect humanity from this threat. The Statement on Superintelligence A huge coalition of experts and leaders just called for a ban on the development of superintelligence — AI vastly smarter than humans. This includes the two most-cited living scientists, Nobel laureates, faith leaders, politicians, AI researchers, founders, artists, the former President of Ireland, and over 25,000 more signatories. The joint statement is just 30 words and reads:

We call for a prohibition on the development of superintelligence, not lifted before there is broad scientific consensus that it will be done safely and controllably, and strong public buy-in.

AUTOMOBILES Here is another reason why not to buy an electric car or a hybrid SweetTnT Magazine, Oct 23, 2025 Many people who are sceptical about electric vehicles (EVs) or plug-in hybrids point to issues such as battery disposal, rare earth mining, charging infrastructure, range anxiety and cost. However recent publicity has drawn attention to a different concern: magnetic fields inside electric and hybrid cars and whether they could pose a health risk. Some commentators claim that studies show cabin magnetic fields of several microtesla, far above levels linked in older research with childhood leukaemia, Alzheimer’s disease, ALS and miscarriage and that this is a reason to steer clear of EVs or hybrids altogether. This article examines what the latest evidence from the Bundesamt für Strahlenschutz (BfS) in Germany and other scientific research says about magnetic and electromagnetic fields (EMFs) in EVs and hybrids, how those figures compare with known exposure limits and health-risk thresholds, and whether the claim that one should “never buy an electric or hybrid car” on this basis stands up to scrutiny. COURTESY JOEL

AUTOMOBILES: ATLANTIC COURTESY EHN My Car Is Becoming a Brick EVs are poised to age like smartphones. The slow death of smart cars: As automakers pack vehicles with increasingly complex software, aging electric cars could face the same fate as outdated smartphones — losing key features and functionality long before their hardware wears out. Read the story in The Atlantic.

BIG TECH; GUARDIAN Could the internet go offline? Inside the fragile system holding the modern world together Behind every meme and message is creaking, decades-old infrastructure. Internet experts can think of scenarios that could bring it all crashing down …

CHILDREN RESEARCH STUDY: Increasing Numbers of Children Aged 5-19 Years with Memory Problems in Sweden and Norway Mona Nilsson BSc1* and Lennart Hardell MD, PhD

Abstract Previous studies have reported negative impact on memory and cognitive functions in humans and animals from exposure to microwaves, also called radiofrequency (RF) radiation, emitted from wireless technology. In this register based study, data from the Norwegian Syndromic Surveillance System (NorSySS) on memory impairment (ICPC-2 code P20) in children aged 5-19 years during 2006 to 2024 were obtained. Similarly, from The Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare’s national patient register on number of patients aged 5-19 years in specialized open care, diagnosed during 2001 and 2024 with codes related to memory problems or disturbances (R41.3, R41.8 or F06.7), were assessed. In Norway the consultations increased from 179.51 in 2006 to 1,522.40 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2024, representing an 8.5 times increase. The increase was especially pronounced in recent years. A similar trend was observed in Sweden with increasing yearly number of patients with mild cognitive impairment diagnosis (R41.8), particularly from 2010 with 0.86 patients to 51.531 patients per 100,000 inhabitants in 2024, thus an increase of nearly 60 times during that time period. During that time period children’s exposure to microwave RF radiation has increased substantially. We postulate that this can be a causative factor for these increasing trends in consultations for memory problems in Norway and diagnosis of cognitive impairment, including memory problems, in Sweden.



CHILDREN: Be Screen Strong How Social Media Is Quietly Weakening Kids’ Thinking Skills—and How to Give Yours an Advantage

CHILDREN: I Pray For The Children Song By Brian J And Ai

> [] you go quick to the class.

> Take your seat fast. Microwave going to blast.

> Reproduction system. How long will it last?

> Dr. Barrett Tro if you ask. on to the next text

> Cell phone in your pocket all day. []

> Get my kicks in before the house goes up in flames. The price of fame

> corporation that microwave kids should rethink that again.

> I’ll be back again and again and again.

> Less microwaves at home.



