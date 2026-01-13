Follow the poet and photographer Lori McCray

https://medium.com/@mccray-lori569/haiku-1958-88da0de29e5d



Tommy

Years ago, my friend Liz moved further West, too far for ease of the visits.

She devised a plan for us. She was still traveling to get her hair done by her stylist at his home salon, and she finagled me a spot in the coveted rotation because we doubled up. Every six weeks, we had a ritual of meeting for a haircare/spa day, snowstorm or not.

Tommy’s catchphrase regarding woman, aging, and hair was “Mother Nature is a complete bitch.” He served wine, tea, and chocolates, had gorgeous architecture and travel magazines, and fourteen cats. He was part storyteller, part therapist, and part alchemist.

I knew Tommy had health issues that ultimately led to his cancer death. And, I never forgot the story of how he lost a large section of his colon at a young age. I expected a car accident story, or some other trauma. I was wrong.

Instincts vs. Instinct-Injured Behaviors

In his book “Meridian Exercises, The Oriental Way to Health and Vitality”, translated by Stephen Brown, Shizuto Masunaga wrote:

“Single cell organisms are a combination of many different components. but multi-cellular organisms, which are composed of many cells, are also able to function as one organic unit because of an awareness which unites then into one organism. This can be compared to a large number of people working together for one purpose [] Instinct is one word used for this unifying aspect of awareness which is an inborn trait in animals.

Birds, fish, and other groups also utilize this “unifying awareness” to travel in a herd, a school of fish, or a murmuration.

Image of murmuration by Unachicalinda from Pixabay



The primary mechanism of communication and coordination of the lifeforce, of this unifying, both internal and external, is not chemical, it is electrical.

The East understands this; the West forgot.

From the Japanese book Meridian Exercises:

“Jean Henry Farber (1823-1915) who studied insects with complex instinctive behaviors observed many things which even seemed miraculous.

But he also found that introducing some unlikely obstacle into the environment of insects caused their instinct to lead them complete astray. Farber called this the “ignorance of instinct.”

Instincts are ignorant because those things that are not likely to occur in nature are not taken into account. Instincts only work to ensure the survival of the species as a whole in a given environment under specific conditions.”

Tommy and the Lobster

As a small child, the very first time that Tommy encountered lobster, to the amazement of everyone at the family gathering, he ate an entire lobster by himself. Then he had another one.

While the family was amused by his insatiable appetite, no one realized that they were witnessing what was, for him, an unfolding disaster.

Like some individuals, he didn’t get heartburn, or even feel full, because lobster was, for him, an excito-toxin that scrambled his inborn intelligence.

He didn’t get any feedback from his upper GI system. But further down, his large intestine froze and became impacted, then inflamed, then toxic. He lost more than half of his colon in the life altering surgery that followed.

Food as Excito-toxin

I was especially struck by Tommy’s story due to family lore about the time that I ate 5 shrimp in a basket destined as an appetizer for the family - as a toddler.

We also had a dog who consumed nearly an entire gingerbread village one Christmas. Another year it was an untended pumpkin pie. Dogs would not encounter these excito-toxins that scramble their inborn instincts in nature, - as we learned tragically when chocolate-covered mulch was the rage for a short time.

“Signal Density” In Food, and in Frequency

Elroy Vojdani, MD of the Inflamed Generation recently posted parts 1 and 2 on Substack: When Food Stops Being Food and When Food Stops Being Food Part 2 — Why We Can’t Talk About It Anymore

He wrote:

[] many ultra-processed foods meet the scientific criteria for addictive substances. Not as a metaphor. But at the level of brain circuitry, reward signaling, and loss of control. [] That distinction matters, because it reframes a huge piece of modern chronic disease — including autoimmunity — in a way we’ve largely avoided.

He is referencing Now is the time to recognize and respond to addiction to ultra-processed foods published in July 2025 in Nature Medicine.

“What the Paper Is Actually Saying The authors walk through a growing body of research showing that ultra-processed foods are engineered to deliver combinations of refined carbohydrates, fats, salt, and additives that the human nervous system is simply not built to regulate repeatedly.

These foods:

trigger disproportionate dopamine release

override normal satiety cues

promote eating in the absence of hunger

and, over time, dull sensitivity to natural reward” -

Crucially, these effects aren’t seen with whole or minimally processed foods — even when calories are matched.

So this isn’t about “too many calories.”



It’s about how intensely the signal hits the brain and gut at once .

That signal density is what makes regulation difficult.” - Elroy Vojdani, MD



We can use his framework to discuss this dynamic that also unfolded with another paradigm of instinct- injured digestive choices.

His articles can be adapted by substituting the words “wireless” and “electrical pollution” and “electrical poisoning” and “cellphones” and “social media” instead of processed food.

