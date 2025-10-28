I have limited access to the internet until Nov. 8.

To be kept up to date on action alerts and emerging news I recommend Cece Doucette’s MA4safetechology, with individual emails clearly labeled, sent on a timely basis.

CELLPHONES: NEW YORK TIME Radiation Fears Bring MAHA and MAGA Movements Into Conflict The Trump administration is considering tighter safety rules on the weak radiations of cellphones even as it pursues looser regulations on the deadly emanations of the nuclear industry. William J. Broad, New York Times, Oct 28, 2025 (William Borad is an industry shill: See Microwave News:See William Broad: Microwave News Article Archive (2009 - 2023) courtesy Joel M

CHILDREN: VIDEO! Improving Students’ Behavior & Mood So grateful to our colleagues for this one-hour webinar that offers Continuing Education (CE) credit for educators!

Frank Clegg, Former President, Microsoft Canada , and Current CEO, Canadians for Safe Technology (C4ST)

Sharon Goldberg, MD, Integrative Physician

J. Stuart Ablon, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Psychology, Department of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School, and Founder and Director of Think:Kids, Department of Psychiatry, Massachusetts General Hospital

Mary Anne Tierney, RN, MPH , EMR-S , Executive Director, SafeTech NC, CEO, Blue Ridge EMF Solutions

Learn how to create healthier school environments to help students improve their behavior, mood, and attention with free, simple interventions. Find out how children are vulnerable to wireless radiation, and how simple practices can reduce exposures for students and staff.

Sponsored by The Leto Institute , TechSafeSchools , and SafeTech NC



Watch the recording and share! The Inside Scoop from Tech and Medical Experts on Improving Students’ Behavior and Mood - edWeb - courtesy MA4safetechnology

CHILDREN: JOHN HAIDT The UK Is Doing the Hard Work of Protecting Children Online Commentary and advice from Beeban Kidron, who helped start it all By the age of five, 20 percent of UK children are using social media apps without parental supervision. By 13, half of children in the UK have seen pornography online. Among 13- to 15-year-olds, one in eight report receiving unwanted sexual advances on Instagram in the past week. Nearly two-thirds of British 16- to 18-year-olds have tried to cut back on their smartphone use. A clear majority of young people in the UK aged 16 to 24 (62%) say social media “does more harm than good,” and more than half of Gen Z respondents (55%) believe life would be better if social media were banned for under-16s. Only 22% think it would be worse.

That is the online world that children inhabit daily. I have spent a decade and a half as a crossbench (non partisan) peer in the UK’s House of Lords bringing forward legislation and regulations that require tech companies to make the internet safer and more age-appropriate for children. My goal has been to secure for under-18s the kinds of protections and privileges that exist in all other settings. I contributed to the development and passage of the Online Safety Bill, as a member of the Joint Committee on the Draft Online Safety Bill, and worked with colleagues to amend and strengthen the provisions for children

CHILDREN FAMILIES: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family Cars Are for Conversation Make a phone-free rule for all when driving. I’m Katherine, a Canadian writer, mom of 3, author of Childhood Unplugged: Practical Advice to Get Kids Off Screens and Find Balance. I’m a contributor to the Globe and Mail and a speaker on behalf of The Anxious Generation. I give talks worldwide about how to reclaim childhood and put tech in its rightful place, where it’s a tool, not a toy. Please reach out if you need a speaker! Learn more on my website.

CHILDREN: HUFFPOST UK ‘I’m A Teacher, Most Kids Can’t Do Basic Things Anymore’ In a Reddit post titled “many kids cannot do basic things anymore”, which has 23,000 upvotes (the site’s equivalent of ‘likes’), a teacher said they’ve been in the job since 2011, and in that time they’ve seen “a decline in independence and overall capability in many of today’s kids”. Offering an example, they said many of the seven- to eight-year-olds they teach can’t tie their shoes – or even begin to try. “I asked if they are working on it at home with parents and most say no,” said the teacher. “Some kids who are considered ‘smart’ cannot unravel headphones or fix inside out arms on a sweater,” the teacher continued. “Many kids have never had to peel fruit. Everything is cut up and done for them ... We had apples donated and many didn’t know what to do with a whole apple. They have never had an apple that wasn’t cut up into slices.” Another teacher of a middle school (typically for kids aged 11 to 14) said in the past 11 years they’ve noticed a decline in capability among students who “can’t read a clock, can’t find information on a 4 sentence Google slide, won’t read or follow directions”.

