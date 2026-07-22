Reading That Big Housing Bill

The political news in the U.S. recently reported the passage of a significant bipartisan housing bill.

Read the article about the housing bill from the perspective of the move towards automated wireless surveillance (and control of concentrated blocks of energy consumption) here:

Part 2: Responding to EHS/EMR-S Housing Needs for the “Environmentally Sentient,” or Not? The Watchers and the Watched Short Term Rentals , “Taylor Swift Tax”, MBTA/Commuter and Other Surveillance-Ready Densified Multi-Family Housing .



Following the disaster capitalism unleashed during the pandemic that allowed large investors to grab single family homes and “flip” them (including installing smart appliances and thermostats) or convert them to short term vacation rentals (also including smart devices and no-touch transactions) - the nation has now reportedly updated its housing agenda.

Some are not celebrating.

The “21st Century Road to Housing Act” seeks to rush to meet a housing deficit by prioritizing high density multifamily dwellings produced more cheaply and more quickly, including prefabs. The innovation fund included in the Act “incentivizes reforms such as streamlined permitting, density bonuses, and zoning changes.”



I read that the bill had 40 components, and I wanted to see if there were any carve outs for the wireless industry.

I knew that there would be no need for Congress to specify smart appliances, smart thermostats, ubiquitous Wi-Fi, smart streetlights with 5G, or smart door locks. Most consumers don’t question the technology presented as either convenience or safety, or both. Those ships have already sailed.

Those that do raise questions have been neutralized in the mainstream discourse.

Pilot programs, discounts, and giveaways abound to place more wireless in the homes of consumers, from smart thermostats (example) to smart bassinets.

But at one point, while reading through the bill, I shifted to discomfort.

It wasn’t about this section:

That did not surprise me.

I will come back to the housing bill.

Triggers

It had to do with what we might call being ‘triggered’ - at term that covers far too much real estate in the West, ranging from the war vet who goes on a killing rampage; to the warnings that some sources give when they discuss abuse trauma; to the warnings that some websites provide re: jarring flashes of light; to the disclaimers that some sources add when swearing is involved; or when more than one topic is discussed; especially if covid climate, global warming, or political orientation is involved.

Nonetheless. a Trigger Warning for this section:

An Example of the Instinctual Body in Action

Years ago, I knew a single mother had adopted a little girl from China. Occasionally, I would take Alissa to the lake, giving her mom some free time.

One afternoon, her mom called in a panic. A family member at a distance had been in a car accident and she asked if I could come, immediately, and spend the night with Alisha and the cat.

After some floor time with the stuffed animals, Alissa took my had and led me into the bathroom and closed the door. In a hushed voice, she said, “Don’t Tell Mommy.” Then she started throwing her doll up in to the air, saying, “Can you see her panties!”

At that moment, something alarming came into sharp focus that reorganized my senses and my attention.

I knew she was being groomed by someone.

In retrospect, I realized that my body had already been in a state of tension and high alert, but I attributed it to the fact that I was in an unfamiliar environment, with responsibility for a child whose rituals I didn’t know very well, with little orientation from her mom caused by her quick departure. I was paying attention to every detail, because nothing was running on autopilot.

I had seen a few unusual things previously when I was her, and knew that adoption could indicate a troubled early life.

But then, a far deeper level of physiological alarm registered.

Intuition vs. Physiological Stress

That pathway that was activated in my physiology runs on energy/electricity, and not chemistry. Chemistry is the biproduct.

The pathway has been mapped out by the ancient Eastern seers.

It has a name.

So do many other pathways that become active only when needed by the organism, that also function to insure the survival of the species.

In that moment, that alert state redirected my senses and my attention. To support that high alert, other functions in my biology were deprived of their “fuel.”

For example, my body was no longer wired for digestion, and if I had tried to eat something, it would probably have given me a stomachache.

The energetic re-organization did not arise via conscious thought, and in fact was already in operation before I came to the alarming realization about the little girl. Some would describe it as the intelligence of “the intuitional body.”

In the West, many women (mostly women/some men) have been gas-lighted to question their intuition, their intelligence, and the wisdom of capacity of the species that operates below the level of conscious awareness to protect our very survival.

We need to turn this ship around.

Perpetrators Have All the Time in the World

The perpetrator will take the victim through a series of progressive boundary violations, constantly playing the edge, moving two steps forward and one step back.

