10/7 9:00 AM Pacific Time NOON EASTERN TIME: ICBE-EMF PRESS CONFERENCE Wireless Radiation and Public Health: What the WHO Reviews Reveal—and Don’t

Zoom Press Conference: Registration Link: Featured Speakers John Frank, MD: ICBE-EMF Chairperson; physician and epidemiologist, University of Edinburgh; Professor Emeritus, University of Toronto Ronald Melnick, Ph.D.: Past Chair, ICBE-EMF; Senior Advisor; former Senior Toxicologist, National Toxicology Program (NTP), NIEHS Erica Mallery-Blythe, BM (UK Medical Degree) : ICBE-EMF Special Expert; physician; founder, Physicians’ Health Initiative for Radiation and Environment

Joel Moskowitz, Ph.D: ICBE-EMF Commissioner; Director, Center for Family and Community Health, University of California, Berkeley Elizabeth Kelley, MA: ICBE-EMF Managing Director; President of the Board, Electromagnetic Safety Alliance

About the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF): ICBE-EMF is an international consortium of scientists, doctors, and researchers with expertise and peer-reviewed publications on the biological and health effects of electromagnetic fields, including wireless RF radiation. Wireless devices such as cell phones, cordless phones, Wi-Fi, and cell towers emit radiofrequency (RF) radiation. The Commission is committed to upholding the highest standards of scientific research and makes science-based recommendations to ensure the protection of the public and the environment. ICBE-EMF.org Join the ICBE-EMF mailing list to stay updated with our latest scientific publications and news.

No family should be forced from their home. No child should grow up sick because of a cell tower next door. Yet, this is the devastating reality for too many. On Tuesday, October 7th (7:00–8:30 PM ET), we’re gathering on X Spaces for a critical conversation:

Life Next to a Cell Tower: The Victims’ Perspective Hosted by CHD’s Miriam Eckenfels, you’ll hear directly from families and community members who have lived through the trauma of being exposed to powerful wireless radiation in their own neighborhoods:

Hank Allen

Shari Champagne

Amelia Gilardi

Courtney Gilardi

These are their stories of loss, resilience, and courage. Stories of children made sick, families displaced, and lives forever altered by an industry that puts profit over people. This is not just their fight — it’s ours. Together, we must amplify their voices, share their truth, and build the movement to protect our communities.

Share widely with your networks. Let’s show these families they are not alone.

NEWS AND NOTES

CHILDREN: Smartphone Free Childhood US - “Let’s Change The Norm” 1 minute video….Smartphones and social media place adult-sized responsibilities on children long before they’re ready. From managing constant notifications, to navigating online bullying, to resisting addictive algorithms and harmful content. Kids are being asked to carry more than they should. “Oh yeah, and over in the corner, all the porn that’s even been made. I’m trusting you not to look.”

CHILDREN; DEAR CHRISTIAN PARENT ON SUBSTACK So You Gave Your Kid an iPhone. Now What? Absolutely the #1 question I get asked when I speak to parents is what they should do if they’ve already given a device. Here’s the answer...[]If you’ve already given a smartphone or tablet to your child, take it away. In fact, go get a hammer and smash it if you think you’ll be tempted to give the smartphone back. If that sounds too drastic to you, imagine this scenario: You have just found out that the toys your child or teen has been playing with are covered with flaking, lead paint. You know lead is damaging to your child’s brain and development. You know that playing with those toys increases the likelihood that your child will suffer harm. []If you are a Christian parent who has given your son or daughter a smartphone or tablet, take it away. Do it today. We will not change society unless we reverse course. So, tell your child that you love them. Tell them that you know these devices are commonplace, but they are not good. Tell them you know too much about the dangers posed by digital media and the damage it is doing to an entire generation. Confess that you made a mistake and that part of being mature is correcting your mistakes. []If you are unfamiliar, read anything by Jean M. Twenge, visit Be ScreenStrong’s substack, read Clare Morell ’s The Tech Exit, or Jon Haidt’s The Anxious Generation. Currently, we are seeing entire movements, such as LandlineKids.org take hold.

CHILDREN: Clare Morell In the Wake of Charlie Kirk’s Assassination, Get Your Kids Offline Help them live in the real world We know that Kirk’s murderer, Tyler Robinson, was an avid gamer and was active on the app Discord and in sexually transgressive online communities, like the trans and “furry” communities. Friends described him as “terminally online.” I am not saying every gamer or social media user will become radicalized in the way he did, but nearly every perpetrator of violent acts like these has a similar online footprint to Tyler Robinson’s. Not every child will be radicalized to commit violence, but the nature of the online world is malformative for all of us, especially for children’s developing brains. Even if kids don’t seek it out, algorithms promote radical views, extremist ideology, and violent and sexual content. Children are exposed to a lot of violence online they would never witness in real life. Studies show that children are more likely than not to be fed violent content online.

CHILDREN: Clare Morel Parents Get the Help They Need to Protect Kids from Pornography What the Supreme Court’s recent ruling in Paxton means to me as a mom What Paxton Means Until this ruling there has been a great disparity between children’s access to obscenity in the real world versus the virtual world. In the real world a child can’t buy porn from a convenience store, but until now in the virtual world, a child could easily click through to PornHub’s content with no need to show ID, and a parent would never know. The porn industry wants all the burden to be on the end users of the internet, rather than having the responsibility to cut access off at the source. But we don’t apply this absurd logic to the real world: It’s not on parents to run around and keep every store in town from selling cigarettes, alcohol, or pornography magazines to their kids; it’s on the sellers to restrict their access. Like the real world, in the virtual world it should be on the pornography websites themselves to restrict access for minors. And the Court’s opinion now makes it so. In fact, the opinion notes that “the need for age verification online is even greater [than the real world]. Unlike a store clerk, a website operator cannot look at its visitors and estimate their ages. Without a requirement to submit proof of age, even clearly underage minors would be able to access sexual content undetected.” The ease of being anonymous online means that verification is even more needed in the virtual world to protect our kids. This ruling critically brings the governance of the virtual world more into alignment with the governance of the real world. The most critical outcome of the case was not only that the law was upheld as constitutional but that the Court applied intermediate scrutiny and explicitly said that the “least restrictive means” test (of strict scrutiny) does NOT apply to age-verification laws for pornography websites.

CHILDREN: FRANCE Captology or the art of holding our attention Article published in Biocontact n°370, September 2025 Designed to hold our attention at all costs, apps and digital platforms exploit vulnerabilities in our brains to maximize our screen time. Understanding the mechanisms at work is a first step to regain control. []Captology, or influence through technology Born at the prestigious Stanford University in the late 1990s within the Laboratory of Persuasive Technology, captology refers to the study of digital technologies as a tool of persuasion and influence. Neuroscience researchers, engineers and behavioural scientists are studying the possibilities of influencing our digital behaviour through the exploitation of our cognitive vulnerabilities and biases. The smartphone, which has become ubiquitous in just twenty years, has offered digital companies an ideal medium to deploy and test these techniques on a large scale: a personal screen, always on, always at hand, on which the methods of capturing attention can be activated continuously. Nir Eyal, an author, consultant, and teacher of topics at the intersection of neuroscience, technology, and business, popularized these methods in his book Hooked, which is considered a reference manual for app designers. Platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube or Netflix use precise mechanisms derived from captology. Here are the most common ones: Infinite scrolling as a loss of reference points and autonomy; Autoplay: when videos follow one another without our consent; Interfaces designed to guide our decisions: the example of cookies; Notifications: our brain on alert; Fear of missing out; Likes, Hearts, and Social Validation; Random reward: scroll as a slot machine; []Why has our attention become so precious? Digital companies are looking to capture our attention for one simple reason: it’s monetizable. The more time you spend on an application, the more data you generate (clicks, likes, time spent, what you watch, at what time, etc.). This behavioral data is then analyzed, profiled and resold to advertisers. The more the app knows about a user, the more targeted ads it can show them. In other words: our attention is the fuel of an economic model based on advertising and data capture. We talk about the attention economy.