CHILDREN: EINAR NORWAY Why are far more children now seeing the doctor for poor memory? The conclusion that can be drawn from this is that the effects we are now seeing in Norwegian and Swedish children have long been well documented, but that the health effects are generally downplayed and obscured time and time again through many different measures: Explicit censorship of publicly initiated studies, limit values ​​for exposure that are based on criteria that allow one to claim that “no certain findings have been made”, and deductions by promoting - or failing to refute - “alternative” explanations or speculations that have no merit.

Who are the strong stakeholders in this game – based on the sources mentioned in the referenced blog posts? There are defense and intelligence interests, the telecom industry, researchers and consultants who are willing to play on their team and often don’t know any better, central administration that does not want to make unpopular decisions and that over time lets the matter die, and local radiation protection administrations that are set to follow up on the guidelines recommended by the WHO, which disseminates the ICNIRP foundation’s guidelines that have been prepared by precisely such researchers. All of this is woven together through agencies that have become so dependent on ICNIRP’s guidelines that it is both politically and practically difficult to break with them. This network thus reinforces itself. Some of the actors can be found in the figure below, which I drew up a few years ago and have used in many lectures

CHILDREN: Freya India Diagnosing Our Daughters In conversation with Roger McFillin “The mental health crisis is disproportionally impacting Generation Z girls,” you have written. “Doctors are more likely to pathologize the normal and expected emotional reactions that young girls and women experience during adolescence compared to previous generations. Girls are more likely to be prescribed powerful psychotropic drugs in response to these episodes. Girls are more likely to be psychiatrically labeled.” You warn that victims of sexual trauma are being diagnosed as bipolar or BPD, that girls suffering mood changes from contraception are met with more drugs, and that their experience of puberty itself is medicalised. Personality traits, too—you write that those who are sensitive, empathetic, experience emotions strongly, and are attuned to the feelings of others, are more likely to be pathologised and drugged. (Which is a little worrying, since that’s my entire personality…) As you put it, “Seems like being female is under attack.” Can you expand on this? Should girls and young women be especially vigilant to the mental health industry, and how easily it can convince them they are sick? Parents of teenage girls read this Substack; what should they be watching for, and how can they protect their daughters? Roger McFillin: You’re absolutely right: this is an attack on girls and women, but more fundamentally, it’s an attack on life itself.

CHILDREN: Emily Cherkin from First Fish Chronicles Big Tobacco Makes State University Its Vaping Training Ground [SATIRE] NOTE: This essay was adapted for SATIRICAL PURPOSES from an original New York Times story by Natasha Singer which may be helpful to read first. I’ve made very few changes from the original. Thus, the absurdity. When we replace “GenAI” with “vaping” the absurdity of GenAI (as it is currently used) in education becomes clear and extremely uncomfortable.

CHILDREN SHORT VIDEO: Constant Headphone Use Prevents Normal Brain Development in Children New research reveals how constant headphone use prevents normal brain development in young people, leading to processing issues.

HEALTH: SPRINGER Home European Spine Journal Tech neck: the silent pandemic that is reshaping our spine Editorial Published: 10 October 2025

