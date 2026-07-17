(I learned about using the phrase “electromagnetically sentient” as adopted by Keith Cutter via Andrew McAfee)

“If coherence (privacy/property rights/health) were a thing that money could buy,

the rich would live

and the poor would die”

-adapted from the lyrics to the folksong “All My Trials” by Peter, Paul, and Mary



The Health Costs of Electromagnetic EMF/RF Environmental Pollution



When I lived in Northern California in 2009-2010, my acupuncturist was seeing scores of patients he had monitored over time who suddenly experienced a dramatic, quantifiable downturn in health.

The conditions and the symptoms varied for different individuals, but it was apparent to him that an environmental stressor was a force multiplier for harm: a newly deployed utility meter.

Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt is a chronic illness specialist teaching other physicians in the United States and Germany. He told a similar story about the wave of injuries associated with smart meters, 13 years ago. Interview is still relevant

They were not the only ones flagging utility meter issues. “The American Academy of Environmental Medicine provides research and education in the recognition, treatment and prevention of illnesses induced by exposures to biological and chemical agents encountered in air, food and water.” “Advancing environmental medicine & root-cause care through education, advocacy, & physician-led research,” in 2012 they issued their position paper:

press-release-aaem-emf-guidelines.pdf Note the contact information may no longer be accurate The current site is here: The American Academy of Environmental Medicine (AAEM)



Epidemiologist Sam Milham, author of Dirty Electricity, also voiced early concerns.

Drs. Ross Rosen and Leon Hammer

As I previously noted, some experts within the acupuncture community were also observing and publishing observations about the new environmental stressor. 3 recent related posts from 3 substacks:

See The late Acupuncturist Dr. Leon Hammer: “People are sick and they don’t even know it.” Another angle for understanding diversity of electromagnetic injury and disability. (June 22, 2026)

In the spring of 2009, acupuncturist Dr. Leon Hammer published an article, The Pulse, the Electronic Age, and Radiation: Early Detection. What is increasingly clear is that the consequences of the extraordinary increases in exposure to radiation due to the exponential increase in all of sources mentioned above as well as supportive devices such as towers and power lines is beginning to manifest signs of deficiencies in yin (fluids), blood, and essence (the stored energy and substance of the body) and increases in toxic heat in the vessels as manifested in the pulse qualities Leather and Ropy described above. The result is an acceleration of the drying and destruction of tissues in people similar, as mentioned above, to that observed in people with radiation treatment for cancer. Furthermore, in young people we and our colleagues are encountering pulse qualities (Ropy, Leather, Robust Pounding, Slippery and Choppy) associated with the arteriosclerotic process, previously not ordinarily encountered until late middle and old age.

From Ross Rosen EMF Exposure and Fragility Diagnosing the Impacts of Radiation on our Physical and Emotional Well-being (March 2023, reposted June 2026))

Years ago, back in 2008 to be exact, I began finding an explosion of alarming sensations on the radial pulse of many of my patients. And, in particular, it was in the younger population, pre-teens, teenagers and patients up to roughly 40 years of age. Specifically, I was finding significant Ropy pulses and a quality we now refer to as Leather-Hard. Of the roughly 90 pulse qualities and sensations within the Shen-Hammer pulse lineage, Ropy was generally confined to the elderly and those engaged in long-term aerobic exercises, and the Leather-Hard was never found in kids. []

Leather-Hard is difficult to illustrate as it refers to the Hardness and Tension of the vessel wall, but often it is a further development and advancement that builds on the Ropy pulse. It is super important to understand the impact of what a Ropy pulse reveals. Ropy is a reflection of long-term inflammation in the vessels (and blood), wherein the heat/inflammation begins to cook the blood, making it more viscous and dense/thick. The vessel walls of course rely upon the moisture of the blood to keep it supple and elastic, and the heat from the inflammation dries out the blood making less nutrition/nourishment available for the vessels, and also, in and of itself, dries out the vessel wall. This vulcanization creates what western medicine would call atherosclerosis.

Most people are unaware of the vast amount of health information that can be revealed from feeling the pulse of the radial artery. In the Shen-Hammer pulse system there are 28 different pulse positions, 9 different depths of pressure and 90 distinct sensations or pulse qualities that combine to provide a wealth of detailed information about how our bodies are functioning. In this video, Dr. Hammer answers the question: How did you come to discover that toxicity is a major problem affecting the general population?” (video at link)

Hands-on practitioners operating outside the mainstream medicine model who were already treating patients with multiple chemical sensitivity MCS and other chronic conditions were among the first to recognize damage being inflicted by pulsed frequencies of non-ionizing radiation and polluted power quality.

