After Dry January Comes “Off February”

An Introduction to OFF FEBRUARY with Diego Hidalgo

TURN OFF YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA

TURN ON YOUR LIFE

In February of 2026, the OFF Movement is launching the first edition of OFF February, a social experiment to face the challenge of hyperconnectivity on a global scale. What happens when we stop being the product and take back control of our time?

A worldwide campaign/social experiment from France to significantly reduce the use of social media during the month of February:

What happens when we stop being the product and take back control of our time?

From Americans for Responsible Technology:

Tuesday, January 6th, please join us for a webinar featuring Diego Hidalgo, the creator of the OFF Movement. We'll be discussing the OFF February campaign and how you can promote it in your school, your church, your neighborhood, and your community.

The OFF February campaign is elegant and simple: participants are asked to remove social media apps from their phones for 28 days, break the endless (and mostly mindless) cycle of scrolling, and reclaim the time and attention which social media steals from us all. Use the reclaimed time to experience life in the real world.

Please join Diego Hidalgo and ART’s Doug Wood for a live and lively discussion about social media and the “OFF February” campaign, and learn how you can promote it in your world.



Tuesday, January 6th

1pm Eastern, 10am Pacific

REGISTER

Join Us | OFF: A Manifesto

Copyright © 2025 Grassroots Communications Inc. All rights reserved.

Grassroots Communications is a 501(C)(4) Non profit organization.

Because of our lobbying and legislative work, contributions to ART are not tax deductible.

Our mailing address is: 184 Main Street, Port Washington, NY 11050

Share