CHILDREN: EMILY CHERKIN My 3 Classroom Rules: No phones or laptops. Handwritten papers encouraged. Talk to each other. How it works in my university seminar and 3 questions to ask before we rely (too much) on tech.

CHILDREN SCHOOLS: EMILY CHERKIN Resisting GenAI in Education. It’s time for mass refusal, folks.

CONSUMER DEVICES: FUTURISM Man Alarmed to Discover His Smart Vacuum Was Broadcasting a Secret Map of His House I decided to monitor its network traffic, as I would with any so-called smart device.” Within minutes, he discovered a “steady stream” of data being sent to servers “halfway across the world.” “My robot vacuum was constantly communicating with its manufacturer, transmitting logs and telemetry that I had never consented to share,” Narayanan wrote. “That’s when I made my first mistake: I decided to stop it.” The engineer says he stopped the device from broadcasting data, though kept the other network traffic — like firmware updates — running like usual. The vacuum kept cleaning for a few days after, until early one morning when it refused to boot up. []After reverse engineering the vacuum, a painstaking process which included reprinting the devices’ circuit boards and testing its sensors, he found something horrifying: Android Debug Bridge, a program for installing and debugging apps on devices, was “wide open” to the world. []The device was running Google Cartographer, an open-source program designed to create a 3D map of his home, data which the gadget was transmitting back to its parent company. In addition, Narayanan says he uncovered a suspicious line of code broadcasted from the company to the vacuum, timestamped to the exact moment it stopped working. “Someone — or something — had remotely issued a kill command,” he wrote. At the end of the day, it’s a stark reminder that for-profit tech often comes at a hidden cost — and one that doesn’t end after you pay at the register.

DATA CENTERS: INSIDE CLIMATE NEWS How Did This State Become the Data Center Capital of the World? From America Online to the rise of AI, Virginia has been good for an industry now transforming the economy and grid. Has the industry returned the favor? []Environmental advocates have argued that the costs of this development far exceed the benefits. The downsides are local, including vanishing farmland, and national, with electricity demand rising at a pace that is incompatible with the imperative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. []the state has reached a point where it’s a mainstream viewpoint to question whether the benefits of this development boom are enough to justify the costs of lost land, increased water consumption for cooling, rising carbon emissions, worsening climate disasters and the potential for surging electricity bills. “The world’s largest data center market is facing increasing pushback from multiple directions,” according to the development report from Cushman & Wakefield.

DATA CENTERS - OHIO -alternative media, cursing etc. A.I. Hellscape by Helicopter (you will feel RAGE...) 23 MINUTE VIDEO, SARCASM, CURSING ETC. Casey Putsch flys a helicopter over the construction site of a Meta Data Center between Bowling Green and Perrysburg, Ohio which is just south of Toledo to illustrate the physical destruction they cause to the environment, waterways and aquifers, as well as the economic destruction to towns, communities, States, and Nation. Casey speaks about how idiot politicians have paved the way for the people to subsidize the electricity and construction costs of these centers through tax abatements and skyrocketing electric bills. These A.I. Data Centers are a net negative to communities and the world has not seen what is happening yet. A.I. Hellscape by Helicopter (you will feel RAGE...) COURTESY PAUL

ENERGY: MSN The Hidden Cost of Electrification in the United States One of the biggest mistakes we made about electrification is that we assumed that the new technologies embracing electricity, like electric vehicles for example, would embrace decarbonization at the same time. We were wrong. In fact, in the US today, exactly the opposite has occurred. The paradox of electrification without decarbonization is simple. Take, for example, two convenient symbols of electrification, an electric car and a heat pump. Both displace fossil fuel usage, but both technologies also rely on electricity. We, and others, assumed that the large base load fossil-fired power generating stations favored by utilities would, due to growing public pressure, eventually be replaced by something more environmentally benign, like small modular reactors or extensive solar plus batteries. Instead, policymakers have decided to ignore environmental concerns and embrace more base load fossil fuel usage. In practical terms, this means permission to build new natural gas-fired power plants, while coal-fired power stations will be permitted or even encouraged to remain open.