This included chiropractors, ayurvedic doctors, bodyworkers, and nutritionists noting parallels between autism and EHS /EMR-S implications for dietary issues, including leaky gut.

The Invisible Refugee Issue: Environmental Harm Within the Home

I would venture to say that many of these practitioners know individuals, personally, suffering the severe stress posed by lack of appropriate or accessible housing.

Tiny Houses and Tiny Kindnesses

When I lived in Northern California, a chiropractor built small homes on his property and rented them to sensitized patients.

The number of private efforts being made to provide accommodation is unknown, and the demand for accommodation is unquantified by regulators and health authorities who do not yet “believe” that the condition exists. The demand is increasing, including in places where smart meters and wireless infrastructure is being installed.

Snowflake AZ - 1998

One of the most well-known efforts to address the MCS housing issue is in Snowflake, Arizona. “A rural area outside Snowflake, Arizona has become a haven for people with severe multiple chemical sensitivity and electrical sensitivity. Over 35 households live in specially built or modified homes on large lots. Thirteen homes are built adjacent to each other, while the rest are scattered over a larger area.” The International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields explained “The Snowflake EI community, established in 1988, includes more than 35 households designed to reduce environmental triggers.”

Snowflake offered accommodation, until the telecom industry overran the community rights, property rights, human rights, ethics, and civility

See RF Safe’s: Standing Tall Against the Tower: How One Arizona Community Prevailed in Blocking a Cell Tower and Why Such Success Is Rare Off-Reservation December 6, 2024 chronicling the initial rejection of the tower with a good overview of the regulatory issues.

FROM THE CHANGE.ORG PETITION: Stop the White Antelope Cell Tower in Snowflake, AZ!!

The area around east Snowflake is home to a unique community, many of whom are environmentally ill and choose this location specifically for its clean air and serene environment, free from electromagnetic interference. Cell towers are known to emit radiofrequency radiation, which could pose severe health risks to residents who are already vulnerable due to existing environmental sensitivities. Numerous studies have raised concerns about prolonged exposure to radiofrequency emissions, which is why the location of this cell tower is not only unsuitable but dangerous.

See the hopeful Oct. 2025 article: “East of Snowflake, a community faces a corporation in court” by Toni Gibbons. Why? Because the fight was reignited by the threat of a lawsuit: Cell tower fight returns to Navajo County supervisors | News | wmicentral.com (January 2026)

Unfortunately, in January of 2026, the Navajo County Board of Supervisors overturned their previous denial, and approved an SBA Communication cell tower in Snowflake, Arizona, next to the homes of EMS/EHS and MCS disabled individuals.

One term that comes to mind is bullying.

Greenbank

The radio-free zone surrounding the telescope in Greenbank W. VA has become a refuge for residents seeking an unpolluted electromagnetic environment, and a target for skepticism about EHS.

For example, see this informative article: In America’s most wired age, a 13,000 square mile National Radio Quiet Zone bans WiFi and cell phones so one West Virginia telescope can hear a whisper from across the universe

Please note that readers probably are not aware that “author Bruno Teles is an energy and industry journalist who has published more than 7,000 articles across the oil, gas, technology, mining, and construction sectors. He writes daily about the companies, projects, and breakthroughs shaping how the world makes and moves energy. At Watts & Wild he leads coverage of power and the grid, batteries and storage, solar and wind, nuclear, and electric mobility seen through the battery and the range.”

He wrote: “The honest catch. There is a hard truth under the story of the refugees who come here. The science does not support the idea that WiFi or cell signals cause physical illness. Repeated double-blind studies have found that people who report electromagnetic hypersensitivity cannot tell, better than chance, when a real signal is switched on or off, and researchers largely attribute their very real symptoms to the nocebo effect, the mind’s power to make you feel unwell when you expect to. The suffering is genuine. The trigger, as far as controlled testing can show, is not the radiation, and that gap is at the heart of every serious study of electromagnetic hypersensitivity.”

One term that comes to mind is social engineering.

Not a health expert. Parroting inaccurate industry claims. Please don’t fall for this.

Here is a question -

Initially, the smart meter industry and its regulators dismissed health complaints and ridiculed those reporting harm.