(We can also compare the history of the smart meter debacle with the history of tobacco, with the added contribution of the morally absolute clean energy community aligned with poor policy-making and weaponized by industry interests)

The observation that the crucial factor is “how intensely the signal hits the brain and gut at once” applies to every wireless transmission.

Evidence is emerging in epidemiology concerning many neurological illnesses across all age spans, from autism to Alzheimer’s.

Sensitivity to the EMF/RF/magnetic/polluted power fields in the environment is not mental illness or NOCEBO, as widely portrayed in the media and assumed in policy making.

Image courtesy Floris Freshman



The challenge is much bigger than smart phones vs. dumb phones, social media and screentime, and not just about children.

But for children especially, early exposure to unnatural sexual stimuli is especially damaging because another electromagnetic operating system, the Radiant Circuits/Strange Flows and specifically the Penetrating Flow are activated, which redistributes the flow of electromagnetic energy in the body.

Sensory input like the smell of perfume gets pause-locked into the organism and can remain active in the brain for the entire lifetime, creating pathways for memory and joy, but also the rape victim with PTSD when she encounters the smell of specific cologne and becomes nauseous.

This is because the dynamic of the meridians and the radiant circuits acting together to manifest arousal activates hormones, as well as the species’ survival mechanisms, thus involving many parts of the primitive brain. Opposing age-gating of the internet as an assault on free speech becomes invalidated in the face of increasing energy intelligence and recognition of the need to protect the psych of the developing child.

In an energy literate medical model, low “T”, hair loss, and infertility would not be normalized or monetized, but addressed at the source. The underlying driver of the life force is electrical; not chemistry. Manmade frequencies are interfering with the generative choreography of the Cosmic Current, and women are far more vulnerable due to their capacity and responsibility to download these energies to support the development of the fetus.

If protection from manmade frequencies reduces the incidence or intensity of any of these skyrocketing neurological conditions or symptoms, and if there are in fact more vulnerable populations or windows of vulnerability, every effort should be made to create appropriate health guidance and public policy, and to influence the marketplace to change course. Now.

Grandchildren, Smartphones, and Misplaced Pride Regarding Intelligence and Progress

A friend of mine was recently filled with pride as she told me how excited her granddaughter is about smartphones, believing that it is a sign of intelligence.

It isn’t.

The automobile industry is belatedly humbling itself before the fact that touchscreens were an instinct-injured and dangerous “innovation” not grounded in biological literacy.

They were created in a toxic, ego-driven, competitive, follow-the-leader marketplace driven by the willingness to go fast and break things, and to not heed the late lessons from early warnings, while over-riding consumer preferences and the desire for analogue options.

For tech, this includes including breaking psyches. We do not have to continue down this path. Tech-digitalization and surveillance/control interests can be forced to align with the biological limits of expansionism, as human cultures recover their senses and their instinctual, collective, responsive common sense, and a compassion that also respects all of nature.

An Inter-Generational Correction

As the late eco-feminist and environmental ethicist Marti Kheel noted while testifying before the California Public Utilities Commission about smart meters,

“When you are standing at the edge of a cliff, progress is walking backward. “

Of the divisiveness of the discussion about changes in the food pyramid, Elroy Vojdani, MD wrote:

Rather than picking dietary tribes right now, I think the more meaningful choice is simpler: be on the side of health.

Support efforts that move us away from ultra-processed foods.

Acknowledge progress when it happens.

Push for improvement without tearing down what’s already been built.

Generations of individuals have adopted instinct-injured behaviors regarding their relationship with technology and digitalization, which is becoming increasingly imposed via force. Generations need healing.

OFF February

Although nations have begun to address children’s access to social media and smart phones, adults also need inspiration, support, and protection for new choices about their relationship with technology.

From Spain and offered worldwide, OFF February is an initiative of the OFF Movement, along with the Off Manifesto. and is aimed primarily for adults.

Unlike the Titanic, there are plenty of lifeboats here, including live events, including strolling instead of scrolling. Treasured UK musician Tim Arnold will be performing live in Madrid as part of the celebration/social experiment: Super Connected goes International with the ‘OFF Festival’ in Spain)

Don’t miss it.

Note; This post was written in a style described by Jungian analyst and author Jean Shinoda Bolen, to weave together the processing potentials of the right and left hemispheres of the brain across the corpus callosum, interspersing using memory prompts, storytelling and metaphor. Not found in doom-scrolling. Not a manifestation of ADHD either.

Note: in a previous post the email contact for the OFF February Initiative was incorrect. The address is: contact@offm.org

“Our Focus is an Act of Creation in itself.” Buddhist author Paul Levy

Share