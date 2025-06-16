The river has been running high and fast recently, but I intend to get back to a slower schedule of less posting to your inbox soon…thank you for being a part.

From Godelieve and Laura and the

I'm Just Another Sad Clown Lyrics by Jonathan Mirin, Carrie Ferguson and Godeliève Richard Music by Carrie Ferguson Performed by Laura Josephs (kind nurse) and Godeliève Richard (sad clown)

I’m just another sad clown, my heart is heavy, head is spinning around

I’m feelin’ lost, not found, I got a smile but it’s upside down

It’s not how I wanna be, I wanna be healthy and free

But something’s got a hold of me, a hold of me

The sun is sinkin’ low, isn’t that how all sad songs go

I’ve lived my life alone, but look how much alone has grown

And it’s not how I wanna be, I wanna be healthy and free

But something’s got a hold of me, a hold of me

I feel so tired of these aches and pains

I never used to mind the rain

But if it rains and never shines

What kind of life can you call mine?

The sun is sinkin’ low, isn’t that how all sad songs go

I’ve lived my life alone, but look how much alone has grown

And it’s not how I wanna be, I wanna be healthy and free

But something’s got a hold of me, a hold of me

I wanna live my life and be happy

But when you’re sick happy’s hard to be

Does anyone know how it feels

When everyone says that “it’s not real”?

I’m just another sad clown, my heart is heavy, head is spinning around

I’m feelin’ lost, not found, I got a smile but it’s upside down

It’s not how I wanna be, I wanna be healthy and free

But something’s got a hold of me, a hold of me