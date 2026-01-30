Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
10h

Really important coverage on the opt-out fee issue. The lithium battery angle with the CA fires is something I hadn't fully connected before but makes a ton of sense given how tempermental those cells can be under stress. Charging nearly $30/month essentially forces adoption through financial pressure rather than merit.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patricia Burke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture