Dear Safe Tech Community,

As you may know Piti Theatre Company, a non-profit touring troupe, is in the process of creating an Art & Ecology Center in Western MA (Charlemont) where we have begun offering low-emf experiences (for example, performances, educational programs, etc.).

There is also the potential of creating low-emf housing (short/medium/long term) on the property.

We have been in the process of raising $90,000, which will allow us to complete the purchase of an adjacent 7-acre parcel with a building site and to begin moving into construction mode. However, we have now learned that the parcel next to this seven-acre building lot will go on sale in June.

Learn more about this initiative here:

The Property Next Door to Bloom - Piti Theatre Company

NOTE: Piti has the opportunity to purchase the property before it goes on the market in June but at this point, it seems unlikely we will be able to raise the 1.2 million dollar asking price by ourselves.

We wanted to alert you to this opportunity in case you or people you know might be interested in helping create the first East Coast EMR-S refuge.

The page below is an adaptation of our public facing page with more “safe tech” details. At this point, we can only respond to inquiries from people who interested in being part of a team that purchases the property (most likely by forming an LLC) or in making a donation or low/no interest loan.

See Also Could Theater Help Save Planet Earth? [] ecology is the heart of Piti’s work. “The mission is to plant seeds of joy, sustainability and justice,” says Mirin. Piti is currently raising funds to purchase 17 acres of land and a barn in Western Franklin County to create a center for ecology and the arts. And the world’s bees still have a fighting chance. One of the features of the center will be bee hives. Lots and lots of bee hives. Lights. Camera. Honey.

Read more about Jonathan, Godelieve, and Ezekial’s journey here: About - Piti Theatre Company including these EMF/RF related productions:

2012: "To Bee or Not to Bee" and "Etre ou ne pas être . . . une abeille", a play with music about honeybee disappearance premieres in the U.S. and Switzerland (Piti's first French language production)

2015: "Innocenzo" a play with music about a clown's environmental health challenges in the 21st century, premieres in the U.S. and Switzerland (second French production)

2022: "Canary in the Gold Mine" premieres at the Ko Festival of Performance (streaming production)..

Share