Part 1 of this series: Responding to EHS/EMR-S Housing Needs for the “Environmentally Sentient,” or Not? “People are sick and don’t even know it”, but not for much longer?

Initially, the smart meter industry and its regulators dismissed health complaints and ridiculed those reporting harm. Then, a wave of reframing occurred, and the more socially responsible claim that “the symptoms are real and these people are really suffering but the meters are not the cause” was adopted. Why is there no investigation []? What if other industries were allowed to adopt this stance of denial toward any other health challenge ? (lettuce recall?)



Comment from a reader of our sister substack Smart Meter Science

I apologize for the jarring color combination generated via the platform.

HOUSING: Are the rules we are playing by the right ones?

What is going on with the “ Senators celebrate housing bill becoming law despite Trump’s refusal to sign ” headlines?

For one thing, “There must be 50 ways exploit sustainability and political theatre.” First, some background:

Re-thinking Housing Progress?

Years before the pandemic, an environmentalist in Rhode Island promoted his ambitious housing proposal: No one should own a second home/rental/investment property until every resident had reasonable, safe, affordable housing.

He didn’t mean what the “21st Century Road to Housing Act” delivers.

Two Pandemic Gifts for the 1%? More Towers and Antennas for 5G, and Less Affordable Housing for Sale or for Rent via Disaster Capitalism

No, the Rhode Island housing vision didn’t happen.



Instead, first, during the pandemic, many policy-makers defended the need for more connectivity, and more towers and antennas for new next-generation 5G.

Some individuals were dropped kicked out of their homes and their lives. Many experienced a loss in property values.

(Read the story about the Pittsfield Tower (MA) pandemic construction (with resulting homelessness) here https://share.google/41ToDeKnDhZdAnLI2 from the Hill County Observer, and here: Petition · Stop the Pittsfield Cell Tower - Pittsfield, United States · Change.org)

The mainstream news successfully portrayed 5G ‘activists’ asking pertinent questions as right-leaning arsonists influenced by Russia. Remember that?

The Disappearance of Housing via a Pandemic-Produced Wave of Investment in Short-term Rentals

Individuals across the country seeking housing noticed another pandemic-related issue - long before housing again became a pawn on the political gameboard: The availability of affordable homes and/or rental properties has plummeted.

Craigslist will occasionally include an ad for a fully furnished rental, possibly with the specs: “Perfect for sabbaticals, retirees and home renovation families.” With an insecure monthly rental term (Because you will be displaced when the high season arrives.)

AirBnBs and/or their imitators represented a sort of hip, alternative way to travel and lodge, and also generate income, and many people enjoy them. But the problem is that the sometimes-absentee owners/investors swept in during the pandemic and grabbed housing that once served other uses, - like necessary, essential, modest, affordable, and even safe housing. (Some commentators perceive that another invisible wave of corporate purchasing is underway in properties now vacated via deportations.)

For home seekers, there is no distinction between “Big Business” models vs. smaller, more intimate arrangements like a family renting out an unoccupied in-law apartment. Either way, there is someone who needs to actually LIVE in that space that is now no longer offered as a domicile.

For a point of reference, the new housing bill has determined that large investors hit their limit after acquiring 350 single-family homes.

Revenue Projections and the Growth

Airbtics.com looks like a website that provides analysis for those seeking to get into the short-term rental market. I was surprised to see the numbers laid out so starkly here, if accurate. (trust is low in the age of AI):

The United States Short-Term Rental Market Report 2025: Revenue, Occupancy & Supply Growth | Airbtics

Number of Airbnb Listings Changes in The United States 2025

The national average YoY supply change in The United States was 18.72% in 2025, indicating the overall growth trajectory of the market.

Some of these listings may include occupied residences that offer only part of the space, some may be seasonal and not appropriate for year-round rentals, etc. But many are simply investment properties held by large conglomerates. They are reportedly unoccupied 40% of the time.

Everything is conveniently automated for many of these short-term properties, including the smart door lock. Consumers don’t question the no-touch transactions. The landlord and/or visitor can control the heat with a cellphone. What is not to like?

Who Can Afford to Rent?

“A common rule of thumb for renters states that no more than 30% of your income should go to rent and utility payments each month. This guideline dates back to housing initiatives introduced by the federal government in the 1960s via the Brooke Amendment.” - Source Also, Share of households by income in the U.S. 2024| Statista: Household income distribution in the U.S. 2024 Published by Statista Research Department, Nov 7, 2025

In 2024, just over 45 percent of American households had an annual income that was less than 75,000 U.S. dollars . On the other hand, some 16 percent had an annual income of 200,000 U.S. dollars or more. The median household income in the country reached almost 84,000 U.S. dollars in 2024 What is the U.S. poverty threshold? The U.S. Census Bureau annually updates the poverty threshold based on the income of various household types. As of 2023, the threshold for a single-person household was 15,480 U.S. dollars. For a family of four, the poverty line increased to 31,200 U.S. dollars. There were an estimated 38.9 million people living in poverty across the United States in 2024, which reflects a poverty rate of 10.6 percent. - Source

Three Historical Purported Attempts to Address the “Housing Shortage”; Mixed Income High-Density Homes,

Rhode Island’s “Taylor Swift” Tax and Developments Proximal to Public Transportation i.e. Walkable or Smart Cities

CHAPTER 40B “Affordable Housing Development”

In Massachusetts, “Chapter 40B, also known as the Comprehensive Permit Law, is the state’s Affordable Housing Law. Enacted in 1969 to help address affordable housing shortages, Chapter 40B aims to encourage the production of affordable housing in all communities throughout the state. The Zoning Board of Appeals has very limited ability to deny a comprehensive permit outright unless at least 10% of a community’s housing inventory is considered affordable and on the Subsidized Housing Inventory (SHI), or 1.5% of the land area is committed to affordable housing development.- SOURCE (Also described as “ties the hands of the local zoning board.”)



What are lower rate units and who do they serve?

An example: “Gateway is a residential development located off Route 109 consisting of 48 rental apartments. 12 units are designated as income-restricted or “affordable” to households earning at or below 80% of Area Median Income (AMI ) for the Boston-Cambridge-Quincy PMSA (“BCQ”)”

Note the Minimum Income Requirement (catering to the top income tier of those who qualify for affordable housing)

In addition to overriding zoning, in many parts of the country this also results in the developments being built in compromised locales where a high-cost home would never be built.

Right-side image shows the bank of smart utility meters. Do some renters live here because they have no other options? Do they place the “low Income unit” on the apartment next to the smart meter bank?



“Chapter 40B, enacted in 1969 to streamline affordable housing development, has been criticized for undermining local control, distorting affordability data, and enabling overdevelopment in some areas.” In 2024, Commonwealth Beacon reported : “Using the official yardstick, 69 municipalities in the state have achieved the 10 percent threshold. However, when we apply our criteria to count only truly affordable units, nearly two-thirds of those communities fall below the threshold.” Pioneer Institute reported : Residents’ complaints typically point to increased traffic congestion, noise, and pollution as concerns. [] Similar scenarios have unfolded across various towns where the select boards claim that the developers are invoking 40B only to supersede zoning laws, and are providing some units at below-market price in order to circumvent the legislation and drive down their construction costs.

Many more high-density mixed income developments are rapidly springing up, simultaneously with data centers.

The Taylor Swift Tax: Rhode Island Tax That Targets High-End Vacant Properties

In June of 2025, USA today reported:

What’s the ‘Taylor Swift Tax’? How Rhode Island proposal could impact the star Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home is reportedly worth about $28.1 million. If the proposal passes, she would be required to pay about $135,500 in taxes annually

Rhode Island’s House Finance Committee approved the state’s 2026 budget, which includes a tax that targets high-end, vacant properties in the state.

The “Non-Owner Occupied Property Tax Act,” deemed the “ Taylor Swift Tax,” proposes a statewide tax rate for non-primary residences valued at more than $1 million.

If passed, the act would tax properties, which are not the primary residences of their owners, valued more than $1 million.

What is the so-called ‘Taylor Swift Tax’?

The proposed act would mean that “non-owner occupied” homes, or secondary residences, valued more than $1 million, would be taxed at $2.50 for each $500 of assessed value. For example, a property assessed at $1.2 million would see an annual tax of $1,000 and a property at $2 million would have a $5,000 annual tax, New England law firm Pierce Atwood explained in a blog post . The total value of the property is not taxed, just the value that exceeds $1 million.

