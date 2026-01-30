First Energy charges $28.19 a month to customers who opt out

CLEVELAND — FirstEnergy customers can opt out of a smart meter, but it will cost them a pretty penny.

The company confirmed it charges $28.29 per month to consumers who don’t switch to a smart meter, a fee some consumers and a consumer advocacy agency said is too high.

FirstEnergy is aggressively installing smart meters across Ohio. The digital devices measure electricity usage and then wirelessly send the data to the utility company, which means meter readers are no longer needed.

First Energy charges $28.19 a month to customers who opt out. []

Cleveland resident Kurt Schaffer reached out to News 5 Investigators about the fee after he was notified FirstEnergy would be installing a smart meter at his Cleveland townhouse.

He has concerns about the technology’s safety, including smart meters’ use of radiofrequency (RF) electromagnetic fields, the risks of fires from their lithium-ion batteries, and data privacy.

“They can detect what appliance you’re using, when you’re awake, when you’re asleep, when you’re... everything about your home,” Schaffer said.

Norman Lambe

Burning Lithium-ion Batteries

Now that our firefighters have put out the L.A. fires, we are facing a new problem, and it concerns the fires that have been ignited by Lithium-ion batteries. It has been discovered that certain Smart Meters, as a backup feature, have installed Lithium-ion batteries as a power source to keep the power surging during outages. This sounds like a good thing, however, the Lithium-ion batteries are very vulnerable to high temperatures such as from a wildfire and can ignite, making the fire situation much worse, as the batteries burn at a very high temperature.

NBC News has stated, “If damaged or overheated, Lithium-ion batteries can ignite or even explode — residual heat sets off a chain reaction that causes the batteries to heat up uncontrollably and spontaneously combust, a process that can happen over days, weeks or months. Properties in Pacific Palisades and Altadena, where the Palisades and Eaton fires have collectively destroyed at least 12,000 structures, had higher-than-average numbers of electric vehicles, officials said.”

In a copy of the Los Angeles City Fire Department’s After-Action Review Report sent to me the following was stated on Page 44 Paragraph 3, concerning the problems with Lithium-ion batteries during the course of trying to suppress the catastrophic Pacific Palisades fire:

“3. During the initial attack, most firefighters worked for over 36 hours without rehabilitation. Most did not get relief or rest for more than 48 hours, putting them at risk for long-term exposure to smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide. Most members lacked adequate respiratory protection, which made it difficult for them to work in that environment for such an extended period. The numerous electric vehicles ablaze resulted in prolonged exposure to gases and products of combustion related to failed Lithium-ion battery cells. Physical exhaustion caused performance and safety concerns. The combination of fatigue, exhaustion, and sleep deprivation severely hindered their ability to make safe decisions.”

Why The Need for Smart Meters?. More at link

PA Request for Comments

SMART METERS: PaSafeTech <PaSafeTech@protonmail.com> needs from everyone, a little statement about your opposition to smart meters, with your name, address and phone number. If you have suffered you should mention that, politely of course. PaSafeTech haven’t received that many responses, other than from the smart meter facebook group. I hope people realize we really need them to speak up; to prod the politicians into action we need large numbers of people speaking out. Thank you.

More of today’s news at:

OFF FEBRUARY, From Dieselgate to Phonegate, 49ers, Big Tech’s Tobacco Moment, First Reported Havana Death, Space Colonization Embarrassment?, Flock

Share