HEALTH: Zoochosis for Humans: Why Civilization Made You the Caged Animal The modern world is a sensory deprivation and circadian disruption experiment disguised as progress I’ve always been fascinated by the phenomenon known as zoochosis. It’s a behavioral disorder seen in captive wild animals, especially intelligent or wide-ranging species like tigers, elephants, and orcas, who develop stereotypic, neurotic, or self-destructive behaviors under confinement. It’s caged animal syndrome. [] The Human Zoo

You wake up under LED light instead of dawn’s red glow.

You eat on command of the clock, not your circadian rhythm.

You stare at isolated blue-emitting rectangles that mimic perpetual noon while your body thinks it’s midnight.

You work in climate controlled boxes, disconnected from every environmental cue that shaped human physiology for 99.9% of evolutionary history.

If an apex predator loses its mind when cut off from sunlight, seasons, and space, what do you think happens to us, a circadian species designed to track the same celestial dance?

There’s neuroscience to this.

HEALTH, LIGHT CIRCADIAN CLASSROOM: Why Pregnant Women Need Sunlight What the Science on Amniotic Light Transmission Really Shows

HEALTH OT: Tech bros poisoned by hidden brain toxins for years (LEAD IN MEAL REPLACEMENT KITS, no mention of RF)) In the high-speed world of Silicon Valley, convenience often trumps caution. For years, tech enthusiasts have unwittingly consumed dangerous levels of lead, a potent neurotoxin, through popular meal replacement products like Huel. Recent investigations have revealed a hidden health crisis in the wellness industry, where the pursuit of innovation has inadvertently prioritized convenience over safety. Tech Bros’ Personal Stories of Exposure Anonymous accounts from Silicon Valley employees have reported fatigue and concentration issues after years of relying on Huel, with elevated lead levels confirmed in medical screenings. In 2025, a cluster of cases emerged where five tech executives in New York sought treatment for neurotoxic symptoms, tracing back to Huel consumption since 2021. Forum threads and social media posts from 2022 onward reveal users joking about “brain fog” without connecting it to product toxin Regulatory Gaps and Industry Response The FDA’s oversight for dietary supplements lags behind that for drugs, allowing unmonitored contaminants like lead in products sold nationwide since Huel’s 2015 U.S. launch. In response to the public backlash, Huel issued official statements in October 2025, denying intentional contamination but announcing enhanced testing protocols. Health advocates have called for reform, demanding mandatory heavy metal screening for all meal replacements.

INSPIRATION: God, godbots, and “friends”: Who we are depends on who is watching us In a fascinating study subtitled “My Advisor and the Pope Are Watching Me from the Back of My Mind”, participants evaluated themselves and their ideas more negatively after being shown subliminal images of the disapproving faces of their school advisor or the Pope. The Pope influence only worked with practicing Catholics, not non-Catholics, suggesting that what mattered wasn’t just a disapproving human face, but a human who mattered to participants. [] AI friends can accomplish more than mere flattery. They can connect with a need that begins in childhood for a mother, father, or other figure who loves and protects us—a need that continues throughout our lives. This need is normal, yet when abused, it’s infantilizing. []In the 1946 forward to Brave New World, Huxley writes, “A really efficient totalitarian state would be one in which the all-powerful executive of political bosses and their army of managers control a population of slaves who do not have to be coerced, because they love their servitude.” Maybe Huxley didn’t go far enough. In a world of coddling AI friends, the danger isn’t only that we love our servitude, but that our servitude loves us back.

INSPIRATION: COSMOS INSTITUTE Intelligence Environments The New Site of Freedom and Control, Virtue and Vice Information environments control what you encounter. They determine which articles appear in your feed and whose voices get amplified. Intelligence environments control how you process what you experience. They determine how you synthesize articles and which counterarguments you consider. Intelligence environments wield a distinctive power: they primarily alter your conclusions by shaping how you process observations, though they may also influence what information reaches you.

When systems shape our reasoning in ways we cannot contest or even detect, we cannot think for ourselves. That freedom matters, even if we reason poorly.

If we depend on computational systems for basic reasoning, then the governance of those systems becomes a matter of cognitive justice. Control over these systems means control over thought itself.

Neither wholesale rejection nor passive acceptance serves us well. Intelligence environments need not diminish human agency, but we must recognize them as potential sites of social control. The systems are not fixed. We can shape them.

In the information age, we fought for access to knowledge. In the intelligence age, we must secure something more fundamental: sovereignty over how we reason. Whether we preserve that power depends on the systems we build today.

INSPIRATION COMMENTARY VOX: Why every website you used to love is getting worse Cory Doctorow has been writing about this for decades as a journalist, activist with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, and science-fiction author. His new book, Enshittification: Why Everything Suddenly Got Worse and What to Do About It, is a field guide to how platforms decay, why they get away with it, and what it will take to reverse course. []Is this just a platform story, or is everything enshittifying? It’s spreading. When Jeff Bezos wants to change Amazon Fresh prices, he moves a slider. When he wants to change a Whole Foods shelf, he needs an army with price guns — unless the shelf labels are e-ink tags, which are rolling out everywhere. Once a sector is digitized, it’s platformized — and the twiddling follows. That’s how you get “dynamic” prices for fast food or “surge” pricing at the drive-thru. Even when companies walk back the PR, the trial balloon shows what’s technologically trivial and what’s hard for us to detect without the legal right to inspect the software. Your book points to four buckets: antitrust, regulation with teeth, interoperability (the right to move between services and jailbreak your stuff), and worker power. []What gives me hope is what my friend James Boyle says about “ecology.” Before that word entered the lexicon, you could care about owls and I could care about the ozone layer, and we’d both be “right” without realizing we were on the same side. A shared frame reveals a common cause. Today, the shared frame is the fight against consolidated corporate power. If we connect the dots — between your crappy search results, your locked-down car, your exploding drug prices, your brittle supply chains, and your polarized feeds — we can build a coalition with enough mass to change the rules.

LIGHTING: Ban Blinding Headlights! Primetime Unscripted Media Coverage Dear Supporters, Our cause received excellent coverage by a media organization called ntd.com. The discussion by the hosts includes the excessive intensity of LED headlights, describes the bi-partisan nature of the problem, and mentions this petition. Please share this video with your Representative in Congress 13 MINUTES VIDEO

SPACE: SpaceX Launches Record 139th Mission with High-Power Military Satellite

SPACE: NASA Activates Earth Defense Group Over Concerns Of Manhattan-Sized Comet With Possible Alien Technology A planetary defense group backed by NASA has started efforts to nail down the exact location of comet 3I/ATLAS following the observation of unnatural behavior from the object. The comet, which is the size of Manhattan that possibly has alien technology, has been listed by the International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN) as a threat. The group is a global coalition of space experts and entities coordinated by NASA who come together for the detection and monitoring of asteroids and Near-Earth Objects that could possibly be hazardous, doing so to give assessments on potential Earth impacts.

SPACE: The Military Version Of Starlink Is Causing Problems For Civilian Satellites The disruption is coming in the form of transmissions broadcast from Starshield satellites on frequencies that the military doesn’t typically use. There doesn’t seem to be a good reason why this is happening, other than perhaps the military’s usual channels are too congested, and this allows for an easier way to communicate. While it doesn’t appear to be a major issue as of yet, if this activity increases, it could cause a serious problem for civilian communication satellites down the road.

Smart Meter Event 10/29 What You Need to Know: Smart Meters Are Toxic: Cece Doucette of MA4SafeTechnology w/ Building Biologist Ken Gartner, October 29th

Environmental Health Science’s Theodora Scarato will be speaking about wireless health risks

Action Item; LANDLINE PHONES

Reminder -- FCC landline docket 25-208, 25-209 --

Reply comments are due on or before Monday, October 27, 2025.

Send before 5 pm EDT Monday to make sure it is accepted.

Go to https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/search/search-filings

Click on Submit a Filing at the top of the page

Proceedings: type in 25-208 and click on name that comes up, type in 25-209, and click on that name

Name of filer: you

Primary contact email -- fill out

Type of filing: Reply to Comments

Address of : select “filer”

Fill out address info

For Standard Filing --Upload comments

For Express comment type in comments or copy and paste your comments into the box

You can read the comments already posted to the docket by going to https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/search/search-filings and inputting the docket numbers under Proceedings and pushing Search.

QUICK ACTION ITEMS FOR AMERICANS: FCC

COURTESY MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY Thank you to our friends at Americans for Responsible Technology for leading the way with this critical action alert. Please take five minutes to express your disapproval to the FCC, and urge your town administrators to do the same. If we don’t, we all risk having a toxic cell tower installed right in front of our homes and schools. Please share widely. It is imperative we fill the docket with comments to create the public record of disapproval:

In an incredible act of hubris, the FCC is proposing to do away with virtually all local control over the deployment of wireless towers and antennas. The FCC’s Docket No. 25-276 proposes a rule to “free towers and other wireless infrastructure from regulatory burdens imposed at the state and local level.“ In other words, preempt local zoning laws that restrict the ability of telecoms to put their antennas and towers wherever they want. We’ll be filing comments with the FCC, and we encourage you to do the same, but honestly, we can’t do this alone. We’ll need thousands of local municipal and school officials from all over the country to voice their outrage to this blatant power grab. So we made a new website just for this...Our new website, www.25-276.org, is designed to help citizens and local officials understand the issue and submit their comments directly to the FCC. Download and print out this flyer:

Thank you!

In addition to the ART ACTION Children’s Health Defense created quick action alert that will inform your own federal Senators and Member of Congress too -- along with the FCC Commissioners! Click here now!

ACTIVIST SPOTLIGHT:

UK ACHES: ACHES Substack Technology Revolution has Begun – ACHING for a Better Society The most important message is that EMFs from wireless technologies is a chronic environmental toxin, alongside pesticides, plastics and air pollutants. Concerningly, children are especially vulnerable because of their thinner skulls, more absorbent brain tissue and developing nervous systems. Furthermore, there is no mention in the literature of any definitive proven ‘safe distance’ from one or more wireless ‘smart meters’ for humans or animals; similarly, there are no safe exposure levels in terms long-term exposure to such radiation. Many have criticized ICNIRP guidelines considering them as flawed, and are not applicable to long-term exposures at lower levels than used in their cited studies. The guidelines are predicated on misguided assumptions using outdated exposure metrics that do not adequately protect adults, children or the public from exposure to RFR or people with sensitivity to EMF from wireless devices or systems. There are scientific explanations for why people become electrohypersensitive: non-ionizing radiation from wireless communication leads to oxidative cell stress, which is a known precursor of cancer and other inflammatory conditions.

ACTIVIST SPOTLIGHT: UK ACHES from ACHES’s Substack What about smart meters and Digital ID ?

Are they benevolent? The proposal of a ‘digital-only’ requirement is not only discriminatory, it is also disproportionately burdensome on older citizens and those with disabilities. [] Smart meters: ICNIRP is concerned with heating effects but science has shown that deleterious effects form EMR are through non thermal pathways – and can occur well before the ICNIRP so called safe levels.

FEATURED: KEITH CUTTER Microwave Links, 5G, and the Collapse of Caution: An Engineer’s Perspective from South Africa 70 seconds to test your ‘normal’. 90 MINUTE INTERVIEW

Broadcast, telco, military—once the only ones allowed to run microwave (RF) links, with explicit infertility and cancer warnings about exposure. Now the same class of links are consumer products, widespread across homes and commercial areas.

[]Joffrey discusses coping strategies such as iodine supplementation, immersion in ocean water, and minimizing ELF and VLF exposures from wiring and appliances. He shares details about earthing challenges in dry soil, the reflective behavior of metal roofs, and even the possibility of flue pipes acting as waveguides ushering RF into his remote cabin. [] The conversation turns to instrumentation and analysis—Safe and Sound Pro II, Cello Eye, PicoScope, radar detectors, and more—revealing the technical depth behind his assessments. Joffrey and Keith note the limitations of existing meters in capturing certain sources including vehicle radar and other millimeter-wave emissions now common in everyday environments. (For paid subscribers - worth every penny)

Special Subscription Offer from Keith Cutter of EMF REMEDY: Three Year Anniversary Podcast Sale



Until October 31, in celebration of publishing 3 years of weekly audio podcasts (152 and counting), I’m offering a first-ever half off sale. One of the great benefits for my electrically sensitive friends is the ability to download the episodes, disconnect and play the episodes with no ongoing RF exposure. Also, once you subscribe, your favorite podcast player can automatically download new episodes as they become available.

The audio podcast was my “first love” in sharing EMF knowledge and experiences with the world. It’s the most complete collection of my work. My EMF Consultant students who listen to the most episodes perform the best in my classes.

50% off One Year of The EMF Remedy audio podcast $89.50 (here’s the

link: https://emfremedypremium.supercast.com/subscriptions/new?code=b26b15dd-2ba2-4404-8613-89959749aaf2)

If you’re not already a paid subscriber to my Substack, you can purchase: Full One Year Access to Substack and The EMF Remedy audio podcast for $147.50 (here’s the link: https://emfremedypremium.supercast.com/subscriptions/new?code=bdc70b14-4faf-4d58-a1b5-bcdd2f761f77)

The audio podcast is one-of-a-kind, noting else like it. I carefully select guests who aren’t selling health hacks and “protection devices” as substitutes for effective avoidance and have many episodes discussing foundational concepts for understanding, quantifying and reducing exposures.

My friends, I’ve crafted each and every episode with the thought of helping people survive the modern-day electroplague. This is the resource I wish I had during the 33 years of suffering in ignorance and then the time spent coming up to speed on EMF assessment and remediation. I see people come and go. Some improve, most don’t. The real winners realize they need knowledge & wisdom above all. I can say with complete confidence: before any other investment of time, energy, or money, you need knowledge and wisdom on this topic.”

Keith Cutter

Writing: Keith’s Substack | Keith Cutter | Substack

Audio Podcast: https://emfremedypremium.supercast.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@emfremedy

Website: https://www.emfremedy.com/

Three short takes from Keith Cutter’s interview with Olle J. (September 8, 2025!)

1) “Tinnitus as EHS Sentinel Symptom?”,

In a small cohort* of self-identified EHS participants, every subject spontaneously reported tinnitus. This pattern suggests tinnitus may function as a sentinel symptom--easily recognized by sufferers and clinicians. While this does not make tinnitus diagnostic, it elevates a testable hypothesis: compared with matched controls, tinnitus prevalence, intensity, and exposure-linked variability will be higher in EHS, and will track with real-world RF/EMF exposures and potentially abate under effective avoidance.

[*Holmboe G, Johansson O, ”Symptombeskrivning samt förekomst av IgE och positiv Phadiatop Combi hos personer med funktionsnedsättningen elöverkänslighet”, (=”Description of symptoms as well as occurrence of IgE and positive Phadiatop Combi in persons with the physical impairment electrohypersensitivity”, in Swedish), Medicinsk Access 2005; 1 (5): 58-63 IN ENGLISH: Description of symptoms as well as occurrence of IgE and positive Phadiatop Combi in persons with the physical impairment electrohypersensitivity | Request PDF

2) “EHS Stronger Psychologically”,

The functional impairment electrohypersensitivity is not a psychological or psychiatric disorder. In fact, electrohypersensitive people are normal, across the board, with the exception that they have superior coping abilities ... the latter an effect of how bad society most often treats them.

3) “EHS as Normal Avoidance Behavior”,

In nature, other species would be applauded for normal avoidance behavior, but not so with electrohypersensitive people. We talk with admiration about the canary birds in the coal mines of old times, being very important biological warnings to the human workers; when the bird started to faint, then the coal mine workers knew it was very high time to quickly get out of the mine! But when the electrohypersensitive persons (=the ‘canaries’ of the gold mine) reacted to a potentially toxic, artificial, synthetic EMF environment, then many people chose to ridicule and bully them, as well as defame and threaten people, like scientists, trying to help them. (Of course, all of these ‘treatments’ are not hallmarks of a mature, adult, humane society, but maybe of our human one...?!)