“Commuter Housing”

In Massachusetts, The MBTA Communities Act requires 177 Massachusetts municipalities near transit to zone for multi-family housing, supporting affordable housing development and transit-oriented communities. Overview of the MBTA Communities Act The MBTA Communities Act , passed in 2021, mandates that municipalities served by the MBTA provide zoning for at least one reasonably-sized district where multi-family housing is permitted as of right , without age restrictions and suitable for families with children. These districts must have a minimum density of 15 units per acre and be located within 0.5 miles of a transit station . Compliance is tied to eligibility for state funding programs, including the Housing Choice Initiative, MassWorks, and HousingWorks infrastructure programs.

Proponents state; The MBTA Communities law is better understood as a leveling up exercise, or a fair-share zoning law. The leveling up comes from requiring nearly every municipality in eastern Massachusetts to create at least one neighborhood zone where some amount of multifamily housing is legal to build, regardless of how restrictive its zoning had been before.

For decades, multifamily housing was illegal across most of the region, including in many places with strong schools, good access to jobs, and extensive public infrastructure. Some communities had pre-existing zoning rules that already met the law’s modest standards, like Cambridge, Beverly, and Everett. But most did not.

The law therefore raised the floor, bringing lagging municipalities up a level, ensuring that at least some duplexes, triple-deckers, and small apartment buildings could be built as of right. That shift is not creating mammoth apartment buildings near train stations, as some of the law’s detractors had feared, but it does spread zoning capacity a bit more evenly across the region.

What kinds of homes are being built? More than half of the 102 developments are “small scale,” or fewer than 30 units, according to the report. That’s everything from double duplexes and three deckers to townhouse developments and small apartment buildings. Dain called the increase in this sort of “ missing middle “ housing a “huge success” of the law. However, more than three-quarters of the actual gains in individual units of housing come from 19 large, 100-plus-unit developments. (For example, a 752-unit development in Braintree, a 530-unit development in Westford and a 480-unit development in Weston.) - Source



It sounds so good. It allows for the development of land that would not be viewed as suitable for a high-cost home?

What is the “Housing Bill” that became federal law in the United States on July 11, 2026?

As reported by ABC news via MSN, Senators celebrate housing bill becoming law despite Trump’s refusal to sign “Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle celebrated the landmark bipartisan housing bill becoming law overnight Saturday despite President Donald Trump’s refusal to sign it.” The 21st Century Road to Housing Act aims to address the country’s housing shortage by increasing the supply of homes and overall homeownership. The legislation loosens regulations to encourage housing construction and limits Wall Street investors from buying homes that could go to families instead. []Senate Banking Committee Chairman, Sen. Tim Scott, R, S.C., lead efforts in crafting the housing bill and said in a statement Saturday that the law puts the “American Dream” in closer reach.

In March of 2026, left-leaning NPR reported, Senate passes bipartisan housing bill targeting large investors and easing regulations [] Many of the bill’s provisions are meant to boost the United States’ housing supply. The typical home sold in the U.S. — priced around $400,000 — is well above what the median family can afford. The housing shortage is responsible for much of that cost, since limited supply increases prices. One estimate from Realtor.com puts the shortfall between available units and demand at 4 million. “If we want to bring down the cost of housing, we’ve got to build a lot more,” said Warren. “And what I love about this bill is that it has more than 40 different provisions in it, all of which aim in the same direction, which is to give a push toward building more housing.” Much of the bill mirrors one passed by the House last month, with 84% of the provisions from the latter making their way into the Senate version. The major difference between the two bills is the Senate’s introduction of a ban that would prevent any investor that owns at least 350 homes from buying more. “We put this bill together with the deep-seated belief that it is families who should live in homes and that’s what homes are for,” said Warren. “They’re not there simply as investment vehicles for Wall Street private equity.” []

Research is mixed on the impact that these large investors have on housing prices: A report from the Urban Institute research group found that large investors — those with a presence in at least three markets and with at least 1,000 homes — own just 3% of single-family rentals nationwide. Freddie Mac found that institutional investors may play a small role in price increases but found that they are much less significant than primary drivers like limited building and migration to high-cost cities.