Then, a wave of reframing occurred, and the more socially responsible claim that “the symptoms are real and these people are really suffering but the meters are not the cause” was adopted.

Why is there no investigation of this suffering?

What if Martians were responsible, or Russia, or China?

No quantifying the cases, looking for patterns, and offering an alternative explanation?

What if other industries were allowed to adopt this stance of denial toward any other health challenge, for example, food poisoning? Legionnaire’s, or Mesothelioma?



More Housing Harm on the Horizon

The resulting housing displacement and refugee issue has not been addressed by the powers-that-shouldn’t be, and the electrical pollution problem is about to get much worse due to the expansion of data centers, as reported by Theodora Scarato of Environmental Health Sciences here: What the San Francisco 49ers and Data Centers Have in Common: An EMF Transparency Problem (Part 1)

A Bloomberg report with over 770,000 sensors found degraded power quality, meaning harmonics, another kind of EMF pollution referred to as dirty electricity, up to 50 miles away from data center clusters. More on that here."

A mile is equivalent to approximately 17.6 football fields when measured end to end, including the end zones. This harm covers the length of 8,800 football fields in just one direction, or getting into the car and driving for about an hour at 50 miles per hour - in all directions?

It seems likely that many more individuals are about to be introduced to what Dr. Sam Milham recognized - high voltage transients are riding on the household wiring and radiating into the occupied living space and causing direct harm.

Courtesy EMF Safety Network

Posted on April 9, 2017 by SkyVision Solutions

As part of direct testimony [1] filed in an electric utility rate case in Arizona, Samuel Milham, M.D., M.P.H. stated:

“It is my professional opinion that smart meters are a public health hazard.”

Dr. Milham (physician-epidemiologist) is the author of Dirty Electricity as well as over 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications. Dr. Milham’s assertion is that adverse health effects can be caused by the “electrical pollution (dirty electricity) generated by the smart meter SMPS [switching mode power supply].”

Most people assume that when adverse health complaints are reported due to “smart” meters that the likely cause would be the intentional wireless RF emissions transmitted through air from the smart meter back to the utility. These reported health effects are certainly plausible based upon the evidence already presented at this website [2][3]. However, there are additional possible sources of electromagnetic field (EMF) exposure associated with smart meters, e.g., dirty electricity (DE).

As explained by Dr. Milham [1]:

“Dirty electricity” or “dirty power” are terms coined by the electric utilities to describe the electrical pollution consisting of high frequency voltage transients and harmonics riding along on the 50 or 60 Hz wave form and contaminating the electricity delivered to users. … The APS “smart” meters are electronic devices which replaced the old electromechanical analog meters used to measure electric power consumption for billing purposes. The smart meters have circuitry to measure power consumption and a microwave transmitter to send this information to the utility. The health effects of microwave exposures are well known. All transmitters, including the microwave transmitters in smart meters, operate on direct current (DC). The APS smart meters contain a switching mode power supply (SMPS) which changes the utility 60 Hz alternating current to DC. … Because it is at the front end of a building’s wiring, the dirty electricity from the smart meter’s SMPS has a gateway into that building’s wiring, and also into the earth via the house ground. The house wiring acts as an antenna and the fields capacitively couple to the body through the air within 6 to 8 feet of the house wiring or extension cords plugged into the outlets. … I believe that our evolutionary balance, developed over the millennia, has been severely disturbed and disrupted by man-made EMFs. I believe that man-made EMFs, especially dirty electricity, are chronic stressors and are responsible for many of the disease patterns of electrified populations. … It is my professional opinion that smart meters are a public health hazard.

Source: Dr. Samuel Milham: “Smart meters are a public health hazard.” | Smart Grid Awareness



This Nov. 2025 UK Open Access Government article (not written by an energy industry journalist) provides a helpful overview: The challenge of rapidly increasing electrosmog and EMF exposure

See also Keith’s related topic post today from EMF Wisdom:

The Great EMF Habituation

How Chronic EMF Exposure May Be Changing Us with Christof Plothe, D.O.

Electromagnetic poisoning, it seems, may be advancing not because humanity has safely adapted to chronic synthetic field exposures, but because we have become increasingly habituated to them—and the loss of awareness itself has largely gone unnoticed.

Not for much longer?

Thanks for reading, more to come in Part 2: Other ‘sicknesses” that followed the pandemic: housing displacement; AirBnB wealth transfers; and planned surveillance communities - courtesy of Jeffrey Epstein