CHILDREN: SMARTPHONE FREE CHILDHOOD: The Trusted Health Organizations That Are Selling Out Our Kids: How Science Is Seduced by Silicon Valley Money About the author: Richard Freed, PhD, is a psychologist and author of Better Than Real Life: The Secret Science Addicting Kids to Screens—and How to Save Childhood and Wired Child: Reclaiming Childhood in a Digital Age. He is a leading expert on Silicon Valley’s use of persuasive design (psychological manipulation) in social media, video games, and online videos and how that affects children’s health.

FCC SPACE: October 6, 2025 CHAIRMAN CARR LAUNCHES FCC’S ‘SPACE MONTH’ AGENDA . Marks Major Step Forward in FCC’s Work to Promote U.S. Space Dominance . by News Release. News Media Contact: MediaRelations@fcc.gov. OMR. DOC-415042A1.docx DOC-415042A1.pdf DOC-415042A1.txt

At a ribbon cutting for a new satellite manufacturing facility in The Gundo, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr announces the launch of his “Space Month” agenda. Carr also published a blog piece. October 6, 2025 - 4:15 pm By Brendan Carr | Chairman This month is Spice Month at the FCC. I’ve already had several pumpkin spice lattes this season, so I’m particularly excited about this month’s agenda. Wait. Hold on. I’m now being told that it’s actually Space Month. Apparently, the person who told me had a bit of an Australian accent. In any event, every month I say we’re keeping a rapid pace, and in that spirit we’re launching nine items this month. One of the pillars of the FCC’s Build America Agenda is boosting our space economy. That’s why, today, I’m in El Segundo, California—or The Gundo as the kids call it—where I’m outlining the space portion of this month’s agenda. First up, we’ll vote on a proposal to modernize our licensing processes to match the scale and dynamism of today’s space economy. Specifically, we propose replacing our bespoke licensing processes with a “licensing assembly line.” We’re also looking to simplify our applications, establish clear timelines so companies know what to expect, and increase flexibility for licensed operations. Next, we will consider a proposal to facilitate more intensive use for upper microwave spectrum or UMFUS. We propose a wide range of reforms to our Earth Station siting rules to more intensively use these spectrum bands and to streamline the Earth Station licensing process. Pivoting to national security, we’re continuing to strengthen the integrity of the FCC’s equipment authorization program. Equipment on the FCC’s Covered List cannot be authorized for import or sale because they pose unacceptable national security risks. This month, we’ll vote on an order to close two loopholes in this prohibition: (1) prohibit authorization of devices that contain component parts where those component parts are themselves on the Covered List and (2) allow the FCC to prohibit, on a targeted basis, the import or sale of previously-authorized Covered List equipment in appropriate cases. We will also tee up a number of questions about how to further improve the process and keep bad gear out of our networks. Next up is Next Gen. In this case, I’m talking about Next Gen TV. For television, ATSC 3.0 represents the future of broadcasting, which is how many Americans receive their local news. This month we’ll vote on a notice that would take steps to accelerate the transition to this Next Gen TV standard. Since February, we’ve kept a steady stream of items aimed at accelerating the upgrade from old copper line networks to modern ones. This month is no different, and this time we’re tackling interconnection. Hold your excitement, please. Specifically, we’ll vote on a notice that examines longstanding interconnection obligations that have flowed from Section 251 and explore if there are ways for the Commission to expedite the successful transition to all-IP interconnection for voice services while considering public safety and consumer protection. It’s wonky but good. You will have to trust me on this one. This month, we’re also keeping up our focus on consumer protection. We will do so by considering two proposals focused on empowering consumers. First, we will vote on a notice that would reexamine broadband nutrition labels so that we can separate the wheat from the chaff. We want consumers to get quick and easy access to the information they want and need to compare broadband plans (as Congress has provided) without imposing unnecessary burdens. Second, as part of our comprehensive efforts to combat illegal robocalls, we will vote on a notice that seeks to empower consumers to make more informed choices and give them better tools (including call branding information) for deciding which calls to pick up. As part of this, we’re looking closely at calls from foreign countries in order to reduce the number of scams, including seeking comment on deterring the use of U.S. area codes when a call originates overseas. ---more at https://www.fcc.gov/news-events/blog/2025/10/06/spice-month-plus