It is estimated that children and adolescents, alone, spend between 5 and 7 h a day on smartphones and handheld devices (Fig. 1) [1]. With meetings, workplaces, social media, and even medical education increasingly shifting to virtual platforms, it’s no surprise that our screen time will continue to exponentially climb. It is well documented that screen time affects self-image, mood, weight, socialization, verbal skills, and sleep, especially in our youth. However, its effects on musculoskeletal health – especially the spine – are often overlooked despite their significant implications. The term “text neck” or rather “tech neck” has emerged in the medical literature to describe the rapidly growing phenomenon of neck pain related to the use of digital devices. In fact, Google search data reveals that interest in the term “tech neck” has surged by 75% over the past decade, highlighting the reality that there is growing public interest in this topic. [] Smartphone and handheld device use is a known cause of FHP [1]. In the neutral position, the average human head weighs about 10–12 lbs; however, for every inch of FHP, there is an estimated 10 lb increase in weight that must be supported by the cervical spine and surrounding musculature. At 15 degrees of forward tilt, the force on the spine increases to 27 lbs, while a 60-degree tilt exerts up to 60 lbs of force [1]. When using smartphones and other handheld devices, people often tilt their heads forward at varying angles, significantly increasing strain on the cervical spine. However, this increased cervical strain is not unique to smartphone users. Spine surgeons are a well-studied group who exhibit an average forward head posture of 5.3 inches during surgery, adding about 50 pounds of force supported by the spine and neck musculature [4].

HEALTH: Yolanda Pritam Hari BRAIN CLEANUP AND REPAIR, part one The Craniosacral-Glial Interface My recent series “Avoiding the Five Biggest Detox Mistakes” introduced the importance of the glymphatic system in brain repair. Read parts four and five of the series for this. Now let’s take a deeper look>>> The glymphatics are a vast internal network of cells and channels that feed directly into the lymphatic system to clear toxic substances and cellular debris from the brain and nervous system. The cells of the glymphatic system are called glia.

HEALTH: GREEN MED INFO 5G Risks You Haven’t Heard About + Protect Your Brain — Go Wired, Not Wireless

HOUSING: GREENBANK (RADIO FREE/WHITE ZONE IN WEST VIRGINIA THE UNITED STATES AND LOCATION OF TELESCOPE) Creating Healthier Environments Low-EMF Living Solutions within the WV Radio Quiet Zone. Support for the Electrically Sensitive

Providing access to low-EMF housing and upgrades.

Strengthening local laws that support the radio quiet zone.

Educating the public on how to live healthier in an EMF-conscious world.

Building a supportive membership network and acquiring donations to secure a safe environment for all.

Sue Howard’s Struggle With EHS Living in Green Bank, WV, a lower-EMF environment, Sue has not only found a way to manage her symptoms but has turned her devastating circumstances into a truly wonderful life. She and her husband now own acreage and have built a beautiful low-EMF house. They are fully engaged in the community and are thriving. Sue’s struggle with Electromagnetic Radiation Syndrome began in the suburbs of New York City and can be viewed on the PDF View below, as described in Susan Busen’s book “Tormented by Technology”.

See also: Protect the National Radio Quiet Zone: The Greenbank, West Virginia Refuge and the Refugees URGENT! Alert Courtesy Keith Cutter and Andrew McAfee

INSPIRATION; (INCOMPLETE PARADIGM SHIFT/LIGHT CIGARETTE SYNDROME BUT INFO RE: BRAIN FUNCTION) You Need to Be Bored. Here’s Why. About 6 minutes

Arthur Charles Brooks is an American author and academic. Since 2019, Brooks has served as the Parker Gilbert Montgomery Professor of the Practice of Nonprofit and Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School and at the Harvard Business School as a Professor of Management Practice and Faculty Fellow. He is the author of thirteen books and since 2020, he has written the Atlantic’s How to Build a Life column on happiness.

Cue the caution light:

LIGHTING: Ban Blinding Headlights! BBC Coverage Dear Supporters, The BBC has provided a status update on Baroness Diane Hayter’s efforts in the UK. (bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cn971jlpvvro). The study that was due out this past summer has still not been released. The new estimated publication date is within the next few weeks. There is no similar effort in the USA by any American government agencies. There is no true champion for this cause in Congress who is bringing together NHTSA, the American Automobile Association, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, automakers, ophthalmological organizations and others to solve the blinding headlamp issue. Please share this information with your Representative in Congress and demand action. Sincerely, Mark Baker President Soft Lights Foundation