There are some exceptions to the bill’s limits on institutional owners, such as allowing investors to buy homes needing serious renovation in order to bring them up to code, and allowing investors to own new homes constructed for renting, known as build-to-rent. But investors would be required to sell those homes after seven years, with the renter having first dibs to purchase.

Deregulating manufactured homes Creating manufactured housing is faster than building on-site and is about half the cost per square foot. At least nine states have relaxed their zoning restrictions on manufactured housing, to help address the housing shortage and high prices.

“Starter homes that were built in the ‘50s and ‘60s just aren’t made today,” said Rachel Siegel of Pew Charitable Trusts, a research and policy nonprofit. “Manufactured housing really can fill that gap very well, without subsidy.”

Private investment in affordable rentals Last year’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act overhauled the low-income housing tax credit. The program provides tax credits to developers that set aside a certain number of affordable units for low-income families. The tax and spending law bumped up how many credits states could allocate for these programs. Banks often take advantage of this program to invest in affordable-housing construction but are limited by the public welfare investment (PWI) cap. Under the old rules, banks could invest only 15% of their risk-adjusted capital in these types of projects. The new bill would increase that to 20%, allowing banks to invest more in housing while tapping into the expanded low-income housing tax credit program.

The bill aims to streamline construction and shuffle funding. Other aspects of the bill are about speeding up homebuilding, including through deregulation. One provision would streamline environmental reviews when building homes located between existing buildings. Another would create a grant program for communities to develop “pattern books” of preapproved housing designs, reducing the number of approvals needed to ensure they are up to code. A similar program is already underway in Vermont. - WBUR

These densified housing initiatives all move the housing stock into automated wide-scale citizen surveillance.

Noteworthy for Critical Thinkers:

Lyn McLean of EMR Australia: Surveillance via Radio Waves Instead of Light

Lyn McLean of EMR Australia recently shared her post, Is WiFi watching you? “[] from Germany [] The team, from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), showed that the signals transferring between WiFi devices can be used to identify people. They made recordings of 197 volunteers as they walked through a WiFi field and were able to identify the participants, based on their body profile and movement patterns, with up to 99.5% accuracy. They were even able to identify people using different walking styles, such as carrying a backpack or crate or walking quickly.

The KIT study showed that this beamforming information used by newer WiFi technologies was even more effective for surveillance than the Channel State Information (CSI), a different representation of WiFi channels, that has been previously used to identify people.

Professor Thorsten Strufe, from KASTEL, KIT’s Institute of Information Security and Dependability and coauthor of the study, explains more. ‘By observing the propagation of radio waves, we can create an image of the surroundings and of persons who are present. This works similar to a normal camera, the difference being that in our case, radio waves instead of light waves are used for the recognition.’

The authors were concerned about how this technology could affect people’s privacy and wanted to let the public know.” - Lyn McLean

Let’s be clear, Jeffery Epstein and his ilk were not wanting to “identify people using different walking styles, such as carrying a backpack or crate or walking quickly.”

Epstein’s Role: A development built around “asset tracking, video surveillance, and smart devices” — with a stated goal of creating what the developers called a “safe neighborhood networking solution.”

If you did not see my long post from April 26, this substack post from a New Mexico writer explains Jeffrey Epstein’s role in developing communities with built-in surveillance. Breaking News Exclusive: Former NM Lieutenant Governor Diane Denish’s Husband Worked as a Lobbyist for Jeffrey Epstein-Associated Ohio Company by The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

Mesa del Sol’s own planning documents describe a development built around “asset tracking, video surveillance, and smart devices” — with a stated goal of creating what the developers called a “safe neighborhood networking solution.”

That’s where Sandia’s interest lay. Smart meters were installed in residential buildings. Granular data on residents’ energy consumption, movement patterns, and daily behavior was collected continuously and is publicly available today on machine learning research platforms. A real-life Truman Show, for military surveillance of civilians.

Sandia National Laboratories — the nuclear weapons facility whose systems Robert Maxwell compromised with backdoored surveillance software in 1985 — was the technical partner overseeing this infrastructure. Japan’s government energy agency invested $22 million in the project. Nine Japanese companies were involved.