FCC: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Skewers Donald Trump’s Late-Night TV Crackdown As POTUS Warns “Daddy’s Watching” Saturday Night Live opened its 51st season with a skit skewering Donald Trump’s crackdown on late-night TV, as the president (James Austin Johnson) warned that “daddy’s watching.” The skit also featured Mikey Day as FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who last month came to national prominence after he warned of agency action over comments that Jimmy Kimmel made on his ABC show. Hours later, ABC pulled it from the schedule, only to return it several days later after a backlash that the network had capitulated to Trump administration pressure. 6 3/4 MINUTES BRENDON CARR at 5 minutes HERE (LEFT LEANING POLITICAL SATIRE)

RESPONSE: 2 1/2 MINUTE VIDEO White House Slams SNL Cold Open Mocking Trump and Brendan Carr

5G; T-Mobile reportedly plans to take most of its LTE network offline by 2028 With LTE now well into its second decade of operation — and with 5G now practically the default throughout much of the US — it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that carriers are beginning to plan out the eventual retirement process for 4G. While Verizon and AT&T certainly won’t be far behind, it’s T-Mobile’s strategy we’re hearing about first, as the carrier intends to begin phasing out LTE in as little as two years. According to a leaked document published by The Mobile Report, T-Mobile is prepping to free up the majority of its used spectrum for 5G over the next two-plus years, with those bands reallocated to 5G Standalone. While there aren’t any specific guidelines here, that two-plus year window points to a 2028 target goal, with the network planning to keep just a single 5MHz LTE channel active for legacy devices. As T-Mobile notes, that could result in bottlenecks for both LTE-only and 5G NSA (Non-Standalone) devices, particularly wearables and legacy hardware from the earliest 5G days.

5G: Verizon appoints a new CEO for the ‘next phase’ after its 5G rollout

INSPIRATION: Are We Ready for the Consciousness Shift Jane Goodall Embodied? To be transformed by the mystical experience of awe and wonder • To engage across differences without enemy-making | How can activism become a force for healing, not just opposition and resistance?

INSPIRATION: Ruth Gaskovski and Peco A Guide to Booklegging: How (and why) to collect, preserve, and read the printed word Semantic mountains, mind communion, and building your book monastery

SPACE: Removing these 50 objects from orbit would cut danger from space junk in half “In their rush to move quickly, they are adding to the long-term collision hazard.” A new listing of the 50 most concerning pieces of space debris in low-Earth orbit is dominated by relics more than a quarter-century old, primarily dead rockets left to hurtle through space at the end of their missions. “The things left before 2000 are still the majority of the problem,” said Darren McKnight, lead author of a paper presented Friday at the International Astronautical Congress in Sydney. “Seventy-six percent of the objects in the top 50 were deposited last century, and 88 percent of the objects are rocket bodies. That’s important to note, especially with some disturbing trends right now.” The 50 objects identified by McKnight and his coauthors are the ones most likely to drive the creation of more space junk in low-Earth orbit (LEO) through collisions with other debris fragments. The objects are whizzing around the Earth at nearly 5 miles per second, flying in a heavily trafficked part of LEO between 700 and 1,000 kilometers (435 to 621 miles) above the Earth. An impact with even a modestly sized object at orbital velocity would create countless pieces of debris, potentially triggering a cascading series of additional collisions clogging LEO with more and more space junk, a scenario called the Kessler Syndrome. McKnight, a senior technical fellow at the orbital intelligence company LeoLabs, spoke with Ars before the paper’s release. In the paper, analysts considered how close objects are to other space traffic, their altitude, and their mass. Larger debris at higher altitudes pose a higher long-term risk because they could create more debris that would remain in orbit for centuries or longer. []A troubling trend “The bad news is, since January 1, 2024, we’ve had 26 rocket bodies abandoned in low-Earth orbit that will stay in orbit for more than 25 years,” McKnight told Ars. The 25-year discriminator is important because that is the guideline promulgated by the Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee, an international group that includes representatives from all of the major space powers: the United States, China, Russia, Europe, India, and Japan. If a piece of space junk is left in low enough of an orbit, aerodynamic resistance will drag it back into the atmosphere in less than 25 years. US and European governments have policies requiring launch companies to deposit their spent upper stages to altitudes low enough to naturally reenter the atmosphere within 25 years, or deorbit their rockets altogether. For example, SpaceX routinely deorbits the upper stages of its Falcon 9 rocket, usually driving them back into the atmosphere over an unpopulated part of the ocean. The policy does not apply to missions delivering satellites to altitudes above low-Earth orbit.

