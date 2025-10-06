Two Groups Formally Documenting Risks, Harm, Prior Knowledge, Historical Record, and Critical Mass:

U.S.A. The National Call for Safe Technology: Submissions to Congress; the National Call Federal Bill Documents



U.K. ACHES - To Protect Human Wellbeing ACHES` Council Letters and other ACHES` letters (Adult and Child Health Emotional Support)

FEATURED: JOHN HAIDT AFTER BABEL TIME TO REFUSE NYC, Join the Mass Deletion: October 10, 2025 Join the Mass Deletion on October 10th, 2025

Join thousands of us who are ready to refuse. Sign up at our website to join the mass deletion on October 10th, 2025. Start minimizing your use now, following the steps above, and then join us for the day we delete our accounts together. Every sign up is another young adult refusing to be a product. #REFUSE

My message to young adults ready for change is simple: refuse. Refuse to be a product on display. Refuse to offer your personal life up for public judgement. Refuse to waste any more years of your life scrolling through endless empty content that makes you feel worse about yourself and the world, that makes you bitter and envious and self-absorbed, posting for people who couldn’t care less about you. Refuse to give another inch of yourself to companies who make their fortunes stealing your attention and feeding you garbage.

And refuse to let it happen again. Watching Gen Alpha influencers, reading about three year-olds with smartphones, finding out nine year-olds are watching violent porn, I am overcome with this feeling that this cannot happen again. I refuse to sit by as another generation grows up this way. I refuse to call that a childhood. We have to be the adults the next generation needs. [] We have a choice here: become someone rare, live a life that’s real and different and means something, or continue handing over our lives, our creativity, our humility, our privacy, our dignity, and allow companies to rob us not only of our childhood but the rest of our lives too. We are not vulnerable children anymore—we are adults with agency. And the choice before us is between being a product or a person. Between imaginary worlds and reality. Between a life well lived and a life half-lived. Between reaching our full potential or forever battling for our own focus. This is a fight for our peace of mind, for our relationships, for our humanity. So delete your accounts. Protect precious moments. Don’t document everything. Stand firm against online porn. Refuse to settle for this being love, for this being life. Free yourself from the pressure to post. If you wish these apps never existed, act like they don’t. If you are grieving real love and real friendship, show the world it is still possible. Decide who you want to be, and hold yourself to it. Become the example you need to see. The next generation is watching.

We can refuse to be the anxious generation. We can be the generation whose childhood was stolen by companies but who clawed back that freedom for those who came after. Who were wrenched away from real community but refused to quit until they built it back up, stronger than before. Who were raised in a world hellbent on taking away what it means to be human but held firm and did not back down. For too long, we have been labelled the generation who lost childhood. Those days are done. It’s time for us to become the generation that brought it back.

FEATURED: DANISH Stichting EHS Newsletter October 2025 Knowledge Platform Electromagnetic Fields

A relevant development for the recognition of EHS as a disability. The EMV Knowledge Platform has posted the fact that EHS has been recognized as a disability by Ieder(in), the Netherlands Institute for Human Rights, and the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport on its website. View it via the link on the Knowledge Platform’s website.

EMF in the Netherlands: new figures show a clear increase

The EMF map NL volunteer network has grown significantly again in 2025. Measurements have now been taken in 191 locations and 55 municipalities. Together, more than 200 volunteers have already conducted over 5,000 measurements. Thanks to their efforts, EMF radiation in the Netherlands is becoming increasingly well-mapped, and changes are becoming clearly visible.

Following the expansion of the 5G network to the 3.5 GHz frequency band in the summer of 2024 and the upgrades to the telecom networks, EMF Kaart NL conducted extensive research into the impact. The analysis—based on nearly 5,000 measurements since 2022, with repeat measurements at 92 locations—shows clear trends:

• Average radiation levels are 1.8 to 2.8 times higher.

• Radiation-free areas have decreased by 31%.

• Areas of extreme radiation increased by 45%.

The EHS Foundation compliments all volunteers of EMF card NL for their valuable work.

Projects and activities of the EHS Foundation 2024 – Stichting EHS OVERVIEW Now on the agenda: low-radiation dancing in Eibergen and coffee afternoons in The Hague and ‘s-Gravenmoer. Registration and more information on our website.