The people of New Mexico were sold a hip, cutting-edge residential community.

What we were actually being asked to move into at Mesa del Sol was a federally partnered, nationally significant data collection testbed — built on state trust land, financed with half a billion dollars in public bonds, developed by a company whose founding family appears in Jeffrey Epstein’s files, with the second-in-command of the state’s husband on the payroll. - Source (Robert Maxwell is Gislaine’s father)

4G/5G/6G



On July 7, industry analyst Doug Dawson of Pots and Pans Broadband for All published an article Why Are We Building 6G? He lists the publicly promoted advantages of 6G as: Faster Speeds. Lower Latency. Enables Immersive Communications. Connections for Smart Machines. Ability to Connect to Massive Numbers of Devices.

Enables Immersive Communications 6G is said to enable technologies like immersive eXtended Reality (XR), remote multi-sensory telepresence, holographic communications, haptic sensors and actuators, and multi-sensory interfaces []. These technologies all require significant bandwidth, implying that we’d have to bring cell towers closer to users.

Connections for Smart Machines This means things like autonomous factories and robots. 5G promised smart factories, and there have been some built – but there was not nearly enough revenue from these to support the huge investments in ubiquitous 5G. It’s a very different technology to broadcast 5G inside a factory than from every cell tower.

Jeffrey Epstein had a different list of benefits.

“Most troublesome to me about the advent of 6G is that it will be accompanied by the sunsetting of 4G.” - Doug Dawson

The sunsetting of 4G will move all connectivity to beam-forming capacity. (Sort of like how retiring landlines moves all telephone use to surveillance, because the previous protection of requiring a warrant for surveillance does not apply to the newer technology.) The wisdom of the protections of earlier epochs has been forgotten willfully excluded via socially engineering and intentional design.

5G and Beamforming

From the very beginning of the 5G roll-out, concerns were raised about beam-forming capacities of 5G. 5G in not faster 4G.

What is in the Housing Bill?

Fox News reports, “This new law establishes powerful federal incentives to get communities across the country to build more housing. It removes outdated rules, so that housing can be built more quickly. It makes it cheaper to build manufactured housing.” The American Prospect reports: The 303-page legislation creates new programs and federal money for housing construction, promotes manufactured housing, while streamlining zoning and permitting obstacles and improving access to mortgages. A key measure aimed at private equity prevents Wall Street from buying large numbers of single-family homes. The bill would allow construction of single-family homes as rentals, but companies with more than 350 units would have to sell them within seven years.

Senate Banking Committee Chairman, Sen. Tim Scott, R, S.C., lead efforts in crafting the housing bill and said in a statement Saturday that the law puts the “American Dream” in closer reach. “The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act will help more Americans plant roots, build stability, and pass opportunity to the next generation,” he said.

Generally speaking, there is no root planting in these landscaped communities, with rare exceptions. These residents will be completely dependent on the industrialized food system.

I wondered who the bill might impact the interests of the wireless industry. I was not disappointed.

Source; Inside the Deal: What’s in the Final 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act • Bipartisan Policy Center



It sounds as if residents will receive relief from temperature extremes, but those following the narrative about smart grid initiatives can look ahead to see where things are headed. For example, in Ohio, as reported by the Ohio Register,” Lieutenant Governor candidate Kim Georgeton (R) – among other Ohio politicians – has strong feelings about House Bill 427, the “voluntary demand response program for certain customers” which – with PUCO approval – would give utilities greater control over when and how much energy is used by residents during peak demand times. What HB 427 really does, Marra said, is “[give] utilities legal authority to: • Remotely control air conditioners, water heaters, or other appliances during grid events; • Bid aggregated household load reductions into PJM’s capacity market for profit; and • Collect performance incentives from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO).”

Here are a few other components of the largest most extensive housing bill in 30 years, underpinned by wireless safety science that has not been updated since 1996.

Source; Inside the Deal: What’s in the Final 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act • Bipartisan Policy Center

(Post is accurate to the best of my knowledge and written by a human, not AI)

Ixion: Are the Rules We Are Playing by the Right Ones?

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