Floor play with stuffed animals is never about floor play or stuffed animals. The damaged individual is also working off of a future plan and tailoring each activity to the response of the target. Sort of like politics.

Animal Medicine

Jamie Sams and David Carson published Medicine Cards in 1988, based on Native American teachings from Nature.

As examples, Ant or Mouse medicine operates very differently from Eagle or Hawk, which both offer a more extensive overview of the landscape.

What Gameboard on We On?

Most Americans have little awareness that there are any concerns about their utility meter, or that there may be new state laws under consideration that have privacy, security, cost, health, surveillance, and billing accuracy implications.

Even fewer would be paying attention to the checkerboard of state laws that have been proposed over the last 30 years regarding wireless safety.

If we look across the country at the wide myriad of state laws being proposed under the banner of clean energy, or housing, we can begin to see patterns that are equivalent to starting on the floor with stuffed animals.

Industry’s Perspective

Volts is a widely read substack by David Roberts, I believe with over 30 times as many subscribers as this substack.

On July 20 Volts published Making sense of the data center backlash A crossover with Jigar Shah’s “Energy Empire” podcast!

Data center moratoriums now span 38 states, more than 120 of them, holding up $130 billion in projects. On this episode of Volts, cross-posted with Energy Empire, David Roberts talks with hosts Jigar Shah and Jamie Nolan and Arnab Pal of Deploy Action about why the backlash landed and what a better deal looks like. For a rounding error against what these projects cost, developers could put batteries in basements, solar on roofs, and money into local schools, and buy their way to consent. The conversation gets into the utility spending, spend-to-earn incentive, gas coded as firm against renewables, NERC’s May 4th reliability alert, and the politics of affordability heading into the midterms.

The audio portion includes:

48:55 – The midterms: 36 governors and the politics of affordability

53:33 – Hope vs. fear: the Mamdani lesson and the information environment

This is a very different gameboard.

Back to the housing bill and temperature sensors



I didn’t actually “lose my lunch” or my capacity to eat when I came across section.106 in the housing bill, although I was very aware of the careful languaging that actually targets low-income housing and makes the added technology look beneficial.

Widescale experimentation on target populations, including military men and low-income populations, has become the norm in the West.

For certain, low-income homes struggle to pay bills for both extremes of heat and cold - thus the phrase “heat or eat.”

But there is this:

More Ohioans are getting their power shut off as energy costs surge Recent data reveals an uptick in households losing power because of unpaid utility bills — yet another sign of the ongoing national affordability crisis.

Customers are incentivized to accept a smart thermostat that the utility can remotely control (wirelessly). The justification is that every customer needs a smart meter so that they can also benefit from punitive time-of-use and/or time varying or peak pricing rates,

But the true costs of the blanket installation of the infrastructure and the future replacements costs (currently very 7 years in some states) are not weighed against the supposed savings.

Smart meter/smart grid initiatives are actually increasing fixed costs, with low usage customers subsidizing the benefits of time-of-use billing schemes for high usage customers with discretionary load, who can actually respond to time varying rates. (Vince Welage in Ohio has been a leading voice in analyzing the actual cost disparities being imposed on low usage households.)

See the July 10 article: U.S. $mart Meter$ and Energy Efficiency: Who Pay$ and Who Save$ and Who $urveille$$$ The problem w/ predatory energy policy is that eventually people find out, and no one likeS being manipulated, charged for $omething they never a$ked for, or forced to underwrite other’$ cost$



As I mentioned before, the perpetrator will take the victim through a series of progressive boundary violations, constantly playing the edge, moving two steps forward and one step back.

This is the true state of sustainable energy.

Patterns of Influence

Recently I have noticed a pattern in lamestream/mainstream reporting. A well written and seemingly innocuous article will offer information and entertainment in an exquisite balance. But then at the very end, the game moves forward, intentionally, to erode boundaries.

For example, this article from Watts and Wild: In America’s most wired age, a 13,000 square mile National Radio Quiet Zone bans WiFi and cell phones so one West Virginia telescope can hear a whisper from across the universe is a nice piece about a beautiful section of the country and a beautiful telescope.