NEWS AND NOTES

AI; Brian Merchant The incredible arrogance of OpenAI With Sora 2, OpenAI is betting it can spit in the face of workers, creators, and the biggest media conglomerates on the planet — and win

AI: NEW REPUBLIC Will AI break democracy or fix it? Yes. An excerpt from Bruce Schneier and Nathan E. Sanders’ new book

AI: AI Bioweapon Blueprints Could Be Ordered Through DNA Vendors—Screening Failed 75% of the Time: Journal ‘Science’ Microsoft-led study shows AI can design tens of thousands of toxin variants—including ricin and botulinum—that DNA company safety checks don’t catch, raising fears they could be purchased undetected.

BROADBAND INDUSTRY BENTON: Wired and working? An evaluation of broadband expansion in Rural America Luísa Nazareno, Justina Jose, Grady Hart | Research | Telecommunications Policy This paper estimates the economic impacts of broadband deployment in rural areas in the United States under the Connect America Fund (CAF) Phase II Price Cap program – the largest component of CAF, a federally funded initiative designed to subsidize service provision in high-cost, underserved or unserved areas. Using a panel dataset of census tracts from the years 2010–2023, this study exploits the staggered implementation of the program as a quasi-experimental setting and estimate its effects. This analysis focuses on impacts on employment, self-employment, and household income. Results indicate that broadband deployment had a positive impact on both employment and income in treated areas, with effects strengthening over time. However, this study finds no evidence of impacts on self-employment. This study contributes to a growing literature on the economic effects of broadband infrastructure by evaluating one of the most extensive telecommunications interventions in US history. NOTE THIS ALL ESTIMATED

CHILDREN YOUTH JOHN HAIDT AFTER BABEL: Does Social Media Use at One Time Predict Teen Depression at a Later Time? Reviewing longitudinal evidence In this post, we provide a review of six relevant longitudinal studies through the lens of two contrasting hypotheses from researchers: social psychologist Jonathan Haidt, author of The Anxious Generation, and developmental psychologist Candice Odgers. Our jumping off point is the 2024 debate between Haidt and Odgers. The first hypothesis, put forth by Haidt in “The Anxious Generation” (“TAG”) and his subsequent work, we’ll call forward predictability: earlier social media use predicts subsequent poor mental health. Haidt proposes that the social pressures and addictive design of social media pulls some teens (especially girls) to heavy use, which puts them at higher risk for depression and anxiety by multiple pathways, including social comparison, perfectionism, and emotional contagion. Haidt, Zach Rausch, and Jean Twenge compiled empirical evidence regarding this claim in a collaborative review document, starting in 2019.

CHILDREN SCROLLING TO DEATH: “I’m just a mom who got really mad.” Parents Unite Against Tech Overuse at School

CHILDREN VOX: We shouldn’t let kids be friends with ChatGPT OpenAI still isn’t doing enough to protect young people

CONSUMER PRODUCST RIGHT TO REPAIR: The Windows 10 ‘Zombie Apocalypse’ Starts October 14th. Can We Avoid It? With Microsoft gearing up to end of support for Windows 10 on October 14, demands for a reprieve are growing. Also: Shocker (NOT!) Apple’s Airpods Pro 3 flunks its repairability test.

DATA CENTERS: Advocates raise alarm over PFAS pollution from datacenters amid AI boom The Guardian As reported by Env. Health NEws Environmental groups are raising alarms that datacenters run by tech giants like Google and Microsoft could be releasing PFAS “forever chemicals”...

DATA CENTERS; Data Centers PILLAGE ELECTRICITY For AI Video Slop 22 MINUTES VIDEO:

FARMING: EHN As regenerative agriculture gains momentum, report warns of “greenwashing” “It is scientifically and ethically disingenuous to claim to be regenerating soil while you are using synthetic chemicals.”