NATURE: Plants have a secret language that scientists are only now starting to decipher Signals from the plant cell wall help to orchestrate growth, reproduction and immune function. Can harnessing this molecular cross talk help in creating better crops? “For a long time, the cell wall was really thought to be dead,” says Alice Cheung, a plant molecular biologist and biochemist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. It wasn’t until the late twentieth century, Cheung says, that scientists began to reveal the cell wall for the vibrant, ever-changing structure it is. Even then, its complex mix of sugar molecules linked into long, branching polysaccharides kept away all but the most intrepid biochemists. But now, with the help of modern molecular methods to analyse the wall’s make-up and assembly, researchers are starting to uncover more. They’re finding that the cell wall is an active, even chatty participant in cellular growth, reproduction and responses to infection. It’s constantly receiving and sending signals about its shape and composition. By eavesdropping on those signals, and tweaking or adding to them, scientists are exploring innovative ways to improve agriculture with cell-wall science: protecting crops from disease and engineering new plants or sturdy hybrids.

SPACE: Humans accidentally built a space shield around Earth In an astonishing twist of our technological progress, humans have inadvertently created a space barrier around Earth. This article delves into the nature of this barrier, its formation and its potential impacts on Earth and space exploration. The existence of this unexpected space barrier was first discovered by NASA’s Van Allen Probes. The probes, launched in 2012, were primarily intended to study the radiation belts encircling Earth. However, in the course of their exploration, they stumbled upon a new, human-made phenomenon. The barrier is primarily made up of Very Low Frequency (VLF) radio waves. These waves are produced on Earth and have been found to reach up to the inner edge of the Van Allen radiation belts. It is this interaction between human-made VLF waves and the natural radiation belts that has created an observable barrier in space. VLF transmissions are not a new technology. In fact, they have been used for over a century for long-distance communication, especially with submarines. However, it was not until the data from the Van Allen Probes was analyzed that scientists realized these transmissions were reaching far beyond their intended destinations and were effectively creating a bubble around Earth.

SPACE: DO THE MATH: Futility of artificial biospheres Biosphere Theatrics The Biosphere 2 project ran for two years, but required oxygen injection after 16 months (oxygen levels were down to 70%, producing fatigue and irritability). All pollinators died, as did most vertebrates, and trees did poorly—even in that short flash of time. The point is that it failed in less than one-thousandth the relevant evolutionary timescale. That’s not even close to success. One could even make the case that it failed on the first day, in that the entire enterprise executed a draw-down of the initial stock (albeit slowed by farming), and thus was never sustainable even for a moment. It simply possessed enough “inertia” to remain inhabitable for a while.

Thousands of years might seem an unreasonably long standard, but where is the locus of unreasonableness, really? Impatience has no purchase, here. If the ultimate (misguided) goal is to establish a self-contained alternative to Earth capable of long-term human habitation, are we really satisfied with ecological collapse and human die-off within a few decades or centuries? Would that constitute “mission accomplished?” If unable to achieve the goal of a self-sufficient ecology supporting human habitation that survives long enough for evolutionary adaptation, then we’re left with a roll of the dice to see what small fraction of the initial seeds find a semi-stable operating point—if any at all. Cockroaches and ants did better than most in the short Biosphere 2 run. But even these “winners” may have proven only temporarily so in a longer experiment, over which time the too-narrow ecology continued to collapse and their own dependencies exited, stage left.

The point is that such a quest could not have really worked, and the effort did us a real service by spending hundreds of millions of dollars to provide a vivid example. By the way, building and maintaining a comparable structure on Mars (i.e., barely keeping 8 humans alive in a fake ecosystem) would likely be more like hundreds of trillions of dollars.

SEE ALSO REPOST: 2025: A Space Absurdity | Do the Math Living in space is a silly stunt surprisingly similar to flying a plane for two months straight. Why is colonization unlikely?

EVENTS:

Smart Meter Event 10/29 What You Need to Know: Smart Meters Are Toxic: Cece Doucette of MA4SafeTechnology w/ Building Biologist Ken Gartner, October 29th Register: Wednesday, October 29

6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT

Environmental Health Science’s Theodora Scarato will be speaking about wireless health risks

Double check the time zone for your country, because the UK already dropped the clocks back and the US doesn’t do it until after the event….(Spend your extra weekend hour with us!)

Saturday November 1st, 2025 5-7pm UK time plus Q&A

For more info: https://safetechinternational.org/event/

Zoom registration link https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tCEtqKF7Q_yQqR4Cw3o6cA#/registration