The end of the article:

The honest catch There is a hard truth under the story of the refugees who come here. The science does not support the idea that WiFi or cell signals cause physical illness. Repeated double-blind studies have found that people who report electromagnetic hypersensitivity cannot tell, better than chance, when a real signal is switched on or off, and researchers largely attribute their very real symptoms to the nocebo effect, the mind’s power to make you feel unwell when you expect to. The suffering is genuine. The trigger, as far as controlled testing can show, is not the radiation, and that gap is at the heart of every serious study of electromagnetic hypersensitivity. The silence itself is also softer than the legend. The Green Bank Observatory has quietly relaxed its enforcement over the years, and plenty of locals now run cell phones, WiFi and microwave ovens without the sky falling. The National Radio Quiet Zone was never a perfect bubble, and it cannot block the satellites passing overhead or a phone in a car rolling through town. What it protects is a margin, thin and shrinking, of sky quiet enough to hear. Cold War history runs under it too, since the Sugar Grove site was built to eavesdrop on Soviet signals, a listening past it shares with machines like the SR-71 Blackbird. Strip away the myths and Green Bank is still one of the strangest places in the country: a town that gave up the modern signal so the rest of us could hear the oldest one, the faint hiss of the universe itself. Would you last a week with no cell phone, no WiFi and no microwave, just to live under the quietest sky in America? Tell us in the comments. Related reading: explore more from our Science & Tech desk, from telescopes to the machines that push the edge of what we can sense.

By Bruno Teles Bruno Teles covers energy, industry and the science and technology that reshape how the world works, from the power grid to the machines that push the edge of what we can build and sense.

Everything is intentional, including the link to the Science and Tech desk.

No links to support the assertations.

Housing and Money

Major portions of the housing bill pertain to banking issues (special interests).

The bill limits investors from holding more that 350 single family homes. How many home were already acquired by large investors, especially during the pandemic?

What made me so uncomfortable about the housing bill is section 1101, the last section.

Long before smart meters were installed, utilities came through communities and installed the supporting infrastructure. Not enough people thought to question what was going on.

Politicians in both political parties are taking care to position themselves favorably on issues, but they actually work for the special interests, and many of the bills and postures are simply theatre. - my example of a grand conclusion?

If anyone believes that this prohibition on the Federal Reserve’s plans is real or will have any impact on where things are headed, I hope an eagle or hawk flies overhead soon to deliver a message.

Part 1: Responding to EHS/EMR-S Housing Needs for the “Environmentally Sentient,” or Not? “People are sick and don’t even know it”, but not for much longer? July 16

Part 2: Responding to EHS/EMR-S Housing Needs for the “Environmentally Sentient,” or Not? The Watchers and the Watched Short Term Rentals, “Taylor Swift Tax”, MBTA/Commuter and Other Surveillance-Ready Densified Multi-Family Housing



I have not listened to this yet, but noted this substack appears to about the same topic - the need to shift to see the big picture.

Reinette Senum Jul 19 Connecting the Dots Before They Connect Us What appears to be a collection of unrelated headlines is beginning to reveal a coordinated transformation of surveillance, technology, energy, and government power. [] Every week, the headlines seem more disconnected from one another.



A story about surveillance cameras here. A new defense bill there. Digital IDs. Artificial intelligence. Data centers consume staggering amounts of power. Another quiet vote in Congress. Another constitutional question buried beneath the news cycle.



But step back for a moment.



The pieces begin to fit together.



This week, I joined the wonderful hosts of Financial Rebellion on CHD.TV, along with former Congressman Dennis Kucinich, for a wide-ranging conversation about the accelerating convergence of surveillance, technology, government power, and the decisions being made behind closed doors that will shape our future. []For the conversation, simply CLICK HERE

‘Smart’ Bassinet for Babies Collects — and Shares — Sensitive Data Atlanta just became the first city to offer its employees a free six-month rental of a smart bassinet designed to soothe babies to sleep. The SNOO Smart Sleeper Bassinet, a robotic bassinet sold by Happiest Baby, connects via Wi-Fi to an app on the parent’s cellphone. It costs $1,695 when purchased via the company website. The device combines swaddling, white noise and rocking to improve an infant’s sleep — which improves young parents’ sleep, according to the product’s website. The bassinet comes with a sleep sack of cotton swaddle with fixed wings that wrap around the baby, keeping it on its back.

Post note regarding housing: As local radio stations are reporting that school systems may have to lay off teachers Is ICE causing a drop in student enrollment? School leaders say yes where is the supply of housing that should have been vacated?

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