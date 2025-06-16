The river has been running high and fast recently, but I intend to get back to a slower schedule of less posting to your inbox soon…thank you for being a part.
*Today!* Join MA for Safe Technology, Amelia, Courtney and friends on Monday, June 16, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET via Zoom or phone for a forum to honor World EHS Day: Voices of the Invisible Made Visible.
Register at ma4safetech.org/events.
From Godelieve and Laura and the Piti Theatre Company For 2025 World EHS Day (4 1/2 minutes)
I'm Just Another Sad Clown Lyrics by Jonathan Mirin, Carrie Ferguson and Godeliève Richard Music by Carrie Ferguson Performed by Laura Josephs (kind nurse) and Godeliève Richard (sad clown)
The Sad Song
I’m just another sad clown, my heart is heavy, head is spinning around
I’m feelin’ lost, not found, I got a smile but it’s upside down
It’s not how I wanna be, I wanna be healthy and free
But something’s got a hold of me, a hold of me
The sun is sinkin’ low, isn’t that how all sad songs go
I’ve lived my life alone, but look how much alone has grown
And it’s not how I wanna be, I wanna be healthy and free
But something’s got a hold of me, a hold of me
I feel so tired of these aches and pains
I never used to mind the rain
But if it rains and never shines
What kind of life can you call mine?
The sun is sinkin’ low, isn’t that how all sad songs go
I’ve lived my life alone, but look how much alone has grown
And it’s not how I wanna be, I wanna be healthy and free
But something’s got a hold of me, a hold of me
I wanna live my life and be happy
But when you’re sick happy’s hard to be
Does anyone know how it feels
When everyone says that “it’s not real”?
I’m just another sad clown, my heart is heavy, head is spinning around
I’m feelin’ lost, not found, I got a smile but it’s upside down
It’s not how I wanna be, I wanna be healthy and free
But something’s got a hold of me, a hold of me
Piti Theatre Company was founded in 2004 by American playwright/actor Jonathan Mirin and Swiss choreographer, dancer and visual artist Godeliève Richard. We're based in Shelburne Falls, MA and Les Ponts-de-Martel, Switzerland. Piti (pronounced "PEA-tea") is an ancient Indian (Pali) word translatable as "joy" or "rapture." Piti programming plants seeds of joy, sustainability and justice in hearts, minds and communities. Piti's local programming in the U.S. is dedicated to engaging underserved rural communities across Franklin County. We also facilitate a unique cultural and human connection between Switzerland and the U.S. by making shows in French and English and offering the possibility of artist/student exchange between the two countries.