FIRES: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack Who is in control of the rebuilding process As I continue to follow the rebuilding and claims coverage questions that come up as a result of the fires in Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena I am continually amazed at how quiet the claims departments for the insurance companies involved in the repair process are. The process of investigation, evaluation and adjustment is not done in a vacuum, or is the result of one person’s opinion. With the shortage of cash for claims payments being so prevalent I don’t see why the companies involved determine what the ACV of the Building repair will be, then if we have a shortfall in coverage an endorsement can be issued to the policy to provide the needed coverage subject to the terms of the policy.

5GINDUSTRY; AT&T joins Cal Poly’s 5G network in Poly Canyon AT&T has joined Cal Poly’s 5G Innovation Lab, which will expand wireless coverage in Poly Canyon, according to the university. Certification for the network was completed Aug. 5 after testing by an AT&T approved vendor. The certification process includes performance checks and 911 service verification. Poly Canyon, located on the northern edge of campus, is used for student research and projects. The integration of AT&T into Cal Poly’s 5G network will help students who previously had limited connectivity access cloud based applications without interruption in the area. With AT&T’s certification, Cal Poly is among the first universities in the country to operate a verified two-carrier neutral host network, according to 5G Innovation Lab’s website. The addition creates a two-carrier neutral host system. The system is designed to improve reliability and provide seamless mobility for calls and data across campus. “This collaboration will significantly improve connectivity for students, faculty and visitors have seamless access to the tools and resources they need” Said Jamaal Smith, Kajeet vice president of sales and business development, private wireless networks

HEALTH The Great Alzheimer’s Scam and The Proven Cures They’ve Buried for Billions Decades of neglect in understanding the actual causes of dementia have transformed it into one of the most costly diseases in existence. []numerous affordable treatments have been developed for Alzheimer’s disease that target the root causes of the disorder, producing significant benefits at a fraction of the cost and without any toxicity. •One neurologist, for example, proposed that amyloid serves a protective function in the brain and treats Alzheimer’s by identifying the underlying process causing dementia (which can often be diagnosed through symptoms). Remarkably, despite the method being proven in clinical research, awareness of it or the fact there are completely different types of “Alzheimer’s disease” which require different treatments remains almost nonexistent. •Likewise, a strong case can be made that impaired cerebral circulation, along with impaired venous and lymphatic drainage, plays a pivotal role in Alzheimer’s disease. •This article will review the common causes of cognitive impairment and dementia (e.g., cells becoming trapped in a shocked state where they no longer function) along with the forgotten treatments for neurodegenerative disorders—some of which, like DMSO, have extensive evidence supporting their use.

MY NOTE; The contraction of the yang bodyguard meridians surrounding the skull provide a mechanical protective defense against wireless exposures, and this then interferes with the circulation and detoxification of the brain via the glymphatic system, which was only recently discovered in the West. This is an unacknowledged driver of brain fog, and developmental and cognitive harm is being attributed inaccurately to aging (along with another harm vector, damage to the blood brain barrier.)

HEALTH: Systemic increase of AMPA receptors associated with cognitive impairment of long COVID - PubMed []Given the central role of synapses in brain function, investigation of synaptic molecular changes may provide vital insights into Cog-LC pathophysiology. In this study, we used [11C]K-2 PET to characterize the density of AMPA receptors (AMPARs) on the post-synaptic cell surface, which are crucial synaptic components in brain signalling. Statistical parametrical mapping was used to spatially normalize and apply independent t-test for a voxel-based comparison. We selected patients with Cog-LC (n = 30) based on Repeatable Battery for the Assessment of Neuropsychological Status assessed persistent cognitive impairment and healthy controls (n = 80) with no diagnosed neuropsychiatric disorders. The primary objective was to compare [11C]K-2 standardized uptake value ratio with white matter (SUVR WM ) as a reference region between patients with Cog-LC and healthy controls, and to define the regional extent of differences. The secondary objective was to examine associations between [11C]K-2 SUVR WM and plasma concentrations of cytokines or chemokines. []A systemic increase in synaptic AMPARs across the brain may drive abnormal information processing in Cog-LC and, through excessive excitatory signalling, pose a risk of excitotoxic neuronal damage. We derived the hypothesis that [11C]K-2 PET would be helpful in establishing a diagnostic framework for Cog-LC and that antagonists for cell surface AMPARs, such as perampanel, would be a potential therapeutic target. These hypotheses should be investigated in future large-scale clinical studies. (Given that brain fog was reported a decade earlier than the term long covid existed,,,it could also be studied?)

