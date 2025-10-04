When the pace of innovation is unsafe: The horrific inferno deaths caused by the automated electronic doors on Teslas are another example of the need for the most commonsense decision-making, redundant dual analogue and electronic systems and/or a choice between the two, and heeding late lessons from early warnings …(in addition to the unsafe misstep to screen-based controls in cars - which the auto industry is now addressing)….Examples of cognitive errors incompatible with biology and real-world conditions, with enormous costs

Major players in unsafe tech policy: WHO and ICNIRP

FEATURED: MICROWAVE NEWS WHO Gets an ‘F’ on RF Systematic Reviews Faulted for Bad Analysis and ICNIRP Bias

For close to 15 years, the World Health Organization has been struggling to set out its views on the health effects of RF radiation. It hasn’t been going well, and it just got worse.A group of scientists and activists at the International Commission on the Biological Effects of EMFs (ICBE-EMF) has issued a public warning: What the WHO has accomplished to date is so flawed that it should scrap what’s been done and start afresh. []All but one of the RF systematic reviews receive a failing grade from the ICBE-EMF. “We uncovered numerous flaws, including the exclusion of relevant studies, reliance on weak studies, inappropriate combining of studies...and undisclosed biases among the authors,” states Ron Melnick, the lead author of the ICBE-EMF critique, in a press release. The ICBE-EMF paper was posted by the journal Environmental Health yesterday, October 2. It’s open access.[]Melnick, a former senior toxicologist at the U.S. National Toxicology Program, recently stepped down as the chair of ICBE-EMF, a position he has held since the group’s founding in 2022. John Frank, a physician and epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh, is the new chair. To the RF–health community, Frank is perhaps best known for his essay in favor of pausing 5G technology in keeping with the precautionary principle. In related news, David Carpenter, a professor at the University of Albany (NY), has joined the commission. The ICBE-EMF has scheduled a public press conference, “Wireless Radiation and Public Health: What the WHO Reviews Reveal—and Don’t” over Zoom, on October 7th at 9 am, Pacific time (Noon in NY and 6 pm, European time). Register here.

REPOST/ CORRECTION:

How We Think About EHS, Five Years Into It (Part II) Our Observations About The ‘Refractory Period’ was erroneously credited by me to Keith Cutter, but was written by Ken Gartner of Bio-Safer Housing

Introduction People who experience acute symptoms from electrical phenomena can often match particular symptoms with particular exposures. What is not so often written about is how an exposure correlates to the degree of symptom intensity. This small write-up focuses on my EHS household’s experience with something we are calling ‘The Refractory Period’. These are our personal observations, not textbook science so far as we know. Scenario #1: EMF Symptom from Aircraft Overflight The EHS (Electrically Hyper-Sensitized) person is in an environment with very low ambient EMF. An aircraft passing overhead causes the immediate sensation of ‘a thumb pressing firmly on skull, at a particular location’ that only lasts the duration of the overflight. We assume this is due to aircraft radar or telemetry emanations, even though such aircraft are often a mile or more above. [] if a second aircraft instead comes within only 1 minute instead of 5, the symptom now escalates (more at link )

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: POLITICS: Before the Cliff: Regulating AI The Artificial Intelligence Risk Evaluation Act Senators Hawley and Blumenthal introduced a groundbreaking new AI bill in the US Senate, while Governor Newsom signed SB 53 into law. Here we’ll explain what this means, along with other developments in AI. Table of Contents

AUTOMOBILES: Tesla Cybertruck’s faulty door handles caused woman’s death, lawsuit alleges

CELLPHONES: Laptops and cell phones may amplify genetic risks to male infertility, study finds

CELLPHONES: Smartphone addiction is real, and it can be terrible [] Smartphone addiction, often referred to as “problematic smartphone use” or “nomophobia” (no-mobile-phone phobia), is characterized by an uncontrollable urge to use your phone, leading to potential consequences in other aspects of life. It’s not officially recognized as a clinical disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), but its symptoms and effects mirror those of other behavioral addictions, and many health care professionals recognize this. []Reading through material on the web, these are often indicators of smartphone addiction:

Preoccupation: Constantly thinking about your phone, even when not using it.

Tolerance: Needing to use your phone for increasingly longer periods to feel satisfied.

Withdrawal Symptoms: Experiencing anxiety, irritability, restlessness, or depression when unable to use your phone.

Loss of Control: Repeated unsuccessful attempts to cut down or control smartphone use.

Negative Consequences: Continued use despite knowing it’s causing problems in relationships, work, school, or physical health.

Sacrifice of Activities: Giving up important social, occupational, or recreational activities because of smartphone use.

Deception: Lying to family or friends about the extent of your smartphone use.

Mood Alteration: Using your phone to escape problems or relieve feelings of helplessness, guilt, anxiety, or depression.

CENSORSHIP/SURVEILLNACE CHD: ‘Guilt by Algorithm’: California Bill Would Expand Online Censorship, Critics Warn The California bill, awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature, places hefty fines on social media companies if their algorithms promote posts that violate the state’s civil rights laws.

CHILDREN SCHOOLS: Kentucky School District Sees Unexpected Results From Cell Phone Ban One KY high school 361.2 % increase in library book checkouts since banning cell phones Following a new statewide cell phone ban in Kentucky schools, several high schools and middle schools in the Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) district reported a surge in library book checkouts in fall 2025. Waggener High School, in particular, saw an increase of over 300%. This “culture shift” happened after a new state law, House Bill 208, required that cell phones be kept off and out of sight during the school day. Some schools, including Ballard High, extended the ban to include lunch periods

HAVANA: Congress sends criminal referrals to Justice Department in Havana Syndrome probe In a turning point in what has been a years-long saga, a congressional committee investigating the intelligence community’s handling of the “anomalous health incidents” commonly known as Havana Syndrome has sent criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.)

HAVANA: WALL STREET JOURNAL OPINION Take Havana Syndrome Seriously By David A. Relman and Paul A. Friedrichs Americans who are suffering debilitating symptoms deserve answers—and treatment. PAYWALLED

HEALTH MERCOLA: Study Reveals How Type 2 Diabetes Directly Alters Heart Energy and Structure (EMF/RF reportedly makes it impossible for some individuals to regulate their blood sugar levels)

HEALTH EYESIGHT: Uncover Powerful Strategies to Sharpen Blurry Vision + Stop, Reverse, and Protect Against Macular Degeneration, Glaucoma, Cataracts, and Much More There are natural, highly effective ways to immediately stop vision loss, repair the damage done, and restore your ability to see better. Dr. Marc Grossman will make a different presentation in three of the episodes. In Episode 1: Success with Natural Eye Care. In Episode 2: Solutions for the 5 Biggest Eye Problems. In Episode 4: Improving Vision with Oriental Medicine. Free Online Program With the World’s Leading Experts On Eye Health Click to register - no charge

HEALTH AUTISM MOMS ACROSS AMERICA FREE 3-Day Autism Recovery Action Plan event happening October 15–17, 2025 with Karen Thomas. (DETOX AND CO-INFECTIONS)

LIGHTING: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Sunglasses on a First Date? Red Flag If the eyes are the window to the soul, sunglasses pull the blinds shut

POLITICS RF BILL: ZERO5G JOLIE DIANE ‘‘NOAA Weather Radio Modernization Act of 2025’’ Proposed legislation, the “NOAA Weather Radio Modernization Act,” H.R. 5456, would increase public and environmental exposure to microwave radiation pollution. Presented as a “public good” to “help” with weather forecasts, this effort is an expansion of data collection and continuous 24/7 surveillance capabilities via satellites, ground-based infrastructure, microwave antennas, and interoperable wireless devices.

ROBOTICS: ARS TECHNICA Why iRobot’s founder won’t go within 10 feet of today’s walking robots Rodney Brooks says humanoid robots pose hidden safety challenges and won’t learn dexterity from video alone.

SMART METERS: SSITA (Safe Schools Information Technology Alliance) UK LETTER “I write on behalf of SSITA and the organisations who have endorsed this letter. Many of these organisations have already conducted well – orchestrated campaigns on the issue of health concerns about wireless smart meters, and you will find links to a smart meter petition on many of our respective websites. We join together here to ask the Government one question: Who is taking responsibility for any adverse health effects from the wireless smart meters?”

https://ssita.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2013/08/Edward-Davey-Letter.pdf

SURVIELLANCE EARBUDS: Samsung’s exploring earbuds that can read your mind If you thought earbuds that checked your heart rate were impressive, Samsung has something even more interesting in development. It is working on earbuds that can read your mind. Well, sort of. Samsung has developed a prototype it calls the Ear-EEG, and it’s an bud-sized device that fits around your ear and packs a miniature electroencephalogram. An EEG measures the electrical activity in your brain and in this device, that activity is then passed via a brain-computer interface to the appropriate apps.

WARFARE: “No machine should decide who lives or dies” What states said about autonomous weapons and military AI at UN High Level week. “With 129 of the 193 states at the UN, agreeing that there should be a legally binding treaty on autonomous weapons, it’s clear that there is desire to make an autonomous weapons treaty a reality.”

CALENDAR REMINDERS:

10/7 ICBE-EMF Press Conference Wireless Radiation and Public Health: What the WHO Reviews Reveal—and Don’t (at top of this post)

10/10 EFF Sacramento Smart Meter Surveillance Lawsuit

10/10 The National Call for Safe Technology (2ND AND 4TH Fridays) email <hello@thenationalcall.org>

10/14 Announcing October 14, 2025 • 2:00 pm -3:30 pm PDT

Evolutionary Conversation Exploring the FCC Proposed Wireless Infrastructure Order 25-276 Register HERE

10/15 MA for Safe Technology Monthly Meeting Third Wednesday of each month, 12 noon Eastern Meeting Registration - Zoom

10/22: The Inside Scoop from Tech and Medical Experts on Improving Students’ Behavior and Mood Wednesday, October 22, 2025 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm EDT https://home.edweb.net/webinar/mentalhealth20251022/

11/1 Unplug to Uplift with Safe Tech International