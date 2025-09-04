A victory anywhere helps to tip the scales everywhere.

The Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy has bills from the House and the Senate to provide ratepayers with a no-fee opt-out from the toxic utility smart meters being rolled out across the Commonwealth right now.



They have asked for an extension on H. 3551 and it is now due to be reported out by September 10 -- but they could go early so please empower them with a brief statement of support TODAY!



(The Senate is due to report out on S.2306 by December 3.)



If you sent earlier support, please do so again.



See instructions below. Sharing your own facts and experiences is most informative but there is a sample message provided too if it helps!



Great thanks to Senator Moore, Rep. Reyes, Helen Walker, Jean Lemieux and Patricia Burke for working so hard on these bills!

Instructions

1. Subject of email: Support: H.3551 and S.2306, An Act relative to smart meters



2. Send To: Mark.Cusack@mahouse.gov; Michael.Kushmerek@mahouse.gov;

Bill.Macgregor@mahouse.gov; Jeffrey.Turco@mahouse.gov;

David.Robertson@mahouse.gov; Chynah.Tyler@mahouse.gov; Natalie.Higgins@mahouse; Margaret.Scarsdale@mahouse.gov; Sean.Reid@mahouse.gov; Bradley.Jones@mahouse.gov; Kimberly.Ferguson@mahouse.gov; Mike.Barrett@masenate.gov;

Michael.Brady@masenate.gov; John.Cronin@masenate.gov;

Julian.Cyr@masenate.gov; Dylan.Fernandes@masenate.gov; Bruce.Tarr@masenate.gov; Michael.Moore@masenate.gov;

Estela.Reyes@mahouse.gov; Karen.Spilka@masenate.gov;

Ronald.Mariano@mahouse.gov; Phillip.Hashey@mahouse.gov;



3. Also include your own state legislators so they know what is important in their district: https://malegislature.gov/Search/FindMyLegislator



4. Message: Please write a brief statement of your own, or take inspiration from the sample below. Be sure to include your name and address for validation purposes.



5. Thank you!

Sample Message

Dear Esteemed Legislators,



Please advance favorably H.3551 and S.2306, An Act relative to smart meters. These bills include an Emergency Preamble to protect public health from wireless radiation hazards.

Thank you to the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy (TUE) for receiving prior testimony and requesting an extension on H.3551 for a new reporting deadline of September 10, 2025. We are grateful TUE advanced the smart meter choice bills in prior sessions, and ask that this be done again with urgency.

H.3551 and S.2306 enable Massachusetts utility customers to opt out of smart meter usage without any charge - that is, customers would be able to choose an analog electric, gas, and/or water meter. Key considerations include:

The urgency: In 2025, under DPU Order 21-80B, -81B, -82B, National Grid and Eversource have begun the process of installing smart electric meters at every property in their territories, and residents are receiving notices for smart gas and water meter installations too. The emergency no-fee opt-out in these bills needs to be available to protect ratepayers NOW while the rollouts are in progress.



Smart meter radiation can cause serious health problems, especially for children. In 2018, a study by the U.S. National Toxicology Program under the National Institutes of Health found “clear evidence” that electromagnetic radiofrequency radiation (RF-EMF) was associated with both cancer and DNA damage.



At the EMF Medical Conference 2021, doctors reported the installation of smart meters is a leading cause of patients developing Electromagnetic Radiation Syndrome. Common symptoms are insomnia, cognitive impairment, anxiety, depression, anger, ringing in the ears, digestive disturbances, and more.



According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (2005), “Concerns about the potential vulnerability of children to RF fields have been raised because of the potentially greater susceptibility of their developing nervous systems; in addition, their brain tissue is more conductive, RF penetration is greater relative to head size, and they will have a longer lifetime of exposure than adults.”



Smart meters impinge on privacy and personal liberty issues with respect to how utility companies share the collected data (whether intentionally or through hacking). They have been called, “yet another invasion of individual liberty, autonomy, and privacy.”



Outdated 1996 FCC Guidelines for human exposure to radiofrequency electromagnetic fields are supposed to ensure that smart meters are safe. But in 2021 the U.S Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit found FCC decision-making “arbitrary and capricious” for failure to respond to thousands of pages of scientific evidence of harm to human health and the environment.



The Sage Report of 2011 studied radiation levels from common ways smart meters are installed. The study found that mounting even 4 meters close together (such as in multifamily housing) increases the likelihood of radiation exposures in violation of FCC public safety limits. Smart meters are a social justice issue.



Current fees for opting out are too high for most ratepayers to afford, given recent high increases in utility costs. National Grid is charging $26 per month for opting out, while Eversource is charging $34. Boston 25 News called the Eversource charge “hefty.”



Under H.3551 and S.2306, utility companies would be prohibited from shutting off service to a ratepayer based on the rate payer’s utility usage or on the ratepayer having electromechanical analog meters...[and] prohibited from discriminating against ratepayers who may have medical conditions [such as pacemakers] that are exacerbated by exposures to pulsed microwave radio frequencies.



Vermont has offered its ratepayers a no-fee opt-out since 2012. We can and should do this in Massachusetts too!

Under H.3551 and S.2306, utility companies would have to provide a choice of meter type, which would include an electromechanical analog meter. Utility companies would not be able to charge ratepayers for this choice. Written consent would be required for the installation of any wireless meters. Within 90 days of passage of this bill, companies would need to give written notice to all customers as to whether their home currently has a “smart meter.”

Please report H.3551 and S.2306 favorably out of the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities, and Energy. Thank you!