SPACE: Elon Musk tries to make Apple and mobile carriers regret choosing Starlink rivals SpaceX Starlink’s mobile power play: 50 MHz of spectrum and 15,000 new satellites.

EVENTS

November 1:

How might we best help our children grow into healthy, caring, and contributing members of society and ensure they will have the wisdom they will need to integrate technology into our world in the service of Life? We’re excited to announce our upcoming webinar on children’s use of technology. We trust you will find it timely, informative, thought-provoking, and inspiring. Children around the world now spend the vast majority of their waking hours glued to screens. Largely addicted and sucked into a virtual world of made-to-order distraction, violence, porn, frivolity, and “AI Slop”, our kids are missing out on essential life skills they will need to grow into compassionate, contributing, and wise members of society. Our current marathon of perpetual screens both in schools and at home is interfering with our children’s development of empathy, moral judgement, imagination, and understanding. The growing disconnection from one another and the natural world is leaving children highly dysregulated and out of sorts. The natural and often slow time elapse between effort and achievement is disrupted by fast-paced games and shorts sure to numb even the most vibrant minds. And yet this is the generation that will take the helm of the polycrisis we are leaving to them. A world of interconnected crises magnified, and accelerated by tech and AI. Now is the time to pause and consider how we might better help our children develop the wisdom they will need to steward technology and AI in the service of Life. Realising that governments, schools, and industry have been largely negligent in protecting and guiding our children’s use of technology, parents around the world are now taking things into their own hands and demanding safer, saner, and more balanced use of technology for their children. And thankfully, this movement is gathering momentum at an astounding rate – heart by heart, family by family, and country by country. This webinar will feature people who are leading the movement in their respective countries. We will hear from people in Australia, S. Africa, Belgium, Spain, Hong Kong, France, the UK, and the US. We invite you to save the date and share this invitation with others:

Saturday, November 1st at 5:00 pm UK time, 6:00 pm CET and SAST, 12:00 pm EST, 9:00 am PST.

11/7 Discount Pricing Ends Oct 7! Register for CHD's 2025 Conference in Austin, Texas

Take advantage of this opportunity to join forces with passionate and dynamic supporters of the medical freedom movement at the "Moment of Truth" conference in Austin, Texas. Early bird pricing ends Oct. 7, so register now, and we'll see you in November.

The CHD 2025 Moment of Truth Conference — Where science, advocacy, and community come together to create real change.

This year's lineup features some of the world's most courageous voices and groundbreaking sessions — including our EMR & Wireless Awareness Panel led by Dr. Devra Davis, Scott McCullough, Hal Spackman, and Dr. Rob Brown, moderated by Camilla Rees. From stories like Amelia Gillardi's fight against a cell tower in Pittsfield, MA to on-stage RF meter demonstrations and safer tech vendors, the conference empowers attendees with the knowledge and tools to take action for a healthier world. Throughout the weekend, expect inspiring keynotes, expert-led discussions, and interactive exhibits — all designed to help you learn, connect, and take meaningful steps toward protecting our children, our communities, and our future.Join us November 7–9 in Austin, TX

Learn more & register: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-2025-conference

“Moment of Truth” – A national gathering for truth, health, and informed action.