RELATED ARTICLE PSYCHOLOGY TODAY: Brain Fog in Long COVID Linked to Increase in AMPA Receptors New research sheds light on why brain fog is a common symptom of long COVID. About 400 million people worldwide still suffer from long COVID.

More than 80% of long COVID patients experience brain fog.

A new neuroscience study used PET neuroimaging to investigate the biological correlates of brain fog.

Brain fog in long COVID was linked to an increase in AMPA receptor density

HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Don’t Shower Yet: The Post-Run Sunlight Window That Supercharges Recovery and Circadian Alignment Those 10-20 minutes after training aren’t dead time, they’re a potent biological stacking window for thermoregulation, light signaling, vascular flush, and redox recovery

HEALTH: THE POWER COUPLE An apple a day keeps the EMF doctor away 6 ways we tap into the hidden core of health’s forbidden fruit Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

HEALTH OT CHD: ‘Magic Bullet’: Sugar Industry Falsified Science to Sell America on Fluoride A new study reveals the sugar industry has manipulated fluoride science since the 1930s — exaggerating benefits, concealing risks and steering attention away from sugar’s role in tooth decay. The findings show that industry influence shaped fluoridation policies, raising urgent questions about the public health guidance that persists today. (NOTE: every time I read one of these stories about an industry that knew about the harm, I am reminded of why the work of groups like the National Call, documenting harm, is so important. Please consider signing on to their testimonies.

HEALTH OT CHD: Tylenol, FDA Knew About Autism Risk For Years, Newly Surfaced Emails Show Emails obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation show that as long ago as 2008, officials at Johnson & Johnson, the original maker of Tylenol, were privately concerned about what they believed to be credible evidence of a possible link between autism and acetaminophen. The FDA was also aware of the link.

MEDIA HEALTH SAYER JI: Wikipedia Weaponized: How a “Free Encyclopedia” Became a Tool for Digital Character Assassination The hidden machinery of bias, censorship, and reputational warfare.

NATURE: “Disappearing Pollinators: Prof. Olle Johansson Joins Doe Kelly, 16 Aug. 2025 ABOUT 1 1/2 HOURS

SURVEILLANCE: CHD UK Digital ID Scheme Faces Backlash Over Surveillance Fears — Is a Similar Plan Coming to the U.S.? A U.K. plan to require citizens and non-citizens to obtain a “BritCard” as a condition of employment faces broad opposition from critics who warn that it will create a “gateway to mass surveillance, control and ultimately the rollout of a centralised social credit system.” Government officials say the plan will curb illegal immigration and offer citizens “countless benefits.”

SURVEILLANCE; UK The Big Brother Watch and Government Stop Digital ID Petitions are on nearly 140:000 and over 2.8 million respectively, but please keep sharing both petitions as we need many more signatures:

SURVEILLANCE UK: Big Brother is Watching in the UK

WARFARE ZONES: New Weapon Downs Dozens of Attack Drones in Stunning Display 2 Minute high powered microwave weapon that overwhelms electronics

WARFARE: Katie Singer from Katie Singer’s Substack Witnessing Gaza

EVENT AND SUPPLMENTAL MATERIALS: ICBE-EMF

The International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF) [] announced the online publication of its latest paper, “The WHO-Commissioned Systematic Reviews on Health Effects of Radiofrequency Radiation Provide No Assurance of Safety,” in the journal Environmental Health. The paper critically examines the World Health Organization (WHO)-commissioned systematic reviews on the health effects of radiofrequency (RF) radiation, identifying significant flaws that undermine their conclusions regarding safety .Open access: https://ehjournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12940-025-01220-4

Supplementary Material 1. “Examples of Working Group Authors’ Ties to Industry”

Supplementary Material 2. “The Meta-Analyses in the WHO RF-EMF Systematic Reviews Yielded Unreliable Results”

Press Conference: Wireless Radiation and Public Health: What the WHO Reviews Reveal—and Don’t Scientists Challenge WHO-Commissioned Reviews on Wireless Radiation Safety Date: October 7, 2025 Time: 9:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)

